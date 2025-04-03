AI Design by Kim Miers

Let's kick right into some news to brighten your day.

Welcome to April and Jazz Appreciation Month (JAM).

Smithsonian Jazz at the National Museum of American History:

“ Jazz Appreciation Month (fondly known as "JAM") was created right here at the museum in 2001 to recognize and celebrate the extraordinary heritage and history of jazz for the entire month of April.

JAM is intended to stimulate and encourage people of all ages to participate in jazz - to study the music, attend concerts, listen to jazz on radio and recordings, read books about jazz, and more.”

Learn more about JAM here on the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History page.

Locally, JazzBuffalo recommends a number of stellar performances throughout the month including the Charlie Ballantine Trio at PAUSA, ART OF JAZZ: The Jeff Hamilton Trio at the Buffalo AKG Art Museum, Art Meets Jazz: An Intimate Evening With Jazz Vocalist Carolyn Lansom at the Hunt Art Gallery/Beebe’s at the Gallery, plus many more. Visit the website for full listings and information on JAM.

Sunday, November 2, 7 pm at UB Center For the Arts. $49 - $134.

Here’s a true coup for jazz lovers (or anyone who loves virtuosic music in general). Herbie Hancock is the greatest living conduit to America’s greatest musical contribution to the 20th century. Over the course of 7 (!) decades, the man has forged a path as a true innovator, and left his mark on every major movement in jazz, from post-bop to funk, soul and r&b-informed hybrids. As a member of Miles Davis’ second great quintet, as leader of Mwandishi and the Headhunters, as a solo artist, and as a collaborator with peers like Wayne Shorter, Chick Corea, and Freddie Hubbard, Herbie has consistently plowed a deep and singular furrow. And even at the age of 84, he shows no signs of letting up.

Tickets for this Center for the Arts show are likely to fly, so consider getting on it right away. The CFA presale (online purchases only) starts on April 3 at 10 am. Use the unlock code “UBHERBIE”.

The general on-sale kicks off Friday, April 4 at 10 am. The CFA box office will be open Tuesday - Friday from noon - 6 pm, for folks who prefer to purchase in person.

4 Days qand 4 Nights of Music and Creativity (August 25-28) in Tarrytown, NY… This sounds like a DREAM camp for musicians, music lovers and soundscape creators.

Michael League of Snarky Puppy writes: “I am beyond thrilled to invite you to the very first Rabbit Hole, an intimate, immersive music camp with a cast of clinicians that I have only dreamed of having in the same room. We’re gathering at the stunning Tarrytown Estate House in New York for four days of music, creativity, and connection that I promise will be unlike anything you’ve experienced before.

“Whether you’re a seasoned musician looking to expand your horizons, an enthusiastic amateur eager to dive deeper into the world of groove and improvisation, or simply a music lover who wants to be immersed in the sounds and stories behind the music, this camp is for you. We’re creating a space where everyone-regardless of skill level-can explore, learn, and grow together. The only requirement is curiosity.

“We’ll be joined by some of our favorite friends and musicians in the scene today, including Kimbra, Stanley Jordan, Wayne Krantz, Becca Stevens, Varijashree Venugopal, Tim Lefebvre, John Medeski, Magda Giannikou, eight members of Snarky Puppy, and a few more names to come. This is a rare opportunity to hang, play, and create with the faculty from the most badass music school that never existed (until now, I guess).

“Your days will be filled with workshops, jam sessions, performances, talks, and deep dives into the creative process. We’ll explore composition, improvisation, arranging, production, technique, philosphy, collaboration, art of listening. And when the sun goes down, we’ll keep the music alive with late-night concerts and jam sessions, making sure to leave plenty of time to chat and connect with each other.

“So, if you’ve ever dreamed of spending a few days immersed in the world of Snarky Puppy, exploring new sounds, and connecting with a community of passionate music lovers, this is your chance. Let’s make something unforgettable together. I hope you’ll join us. Let’s create, be inspired, and celebrate the beauty and power of music.

“As you can imagine, spaces are very limited. Get in there quickly before it fills up!”

April 8th, 2025, 7 pm at UB Center for the Arts. Tickets for this event are $5 at the door.

“A variety of schools participated by hosting auditions and/or competitions that incorporate the arts within their own school, related to the theme of Dignity. The acts were encouraged to combine multiple forms of art to create the most dynamic illustration of Dignity Awareness.” Each final act will perform at this event at the Center for the Arts, University at Buffalo.

“This dignity-themed middle and high school performing arts competition was created to raise community awareness of bullying-related issues and empower youth to be advocates for change in their home, school and community. Proceeds from the event will support bullying prevention and intervention efforts in the participating schools, as well as the continued development of the BAND Against Bullying program.”

2025 Buffalo Cherry Blossom Festival Music

Music is Art is once again presenting 2 days (April 26-27) of music during the festival at the Buffalo History Museum and Japanese Gardens. Music is 11am - 3 pm.

