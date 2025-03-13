Where the Bands Are: This Week in Live Music and Concert News
Steven Wilson drops a majestic 'Overview,' new show announcements at Artpark, a music-lover's future file, and this week's live music picks
Hey there, all you beautiful music lovers. I hope you’re feeling positive and enjoying the ramp-up to spring.
This week, my thoughts have been largely focused on this coming Friday’s release of The Overview , the new album from the prolific maestro Steven Wilson.
Last week, I took part in a live virtual event, through Veeps, that included the debut of the new album, along with the accompanying film. The whole thing was absolutely mind-blowing. If you’re already a fan of Wilson’s, I predict you will rate The Overview as among his very finest work. If you’re not familiar with the man, or haven’t found a window into his world yet, well, this record and film provide a perfect opportunity to rectify that situation.
I’ll share more thoughts as the album begins to settle into my psyche - I’m only two listens in - but for the moment, let’s turn it over to Wilson himself…
“Alongside the album, The Overview has been imagined as a 42 min accompanying film by director and regular collaborator Miles Skarin,” Wilson writes on his web site. “Miles’ vision of The Overview is huge in scale, going from a 3D animated ‘point of view’ film to a geographical map of the universe, coming together as audio-visual experience that follows the themes of the record, then expands them into a mind-bending voyage that races from the English countryside to the farthest corners of outer space and all points between.
“It’s about the universe, and our place in it.”
The Buffalo Record Riot is this Saturday!
Saturday, March 15, 10 am - 5 pm at the Knights of Columbus Hall, Cheektowaga, NY.
$5 GA/$15 early at 9am. More info here!
Gather your instruments, and Save the Date for the Music Is Art Instrument Drive
Saturday, April 12, 10 am-4 pm
“MIA will be holding an Instrument Drive to collect new and used instrument donations. We will then have them repaired and refurbished, and find them just the right home to continue to be used and loved.” No pianos or organs accepted and instruments are donated only to kids in WNY. More info here.
Borderland Band Camp 2025 Announcements
Fundraiser
Join us at The Cave for a special afternoon of live music in support of SAMF scholarship funds for Borderland Band Camp 2025, including raffles, 50/50s, and more! All event and raffle ticket profits go straight to the SAMF music education programming scholarship fund.
Featuring music performances by:
- UNDERAGE
Featuring Gracie Crittenden, Evelyn Horning, William Horning, Benny Keller, and Robert Mancuso
- Buffalo Music Club
Featuring Damone Jackson, Alex Overton, Eric Crittenden, Jeff Miers, Marcus Lolo, Jacob Jay, and David Cloyd
- The Borderland Band Camp 2024 Alumni
Featuring Marko Wilondja, Zeki Ozay, Jimmy Mancini, Benny Keller, and Alex DeJesus
Event tickes: $20 / Raffle tickets: $10. Get tickets and more info here.
TRIMANIA_REBOOT
“After a seven-year hiatus, this iconic Buffalo Arts Studio fundraiser is back and better than ever…Buffalo Arts Studio transforms all six floors of the Tri-Main Center with live bands, DJs, dancers, performers, poets, visual artists, and more.”
Saturday, March 29, 7 pm at Tri-Main Center, Buffalo. $45/$50/$100 VIP
NEW AND NOTEWORTHY:
Blackberry Smoke and Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs wsg/ Shannon McNally
Thursday, July 31, 5:30 pm at Artpark’s Outdoor Amphitheater, Lewiston, NY. $27/$45.50/$55.50. Tickets on sale Friday, March 14.
Sunny Day Real Estate
Wednesday, June 4, 7 pm at Electric City, Buffalo. $132.83 Tour Package/GA Standing, $150 VIP Lounge
Toad the Wet Sprocket w/ KT Tunstall and Sixpence None The Richer
Friday, August 15, 7 pm at Artpark’s Outdoor Amphitheater, Lewison, NY. $24/$46/$56. Tickets on sale Friday, March 14.
