Illustration by Ben Dunkle

(REMINDER: these listings are curated and definitely not intended to list ALL the live music out there! They are compiled weekly mostly from scouring venue websites and posts. PLEASE - if you have a cool concert or interesting event, email all the info and links to jeffmiersmusic@gmail.com to be considered for inclusion in Where the Bands Are. Thanks!)

Hey there, fellow music-lovers. Happy summer. Happy June in Buffalo Festival, running through June 7 at UB. Happy upcoming Juneteenth, on June 19. Happy Pride month. And Happy you, I hope!

I’d like to kick things off by highlighting a very cool event celebrating some of our city’s many talented women in the fileds of visual art and hip-hop…

Sneakvibing Media presents

Sunday, June 7, 4:00 pm doors at Duende at Silo City, Buffalo. $25 Get tickets here.

On June 7 from 5-8 p.m. Sneakvibing Media will present their 4th annual women in hip-hop celebration The Ladies First Project at Duende on 85 Silo City Row.

From the official press release: “The celebration honors 12 dynamic women who not only resonate with moving the cultural needle forward but also tirelessly cultivate educate and integrate all that defines and grows music art and culture in Buffalo through their creative and expressive contributions.

This year The Ladies First Project ( modeled after a song by Rap Icon Queen Latifa) includes: poet/photographer/filmmaker The Galactic Griot, creative director/artist Mars Angel, organizer Alia, singer/songwriter/vocal engineer Labrina, investigative reporter and multimedia journalist I’jaz Jaciel, professor/artist / co-founder Nailia Ansari Catilo, music producer and founder of Soulfully Yours Musik Babie Gurl , music artist Kase Klosed, spoken word artist Deia Elwadi, artist Mama Gey, Emmy award winning poet/community activist Jillian Hanesworth, film-play maker/educator Aqueira Oshun,

The event will also feature a short interview film, and performances by artists Labrina, Kase Klosed, DJ Brei and special guests. There will also be Art on View by visual artist Bree Gilliam Kendra Martin ( KenBoii) and Nakia.Plus Unique Boutique will be in the house!

Since hip-hop’s inception, women have been uniquely positioned to redefine the sound, look, and culture of the genre without receiving their proper credit.

Event creator Schondra Aytch has never missed a beat using her gift to curate this outstanding class of female talent that hails from Buffalo / WNY.

“As a new generation of listeners, artists, and industry players challenge the outdated perspectives existing within the hip-hop community, it is imperative to create spaces where women are celebrated for their contributions to the most influential sound in the world.” said event creator Schondra Aytch “In Buffalo, where the hip-hop scene is reaching a new frontier, many women who are involved in the musical arts have a two-fold mission - perfecting their gift and nurturing their community through their gift”.

Labrina, Kase Klosed, and DJ Brei are all artist deeply involved in the arts, hip-hop and their respective communities. Honoring the 5 elements of hip-hop, these ladies will showcase their talent and tell their stories.”

Thursday, July 2–Sunday, July 5, 2026, Sherman, NY. More info here.

New and Noteworthy

October 1 - October 4, Cherry Hill Campground, 514 Sumner Road, Darien Center, NY.

Sunday, December 20, 7 pm doors at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. General Admission Standing $41 advance, $46 day of show/VIP Ticket $126. Pre-sale Thursday, June 4 12pm-10pm (Password: NEVERMEANT) General tickets on sale Friday June 5, 10 am.

Saturday, August 29, 7 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 5.

Wednesday, November 18 at 8 pm at Asbury Hall in Babeville, NY. General Admission Seasted $35, Limited Reserved Gold Circle $45. Tickets on sale Friday June 5 at10vam EST.

Tuesday, September 29, 7 pm at Buffalo RiverWorks, Buffalo, NY. $55+

Tuesday, September 22, 7 pm doors, The 9th Ward at Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $17 advance, $20 day of show. Pre-sale Thursday June 4 10am-10pm (password: SHINEON). General tickets on sale Friday, June 5 at 10 am.

Saturday, July 18, 5 pm Gates at Sportsmens Park, Buffalo, NY, $25

Friday, June 19 and Saturday, June 20, 5:30 pm doors at The CAZ, South Buffalo, NY. $25-$35

Thursday, June 25, 7 pm, at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. $25. Tickets here.

