Where the Bands Are: This Week in Live Music and Concert News
The music scene for Halloween, some music news and concert announcements
(Have a cool concert or interesting event you know about? Email all the info and links to jeffmiersmusic@gmail.com to be considered for inclusion in Where the Bands Are.)
Hey there, music-loving friends. Thanks for being here.
I’ll kick off this Halloween edition of the column with a link to a piece I penned for Buffalo Spree Magazine on some changes in our ever-evolving regional music scene. Those changes are coming at us quickly - so quickly, in fact, that Mohawk Place, one of the venues I discuss in the Spree piece, has now officially reopened. That’s good news for Buffalo.
You can read the piece below, free of charge.
Venue changes amp up live music scene
Exciting reopenings, returns, and reconfigurations in Clubland have potential to invigorate the live music scene this fall…thoughts on The Caz, Penny Lane, Mohawk Place, and The Strand Theatre.
Read my full article from Buffalo Spree here.
Last chance at $10,000 WIN-WIN Raffle!
A limited amount of 300 tickets will be sold – and portions of the proceeds benefit the Sportsmens Americana Music Foundation (SAMF), which aids in music education and equipment for kids in need—among other things. Get your tickets at The Cave, The Sportsmens Tavern and the SAMF store (second floor of the Sportsmens.) The lucky winner will be drawn Tuesday, November 4, 7:30 pm at Sportsmens—on Foundation night with the Twang Gang!
Jazz at Kleinhans
Tony Zambito from JazzBuffalo and Jess Basil from Kleinhans Music Hall joined host Lauren Hall to share details about the brand-new Jazz at Kleinhans program. The conversation offered a preview of four concerts that will launch this new chapter, beginning in 2025-2026.
Road Trip anyone? SONIC TEMPLE Arts & Music Festival lineup Announced!
May 14 - May 17, 2026 at Historic Crew Stadium, Columbus, OH. Full concert lineup with bios here. And, Get info and passes here!
New and Noteworthy
An evening with Cake
Friday, May 29, 2026, 8 pm at Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B, Buffalo, NY. Presale tickets Thursday, Oct. 30 at 10 am-10 pm - code: SENECA26. Public on sale Friday, Oct. 31.
The Wood Brothers
Thursday, February 26, 2026, 7 pm doors at The Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $39.50 plus fees
Donna The Buffalo
Friday, January 30, 2026, 7 pm doors at The Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $29 plus fees
The Empty Pockets Holiday Tour 2025
Thursday, December 11, 7 pm at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. $20/$25
Peter Case
Saturday, April 25, 2026, 8 pm live in The 9th Ward in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. GA seated $30/$35
Atmosphere w/Sage Francis, R.A. The Rugged Man, Kool Keith, Mr Dibbs
Monday, January 26, 2026, 7 pm doors at The Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $39.50 plus fees
Andrew Bird w/the BPO
Tue April 7, 2026 8 pm at Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY. $57.50 - $117.50
Mo Lowda & the Humble
Friday, May 1, 2026, 8 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $25/$30
Armchair Boogie
Thursday, December 4, 5pm Doors at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $15
A Swingin’ Christmas with Louis Prima Jr. and The Witnesses
Friday, December 5, 7:30 pm at The Mary Seaton Room, Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY. $205.20
Joyce Manor w/Militarie Gun, Teen Mortgage, Combat
Wednesday, March 25, 2026, 7 pm at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $35/$40
BEATrio: Béla Fleck, Edmar Castañeda, Antonio Sánchez Trio
Friday, April 24, 2026, 8 pm at The Mary Seaton Room, Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY.
Umphrey’s McGee - The Sky’s the Limit Tour
Sunday, February 1, 2026, 7 pm at the Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $45 plus fees.
Diana Krall
Tuesday, April 7, 2026, 8 pm at the Mainstage Theatre at Univeristy at Buffalo Center for the Arts, Buffalo, NY. $69+.
This week…
Fruit Bats (Solo)
Thursday, October 30, 8 pm at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $30/$35
The Music Matters Concert Series presents:
The Damone Jackson Outcome & Tiger Chung Lee - Halloween Funk Fest
Thursday, October 30, 7 pm at The Terrace (heated tent), Delaware Park, Buffalo, NY. $10.
In The Shop Sessions w/ David Michael Miller: Guest Alison Pipitone
Thursday, October 30, 7 pm at Penny Lane, Clarence, NY. FREE
Shagadelic Bash ft/The Funk Nights & U-Lock
Thursday, October 30, 7:30 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $20/$25
Art in the Open at UB: Lazlo Hollyfeld
Thursday, October 30, 5 pm doors and studios open, 7 pm show in the Atrium at the UB Center for the Arts, Buffalo, NY. FREE and open to the public
Enjoy live music and dance performances, explore exhibitions, tour studios, view films and more!
HALLOWEEN NIGHT
Nietzsche’s Halloween 2025: Soul Butchers, The Irving Klaws, Well Worn Boot, Captain Tom & The Hooligans, Jungle Steve
Friday, October 31, 8 pm doors at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo, NY. $15/$20
Monsters Ball Halloween Night ft/Stone Flower, The Funk Knights, Eternity, and Tiger Chung Lee
Friday, October 31, 8 pm at Sportsmens Tavern and The Cave, Buffalo, NY. $20
Blizzard Of Ozz - A Tribute to Ozzy Osbourne / Black Sabbath / Randy Rhoads
Friday, October 31, 6:30 pm doors at The CAZ, South Buffalo, NY. $20-$30
WNY Dead
Friday, October 31, 8 pm at Penny Lane, Clarence, NY. $5
Funk(y) Halloween with Kulpability
Friday, October 31, 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo, NY. $15/$13
Songbirds: A Tribute to Fleetwood Mac
Friday, October 31, 8 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $15/$20
Bands, Babes & Boos: The Spit Sisters, Kill Uncle, The Heathens, DJ Boobie Riot
Friday, October 31, 8 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $15/$20
Buffalo Dead All Stars
Ft/ Joey Lewis, Judd Sunshine, Aaron Ziolkowski, Nate Kalnitz, Jamie Sunshine & Mark Hitchcock
Friday, October 31, 8 pm at Molly Maguires, South Buffalo, NY.
