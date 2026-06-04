Where the Bands Are: This Week in Live Music and Concert News
The Ladies First Project 2026; New concert announcements; and a variety of shows to check out this week and beyond!
(REMINDER: these listings are curated and definitely not intended to list ALL the live music out there! They are compiled weekly mostly from scouring venue websites and posts. PLEASE - if you have a cool concert or interesting event, email all the info and links to jeffmiersmusic@gmail.com to be considered for inclusion in Where the Bands Are. Thanks!)
Hey there, fellow music-lovers. Happy summer. Happy June in Buffalo Festival, running through June 7 at UB. Happy upcoming Juneteenth, on June 19. Happy Pride month. And Happy you, I hope!
I’d like to kick things off by highlighting a very cool event celebrating some of our city’s many talented women in the fileds of visual art and hip-hop…
Sneakvibing Media presents
The Ladies First Project ’26 ft/ Labrina, Kase Klosed, DJ Brei
Sunday, June 7, 4:00 pm doors at Duende at Silo City, Buffalo. $25 Get tickets here.
On June 7 from 5-8 p.m. Sneakvibing Media will present their 4th annual women in hip-hop celebration The Ladies First Project at Duende on 85 Silo City Row.
From the official press release: “The celebration honors 12 dynamic women who not only resonate with moving the cultural needle forward but also tirelessly cultivate educate and integrate all that defines and grows music art and culture in Buffalo through their creative and expressive contributions.
This year The Ladies First Project ( modeled after a song by Rap Icon Queen Latifa) includes: poet/photographer/filmmaker The Galactic Griot, creative director/artist Mars Angel, organizer Alia, singer/songwriter/vocal engineer Labrina, investigative reporter and multimedia journalist I’jaz Jaciel, professor/artist / co-founder Nailia Ansari Catilo, music producer and founder of Soulfully Yours Musik Babie Gurl , music artist Kase Klosed, spoken word artist Deia Elwadi, artist Mama Gey, Emmy award winning poet/community activist Jillian Hanesworth, film-play maker/educator Aqueira Oshun,
The event will also feature a short interview film, and performances by artists Labrina, Kase Klosed, DJ Brei and special guests. There will also be Art on View by visual artist Bree Gilliam Kendra Martin ( KenBoii) and Nakia.Plus Unique Boutique will be in the house!
Since hip-hop’s inception, women have been uniquely positioned to redefine the sound, look, and culture of the genre without receiving their proper credit.
Event creator Schondra Aytch has never missed a beat using her gift to curate this outstanding class of female talent that hails from Buffalo / WNY.
“As a new generation of listeners, artists, and industry players challenge the outdated perspectives existing within the hip-hop community, it is imperative to create spaces where women are celebrated for their contributions to the most influential sound in the world.” said event creator Schondra Aytch “In Buffalo, where the hip-hop scene is reaching a new frontier, many women who are involved in the musical arts have a two-fold mission - perfecting their gift and nurturing their community through their gift”.
Labrina, Kase Klosed, and DJ Brei are all artist deeply involved in the arts, hip-hop and their respective communities. Honoring the 5 elements of hip-hop, these ladies will showcase their talent and tell their stories.”
The 33rd Annual Great Blue Heron Music Festival
Thursday, July 2–Sunday, July 5, 2026, Sherman, NY. More info here.
New and Noteworthy
Folkfaces Fest 10
October 1 - October 4, Cherry Hill Campground, 514 Sumner Road, Darien Center, NY.
American Football
Sunday, December 20, 7 pm doors at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. General Admission Standing $41 advance, $46 day of show/VIP Ticket $126. Pre-sale Thursday, June 4 12pm-10pm (Password: NEVERMEANT) General tickets on sale Friday June 5, 10 am.
Helmet wsg/Spirit In The Room
Saturday, August 29, 7 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 5.
Dar Williams
Wednesday, November 18 at 8 pm at Asbury Hall in Babeville, NY. General Admission Seasted $35, Limited Reserved Gold Circle $45. Tickets on sale Friday June 5 at10vam EST.
