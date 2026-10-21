Live music on the patio of Rationales. Photo/Artwork by Kim Miers

(REMINDER: these listings are curated and definitely not intended to list ALL the live music out there! If you have a cool concert or interesting event, email info and links to jeffmiersmusic@gmail.com to be considered for inclusion in Where the Bands Are. Thanks!)

Hello, music lovers.

In late September, I caught an incredible set by Atlanta, GA, quartet Improvement Movement, at the Rec Room in Buffalo.

In a sense, my being there was a happy accident. My wife, who offers me some pretty clutch assistance in my ongoing quest to stay on top of what’s happening music-wise, both locally and nationally, happened upon the band via Seattle, WA, listener-supported, non-commercial radio station KEXP FM.

‘Check these guys out, I think you’ll like them,” she said.

She was right - the band’s blend of 3- and 4-part vocal harmonies, subtle musical virtuosity, and creative wanderlust (one song might recall the taut rhythms of early XTC, while the next suggests what it might sound like if Crosby, Stills & Nash were harmonizing on an early Yes tune, all delivered with an earthy indie-rock ethos) appealed to me immediately. We cranked the band’s newest album, Your Perfect Real Life, during a few back yard happy hours, and enjoyed having a new band to love.

And then, while scouring the internet for shows to include in this weekly column, we noticed that Improvement Movement was slated to play the Rec Room the very next week.

The show was incredible, if sparsely attended. (There were about 6o people there, but rather tellingly, at the end of the show, pretty much all 60 of those people were lined up at the merch booth to buy t-shirts and vinyl copies of the new album - surely a sign of a strong show.)

Since that night, we’ve been missionaries spreading the Improvement Movement gospel wherever and whenever we can. Invariably, the response has been ‘Wow, they sound cool, wish I knew they were coming, I never heard anything about it.’

Without a centralized hub of authoritative concert listings here in Buffalo (or almost anywhere else, for that matter), so many worthwhile shows escape our radar. Similarly, bands that don’t get played on the radio don‘t get talked about on the radio, either. As a result, we all end up hearing about cool shows after the fact, more often than we’d like.

Bearing this in mind, Where the Bands Are will be highlighting a couple of artists/shows each week - gigs and/or bands that might’ve escaped your attention, ones that we think you’re likely to be glad you heard about. Some of these will be obvious choices to some of you, but surely not to others. Please, if there are bands and shows that you’ve recently been hipped to, share them here in the comments, or drop me a line at jeffmiersmusic@gmail.com. Thanks!

Bands coming to town worth a listen…

Tuesday, November 10 at Town Ballroom

Saturday, October 24 at The Cave

Sunday, November 8 in The Mary Seaton Room at Kleinhans Music Hall

Town Ballroom anounced an Aqueous VIP Upgrade available for Saturday, December 5 ONLY. It includes and AQ-oustic Performance, Handmade letterpress print, whale pin and early merch access. (It does NOT include a ticket to the show.) Tickets go on sale Friday, 10/23. Get them here >

New and Noteworthy

Sunday, February 7, 6:30 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $53.56

Monday, February 22, 2027, 7 pm doors at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $46/$50. Tickets on sale Friday, 10/30 at 10 am.

Wednesday, June 2, 2027 at Highmark Stadium, Buffalo, NY. Register for presale here >

Featuring Cal Kehoe (Pink Talking Fish), Adrian Tramontano (Twiddle, Kung Fu and The Breakfast), Scott Chasolen (Ulu and Pink Floyd tribute The Machine), Chris DeAngelis (The Machine, Kung Fu, and The Breakfast)

Wednesday, November 4, 8 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $26.42

Sunday, February 28, 7 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. Tickets on sale 10/22. >

Saturday, December 12, 7pm doors at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. Seated $30 advance, $40 day of show

Friday, January 22, 2027, 6:30pm at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. $32.92+

Friday, February 12 and Saturday, February 13, 7 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. Tickets on sale 10/21.

Wednesday, February 3, 7 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. Tickets on sale 10/23.