Borderland Band Camp, sponsored by Buffalo Music Club, Sportsmens Americana Music Foundation and Borderland Music Festival, is a 6-day summer music program (August 18-20 and August 25-27) for middle-school and high-school teens with a BIG goal—to share the stage with professional musicians for two live performances, culminating in a spot on the Homespun Stage at Borderland Music + Arts Festival.

Last weekend, the Borderland Band Camp fundraiser at The Cave was quite successful. Funds raised will go towards scholarships for kids in need to join the camp!

Some of the camp’s teachers include local musicians and music mentors like Eric Crittenden, David Cloyd, Damone Jackson, Jakob Jay, Alex Overton, Marcus Lolo and myself. Last year’s inaugural camp was an unforgettable experience for all involved, and this year is already shaping up to be bigger and better.

Enrollment is now open with early bird pricing available through April 30. Limited spots available. Scholarships are also available for qualified applicants.

New And Noteworthy:

Sunday, June 8, 4pm gates/6pm show at Sportsmens Park, Buffalo. $60

Friday, August 29, 7 pm at Artpark Amphitheater, Lewiston, NY. $27/$66/$76. Tickets on sale Friday, April 4 at 10 am.

Funtime presents:

The music of The Smiths, The Cure and R.E.M.

Friday, May 30, 7 pm at Town Ballroom Buffalo. $25

Jacob Jay presents:

Wednesday, April 23, 6 pm kitchen open, 7 pm show at The Caz, Buffalo. $15-$20

“This celebration of jazz will feature the extraordinary talents of renowned jazz organist Gerry Youngman of the Paradigm Shift Jazz Trio, a close friend and former student of Dr. Smith.

In addition to performances by the high school ensembles from St. Francis, Lackawanna, Global Concepts Charter High School, and Pappy Martin Jazz Legacy Collective's Love Supreme School of Music, the festival will include a special appearance by the Jay/Sharptet Little Big Band, along with other exciting acts.”

FTMP Events presents:

Friday, May 2, 9 pm doors at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo. $20/$25

Wednesday, July 9, 7 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $30/$35

Wednesday, September 24, 2025 7 pm in the Mary Seaton Room at Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo. $86.50

Wednesday, June 4, 8 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $23/$28

Saturday, June 28, 7 pm at Electric City, Buffalo.

Monday, July 28, 7 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $20/$25

Sunday, June 8, 6 pm seating, 7 pm dinner, 7:30 show at The Caz, South Buffalo, NY. $89-$99.

Saturday, July 26 at Darien Lake Amphitheater, Darien Center, NY. $35+

Friday, June 27, 7 pm at Destiny International Church, Buffalo, NY.

Sunday, August 31, 6:30 pm doors at Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B, Buffalo. $$ Presale use password: THEKNOWING. Public on sale is Friday, April 4, 10 am.

Saturday, August 2 at Darien Lake Amphitheater, Darien Center, NY. $67.20+

DSP Shows presents:

Wednesday, August 6, 6:30 pm doors at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo. $86/$61.

Featuring Al Shmier & Vinnie Amico (of moe.), Brian Lauri, Zach Fleitz, Charley Orlando

Thursday, May 8, 7 pm doors at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo. $25 Adv/$30 DoS

Friday, May 23, 8 pm at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo. $28.42-$33.85

Thursday, September 18, 6:30 pm at Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B, Buffalo. $127/$101.50/$61.50

Saturday, September 13, 6:30 pm at Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B, Buffalo. $$

Here are some of the many things happening in our scene, this week and beyond…

Thursday, April 3, 7 pm at Electric City, Buffalo. $25-$60

“The Buffalo-bred, Nashville-based singer-songwriter makes music on his own terms, described by GRAMMY as ‘an introspective songwriter with a knack for crafting melodies out of personal hardship’, Marc is able to find inspiration in folk, alternative and anthemic pop music, he has crafted a distinctly American sound that’s rueful yet buoyed by hope.”

Thursday April 3, 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo. $17/$15

Beatles Fish N Chips with Geno and Frank

Thursday April 3, 7 pm at Jack Rabbit, Buffalo.

Thursday April 3, 7 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo. $

Ellen Pieroni’s Hip Hop Night ft/Rodagues, Aaqil Ali, Aaron Dawaun, and DJ Lil Gab

Thursday April 3, 8 pm at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo. $10

Thursday April 3, 5:30 pm at Wilson Town Square, Knox Building, Buffalo AKG Art Museum, Buffalo. FREE

Funtime presents:

Friday, April 4, 7 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. $44.25

Lake View Lighting 14U Baseball Fundraising Event

Friday, April 4, 7 pm doors at Hamburg VFW 1419, Hamburg, NY. $30 incl. Beer & Wine

Friday, April 4, 7 pm at West Falls Center for the Arts, West Falls, NY. $20-$82

Friday, April 4, 10 pm at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo. $15/$20

Friday, April 4, 6 pm doors at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo. FREE

Friday, April 4, 6:30 pm doors at The Caz, South Buffalo. $25

Friday, April 4, 5 pm at Sculpture Terrace, Gundlach Building, Buffalo AKG Art Museum, Buffalo. FREE/pay-what-you-wish

Saturday, April 5, 7 pm at Revolver Records, Buffalo. $5

Saturday, April 5, 8 pm at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo. $35/$45

Buffalo Music Collective presents

Saturday, April 5, 3 pm at Flying Bison Brewing Company, Buffalo. FREE

Junior Jerry Jam presents:

Saturday April 5, 3:30 pm doors/4pm show at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $15 Adults / FREE for Kids

Saturday April 5, 8 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $24/$27

Saturday April 5, 7 pm at 42 North Brewing Company, East Aurora, NY.

