Hey there, music-freak family.

Thought I’d start a new section of this weekly column. Since time and economic reality prohibit me from writing full reviews of every show I’ve attended, or even the shows I couldn’t make it to that were worthy, it seems like a good idea to occasionally offer a “catch-all,” with some photos and videos from gigs that went down in the Buffalo area over the previous week.

Here are a few of them…

Carl Verheyen and his Band

Nietzsche’s, Buffalo, Friday, May 9

Carl Verheyen and Band. Nietzsche's, Buffalo, May 9, 2025. All photos by Michael Lee Jackson.

Soul Street

The Cave, Buffalo, Saturday, May 10

Soul Street. The Cave, Buffalo, May 10, 2025. Photos by Jeff Miers.

Buffalo Dead All Stars

Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, May 14

Buffalo Dead All Stars. Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, May 14, 2025. Photo by James Seney.

bob. - An Interpretation of Dylan, featuring members of moe.

Nietzsche’s, Buffalo, Thursday, May 8

A view of a packed house at Nietzsche’s, as the crowd welcomes bob. - An Interpretation of Dylan, featuring Al Schnier and Vin Amico of moe. Photo by John Weber.

Some new stuff…

Live Nation (I know, I know…) is offering $30 tickets to 1000+ concerts on Wednesday, May 21. Check out the list of eligible acts, get more info and grab tickets here.

Jam Cruise 22 Lineup Announced - Public on sale Friday

Tuesday, February 7- Saturday, February 12, 2026, Miami, FL-Grand Turk-Ocean Cay, Bahamas on MSC Divina. Cabins on sale now.

January 28-31, 2026, Moon Palace in Cancun, Mexico. Special Alumni Pre-Sale packages for previous attendees begins at 1 pm edt on Tuesday, May 20. Packages for public go on sale Wednesday, May 21 at 1 pm edt. Visit phishrivieramaya.com.

Thursdays, June 5 - September 4, 7-10 pm (plus 2 Special Friday shows, July 11 and August 1) at Sully’s Harbor Bar & Grill at Harbor Walk, Downtown Buffalo. $10.

June 5 - Olmsted Dub System & Critt’s Juke Joint

June 12 - Organ Fairchild

June 19 - Scarlet Begonias

June 26 - The Strictly Hip

July 3 - GROSH

July 10 - Jeff Miers’ Grateful Birthday Jam

**Friday, July 11 - Push the Lil’ Daisies (Ween tribute) ft/ Jason Staniszewski

July 17 - Little Mountain Band (plays the music of Little Feat and the Band)

July 24 - Lazlo Hollyfeld & Büe

July31 - The Scales (play the music of Phish)

**Friday, August 1 - Giant Panda Guerilla Dub Squad

August 7 - Relics (play the music of Pink Floyd)

August 14 - TBA

August 21 - The Garage Doors (play the music of The Doors)

August 28 - the Damone Jackson Outcome & Tiger Chung Lee

September 4 - The Black Rock Beatles

New And Noteworthy:

Wednesday, November 11, at Blue Cross Arena, Rochester, NY. Artist presale now (sign up for password here.) Public onsale Friday, May 16 at 10 am.

Thursday, September 25, 8 pm at Electric City, Buffalo. Tickets: Venue presale Thursday, May 15 ay 10 am. CODE: FLOWERS. Public on sale Friday, May 16 at 10 am.

After Dark presents:

Tuesday, September 15, 7 pm at Buffalo RiverWorks, Buffalo. Tickets on sale Friday, May 16.

Tuesday, October 21, 8 pm at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo. $30/$35. Tickets on sale Friday, May 16 at 10 am.

Saturday, May 31, 8 pm at The Caz, South Buffalo. $19

Friday, September 26, 8 pm at Electric City, Buffalo. Tickets: Venue presale Thursday, May 15 ay 10 am. CODE: FLOWERS. Public on sale Friday, May 16 at 10 am.

After Dark presents:

Tuesday, September 22, 7 pm at Buffalo RiverWorks, Buffalo. $51.66 - $77.29

Wednesday, October 1, 7:30 pm at The University at Buffalo Center for the Arts, Buffalo. $50/$60/$70/$90. Tickets on sale now.

BTPM The Bridge presents:

Wednesday, September 24, 7 pm doors at Electric City, Buffalo.$ Presale tickets on sale Thursday, May 8 at noon, code: FLOWERS. Tickets on sale Friday, May 9 at 10 am.

Thursday, August 21, 7:30 pm at Terminal B at Outer Harbor, Buffalo, NY. $

Tuesday, December 16, 7:30 pm at Riviera Theatre, North Tonawanda, NY. $49

Saturday July 12, 2 pm doors at The Cave, Buffalo. $20/$25

Saturday, June 14, 5 pm at the Buffalo AKG Art Museum, Buffalo. $62.50 (all incl)

Saturday, July 26, Holiday Valley, Ellicottville, NY.

(Early bird tickets are now on sale for $35 and include free parking, a lift ticket up to Spruce Lake, and a full-day of music and adventure sports demos and clinics. A twilight ticket will also be offered that provides admission to the base of the mountain for the final two musical performances.)