Saturday, June 20, 7 pm at Artpark’s Mainstage Theater, Lewiston, NY. FREE. Complimentary tickets are available now while supplies last at the Artpark Box Office during regular business hours. Limit 4 tickets per person.

Saturday, July 11, 5 pm Gates at Sportsmens Park, Buffalo, NY. $20

Thursday, July 16, 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo, NY. $17/$20, $15/$18

Thursday, September 3, 7 pm at Artpark Ampitheater, Lewiston, NY. $29.50/$66/$71/$86

Wednesday, August 12, 5 pm doors at Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B, Buffalo, NY. Local presale now, Public on sale Friday, May 29 at 10 am.

Saturday, September 26, 7 pm doors at Asbury Hall, Buffalo, NY. $35/$40. Get tickets here.

Thursday August 13, 5 pm doors at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $15/$20

Saturday, August 22 , 5 pm at Artpark Mainstage Terrace. $35 (to benefit Artpark’s Memory Cafe for individuals with Alzheimer’s and dementia)

Presented by Artpark & Curated by Jeff Miers

This week…

Final concert of this year's festival on Sunday June 7 at 3 pm in Slee Hall featuring a performance of Senior composer Ming Tsao’s work Refuse Collection conducted by David Dzubay.

Now through June 7 at the University at Buffalo North Campus, Amherst, NY. Get more info here.

Music in the Park 2026: Miller & the Other Sinners, Uncle Ben’s Remedy

Thursday, June 4, 5-9:30 pm in Cazenovia Park, South Buffalo, NY. FREE

Thursday, June 4, 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo, NY. $17/$20, $15/$17

Music on Main

Thursday, June 4, 6-9 pm in Williamsville, NY. FREE

Thursday, June 4, 5-8 pm at Fountain Plaza in Downtown Buffalo, NY. FREE

McCarthyizm

Thursday, June 4, 7 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY.

Thursday, June 4, 7 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $15/$20

The Big Easy in Buffalo NOLA Series Presents

Friday, June 5, 7 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $26.98

Buffalo Music Coalition presents Randle and the Late Night Scandals

Special guests Dave Kimball on guitar (Steam Donkeys and A Band Named Sue) and Jamie Sunshine on drums.

Friday June 5, 7 pm at Buffalo Olde Brewery, Buffalo, NY. FREE

Friday, June 5, 8 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $12/$15

Steam Donkeys

Friday, June 5, 10 pm at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo, NY. FREE

Friday, June 5, 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo, NY. $17/$20, $15/$18

Friday June 5, 10:30 am and Saturday, June 6, 7:30 pm at Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY.

Friday, June 5, 5:30 pm doors / 7 pm show (Speakeasy Set w/Chris Nathan at 5:30 pm), at The CAZ, Buffalo, NY. $20-$25

Saturday, June 6, 7 pm at The 9th Ward in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $30/$35

Saturday, June 6, 8 pm at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo, NY. $10/$15

Saturday, June 6, 6 pm at Buffalo AKG Art Museum lawn, Buffalo, NY. $90.01+

Saturday, June 6, 8 pm at Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B, Buffalo, NY. $47+

Hip Monarch

Saturday, June 6, 8 pm at Penny Lane, Clarence, NY. $5

Debut show: Saturday, June 6, 7 pm at The Sound Ground at Chick’s, Angola on the Lake.

Sunday, June 7, 5 pm doors at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $35/$40

Sunday, June 7, 4:00 pm at Duende at Silo City, Buffalo. $25 Get tickets here.

Sunday at Nietzsche’s

Sunday, June 7, all day. No cover.

12-3 pm - Well Worn Boot: The Movie

3-4:30 pm - The Alison Pipitone Band

5-6 pm - SPUD

6-8 pm - Ann Philopponne

8:30 - 12 midnight - Jazz Cache

Sunday, June 7, 4:00 pm at The Cave, Buffalo. $25

Monday, June 8, 7 pm at Sportmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $15. Tickets on sale now.

Flowjam: DJ Throbbins

Monday, June 8, 7 pm at Hoyt Lake, Delaware Park, Buffalo, NY.

