Where the Bands Are: This Week in Live Music and Concert News
'That Time I Bought James McMurtry a Budweiser;' Legends Lenny White and Rachel Z come to The Cave; Dead & Brothers en route; And tons of shows to check out over the next few weeks
(REMINDER: these listings are curated and definitely not intended to list ALL the live music out there! If you have a cool concert or interesting event, email info and links to jeffmiersmusic@gmail.com to be considered for inclusion in Where the Bands Are. Thanks!)
NOTE: For a full schedule of Summer Music Concert Series in WNY - GO HERE.
Hey there, fellow music-lovers.
Kicking of this week’s column with some brief thoughts on an artist whose work I’ve loved for a good, long time…
James McMurtry & The Martial Law Review wsg/BettySoo
Friday, June 26, 5 pm Gates at Sportsmens Park, Buffalo, NY. $30
That Time I Bought James McMurtry a Budweiser
I once bought James McMurtry a Budweiser. He accepted it with quiet gratitude. Then we stood at the bar and drank our beers, me cringing in the midst of an increasingly awkward silence, James seeming quite comfortable with it, and in no hurry to rectify the situation.
That was a long time ago. 1989, to be precise. I was a few months away from throwing my few possessions in my 1978 Dodge Omni and moving to Buffalo. McMurtry had just released his outstanding debut album, Too Long in the Wasteland, and was in the midst of a tour that had taken him to a dive-ish venue known as Saratoga Winners, just outside of Saratoga Springs on Route 9 in Latham, NY.
I was a 21 year-old fan-boy dreaming of a life in music. McMurtry was a 26 year-old “new” artist, who already seemed world-weary and mildly displeased with the world in general. As soon as he finished his Budweiser, he bailed and head for the van. I didn’t hold it against him. I stayed a fan, eagerly awaiting the release of each new album, catching him in concert whenever possible, and generally treasuring the notion that the guy was (and remains) a true poet and a diamond in the Americana rough. He has a rare eye for detail and a keen ear for metaphor. And he can make his point without ever being explicit or beating you over the head with it.
He can also be incredibly direct. Witness an excerpt from “Sons of the Second Sons,” an immensely power (and yet still, subtle) track from McMurtry’s 2025 album The Black Dog and the Wandering Boy.
In the old world, when your race was run
It all went to the eldest son
What’s the poor second son to do?
But join up with the common man
Set sail for the promised land
Across the mighty ocean blue
And they made us who we are
So let’s wave those stripes and stars
For the sons of the second sons
Products of genocide
Polishin’ up their guns
Righteous and justified
Sons of the peasantry
Thinkin’ they’re finally free
Sons of the faithful serfs
Salt of the blessed Earth
In search of a mastеr…
I mean… wow. I wish I’d written that. I say that often, when listening to McMurtry.
Having McMurtry here in town to play with his killer band on the outdoor stage at Sportsmen’s Park is a gift. I hope to see you all there on Friday. And hell, maybe McMurtry will buy me that Budweiser he owes me…
New and Noteworthy
Pennywise w/H20 and Murphy’s Law
Saturday, September 26, 6:30 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $58.62
Marc Scibilia-To Buffalo, With Love
Tuesday, September 22, 8 pm at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. $
22nd Annual Queen City Jazz Fest
Saturday, July 25, 1-9 pm at Lafayette Square, Downtown Buffalo, NY.
The Alligators w/Little Mountain Band Acoustic Duo
Friday, July 24, 7pm at Penny Lane, Clarence, NY. $
Sawyer Hill
Saturday, October 3, 7 pm at Rec Room, Buffalo, NY. $27.52+
Christone “Kingfish” Ingram
Tuesday, October 13, 8 pm at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. $
Rival Sons w/The Blue Stones and The Velveteers
Tuesday, November 24, 6:30 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. Tickets on sale now.
Buzzcocks: Celebrating 50 Years of Buzzcocks w/Mind’s Eye
Tuesday, September 29, 8 pm at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. $51.21+
Jeff Tweedy wsg/Case Oats
Friday, October 23, 7:30 pm at Rochester Institute of Technology Performing Arts Center, Rochester, NY. Tickets on sale now.
