Where the Bands Are: This Week in Live Music and Concert News
Picks to get you through the end of August, a ton of news and cool show announcements
Hello, music lovers.
It’s been quite the ride this summer! As we begin to wind down, and prepare for the Borderland and Music is Art festivals in September, it seems appropriate to offer a double-issue of curated gig recommendations to see you through the next few weeks.
Let’s kick things off with some music news…
Buffalo State College announces Dr. Fernanda Lastra as their 2024-2025 Guest University Philharmonia Director
Auditions will be held on Monday, August 26th at 7:30 pm for community members and Buffalo State string students. To arrange an audition, please contact music@buffalostate.edu. For more schedule and more info, click here.
Call for artists, musicians, vendors for 2nd Annual Old First Ward Arts & Heritage Festival
Saturday, September 28, 11 am to 10 pm, on Republic Street between Tennessee Street and Vandalia Street, Buffalo
From the OFW web site: “Event organizers are calling for artists and musicians to create and execute workshops that will run throughout the festival, for participation by attendees at no cost. Detailed plans including all expenses, time and supplies must be provided, with up to $800 provided for workshop hosts.”
APPLY HERE — Deadline: August 26
Live music will be performed by a number of local bands including Alison Pipitone, Kickstart Rumble, Beard and the Bird, Diyene’, and Grace Strumburg on the main stage, with several acts on the side stage as well. Music runs from 11 am – 10 pm.
Visit www.ofwartfestival.com for details
Steve Baczkowski
The free jazz saxophonist new solo recording, Cheap Fabric, on Relative Pitch Records will be released on September 6th. Limited edition CDs for pre-order and downloads available here:
"This recording of solo improvisations was initiated and realized by my longtime friend and collaborator David Bailey,” says Baczkowski. “We recorded nearly all of these pieces on the evening of a lunar eclipse, after David brought his vintage reel-to-reel tape machine to my old warehouse living room. The process and timing created an energy of focused intensity and stark intimacy, which is apparent in the music. I am grateful for the support, diligence and patience of my friend, whose unending faith in the mystery and wonder of sound resulted in this audio document of a cold November night in Buffalo, NY.”
Matches Laces EP Release Party
Saturday, August 24, 7:30 pm at Duende at Silo City, Buffalo. $10
Mike Santillo, former member of Buffalo indie rock band The Tins, is now creating music as Matches Laces. It’s addictive stuff, blending electro and acoustic sounds in service of some forward-looking indie-pop. Here’s what Mike has to say about the project…
“Hey everyone, I am releasing an 8 song EP on vinyl in 2 weeks, with Admirable Traits Records, and you can buy it right now by following the preorder link below! I am so excited to out this music out into the world, and can't wait to share it with you! Thanks for reading, and thank you for listening!”
Listen on Apple Music here.
Buy Matches Laces EP: https://tinyurl.com/abvwk976
Just announced:
After Dark Presents Bright Eyes
Friday, April 11, 7 pm doors at Buffalo RiverWorks, Downtown Buffalo. Tickets on sale now. $45 + fees
10,000 Maniacs
Saturday, October 19, 8 pm at UB Center for the Arts, Buffalo. Presale tickets on sale now until 10 pm - code UBMANIACS. General Public tickets on sale starting at 12 pm Friday, August 23.
Le Youth
Monday, November 11, 8 pm at Electric City, Buffalo. $24-$54
Dizgo w/ Grub & Solar Circuit
Saturday, November 2, 8 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $15/$20
Jonathan Richman + Tommy Larkins LIVE (2 SHOWS!) @ Nietzsche’s.
Some must-see shows over the next few weeks…
Ellen Pieroni & the Encyclopedia of Soul - Soul Vacation album release party
Friday, August 30th, 9 p.m. at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo. $20
Music Matters Summer Concert Series: Funktional Flow
Thursday, August 22, 7 pm at Harbor Walk, Buffalo. $10
Music Matters Summer Concert Series: The Strictly Hip
Thursday, August 29, 7 pm at Harbor Walk, Buffalo. $10
Sunday Night Jazz Series: Marcus Lolo and Friends
Presented by The Colored Musicians Club & Jazz Museum
Sunday, August 25, 6 pm at The Buffalo History Museum, Buffalo. $20 members/$25 non-members.
