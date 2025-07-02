AI Design by Kim Miers

Hey there, music-freak family. The calendar is stuffed with enticing live music opportunities this week, but first, a little news…

It started with an ominous ‘Devil’s interval’ (aka a tritone) heralding the arrival of something thrillingly new and unbelievably heavy, via the side-one, track-one title song on Black Sabbath’s 1970 debut.

And on Saturday, July 5, over 75 million albums sold and some 55 years later, it will end right where it started, in Birmingham’s Villa Park, when Black Sabbath takes its final bow, capping a day of sets from the likes of Metallica, Slayer, Pantera, Gojira, Halestorm, Alice In Chains, Lamb Of God, Anthrax and Mastodon, with guest appearances from Billy Corgan (The Smashing Pumpkins), David Draiman (Disturbed), Duff McKagan & Slash (Guns ‘n Roses), Frank Bello (Anthrax), Fred Durst (Limp Bizkit), Jake E Lee, Jonathan Davis (Korn), KK Downing, Lzzy Hale (Halestorm), Mike Bordin (Faith No More), Rudy Sarzo, Sammy Hagar, Scott Ian (Anthrax), Sleep Token ii (Sleep Token), Papa V Perpetua (Ghost), Tom Morello (Rage Against The Machine), and Zakk Wylde. (Note that Wolfgang Van Halen has announced he will be unable to perform, due to a touring conflict.)

The stadium show sold out pretty much instantly, and there’s also the small matter of Birmingham, UK being 3,466 miles from Buffalo, NY. But fear not, lovers of the mighty riff - for $29.99, you’ll be able to invite Tony Iommi, Ozzy Osbourne, Geezer Butler and Bill Ward right into your living room. The show will be live-streamed, via backtothebeginning.com.

All proceeds from both hard ticket and live-stream sales will benefit the band’s chosen charities - Cure Parkinson’s, Birmingham Children’s Hospital, and Acorn Children’s Hospice, a Children’s Hospice supported by Aston Villa.

Thanks for the heavy memories, boys.

New And Noteworthy:

Thursday, July 17th, 8pm, at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo, NY. $15/$20. (A buy one-get one deal in honor of International Reggae Day is being offered on July 2, right here.)

Tuesday, October 28, 7 pm at Electric City, Buffalo. $36.01-71.55

Tuesday, November 4, 8 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $27/$30

Friday, August 8, 7 pm doors at The Cave, Buffalo. $20/$25

Buffalo Music Club presents

Friday, July 25, 6-9 pm at Wilkeson Pointe, Buffalo Waterfront. FREE

Funtime presents

Saturday, November 29, 7 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. $42.25.

The Lemonheads.

After Dark presents

Monday, October 6, 8:00 pm at Buffalo RiverWorks, Buffalo.

Twenty6 Productions presents

Saturday, December 13, 8 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. $25/$30

After Dark presents

Wednesday, September 17, 7 pm doors at Rec Room, Buffalo. $43.97

DSP Shows presents

Thursday, October 30, 8 pm at The 9th Ward in Babeville, Buffalo. $30/$35.

Saturday, August 23, 2 pm at Outer Harbor Live @ Terminal B. $59/$149/$199.

Wednesday, August 13, 8 pm at The Caz, South Buffalo. $19

Funtime & Back II Back present

Saturday, March 7, 7 pm at Shea’s Buffalo Theatre. $59.50 - $114.50.

Saturday, October 18, 7 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. $37.25

The Big Easy in Buffalo NOLA Series presents

Thursday September 4, 5pm doors at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo. $15/$20

This week…

Wednesday, July 2, 6 pm at Gateway Harbor Park, North Tonawanda, NY. FREE

Wednesday, July 2, 8 pm at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo. $45/$50 day of

Wednesday, July 2, 5 pm at Larkin Square, Buffalo. FREE

Wednesday, July 2, 7 pm at Rec Room, Buffalo. $26.75

Thursday, July 3, 8 pm at Artpark Mainstage Theater, Lewiston, NY. $46+

Music Matters Summer Concert Series : GROSH

Thursday, July 3, 7 pm at Sully’s Harbor Bar & Grill at Harbor Walk, Downtown Buffalo. $10. Catch the fireworks from Sahlen Field…Get tickets here!

Thursday, July 3, 6 pm at Buffalo Harbor Cruise, Downtown Buffalo. $37

Sue Kincaid + Joe Bellanti

Thursday, July 3, 6 pm at Duende at Silo City, Buffalo.

Thursday, July 3, 9 pm (After Music on Main) at RationAles, Williamsville, NY.

Thursday, July 3, 7 pm doors at Sunset Bay Beach Club, Irving, NY. Tickets at door.

Thursday, July 3, 6:30 pm at Outer Harbor Live @ Terminal B. $51-$85

Andy Frasco & The U.N. • Beats Antique • Donna the Buffalo • The Rumble ft. Chief Joseph Boudreaux Jr. • Dustbowl Revival • Cool Cool Cool • ShadowGrass • Driftwood • Jimkata • Ryan Montbleau • Sneezy and much more

Friday, July 4 - Sunday, July 6 in Sherman, NY. Get the full lineups and daily schedule here.

