Corey Glover of Living Colour joins One Tribe Nation

(Have a cool concert or interesting event you know about? Email all the info and links to jeffmiersmusic@gmail.com to be considered for inclusion in Where the Bands Are.)

Hey there, music-loving friends. Thanks for being here.

I’d like to offer a shout-out to Ani DiFranco and her Righteous Babe Records for their latest signing, the incredible musical life-force that is Gail Ann Dorsey.

Perhaps you were one of the lucky ones who made it to Shea’s Buffalo Theatre on May 25, 2004, to catch what would turn out to be David Bowie’s final performance in our city and region. If so, you’ve witnessed the majesty that is Gail Ann Dorsey up close and personal. A highly renowned bassist and a deeply soulful singer with an incredible range, Gail was a seminal part of Bowie’s final chapter, lending her playing and singing to several studio albums and their attendant concert tours, and bringing a totally compelling air of otherness to both stage and studio.

In addition to her face-melting Bowie resume, Gail has laid down some seriously in-the-pocket bass for the likes of Seal, Lenny Kravitz, Gwen Stefani, Bryan Ferry, Gang Of Four, Indigo Girls, Jane Siberry, and The National, among many others.

To mark her signing to Buffalo’s own Righteous Babe, Gail has released a new single, “(It Takes All Kinds) To Make A World,” her first release as a solo artist in 21 years. You can buy the digital single through Righteous Babe, or stream it wherever you do that sort of thing, now.

Here’s what Ani had to say about the new signing:

“I have loved Gail since our paths first crossed in the 90’s. She brings presence and grace to all she touches. After such a long and storied career, backing up some of the biggest names in music, I am proud that she has found a home for her own music in Righteous Babe.”

Gail Ann Dorsey.

And here’s Gail offering a bit of perspective on her new song:

“Needless to say, it has been more years than I care to count since I released some of my own music into the world as a solo artist, but today that changes! I am honoured and deeply grateful to be a part of the Righteous Babe family of incredible artists whose music and creativity lifts and inspires me… and a large and loving thanks to its righteous founder, Ani DiFranco, who continues to raise the bar for us all to open our minds and our hearts. I hope this song will remind us all to tap into the tolerance and understanding we desperately need; to live and let live.”

Mohawk Place reopening this weekend!

Opening night - Friday, October 24 - brings popular indie band Florist (from Brooklyn) to the stage. Get your tickets here and check them out below.

Buffalo’s Dave Schulz & One Tribe Nation team with Living Colour’s Corey Glover!

______

As always, despite the grind, there’s some good news - you can still buy local at reasonable prices, and take in a broad swath of interesting, invigorating, non-corporate music, right in your own front yard. Here are a few of my picks for doing just that, this week and beyond. Support your local independent music venues!

New and Noteworthy

Sunday, February 1, 7 pm at the Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $45 plus fees.

Jake Cinninger of Umphrey’s McGee.

Tuesday, April 7, 2026, 8 pm at the Mainstage Theatre at Univeristy at Buffalo Center for the Arts, Buffalo, NY. $69+. Presale on sale now with code: UBKRALL. Public on sale Friday, October 17 at 10 am.

After Dark & Better Lovers present

Friday, December 12, 9 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $20/$25

Thursday, November 6, 8 pm at Rec Room, Buffalo, NY. $27.52 - $111.95

The Original Pointless Brothers Band

Sunday, November 16, 5 pm at Sportsmen’s Tavern $15/$20.

Wednesday, April 22, 7 pm at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. $92.15 seats/$61.76

Wednesday, December 31, 8 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $59.40

Twenty6 Productions presents

Thursday, March 5, 2026, 8 pm at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $35/$45

Tuesday, February 24, 2026, 7 pm at Electric City Buffalo, NY. GA floor $166

Saturday, February 7, 2026, 6 pm doors at Buffalo RiverWorks, Buffalo, NY. $56-$147

This week…

Thursday, October 23, 6:30 pm doors at The 9th Ward in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $18.54 seated

Thursday, October 23, 7 pm doors at Buffalo IronWorks, Buffalo, NY. $15/$20

Thursday, October 23, 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo, NY. $15/$20 stage area $13/$18 bar area

October 23–25, 2025 at 7:30 pm in Lippes Concert Hall, Slee Hall, UB, Buffalo, NY. $20. Get tickets here.

The Viano Quartet will perform the first three concerts in the Department of Music’s annual Slee Beethoven String Quartet Cycle.

Friday, October 24, 7 pm doors at Buffalo IronWorks, Buffalo, NY. $25/$30

Friday, October 24, 5:30 pm doors at The Caz, South Buffalo, NY. $25-$35

Saturday, October 25, 7 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $32.50

Band Schedule:

7:15-7:35 Johnny Revolting

7:50-8:10 The Clockers

8:30-9:00 Perilous

9:15-9:45 The Abruptors

9:55-10:25 Iron Fist

10:35-11:15 Olmsted Dub System

11:25-12:15… NULLSTADT

DJs to include original Continental DJs David Hall, Ken Wolf, and DJ Bud, plus special guest DJs.

Saturday, October 25, 7 pm at The Statler, Buffalo, NY. $61/$189.

Featuring performances by The Floyd Concept, Off the Wall, DJ Nicholas Picholas, DJ Nor.th Star, silent disco, and more, plus a costume contest with $1,000 in prizes.

The 12th Annual Witches Ball takes place at The Statler on October 25.

Saturday, October 25, 8 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $15/$20

Saturday, October 25, 6:30 pm doors at The Caz, South Buffalo, NY. $25-$40

Saturday, October 25, 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo, NY. $20/$25 seats or $15/$20 bar area

Sunday, October 26, 5 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $30.00

Monday, October 27, 7 pm at The Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $15.

Chat and Q&A, followed by live performance featuring Josh English, Jeff Hypnarowski, Jeff Miers, Ethan Weissman, Avery Weissman, and special guest Stu Weissman.

Wednesday, October 29, 7 pm at The Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $30 plus fees.

The Music Matters Concert Series presents:

Thursday, October 30, 7 pm at The Terrace (heated tent), Delaware Park, Buffalo, NY. $10.