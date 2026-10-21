(REMINDER: these listings are curated and definitely not intended to list ALL the live music out there! If you have a cool concert or interesting event, email info and links to jeffmiersmusic@gmail.com to be considered for inclusion in Where the Bands Are. Thanks!)
Hello, music lovers.
In late September, I caught an incredible set by Atlanta, GA, quartet Improvement Movement, at the Rec Room in Buffalo.
In a sense, my being there was a happy accident. My wife, who offers me some pretty clutch assistance in my ongoing quest to stay on top of what’s happening music-wise, both locally and nationally, happened upon the band via Seattle, WA, listener-supported, non-commercial radio station KEXP FM.
‘Check these guys out, I think you’ll like them,” she said.
She was right - the band’s blend of 3- and 4-part vocal harmonies, subtle musical virtuosity, and creative wanderlust (one song might recall the taut rhythms of early XTC, while the next suggests what it might sound like if Crosby, Stills & Nash were harmonizing on an early Yes tune, all delivered with an earthy indie-rock ethos) appealed to me immediately. We cranked the band’s newest album, Your Perfect Real Life, during a few back yard happy hours, and enjoyed having a new band to love.
And then, while scouring the internet for shows to include in this weekly column, we noticed that Improvement Movement was slated to play the Rec Room the very next week.
The show was incredible, if sparsely attended. (There were about 6o people there, but rather tellingly, at the end of the show, pretty much all 60 of those people were lined up at the merch booth to buy t-shirts and vinyl copies of the new album - surely a sign of a strong show.)
Since that night, we’ve been missionaries spreading the Improvement Movement gospel wherever and whenever we can. Invariably, the response has been ‘Wow, they sound cool, wish I knew they were coming, I never heard anything about it.’
Without a centralized hub of authoritative concert listings here in Buffalo (or almost anywhere else, for that matter), so many worthwhile shows escape our radar. Similarly, bands that don’t get played on the radio don‘t get talked about on the radio, either. As a result, we all end up hearing about cool shows after the fact, more often than we’d like.
Bearing this in mind, Where the Bands Are will be highlighting a couple of artists/shows each week - gigs and/or bands that might’ve escaped your attention, ones that we think you’re likely to be glad you heard about. Some of these will be obvious choices to some of you, but surely not to others. Please, if there are bands and shows that you’ve recently been hipped to, share them here in the comments, or drop me a line at jeffmiersmusic@gmail.com. Thanks!
Bands coming to town worth a listen…
Die Spitz
Tuesday, November 10 at Town Ballroom
Big Shrimp
Saturday, October 24 at The Cave
The Nicole Zuraitis Quartet
Sunday, November 8 in The Mary Seaton Room at Kleinhans Music Hall
Aqueous VIP Upgrade Offer
Town Ballroom anounced an Aqueous VIP Upgrade available for Saturday, December 5 ONLY. It includes and AQ-oustic Performance, Handmade letterpress print, whale pin and early merch access. (It does NOT include a ticket to the show.) Tickets go on sale Friday, 10/23. Get them here >
New and Noteworthy
Umphrey’s McGee
Sunday, February 7, 6:30 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $53.56
CHVRCHES
Monday, February 22, 2027, 7 pm doors at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $46/$50. Tickets on sale Friday, 10/30 at 10 am.
Zach Bryan wsg/John Fogerty and Fey Fili
Wednesday, June 2, 2027 at Highmark Stadium, Buffalo, NY. Register for presale here >
REPRISE: Recreating Iconic Phish Shows
Featuring Cal Kehoe (Pink Talking Fish), Adrian Tramontano (Twiddle, Kung Fu and The Breakfast), Scott Chasolen (Ulu and Pink Floyd tribute The Machine), Chris DeAngelis (The Machine, Kung Fu, and The Breakfast)
Wednesday, November 4, 8 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $26.42
Babyfxce E
Sunday, February 28, 7 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. Tickets on sale 10/22. >
Musicians of Buffalo: Christmas Rocks Concert
Saturday, December 12, 7pm doors at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. Seated $30 advance, $40 day of show
Tropidelic w/SensaMotion, Palmer Squares
Friday, January 22, 2027, 6:30pm at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. $32.92+
The Trews
Friday, February 12 and Saturday, February 13, 7 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. Tickets on sale 10/21.
