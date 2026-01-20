AI Design by Kim Miers

Greetings, fellow music freaks!

I love stumbling upon new sounds that thrill me, or at the very least, offer a pleasant distraction from the mundane and the terrifying alike. That happened a few times over the past week. In one instance, a musician I thought had long ago made the parameters of his artistry plain, surprised me with a new offering.

We know Flea as the tube sock-sporting, funkified whirling dervish slapping the 4-string with the Red Hot Chili Peppers. I have a lot of respect for that band, but if I’m being honest, they stopped surprising me a long time ago, even though they are still a sure bet on the concert stage. Flea, it turns out, is not a fan of stagnation, which I suppose isn’t much of a shock, considering his well-documented love for jazz and his equally well-documented restlessness.

Flea dropped a new song, dubbed “Traffic Lights” - a collaboration with Radiohead’s Thom Yorke, who he worked with in the past, on the Atoms for Peace project - and it’s weird and pretty wonderful. The song is the second single to offer an inkling of what’s to come on Flea’s forthcoming new album, Honora, due March 27. (The first single, “A Plea,” came out in December, and it’s a total freak-show. I mean that as a compliment, naturally.)

Check out the videos for both “Traffic Lights” and “A Plea” below. And if they offer you any kind of dopamine rush, you might consider grabbing tickets for Flea and the Honora Band: The Honora Tour, which is coming to The Opera House in Toronto, Ontario on Saturday, May 9. Presale tix on sale now - general public tickets go on sale this Friday.

Primus, Claypool Lennon Delirium, and The Frog Brigade!

Well, this news made me downright giddy. The Wizard of Weird, Les Claypool, announced on Tuesday that he will hit the road this Summer with an ambitious triple-bill he’s calling (aptly) Claypool Gold.

Apparently inspired by last year’s Sessanta Tour, which found A Perfect Circle, Puscifer and Primus joining together to celebrate Maynard James Keenan’s 60th trip around the sun, Claypool Gold will feature a whole lotta Les - three of his most artistically successful projects (Primus, The Lennon Claypool Delirium and the Flying Frog Brigade) will perform nightly on a 25-date summer tour.

This one promises to be a full-bore face-melter. Sadly, there’s no Buffalo stop on the books, at least not yet. But there are a few road trip options, including a June 12 gig at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center, as well as stops at the Stone Pony Summer Stage in Asbury Park, NJ on June 13, and in Boston, Mass, Columbus, OH and Chicago, IL. Check out ticket info for the whole tour right here. And give a listen to a delicious (and timely) brand new track from the Claypool Lennon Delirium below.

Here are some other notable shows just a hop, skip and jump away from Buffalo-proper that may not have been on your radar:

Wednesday, February 4, 8:30 pm at The Avalon Theatre at Niagara Fallsview Casino, Niagara Falls, ONT, CA. $50+

Friday, February 27, 8 pm OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino, Niagara Falls, ONT, CA. $72+

Friday, March 1, 7 pm OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino, Niagara Falls, ONT, CA. $66+

Tuesday, March 3, 8 pm at Kodak Center Theater, Rochester, NY. $50+

Tuesday, March 10, 7:30 pm at Kodak Center Theater, Rochester, NY. $75+

Saturday, April 4 , 8 pm at Seneca Niagara Event Center, Niagara Falls, NY. $74+

Sunday, April 11, 7:30 pm at Kodak Center Theater, Rochester, NY. $50+

Sunday, April 26, 8 pm at Kodak Center Theater, Rochester, NY. $75+

Saturday, May 16, 8 pm at Kodak Center Theater, Rochester, NY. $62+

Wednesday, July 1, 7:30 pm at CMAC, Canandaigua, NY. $63+

Friday, July 24, 7:30 pm at Chautauqua Institution Amphitheater, Chautauqua, NY. Get tickets.

Saturday, July 25, 7:30 pm at CMAC, Canandaigua, NY. Get tickets.

Sunday, August 9, 6 pm at CMAC, Canandaigua, NY. Presale tickets on sale now. Public tickets on sale Friday, January 23 at 10 am.

I was looking forward to the Viavattine Bros - Celebrating The Brecker Brothers stone-cold classic 1978 album Heavy Metal Be-Bop at The Caz on January 21. Unfortunately, the show has been postponed. The Caz tells me that a new date is forthcoming. I’ll let you know when that happens right here in WTBA. In the meantime, check out an absolute burner from that timeless album below.

New and Noteworthy

John Legend: An Evening of Songs & Stories

Wednesday, April 22, 8 pm at Shea’s Performing Arts Center, Buffalo, NY. Presale starts Wednesday, January 21 at 10 am. General public sale on Friday, January 23 at 10 am.

