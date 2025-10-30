AI Design by Kim Miers

I’ll kick off this Halloween edition of the column with a link to a piece I penned for Buffalo Spree Magazine on some changes in our ever-evolving regional music scene. Those changes are coming at us quickly - so quickly, in fact, that Mohawk Place, one of the venues I discuss in the Spree piece, has now officially reopened. That’s good news for Buffalo.

Newly reopened The Strand Theatre in North Tonawanda. Photo by John Raczynski.

Exciting reopenings, returns, and reconfigurations in Clubland have potential to invigorate the live music scene this fall…thoughts on The Caz, Penny Lane, Mohawk Place, and The Strand Theatre.

Read my full article from Buffalo Spree here.

Last chance at $10,000 WIN-WIN Raffle!

A limited amount of 300 tickets will be sold – and portions of the proceeds benefit the Sportsmens Americana Music Foundation (SAMF), which aids in music education and equipment for kids in need—among other things. Get your tickets at The Cave, The Sportsmens Tavern and the SAMF store (second floor of the Sportsmens.) The lucky winner will be drawn Tuesday, November 4, 7:30 pm at Sportsmens—on Foundation night with the Twang Gang!

Jazz at Kleinhans

Tony Zambito from JazzBuffalo and Jess Basil from Kleinhans Music Hall joined host Lauren Hall to share details about the brand-new Jazz at Kleinhans program. The conversation offered a preview of four concerts that will launch this new chapter, beginning in 2025-2026.

Road Trip anyone? SONIC TEMPLE Arts & Music Festival lineup Announced!

May 14 - May 17, 2026 at Historic Crew Stadium, Columbus, OH. Full concert lineup with bios here. And, Get info and passes here!

New and Noteworthy

Friday, May 29, 2026, 8 pm at Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B, Buffalo, NY. Presale tickets Thursday, Oct. 30 at 10 am-10 pm - code: SENECA26. Public on sale Friday, Oct. 31.

Thursday, February 26, 2026, 7 pm doors at The Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $39.50 plus fees

Friday, January 30, 2026, 7 pm doors at The Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $29 plus fees

Thursday, December 11, 7 pm at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. $20/$25

Saturday, April 25, 2026, 8 pm live in The 9th Ward in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. GA seated $30/$35

Monday, January 26, 2026, 7 pm doors at The Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $39.50 plus fees

Tue April 7, 2026 8 pm at Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY. $57.50 - $117.50

Friday, May 1, 2026, 8 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $25/$30

Thursday, December 4, 5pm Doors at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $15

Friday, December 5, 7:30 pm at The Mary Seaton Room, Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY. $205.20

Wednesday, March 25, 2026, 7 pm at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $35/$40

Friday, April 24, 2026, 8 pm at The Mary Seaton Room, Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY.

Sunday, February 1, 2026, 7 pm at the Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $45 plus fees.

Tuesday, April 7, 2026, 8 pm at the Mainstage Theatre at Univeristy at Buffalo Center for the Arts, Buffalo, NY. $69+.

This week…

Thursday, October 30, 8 pm at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $30/$35

The Music Matters Concert Series presents:

Thursday, October 30, 7 pm at The Terrace (heated tent), Delaware Park, Buffalo, NY. $10.

Thursday, October 30, 7 pm at Penny Lane, Clarence, NY. FREE

Thursday, October 30, 7:30 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $20/$25

Thursday, October 30, 5 pm doors and studios open, 7 pm show in the Atrium at the UB Center for the Arts, Buffalo, NY. FREE and open to the public

Enjoy live music and dance performances, explore exhibitions, tour studios, view films and more!