Badfish – A Tribute To Sublime w/Kash’d Out
Wednesday, February 3, 7 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. Tickets on sale 10/23.
Al Jardine & The Pet Sounds Band
Friday, February 12 and Saturday, February 13, 8 PM at The Bear’s Den Showroom in Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino, Niagara Falls, NY. $65, $75
El Scorcho - Ugly Sweater Christmas Party
Saturday, December 5, 8 pm at The CAZ, South Buffalo, NY. $17.84 to $23.51
Saxsquatch
Saturday, February 20 and Sunday, February 21, 2027, 7pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $32.05/2-night pass $59.89/VIP $114.31
The History of R&B Starring Dru Hill
Saturday, March 6, 8 pm at Seneca Niagara Event Center in Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino, Niagara Falls, NY. $50/$65/$85/$105
Green Jello
Friday, April 16, 7 pm at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo, NY. $30
House Concert with Massachusetts singer/songwriter/educator Bernice Lewis plus Davie O.
Saturday, November 21, 5 pm doors, pot-luck and socializing…7 pm show at Marty Boratin & Susan Tanner’s House, Hamburg, NY. $10-$20 Suggested donation
GOD’S CHILDREN
Featuring all original members: Peter Vincent, Peter Ajemian, Bruce Wojick, Leo McDonald and Mark Pirolli, wsg/Joe Cafarella
Friday, November 13, 7 pm doors at Evening Star Concert Hall, Niagara Falls, NY. $20
Buffalo Chamber Players presents:
Nikki & Timothy Chooi: Double at Asbury Hall
Friday, December 11, 6:30pm doors at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. Seated $40/Reserved $60
Four Year Strong: Rise or Die Trying 25 Year Anniversary w/ Heart Attack Man, Sunbloc
Saturday, March 20, 6pm doors at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. $109.65-145.80
Steve Hackett: Best of Genesis & Solo Gems Tour
Wednesday, Apr 28, 2027, 7:30pm at UB Center for the Arts Mainstage Theatre, Buffalo, NY. $56 - $109.
This week
Wolfman Jack: Primal Dead
Wednesday, October 21, 7 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $20.72
Sarah Elizabeth
Wednesday, October 21, 6 pm doors at duende at Silo City, Buffalo, NY.
All Them Witches
Wednesday, October 21, 7 pm at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. $41.93
Rachel Sumner & Traveling Light w/Wind and Wire (Maria Sebastian and Matt Pszonak)
Presented by Buffalo Friends of Folk
Thursday, October 22, 7 pm at 5658 Main St., Williamsville, NY. $25 general/$20 members/$10 students
SMAC! Celebration of the Release of “The Liar”
Thursday, October 22, 7 pm at Revolver Records Elmwood, Buffalo, NY. $10/$15
Dead Alliance Buffalo (wsg/Jim Wynne)
Friday, October 23, 8pm at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. $10
Jimkata w/ Sophistafunk
Friday, October 23, 7 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $26.42
John Troy Group: A Coltrane Celebration!
Friday, October 23, 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo, NY. $18 stage/$16 bar
Uncle Ben’s Remedy, Folkfaces, The Night Shift, Witty Tarbox, and TJ Zindle
Friday, October 23, 6 pm doors at Mohawk Place, Buffalo, NY. $15
The Kensingtons
Friday, October 23, 6 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $10
John Fohl Band
Friday, October 23, 8 pm at Molly Maguires, South Buffalo, NY.
DISORDER with DJ sets by Osiris and Chvck
Friday, October 23, 8 pm at The Lounge at Revolution Gallery, Buffalo, NY. FREE
Jeff Tweedy wsg/Case Oates
Friday, October 23, 7:30 pm at the Rochester Institute of Technology Performing Arts Center, Rochester, NY. $58+
The Jay/Sharptet: The Music of Chet Baker and More
Saturday, October 24, 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo, NY. $18 stage/$16 bar
The Informers
Saturday, October 24, 3pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $10
Big Shrimp
Saturday, October 24, 7pm doors at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. $15
Mimosas & Minuets: Zane Merritt, classical guitar
Saturday, October 24, 1 pm at duende at Silo City, Buffalo, NY.