This week…
The Generations Deconstructed Tour ft/Lenny White, Rachel Z and the Youth Musician Rock n’ Roll Collective
Thursday, June 25, 7 pm, at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. $25. Tickets here.
Judy Collins–Sweet Judy Blue Eyes: Farewell
Thursday, June 25, 7 pm at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $75 seated/$55 GA
Little Mountain Band Acoustic Duo
Presents Garcia/Kahn & Weir/Wasserman
Thursday, June 25, 7 pm at Penny Lane, Clarence, NY. $5
Thursday & Main: The Black Rock Beatles with The Shakermakers
Thursday, June 25, 5-8 pm at Fountain Plaza in Downtown Buffalo, NY. FREE
Dreamer – The Supertramp Experience
Thursday, June 25 and Friday, June 26, 7:30 pm at West Herr Rivieria Theatre, North Tonawanda, NY. $20
The Shadows 35th Anniversary Celebration
Thursday, June 25, 5 pm doors at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $20
Sydney Sterlace and Crikwater
Thursday, June 25, 5-9:30 pm in Cazenovia Park, South Buffalo, NY. FREE
Captain Trips plays the Grateful Dead
Friday, June 26, 7 pm in Sully’s Harbor Bar & Grill, Buffalo, NY. $10
Pocketship and High Pines
Pocketship music video shoot with full set after; High Pines at 11 pm.
Friday, June 26, 8 pm doors at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo, NY. $10
The Damone Jackson Outcome
Friday, June 26, 7 pm doors at Revolver Records on Elmwood, Buffalo, NY. $11/$15
Grub ft/Sophistafunk
Friday, June 26, 7 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $15/$20
Paul Todaro & The Standards
Friday, June 26, 6 pm at duende at Silo City, Buffalo, NY.
Rabbit Jaw
Friday, June 26, 6 pm on the patio at Revolution Gallery, Buffalo, NY. FREE
of Montreal w/ CorMae
Friday, June 26, 7 pm doors at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $26/$30
Hells Bells - The Music Of AC/DC
Friday, June 26, 6:30 pm doors at The CAZ, South Buffalo, NY. $20-$30
Les Greene & the Swayzees wsg/The Snake Oil Serenaders
“…are making their triumphant return to Buffalo, NY, fresh off Les staring as the voice of Little Richard in the ‘ELVIS’ film AND a celebrated finalist in this year's NPR ‘tiny Desk’ competition!”
Saturday, June 27, 8 pm at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo, NY. $20
Dead on the Hilltop: Waildogs and Jimmy D Band
Saturday, June 27, 4 pm at The Hilltop Inn & Grove, Alden, NY. $
Dreamville: Celebrating the music Tom Petty
The Billievers & Friends, Wilcox Mansion, Kevin Sampson & The Night Shift, EC/BC, and Christopher Joel
Sunday, June 28, 1 pm gates at Sportsmens Park, Buffalo, NY. $20
Dead in the Water
Dead Alliance Buffalo 3 hour boat ride on the Erie Canal
Sunday, June 28, 3 pm sharp at 210 Market Street Boat Launch, Lockport, NY. $30
Kenmore Porchfest
Sunday, June 28, 11 am-7 pm at various locations, Kenmore, NY. FREE. Get the schedule here>
Mekons and Johnny Dowd
Sunday, June 28, 6:30 pm show (5:00 pm doors snacks, cookout, etc) at Marty Boratin & Susan Tanner’s House, Hamburg, NY. $20 suggested donation
Something Anything
Featuring the Weisenburger Family
Sunday, June 28, 4 pm at Penny Lane, Clarence, NY. $5
Back to the Bars
Sunday, June 28, 6 pm at Bison City Rod and Gun Club, Buffalo, NY. FREE
Live Dead & Brothers
Monday, June 29, 5pm doors at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $40
Beü
Monday, June 29, 7 pm at Hoyt Lake, Delaware Park, Buffalo, NY. FREE
The George Caldwell Quintet
Tuesday, June 30, 7-9 pm at Bidwell Parkway (at Elmwood), Buffalo, NY. FREE
Letter to Elise does Goo Goo Dolls 7/4/04
Wednesday, July 1, 5- 8 pm at Larkin Square on Seneca Street, Buffalo. FREE
Coming Up…
The 33rd Annual Great Blue Heron Music Festival
Thursday, July 2–Sunday, July 5, 2026, Sherman, NY. More info here.