Friday, February 12 and Saturday, February 13, 8 PM at The Bear’s Den Showroom in Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino, Niagara Falls, NY. $65, $75

Saturday, December 5, 8 pm at The CAZ, South Buffalo, NY. $17.84 to $23.51

Saturday, February 20 and Sunday, February 21, 2027, 7pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $32.05/2-night pass $59.89/VIP $114.31

Saturday, March 6, 8 pm at Seneca Niagara Event Center in Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino, Niagara Falls, NY. $50/$65/$85/$105

Friday, April 16, 7 pm at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo, NY. $30

Saturday, November 21, 5 pm doors, pot-luck and socializing…7 pm show at Marty Boratin & Susan Tanner’s House, Hamburg, NY. $10-$20 Suggested donation

Featuring all original members: Peter Vincent, Peter Ajemian, Bruce Wojick, Leo McDonald and Mark Pirolli, wsg/Joe Cafarella

Friday, November 13, 7 pm doors at Evening Star Concert Hall, Niagara Falls, NY. $20

Buffalo Chamber Players presents:

Friday, December 11, 6:30pm doors at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. Seated $40/Reserved $60

Saturday, March 20, 6pm doors at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. $109.65-145.80

Wednesday, Apr 28, 2027, 7:30pm at UB Center for the Arts Mainstage Theatre, Buffalo, NY. $56 - $109.

This week

Wednesday, October 21, 7 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $20.72

Wednesday, October 21, 6 pm doors at duende at Silo City, Buffalo, NY.

Wednesday, October 21, 7 pm at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. $41.93

Presented by Buffalo Friends of Folk

Thursday, October 22, 7 pm at 5658 Main St., Williamsville, NY. $25 general/$20 members/$10 students

Thursday, October 22, 7 pm at Revolver Records Elmwood, Buffalo, NY. $10/$15

Dead Alliance Buffalo (wsg/Jim Wynne)

Friday, October 23, 8pm at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. $10

Friday, October 23, 7 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $26.42

Friday, October 23, 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo, NY. $18 stage/$16 bar

Friday, October 23, 6 pm doors at Mohawk Place, Buffalo, NY. $15

The Kensingtons

Friday, October 23, 6 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $10

John Fohl Band

Friday, October 23, 8 pm at Molly Maguires, South Buffalo, NY.

Friday, October 23, 8 pm at The Lounge at Revolution Gallery, Buffalo, NY. FREE

Friday, October 23, 7:30 pm at the Rochester Institute of Technology Performing Arts Center, Rochester, NY. $58+

Saturday, October 24, 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo, NY. $18 stage/$16 bar

The Informers

Saturday, October 24, 3pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $10

Saturday, October 24, 7pm doors at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. $15

Saturday, October 24, 1 pm at duende at Silo City, Buffalo, NY.

Saturday, October 24, 7:30 pm at The Hawk, Cheektowaga, NY.

Songbirds: A Tribute to Fleetwood Mac

Saturday, October 24, 8 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $20

Cold Shot Trio

Saturday, October 24, 8 pm at Molly Maguires, South Buffalo, NY.

Grace Lougan’s Birthday Bash

Saturday, October 24, 8pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY.

Saturday, October 24, 7 pm at Revolver Records, Buffalo, NY. $20/$25

Saturday, October 24, 7 pm at Buffalo Riverworks, Buffalo, NY. $49.95

Sunday, October 25, 3 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $37.87

Sunday, October 25, 7pm at The CAZ, South Buffalo, NY. $10-$15

Per website: Costumes encouraged, curiosity required! Symphonic Spooktacular is a family-friendly celebration of the season, filled with spooky music, big orchestral sounds, and a playful atmosphere. Conducted by Grant O’Brien, the program features eerie, swirling, and surprising pieces that show how composers tell stories through sound. Afterward, kids can parade across the Kleinhans stage in costume—a fun, memorable mix of music and participation for the whole family.

Sunday, October 25, 2:30 pm at Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY. $8

Sunday, October 25, 4 pm at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. $20-$25

Sunday, October 25, 1 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $10

Monday, October 26, 7pm at Revolver Records Elmwood, Buffalo, NY. $10

Tuesday, October 27, 7pm at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. $38.07

Tuesday, October 27, 8pm at The 9th Ward in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $18/$20

Tuesday, October 27- Sunday, November 1, various times at Shea’s Performing Arts Center, Buffalo, NY. Various $

Omar Hakim - Pathways to Success in Music & the Arts Speaker Series

Wednesday, October 28, 5:30 pm doors at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. FREE.

