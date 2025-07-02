Where the Bands Are: This Week in Live Music and Concert News
Black Sabbath's 'Back to the Beginning' to be live-streamed; New show announcements; This week's picks
(Have a cool concert or interesting event you know about? Email all the info and links to jeffmiersmusic@gmail.com to be considered for inclusion in Where the Bands Are.)
Hey there, music-freak family. The calendar is stuffed with enticing live music opportunities this week, but first, a little news…
It started with an ominous ‘Devil’s interval’ (aka a tritone) heralding the arrival of something thrillingly new and unbelievably heavy, via the side-one, track-one title song on Black Sabbath’s 1970 debut.
And on Saturday, July 5, over 75 million albums sold and some 55 years later, it will end right where it started, in Birmingham’s Villa Park, when Black Sabbath takes its final bow, capping a day of sets from the likes of Metallica, Slayer, Pantera, Gojira, Halestorm, Alice In Chains, Lamb Of God, Anthrax and Mastodon, with guest appearances from Billy Corgan (The Smashing Pumpkins), David Draiman (Disturbed), Duff McKagan & Slash (Guns ‘n Roses), Frank Bello (Anthrax), Fred Durst (Limp Bizkit), Jake E Lee, Jonathan Davis (Korn), KK Downing, Lzzy Hale (Halestorm), Mike Bordin (Faith No More), Rudy Sarzo, Sammy Hagar, Scott Ian (Anthrax), Sleep Token ii (Sleep Token), Papa V Perpetua (Ghost), Tom Morello (Rage Against The Machine), and Zakk Wylde. (Note that Wolfgang Van Halen has announced he will be unable to perform, due to a touring conflict.)
The stadium show sold out pretty much instantly, and there’s also the small matter of Birmingham, UK being 3,466 miles from Buffalo, NY. But fear not, lovers of the mighty riff - for $29.99, you’ll be able to invite Tony Iommi, Ozzy Osbourne, Geezer Butler and Bill Ward right into your living room. The show will be live-streamed, via backtothebeginning.com.
All proceeds from both hard ticket and live-stream sales will benefit the band’s chosen charities - Cure Parkinson’s, Birmingham Children’s Hospital, and Acorn Children’s Hospice, a Children’s Hospice supported by Aston Villa.
Thanks for the heavy memories, boys.
New And Noteworthy:
Yardcore
Thursday, July 17th, 8pm, at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo, NY. $15/$20. (A buy one-get one deal in honor of International Reggae Day is being offered on July 2, right here.)
Grateful Shred
Tuesday, October 28, 7 pm at Electric City, Buffalo. $36.01-71.55
The Motet w/ Michael Wilbur
Tuesday, November 4, 8 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $27/$30
THE SMITHS etc & Disintegration (Tribute to The Cure)
Friday, August 8, 7 pm doors at The Cave, Buffalo. $20/$25
Buffalo Music Club presents
Sounds of Buffalo Free Concert Series: Dead Alliance Buffalo
Friday, July 25, 6-9 pm at Wilkeson Pointe, Buffalo Waterfront. FREE
Funtime presents
The Lemonheads: Love Chant World Tour w/Erin Rae
Saturday, November 29, 7 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. $42.25.
After Dark presents
AFI w/TR/ST
Monday, October 6, 8:00 pm at Buffalo RiverWorks, Buffalo.
Twenty6 Productions presents
Too Many Zooz: Caravan Tour
Saturday, December 13, 8 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. $25/$30
After Dark presents
Texas is the Reason
Wednesday, September 17, 7 pm doors at Rec Room, Buffalo. $43.97
DSP Shows presents
Fruit Bats (solo)
Thursday, October 30, 8 pm at The 9th Ward in Babeville, Buffalo. $30/$35.
Tacos & Tequila Festival featuring Fat Joe, Fabolous, Bow Wow, Soulja Boy, Chamillionaire, Petey Pablo, Twista, Mike Jones, DH Ashton Martin.
Saturday, August 23, 2 pm at Outer Harbor Live @ Terminal B. $59/$149/$199.
Weird Phishes: Hybrid Mashups of Radiohead & Phish
Wednesday, August 13, 8 pm at The Caz, South Buffalo. $19
Funtime & Back II Back present
Lords of the Sound Ukrainian Symphony Orchestra: The Music of Hans Zimmer
Saturday, March 7, 7 pm at Shea’s Buffalo Theatre. $59.50 - $114.50.