The Strictly Hip
Thursday, July 2, 7 pm at The CAZ, South Buffalo, NY. $12-$25
Music Matters Summer Concert Series: EUROPA! The music of Santana
Thursday, July 2, 7 pm at Sully’s Harbor Bar & Grill, Buffalo, NY.
Preservation Hall Jazz Band
Friday, July 3, 8 pm at Chautauqua Institution, Chautauqua, NY. $50–$75
BPO: Sound & Sky on the Waterfront
Friday, July 3, 7:30 pm at Terminal B at the Outer Harbor, Buffalo, NY. VIP: $24.10/ GA: FREE
Americana-rama 250th Independence Day Celebration ft/Bill Kirchen & Too Much Fun, Twang Gang, The Steam Donkeys, Ten Cent Howl, Cory Grinder & The Playboy Scouts
Saturday, July 4, 2 pm at Sportsmens Park, Buffalo, NY. $20
Eric Carlen’s Half-Dead: 40th anniversary Dylan, Petty & The Dead at Rich Stadium
Saturday, July 4, 2 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $15/$20
Independence Day Celebration
Sunday, July 5, at Veteran’s Memorial Community Park in the Town of Niagara, Niagara Falls, NY. FREE
2 pm - Impact
4 pm - Past Masters (Beatles Tribute)
6 pm - Thurman Bros Band
8 pm - JJ Swing
Organ Fairchild and The Brass Machine
Monday, July 6, 5:30 pm in Ralph Wilson Park (near Centennial Pool and splash pad and the Buffalo Skate Plaza, at 5 DAR Drive), Buffalo, NY. FREE
Buckcherry w/Tim The Truth and Loveboxx
Tuesday, July 7, 7 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $37.87
TAJ MAHAL and the Phantom Blues Band
Tuesday, July 7, 7 pm at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $69/$59
Live @Larkin: Dirty Work: A Tribute to Steely Dan
Wednesday, July 8, 5 pm at Larkin Square, Buffalo, NY. FREE
Buffalo Dead All Stars
Todd Eberwine, Jeff Miers, Ellen Pieroni, Joe Bellanti and Mark Hitchcock
Wednesday, July 8, 7 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY.
Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue – Let’s Go Get ‘Em Tour
Friday, July 10, 8 pm at Chautauqua Institution, Chautauqua, NY. $70 – $145
GROSH Plays Led Zeppelin
Saturday, July 11, 5 pm gates at Sportsmens Park, Buffalo, NY. $20
House Concert with Official Claire and LeRoy Bach (formerly of Wilco), and Adelaide
Sunday, July 12, 5 pm doors, snacks, etc, 7 pm show at Marty Boratin & Susan Tanner’s House, Eden, NY. $20 suggested donation. More info here.
LEGACY IN MOTION: Celebrating Miles Davis at 100
Jon Lehrer Dance Company with John Bacon and Star People
Friday, July 17, 7:30 pm at Artpark Mainstage Theater, Lewiston, NY. $28 seats/$38 table seating/$69 VIP table seating
The Music of The Grateful Dead with the BPO & Crazy Fingers
Arrive early for a Grateful Dead-inspired indoor makers market featuring local artists, handmade goods, vintage finds, jewelry, vinyl, community vendors, and live music. Free and open to the public from 3-6pm in the Mary Seaton Room.
Friday, July 17, 7:30 pm at Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY. $5.50-$86.50
Harry Connick, Jr.
Friday, July 17, 8 pm at Chautauqua Institution, Chautauqua, NY. $85+
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