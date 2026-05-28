Illustration by Ben Dunkle

(REMINDER: these listings are curated and definitely not intended to list ALL the live music out there! They are compiled weekly mostly from scouring venue websites and posts. PLEASE - if you have a cool concert or interesting event, email all the info and links to jeffmiersmusic@gmail.com to be considered for inclusion in Where the Bands Are. Thanks!)

Hey there, fellow music-lovers.

Jut a quick note to welcome a new member of the Miers on Music Substack team.

If you caught last week’s column, you know that Kim and I made the decision to abandon artwork that employs AI for substack, in the hopes that a local artist might step up and suggest some sort of working agreement that would make sense with a column that is distributed to free, largely as a public service.

Happily, a dear friend rose to the occasion. Starting last week, Where the Bands Are is blessed to feature the handiwork of Ben Dunkle, a Buffalo artist and educator, music lover, and, most significantly, a great dude - funny as hell, intelligent, deeply talented, and kind.

We have many memories of backyard hangs with Ben, enjoying a few drinks while he offhandedly conjured pieces of art with pen and sketch pad all while curating a cool setlist. Ben always acts like this is no big deal. But of course, we’ve kept these “sketches,” because they’re so damn good.

We’re so grateful that Ben will be contributing some hand-drawn feature art for this column. Help us in welcoming him!

Now, on to the summer concert season ahead…

Heads up!

CFNY: The Spirit of Radio documentary screening with Q&A and video road show for Friday, May 29 is POSTPONED. New date TBA.

Per Tom Morello’s FB post:

“I am proud to announce: THE POWER TO THE PEOPLE FESTIVAL!! A festival celebrating FREEDOM! JUSTICE! EQUALITY! & ROCK N ROLL!- taking place Saturday, October 3rd, 2026 at Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, MD.”

Register for pre-sale access here. Pre-sale begins Friday, May 29 at 10 am ET. General sale begins Saturday, May 30 at 10 am ET.

Sunday, August 16, noon-6 pm, East Otto, NY. $25/$30 (Kids under 12 FREE) Tickets here.

Saturday, June 13 at The Cove, Depew, NY. $45/$65 VIP. Get tickets here.

12 pm BeatlesRoc-Beatles Tribute Band

1 pm Tequila Sunrise-Eagles Tribute Band

2 pm Songbirds-Fleetwood Mac Tribute Band

3 pm BRT-Bonnie Raitt Tribute Band

4 pm Letter to Elise (Contestants on the Voice TV show)

5 pm The Songs Remain-Led Zepplin Tribute Band

6 pm Maria Aurigema Band

7 pm Cordell Winter Band

8 pm Bills Alumni Blues Band

8 pm Jim Crean and Friends

9 pm Mick Hayes

Lockport Free Summer Concert Series

Wednesdays, 6 pm from June 10 through August 26 - 6/10, 7/1, and 8/26 in the parking lot behind Big Ditch, all other dates in the 1 East Ave. driveway next to Big Ditch patio. FREE

6/10 - XOXO Pop Band - Parking Lot

6/17 - Flannel Mafia - Driveway

6/24 - Stephen Babcock - Driveway

7/1 - Nickel City Blues Band - Parking Lot

7/8 - Generous Pour Trio - Driveway

7/15 - Bills Elvis and the Tailgater’s - Driveway

7/22 - Blue Collar Shores - Driveway

7/29 - Joe and Matt Acoustic Duo - Driveway

8/5 - Welcome Distraction - Driveway

8/12 - Roy G Biv - Driveway

8/19 - 90 PROOF - Driveway

8/26 - Ken Ryan and the Professionals - Parking Lot

Hosted by Arts Services Inc. of Western New York

Saturday, July 18, 8 pm - 1 am (VIP tarts at 6:30 pm), Niagara Frontier Food Terminal, 1500 Clinton St., Buffalo, NY. $30 Early bird tickets on sale now until June 21. $25 NextGen Pre-Sale (Ages 18–20), $40 General Admission (Pre-Sale), $50 General Admission (Day of), $100 VIP (includes open bar and hors d'oeuvres from 6:30 to 8 pm.)

For more information, listen to Buffalo Rising’s “Building Buffalo with Host Newell Nusbaumer” Podcast featuring the team of Labyrinth: Marty McGee, Tony Billoni, Jason Rowley, and David Butler.

Academy Park Concert Series

Various dates, Academy Park, Lewiston, NY.

Saturday, June 13, 5 pm - The Strictly Hip wsg/Tonemah. VIP $15/GA Free. Get tickets here.

Saturday, August 1, 6 pm - The Floyd Concept. VIP $10/GA Free. Get tickets here.