Wednesday, October 28, 5 pm doors at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $40

Neo-Soul Tuesdays, Part 2

Hosted by the Rod Bonner Trio. As envisioned and originally curated by Michael DiSanto.

Tuesdays, 7-10 pm at Buffalo Kitchen Club on Elmwood, Buffalo, NY. No cover.

Damone Jackson Outcome

Tuesdays, 7 pm at Mohawk Place, Buffalo, NY. $10

Tuesdays, 6 pm at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo, NY. FREE

Coming Up…

Thursday, October 29, 7 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $41.92, VIP Meet & Greet $119.37

Thursday, October 29, 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo, NY. $17 stage/$15 bar

Grosh w/Blaised and Confused

Friday, October 30, 7 pm doors at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. $15

Friday, October 30, 7 pm at Revolver Records Elmwood, Buffalo, NY. $15/$20

Friday, October 30, 7 pm at The CAZ, South Buffalo, NY. $25-$30

Friday, October 30, 9 pm doors at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo, NY. $10

Friday, October 30, 7 pm doors at The 9th Ward in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $25/$30

Saturday, October 31, 11:30 am doors at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $15

Saturday, October 31, 8 pm at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. $15

Saturday, October 31, 8 pm at The CAZ, South Buffalo, NY. $20-$28.66

Saturday, October 31, 8 pm at Molly Maguires, South Buffalo, NY.

Saturday, October 31, 7 pm at Buffalo RiverWorks, Buffalo, NY. $25/VIP $75

After concert Halloween Night Dance in the Mary Seaton Room with DJ Milk

Saturday, October 31, 7:30 pm at Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY. $17.50-$126.50

Monday, November 2, 6pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $44.95

Monday, November 2, 6pm doors at Nietzsches, Buffalo, NY. FREE

Tuesday, November 3, 7:30 pm at Buffalo State Performing Arts Center, Buffalo, NY. $51.75 to $137.50

Wednesday, November 4, 7pm at The Caz, South Buffalo, NY. $45/$55

Wednesday, November 4, 7:30pm at Riviera Theatre, North Tonawanda, NY. $39

Friday, November 6, 7pm doors at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. $60+

Friday, November 6, 9pm doors at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo, NY. $10/$15

Friday, November 6, 7:30 pm at Buffalo State Performing Arts Center, Buffalo, NY. $56.75-$68.50

Friday, November 6, 7pm at Samuel’s Grande Manor, Williamsville, NY. $30

Saturday, November 7, 5pm doors at Rec Room, Buffalo, NY. $38.82

Saturday, November 7, 7 pm at Hofbräuhaus, Buffalo, NY. $10

Saturday, November 7, 7 pm doors at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $25

Saturday, November 7, 8pm doors at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo, NY. $10/$15

Saturday, November 7, 7:30 pm at Reg Lenna Center for The Arts, Jamestown, NY. $24-$57

Sunday, November 8, 8 pm at at Buffalo State Performing Arts Center, Buffalo, NY. $53.75-$62.50

An afternoon of the music and poetry of The Doors

Sunday, November 8, 8pm doors at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo, NY. $15

Kleinhans Music Hall and JazzBuffalo present:

Sunday, November 8, 3 pm in The Mary Seaton Room in Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY. $57

Wednesday, November 11, 7:30 pm in The Mary Seaton Room at Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY. $52.50

Thursday November 12, 8 pm at Rec Room, Buffalo, NY. $33.16

Friday, November 13, 8 pm at Mohawk Place, Buffalo, NY. $30 advance, $40 day-of.

Friday, November 13 and Saturday, November 14, 8 pm doors at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo, NY. $20/$35 2-day pass

Friday, November 13, 8 pm at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. $20

Sunday, November 15, 7:30 pm at UB Center for the Arts. $45 - $228 (VIP Package)

Sportsmen’s Americana Music Foundation members and followers can save $5 on tickets with unlock offer code CFA26FRIENDS!