Hello, music lovers.

I had one of those perspective-changing, face-melting concert experiences since we last spoke, when I spent a Friday evening with M’Dou Moctar, the Taureg musician and leader of the band that bears his name, at Asbury Hall in Babeville.

Moctar and his bandmates offered a mesmerizing set of tunes that blended the influence of their native African desert with psychedelic rock, middle eastern drones anchoring lengthy improvisations, mind-bending jams that offered a new conception of ‘the blues,’ and soaring vocal melodies employing microtonalities and rock motifs in equal measure.

M’Dou Moctar at Asbury Hall. Photo by Jeff Miers.

It was all so startlingly fresh sounding, putting the lie to the idea that nothing new is happening in rock music these days, and holding the large crowd - which featured several generations of enthused fans - in rapt attention.

If you haven’t heard the band’s beautifully in-your-face new album, Funeral For Justice, I humbly suggest you do so, post haste. And if you get the chance to see this fiery quartet live, take it.

Now for this week’s recommended diet of live music…

Sunday, June 30, 6 pm at The Buffalo History Museum, Buffalo. $20/$25

Saturday, June 29, 12 noon - 5 pm on porches in South Buffalo. FREE

Check out the schedule here.

Friday, June 28, 8 pm at Becker Farms and Vizcarra Vineyards, Gasport. $10/$15

Saturday, June 29, 4 pm, Flying Bison Brewing Company, Buffalo. FREE

Wednesday, June 26, 5 pm at Larkin Square, Buffalo. Free

Saturday, June 29, 3 pm at Solé Sand Bar at Woodlawn Beach, Blasdell. FREE

Friday, June 28, 7 pm at Jack Rabbit, Buffalo. $5

Saturday, June 29, 7 pm, The Oxford Pennant Stage in Town Ballroom, Buffalo. $15

Saturday, June 29, 8 pm, Riff City, Buffalo. $15

Featuring Chuckie Campbell, Dave Stewy, Iesha Green, Kins Franklin (Pretty Bulli), Captivated C, Mic Excel, Boogi Blu, and Columbus Isiah Green on the 1s and 2s.

Thursday, June 27, 5:30 pm at Wilson Town Square, Knox Building, Buffalo AKG Art Museum, Buffalo. Free

Saturday, June 29, 8 pm at Black Dots, Buffalo. $10

Free improvised music and original compositions featuring Steve Baczkowski on saxophones and winds, Ravi Padmanabha on drums and percussion, and Brian DeJesus on contrabass.

Friday, June 28, 8 pm at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo. $15/$20

Thursday, June 27, 6 pm at Cazenovia Park, South Buffalo. Free

Friday, June 28, 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo. $20/$15

Friday, June 28, 8 pm at The Cave, Buffalo. $20

Thursday, June 27, 5 pm at Buffalo Centrail Terminal, Buffalo. Free

Monday, July 1, 7 pm at Sportsmen’s Tavern, Buffalo. $20

Tuesday, July 2, 7 pm in the 9th Ward at Asbury Hall , Buffalo. $20

Arise & Go.

Saturday, June 29, 6 pm on the patio at RationAles, Williamsville. Free

Thursday, June 27, 5 pm at Fountain Plaza, Buffalo. Free

Tuesday, July 2, 5 pm at Larkin Square, Buffalo. Free

Chelsea O’Donnell of Stress Dolls.

Wednesday, July 3, 5 pm at Larkin Square, Buffalo. Free

Wednesday, July 3, 8 pm at Jack Rabbit, Buffalo. Free

Saturday, June 29, 7:30 pm, Electric City, Buffalo. $30-$35

Sunday, June 30, 6pm at Mohawk Place, Buffalo. $20

Saturday, June 29, 6 pm, Duende at Silo City, Buffalo. Free

Wednesday, July 3, 8 pm at Sunset Bay Beach Club, Irving, NY. $10

Friday, June 28, 7 pm at the Artpark Amphitheater, Lewiston. $25-$50

Monday, July 1, 7 pm at Gypsy Parlor, Buffalo. Free

Sunday, June 30, 7 pm at Rec Room, Buffalo. $39

Friday, June 28, 7 pm, Duende at Silo City, Buffalo. Free

All original afrobeats, reggae, and afri-jazz.

Friday, June 28, 6:30 pm at Riff City, Buffalo. $20

Thursday, July 4, 2 pm in Sportsmens Park, Buffalo. $$ at door

Independence Day Concert with F lipside

Followed by Fireworls at Riverside Park

Wednesday, July 3, 6:30 pm at Buffalo Riverfest Park, Buffalo. Free