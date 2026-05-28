Where the Bands Are: This Week in Live Music and Concert News
Welcoming artist Ben Dunkle to the 'Where the Bands Are' team; New concert announcements; and a variety of shows to check out this week and beyond
(REMINDER: these listings are curated and definitely not intended to list ALL the live music out there! They are compiled weekly mostly from scouring venue websites and posts. PLEASE - if you have a cool concert or interesting event, email all the info and links to jeffmiersmusic@gmail.com to be considered for inclusion in Where the Bands Are. Thanks!)
Hey there, fellow music-lovers.
Jut a quick note to welcome a new member of the Miers on Music Substack team.
If you caught last week’s column, you know that Kim and I made the decision to abandon artwork that employs AI for substack, in the hopes that a local artist might step up and suggest some sort of working agreement that would make sense with a column that is distributed to free, largely as a public service.
Happily, a dear friend rose to the occasion. Starting last week, Where the Bands Are is blessed to feature the handiwork of Ben Dunkle, a Buffalo artist and educator, music lover, and, most significantly, a great dude - funny as hell, intelligent, deeply talented, and kind.
We have many memories of backyard hangs with Ben, enjoying a few drinks while he offhandedly conjured pieces of art with pen and sketch pad all while curating a cool setlist. Ben always acts like this is no big deal. But of course, we’ve kept these “sketches,” because they’re so damn good.
We’re so grateful that Ben will be contributing some hand-drawn feature art for this column. Help us in welcoming him!
Now, on to the summer concert season ahead…
Heads up!
CFNY: The Spirit of Radio documentary screening with Q&A and video road show for Friday, May 29 is POSTPONED. New date TBA.
Power to the People Festival announced
Per Tom Morello’s FB post:
“I am proud to announce: THE POWER TO THE PEOPLE FESTIVAL!! A festival celebrating FREEDOM! JUSTICE! EQUALITY! & ROCK N ROLL!- taking place Saturday, October 3rd, 2026 at Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, MD.”
Register for pre-sale access here. Pre-sale begins Friday, May 29 at 10 am ET. General sale begins Saturday, May 30 at 10 am ET.
Griffis Sculpture Park Summer Festival
Sunday, August 16, noon-6 pm, East Otto, NY. $25/$30 (Kids under 12 FREE) Tickets here.
Buffalo Bills Alumni Music Fest 2026
Saturday, June 13 at The Cove, Depew, NY. $45/$65 VIP. Get tickets here.
12 pm BeatlesRoc-Beatles Tribute Band
1 pm Tequila Sunrise-Eagles Tribute Band
2 pm Songbirds-Fleetwood Mac Tribute Band
3 pm BRT-Bonnie Raitt Tribute Band
4 pm Letter to Elise (Contestants on the Voice TV show)
5 pm The Songs Remain-Led Zepplin Tribute Band
6 pm Maria Aurigema Band
7 pm Cordell Winter Band
8 pm Bills Alumni Blues Band
8 pm Jim Crean and Friends
9 pm Mick Hayes
Lockport Free Summer Concert Series
Wednesdays, 6 pm from June 10 through August 26 - 6/10, 7/1, and 8/26 in the parking lot behind Big Ditch, all other dates in the 1 East Ave. driveway next to Big Ditch patio. FREE
6/10 - XOXO Pop Band - Parking Lot
6/17 - Flannel Mafia - Driveway
6/24 - Stephen Babcock - Driveway
7/1 - Nickel City Blues Band - Parking Lot
7/8 - Generous Pour Trio - Driveway
7/15 - Bills Elvis and the Tailgater’s - Driveway
7/22 - Blue Collar Shores - Driveway
7/29 - Joe and Matt Acoustic Duo - Driveway
8/5 - Welcome Distraction - Driveway
8/12 - Roy G Biv - Driveway
8/19 - 90 PROOF - Driveway
8/26 - Ken Ryan and the Professionals - Parking Lot
Labyrinth: Artists & Models Affair 2026
Hosted by Arts Services Inc. of Western New York
Saturday, July 18, 8 pm - 1 am (VIP tarts at 6:30 pm), Niagara Frontier Food Terminal, 1500 Clinton St., Buffalo, NY. $30 Early bird tickets on sale now until June 21. $25 NextGen Pre-Sale (Ages 18–20), $40 General Admission (Pre-Sale), $50 General Admission (Day of), $100 VIP (includes open bar and hors d'oeuvres from 6:30 to 8 pm.)