Adam Bronstein & AB Trio Announce Tour
Spring jaunt includes Friday, March 28 gig at Black Dots and Friday, May 30 at Nietzsche’s in Buffalo, NY.
George Thorogood and The Destroyers “The Baddest Show On Earth” & 38 Special
Tuesday, July 1, 6:30 pm at Artpark’s Outdoor Amphitheater. $27/$66/$76. Tickets on sale Friday, March 14.
DSP Shows presents:
Kurt Vile & The Violators w/ Merce Lemon
Sunday, July 13, 7pm doors at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo. $35/$40. Pre-sale tickets on sale March 13 with password: VILE. Public tickets on sale Friday, March 14 at 10 am.
Classic Vinyl Live: PHISH “A LIVE ONE” ft/The Scales
Monday, April 7, 7 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo. $15
ROCK the BOAT Concert Series
Thursdays, 6-8 pm on the Miss Buffalo, Erie Basin Marina, Buffalo. $37/$10 toddlers
July 3 - Critt’s Juke Joint
July 10 - DJ Cutler
July 17 - Prestige Worldwide (SOLD OUT)
July 24 - TBA
July 31 - Olmsted Dub System
August 7 - BEÜ
August 14 - South City
August 21 - Ship of Fools Buffalo Dead All-Stars 20th Anniversary Party
August 28 - Urban Achievers
September 4 - 90s/00s with Prestige Worldwide
Slow Joy w/Flycatcher, Heart for Sale
Tuesday, April 15, 7:30 pm at the Rec Room, Buffalo. $20.55
DSP Shows presents:
Will Evans
Thursday, June 12, 8 pm at the 9th Ward in Babeville, Buffalo. $18/$20. Tickets on sale Friday, March 14 at 10 am.
Bruce Wojick & Jamie Holka: Brothers of Invention - 25th Anniversary Tour
Thursday, April 24, 7:30 pm at the 9th Ward in Babeville, Buffalo. $25$30
Here are some of the many things happening in our scene, this week and beyond…
My Morning Jacket Listening Party
Thursday, March 13, 5:30 pm at Hi-Fi Hits, Buffalo. FREE - RSVP here.
Marshall Crenshaw: 40+ Years in Showbiz
Thursday, March 13, 7 pm at Sportsmen’s Tavern, Buffalo. $35
Thursday Night Live: Olmsted Dub System
Thursday, March 13, 5:30 pm at Wilson Town Square, Knox Building, Buffalo AKG Art Museum, Buffalo. FREE
After Dark presents:
Fred Mascherino & Holdfast.
Thursday, March 13, 7 pm at RecRoom, Buffalo. $17
Consider The Source w/ Mono Means One
Friday, March 14, 7 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $18/$23
Marcus Miller
Friday, March 14, 8 pm at the Buffalo State Performing Arts Center, Buffalo. $49.50/$44.50
The Scales (The Music of Phish)
Friday, March 14, 9 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo. $15
Gates of Steel w/ Gimme Gimme
Irish Punk Band performing music from The Pogues, Flogging Molly, Dropkick Murphy’s and more…
Friday, March 14, 8 pm at Mr. Goodbar, Buffalo. $10
Hunks of Funk
Friday, March 14, 8 pm at Molly Maguires, South Buffalo. FREE
Crikwater - St. Patrick's Weekend Celebration - Dinner and a Show
Friday, March 14, 6 pm seating at The CAZ, South Buffalo. $79-$84
Twenty6 Productions presents:
TopHouse w/ The Wildwoods
Friday, March 14, 7 pm doors at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo. $28/$33
Continental Reunion Dance Party: DJ Aaron Andrews, DJ Arcatek, DJ Oldskool
Friday, March 14, 7:30 pm doors at Electric City, Buffalo. $20/$10
The Dave Hill Group
Friday, March 14, 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo. $12/$15
McCarthyizm and The Druids
Friday, March 14, 4 pm at the Buffalo Irish Center, Buffalo. $12/$15
Mourning After (Flogging Molly tribute)
Friday, March 14, 10 pm at Jack Rabbit, Buffalo. $
Dead Flowers (Tribute to The Rolling Stones)
Saturday, March 15, 11 am doors, 2:30 pm show (after the Sabres game) at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. FREE
PastMasters
Saturday, March 15, 3 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo.
