Where the Bands Are: This Week in Live Music and Concert News
M'Dou Moctar melts faces & hearts at Asbury Hall, Chuckie Campbell, Stress Dolls, Dellwood & the Nightshades, & more
Hello, music lovers.
I had one of those perspective-changing, face-melting concert experiences since we last spoke, when I spent a Friday evening with M’Dou Moctar, the Taureg musician and leader of the band that bears his name, at Asbury Hall in Babeville.
Moctar and his bandmates offered a mesmerizing set of tunes that blended the influence of their native African desert with psychedelic rock, middle eastern drones anchoring lengthy improvisations, mind-bending jams that offered a new conception of ‘the blues,’ and soaring vocal melodies employing microtonalities and rock motifs in equal measure.
It was all so startlingly fresh sounding, putting the lie to the idea that nothing new is happening in rock music these days, and holding the large crowd - which featured several generations of enthused fans - in rapt attention.
If you haven’t heard the band’s beautifully in-your-face new album, Funeral For Justice, I humbly suggest you do so, post haste. And if you get the chance to see this fiery quartet live, take it.
Now for this week’s recommended diet of live music…
Colored Musicians Club Sunday Night Jazz Series: Gregory Treadwell & GLVT Love Xtreme Jazz Ensemble
Sunday, June 30, 6 pm at The Buffalo History Museum, Buffalo. $20/$25
South Buffalo Porchfest
Saturday, June 29, 12 noon - 5 pm on porches in South Buffalo. FREE
“Dead on the Farm”: Dead Alliance Buffalo
Friday, June 28, 8 pm at Becker Farms and Vizcarra Vineyards, Gasport. $10/$15
Buffalo Music Coalition's FREE Saturday Sessions: Dellwood and the Nightshades
Saturday, June 29, 4 pm, Flying Bison Brewing Company, Buffalo. FREE
KeyBank Live at Larkin: Dirty Work
Wednesday, June 26, 5 pm at Larkin Square, Buffalo. Free
Stones Saturday in the Summer: Dead Flowers
Saturday, June 29, 3 pm at Solé Sand Bar at Woodlawn Beach, Blasdell. FREE
Tortoise Forest w/Cypher and Ancient Spaceship
Friday, June 28, 7 pm at Jack Rabbit, Buffalo. $5
The Brokes (Tribute to The Strokes) and The Smiths Etc (Tribute to The Smiths)
Saturday, June 29, 7 pm, The Oxford Pennant Stage in Town Ballroom, Buffalo. $15
Chuckie Campbell presents: HIP HOP IS REVOLUTION
Saturday, June 29, 8 pm, Riff City, Buffalo. $15
Featuring Chuckie Campbell, Dave Stewy, Iesha Green, Kins Franklin (Pretty Bulli), Captivated C, Mic Excel, Boogi Blu, and Columbus Isiah Green on the 1s and 2s.
Thursday Night Live: Stress Dolls
Thursday, June 27, 5:30 pm at Wilson Town Square, Knox Building, Buffalo AKG Art Museum, Buffalo. Free
BPD Trio
Saturday, June 29, 8 pm at Black Dots, Buffalo. $10
Free improvised music and original compositions featuring Steve Baczkowski on saxophones and winds, Ravi Padmanabha on drums and percussion, and Brian DeJesus on contrabass.
Bella Moulden with special guests Tsavo Highway and Smac
Friday, June 28, 8 pm at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo. $15/$20
Music in the Park: PA Line and Crikwater
Thursday, June 27, 6 pm at Cazenovia Park, South Buffalo. Free
Manuel Valera Trio
Friday, June 28, 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo. $20/$15
Eric Johanson
Friday, June 28, 8 pm at The Cave, Buffalo. $20
Central Terminal Summer Concert Series featuring Vitamin D and Elliot Scozzaro Trio
Thursday, June 27, 5 pm at Buffalo Centrail Terminal, Buffalo. Free
Paradigm Shift Live Jazz Recording Concert
Monday, July 1, 7 pm at Sportsmen’s Tavern, Buffalo. $20
Arise & Go with special guest Crikwater
Tuesday, July 2, 7 pm in the 9th Ward at Asbury Hall , Buffalo. $20
WNY Dead
Saturday, June 29, 6 pm on the patio at RationAles, Williamsville. Free
Thursday & Main featuring Super American with Letter to Elise
Thursday, June 27, 5 pm at Fountain Plaza, Buffalo. Free
Food Truck Tuesday at Larkin featuring Stress Dolls
Tuesday, July 2, 5 pm at Larkin Square, Buffalo. Free
KeyBank Live at Larkin presents Blues 4 Vets with Miller & the Other Sinners & more
Wednesday, July 3, 5 pm at Larkin Square, Buffalo. Free
Grosh with special guests Indre and Wes Parker
Wednesday, July 3, 8 pm at Jack Rabbit, Buffalo. Free
Kiefer Sutherland
Saturday, June 29, 7:30 pm, Electric City, Buffalo. $30-$35
Archers with special guests Hollow Front, If Not For Me and Heart For Sale
Sunday, June 30, 6pm at Mohawk Place, Buffalo. $20
Tom Stahl And The Dangerfields
Saturday, June 29, 6 pm, Duende at Silo City, Buffalo. Free
The Strictly Hip
Wednesday, July 3, 8 pm at Sunset Bay Beach Club, Irving, NY. $10
Dispatch with special guest Stolen Gin
Friday, June 28, 7 pm at the Artpark Amphitheater, Lewiston. $25-$50
Jazz Jam
Monday, July 1, 7 pm at Gypsy Parlor, Buffalo. Free
It Dies Today - The Caitiff Choir 20 Year Anniversary with special guests Xrhinocerosx, Bungler, Fatal Visions
Sunday, June 30, 7 pm at Rec Room, Buffalo. $39
Divi Romé Band
Friday, June 28, 7 pm, Duende at Silo City, Buffalo. Free
All original afrobeats, reggae, and afri-jazz.
The American Pie Emo Night Tour
Friday, June 28, 6:30 pm at Riff City, Buffalo. $20
The Twang Gang with Elton Lammie, McCarthyizm, & The Informers
Thursday, July 4, 2 pm in Sportsmens Park, Buffalo. $$ at door
Independence Day Concert with Flipside
Followed by Fireworls at Riverside Park
Wednesday, July 3, 6:30 pm at Buffalo Riverfest Park, Buffalo. Free
Miers on Music is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.