Saturday, July 19, 8 pm at Seneca Niagara Event Center, Niagara Falls, NY. $55/$75/$95/$125

Friday, August 1, 6 pm at Buffalo RiverWorks, Buffalo. $25

Thursday, June 26, 5 pm doors at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo. $20

This week and beyond…

Thursday, May 15, 7 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $25/$30

Thursday, May 15, 7 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo. $10

Thursday, May 15, 6:30 pm doors at PAUSA art house, Buffalo. $15/$13

Thursday, May 15, 5:30 pm at Wilson Town Square, Knox Building, Buffalo AKG Art Museum, Buffalo. FREE

Friday, May 16, 8 pm at The Cave, Buffalo. $10

Friday, May 16, 8 pm at Evening Star Concert Hall, Niagara Falls, NY. $

Stress Dolls

Friday, May 16, 10 pm at Jack Rabbit, Buffalo. $

Friday, May 16, 8 pm at The 9th Ward in Babeville, Buffalo. $16/$20

Friday, May 16, 7 pm at The Cove, Depew, NY. $

Friday, May 16, 7 pm doors at PAUSA art house, Buffalo. $15/$20 stage area, $13 bar area

Friday, May 16, 7:30 pm at Riviera Theatre, North Tonawanda, NY. $20

Friday, May 16 and Saturday, May 17, Multiple Sites, Hamburg, NY. $40 2-day pass.

Saturday, May 17, 1-6 pm on various porches in the Elmwood Village, Buffalo.

Saturday, May 17, 7 pm at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo. $25/$30

Buffalo Music Coalition presents:

Saturday, May 17, 4-7 pm at Flying Bision Brewing Company, Buffalo. FREE

Saturday, May 17, 6 pm doors & kitchen, 7:30 pm show at The Caz, South Buffalo. $24-$29

Saturday, May 17, 1 pm at Duende in Silo City, Buffalo.

Saturday, May 17, 7 pm doors at PAUSA art house, Buffalo. $15/$13

Sunday, May 18, 7 pm at Riviera Theatre, North Tonawanda, NY. $69

Sunday, May 18, 3 pm at Liberty Hound, Buffalo, NY. FREE

Hosted by Tony “Grandtone” Simmons (A&R Exec. Rochester, NY) and music by DJ King Shad

Monday, May 19, 6:45 pm doors at The 9th Ward in Babeville, Buffalo. $20

Sunday, May 18, 3pm at Lipsey Auditorium, Knox Building in Buffalo AKG Art Museum, Buffalo. GA $45/AKG member $40

Funtime presents:

Wednesday, May 21, 7 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. $37.25

Wednesday, May 21, 7 pm at Electric City, Buffalo. $49.92/$109.14/$120.99

Thursday, May 22, 7 pm doors at The 9th Ward in Babeville, Buffalo. $25

Hall Pass Heroes

Elmwood Village Charter Schools Music Department Fundraiser

Thursday, May 22, 6 pm doors at Duende in Silo City, Buffalo. $20

A Look Ahead…

Friday, May 23, 8 pm at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo. $28.42-$33.85

Sunday, May 25, 1 pm at Jack Rabbit, Buffalo. Make reservations here.

Sunday, May 25, 5 pm doors, pot-luck picnic and socializing, 7 pm show time at Marty Boratin & Susan Tanner’s House, Hamburg, NY. $10-$20 suggested donation

Sunday, May 25, 6 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works. $15

Sportsmens Americana Music Foundation benefit:

SAMF FEST: Willie Nile, 10 Cent Howl, Leroy Townes Band and The Love Supreme School

Memorial Day, Monday, May 26, 1 pm gates open at the Sportsmens Park, Buffalo. $20.00 SAMF Members (Availble at Sportsmens box office or with coupon code)/$30 public. Tickets on sale now.

Thursday, May 29, 7 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $20/$25

Funtime Presents

Friday, May 30, 7 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. $25

From New Orleans.

Friday, May 30, TWO SHOWS: 7 pm and 9 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo. $20/$15.

Friday, May 30, 8:30 pm doors at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo. $10

Twenty6 Productions presents:

Gantzer improv set w/members of Animal Envy, w/Witty Tarbox

Saturday, May 31, 8 pm doors at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo. $10

Saturday, May 31, 3 pm doors at Sportsmens, Buffalo. $20

Sunday, June 1, 6 pm doors at Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B, Buffalo. $58.73/$115.36

Wednesday, June 4, 7 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $23/$28

Free Sunday Blues at the Hilltop Inn and Grove

Sundays, May through August

Bill Does Bob: A Special Evening of Bill Kirchen and Bob Dylan Songs

Wednesday, June 4, 7 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo. $25

Friday, June 6, 9 pm doors at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo. $25/$30

Funtime presents:

Saturday, June 7, 7 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. $22.50

Saturday, June 13, 5 pm doors at Sharkey’s Event Center, Syracuse, NY. $56.58

Photo Courtesy of Jamie Howard