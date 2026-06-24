James McMurtry. Art by Kim Miers. Photo by Mary Keating-Bruton.

(REMINDER: these listings are curated and definitely not intended to list ALL the live music out there! If you have a cool concert or interesting event, email info and links to jeffmiersmusic@gmail.com to be considered for inclusion in Where the Bands Are. Thanks!)

Hey there, fellow music-lovers.

Kicking of this week’s column with some brief thoughts on an artist whose work I’ve loved for a good, long time…

Friday, June 26, 5 pm Gates at Sportsmens Park, Buffalo, NY. $30

James McMurtry. Photo by Mary Keating-Bruton.

That Time I Bought James McMurtry a Budweiser

I once bought James McMurtry a Budweiser. He accepted it with quiet gratitude. Then we stood at the bar and drank our beers, me cringing in the midst of an increasingly awkward silence, James seeming quite comfortable with it, and in no hurry to rectify the situation.

That was a long time ago. 1989, to be precise. I was a few months away from throwing my few possessions in my 1978 Dodge Omni and moving to Buffalo. McMurtry had just released his outstanding debut album, Too Long in the Wasteland, and was in the midst of a tour that had taken him to a dive-ish venue known as Saratoga Winners, just outside of Saratoga Springs on Route 9 in Latham, NY.

I was a 21 year-old fan-boy dreaming of a life in music. McMurtry was a 26 year-old “new” artist, who already seemed world-weary and mildly displeased with the world in general. As soon as he finished his Budweiser, he bailed and head for the van. I didn’t hold it against him. I stayed a fan, eagerly awaiting the release of each new album, catching him in concert whenever possible, and generally treasuring the notion that the guy was (and remains) a true poet and a diamond in the Americana rough. He has a rare eye for detail and a keen ear for metaphor. And he can make his point without ever being explicit or beating you over the head with it.

He can also be incredibly direct. Witness an excerpt from “Sons of the Second Sons,” an immensely power (and yet still, subtle) track from McMurtry’s 2025 album The Black Dog and the Wandering Boy.

In the old world, when your race was run

It all went to the eldest son

What’s the poor second son to do?

But join up with the common man

Set sail for the promised land

Across the mighty ocean blue

And they made us who we are

So let’s wave those stripes and stars

For the sons of the second sons

Products of genocide

Polishin’ up their guns

Righteous and justified

Sons of the peasantry

Thinkin’ they’re finally free

Sons of the faithful serfs

Salt of the blessed Earth

In search of a mastеr…

I mean… wow. I wish I’d written that. I say that often, when listening to McMurtry.

Having McMurtry here in town to play with his killer band on the outdoor stage at Sportsmen’s Park is a gift. I hope to see you all there on Friday. And hell, maybe McMurtry will buy me that Budweiser he owes me…

New and Noteworthy

Saturday, September 26, 6:30 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $58.62

Tuesday, September 22, 8 pm at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. $

Saturday, July 25, 1-9 pm at Lafayette Square, Downtown Buffalo, NY.

Friday, July 24, 7pm at Penny Lane, Clarence, NY. $

Saturday, October 3, 7 pm at Rec Room, Buffalo, NY. $27.52+

Tuesday, October 13, 8 pm at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. $

Tuesday, November 24, 6:30 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. Tickets on sale now.

Tuesday, September 29, 8 pm at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. $51.21+

Friday, October 23, 7:30 pm at Rochester Institute of Technology Performing Arts Center, Rochester, NY. Tickets on sale now.

This week…

Thursday, June 25, 7 pm, at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. $25. Tickets here.

Thursday, June 25, 7 pm at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $75 seated/$55 GA

Little Mountain Band Acoustic Duo

Presents Garcia/Kahn & Weir/Wasserman

Thursday, June 25, 7 pm at Penny Lane, Clarence, NY. $5

Thursday & Main: The Black Rock Beatles with ​ The Shakermakers

Thursday, June 25, 5-8 pm at Fountain Plaza in Downtown Buffalo, NY. FREE

Thursday, June 25 and Friday, June 26, 7:30 pm at West Herr Rivieria Theatre, North Tonawanda, NY. $20

Thursday, June 25, 5 pm doors at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $20

Sydney Sterlace and Crikwater

Thursday, June 25, 5-9:30 pm in Cazenovia Park, South Buffalo, NY. FREE

Captain Trips plays the Grateful Dead

Friday, June 26, 7 pm in Sully’s Harbor Bar & Grill, Buffalo, NY. $10

Pocketship and High Pines

Pocketship music video shoot with full set after; High Pines at 11 pm.

Friday, June 26, 8 pm doors at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo, NY. $10

The Damone Jackson Outcome

Friday, June 26, 7 pm doors at Revolver Records on Elmwood, Buffalo, NY. $11/$15

Friday, June 26, 7 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $15/$20

Paul Todaro & The Standards

Friday, June 26, 6 pm at duende at Silo City, Buffalo, NY.