A Tribute to Joni Mitchell: Lauren & The Good Souls w/Special Guests
Saturday, November 1, 7 pm at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. $20/$25
The Second Annual Deviled Eggstravaganza: Critt’s Juke Joint ft/BEÜ w/DJ Sike and Griffin Brady
Saturday, November 1, 5 pm at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. $32.92/$63.05/$87.51
The Brokes & THE SMITHS ETC…
Saturday, November 1, 7 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $25 plus fees
Buffalo Music Coalition presents
Saturday Sessions: The Isotopes
Saturday, November 1, 4-7 pm at Flying Bison Brewing Company, Buffalo, NY. FREE
Halloween Party w/Little Mountain Band
Saturday, November 1, 8 pm at Third Space Cafe and Entertainment, Buffalo, NY. $10
The Gathering Gloom – The Cure Tribute
Saturday, November 1, 7 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $20/$25
Harvest & Rust “A Neil Young Experience”
Saturday, November 1, 8 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $20/$25
Day of the Grateful Dead ft/Eric Carlin’s Half Dead
Saturday, November 1, 8 pm at Nietzche’s, Buffalo, NY. $15/$20
Strawberry Girls w/ Moondough, Post NC, March Lions, & Derek Gregoire
Strawberry Girls ft/guitarist Zachary Garren - ex Dance Gavin Dance, drummer Ben Rosett - ex Eternity Forever, and bassist Ian Jennings
Saturday, November 1, 6 pm doors at Mohawk Place, Buffalo, NY. $10
MASTI – World Music Ensemble
Saturday, November 1, 7 pm doors at The Lounge at Revolution Gallery, Buffalo, NY. $10
Pocketship
Saturday, November 1, 8 pm doors at The Lounge at Molly Maguires, South Buffalo, NY.
Hot Mulligan w/Drug Church, Arm’s Length, Anxious
Saturday, November 1, 7 pm at Buffalo RiverWorks, Buffalo, NY. SOLD OUT
Herbie Hancock: 2025 North American Fall Tour
Sunday, November 2, 7 pm at UB Center for the Arts, Buffalo, NY. $49/$79/$99/$134
Greater Buffalo Youth String Orchestra Fall Concert
Sunday, November 2, 4 pm at Nichols School, Buffalo, NY. FREE
My Life With The Thrill Kill Kult w/Die Sexual, Devora
Sunday, November 2, 7 pm at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. $38.07-$111.20
Trey Wellington Band
Monday, November 3, 5 pm doors at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $20/$25
Bachman-Turner Overdrive: Roll On Down The Highway 2025 Tour
Monday, November 3, 7:30 pm at Riviera Theatre, North Tonawanda, NY. $93-$143
Jazz Jam w/Becky Davis & The Gypsy Parlor Jazz Jam Band
Monday, November 3, 7 pm at the Gypsy Parlor, Buffalo, NY. Reservations recommended.
UB Music at Hallwalls: George Caldwell
Monday, November 3, 7:30 pm at Hallwalls Contemporary Arts Center, Buffalo, NY. FREE ($10 suggested donation to support Hallwalls)
The Motet w/ Michael Wilbur
Tuesday, November 4, 8 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $27/$30
I’m With Her w/Ye Vagabonds
Tuesday, November 4, 7:30 pm at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. GA seated $61.50/$51.50
Will Holton & Ken Whitman present: The Horn Hang
Celebrating World Saxophone Day
Thursday, November 6, 6:30 pm at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. FREE
“The Annual Horn Hang offers a vibrant space for saxophonists to meet, share stories, exchange knowledge, and build community…The evening will also feature a historic musical moment: the largest recorded regional performance of Cannonball Adderley’s timeless classic, “Mercy, Mercy, Mercy.” This unprecedented collaboration will unite saxophonists across generations and genres in one powerful performance.”
The Isaiah Timothy Quintet - A night of free Jazz, Neo soul and the boom bam bop
Thursday, November 6, 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo, NY. $13/$15
Mary Ramsey & Friends
With Stu Weissman, Avery Weissman & Marc Rosen
Thursday, November 6, 7 pm at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. $10
The Crane Wives w/ Spencer LaJoye
Friday, November 7, 8 pm at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $27/$30
Strings Unbound: An Intimate Evening with Alex Cousins
Friday, November 7, 8 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo, NY. $15/$20 stage area, $13/$18 bar area
Depeche Mode vs. New Order Dance Party
Friday, November 7, 8 pm at Mohawk Place, Buffalo, NY. $110
Little Mountain Band
Friday, November 7, 8 pm at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. $
Pocketship
Saturday, November 8, 7 pm doors at Revolver Records, Buffalo, NY. FREE
Dead, Phish, and Funk w/Underage
Saturday, November 8, 7 pm at Penny Lane, Clarence, NY. $10
Edmund Fitzgerald Tribute
Saturday, November 8, 5:30 pm at The CAZ, South Buffalo, NY. $20
Boney James
Sunday, November 9, 7 pm at Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY. $58/$68/$78
Miers on Music is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.