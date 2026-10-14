Miers on Music

Miers on Music

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Jay Gerland's avatar
Jay Gerland
Oct 14

That Omar Hakim event looks really neat. Going to have to check that out. Jon Spencer at Mohawk is wild. Brit Floyd and Steve Hackett are musts as well. Good stuff. Thanks, Jeff!

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