For more information, listen to Buffalo Rising’s “Building Buffalo with Host Newell Nusbaumer” Podcast featuring the team of Labyrinth: Marty McGee, Tony Billoni, Jason Rowley, and David Butler.
Academy Park Concert Series
Various dates, Academy Park, Lewiston, NY.
Saturday, June 13, 5 pm - The Strictly Hip wsg/Tonemah. VIP $15/GA Free. Get tickets here.
Saturday, August 1, 6 pm - The Floyd Concept. VIP $10/GA Free. Get tickets here.
Sunday, August 16, 4:30 pm - Devon Allman Project wsg/GA-20. Get tickets here.
Music in Bloom Free Concert Series
East Lawn at Frank Lloyd Wright Martin House, Buffalo, NY. FREE
The George Scott Big Band - Friday, June 12
The Strictly Hip - Thursday, July 16
Songbirds: A Fleetwood Mac Tribute Band - Thursday, August 20
Blaise’s June Residency at Hot Mama’s Canteen
Tuesdays, 7-9 pm at Hot Mama’s Canteen, Buffalo, NY.
June 2 - Trio
June 8 - Sara Elizabeth
June 16 - Trio ft/Ellen Pieroni
June 23 - Sasha ft/Blaise
June 30 - Blame it on Bruno
Last call for artists! 24th Annual Music is Art Festival
The event is Saturday, September 12, 11 am-11 pm at Terminal B and Buffalo’s Outer Harbor, Buffalo, NY. FREE. To participate in this year’s event, click here!
New and Noteworthy
Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening
Thursday, September 3, 7 pm at Artpark Ampitheater, Lewiston, NY. $29.50/$66/$71/$86
ALEXISONFIRE: CRISIS 20 Year Anniversary wsg/Underoath, Snapcase, Spaced
Wednesday, August 12, 5 pm doors at Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B, Buffalo, NY. Local presale now, Public on sale Friday, May 29 at 10 am.
Luna
Saturday, September 26, 7 pm doors at Asbury Hall, Buffalo, NY. $35/$40. Get tickets here.
(Ed. note: Oh my god! Wooooot!!!!!)
Afterglow: The Music of Genesis
Debut show: Saturday, June 6, 7 pm at The Sound Ground at Chick’s, Angola on the Lake.
The Smiths, Etc.
Saturday August 1 at Sportsmen’s Park, Buffalo, NY. More info TBA.
Buckwheat Zydeco, Jr. wsg/Miller & The Sinners Trio – The Big Easy in Buffalo NOLA Series
Thursday August 13, 5 pm doors at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $15/$20
Arkells wsg/The Main
Saturday, August 15 at 7pm at Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B, Buffalo, NY. Tickets on sale now.
Live Dead & Brothers
Monday, June 29, 5pm doors at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $40
Analog Rewind - featuring The Ramrods, Girlpope, The Tails, Ansley Court, and Marvelous Sauce
Saturday, August 22 , 5 pm at Artpark Mainstage Terrace. $35 (to benefit Artpark’s Memory Cafe for individuals with Alzheimer’s and dementia)
Presented by Artpark & Curated by Jeff Miers
Gogol Bordello
Tuesday, September 29, 7 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. Tickets on sale 5/20.
Push Th' Lil' Daisies - a tribute to Ween
Wednesday, July 29, 8 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $15
OLE 60 wsgs/Garret Elias, Kolton Moore & The Clever Few
Saturday, October 3 at 7pm at Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B, Buffalo, NY. Presale tickets go on sale now. Public on sale Thursday, May 21 at 10 am.
Americana-rama 250th Independence Day Celebration ft/Bill Kirchen & Too Much Fun, Twang Gang, The Steam Donkeys, Ten Cent Howl, Cory Grinder & The Playboy Scouts
Saturday, July 4, 2 pm at Sportsmens Park, Buffalo, NY. $20
The Felice Brothers
Sunday, July 19, 8 pm at Rec Room, Buffalo, NY. $25
Johnny Manchild and The Poor Bastards wsgs/Karma & the Killjoys, Friend Of A Friend
Sunday August 9, 7 pm at Rec Room, Buffalo, NY. $20.86
Fred Eaglesmith & The Full Band
Satruday, October 10, 8 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $50
LEGACY IN MOTION: Celebrating Miles Davis at 100
Jon Lehrer Dance Company with John Bacon and Star People
Friday, July 17, 7:30 pm at Artpark Mainstage Theater, Lewiston, NY. $28 seats/$38 table seating/$69 VIP table seating
This week…
Butch Rolle (former Buffalo Bills tight end) & the Butch Rolle Experience ft/The Damone Jackson Outcome
Thursday, May 28, 7 pm at Fattey Beer Company, North Tonawanda, NY.
