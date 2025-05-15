Where the Bands Are: This Week in Live Music and Concert News
A look back at last week, a look ahead to the coming weeks, some music news, and a few travel-worthy gigs
Hey there, music-freak family.
Thought I’d start a new section of this weekly column. Since time and economic reality prohibit me from writing full reviews of every show I’ve attended, or even the shows I couldn’t make it to that were worthy, it seems like a good idea to occasionally offer a “catch-all,” with some photos and videos from gigs that went down in the Buffalo area over the previous week.
Here are a few of them…
Carl Verheyen and his Band
Nietzsche’s, Buffalo, Friday, May 9
Soul Street
The Cave, Buffalo, Saturday, May 10
Buffalo Dead All Stars
Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, May 14
bob. - An Interpretation of Dylan, featuring members of moe.
Nietzsche’s, Buffalo, Thursday, May 8
Some new stuff…
$30 Ticket to Summer
Live Nation (I know, I know…) is offering $30 tickets to 1000+ concerts on Wednesday, May 21. Check out the list of eligible acts, get more info and grab tickets here.
Jam Cruise 22 Lineup Announced - Public on sale Friday
Tuesday, February 7- Saturday, February 12, 2026, Miami, FL-Grand Turk-Ocean Cay, Bahamas on MSC Divina. Cabins on sale now.
Phish: Riviera Maya 2026 Announced!
January 28-31, 2026, Moon Palace in Cancun, Mexico. Special Alumni Pre-Sale packages for previous attendees begins at 1 pm edt on Tuesday, May 20. Packages for public go on sale Wednesday, May 21 at 1 pm edt. Visit phishrivieramaya.com.
Music Matters Summer Concert Series
Thursdays, June 5 - September 4, 7-10 pm (plus 2 Special Friday shows, July 11 and August 1) at Sully’s Harbor Bar & Grill at Harbor Walk, Downtown Buffalo. $10.
June 5 - Olmsted Dub System & Critt’s Juke Joint
June 12 - Organ Fairchild
June 19 - Scarlet Begonias
June 26 - The Strictly Hip
July 3 - GROSH
July 10 - Jeff Miers’ Grateful Birthday Jam
**Friday, July 11 - Push the Lil’ Daisies (Ween tribute) ft/ Jason Staniszewski
July 17 - Little Mountain Band (plays the music of Little Feat and the Band)
July 24 - Lazlo Hollyfeld & Büe
July31 - The Scales (play the music of Phish)
**Friday, August 1 - Giant Panda Guerilla Dub Squad
August 7 - Relics (play the music of Pink Floyd)
August 14 - TBA
August 21 - The Garage Doors (play the music of The Doors)
August 28 - the Damone Jackson Outcome & Tiger Chung Lee
September 4 - The Black Rock Beatles
New And Noteworthy:
Billy Strings
Wednesday, November 11, at Blue Cross Arena, Rochester, NY. Artist presale now (sign up for password here.) Public onsale Friday, May 16 at 10 am.
Johnny Marr
Thursday, September 25, 8 pm at Electric City, Buffalo. Tickets: Venue presale Thursday, May 15 ay 10 am. CODE: FLOWERS. Public on sale Friday, May 16 at 10 am.
After Dark presents:
Peach Pit
Tuesday, September 15, 7 pm at Buffalo RiverWorks, Buffalo. Tickets on sale Friday, May 16.
Craig Finn & The Band of Forgiveness w/James Felice
Tuesday, October 21, 8 pm at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo. $30/$35. Tickets on sale Friday, May 16 at 10 am.
SoleTurn - Live Concert & Video Premier Event
Saturday, May 31, 8 pm at The Caz, South Buffalo. $19
Melvins w/ Red Kross
Friday, September 26, 8 pm at Electric City, Buffalo. Tickets: Venue presale Thursday, May 15 ay 10 am. CODE: FLOWERS. Public on sale Friday, May 16 at 10 am.
After Dark presents:
Cannibal Corpse
Tuesday, September 22, 7 pm at Buffalo RiverWorks, Buffalo. $51.66 - $77.29
Joss Stone
Wednesday, October 1, 7:30 pm at The University at Buffalo Center for the Arts, Buffalo. $50/$60/$70/$90. Tickets on sale now.