Friday, June 26, 6 pm on the patio at Revolution Gallery, Buffalo, NY. FREE

Friday, June 26, 7 pm doors at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $26/$30

Friday, June 26, 6:30 pm doors at The CAZ, South Buffalo, NY. $20-$30

“…are making their triumphant return to Buffalo, NY, fresh off Les staring as the voice of Little Richard in the ‘ELVIS’ film AND a celebrated finalist in this year's NPR ‘tiny Desk’ competition!”

Saturday, June 27, 8 pm at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo, NY. $20

Saturday, June 27, 4 pm at The Hilltop Inn & Grove, Alden, NY. $

The Billievers & Friends, Wilcox Mansion, Kevin Sampson & The Night Shift, EC/BC, and Christopher Joel

Sunday, June 28, 1 pm gates at Sportsmens Park, Buffalo, NY. $20

Dead Alliance Buffalo 3 hour boat ride on the Erie Canal

Sunday, June 28, 3 pm sharp at 210 Market Street Boat Launch, Lockport, NY. $30

Sunday, June 28, 11 am-7 pm at various locations, Kenmore, NY. FREE. Get the schedule here>

Sunday, June 28, 6:30 pm show (5:00 pm doors snacks, cookout, etc) at Marty Boratin & Susan Tanner’s House, Hamburg, NY. $20 suggested donation

Something Anything

Featuring the Weisenburger Family

Sunday, June 28, 4 pm at Penny Lane, Clarence, NY. $5

Sunday, June 28, 6 pm at Bison City Rod and Gun Club, Buffalo, NY. FREE

Monday, June 29, 5pm doors at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $40

Beü

Monday, June 29, 7 pm at Hoyt Lake, Delaware Park, Buffalo, NY. FREE

The George Caldwell Quintet

Tuesday, June 30, 7-9 pm at Bidwell Parkway (at Elmwood), Buffalo, NY. FREE

Letter to Elise does Goo Goo Dolls 7/4/04

Wednesday, July 1, 5- 8 pm at Larkin Square on Seneca Street, Buffalo. FREE

Coming Up…

Thursday, July 2–Sunday, July 5, 2026, Sherman, NY. More info here.

Thursday, July 2, 7 pm at The CAZ, South Buffalo, NY. $12-$25

Thursday, July 2, 7 pm at Sully’s Harbor Bar & Grill, Buffalo, NY.

Friday, July 3, 8 pm at Chautauqua Institution, Chautauqua, NY. $50–$75

Friday, July 3, 7:30 pm at Terminal B at the Outer Harbor, Buffalo, NY. VIP: $24.10/ GA: FREE

Saturday, July 4, 2 pm at Sportsmens Park, Buffalo, NY. $20

Saturday, July 4, 2 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $15/$20

Independence Day Celebration

Sunday, July 5, at Veteran’s Memorial Community Park in the Town of Niagara, Niagara Falls, NY. FREE

2 pm - Impact

4 pm - Past Masters (Beatles Tribute)

6 pm - Thurman Bros Band

8 pm - JJ Swing

Organ Fairchild and The Brass Machine

Monday, July 6, 5:30 pm in Ralph Wilson Park (near Centennial Pool and splash pad and the Buffalo Skate Plaza, at 5 DAR Drive), Buffalo, NY. FREE

Tuesday, July 7, 7 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $37.87

Tuesday, July 7, 7 pm at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $69/$59

Live @Larkin: Dirty Work: A Tribute to Steely Dan

Wednesday, July 8, 5 pm at Larkin Square, Buffalo, NY. FREE

Todd Eberwine, Jeff Miers, Ellen Pieroni, Joe Bellanti and Mark Hitchcock

Wednesday, July 8, 7 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY.

Friday, July 10, 8 pm at Chautauqua Institution, Chautauqua, NY. $70 – $145

Saturday, July 11, 5 pm gates at Sportsmens Park, Buffalo, NY. $20

Sunday, July 12, 5 pm doors, snacks, etc, 7 pm show at Marty Boratin & Susan Tanner’s House, Eden, NY. $20 suggested donation. More info here.

Jon Lehrer Dance Company with John Bacon and Star People

Friday, July 17, 7:30 pm at Artpark Mainstage Theater, Lewiston, NY. $28 seats/$38 table seating/$69 VIP table seating

Arrive early for a Grateful Dead-inspired indoor makers market featuring local artists, handmade goods, vintage finds, jewelry, vinyl, community vendors, and live music. Free and open to the public from 3-6pm in the Mary Seaton Room.

Friday, July 17, 7:30 pm at Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY. $5.50-$86.50

Friday, July 17, 8 pm at Chautauqua Institution, Chautauqua, NY. $85+