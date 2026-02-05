Where the Bands Are: This Week in Live Music and Concert News
Murals Give Back + Music Is Art event, show announcements, plus some must-see picks!
Greetings, dearly beloved. We are gathered here to get through this thing called life, with the (considerable) help of music! Happily, there’s plenty of it out there for us to indulge in…
An Evening That Gives Back: “I Just Want You To Know Who I Am” – WORLD PREMIERE
Friday, February 6, 6 pm doors at North Park Theatre, Buffalo, NY.
COMMUNITY SPONSOR ($25): General Admission
BIG HEART ($50): General Admission, plus a limited-edition signed print as a gift from Casey
COFFEE & CONVERSATION ($125): General Admission, plus a one-on-one coffee meet-up with Casey after Feb. 6 to talk art, ideas, and community (ideal for artists, small businesses, nonprofits, and café lovers). Meet-up to be scheduled after Feb. 6. Strictly limited to 25.
From the event’s press release: “Casey Milbrand presents I Just Want You to Know Who I Am — a one-night event celebrating a 10-year journey to bring more color to the Queen City.
Join muralist Milbrand as he speaks about his work throughout the years, followed by the premiere of his short documentary featuring the creation of the Goo Goo Dolls’ Iris lyric mural.
Filmed and edited by Scott Balzer, the film reflects on the importance of public art across Buffalo and celebrates the unyielding community support that made it all happen. Casey dreams of filling the theater — bringing the community together to continue what began 10 years ago with the Greetings From Buffalo mural. More than a night of conversation and film, this gathering offers a vibrant atmosphere with opportunities to meet the artist and win prizes.
Proceeds from the evening support Murals Give Back, a new initiative with a mission to show murals have a life well beyond their wall.
All tickets support Murals Give Back, with a portion of proceeds benefiting Music Is Art — because art, in any form, fuels our community.”
Get tickets and more information here.
Afterparty at The Burning Buffalo, featuring happy hour drinks and live music from Letter to Elise
Friday, February 6, 7-11 pm.
The afterparty is free and open to all (donations encouraged) and is separate from the ticketed event at the North Park Theatre. All are welcome.
Trey Anastasio Confirms June 2026 Orchestral Shows Including Return To Red Rocks
This will require a road trip. Learn more here.
Paul Simon on tour
Simon will perform 2 sets throughout this ambitious tour, the first devoted to his most recent effort, Seven Psalms, and the second digging deep into the nooks and crannies of one of the richest catalogs in American song. And he’s got a killer band to help him do it, including his wife, Edie Brickell, on vocals, as well as Mark Stewart (guitar), Bakithi Kumalo (bass), Andy Snitzer (saxophone), Jamey Haddad (percussion), Mick Rossi (piano, keys), Gyan Riley (guitar), Matt Chamberlin (drums), Nancy Stagnitta (flute), Caleb Burhans (viola) and Eugene Friesen (Cello). No Buffalo date - surprise, surprise! - but Toronto and Bethel Woods are both on the docket.
Thursday, June 25, 8 pm at RBC Amphitheatre, Toronto, ON, CA. Presales happening now, GA tickets on sale Friday, 2/6 at 10 am.
Friday, July 3, 8 pm at Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, Bethel, NY. Presales happening now, GA tickets on sale Friday, 2/6 at 10 am.
New and Noteworthy
Sierra Ferrell
Wednesday, September 2, 7 pm at Artpark Mainstage Theater, Lewiston, NY. $50.50 seating/$36 lawn.Tickets on sale Thursday, February 12 at 10 am.
Buckethead
Friday, April 24, 7 pm doors at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $32/$35 dos. Tickets on sale Friday, February 2/6 at 10 am.
Two Feet
Tuesday, March 31, 7 pm doors at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. $39.36+
Walter Trout
Friday, April 24, 7 pm doors at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $38/$48 dos; $54 reserved seating. Tickets on sale now.