Sunday, August 16, 4:30 pm - Devon Allman Project wsg/GA-20. Get tickets here.

Music in Bloom Free Concert Series

East Lawn at Frank Lloyd Wright Martin House, Buffalo, NY. FREE

The George Scott Big Band - Friday, June 12

The Strictly Hip - Thursday, July 16

Songbirds: A Fleetwood Mac Tribute Band - Thursday, August 20

Blaise’s June Residency at Hot Mama’s Canteen

Tuesdays, 7-9 pm at Hot Mama’s Canteen, Buffalo, NY.

June 2 - Trio

June 8 - Sara Elizabeth

June 16 - Trio ft/Ellen Pieroni

June 23 - Sasha ft/Blaise

June 30 - Blame it on Bruno

Last call for artists! 24th Annual Music is Art Festival

The event is Saturday, September 12, 11 am-11 pm at Terminal B and Buffalo’s Outer Harbor, Buffalo, NY. FREE. To participate in this year’s event, click here!

New and Noteworthy

Thursday, September 3, 7 pm at Artpark Ampitheater, Lewiston, NY. $29.50/$66/$71/$86

Wednesday, August 12, 5 pm doors at Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B, Buffalo, NY. Local presale now, Public on sale Friday, May 29 at 10 am.

Saturday, September 26, 7 pm doors at Asbury Hall, Buffalo, NY. $35/$40. Get tickets here.

(Ed. note: Oh my god! Wooooot!!!!!)

Debut show: Saturday, June 6, 7 pm at The Sound Ground at Chick’s, Angola on the Lake.

The Smiths, Etc.

Saturday August 1 at Sportsmen’s Park, Buffalo, NY. More info TBA.

Thursday August 13, 5 pm doors at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $15/$20

Saturday, August 15 at 7pm at Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B, Buffalo, NY. Tickets on sale now.

Monday, June 29, 5pm doors at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $40

Saturday, August 22 , 5 pm at Artpark Mainstage Terrace. $35 (to benefit Artpark’s Memory Cafe for individuals with Alzheimer’s and dementia)

Presented by Artpark & Curated by Jeff Miers

Tuesday, September 29, 7 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. Tickets on sale 5/20.

Wednesday, July 29, 8 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $15

OLE 60 wsgs/Garret Elias, Kolton Moore & The Clever Few

Saturday, October 3 at 7pm at Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B, Buffalo, NY. Presale tickets go on sale now. Public on sale Thursday, May 21 at 10 am.

Saturday, July 4, 2 pm at Sportsmens Park, Buffalo, NY. $20

Sunday, July 19, 8 pm at Rec Room, Buffalo, NY. $25

Sunday August 9, 7 pm at Rec Room, Buffalo, NY. $20.86

Fred Eaglesmith & The Full Band

Satruday, October 10, 8 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $50

Jon Lehrer Dance Company with John Bacon and Star People

Friday, July 17, 7:30 pm at Artpark Mainstage Theater, Lewiston, NY. $28 seats/$38 table seating/$69 VIP table seating

This week…

Thursday, May 28, 7 pm at Fattey Beer Company, North Tonawanda, NY.

Thursday, May 28, 7 pm doors at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo, NY. $25

Little Mountain Band Acoustic Duo (Garcia & Kahn, Weir & Wasserman)

Thursday, May 28, 7 pm at Penny Lane, Clarence, NY. $5

In The Shop Sessions with David Michael Miller: featuring Adrianna Noone & Oliver Burdo

Thursday, May 28, 7 pm at 42 North, East Aurora, NY.

Adult African Drumming at Slyboots Drum Dojo

Class Details: Open to all levels—beginners welcome! We’ll dive into traditional West African rhythms, technique, timing, and musicality in a fun and supportive group setting.

* Drums available or bring your own * $20 drop-in * No experience necessary

Thursday, May 28, 7 pm at The Slyboots School of Music, Art & Dance, East Aurora, NY. $20

Thursday, May 28, 7 pm at West Falls Center for the Arts, West Falls, NY. All Ages.