HALLOWEEN NIGHT

Friday, October 31, 8 pm doors at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo, NY. $15/$20

Friday, October 31, 8 pm at Sportsmens Tavern and The Cave, Buffalo, NY. $20

Friday, October 31, 6:30 pm doors at The CAZ, South Buffalo, NY. $20-$30

WNY Dead

Friday, October 31, 8 pm at Penny Lane, Clarence, NY. $5

Friday, October 31, 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo, NY. $15/$13

Friday, October 31, 8 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $15/$20

Buffalo Dead All Stars

Ft/ Joey Lewis, Judd Sunshine, Aaron Ziolkowski, Nate Kalnitz, Jamie Sunshine & Mark Hitchcock

Friday, October 31, 8 pm at Molly Maguires, South Buffalo, NY.

Saturday, November 1, 7 pm at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. $20/$25

Saturday, November 1, 5 pm at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. $32.92/$63.05/$87.51

Saturday, November 1, 7 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $25 plus fees

Buffalo Music Coalition presents

Saturday, November 1, 4-7 pm at Flying Bison Brewing Company, Buffalo, NY. FREE

Saturday, November 1, 8 pm at Third Space Cafe and Entertainment, Buffalo, NY. $10

Saturday, November 1, 7 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $20/$25

Saturday, November 1, 8 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $20/$25

Saturday, November 1, 8 pm at Nietzche’s, Buffalo, NY. $15/$20

Strawberry Girls w/ Moondough, Post NC, March Lions, & Derek Gregoire

Strawberry Girls ft/guitarist Zachary Garren - ex Dance Gavin Dance, drummer Ben Rosett - ex Eternity Forever, and bassist Ian Jennings

Saturday, November 1, 6 pm doors at Mohawk Place, Buffalo, NY. $10

Saturday, November 1, 7 pm doors at The Lounge at Revolution Gallery, Buffalo, NY. $10

Pocketship

Saturday, November 1, 8 pm doors at The Lounge at Molly Maguires, South Buffalo, NY.

Saturday, November 1, 7 pm at Buffalo RiverWorks, Buffalo, NY. SOLD OUT

Sunday, November 2, 7 pm at UB Center for the Arts, Buffalo, NY. $49/$79/$99/$134

Sunday, November 2, 4 pm at Nichols School, Buffalo, NY. FREE

Sunday, November 2, 7 pm at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. $38.07-$111.20

Monday, November 3, 5 pm doors at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $20/$25

Monday, November 3, 7:30 pm at Riviera Theatre, North Tonawanda, NY. $93-$143

Monday, November 3, 7 pm at the Gypsy Parlor, Buffalo, NY. Reservations recommended.

UB Music at Hallwalls: George Caldwell

Monday, November 3, 7:30 pm at Hallwalls Contemporary Arts Center, Buffalo, NY. FREE ($10 suggested donation to support Hallwalls)

Tuesday, November 4, 8 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $27/$30

Tuesday, November 4, 7:30 pm at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. GA seated $61.50/$51.50

Celebrating World Saxophone Day

Thursday, November 6, 6:30 pm at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. FREE

“The Annual Horn Hang offers a vibrant space for saxophonists to meet, share stories, exchange knowledge, and build community…The evening will also feature a historic musical moment: the largest recorded regional performance of Cannonball Adderley’s timeless classic, “Mercy, Mercy, Mercy.” This unprecedented collaboration will unite saxophonists across generations and genres in one powerful performance.”

Thursday, November 6, 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo, NY. $13/$15

Mary Ramsey & Friends

With Stu Weissman, Avery Weissman & Marc Rosen

Thursday, November 6, 7 pm at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. $10

Friday, November 7, 8 pm at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $27/$30

Friday, November 7, 8 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo, NY. $15/$20 stage area, $13/$18 bar area

Friday, November 7, 8 pm at Mohawk Place, Buffalo, NY. $110

Friday, November 7, 8 pm at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. $

Saturday, November 8, 7 pm doors at Revolver Records, Buffalo, NY. FREE

Saturday, November 8, 7 pm at Penny Lane, Clarence, NY. $10

Saturday, November 8, 5:30 pm at The CAZ, South Buffalo, NY. $20

Sunday, November 9, 7 pm at Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY. $58/$68/$78