Mastodon w/Deafheaven, Alcest
Tuesday, September 29, 7 pm at Buffalo RiverWorks, Buffalo, NY. $55+
9Million
Tuesday, September 22, 7 pm doors, The 9th Ward at Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $17 advance, $20 day of show. Pre-sale Thursday June 4 10am-10pm (password: SHINEON). General tickets on sale Friday, June 5 at 10 am.
Harvest & Rust – A Neil Young Experience
Saturday, July 18, 5 pm Gates at Sportsmens Park, Buffalo, NY, $25
How to be an Artist w/Patrick Gallo and George Caldwell
Friday, June 19 and Saturday, June 20, 5:30 pm doors at The CAZ, South Buffalo, NY. $25-$35
The Generations Deconstructed Tour ft/Lenny White, Rachel Z and the Youth Musician Rock n’ Roll Collective
Thursday, June 25, 7 pm, at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. $25. Tickets here.
U.S. Navy Band Commodores
Saturday, June 20, 7 pm at Artpark’s Mainstage Theater, Lewiston, NY. FREE. Complimentary tickets are available now while supplies last at the Artpark Box Office during regular business hours. Limit 4 tickets per person.
GROSH Plays Led Zeppelin
Saturday, July 11, 5 pm Gates at Sportsmens Park, Buffalo, NY. $20
The Matt Michaud Trio Plays Nirvana
Thursday, July 16, 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo, NY. $17/$20, $15/$18
Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening
Thursday, September 3, 7 pm at Artpark Ampitheater, Lewiston, NY. $29.50/$66/$71/$86
ALEXISONFIRE: CRISIS 20 Year Anniversary wsg/Underoath, Snapcase, Spaced
Wednesday, August 12, 5 pm doors at Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B, Buffalo, NY. Local presale now, Public on sale Friday, May 29 at 10 am.
Luna
Saturday, September 26, 7 pm doors at Asbury Hall, Buffalo, NY. $35/$40. Get tickets here.
Buckwheat Zydeco, Jr. wsg/Miller & The Sinners Trio – The Big Easy in Buffalo NOLA Series
Thursday August 13, 5 pm doors at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $15/$20
Analog Rewind - featuring The Ramrods, Girlpope, The Tails, Ansley Court, and Marvelous Sauce
Saturday, August 22 , 5 pm at Artpark Mainstage Terrace. $35 (to benefit Artpark’s Memory Cafe for individuals with Alzheimer’s and dementia)
Presented by Artpark & Curated by Jeff Miers
This week…
June in Buffalo
Final concert of this year's festival on Sunday June 7 at 3 pm in Slee Hall featuring a performance of Senior composer Ming Tsao’s work Refuse Collection conducted by David Dzubay.
Now through June 7 at the University at Buffalo North Campus, Amherst, NY. Get more info here.
Music in the Park 2026: Miller & the Other Sinners, Uncle Ben’s Remedy
Thursday, June 4, 5-9:30 pm in Cazenovia Park, South Buffalo, NY. FREE
Inner City Bedlam
Thursday, June 4, 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo, NY. $17/$20, $15/$17
Music on Main
Thursday, June 4, 6-9 pm in Williamsville, NY. FREE
Thursday & Main: Handsome Jack and The Burkharts
Thursday, June 4, 5-8 pm at Fountain Plaza in Downtown Buffalo, NY. FREE
McCarthyizm
Thursday, June 4, 7 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY.
Big Shrimp w/ Tsavo Highway
Thursday, June 4, 7 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $15/$20
The Big Easy in Buffalo NOLA Series Presents
John Papa Gros Band with The Brass Bachine
Friday, June 5, 7 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $26.98
Buffalo Music Coalition presents Randle and the Late Night Scandals
Special guests Dave Kimball on guitar (Steam Donkeys and A Band Named Sue) and Jamie Sunshine on drums.