Tim Kasher (of Cursive) wsgs/Old Canes & Del Paxton
Thursday, May 28, 7 pm doors at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo, NY. $25
Little Mountain Band Acoustic Duo (Garcia & Kahn, Weir & Wasserman)
Thursday, May 28, 7 pm at Penny Lane, Clarence, NY. $5
In The Shop Sessions with David Michael Miller: featuring Adrianna Noone & Oliver Burdo
Thursday, May 28, 7 pm at 42 North, East Aurora, NY.
Adult African Drumming at Slyboots Drum Dojo
Class Details: Open to all levels—beginners welcome! We’ll dive into traditional West African rhythms, technique, timing, and musicality in a fun and supportive group setting.
* Drums available or bring your own * $20 drop-in * No experience necessary
Thursday, May 28, 7 pm at The Slyboots School of Music, Art & Dance, East Aurora, NY. $20
Driftwood
Thursday, May 28, 7 pm at West Falls Center for the Arts, West Falls, NY. All Ages.
Tina Williams Sings Jazz with Stu Weissman and Ed Croft
Thursday, May 28, 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo, NY. All $17/$20 stage area, $15/$18 bar
CAKE
Friday, May 29, 7 pm gates at Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B, Buffalo, NY. $63+
Country Honk The Stars & Steel Tour wsg/Angela Perley
Friday, May 29, 8 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $15/$20
Hamburg Music Fest 2026
Friday, May 29 and Saturday May 30, various spots in the Village of Hamburg, NY. $26.90/$37.25 for two-day pass
An Evening with Ryan Bingham and the Texas Gentlemen
Friday, May 29, 8 pm at Artpark Mainstage Theater, Lewiston, NY. $46
Lespecial w/Organ Fairchild
Friday, May 29, 8 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $20/$25
Soul Spectrum
Friday, May 29, 7 pm at duende at Silo City, Buffalo, NY. $15/$20
GOO GRIEF wsg/Ghost Train
Friday, May 29, 7 pm doors at the Lounge at Revolution Gallery, Buffalo, NY. $10
The Vinny Barbarino Experience
Friday, May 29, 6-8 pm at Nietzsche's (Front Room), Buffalo, NY. Free
Citizen Soldier w/Adelitas Way, New Medicine
Friday, May 29, 7 pm at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. $29.83+
Buffalo Dead All-Stars
Bill Stadler, Brad Robbins, Eric Crittenden, Katie Missert, Jocelyn Grimaldi and Mark Hitchcock
Saturday, May 30, 8 pm at Molly Maguire’s, Buffalo, NY. FREE
CODA celebrates Led Zeppelin
Saturday, May 30, 8 pm at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. $12
More Than Me w/Dirty Smile and Kevin Sampson & The Nightshift
Saturday, May 30, 7 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $18/$20
The Black Rock Beatles
Saturday, May 30, 6:30 pm at Gramma Mora’s, Buffalo, NY. $10 cover and $20 food/drink minimum per table
Buffalo Gay Men’s Chorus presents “Ode to the Icons”
Saturday, May 30, 7 pm doors at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $30/$35 GA, $25/$28 seniors, $15/$18 student.
Neftali Presents Sessions At Revolver Records Elmwood
Neftali w/The Dominic Missina Band, Curtis Lovell, Be_Daylight, Audi 3k, Vinyl set by Knew’d
Saturday, May 30, 7 pm at Revolver Records, Buffalo, NY. $20/$25
F.A.R. Trio
Saturday, May 30, 8 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $10
The Soul Street Band
Saturday, May 30, 3 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY.
Carmina Burana
Saturday, May 30, 7:30 pm and Sunday, May 31, 2:30 pm at Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY. $69.50+
Samantha Fish
Sunday, May 31, 6 pm doors at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $56
Run Katie Run
Sunday, May 31, 3 pm doors at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. $15
The Elton John Show featuring Jo Rozler, Ron LoCurto, Nelson Starr & Rob Lynch
Sunday, May 31, 4 pm at the Sportsmen’s Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $20.
