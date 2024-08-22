AI Design by Kim Miers

Hello, music lovers.

It’s been quite the ride this summer! As we begin to wind down, and prepare for the Borderland and Music is Art festivals in September, it seems appropriate to offer a double-issue of curated gig recommendations to see you through the next few weeks.

Let’s kick things off with some music news…

Buffalo State College announces Dr. Fernanda Lastra as their 2024-2025 Guest University Philharmonia Director

Auditions will be held on Monday, August 26th at 7:30 pm for community members and Buffalo State string students. To arrange an audition, please contact music@buffalostate.edu. For more schedule and more info, click here.

Call for artists, musicians, vendors for 2nd Annual Old First Ward Arts & Heritage Festival

Saturday, September 28, 11 am to 10 pm, on Republic Street between Tennessee Street and Vandalia Street, Buffalo

From the OFW web site: “Event organizers are calling for artists and musicians to create and execute workshops that will run throughout the festival, for participation by attendees at no cost. Detailed plans including all expenses, time and supplies must be provided, with up to $800 provided for workshop hosts.”

APPLY HERE — Deadline: August 26

Live music will be performed by a number of local bands including Alison Pipitone, Kickstart Rumble, Beard and the Bird, Diyene’, and Grace Strumburg on the main stage, with several acts on the side stage as well. Music runs from 11 am – 10 pm.

Visit www.ofwartfestival.com for details

Steve Baczkowski

The free jazz saxophonist new solo recording, Cheap Fabric, on Relative Pitch Records will be released on September 6th. Limited edition CDs for pre-order and downloads available here:

"This recording of solo improvisations was initiated and realized by my longtime friend and collaborator David Bailey,” says Baczkowski. “We recorded nearly all of these pieces on the evening of a lunar eclipse, after David brought his vintage reel-to-reel tape machine to my old warehouse living room. The process and timing created an energy of focused intensity and stark intimacy, which is apparent in the music. I am grateful for the support, diligence and patience of my friend, whose unending faith in the mystery and wonder of sound resulted in this audio document of a cold November night in Buffalo, NY.”

Matches Laces EP Release Party

Saturday, August 24, 7:30 pm at Duende at Silo City, Buffalo. $10

Mike Santillo is “Matches Laces”. Photo by JP Pierre

Mike Santillo, former member of Buffalo indie rock band The Tins, is now creating music as Matches Laces. It’s addictive stuff, blending electro and acoustic sounds in service of some forward-looking indie-pop. Here’s what Mike has to say about the project…

“Hey everyone, I am releasing an 8 song EP on vinyl in 2 weeks, with Admirable Traits Records, and you can buy it right now by following the preorder link below! I am so excited to out this music out into the world, and can't wait to share it with you! Thanks for reading, and thank you for listening!”

Listen on Apple Music here.

Buy Matches Laces EP: https://tinyurl.com/abvwk976

Just announced:

After Dark Presents Bright Eyes

Friday, April 11, 7 pm doors at Buffalo RiverWorks, Downtown Buffalo. Tickets on sale now. $45 + fees

10,000 Maniacs

Saturday, October 19, 8 pm at UB Center for the Arts, Buffalo. Presale tickets on sale now until 10 pm - code UBMANIACS. General Public tickets on sale starting at 12 pm Friday, August 23.

Monday, November 11, 8 pm at Electric City, Buffalo. $24-$54

Saturday, November 2, 8 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $15/$20

Get tickets here.

Some must-see shows over the next few weeks…

Friday, August 30th, 9 p.m. at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo. $20

Ellen Pieroni & the Encyclopedia of Soul. Photo by Ginny Rose Stewart.

Thursday, August 22, 7 pm at Harbor Walk, Buffalo. $10

Thursday, August 29, 7 pm at Harbor Walk, Buffalo. $10

Presented by The Colored Musicians Club & Jazz Museum

Sunday, August 25, 6 pm at The Buffalo History Museum, Buffalo. $20 members/$25 non-members.

Marcus Lolo. Photo by Jeff Miers.

Wednesday, August 28, 5 pm at Larkin Square, Buffalo. FREE

Thursday, August 22, 6 pm on the Miss Buffalo, Buffalo Harbor Cruises. $34. Get tix here!

Saturday, August 24, 9 pm at Nietszche’s, Buffalo. $

The Buffalo debut of this Canadian psych-prog-jam ensemble.