KeyBank Live at Larkin Finale: Grosh Prime ft. Alex McArthur, Harry Graser & Michael DeLano
Wednesday, August 28, 5 pm at Larkin Square, Buffalo. FREE
Rock the Boat Concert Cruise w/ Olmsted Dub System
Thursday, August 22, 6 pm on the Miss Buffalo, Buffalo Harbor Cruises. $34. Get tix here!
Shapes The Band
Saturday, August 24, 9 pm at Nietszche’s, Buffalo. $
The Buffalo debut of this Canadian psych-prog-jam ensemble.
Thursday Night Music: Machine Dream
Thursday, August 22, 5:30 pm at Wilson Town Square, Knox Building, Buffalo AKG Museum, Buffalo. FREE
The Big Easy in Buffalo NOLA Series: Lynn Drury Band wsg/ Randle & The Late Nite Scandals
Friday, August 23, 8 pm at The Cave, Buffalo. $10/$15
Great American Songbook Celebration at the Northwest Jazz Festival
Friday, August 23 and Saturday, August 24, 6 pm at the Main Stage, Lewiston, NY. $25 per night
The Beths w/ Princess Chelsea
Tuesday, September 3, 8 pm in Asbury Hall at Babeville, Buffalo. $25/$30
Perpetual Groove w/Special Guests
Saturday, August 31, 8 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $20/$25
Songbirds: A Tribute to Fleetwood Mac
Thursday, August 22, 5 pm at Larkin Square, Buffalo. FREE
Jazz Buffalo presents the 3rd Annual Buffalo Jazz Festival: Vibrant Strings, Jay Sharptet, My Cousin Toné, Wendell Rivera Latin Jazz Ensemble, Fredtown Stompers
Sunday, September 1, 12:30 - 7:30 pm at Richardson-Olmsted Campus and The Richardson Hotel Buffalo. FREE
I want my MTV Fest featuring El Scorcho, Smells Like Dave Grohl, and special guest DJ
Saturday, August 31, 7 pm at Riff City, Buffalo. $15 + fees
Thursday Night Music: Sara Elizabeth featuring Alex Cousins and Sally Schaefer
Thursday, August 29, 5:30 pm at Wilson Town Square, Knox Building, Buffalo AKG Museum, Buffalo. FREE
Live The Grove: Little Mountain Band w/ More Heat
Saturday, August 31, 4 pm - More Heat, 6:30 pm - Little Mountain Band (2 sets) at the Hilltop Inn & Grove, Alden, NY. $20
Battle of the Borderland Contest
Thursday, August 22, TBA at Town Ballroom, Buffalo.
Aristotle Jones + Shoot Ya String Band w/ Tyler Bagwell & Sally Schaefer
Saturday, August 31, 9 pm at Nietszche’s, Buffalo. $10
Buffalo Music Coalition presents Saturday Sessions at Flying Bison: The Alison Pipitone Band
Saturday, August 24, 4 pm at Flying Bison Brewing Company, Buffalo. Free.
Someday Maybe Band Celebrates the Life of Dave Ebersole
Friday, August 30, 7 pm at Stockman’s Tavern & Grove, East Amherst, NY.
2nd Annual Elmwood Village ArtFest
Saturday, August 24, 11 am - 8 pm and Sunday, August 25, 11 am - 7 pm, on Bidwell Parkway in Elmwood Village, Buffalo. FREE
Fairport Music Festival
Friday, August 23 and Saturday, August 24, various locations in Fairport, NY. See the Lineup here.