Larry Fleet
Saturday, October 18, 7 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. $37.25
The Big Easy in Buffalo NOLA Series presents
Buckwheat Zydeco, Jr. wsg/Ten Cent Howl
Thursday September 4, 5pm doors at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo. $15/$20
This week…
Scott Celani (Tom Petty tribute) and Past Masters (Beatles tribute)
Wednesday, July 2, 6 pm at Gateway Harbor Park, North Tonawanda, NY. FREE
Robin Trower
Wednesday, July 2, 8 pm at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo. $45/$50 day of
Live at Larkin: Dirty Work (Tribute to Steely Dan)
Wednesday, July 2, 5 pm at Larkin Square, Buffalo. FREE
Murphy’s Law
Wednesday, July 2, 7 pm at Rec Room, Buffalo. $26.75
Todd Rundgren
Thursday, July 3, 8 pm at Artpark Mainstage Theater, Lewiston, NY. $46+
Music Matters Summer Concert Series: GROSH
Thursday, July 3, 7 pm at Sully’s Harbor Bar & Grill at Harbor Walk, Downtown Buffalo. $10. Catch the fireworks from Sahlen Field…Get tickets here!
Rock the Boat Funk Cruise w/Critt’s Juke Joint
Thursday, July 3, 6 pm at Buffalo Harbor Cruise, Downtown Buffalo. $37
Sue Kincaid + Joe Bellanti
Thursday, July 3, 6 pm at Duende at Silo City, Buffalo.
Dave Schulz
Thursday, July 3, 9 pm (After Music on Main) at RationAles, Williamsville, NY.
The Strictly Hip
Thursday, July 3, 7 pm doors at Sunset Bay Beach Club, Irving, NY. Tickets at door.
Greensky Bluegrass
Thursday, July 3, 6:30 pm at Outer Harbor Live @ Terminal B. $51-$85
Great Blue Heron Music Festival
Andy Frasco & The U.N. • Beats Antique • Donna the Buffalo • The Rumble ft. Chief Joseph Boudreaux Jr. • Dustbowl Revival • Cool Cool Cool • ShadowGrass • Driftwood • Jimkata • Ryan Montbleau • Sneezy and much more
Friday, July 4 - Sunday, July 6 in Sherman, NY. Get the full lineups and daily schedule here.
The Strictly Hip
Friday, July 4, 8 pm at Frankie Primo’s, North Tonawanda, NY.
Farrow
Friday, July 4, 9:30 pm at Jack Rabbit, Buffalo. $
Second Hand News
Friday, July 4, 7:30 pm at Diamond Hawk Golf Course and Pub, Cheektowaga, NY. $10
Wolfman Jack
Saturday, July 5, 8 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $15/$20
The Psychedelic Furs wsg/Chameleons
Saturday, July 5, 6:30 pm at Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B, Buffalo. $25/$45
Allen Degenerates
Saturday, July 5, 10 pm at Jack Rabbit, Buffalo. $
Girls of Grosh, Grosh and Transient Kicks
Saturday, July 5, 9 pm at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo. $10
Miller and the Other Sinners Trio
Saturday, July 5, 6 pm at RationAles, Williamsville, NY.
Lipsey Summer Jazz at the AKG: Wendell Rivera
Featuring Lisa Hasselback on piano, Ben Levitt on bass, Nelson Rivera on tenor, Hansel Herrera on trumpet, Calvin Rice on trumpet, and Joey Gonzalez on drums.
Sunday, July 6, 2-4 pm on the Lincoln Stairs overlooking Hoyt Lake, Buffalo AKG Museum, Buffalo. FREE
Soul Brunch w/ Ellen Pieroni and the Encyclopedia of Sound
Sunday, July 6, 1 - 4 pm at Jack Rabbit, Buffalo. Make a reservation.
Ellicottville Summer Music Festival: Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra: The Magical Music of Harry Potter
Sunday, July 6, 8 pm at Holiday Valley Resort, Ellicottville, NY.
Wiz Khalifa & Sean Paul w/DaBaby, Chevy Woods, Fedd the God, DJ Bonics
Sunday, July 6, 6:30 pm at Darien Lake Amphitheater, Buffalo. $30+
SPECIAL: Music Matters Summer Concert Series: Scarlet Begonias
Sunday, July 6, 6 pm at Sully’s at Harbor Walk, Buffalo. $10
Latin Jazz Codex
Sunday, July 6, 4 pm at Duende at Silo City, Buffalo. $
Smells Like Dave Grohl
Tuesday, July 8, 6:30 pm at The Creekside Banquets Facility, Cheektowaga, NY. $5
Bidwell Parkway Concert Series: Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra
Tuesday, July 8, 7 pm at Bidwell Parkway, Buffalo. FREE
Live at Larkin: Radiohead “the Bends” & Beyond by Zak Ward & the Million Dollar Question
Wednesday, July 9, 5 pm at Larkin Square, Buffalo. FREE
Music Is Art Songwriter Songwriter Showcase ft/Sara Elizabeth, MYQ Farrow, Jenuine Cello, and Michael DeLano
Wednesday, July 9, 7 pm doors at Jack Rabbit, Buffalo.