An Evening with Georgie Greep
Wednesday, June 17, 7 pm doors at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $25/$30 dos. Tickets on sale Friday, 2/6 at 10 am.
Abstract Sounds and Ellen Pieroni & the Encyclopedia of Soul
Friday, March 20, 9 pm at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo, NY. $10/$15
Dave Matthews Band
Wednesday, July 22, 7:30 pm at Darien Lake Performing Arts Center, Darien, NY.
AND 2 nights at SPAC:
Friday, July 17 and Saturday, July 18, Broadview Stage at SPAC, Saratoga Springs, NY. General public onsale starts on Friday, February 20 at 10 am.
Andrea Bocelli
Friday, December 11, 8 pm at KeyBank Center, Buffalo, NY. Ticket presales start Wednesday, February 4, 10 am and general ticket sale starts Friday, February 6, 10 am. Visit https://www.andreabocelli.com/tickets.
Music Matters Summer Concert Series:
The Talking Dead Heads 2026 “Harbor Run”
Wednesday, July 22, 7 pm on the USS Little Rock and Friday, July 24, 7 pm at Sully’s Harbor Bar, Buffalo, NY. $20 Sully’s/$25 USS Little Rock/$35 2-night pass. Get tickets here.
Junior Jerry Jam Presents: Winter Soup Party w/ Cuppasoup and Tsavo Highway
Sunday, March 8, 12 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $15
This week…
Buffalo Dead All Stars
Thursday, February 5, 7 pm at Penny Lane, Clarence, NY. $10
McCarthyizm
Thursday, February 5, 7 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $10
Matt Michaud Trio: The Music of Herbie Hancock
Friday, February 6, 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo, NY. $17/$20 stage area, $15/$18 bar
Gord Downie Birthday Celebration w/ The Strictly Hip
Friday, February 6, 7 pm at The Caz, South Buffalo, NY. $25-$35
akloh.
Friday, February 6, 6 pm at duende at Silo City, Buffalo, NY.
F.A.R.
Friday, February 6, 5 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $
Buffalo Friends of Folk Music presents:
Greg Klyma, Matthew Blue and Trombone Charlotte
Friday, February 6, 7 pm at 5658 Main St., Williamsville, NY. $10 students/$15 members/$20 GA
Tadaaki All Things Beatles & Wings Annual Show
Saturday, February 7, 8 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $20/$25
Say Anything and Motion City Soundtrack
Saturday, February 7, 7 pm at Buffalo RiverWorks, Buffalo, NY. $56+
Pocketship
Saturday, February 7, 8 pm at Molly Maguires, Buffalo, NY.
Buffalo Music Coalition
Saturday Sessions: The Kody & Herren Band
Saturday, February 7, 4-7 pm at Buffalo Distilling Company, Buffalo, NY. FREE
The Waiting Room: A Tribute to Genesis & Peter Gabriel
Saturday, February 7, 7 pm at The Caz, South Buffalo, NY. $25
Elliot Sneider: A Tribute to Jack DeJohnette
Featuring Tim Clarke (trumpet), Marc Cousins (bass), Abdul Rahman Qadir (drums), Dalton Sharp (saxophone), and Elliot Sneider (piano)
Saturday, February 7, 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo, NY. $18/$20 stage area, $15/$18 bar
Badfish – A Tribute to Sublime w/ Beach Fly
Saturday, February 7, 7 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $32.40/133.90 VIP
MusicalFare Theatre:
Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill
Friday-Sundays, Through February 15, varying times at Shea’s Smith Theatre, Buffalo, NY. Get tickets here.
“Witness one of Billie Holiday’s final performances in this tour-de-force evening starring JazzBuffalo’s Female Vocalist of the Year, Alex McArthur and featuring Music Direction by Grammy-Award Winner, George Caldwell.”
