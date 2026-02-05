AI Design by Kim Miers

Greetings, dearly beloved. We are gathered here to get through this thing called life, with the (considerable) help of music! Happily, there’s plenty of it out there for us to indulge in…

Friday, February 6, 6 pm doors at North Park Theatre, Buffalo, NY.

COMMUNITY SPONSOR ($25): General Admission

BIG HEART ($50): General Admission, plus a limited-edition signed print as a gift from Casey

COFFEE & CONVERSATION ($125): General Admission, plus a one-on-one coffee meet-up with Casey after Feb. 6 to talk art, ideas, and community (ideal for artists, small businesses, nonprofits, and café lovers). Meet-up to be scheduled after Feb. 6. Strictly limited to 25.

From the event’s press release: “Casey Milbrand presents I Just Want You to Know Who I Am — a one-night event celebrating a 10-year journey to bring more color to the Queen City.

Join muralist Milbrand as he speaks about his work throughout the years, followed by the premiere of his short documentary featuring the creation of the Goo Goo Dolls’ Iris lyric mural.

Filmed and edited by Scott Balzer, the film reflects on the importance of public art across Buffalo and celebrates the unyielding community support that made it all happen. Casey dreams of filling the theater — bringing the community together to continue what began 10 years ago with the Greetings From Buffalo mural. More than a night of conversation and film, this gathering offers a vibrant atmosphere with opportunities to meet the artist and win prizes.

Proceeds from the evening support Murals Give Back, a new initiative with a mission to show murals have a life well beyond their wall.

All tickets support Murals Give Back, with a portion of proceeds benefiting Music Is Art — because art, in any form, fuels our community.”

Get tickets and more information here.

Afterparty at The Burning Buffalo, featuring happy hour drinks and live music from Letter to Elise

Friday, February 6, 7-11 pm.

The afterparty is free and open to all (donations encouraged) and is separate from the ticketed event at the North Park Theatre. All are welcome.

Trey Anastasio Confirms June 2026 Orchestral Shows Including Return To Red Rocks

This will require a road trip. Learn more here.

Paul Simon on tour

Simon will perform 2 sets throughout this ambitious tour, the first devoted to his most recent effort, Seven Psalms, and the second digging deep into the nooks and crannies of one of the richest catalogs in American song. And he’s got a killer band to help him do it, including his wife, Edie Brickell, on vocals, as well as Mark Stewart (guitar), Bakithi Kumalo (bass), Andy Snitzer (saxophone), Jamey Haddad (percussion), Mick Rossi (piano, keys), Gyan Riley (guitar), Matt Chamberlin (drums), Nancy Stagnitta (flute), Caleb Burhans (viola) and Eugene Friesen (Cello). No Buffalo date - surprise, surprise! - but Toronto and Bethel Woods are both on the docket.

Thursday, June 25, 8 pm at RBC Amphitheatre, Toronto, ON, CA. Presales happening now, GA tickets on sale Friday, 2/6 at 10 am.

Friday, July 3, 8 pm at Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, Bethel, NY. Presales happening now, GA tickets on sale Friday, 2/6 at 10 am.

New and Noteworthy

Wednesday, September 2, 7 pm at Artpark Mainstage Theater, Lewiston, NY. $50.50 seating/$36 lawn.Tickets on sale Thursday, February 12 at 10 am.

Friday, April 24, 7 pm doors at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $32/$35 dos. Tickets on sale Friday, February 2/6 at 10 am.

Tuesday, March 31, 7 pm doors at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. $39.36+

Friday, April 24, 7 pm doors at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $38/$48 dos; $54 reserved seating. Tickets on sale now.

Wednesday, June 17, 7 pm doors at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $25/$30 dos. Tickets on sale Friday, 2/6 at 10 am.

Friday, March 20, 9 pm at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo, NY. $10/$15

Wednesday, July 22, 7:30 pm at Darien Lake Performing Arts Center, Darien, NY.

AND 2 nights at SPAC:

Friday, July 17 and Saturday, July 18, Broadview Stage at SPAC, Saratoga Springs, NY. General public onsale starts on Friday, February 20 at 10 am.

Friday, December 11, 8 pm at KeyBank Center, Buffalo, NY. Ticket presales start Wednesday, February 4, 10 am and general ticket sale starts Friday, February 6, 10 am. Visit https://www.andreabocelli.com/tickets.