BTPM The Bridge presents:
Soccer Mommy wsg/ Dummy
Wednesday, September 24, 7 pm doors at Electric City, Buffalo.$ Presale tickets on sale Thursday, May 8 at noon, code: FLOWERS. Tickets on sale Friday, May 9 at 10 am.
Jessie Murph
Thursday, August 21, 7:30 pm at Terminal B at Outer Harbor, Buffalo, NY. $
Big Bad Voodoo Daddy's Wild & Swingin' Holiday Party
Tuesday, December 16, 7:30 pm at Riviera Theatre, North Tonawanda, NY. $49
John Papa Gros Band wsg/ Critt's Juke Joint
Saturday July 12, 2 pm doors at The Cave, Buffalo. $20/$25
Rockin’ at the Buffalo AKG 2025: The Beaches, The Trews, and Menno Versteeg of Hollerado
Saturday, June 14, 5 pm at the Buffalo AKG Art Museum, Buffalo. $62.50 (all incl)
The 5th Annual Hilltap Festival featuring Uncle Ben’s Remedy
Saturday, July 26, Holiday Valley, Ellicottville, NY.
(Early bird tickets are now on sale for $35 and include free parking, a lift ticket up to Spruce Lake, and a full-day of music and adventure sports demos and clinics. A twilight ticket will also be offered that provides admission to the base of the mountain for the final two musical performances.)
Young the Giant
Saturday, July 19, 8 pm at Seneca Niagara Event Center, Niagara Falls, NY. $55/$75/$95/$125
Vinny Appice’s Sabbath Knights: A Night Of Black Sabbath
Friday, August 1, 6 pm at Buffalo RiverWorks, Buffalo. $25
The Surfrajettes wsg/ Evil Things
Thursday, June 26, 5 pm doors at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo. $20
This week and beyond…
Zepparella
Thursday, May 15, 7 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $25/$30
Eberwine & Friends
Thursday, May 15, 7 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo. $10
Mary Ramsey & Joe Rozler
Thursday, May 15, 6:30 pm doors at PAUSA art house, Buffalo. $15/$13
Thursday Night Live: Wayne Moose Quartet wsg/Cindy Miller
Thursday, May 15, 5:30 pm at Wilson Town Square, Knox Building, Buffalo AKG Art Museum, Buffalo. FREE
The Fox Sisters and Thee Isolators
Friday, May 16, 8 pm at The Cave, Buffalo. $10
The Garage Doors
Friday, May 16, 8 pm at Evening Star Concert Hall, Niagara Falls, NY. $
Stress Dolls
Friday, May 16, 10 pm at Jack Rabbit, Buffalo. $
Emily Nenni wsg/ Dylan Earl
Friday, May 16, 8 pm at The 9th Ward in Babeville, Buffalo. $16/$20
Dead Flowers (an evening of the Rolling Stones)
Friday, May 16, 7 pm at The Cove, Depew, NY. $
Jon Lehning Presents: The Music of Roy Hargrove
Friday, May 16, 7 pm doors at PAUSA art house, Buffalo. $15/$20 stage area, $13 bar area
The Royal Scam – The Definitive Steely Dan Tribute
Friday, May 16, 7:30 pm at Riviera Theatre, North Tonawanda, NY. $20
Hamburg Music Festival
Friday, May 16 and Saturday, May 17, Multiple Sites, Hamburg, NY. $40 2-day pass.
Buffalo Porchfest
Saturday, May 17, 1-6 pm on various porches in the Elmwood Village, Buffalo.
Start Making Sense: Talking Heads Tribute
Saturday, May 17, 7 pm at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo. $25/$30
Buffalo Music Coalition presents:
Saturday Sessions: Greg Zeis
Saturday, May 17, 4-7 pm at Flying Bision Brewing Company, Buffalo. FREE
Alison Pipitone w/ Grace Stumberg
Saturday, May 17, 6 pm doors & kitchen, 7:30 pm show at The Caz, South Buffalo. $24-$29
Minuets & Mimosas: John Lehning & Harry Graser
Saturday, May 17, 1 pm at Duende in Silo City, Buffalo.