Saturday, April 5, 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo. $13/$15

Saturday, April 5, 8 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo. $10

Saturday, April 5, 3 pm at The Cave, Buffalo. $10

Sunday, April 6, 4:30 pm doors, 6 pm show at The CAZ, South Buffalo, NY. $24-$29

David M Miller, Vinnie DeRosa and Lisa Denise on lead vocals, Chuck Brown on bass, Oscar Woodrich on guitar, Steve Davis and Armani Works on keys, John Aaron Troy on saxophone, and Deshawn D Ray Jackson on drums

Sunday, April 6, 7 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $20/$25

Banjo Juice Jazz Band

Sunday, April 6, 1 pm (BRUNCH) at Jack Rabbit, Buffalo.

Arabic Jazz - World Grooves

Sunday, April 6, 2 pm at Duende at Silo City, Buffalo. FREE

Buffalo Jazz Collective:

Sunday, April 6, 2 pm at the main floor Ring of Knowledge, Buffalo & Erie County Public Library, Downtown Buffalo. FREE

Featuring Mark Filsionger (trumpet), John Hasselback, Jr. (trombone), George Caldwell (piano), Sabu Adeyola (bass), and John Bacon (drums).

Monday, April 7, 7 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo. $15 - Tickets now on sale.

Tuesday, April 8, 6 pm at Mr. Goodbar, Buffalo. FREE. RSVP to attend!

Grace Lougen and Alex McArthur

Tuesday, April 8, 7 pm at Jack Rabbit, Buffalo.

Joey Lewis, Sonny Baker, Jamie Sunshine, Joe Bellanti, Tony Petrocelli, and Mark Hitchcock

Wednesday, April 9, 7 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo. $

Wednesday, April 9, 7 pm April Alliance Happy Hour, 9 pm show at Jack Rabbit, Buffalo.

Wednesday, April 9, 5:30 pm doors at Buffalo RiverWorks, Buffalo. $

Thursday April 10, 7 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $22/$25

Thursday April 10, 5:30 pm at Wilson Town Square, Knox Building, Buffalo AKG Art Museum, Buffalo. FREE

A Look Ahead…

JazzBuffalo presents:

Friday, April 11, 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo. $25/$15

Funtime presents:

Friday, April 11, 7 pm at Town Ballroom. $42.25

Friday, April 11, 8 pm at Buffalo RiverWorks, Buffalo. $45/$55

Friday, April 11, 8 pm in Rockwell Hall at Buffalo State. $40/$45

Saturday, April 12, 8 pm at Sportsmen's Tavern, Buffalo. $20

Saturday, April 12, 7 pm doors at Rock N Roll Heaven, West Seneca, NY. $13.60

Saturday, April 12, 10 am-4 pm

DSP Shows presents:

Sunday, April 13, 7 pm doors at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo. $30/$35.

Twenty6 Productions presents:

Tuesday, April 15 at 8 pm at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo. $29/$33

Tuesday, April 15, 7 pm at Electric City, Buffalo. $40

Kleinhans Music Hall presents:

Thursday, April 17, 6:30 doors at Mary Seaton Room in Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo. $61.50-$191.50

Friday, April 18, 9 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo. $25

Friday, April 18 and Saturday, April 19, 8 pm at Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino Bears Den, Niagara Falls, NY. $35/$40

Blaised And Confused w/Diyené 1st Anniversary Show

Saturday, April 19, 10 pm at Jack Rabbit, Buffalo. $10

Saturday, April 19, 6:30 doors at The CAZ, South Buffalo, NY. $29

Saturday, April 19, 7 doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $15

Funtime Presents:

Friday, April 25, 8 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. $42.25

Saturday, April 26, 8 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo. $25

Sunday, April 27, 4:30 pm doors, 6 pm show at The Caz, Buffalo. FREE

Kleinhans Music Hall & Soul of Buffalo present:

Tuesday, April 29, 7 pm at Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo. $75.50-131.50

Funtime Presents:

Tuesday, April 29, 6 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. $41.25

Wednesday, April 30, 7 pm at West Herr Rivera Theatre, North Tonawanda, NY. $79

Buffalo Riverworks & 2Twenty2 Entertainment present:

Saturday, May 3, 7:30 pm at Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo.

Saturday, May 3, 8 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo. $15

Featuring Kelley Hunt & The 5, Bruce Wojick & The Struggle, Tommy Z, Rod Nickson, Dave Thurman & Grace Lougen, and Eric Weinholtz Band

Sunday, May 4, 2 pm - 10 pm at Buffalo RiverWorks, Buffalo. $30

Tuesday, May 6, 7 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $32/$38

Tuesday, May 13, 7 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $25/$30