Music Matters Summer Concert Series:

Wednesday, July 22, 7 pm on the USS Little Rock and Friday, July 24, 7 pm at Sully’s Harbor Bar, Buffalo, NY. $20 Sully’s/$25 USS Little Rock/$35 2-night pass. Get tickets here.

Photo by John Raczynski

Sunday, March 8, 12 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $15

This week…

Thursday, February 5, 7 pm at Penny Lane, Clarence, NY. $10

Thursday, February 5, 7 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $10

Friday, February 6, 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo, NY. $17/$20 stage area, $15/$18 bar

Friday, February 6, 7 pm at The Caz, South Buffalo, NY. $25-$35

Friday, February 6, 6 pm at duende at Silo City, Buffalo, NY.

Friday, February 6, 5 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $

Buffalo Friends of Folk Music presents:

Friday, February 6, 7 pm at 5658 Main St., Williamsville, NY. $10 students/$15 members/$20 GA

Saturday, February 7, 8 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $20/$25

Saturday, February 7, 7 pm at Buffalo RiverWorks, Buffalo, NY. $56+

Saturday, February 7, 8 pm at Molly Maguires, Buffalo, NY.

Buffalo Music Coalition

Saturday, February 7, 4-7 pm at Buffalo Distilling Company, Buffalo, NY. FREE

Saturday, February 7, 7 pm at The Caz, South Buffalo, NY. $25

Featuring Tim Clarke (trumpet), Marc Cousins (bass), Abdul Rahman Qadir (drums), Dalton Sharp (saxophone), and Elliot Sneider (piano)

Saturday, February 7, 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo, NY. $18/$20 stage area, $15/$18 bar

Saturday, February 7, 7 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $32.40/133.90 VIP

MusicalFare Theatre:

Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill

Friday-Sundays, Through February 15, varying times at Shea’s Smith Theatre, Buffalo, NY. Get tickets here.

“Witness one of Billie Holiday’s final performances in this tour-de-force evening starring JazzBuffalo’s Female Vocalist of the Year, Alex McArthur and featuring Music Direction by Grammy-Award Winner, George Caldwell.”

Tuesday, February 10, 7 pm at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. $39.36+

Tuesday, February 10, 7 pm at Penny Lane, Clarence, NY.

MiA Showcase ft/Threefold and Michael DeLano Band

Wednesday, February 11, 7 pm doors at Jack Rabbit, Buffalo, NY.

Wednesday, February 11, 7 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $10

Coming up…

Friday, February 13, Saturday, February 14, and Sunday, February 15, 7 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $57.90/$137.90 VIP/$140.40 3-Day pass

Friday, February 13, 8 pm at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. $20

Friday, February 13, 6 pm at Evening Star, Niagara Falls, NY. $19.75

Friday, February 13, 10:30 am and Saturday, February 14, 7:30 pm at Kleinhans Music Hall, NY. $17.50-$123.50

Saturday night, post concert: the Annual Sweetheart Dance, featuring DJ Crespo from BTPM The Bridge. FREE to all ticketholders.

Friday, February 13, and Saturday, February 14, 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo, NY. $20 stage area/$17

Friday, February 13, 5:30 pm (dinner & show) at The Caz, South Buffalo, NY. $59.99-$69.99

Friday, February 13, 10 pm at Jack Rabbit, Buffalo, NY. $5

Saturday, February 14, 6 pm doors at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo, NY. $19.75

Saturday, February 14, 5:30 pm (dinner & show) at The Caz, South Buffalo, NY. $59.99-$69.99

Sunday, February 15, 5 pm at Sportsmen’s Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $25

Sunday, February 15, 1-4 pm at Jack Rabbit, Buffalo, NY. Make reservations here.

Friday, February 20, 8:30 pm at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo, NY. $10

Friday, February 20, 8 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $20/$25

Friday, February 20, 7 pm at The Caz, South Buffalo, NY. $25-$35

2 SETS INCLUDING IDLEWILD SOUTH in its entirety!

Saturday, February 21, 8 pm at Samuel’s Grande Manor, Clarence, NY. Get tickets here.

Saturday, February 21, 3 pm doors at Buffalo Irish Center, Buffalo, NY. Get tickets here.

Saturday, February 21, 8 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $15

Sunday, February 22, 4 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $15/$20. Get tickets here.

Tuesday, February 24, 7:30 pm at Shea’s Performing Arts Center, Buffalo, NY. $59+

Thursday, February 26, 7 pm at The Caz, South Buffalo, NY. $20-$30

Saturday, February 28, 8 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $32.40

Saturday, February 28, 7 pm doors at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $15/$20