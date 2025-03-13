(Have a cool concert or interesting event you know about? Email all the info and links to jeffmiersmusic@gmail.com to be considered for inclusion in Where the Bands Are.)

Hey there, all you beautiful music lovers. I hope you’re feeling positive and enjoying the ramp-up to spring.

This week, my thoughts have been largely focused on this coming Friday’s release of The Overview , the new album from the prolific maestro Steven Wilson.

Last week, I took part in a live virtual event, through Veeps, that included the debut of the new album, along with the accompanying film. The whole thing was absolutely mind-blowing. If you’re already a fan of Wilson’s, I predict you will rate The Overview as among his very finest work. If you’re not familiar with the man, or haven’t found a window into his world yet, well, this record and film provide a perfect opportunity to rectify that situation.

I’ll share more thoughts as the album begins to settle into my psyche - I’m only two listens in - but for the moment, let’s turn it over to Wilson himself…

“Alongside the album, The Overview has been imagined as a 42 min accompanying film by director and regular collaborator Miles Skarin,” Wilson writes on his web site. “Miles’ vision of The Overview is huge in scale, going from a 3D animated ‘point of view’ film to a geographical map of the universe, coming together as audio-visual experience that follows the themes of the record, then expands them into a mind-bending voyage that races from the English countryside to the farthest corners of outer space and all points between.

“It’s about the universe, and our place in it.”

The Buffalo Record Riot is this Saturday!

Saturday, March 15, 10 am - 5 pm at the Knights of Columbus Hall, Cheektowaga, NY.

$5 GA/$15 early at 9am. More info here!

Gather your instruments, and Save the Date for the Music Is Art Instrument Drive

Saturday, April 12, 10 am-4 pm

“MIA will be holding an Instrument Drive to collect new and used instrument donations. We will then have them repaired and refurbished, and find them just the right home to continue to be used and loved.” No pianos or organs accepted and instruments are donated only to kids in WNY. More info here.

Borderland Band Camp 2025 Announcements

Join us at The Cave for a special afternoon of live music in support of SAMF scholarship funds for Borderland Band Camp 2025, including raffles, 50/50s, and more! All event and raffle ticket profits go straight to the SAMF music education programming scholarship fund.

Featuring music performances by:

- UNDERAGE

Featuring Gracie Crittenden, Evelyn Horning, William Horning, Benny Keller, and Robert Mancuso

- Buffalo Music Club

Featuring Damone Jackson, Alex Overton, Eric Crittenden, Jeff Miers, Marcus Lolo, Jacob Jay, and David Cloyd

- The Borderland Band Camp 2024 Alumni

Featuring Marko Wilondja, Zeki Ozay, Jimmy Mancini, Benny Keller, and Alex DeJesus

Event tickes: $20 / Raffle tickets: $10. Get tickets and more info here.

“After a seven-year hiatus, this iconic Buffalo Arts Studio fundraiser is back and better than ever…Buffalo Arts Studio transforms all six floors of the Tri-Main Center with live bands, DJs, dancers, performers, poets, visual artists, and more.”

Saturday, March 29, 7 pm at Tri-Main Center, Buffalo. $45/$50/$100 VIP

NEW AND NOTEWORTHY:

Thursday, July 31, 5:30 pm at Artpark’s Outdoor Amphitheater, Lewiston, NY. $27/$45.50/$55.50. Tickets on sale Friday, March 14.

Wednesday, June 4, 7 pm at Electric City, Buffalo. $132.83 Tour Package/GA Standing, $150 VIP Lounge

Friday, August 15, 7 pm at Artpark’s Outdoor Amphitheater, Lewison, NY. $24/$46/$56. Tickets on sale Friday, March 14.

Spring jaunt includes Friday, March 28 gig at Black Dots and Friday, May 30 at Nietzsche’s in Buffalo, NY.

Tuesday, July 1, 6:30 pm at Artpark’s Outdoor Amphitheater. $27/$66/$76. Tickets on sale Friday, March 14.