Friday, July 4, 8 pm at Frankie Primo’s, North Tonawanda, NY.

Friday, July 4, 9:30 pm at Jack Rabbit, Buffalo. $

Friday, July 4, 7:30 pm at Diamond Hawk Golf Course and Pub, Cheektowaga, NY. $10

Saturday, July 5, 8 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $15/$20

Saturday, July 5, 6:30 pm at Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B, Buffalo. $25/$45

Saturday, July 5, 10 pm at Jack Rabbit, Buffalo. $

Saturday, July 5, 9 pm at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo. $10

Saturday, July 5, 6 pm at RationAles, Williamsville, NY.

Featuring Lisa Hasselback on piano, Ben Levitt on bass, Nelson Rivera on tenor, Hansel Herrera on trumpet, Calvin Rice on trumpet, and Joey Gonzalez on drums.

Sunday, July 6, 2-4 pm on the Lincoln Stairs overlooking Hoyt Lake, Buffalo AKG Museum, Buffalo. FREE

Sunday, July 6, 1 - 4 pm at Jack Rabbit, Buffalo. Make a reservation.

Sunday, July 6, 8 pm at Holiday Valley Resort, Ellicottville, NY.

Sunday, July 6, 6:30 pm at Darien Lake Amphitheater, Buffalo. $30+

Sunday, July 6, 6 pm at Sully’s at Harbor Walk, Buffalo. $10

Latin Jazz Codex

Sunday, July 6, 4 pm at Duende at Silo City, Buffalo. $

Tuesday, July 8, 6:30 pm at The Creekside Banquets Facility, Cheektowaga, NY. $5

Tuesday, July 8, 7 pm at Bidwell Parkway, Buffalo. FREE

Wednesday, July 9, 5 pm at Larkin Square, Buffalo. FREE

Wednesday, July 9, 7 pm doors at Jack Rabbit, Buffalo.

Wednesday, July 9, 8 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $30/$35

Greg Norton + Büddies: Celebrating 40+ years of Hüsker Dü w/Jon Snodgrass, Scott Reynolds and more

Wednesday, July 9, 7 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. $20/$25

Music Matters Summer Concert Series: Jeff Miers’ Grateful Birthday Jam

Thursday, July 10, 7 pm at Sully’s Harbor Bar & Grill at Harbor Walk, Downtown Buffalo. $10. Get tickets here!

Thursday, July 10, 5 - 8 pm at Fountain Plaza, Buffalo. FREE

Thursday, July 10, 6 - 8 pm at Buffalo Central Terminal, Buffalo.

Thursday, July 10, 7 pm at Electric City, Buffalo. $61.76

Coming up…

Friday, July 11, 8 pm at Sportsmen’s Tavern, Buffalo. $20

Friday, July 11, 8 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo. $15/$13

Friday, July 11, 8 - 11 pm at Becker Farms Brewery, Gasport, NY. $10/$15

SPECIAL - Music Matters Summer Concert Series Friday Night: Push the Lil Daisies (Ween Tribute)

Friday, July 11, 7 pm at Sully’s at Harbor Walk, Buffalo. $15. Get tickets here!

Friday, July 11, 8:15 pm at Chautauqua Institution, Chautauqua, NY. $55-$85

Saturday, July 12, 5 pm gates at Sportsmen’s Park, Buffalo. $20

Saturday, July 12, 8 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $20/$25

The Big Easy in Buffalo NOLA series

Saturday, July 12, 2 pm doors, 3 pm show at The Cave, Buffalo. $20/$25

Saturday, July 12, 8 pm at The Caz, South Buffalo. $15

Sunday, July 13, 8 pm at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo. $35/$40 day of

Sunday, July 13, 7:30 pm at The Caz, Buffalo. $25-$30

Monday, July 14, 8 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $20/$25

Wednesday, July 16, 5 pm at Larkin Square, Buffalo. FREE

Thursday, July 17, 6 pm at Artpark Amphitheater, Lewiston, NY. $26/45.50/55.50

Matthew Good And His Band w/ Texas King

Thursday, July 17, 7 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. $44.75

Friday, July 18, 7 pm at Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B, Buffalo. $58-$114

Saturday, July 19, 7 pm at Artpark Ampitheater, Lewiston, NY. $28-$56.

Saturday, July 19, 8 pm at Seneca Niagara Event Center, Niagara Falls, NY. $$55, $75, $95, $125

Saturday, July 19, 7:30 pm at West Herr Riviera Theatre, North Tonawanda, NY. $59

Wednesday, July 23 5 pm at Larkin Square, Buffalo. FREE

Wednesday, July 23, 8 pm at the 9th Ward in Babeville, Buffalo. $18/$22

Thursday, July 24, 8 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $20/$25

Saturday, July 26, 8 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo. $40

Thursday, July 31, 5:30 pm at Artpark Amphitheater, Lewiston, NY. $27/$45.50/$55.50