Thursday, May 28, 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo, NY. All $17/$20 stage area, $15/$18 bar

Friday, May 29, 7 pm gates at Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B, Buffalo, NY. $63+

Friday, May 29, 8 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $15/$20

Friday, May 29 and Saturday May 30, various spots in the Village of Hamburg, NY. $26.90/$37.25 for two-day pass

Friday, May 29, 8 pm at Artpark Mainstage Theater, Lewiston, NY. $46

Friday, May 29, 8 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $20/$25

Friday, May 29, 7 pm at duende at Silo City, Buffalo, NY. $15/$20

Friday, May 29, 7 pm doors at the Lounge at Revolution Gallery, Buffalo, NY. $10

Friday, May 29, 6-8 pm at Nietzsche's (Front Room), Buffalo, NY. Free

Friday, May 29, 7 pm at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. $29.83+

Buffalo Dead All-Stars

Bill Stadler, Brad Robbins, Eric Crittenden, Katie Missert, Jocelyn Grimaldi and Mark Hitchcock

Saturday, May 30, 8 pm at Molly Maguire’s, Buffalo, NY. FREE

Saturday, May 30, 8 pm at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. $12

Saturday, May 30, 7 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $18/$20

Saturday, May 30, 6:30 pm at Gramma Mora’s, Buffalo, NY. $10 cover and $20 food/drink minimum per table

Saturday, May 30, 7 pm doors at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $30/$35 GA, $25/$28 seniors, $15/$18 student.

Neftali w/The Dominic Missina Band, Curtis Lovell, Be_Daylight, Audi 3k, Vinyl set by Knew’d

Saturday, May 30, 7 pm at Revolver Records, Buffalo, NY. $20/$25

Saturday, May 30, 8 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $10

The Soul Street Band

Saturday, May 30, 3 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY.

Saturday, May 30, 7:30 pm and Sunday, May 31, 2:30 pm at Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY. $69.50+

Sunday, May 31, 6 pm doors at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $56

Sunday, May 31, 3 pm doors at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. $15

Sunday, May 31, 4 pm at the Sportsmen’s Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $20.

June in Buffalo

“With more than 50 years of history, June in Buffalo is a landmark festival and conference dedicated to emerging and established voices in contemporary music. Hosted annually at the University at Buffalo, the festival brings composers together with world-class performers, ensembles and mentors to develop new work, exchange ideas and build lasting professional connections.” - University of Buffalo

June 1-7 at the University at Buffalo North Campus, Amherst, NY. Get more info here.

Blaise’s June Residency: Trio

Tuesday, June 2, 7-9 pm at Hot Mama’s Canteen, Buffalo, NY.

Wednesday, June 3, 8 pm at Darien Lake Amphitheater, Darien Center, NY. $35+

Wednesday, June 3, 5-8 pm in Larkin Square, Buffalo, NY. FREE

Coming Up…

Music in the Park 2026: Miller & the Other Sinners, Uncle Ben’s Remedy

Thursday, June 4, 5-9:30 pm in Cazenovia Park, South Buffalo, NY. FREE

Thursday, June 4, 5-8 pm at Fountain Plaza in Downtown Buffalo, NY. FREE

McCarthyizm

Thursday, June 4, 7 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY.

Thursday, June 4, 7 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $15/$20

Buffalo Music Coalition presents Randle and the Late Night Scandals

Special guests Dave Kimball on guitar (Steam Donkeys and A Band Named Sue) and Jamie Sunshine on drums.

Friday June 5, 7 pm at Buffalo Olde Brewery, Buffalo, NY. FREE

Friday, June 5, 8 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $12/$15

Saturday, June 6, 8 pm at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo, NY. $10/$15

Saturday, June 6, 6 pm at Buffalo AKG Art Museum lawn, Buffalo, NY. $90.01+

Saturday, June 6, 8 pm at Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B, Buffalo, NY. $47+

Monday, June 8, 7 pm at Sportmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $15. Tickets on sale now.

Tuesday, June 9, 6 pm doors at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. $43.99+

Tuesday, June 9, 7 pm at Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY. $56.50+

Tuesday, June 9, 7 pm at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $25/$30

Wednesday, June 10, 7:30 p.m. at KeyBank Center, Buffalo, NY.

KeyBank Live at Larkin: Drea d’Nur

Wednesday, June 10, 5 pm at Larkinville, Buffalo, NY. FREE

PLUS Launch Party for “Why Rush Matters with Jeff Miers and Ray Wawrzyniak” Podcast

Thursday, June 11, 7 pm at Sully’s Harbor Bar & Grill, Erie Basin Marina, Downtown Buffalo, NY. $10. Presale ticket gets a voucher for a free Red Stripe!

Thursday, June 11, 6 pm doors at Buffalo RiverWorks, Buffalo, NY. $53+

Dave Schulz - Keys/Vox, Joey Dynamite - Guitar/Vox, Samantha Hoy - Vox, Josh English - Drums, Ron Locurto - Lead Guitar, Brian Burd - Bass, Nikki Kazz - Vox

Saturday, June 13, 10 pm at Jack Rabbit, Buffalo, NY.

Sunday, June 14, 7:30 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $29.50/$35

Wednesday, June 17, 7 pm at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. $20