AI Design by Kim Miers

Hello, music lovers.

Contrary to the evidence outside your window, spring is here, and it will indeed be followed by what is shaping up to be one of the most stacked summer concert schedules in recent memory.

The big news this week is the Borderland Festival’s 2024 lineup reveal, which includes headlining sets from the Black Crowes, Caamp, Marcus King and Dark Star Orchestra performing the Grateful Dead’s historic (and completely career-defining) 5-9-1977 Buffalo Memorial Auditorium show in full, along with a a deep roster of roots, indie and jam-based national and regional bands and artists spread across two stages in Knox Farm State Park on September 13, 14, and 15. You can read all about this year’s Borderland here:

In addition to the Borderland reveal, there are a few other notable new concert announcements this week, among them a slew of Town Ballroom shows (Ricky Montgomery: The Rick Tour - One Rick to Rule Them All, Friday, October 11, tickets on sale Friday, April 24; Gwar, Thursday, September 12; Descendents & Circle Jerks, Monday, September 9; Sonja Morgan, Friday, June 28; and Charles Wesley Godwin, Thursday, July 18), and a pair of new new Artparks gigs (Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, with guests Jackie Benson and Farrow; Jamey Johnson, Tuesday, July 16).

The new-ish venture from the folks who brought us Jack Rabbit, Riff City on Chandler Street in Black Rock, announced a date with Green Jello and guests the Convalescence and Well Worn Boot on Friday, August 16.

And finally, Electric City has aded to their summer roster with a Sleater Kinney show on Thursday, August 1, and a Keifer Sutherland gig on Saturday, June 29.

Music is Art has a slew of new events slated for the coming weeks as well, including a number of workshops, seminars and live shows. Here’s a glimpse at what’s coming:

Saturday & Sunday, April 27th & 28th, 11am-3pm - Buffalo Cherry Blossom Festival @ the Buffalo History Museum & Japanese Gardens; Monday, April 29th, 7-10pm - Songwriter Peer Group @ MiA HQ (510 Franklin), hosted by Sara Elizabeth; Monday, May 6th, 7-10 - Alliance Session w/ Jay Zubricky @ MiA HQ; Wednesday, May 9th, 7-11 - Happy Hour & Showcase @ Jack Rabbit feat. Skamagotchi & Strange Standard; Thursday, May 16th, 7-10pm - Alliance Open Mic @ Buffalo Distilling Co. w/ featured Songwriter Mike Criscione, hosted by Devin Mullen.

Here’s what’s coming your way in the Buffalo area this week…

Jazz

Book Talk & Jazz Concert featuring Curtis Lovell as Vocals, George Caldwell on piano, Tony DePaolis with bass, James Johnson III on drums and Colter Harper on guitar

Thursday, April 25, 3:30 p.m. (music at 5:30 p.m.) at Baird Hall, UB Department of Music, Amherst, N.Y. Free.

A very cool event combining live performance and a celebration of Colter Harper’s Jazz in the Hill, a tome that examines the rich and vibrant jazz scene that revolved around Pittsburgh’s Hill District from the 1920s through the 1960s.

Indie Jam

Saturday, April 27, 7 p.m. at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, N.Y. $18/$18

The groove-centric ensemble will be playing music from their forthcoming new album, set to be released on vinyl later this summer.

R&B/Pop

Thursday, April 26, 5 p.m. at Wilson Town Square, Knox Building, Buffalo AKG Museum, Buffalo, NY. Free.

Siblings Johnny, Jaliyah, and Rahim bring their classical training to bear on material that tips its cap to R&B, jazz, gospel, pop and rock.

Indie Rock

Saturday, April 27, 7:30 p.m. (doors) at Revolution Gallery Lounge, Buffalo, N.Y. $10.

One of my favorite Buffalo songwriters leads his band in the hip environs of revolution Gallery.

Jam

Scarlet Begonias

Friday, April 26 at 9 p.m. at McGarret’s, Buffalo, N.Y. Cover charge at door.

These guys bring their own twist to the GD repertoire.

Rock

Friday, April 26 at 9 p.m. at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo, N.Y. $15.

A celebration of the genius of Roy Orbison, featuring Stephen Macdonald with Dee Adams, John F. Brady, Ryan Campbell, Bruce Decker, Patrick Jackson, Dave Kimball, Buck Quigley, Michele Ruffino and Maria Sebastian.

Jam

Saturday, April 27, 7 p.m. at The Cave, Buffalo, N.Y. $10.

The funk-soul-alternative ensemble returns after a 13 year hiatus.

Also worth your time this week…

Classic rock

Friday, April 26 at 7 p.m. at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, N.Y. $15/$20

Singer/songwriter

Sunday, April 28, 7 p.m. at Marty Boratin & Susan Tanner’s House, Hamburg, N.Y. Suggested donation $10-$20.

Indie

Friday, April 26 at 7 p.m. at Mohawk Place, Buffalo, N.Y. $10.

Jam

Dead Alliance Buffalo

Friday, April 26 at 8 p.m. at the Lion and Eagle Pub, Buffalo, N.Y. $10.

Jazz

Raul Midón: An Intimate Solo Concert Experience - SOLD OUT

Saturday, April 27, 7 p.m. at PAUSA art house, Buffalo, N.Y.

EDM/Trance

Saturday, April 27, 8 p.m. at Electric City, Buffalo, N.Y. $39-$95.

Dance

DJ Scafetta AND Boss Tune

Friday, April 26, 10 p.m. at The Gypsy Parlor, Buffalo, N.Y.

Brazilian Jazz

Thursday, May 2, 7 p.m. at PAUSA art house, Buffalo, N.Y. $15/$20

Indie

Monday, April 29, 6:30 p.m. at Rec Room, Buffalo, N.Y. $15.

Jam

Friday, May 3 and Saturday, May 4, 8 p.m. at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, N.Y. $32.50 or $60/2 night pass.

Folk

Thursday, April 25, 6 p.m. at Duende, Buffalo, N.Y. Free.

(Two sets - One acoustic, one electric.)

Emo/Rock

Friday, April 26, 7 p.m. at Area 54 at Amy's Place, Buffalo, N.Y. $10

Rock/Blues/Indie

Sunday, April 28, Noon at Sportsmen's Tavern, Buffalo, N.Y. $25.

Electro-Twang/Alt-country

Wednesday, May 1 at 7 p.m. at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, N.Y. $20/$25