The Town Pants – St Paddy’s Day Party
Saturday, March 15, 7 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $24/$35
Buffalo Music Coalition presents:
Old Neighborhood Parade After-Party: Captain Tom and the Hooligans
Saturday, March 15, 2-5 pm s at Flying Bison Brewing Company, Buffalo.
Gates of Steel
Saturday, March 15, 2 pm (after Old First Ward Parade) at The CAZ, South Buffalo. $5
Eddie Spaghetti & Metal Marty Chandler
Saturday, March 15, 8 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo. $20
John Hasselback Jr. Quintet ft/Baritone Saxophonist Gary Smulyan
Saturday, March 15, 8 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo. $15/$20
Sunshine & Co.
Saturday, March 15, 8 pm at The Cave, Buffalo. $
Greater Buffalo Firefighters Pipes & Drums,
Evan Anstey & The Old Ways
Saturday, March 15, 2:30-3:30 pm at Duende at Silo City, Buffalo.
St. Patrick’s Day Parade Celebration w/ Folkfaces
Sunday, March 16, 1-5:30 pm at the 9th Ward in Babeville, Buffalo. $5 at the door
Maggies Wake St. Patricks Day Shows
Monday, March 17, 2 pm and 6 pm shows at Sportsmens Tavern. $15
St. Patricks’s Day Show ft Captain Tom & the Hooligans, Crikwater, Part-Time Genius, & Kidd Kyle & the Big Deal
Monday, March 17, 8 pm at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo. $15
Spafford
Tuesday March 18, 7 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $25/$30
HEAVY TRIP wsg/ Nine Layers Deep & Feverhawk
Tuesday, March 18, 8 pm at Rec Room, Buffalo. $15
Joe Wunderle Trio
Wednesday, March 19, 9 pm at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo. FREE
Art Meets Jazz: Wendell Rivera Latin Jazz Trio
Wednesday, March 19, 6 pm doors at Hunt Art Gallery/Beebe’s at the Gallery, Buffalo. $20
DSP Shows presents:
Joe Pug
Thursday, March 20, 7 pm doors at the 9th Ward in Babeville, Buffalo. $25/$30
Thursday Night Live: The Butch Rolle Experience
Thursday, March 20, 5:30 pm at Wilson Town Square, Knox Building, Buffalo AKG Art Museum, Buffalo. FREE
FEVER: A Tribute to Peggy Lee with the Vanessa Vacanti Quartet
Thursday, March 20, 6 pm at The CAZ, South Buffalo, NY. $15-$20
A LOOK AHEAD…
Little Mountain Band plays Abbey Square
Friday, March 21, 8 pm at Abbey Square, Cheektowaga, NY.