DSP Shows presents:

Kurt Vile & The Violators w/ Merce Lemon

Sunday, July 13, 7pm doors at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo. $35/$40. Pre-sale tickets on sale March 13 with password: VILE. Public tickets on sale Friday, March 14 at 10 am.

Monday, April 7, 7 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo. $15

Thursdays, 6-8 pm on the Miss Buffalo, Erie Basin Marina, Buffalo. $37/$10 toddlers

July 3 - Critt’s Juke Joint

July 10 - DJ Cutler

July 17 - Prestige Worldwide (SOLD OUT)

July 24 - TBA

July 31 - Olmsted Dub System

August 7 - BEÜ

August 14 - South City

August 21 - Ship of Fools Buffalo Dead All-Stars 20th Anniversary Party

August 28 - Urban Achievers

September 4 - 90s/00s with Prestige Worldwide

Tuesday, April 15, 7:30 pm at the Rec Room, Buffalo. $20.55

DSP Shows presents:

Thursday, June 12, 8 pm at the 9th Ward in Babeville, Buffalo. $18/$20. Tickets on sale Friday, March 14 at 10 am.

Thursday, April 24, 7:30 pm at the 9th Ward in Babeville, Buffalo. $25$30

Here are some of the many things happening in our scene, this week and beyond…

Thursday, March 13, 5:30 pm at Hi-Fi Hits, Buffalo. FREE - RSVP here.

Thursday, March 13, 7 pm at Sportsmen’s Tavern, Buffalo. $35

Thursday, March 13, 5:30 pm at Wilson Town Square, Knox Building, Buffalo AKG Art Museum, Buffalo. FREE

After Dark presents:

Thursday, March 13, 7 pm at RecRoom, Buffalo. $17

Friday, March 14, 7 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $18/$23

Friday, March 14, 8 pm at the Buffalo State Performing Arts Center, Buffalo. $49.50/$44.50

The Scales (The Music of Phish)

Friday, March 14, 9 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo. $15

Gates of Steel w/ Gimme Gimme

Irish Punk Band performing music from The Pogues, Flogging Molly, Dropkick Murphy’s and more…

Friday, March 14, 8 pm at Mr. Goodbar, Buffalo. $10

Friday, March 14, 8 pm at Molly Maguires, South Buffalo. FREE

Friday, March 14, 6 pm seating at The CAZ, South Buffalo. $79-$84

Twenty6 Productions presents:

Friday, March 14, 7 pm doors at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo. $28/$33

Friday, March 14, 7:30 pm doors at Electric City, Buffalo. $20/$10

Friday, March 14, 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo. $12/$15

Friday, March 14, 4 pm at the Buffalo Irish Center, Buffalo. $12/$15

Friday, March 14, 10 pm at Jack Rabbit, Buffalo. $

Saturday, March 15, 11 am doors, 2:30 pm show (after the Sabres game) at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. FREE

PastMasters

Saturday, March 15, 3 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo.

Saturday, March 15, 7 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $24/$35

Buffalo Music Coalition presents:

Saturday, March 15, 2-5 pm s at Flying Bison Brewing Company, Buffalo.

Saturday, March 15, 2 pm (after Old First Ward Parade) at The CAZ, South Buffalo. $5

Eddie Spaghetti & Metal Marty Chandler

Saturday, March 15, 8 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo. $20

Saturday, March 15, 8 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo. $15/$20

Sunshine & Co.

Saturday, March 15, 8 pm at The Cave, Buffalo. $

Greater Buffalo Firefighters Pipes & Drums ,

Evan Anstey & The Old Ways

Saturday, March 15, 2:30-3:30 pm at Duende at Silo City, Buffalo.