Friday June 5, 7 pm at Buffalo Olde Brewery, Buffalo, NY. FREE
Caligula Blushed: A tribute to The Smiths and Morrissey
Friday, June 5, 8 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $12/$15
Steam Donkeys
Friday, June 5, 10 pm at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo, NY. FREE
The Hot Club of Buffalo
Friday, June 5, 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo, NY. $17/$20, $15/$18
BPO Season Finale: American Soundscapes
Friday June 5, 10:30 am and Saturday, June 6, 7:30 pm at Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY.
Kung Fu Grip: The Music Of Sublime
Friday, June 5, 5:30 pm doors / 7 pm show (Speakeasy Set w/Chris Nathan at 5:30 pm), at The CAZ, Buffalo, NY. $20-$25
Chris Smither
Saturday, June 6, 7 pm at The 9th Ward in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $30/$35
FUNGKSHUI w/ Witty Tarbox
Saturday, June 6, 8 pm at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo, NY. $10/$15
Rockin’ at the Buffalo AKG 2026 - DEVO wsg/Soul Coughing and Shilpa Ray
Saturday, June 6, 6 pm at Buffalo AKG Art Museum lawn, Buffalo, NY. $90.01+
Mariah The Scientist w/Laila!
Saturday, June 6, 8 pm at Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B, Buffalo, NY. $47+
Hip Monarch
Saturday, June 6, 8 pm at Penny Lane, Clarence, NY. $5
Afterglow: The Music of Genesis
Debut show: Saturday, June 6, 7 pm at The Sound Ground at Chick’s, Angola on the Lake.
Robyn Hitchcock Live and Electric with Band
Sunday, June 7, 5 pm doors at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $35/$40
The Ladies First Project ’26 ft/ Labrina, Kase Klosed, DJ Brei
Sunday, June 7, 4:00 pm at Duende at Silo City, Buffalo. $25 Get tickets here.
Sunday at Nietzsche’s
Sunday, June 7, all day. No cover.
12-3 pm - Well Worn Boot: The Movie
3-4:30 pm - The Alison Pipitone Band
5-6 pm - SPUD
6-8 pm - Ann Philopponne
8:30 - 12 midnight - Jazz Cache
The Nighthawks
Sunday, June 7, 4:00 pm at The Cave, Buffalo. $25
Classic Vinyl Live! with Jeff Miers: Miles Davis “On the Corner”
Monday, June 8, 7 pm at Sportmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $15. Tickets on sale now.
Flowjam: DJ Throbbins
Monday, June 8, 7 pm at Hoyt Lake, Delaware Park, Buffalo, NY.
Anberlin w/Emery and Watashi Wa
Tuesday, June 9, 6 pm doors at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. $43.99+
Blaise’s June Residency at Hot Mama’s Canteen wsg/Sara Elizabeth
Tuesday, June 9, 7-9 pm at Hot Mama’s Canteen, Buffalo, NY.
Food Truck Tuesday: A.I. The Anomaly
Tuesday, June 9, 5 pm at Larking Square, Buffalo, NY. FREE
Gregory Porter wsg/Alexandra McArthur
Tuesday, June 9, 7 pm at Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY. $56.50+
The Beths w/Squirrel Flower
Tuesday, June 9, 7 pm at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $25/$30
David Michael Miller w/Eric Weinholtz
Tuesday, June 9, 8 pm at Penny Lane, Clarence, NY. FREE
Journey
Wednesday, June 10, 7:30 p.m. at KeyBank Center, Buffalo, NY.
Soul of Buffalo Presents
Vincen Garcìa
Wednesday, June 10, 7 pm at The Oxford Pennant Stage at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $40.91
Lockport Free Summer Concert Series: XOXO Pop Band
Wednesday, June 10, 6 pm from parking lot behind Big Ditch, Lockport, NY. FREE
KeyBank Live at Larkin: Drea d’Nur
Wednesday, June 10, 5 pm at Larkinville, Buffalo, NY. FREE
Music is Art Hip Hop Showcase: feat. Jaydense, Y.N.X. 716, & Ayam JC
Wednesday, June 10, 7 pm doors at Jack Rabbit, Buffalo, NY.
