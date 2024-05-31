Where the Bands Are: This Week in Live Music and Concert News
More show announcements and picks for the week
Hey folks, just listings this week due to personal circumstances…but will be back next week. Get out and enjoy the music!
Some new show announcements…
FYI - Thursdays on the Water Concert Series start July 11 and lineup announcement coming soon!
The Genesis Show: Trick of the Tail 1976 Tour
Saturday, November 9 at 7:30 PM
The Tommy Dorsey Orchestra
Monday, December 16 at 7:30 PM
Thursday & Main 2024
Downtown Buffalo at Fountain Plaza
June 6 - Organ Fairchild w/Diyené
June 13 - Strictly Hip w/ Erin Hoyle
June 20 - Handsome Jack w/ Uncle Ben’s Remedy
June 27 - Super American w/ Letter to Elise
July 11 - Son of the Sun w/A House Save for Tigers
July 18 - Willie Nile w/ A Potter’s Field
July 25 - Dwayne Gretzky
August 1 - The Lowest of the Low w/ Thee Isolators
The Robert Cray Band
Tuesday, October 22, 7:30 pm at West Herr Riviera Theatre
The Smithereens w/Guest Vocalist Robin Wilson
& Special Guest John Hampson of Ninedays
Wedsnesday, November 20, 7:30 pm at West Herr Riviera Theatre
Taking Back Sunday with Citizen & Head Automatica
Saturday, July 27 at Buffalo Riverworks
Joywave
Friday, October 18, 7 pm at Town Ballroom
Trevor Hall
Tuesday, October 1, 8 pm at Electric City
Ned Evett w/ special guests
Wednesday, August 7 at Buffalo Iron Works
Something of interest for a road trip…
“Grateful Getaway: An Enchanting Cosmic Odyssey Through the Grateful Dead’s Musical Wonderland,” is an 11-day event set to take place Aug. 1-11 at Wonderland Forest near LaFayette, N.Y.
Here are a few shows and concerts this week to check out this week…
John Hiatt
Tuesday, June 4, 7 pm at the Mary Seaton Room in Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, N.Y. SOLD OUT
Swing Street
Saturday, June 1, 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo, N.Y. $12/$15
Magic Beans wsg/ Zuffalo
Thursday, May 30, 7 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, N.Y. $15/$20
Mr. Big
Thursday, June 6, 8 pm at Electric City, Buffalo, N.Y. $45 - $105
Music Matters Summer Concert Series: Relics (The Music of Pink Floyd)
Friday, May 31, 7 pm at Harbor Walk, Buffalo, N.Y. $12.50
Showbiz Kids “The Steely Dan Story”
Saturday, June 1, 8 pm at Sportsmen’s Tavern, Buffalo, N.Y. $25
Chris Duarte Group
Wednesday, June 5, 7 pm at Sportsmen’s Tavern, Buffalo, N.Y. $20
Marshmello with special guests
Saturday, June 1, 7 pm at Buffalo RiverWorks, Buffalo, N.Y. $39.50+
Kim Mitchell
Saturday, June 1 and Sunday, June 2, 7:30 pm at the Riviera Theatre, Tonawanda, N.Y. $49-$59
SunDub w/ Willofthepeople
Sunday, June 2, 7 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, N.Y. $15/$20
Classic Vinyl Live: “Dead Set” with Dave Ruch, Corey Kertzie and Joe Bellanti of Organ Fairchild, Aaron Ziolkowski and Jeff Miers
Monday, June 3, 7 pm at Sportsmen’s Tavern, Buffalo, N.Y. $15
The Floozies
Friday, May 31, 8 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, N.Y. $24.50
Croft, Wasik and Docenko: The Music of Vince GuaraIdi
Friday, May 31, 6 pm at Duende at Silo City , Buffalo, N.Y.
Food Truck Tuesday: Walter Kemp 3 Quartet
Tuesday, June 4, 5 pm at Larkin Square, Buffalo, N.Y. Free
Love Cats in a Tutu: A Tribute to The Smiths and The Cure
Friday, May 31, 7 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, N.Y. $20/$25
A live band & burlesque tribute
The Halluci Nation
Sunday, June 2, 8 pm at Electric City, Buffalo, N.Y. $25-$60
Music Matters Summer Concert Series: Vinnie Hendrix Experience
Thursday, June 6, 6:30 pm at Harbor Walk, Buffalo, N.Y. $12.50
Little Mountain Band
Friday, May 31, 8 pm at The Lion and Eagle Pub, Clarence, N.Y. $10
Thursday Night Live: Padmanabha/Mussen Duo
Thursday, May 30, 5:30 pm at Wilson Town Square, Knox Building, Buffalo AKG Museum, Buffalo, N.Y. Free
Dead Alliance Buffalo
Saturday, June 1, 8 pm at The Evening Star, Niagara Falls, N.Y. $10
KeyBank Live at Larkin: John & Mary & the Valkyries
Wednesday, June 5, 5 pm at Larkin Square, Buffalo, N.Y. Free