The Strictly Hip 30th Anniversary Concert
Friday, March 21, 7 pm doors at Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo. $30/$60
Analog Kids
Friday, March 21, 7 pm doors at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo. $20/$30
R.E.M. Tribute: Dead Letter Office - 10th Anniversary Show
Friday, March 21, 8 pm at Sportsmen’s Tavern, Buffalo. $15/$20
Scarlet Begonias
Friday, March 21, 6:30 pm doors at The CAZ, South Buffalo. $15
Eric Carlin’s Half-Dead: “60 for 60”series - celebrating the 60th Anniversary of the Grateful Dead
Saturday, March 22, 8 pm at Sportsmen’s Tavern, Buffalo. $15
Mary J. Blige w/ Ne-Yo, and Mario
Saturday, March 22, 7 pm at KeyBank Center, Buffalo. $55+
Refused w/Quicksand, Dion Lunadon
Saturday, March 22, 7 pm at Electric City, Buffalo. $27-$82
Soul of Buffalo presents:
Walter Trout
Sunday, March 23, 6 pm doors at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo. $38/$46/$52
Experience Hendrix
Sunday, March 23, 7pm at Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo. $75.50-131.50
Buffalo Music Coalition presents:
The Hot Club of Buffalo
Thursday, March 27, 7 pm doors at The 9th Ward in Babeville, Buffalo. $15/$20
Elena Izquierdo and The Stu Weissman Trio
Thursday, March 27, 7 pm PAUSA art house, Buffalo. $15/$13
Grateful Brunch III
Sunday, March 30, 1 pm at Jack Rabbit, Buffalo. $
The Garage Doors - LA Woman and more
Sunday, March 30, 3 pm at The Cave, Buffalo. $10
José González
Sunday, March 30, 7 pm doors at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo. $49.50/$59.50, $114.50/$209.50 VIP
Melvin Seals & JGB
Tuesday April 1, 7 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $40/$48
Funtime Presents:
Big Wreck
Friday April 4, 7 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. $44.25
Funtime Presents:
Dwayne Gretzky
Saturday, April 5, 7 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. $26.50
Dogs in a Pile
Saturday April 5, 7 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $24/$27
Junior Jerry Jam will be hosting a fundraiser for the City of Buffalo Animal Shelter.
Pink Talking Fish – Wish You Were Here Aniversary Tour
Sunday April 6, 7 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $20/$25
Buffalo Jazz Collective:
Jazz Sunday: "Duke Ellington Celebration"
Sunday April 6, 2 pm at the main floor Ring of Knowledge, Buffalo & Erie County Public Library, Downtown Buffalo. FREE
Featuring Mark Filsionger (trumpet), John Hasselback, Jr. (trombone), George Caldwell (piano), Sabu Adeyola (bass), and John Bacon (drums).
Funtime Presents
Railroad Earth
Friday, April 11, 7 pm at Town Ballroom. $42.25
Bright Eyes
Friday, April 11, 8 pm at Buffalo RiverWorks, Buffalo. $45/$55
DSP Shows presents:
Buckethead
Sunday, April 13, 7 pm doors at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo. $30/$35.
Twenty6 Productions presents:
Ripe
Tuesday, April 15 at 8 pm at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo. $29/$33
Martin Barre: A night of Acoustic Delights with the Martin Barre Band
Tuesday, April 15, 7 pm at Electric City, Buffalo. $40
Kleinhans Music Hall presents:
Joan Osborne Sings the Songs of Bob Dylan
Thursday, April 17, 6:30 doors at Mary Seaton Room in Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo. $61.50-$191.50
Spin Doctors
Friday, April 18 and Saturday, April 19, 8 pm at Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino Bears Den, Niagara Falls, NY. $35/$40
Giant Panda Guerilla Dub Squad
Saturday, April 19, 6:30 doors at The CAZ, South Buffalo, NY. $29
Funtime Presents:
Mercury Rev
Friday, April 25, 8 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. $42.25
Gold Rush (The Ultimate Neil Young Celebration)
Saturday, April 26, 8 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo. $25
Kleinhans Music Hall & Soul of Buffalo present:
Dweezil Zappa: 50 Years of Roxy & Elsewhere + Apostrophe
Tuesday, April 29, 7 pm at Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo. $75.50-131.50
Funtime Presents:
The Bouncing Souls w/ School Drugs, Dave Hause & The Mermaid, and H2O
Tuesday, April 29, 6 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. $41.25
Jon Anderson & the Band Geeks
Wednesday, April 30, 7 pm at West Herr Rivera Theatre, North Tonawanda, NY. $79