Sunday, March 16, 1-5:30 pm at the 9th Ward in Babeville, Buffalo. $5 at the door

Monday, March 17, 2 pm and 6 pm shows at Sportsmens Tavern. $15

Monday, March 17, 8 pm at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo. $15

Tuesday March 18, 7 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $25/$30

Tuesday, March 18, 8 pm at Rec Room, Buffalo. $15

Wednesday, March 19, 9 pm at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo. FREE

Wednesday, March 19, 6 pm doors at Hunt Art Gallery/Beebe’s at the Gallery, Buffalo. $20

DSP Shows presents:

Thursday, March 20, 7 pm doors at the 9th Ward in Babeville, Buffalo. $25/$30

Thursday, March 20, 5:30 pm at Wilson Town Square, Knox Building, Buffalo AKG Art Museum, Buffalo. FREE

Thursday, March 20, 6 pm at The CAZ, South Buffalo, NY. $15-$20

A LOOK AHEAD…

Friday, March 21, 8 pm at Abbey Square, Cheektowaga, NY.

Friday, March 21, 7 pm doors at Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo. $30/$60

Friday, March 21, 7 pm doors at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo. $20/$30

R.E.M. Tribute: Dead Letter Office - 10th Anniversary Show

Friday, March 21, 8 pm at Sportsmen’s Tavern, Buffalo. $15/$20

Friday, March 21, 6:30 pm doors at The CAZ, South Buffalo. $15

Saturday, March 22, 8 pm at Sportsmen’s Tavern, Buffalo. $15

Saturday, March 22, 7 pm at KeyBank Center, Buffalo. $55+

Saturday, March 22, 7 pm at Electric City, Buffalo. $27-$82

Soul of Buffalo presents:

Sunday, March 23, 6 pm doors at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo. $38/$46/$52

Sunday, March 23, 7pm at Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo. $75.50-131.50

Buffalo Music Coalition presents:

Thursday, March 27, 7 pm doors at The 9th Ward in Babeville, Buffalo. $15/$20

Thursday, March 27, 7 pm PAUSA art house, Buffalo. $15/$13

Grateful Brunch III

Sunday, March 30, 1 pm at Jack Rabbit, Buffalo. $

Sunday, March 30, 3 pm at The Cave, Buffalo. $10

Sunday, March 30, 7 pm doors at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo. $49.50/$59.50, $114.50/$209.50 VIP

Tuesday April 1, 7 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $40/$48

Funtime Presents:

Friday April 4, 7 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. $44.25

Funtime Presents:

Saturday, April 5, 7 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. $26.50

Dwayne Gretzky: These guys are a hoot!

Saturday April 5, 7 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $24/$27

Junior Jerry Jam will be hosting a fundraiser for the City of Buffalo Animal Shelter.

Sunday April 6, 7 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $20/$25

Buffalo Jazz Collective:

Sunday April 6, 2 pm at the main floor Ring of Knowledge, Buffalo & Erie County Public Library, Downtown Buffalo. FREE

Featuring Mark Filsionger (trumpet), John Hasselback, Jr. (trombone), George Caldwell (piano), Sabu Adeyola (bass), and John Bacon (drums).

Funtime Presents

Friday, April 11, 7 pm at Town Ballroom. $42.25

Friday, April 11, 8 pm at Buffalo RiverWorks, Buffalo. $45/$55

DSP Shows presents:

Sunday, April 13, 7 pm doors at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo. $30/$35.

Buckethead! Why am I suddenly hungry?

Twenty6 Productions presents:

Tuesday, April 15 at 8 pm at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo. $29/$33

Tuesday, April 15, 7 pm at Electric City, Buffalo. $40

Kleinhans Music Hall presents:

Thursday, April 17, 6:30 doors at Mary Seaton Room in Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo. $61.50-$191.50

Friday, April 18 and Saturday, April 19, 8 pm at Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino Bears Den, Niagara Falls, NY. $35/$40

Saturday, April 19, 6:30 doors at The CAZ, South Buffalo, NY. $29

Funtime Presents:

Friday, April 25, 8 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. $42.25

Saturday, April 26, 8 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo. $25

Kleinhans Music Hall & Soul of Buffalo present:

Tuesday, April 29, 7 pm at Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo. $75.50-131.50

Funtime Presents:

Tuesday, April 29, 6 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. $41.25

Wednesday, April 30, 7 pm at West Herr Rivera Theatre, North Tonawanda, NY. $79