Make Me Smile (Chicago tribute band)
Saturday, October 24, 7:30 pm at The Hawk, Cheektowaga, NY.
Songbirds: A Tribute to Fleetwood Mac
Saturday, October 24, 8 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $20
Cold Shot Trio
Saturday, October 24, 8 pm at Molly Maguires, South Buffalo, NY.
Grace Lougan’s Birthday Bash
Saturday, October 24, 8pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY.
Whitetails - Album Release Party
Saturday, October 24, 7 pm at Revolver Records, Buffalo, NY. $20/$25
Thundercat - The Distracted AF Tour
Saturday, October 24, 7 pm at Buffalo Riverworks, Buffalo, NY. $49.95
Bye Week Ball ft/DP & Sanctified Funk, Grosh, Grub, Stress Dolls, David Jonathan & The Inner City Bedlam, Pocketship, Johnny Hart & The Mess, BEÜ plus: A Super Jam Finale
Sunday, October 25, 3 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $37.87
Paul Todaro & The Standards
Sunday, October 25, 7pm at The CAZ, South Buffalo, NY. $10-$15
BPO: Symphonic Spooktacular
Per website: Costumes encouraged, curiosity required! Symphonic Spooktacular is a family-friendly celebration of the season, filled with spooky music, big orchestral sounds, and a playful atmosphere. Conducted by Grant O’Brien, the program features eerie, swirling, and surprising pieces that show how composers tell stories through sound. Afterward, kids can parade across the Kleinhans stage in costume—a fun, memorable mix of music and participation for the whole family.
Sunday, October 25, 2:30 pm at Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY. $8
The Empty Pockets
Sunday, October 25, 4 pm at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. $20-$25
23rd Annual Female Musicians Fighting Breast Cancer
Sunday, October 25, 1 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $10
Alley Girl w/Evil Things & Thee Isolators
Monday, October 26, 7pm at Revolver Records Elmwood, Buffalo, NY. $10
Marc Scibilia
Tuesday, October 27, 7pm at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. $38.07
The Lowest Pair
Tuesday, October 27, 8pm at The 9th Ward in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $18/$20
Alicia Keys’ Hell’s Kitchen
Tuesday, October 27- Sunday, November 1, various times at Shea’s Performing Arts Center, Buffalo, NY. Various $
Omar Hakim - Pathways to Success in Music & the Arts Speaker Series
Wednesday, October 28, 5:30 pm doors at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. FREE.
Marshall Crenshaw Band wsg/Sarah Borges & Eric Ambel
Wednesday, October 28, 5 pm doors at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $40
Neo-Soul Tuesdays, Part 2
Hosted by the Rod Bonner Trio. As envisioned and originally curated by Michael DiSanto.
Tuesdays, 7-10 pm at Buffalo Kitchen Club on Elmwood, Buffalo, NY. No cover.
Damone Jackson Outcome
Tuesdays, 7 pm at Mohawk Place, Buffalo, NY. $10
The Steam Donkeys
Tuesdays, 6 pm at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo, NY. FREE
Coming Up…
Dogs In A Pile & Kitchen Dwellers
Thursday, October 29, 7 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $41.92, VIP Meet & Greet $119.37
Tina Williams Sings Jazz w/Stu Weissman and Ed Croft
Thursday, October 29, 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo, NY. $17 stage/$15 bar
Grosh w/Blaised and Confused
Friday, October 30, 7 pm doors at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. $15
The Damone Jackson Outcome
Friday, October 30, 7 pm at Revolver Records Elmwood, Buffalo, NY. $15/$20
The Thurman Brothers Band - The Music Of The Allman Brothers
Friday, October 30, 7 pm at The CAZ, South Buffalo, NY. $25-$30
The Irving Klaws Halloween w/The Soul Butchers
Friday, October 30, 9 pm doors at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo, NY. $10
Adam Ezra Group
Friday, October 30, 7 pm doors at The 9th Ward in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $25/$30
Junior Jerry Jam presents Grateful Dead Disco Halloween w/ Pocketship
Saturday, October 31, 11:30 am doors at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $15
The Medicinals w/Part Time Genius
Saturday, October 31, 8 pm at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. $15
ETERNITY: A Vampire Metal Opera by Vincent James Mastrantonio
Saturday, October 31, 8 pm at The CAZ, South Buffalo, NY. $20-$28.66
MOLL-O-WEEN with Buffalo Dead All Stars
Saturday, October 31, 8 pm at Molly Maguires, South Buffalo, NY.