Tuesday, August 4, 7:30 pm at Artpark Mainstage Theater, Lewiston, NY. Tickets on sale this Friday, January 23.

Sunday, April 19, 7 pm at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. $63.57-$111.72. Tickets on sale now.

August 29, 2 pm at Terminal B at the Outer Harbor, Buffalo, NY. $49+ Early Bird Tickets on sale now. Sign up for email to get early bird Promo code here.

Wednesday, March 25, 6:30 pm at Evening Star Concert Hall, Niagara Falls, NY. $30/$41

Saturday, February 21, 3 pm doors at Buffalo Irish Center, Buffalo, NY. Get tickets here!

Friday, April 17, 7 pm at Buffalo RiverWorks, Buffalo, NY. Presale tickets on sale now.

Saturday, August 8, 7:30 at West Herr Riviera Theatre, North Tonawanda, NY. $39-$49

Saturday, February 14, 6 pm doors at Mohawk Place, Buffalo, NY. $19.75

Sunday, August 30, 6:30 pm at Darien Lake Amphitheater, Darien Center, NY. General public on sale Friday, January 23.

Saturday, February 7, 8 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $20/$25

Friday, April 24 and Saturday, April 25, 7 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $41.40/$116.90 VIP/$72.65 2-night pass

Friday, February 20, 8 pm at the Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $20/25

Sunday, April 19, 7 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $32.50/$37.50

Saturday, March 7, 8 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $20

This week…

Wednesday, January 21, 6 pm at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. $45-$104

Thursday, January 22, 7 pm at Revolver Records, Buffalo, NY. $10

Thursday, January 22, 7 pm at The Caz, South Buffalo, NY. $25-$35

Thursday, January 22, 7 pm at Milkie’s, Buffalo, NY. $10

Thursday, January 22, 8 pm at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo, NY. $10

33 East

Thursday, January 22, 7 pm at Penny Lane, Clarence, NY. $5

Friday, January 23, 10 pm at Jack Rabbit, Buffalo, NY.

Friday, January 23, 8 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. SOLD OUT

Damone Jackson Outcome

Friday, January 23, 8 pm at Molly Maguires, South Buffalo, NY.

Friday, January 23, 8 pm doors at Third Space Cafe & Entertainment, Buffalo, NY. $20/$25. Get tickets here.

Friday, January 23, 7 pm at The Caz, South Buffalo, NY. $15-$20

Friday, January 23, 7 pm at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. $25/$30

Friday, January 23, 8:30 pm at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo, NY. $10

Albert Lee

Saturday, January 24, 8 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $30

Saturday, January 24, 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo, NY. $15/$12

Saturday, January 24, 8:30 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $15/$20

Johnny Hart and the Mess

Saturday, January 24, 10 pm at Jack Rabbit, Buffalo, NY.

Monday, January 26, 8 pm at The 9th Ward in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $20/$25

Tuesday, January 27, 7 pm at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. $41.42+

Coming up…

Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill

MusicalFare Theatre

Friday-Sundays, January 30- February 15, varying times at Shea’s Smith Theatre, Buffalo, NY. Get tickets here.

“Witness one of Billie Holiday’s final performances in this tour-de-force evening starring JazzBuffalo’s Female Vocalist of the Year, Alex McArthur and featuring Music Direction by Grammy-Award Winner, George Caldwell.”

Friday, January 30, 7 pm at The Caz, South Buffalo, NY. $25-$30

Friday, January 30, 7 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $36.55

Friday, January 30, 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo, NY. $15/$12

Saturday, January 31, 7 pm doors at The Lounge at Revolution Gallery, Buffalo, NY. $10

Saturday, January 31, 7 pm at The Caz, South Buffalo, NY. $20-$30

Saturday, January 31, 6 pm at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. $28.80

Buffalo Dead All Stars

Saturday, January 31, 8 pm at Molly Maguires, South Buffalo, NY.

Saturday, January 31, 8 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $20/$25

Sunday, February 1, 7 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $36.55

Featuring Genecist, Iyam, C Saint, Sauce the Artist,, Hidden Village, Pretty Bulli, YNX 716, Droyd, and Weedie the God

Featured Band: 832 Production (More TBA)

DJ: Ceegee + Roobxcube

Sunday, February 1, 8 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $20/$25

Friday, February 6, 7 pm at The Caz, South Buffalo, NY. $25-$35

Saturday, February 7, 7 pm at Buffalo RiverWorks, Buffalo, NY. $56+