Tuesday, June 9, 6 pm doors at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. $43.99+

Blaise’s June Residency at Hot Mama’s Canteen wsg/ Sara Elizabeth

Tuesday, June 9, 7-9 pm at Hot Mama’s Canteen, Buffalo, NY.

Food Truck Tuesday: A.I. The Anomaly

Tuesday, June 9, 5 pm at Larking Square, Buffalo, NY. FREE

Tuesday, June 9, 7 pm at Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY. $56.50+

Tuesday, June 9, 7 pm at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $25/$30

David Michael Miller w/Eric Weinholtz

Tuesday, June 9, 8 pm at Penny Lane, Clarence, NY. FREE

Wednesday, June 10, 7:30 p.m. at KeyBank Center, Buffalo, NY.

Soul of Buffalo Presents

Wednesday, June 10, 7 pm at The Oxford Pennant Stage at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $40.91

Lockport Free Summer Concert Series: XOXO Pop Band

Wednesday, June 10, 6 pm from parking lot behind Big Ditch, Lockport, NY. FREE

KeyBank Live at Larkin: Drea d’Nur

Wednesday, June 10, 5 pm at Larkinville, Buffalo, NY. FREE

Music is Art Hip Hop Showcase: feat. Jaydense, Y.N.X. 716, & Ayam JC

Wednesday, June 10, 7 pm doors at Jack Rabbit, Buffalo, NY.

Coming Up…

PLUS Launch Party for “Why Rush Matters with Jeff Miers and Ray Wawrzyniak” Podcast

Thursday, June 11, 7 pm at Sully’s Harbor Bar & Grill, Erie Basin Marina, Downtown Buffalo, NY. $10. Presale ticket gets a voucher for a free Red Stripe!

Thursday, June 11, 6 pm doors at Buffalo RiverWorks, Buffalo, NY. $53+

Thursday, June 11, 7 pm at Penny Lane, Clarence, NY. $28.50. Get tickets here.

Thursday, June 11, 7 pm doors at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. $31.89+

Miller & The Other Sinners & Friends

Thursday, June 11, 6 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $10

Thursday, June 11, 6:30 pm doors at The CAZ, South Buffalo, NY. $20-$25

Friday, June 12, 5:30 pm doors at The CAZ, South Buffalo, NY. $20-$25

Friday, June 12, 5:30 pm on the Lawn at Frank Lloyd Wright Martin House, Buffalo, NY. FREE but registration required. Register here.

Saturday, June 13, 5 pm in Academy Park, Lewiston, NY. VIP $15/GA Free.

Saturday, June 13, 8 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $20

Dave Schulz - Keys/Vox, Joey Dynamite - Guitar/Vox, Samantha Hoy - Vox, Josh English - Drums, Ron Locurto - Lead Guitar, Brian Burd - Bass, Nikki Kazz - Vox

Saturday, June 13, 10 pm at Jack Rabbit, Buffalo, NY.

Saturday, June 13, 7 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $20

Saturday, June 13 at The Cove, Depew, NY. $45/$65 VIP. Get tickets here.

Saturday, June 13, 7 pm at the Lounge at Revolution Gallery, Buffalo, NY. $20

Sunday, June 14, 7:30 pm at Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B, Buffalo, NY. $59+

Sunday, June 14, 7:30 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $29.50/$35

Strings Unbound: Alex Cousins w/Sebastian Lombardo

Sunday, June 14, 4 pm at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. $10

Tuesday, June 16, 6:30 pm at Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B, Buffalo, NY. $71

Food Truck Tuesday: McCarthyizm

Tuesday, June 16, 5 pm at Larking Square, Buffalo, NY. FREE

Wednesday, June 17, 7 pm at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. $20

Friday, June 19, 7 pm at Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B, Buffalo, NY. $60+

Monday, June 22, 7 pm Gates at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $20/$25

Friday, June 26, 5 pm Gates at Sportsmens Park, Buffalo, NY. $30

Monday, June 29, 5pm doors at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $40

Saturday, July 4, 2 pm at Sportsmens Park, Buffalo, NY. $20

Jon Lehrer Dance Company with John Bacon and Star People

Friday, July 17, 7:30 pm at Artpark Mainstage Theater, Lewiston, NY. $28 seats/$38 table seating/$69 VIP table seating