Taj Farrant
Wednesday, July 9, 8 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $30/$35
Greg Norton + Büddies: Celebrating 40+ years of Hüsker Dü w/Jon Snodgrass, Scott Reynolds and more
Wednesday, July 9, 7 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. $20/$25
Music Matters Summer Concert Series: Jeff Miers’ Grateful Birthday Jam
Thursday, July 10, 7 pm at Sully’s Harbor Bar & Grill at Harbor Walk, Downtown Buffalo. $10. Get tickets here!
Thursday & Main: Great Train Robbery wsg/Maria Aurigema Trio
Thursday, July 10, 5 - 8 pm at Fountain Plaza, Buffalo. FREE
Central Terminal Concert Series: Will Holton and Rod Bonner Trio
Thursday, July 10, 6 - 8 pm at Buffalo Central Terminal, Buffalo.
Juanes
Thursday, July 10, 7 pm at Electric City, Buffalo. $61.76
Coming up…
Professor Louie & The Crowmatix
Friday, July 11, 8 pm at Sportsmen’s Tavern, Buffalo. $20
Matt Incontro Sextet
Friday, July 11, 8 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo. $15/$13
Dead on the Farm: Little Mountain Band
Friday, July 11, 8 - 11 pm at Becker Farms Brewery, Gasport, NY. $10/$15
SPECIAL - Music Matters Summer Concert Series Friday Night: Push the Lil Daisies (Ween Tribute)
Friday, July 11, 7 pm at Sully’s at Harbor Walk, Buffalo. $15. Get tickets here!
Big Bad Voodoo Daddy
Friday, July 11, 8:15 pm at Chautauqua Institution, Chautauqua, NY. $55-$85
GROSH Plays Led Zeppelin
Saturday, July 12, 5 pm gates at Sportsmen’s Park, Buffalo. $20
Bad Sneakers – The Music of Steely Dan & Donald Fagen
Saturday, July 12, 8 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $20/$25
The Big Easy in Buffalo NOLA series
John Papa Gros Band wsg/Critt's Juke Joint
Saturday, July 12, 2 pm doors, 3 pm show at The Cave, Buffalo. $20/$25
Chris Beard w/ BEÜ
Saturday, July 12, 8 pm at The Caz, South Buffalo. $15
Kurt Vile & The Violators w/ Merce Lemon
Sunday, July 13, 8 pm at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo. $35/$40 day of
PAKT: Progressive Jam-Fusion Super Group ft/Percy Jones, Alex Skolnick, Kenny Grohowski, and Tim Motzer
Sunday, July 13, 7:30 pm at The Caz, Buffalo. $25-$30
Terrapin Flyer
Monday, July 14, 8 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $20/$25
Live at Larkin: 716 Day Salute to Rick James & B-Lo Funk w/Critt & Universal Phunk
Wednesday, July 16, 5 pm at Larkin Square, Buffalo. FREE
Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue w/JJ Grey & Mofro and Dumpstaphunk
Thursday, July 17, 6 pm at Artpark Amphitheater, Lewiston, NY. $26/45.50/55.50
Matthew Good And His Band w/ Texas King
Thursday, July 17, 7 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. $44.75
Dark Star Orchestra
Friday, July 18, 7 pm at Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B, Buffalo. $58-$114
Grace Potter and JohnnySwim
Saturday, July 19, 7 pm at Artpark Ampitheater, Lewiston, NY. $28-$56.
Young the Giant
Saturday, July 19, 8 pm at Seneca Niagara Event Center, Niagara Falls, NY. $$55, $75, $95, $125
Kim Mitchell
Saturday, July 19, 7:30 pm at West Herr Riviera Theatre, North Tonawanda, NY. $59
Live at Larkin: Springsteen’s Born to Run at 50 by Stoneflower
Wednesday, July 23 5 pm at Larkin Square, Buffalo. FREE
Samantha Crain
Wednesday, July 23, 8 pm at the 9th Ward in Babeville, Buffalo. $18/$22
Band of Brothers – Allman Brothers Tribute
Thursday, July 24, 8 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $20/$25
Sonny Landreth
Saturday, July 26, 8 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo. $40
Blackberry Smoke + Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs
Thursday, July 31, 5:30 pm at Artpark Amphitheater, Lewiston, NY. $27/$45.50/$55.50
Miers on Music is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.