Coming Up…
Music Matters Summer Concert Series: Analog Kids - A Tribute to Rush
PLUS Launch Party for “Why Rush Matters with Jeff Miers and Ray Wawrzyniak” Podcast
Thursday, June 11, 7 pm at Sully’s Harbor Bar & Grill, Erie Basin Marina, Downtown Buffalo, NY. $10. Presale ticket gets a voucher for a free Red Stripe!
Coheed and Cambria w/Arm’s Length, Kaonashi
Thursday, June 11, 6 pm doors at Buffalo RiverWorks, Buffalo, NY. $53+
An evening with Chris Trapper
Thursday, June 11, 7 pm at Penny Lane, Clarence, NY. $28.50. Get tickets here.
Black Uhuru
Thursday, June 11, 7 pm doors at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. $31.89+
Miller & The Other Sinners & Friends
Thursday, June 11, 6 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $10
Grace Greenan Album Release wsg/Johnny & The Mankids
Thursday, June 11, 6:30 pm doors at The CAZ, South Buffalo, NY. $20-$25
The DMV: The Music Of The Cars presented by Stoneflower
Friday, June 12, 5:30 pm doors at The CAZ, South Buffalo, NY. $20-$25
Music in Bloom Free Concert Series: The George Scott Big Band
Friday, June 12, 5:30 pm on the Lawn at Frank Lloyd Wright Martin House, Buffalo, NY. FREE but registration required. Register here.
Academy Park Concert Series: The Strictly Hip w/Tonemah
Saturday, June 13, 5 pm in Academy Park, Lewiston, NY. VIP $15/GA Free.
Gavin Petrie Band 20th Anniversary Show
Saturday, June 13, 8 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $20
The Allen Degenerates
Dave Schulz - Keys/Vox, Joey Dynamite - Guitar/Vox, Samantha Hoy - Vox, Josh English - Drums, Ron Locurto - Lead Guitar, Brian Burd - Bass, Nikki Kazz - Vox
Saturday, June 13, 10 pm at Jack Rabbit, Buffalo, NY.
YYNOT: A Tribute to Rush
Saturday, June 13, 7 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $20
Buffalo Bills Alumni Music Fest 2026
Saturday, June 13 at The Cove, Depew, NY. $45/$65 VIP. Get tickets here.
Strings Unbound: Alex Cousins
Saturday, June 13, 7 pm at the Lounge at Revolution Gallery, Buffalo, NY. $20
Marcus King Band w/Penelope Road
Sunday, June 14, 7:30 pm at Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B, Buffalo, NY. $59+
Armor For Sleep w/ Spanish Love Songs and Flycatcher
Sunday, June 14, 7:30 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $29.50/$35
Strings Unbound: Alex Cousins w/Sebastian Lombardo
Sunday, June 14, 4 pm at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. $10
Young the Giant w/Cold War Kids and Almost Monday
Tuesday, June 16, 6:30 pm at Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B, Buffalo, NY. $71
Food Truck Tuesday: McCarthyizm
Tuesday, June 16, 5 pm at Larking Square, Buffalo, NY. FREE
The SoapGirls
Wednesday, June 17, 7 pm at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. $20
Dark Star Orchestra
Friday, June 19, 7 pm at Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B, Buffalo, NY. $60+
Ryan Davis and The Roadhouse Band wsg/Elizabeth Moen
Monday, June 22, 7 pm Gates at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $20/$25
James McMurtry & The Martial Law Review wsg/BettySoo
Friday, June 26, 5 pm Gates at Sportsmens Park, Buffalo, NY. $30
Live Dead & Brothers
Monday, June 29, 5pm doors at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $40
Americana-rama 250th Independence Day Celebration ft/Bill Kirchen & Too Much Fun, Twang Gang, The Steam Donkeys, Ten Cent Howl, Cory Grinder & The Playboy Scouts
Saturday, July 4, 2 pm at Sportsmens Park, Buffalo, NY. $20
LEGACY IN MOTION: Celebrating Miles Davis at 100
Jon Lehrer Dance Company with John Bacon and Star People
Friday, July 17, 7:30 pm at Artpark Mainstage Theater, Lewiston, NY. $28 seats/$38 table seating/$69 VIP table seating
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