The Wombats
Tuesday, February 10, 7 pm at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. $39.36+
In The Shop Sessions w/David Michael Miller: guest Samuel Tambe
Tuesday, February 10, 7 pm at Penny Lane, Clarence, NY.
MiA Showcase ft/Threefold and Michael DeLano Band
Wednesday, February 11, 7 pm doors at Jack Rabbit, Buffalo, NY.
Buffalo Dead All Stars: Mardi Gras
Wednesday, February 11, 7 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $10
Coming up…
moe.
Friday, February 13, Saturday, February 14, and Sunday, February 15, 7 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $57.90/$137.90 VIP/$140.40 3-Day pass
BOWIE Performed by Stoneflower
Friday, February 13, 8 pm at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. $20
Burt Fest 2026 | Niagara Falls: The Impurity, We Were Blank, The Allfornauts, Daze Ago, Wasted Reject, & Maxwell Doldan
Friday, February 13, 6 pm at Evening Star, Niagara Falls, NY. $19.75
Ruben Studdard w/BPO – My Tribute to Luther Vandross
Friday, February 13, 10:30 am and Saturday, February 14, 7:30 pm at Kleinhans Music Hall, NY. $17.50-$123.50
Saturday night, post concert: the Annual Sweetheart Dance, featuring DJ Crespo from BTPM The Bridge. FREE to all ticketholders.
Cheryl Ferris & The Kensingtons
Friday, February 13, and Saturday, February 14, 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo, NY. $20 stage area/$17
Jack Civiletto “Sings Sinatra” with the The Anderson Big Band
Friday, February 13, 5:30 pm (dinner & show) at The Caz, South Buffalo, NY. $59.99-$69.99
Pocketship
Friday, February 13, 10 pm at Jack Rabbit, Buffalo, NY. $5
Burt Fest 2026 | Buffalo: City Divide, PotusxXx, Creating A Sinner, The Finality Complex, One Foot Up, & Tommmy
Saturday, February 14, 6 pm doors at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo, NY. $19.75
Old School B-Boys Motown Revue w/ Melissa Kate
Saturday, February 14, 5:30 pm (dinner & show) at The Caz, South Buffalo, NY. $59.99-$69.99
Tinsley Ellis
Sunday, February 15, 5 pm at Sportsmen’s Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $25
Buffalo Dead All Stars Grateful Brunch
Sunday, February 15, 1-4 pm at Jack Rabbit, Buffalo, NY. Make reservations here.
Superchief wsg/Scripps Acoustic Trio
Friday, February 20, 8:30 pm at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo, NY. $10
C.J. Chenier & The Red Hot Louisiana Band wsg. Banjo Juice Jazz Band
Friday, February 20, 8 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $20/$25
Chris Cain
Friday, February 20, 7 pm at The Caz, South Buffalo, NY. $25-$35
Big Martha
2 SETS INCLUDING IDLEWILD SOUTH in its entirety!
Saturday, February 21, 8 pm at Samuel’s Grande Manor, Clarence, NY. Get tickets here.
6th Annual SNOW JAM 2026: Johnny Hart and the Mess, GROSH, Letter to Elise, Pocketship, Tsavo Highway
Saturday, February 21, 3 pm doors at Buffalo Irish Center, Buffalo, NY. Get tickets here.
Workingman’s Dead
Saturday, February 21, 8 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $15
Relics
Sunday, February 22, 4 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $15/$20. Get tickets here.
Brit Floyd
Tuesday, February 24, 7:30 pm at Shea’s Performing Arts Center, Buffalo, NY. $59+
Johnny Cash Birthday Bash w/The Band in Black
Thursday, February 26, 7 pm at The Caz, South Buffalo, NY. $20-$30
The Smiths etc, Disintegration (Cure Tribute) & The Killing Moon (Echo & The Bunnymen Tribute)
Saturday, February 28, 8 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $32.40
Organ Fairchild: “BOOM!” Album Release Party
Saturday, February 28, 7 pm doors at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $15/$20