20th Annual Buffalo Funk Fest featuring The Rick James Legacy Band, Will Holton, The Diamond Classic Band, Delivered, and Atlantic Starr
The Buffalo Funk Festival celebrates Rick James's legacy and musical contributions. FREE
Seafood Boil Fundraiser to benefit the Sportsmen’s Americana Music Foundation
Saturday, August 31, 4 pm. - 7 pm, The Terrace at Delaware Park, Buffalo. $100 donation
Open Bar 4 pm. - 7 pm, Seafood Boil at 5 pm. Acoustic performance by Geno McManus at 4 pm. Get tickets here. OR from the SAMF store or a board member.
We're Not Yet Dead
Saturday, August 24, 8 pm at Sportsmen’s Tavern, Buffalo. $10
The Dreaming Tree (Dave Matthews Tribute Band)
Sunday, September 1, 4 pm at The Cowboy on The Lake, Blasdell, NY. $19.73
Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls w/ Bedouin Soundclash & Bridge City Sinners
Sunday, August 25, 6 pm doors at the Town Ballroom, Buffalo. $42.50 + fees
Food Truck Tuesdays: Jony James Band
Tuesday, August 27, 5 pm at Larkin Square, Buffalo. FREE
The Motet + Dopapod w/Perpetual Groove
Friday, August 30, 5:30 pm at Lincoln Hill Farms, Canandaigua, NY. $52.88/$94
Saga wsg/Carl Dixon
Saturday, August 24, 7:30 pm at the West Herr Riviera Theatre, North Tonawanda, NY. $39
Grosh
Saturday, August 31, 3 pm at Buffalo Olde Brewery, Buffalo.
UltraSound: The Secret Symphony of Plants
Sunday, August 25, 4 pm at the Artpark Mainstage Theater, Lewiston, NY. $12
Featuring music created for Artpark by Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith, Ricardo Romaneiro, Marcus Foster, John Kaefer, Brent Chancellor, and live plant DJs Golden Wheel Records.
JIMKATA
Saturday, August 31, 5 pm at Lincoln Hill Farms, Canandaigua, NY. FREE
Emily Wolfe w/ The Dangerous Method
Saturday, August 24, 8 pm in the 9th Ward at Babeville, Buffalo. $17/$20
Emo Night (Summer 2024 Edition) featuring Off The Wall
Saturday, August 24, 8 pm at Riff City, Buffalo. $19.75-$25.07
Beau Fleuve Music & Arts Celebration: Infinity Song, La Cassandra, Seyblu, Kameron Corvet, Elsie, DJ Ted Smooth + more
Sunday, August 25, 2 pm at Buffalo Central Terminal, Buffalo. $22 GA, + various passes available
Trae Sheehan wsg/Lauren Clifford
Friday, August 30, 7pm at The Lounge at Revolution Gallery, Buffalo. $10
“Trae Sheehan is a touring folk songwriter, performer, and sound engineer from the Nashville, Tennessee area. He has been writing songs and performing since he was 10 years old and has been touring North America in a minivan since high school. His songwriting is inspired by storytellers like Bob Dylan, the Eagles, and Randy Newman, and he often uses old stories and poems as inspiration for his lyrics. In 2020, he released his third full-length album, Postcards from the Country, on Half Moon Records.” Limited Tickets available.
Mad Caddies wsg/The Iron Roses and Skamagotchi
Saturday, August 24, 8 pm at Rec Room, Buffalo. $20 + fees
Chevelle wsg/Tigercub and Return To Dust
Monday, August 26, 7:30 pm at Buffalo RiverWorks, Buffalo. $56-$61.50
Steely Dead
Wednesday, August 28, 8 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $20/$25
City of Tonawanda Porchfest
Sunday, August 25, 1 - 6 pm, Various locations in Tonawanda, NY. Free. Info here.
Workingman’s Dead
Saturday, August 24, 8 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $15
Tom Stahl And The Dangerfields
Saturday, August 31, 5 pm at Duende at Silo City, Buffalo.
Music Matters Summer Concert FINALE: The Black Rock Beatles
Thursday, September 5, 6:30 pm at Harbor Walk, Buffalo. $10
Miers on Music is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
The question for me is, can anything possibly top that Tedeschi Trucks Band show? I'm still in awe 2 days later.