Dozo My Lady ft/Carolyn Lansom
Saturday, May 17, 7 pm doors at PAUSA art house, Buffalo. $15/$13
Steel Panther & Buckcherry
Sunday, May 18, 7 pm at Riviera Theatre, North Tonawanda, NY. $69
Liberty Hound Anniversary Patio Party ft/Dave Schulz
Sunday, May 18, 3 pm at Liberty Hound, Buffalo, NY. FREE
D’Mott “Higher” Single Release and Label Signing Party
Hosted by Tony “Grandtone” Simmons (A&R Exec. Rochester, NY) and music by DJ King Shad
Monday, May 19, 6:45 pm doors at The 9th Ward in Babeville, Buffalo. $20
Art of Jazz: The Emmet Cohen Trio
Sunday, May 18, 3pm at Lipsey Auditorium, Knox Building in Buffalo AKG Art Museum, Buffalo. GA $45/AKG member $40
Funtime presents:
Low Cut Connie
Wednesday, May 21, 7 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. $37.25
Lettuce
Wednesday, May 21, 7 pm at Electric City, Buffalo. $49.92/$109.14/$120.99
The Strictly Hip
Thursday, May 22, 7 pm doors at The 9th Ward in Babeville, Buffalo. $25
Hall Pass Heroes
Elmwood Village Charter Schools Music Department Fundraiser
Thursday, May 22, 6 pm doors at Duende in Silo City, Buffalo. $20
A Look Ahead…
J.WAIL Live Band ft/Natalie Cressman (Trey Anastasio Band), David Murphy (formerly of STS9), and members from Mihali Band, Hive Mind, and more
Friday, May 23, 8 pm at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo. $28.42-$33.85
Grateful Brunch w/Buffalo Dead All-Stars
Sunday, May 25, 1 pm at Jack Rabbit, Buffalo. Make reservations here.
House Concert with Austin, Texas outsider musician Ralph White w/Tyler Westcott
Sunday, May 25, 5 pm doors, pot-luck picnic and socializing, 7 pm show time at Marty Boratin & Susan Tanner’s House, Hamburg, NY. $10-$20 suggested donation
Tune Into Wellness: A Mental Health Concert ft/Halfstride w/ Pretty Good State University & Blaised and Confused
Sunday, May 25, 6 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works. $15
Sportsmens Americana Music Foundation benefit:
SAMF FEST: Willie Nile, 10 Cent Howl, Leroy Townes Band and The Love Supreme School
Memorial Day, Monday, May 26, 1 pm gates open at the Sportsmens Park, Buffalo. $20.00 SAMF Members (Availble at Sportsmens box office or with coupon code)/$30 public. Tickets on sale now.
The Garcia Project
Thursday, May 29, 7 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $20/$25
Funtime Presents
The Smiths etc, Murmur, Disintegration
Friday, May 30, 7 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. $25
The Ohlson Family Roadshow
From New Orleans.
Friday, May 30, TWO SHOWS: 7 pm and 9 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo. $20/$15.
ABtrio & Aircraft wsg/Isaiah Gethers and the Love Supreme School of Music faculty band
Friday, May 30, 8:30 pm doors at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo. $10
Twenty6 Productions presents:
Gantzer improv set w/members of Animal Envy, w/Witty Tarbox
Saturday, May 31, 8 pm doors at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo. $10
The Pine Dogs
Saturday, May 31, 3 pm doors at Sportsmens, Buffalo. $20
Simple Plan w/ We The Kings & Winona Fighter
Sunday, June 1, 6 pm doors at Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B, Buffalo. $58.73/$115.36
Black Joe Lewis & The Honeybears w/ Tim Britt Band
Wednesday, June 4, 7 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $23/$28
Free Sunday Blues at the Hilltop Inn and Grove
Sundays, May through August
Bill Does Bob: A Special Evening of Bill Kirchen and Bob Dylan Songs
Wednesday, June 4, 7 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo. $25
An Evening with Chris Trapper
Friday, June 6, 9 pm doors at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo. $25/$30
Funtime presents:
Lazlo Hollyfeld performs Radiohead - In Rainbows
Saturday, June 7, 7 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. $22.50
moe. and Umphrey’s McGee
Saturday, June 13, 5 pm doors at Sharkey’s Event Center, Syracuse, NY. $56.58