June in Buffalo
“With more than 50 years of history, June in Buffalo is a landmark festival and conference dedicated to emerging and established voices in contemporary music. Hosted annually at the University at Buffalo, the festival brings composers together with world-class performers, ensembles and mentors to develop new work, exchange ideas and build lasting professional connections.” - University of Buffalo
June 1-7 at the University at Buffalo North Campus, Amherst, NY. Get more info here.
Blaise’s June Residency: Trio
Tuesday, June 2, 7-9 pm at Hot Mama’s Canteen, Buffalo, NY.
Triumph: The Rock & Roll Machine Reloaded Tour
Wednesday, June 3, 8 pm at Darien Lake Amphitheater, Darien Center, NY. $35+
Live at Larkin: Twang Gang ft. Dee Adams, Sue Kincaid, Elton Lammie & more
Wednesday, June 3, 5-8 pm in Larkin Square, Buffalo, NY. FREE
Coming Up…
Music in the Park 2026: Miller & the Other Sinners, Uncle Ben’s Remedy
Thursday, June 4, 5-9:30 pm in Cazenovia Park, South Buffalo, NY. FREE
Thursday & Main: Handsome Jack and The Burkharts
Thursday, June 4, 5-8 pm at Fountain Plaza in Downtown Buffalo, NY. FREE
McCarthyizm
Thursday, June 4, 7 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY.
Big Shrimp w/ Tsavo Highway
Thursday, June 4, 7 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $15/$20
Buffalo Music Coalition presents Randle and the Late Night Scandals
Special guests Dave Kimball on guitar (Steam Donkeys and A Band Named Sue) and Jamie Sunshine on drums.
Friday June 5, 7 pm at Buffalo Olde Brewery, Buffalo, NY. FREE
Caligula Blushed: A tribute to The Smiths and Morrissey
Friday, June 5, 8 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $12/$15
FUNGKSHUI w/ Witty Tarbox
Saturday, June 6, 8 pm at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo, NY. $10/$15
Rockin’ at the Buffalo AKG 2026 - DEVO wsg/Soul Coughing and Shilpa Ray
Saturday, June 6, 6 pm at Buffalo AKG Art Museum lawn, Buffalo, NY. $90.01+
Mariah The Scientist w/Laila!
Saturday, June 6, 8 pm at Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B, Buffalo, NY. $47+
Classic Vinyl Live! with Jeff Miers: Miles Davis “On the Corner”
Monday, June 8, 7 pm at Sportmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $15. Tickets on sale now.
Anberlin w/Emery and Watashi Wa
Tuesday, June 9, 6 pm doors at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. $43.99+
Gregory Porter wsg/Alexandra McArthur
Tuesday, June 9, 7 pm at Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY. $56.50+
The Beths w/Squirrel Flower
Tuesday, June 9, 7 pm at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $25/$30
Journey
Wednesday, June 10, 7:30 p.m. at KeyBank Center, Buffalo, NY.
KeyBank Live at Larkin: Drea d’Nur
Wednesday, June 10, 5 pm at Larkinville, Buffalo, NY. FREE
Music Matters Summer Concert Series: Analog Kids - A Tribute to Rush
PLUS Launch Party for “Why Rush Matters with Jeff Miers and Ray Wawrzyniak” Podcast
Thursday, June 11, 7 pm at Sully’s Harbor Bar & Grill, Erie Basin Marina, Downtown Buffalo, NY. $10. Presale ticket gets a voucher for a free Red Stripe!
Coheed and Cambria w/Arm’s Length, Kaonashi
Thursday, June 11, 6 pm doors at Buffalo RiverWorks, Buffalo, NY. $53+
The Allen Degenerates
Dave Schulz - Keys/Vox, Joey Dynamite - Guitar/Vox, Samantha Hoy - Vox, Josh English - Drums, Ron Locurto - Lead Guitar, Brian Burd - Bass, Nikki Kazz - Vox
Saturday, June 13, 10 pm at Jack Rabbit, Buffalo, NY.
Armor For Sleep w/ Spanish Love Songs and Flycatcher
Sunday, June 14, 7:30 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $29.50/$35
The SoapGirls
Wednesday, June 17, 7 pm at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. $20
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