A Very 90s Halloween ft/Nineties by Nature
Saturday, October 31, 7 pm at Buffalo RiverWorks, Buffalo, NY. $25/VIP $75
BPO: Hauntingly Halloween
After concert Halloween Night Dance in the Mary Seaton Room with DJ Milk
Saturday, October 31, 7:30 pm at Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY. $17.50-$126.50
Corrosion of Conformity & The Sword w/Hippie Death Cult
Monday, November 2, 6pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $44.95
The Complete Unknowns
Monday, November 2, 6pm doors at Nietzsches, Buffalo, NY. FREE
The Robert Cray Band
Tuesday, November 3, 7:30 pm at Buffalo State Performing Arts Center, Buffalo, NY. $51.75 to $137.50
Pat Travers Band wsg/Sydney Irving & the Creatures
Wednesday, November 4, 7pm at The Caz, South Buffalo, NY. $45/$55
Geoff Tate’s Operation: Mindcrime – The Final Chapter
Wednesday, November 4, 7:30pm at Riviera Theatre, North Tonawanda, NY. $39
Stone City Band (ft/original members of Rick James) w/Unity Band
Friday, November 6, 7pm doors at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. $60+
Strange Machines & Calabash
Friday, November 6, 9pm doors at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo, NY. $10/$15
The Worlds Greatest Tribute To The Traveling Wilburys
Friday, November 6, 7:30 pm at Buffalo State Performing Arts Center, Buffalo, NY. $56.75-$68.50
Ally Venable Band w/The Grosh Girls and Dylan Hund
Friday, November 6, 7pm at Samuel’s Grande Manor, Williamsville, NY. $30
It Dies Today – 25th Anniversary of IDT and 20th Anniversary of "Sirens
Saturday, November 7, 5pm doors at Rec Room, Buffalo, NY. $38.82
Cock Robin
Saturday, November 7, 7 pm at Hofbräuhaus, Buffalo, NY. $10
The Sheila Divine wsg/Will Dailey
Saturday, November 7, 7 pm doors at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $25
Mono Means One (ft/John Ferrara of Consider the Source) wsg/Sailing Stones
Saturday, November 7, 8pm doors at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo, NY. $10/$15
The Dirty Dozen Brass Band - 50th Anniversary Tour
Saturday, November 7, 7:30 pm at Reg Lenna Center for The Arts, Jamestown, NY. $24-$57
Natalie MacMaster & Donnell Leahy
Sunday, November 8, 8 pm at at Buffalo State Performing Arts Center, Buffalo, NY. $53.75-$62.50
The Garage Doors
An afternoon of the music and poetry of The Doors
Sunday, November 8, 8pm doors at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo, NY. $15
Kleinhans Music Hall and JazzBuffalo present:
The Nicole Zuraitis Quartet
Sunday, November 8, 3 pm in The Mary Seaton Room in Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY. $57
Both Sides Now: The Music and Lives of Joni Mitchell and Leonard Cohen
Wednesday, November 11, 7:30 pm in The Mary Seaton Room at Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY. $52.50
High Vis
Thursday November 12, 8 pm at Rec Room, Buffalo, NY. $33.16
An Evening of Music and Stories with Rob Stoner
Friday, November 13, 8 pm at Mohawk Place, Buffalo, NY. $30 advance, $40 day-of.
UNTZ is Dead ft/Allen Aucoin, formerly of the Disco Biscuits
Friday, November 13 and Saturday, November 14, 8 pm doors at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo, NY. $20/$35 2-day pass
Hot For Teacher (Van Halen Tribute) & Hurricane Rocks (Scorpions Tribute)
Friday, November 13, 8 pm at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. $20
The Punch Brothers (Chris Thile, Chris Eldridge, Paul Kowert, Noam Pikelny and Brittany Haas)
Sunday, November 15, 7:30 pm at UB Center for the Arts. $45 - $228 (VIP Package)
Sportsmen’s Americana Music Foundation members and followers can save $5 on tickets with unlock offer code CFA26FRIENDS!
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