Thursday, August 22, 5:30 pm at Wilson Town Square, Knox Building, Buffalo AKG Museum, Buffalo. FREE

Friday, August 23, 8 pm at The Cave, Buffalo. $10/$15

Friday, August 23 and Saturday, August 24, 6 pm at the Main Stage, Lewiston, NY. $25 per night

Tuesday, September 3, 8 pm in Asbury Hall at Babeville, Buffalo. $25/$30

Saturday, August 31, 8 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $20/$25

Thursday, August 22, 5 pm at Larkin Square, Buffalo. FREE

Jazz Buffalo presents the 3rd Annual Buffalo Jazz Festival : Vibrant Strings, Jay Sharptet, My Cousin Toné, Wendell Rivera Latin Jazz Ensemble, Fredtown Stompers

Sunday, September 1, 12:30 - 7:30 pm at Richardson-Olmsted Campus and The Richardson Hotel Buffalo. FREE

Saturday, August 31, 7 pm at Riff City, Buffalo. $15 + fees

Thursday, August 29, 5:30 pm at Wilson Town Square, Knox Building, Buffalo AKG Museum, Buffalo. FREE

Photo by Zachary Todtenhagen

Saturday, August 31, 4 pm - More Heat, 6:30 pm - Little Mountain Band (2 sets) at the Hilltop Inn & Grove, Alden, NY. $20

Thursday, August 22, TBA at Town Ballroom, Buffalo.

Saturday, August 31, 9 pm at Nietszche’s, Buffalo. $10

Saturday, August 24, 4 pm at Flying Bison Brewing Company, Buffalo. Free.

Friday, August 30, 7 pm at Stockman’s Tavern & Grove, East Amherst, NY.

Saturday, August 24, 11 am - 8 pm and Sunday, August 25, 11 am - 7 pm, on Bidwell Parkway in Elmwood Village, Buffalo. FREE

Friday, August 23 and Saturday, August 24, various locations in Fairport, NY. See the Lineup here.

The Buffalo Funk Festival celebrates Rick James's legacy and musical contributions. FREE

Saturday, August 31, 4 pm. - 7 pm, The Terrace at Delaware Park, Buffalo. $100 donation

Open Bar 4 pm. - 7 pm, Seafood Boil at 5 pm. Acoustic performance by Geno McManus at 4 pm. Get tickets here. OR from the SAMF store or a board member.

Saturday, August 24, 8 pm at Sportsmen’s Tavern, Buffalo. $10

Sunday, September 1, 4 pm at The Cowboy on The Lake, Blasdell, NY. $19.73

Sunday, August 25, 6 pm doors at the Town Ballroom, Buffalo. $42.50 + fees

Food Truck Tuesdays: Jony James Band

Tuesday, August 27, 5 pm at Larkin Square, Buffalo. FREE

Friday, August 30, 5:30 pm at Lincoln Hill Farms, Canandaigua, NY. $52.88/$94

Saturday, August 24, 7:30 pm at the West Herr Riviera Theatre, North Tonawanda, NY. $39

Saturday, August 31, 3 pm at Buffalo Olde Brewery, Buffalo.

Sunday, August 25, 4 pm at the Artpark Mainstage Theater, Lewiston, NY. $12

Featuring music created for Artpark by Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith, Ricardo Romaneiro, Marcus Foster, John Kaefer, Brent Chancellor, and live plant DJs Golden Wheel Records.

Saturday, August 31, 5 pm at Lincoln Hill Farms, Canandaigua, NY. FREE

Saturday, August 24, 8 pm in the 9th Ward at Babeville, Buffalo. $17/$20

Emily Wolfe. Photo by Jackie Lee Young.

Saturday, August 24, 8 pm at Riff City, Buffalo. $19.75-$25.07

Sunday, August 25, 2 pm at Buffalo Central Terminal, Buffalo. $22 GA, + various passes available

Friday, August 30, 7pm at The Lounge at Revolution Gallery, Buffalo. $10

“Trae Sheehan is a touring folk songwriter, performer, and sound engineer from the Nashville, Tennessee area. He has been writing songs and performing since he was 10 years old and has been touring North America in a minivan since high school. His songwriting is inspired by storytellers like Bob Dylan, the Eagles, and Randy Newman, and he often uses old stories and poems as inspiration for his lyrics. In 2020, he released his third full-length album, Postcards from the Country, on Half Moon Records.” Limited Tickets available.

Saturday, August 24, 8 pm at Rec Room, Buffalo. $20 + fees

Monday, August 26, 7:30 pm at Buffalo RiverWorks, Buffalo. $56-$61.50

Wednesday, August 28, 8 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $20/$25

City of Tonawanda Porchfest

Sunday, August 25, 1 - 6 pm, Various locations in Tonawanda, NY. Free. Info here.

Saturday, August 24, 8 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $15

Saturday, August 31, 5 pm at Duende at Silo City, Buffalo.

Thursday, September 5, 6:30 pm at Harbor Walk, Buffalo. $10