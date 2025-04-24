AI Design by Kim Miers

Hey there, music-freak family.

We’ve got an awful lot to cover, so I’ll save the blah-blah-blah for later, and get right to it…

A few events for a good cause:

Myanmar Earthquake Relief Benefit Concert

This Saturday, April 26, Buffalo String Works hosts this benefit at Asbury Hall from 11am to 1:30 pm.

Per Buffalo String Works: “The Benefit Concert will raise funds to support emergency relief efforts for those impacted by the disaster. Buffalo is home to a vibrant and resilient Burmese community, and this event is both an act of solidarity and a celebration of their cultural contributions to our city.”

The event will include “live performances by local musicians and dancers, including traditional Burmese and Karen dance, string ensembles, guitarists, and more. Attendees can also enjoy authentic food from Burmese-owned restaurants, shop handmade crafts from local artisans, and participate in engaging activities for children.”

“This is more than just a concert—it’s a call to action,” said Aye Min Thant, Niagara St. Site Manager for Buffalo Stringworks, and Myamar native. “We want to show our neighbors in Myanmar, and here in Buffalo, that they are not alone. Through music, food, and community, we hope to create both joy and meaningful support.”

It’s FREE and open to public, but donations are strongly encouraged! Please RSVP here.

Sunday, May 25, 6 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works. $15

“Buffalo’s local musicians are coming together to support mental wellness in our community. As advocates for mental health awareness and community strength, we are proud to present a special concert that aims to foster understanding and promote the vital resources available in our area. This event will feature an incredible lineup of local talent, united by the belief that music can bring about healing and change.”

KeyBank Live at Larkin 2025 Lineup Announced

6/4 Miller & the Other Sinners ft. MYQ Farrow

6/11 Grace Stumberg Band & the Twang Gang with special guests

6/18 James Andrews & The Crescent City All Stars with the George Caldwell Trio presented by Big Easy in Buffalo

6/25 Talking Dad Heads

7/2 Dirty Work: A Tribute to Steely Dan

7/9 Radiohead “the Bends” & Beyond by Zak Ward & the Million Dollar Question

7/16 716 Day Salute to Rick James & B-Lo Funk by Critt & Universal Phunk

7/23 Springsteen’s Born to Run at 50 presented by Stoneflower

7/30 Handsome Jack Does CCR

8/6 Ticketed event, TBA

8/13 Songbirds: A Tribute to Fleetwood Mac

8/20 Record Store Night with the Damone Jackson Outcome & special guests

8/27 Grosh Prime ft. Alex McArthur, Harry Graser & Zak Ward

Everclear to play a free show on Monday, August 11.

Wednesday, August 6, 7:30 pm at the Grandstand. FREE with fair admission.

Thursday, August 7, 7:30 pm at the Grandstand. $101.95/90.65/$79.35. Tickets on sale to the general public June 6 at 10AM - online only.

Happy Together Tour ft/ The Turtles, Jay and the Americans, Little Anthony, Gary Puckett & the Union Gap, The Vogues, and The Cowsills

Friday, August 8, 7:30 pm at the Grandstand. $62.40/$51.10/$39.80. Tickets on sale to the general public June 6 at 10AM - online only.

Saturday, August 9, 7:30 pm at the Grandstand. $68.05/$56.75/$45.45. Tickets on sale to the general public June 6 at 10AM - online only.

Sunday, August 10, 6 pm at the Grandstand. $74.70/$63.40/$52.10. Tickets on sale to the general public June 6 at 10AM - online only.

Monday, August 11, 7:30 pm at the Grandstand. FREE with fair admission.

*Members of the Erie County Agricultural Society receive early access to purchase tickets on June 5 if they apply by May 31, 2025.

And just a reminder:

Last shows of Jazz Appreciation Month

Over the next week, shows include The Passion of Bach and Coltrane by Grammy Winning Jeffrey Scott at Lippes Hall; The Waz Duo at Dick and Jenny’s, Guabaza Presents: Latin Roots Music (sold out), Hot Club of Buffalo and John Troy Quartet at PAUSA art house.

JazzBuffalo lists a number of performances through the end of the month. Visit the website for full listings and information on JAM.

July 3 through July 6 in Sherman NY. Volunteers can apply until July 8. Get tickets and camping here.

Borderland Band Camp, sponsored by Buffalo Music Club, Sportsmens Americana Music Foundation and Borderland Music Festival, is a 6-day summer music program (August 18-20 and August 25-27) for middle-school and high-school teens with a BIG goal—to share the stage with professional musicians for two live performances, culminating in a spot on the Homespun Stage at Borderland Music + Arts Festival.

Sign up through April 30 for early bird price of $50 off. Limited spots available. Scholarships are also available for qualified applicants.

New And Noteworthy:

Friday, July 18, 6 pm doors at Terminal B at Outer Harbor, Buffalo, NY. $45-$95. Tickets on sale Wednesday, April 23.

Tuesday, August 19, at 6 pm at Artpark Amphitheater, Lewiston, NY. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 25 at 10 am.

After Dark presents

Wednesday, July 2, 7 pm at Rec Room, Buffalo, NY. $26.70

Sunday, September 28, 7 pm at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. Tickets go on sale Thursday, April 24.

After Dark presents

Saturday, June 14, 6:30 pm at Rec Room, Buffalo, NY. $27.21

Saturday, June 14, 6:30 pm doors at The Caz, South Buffalo. $15

From New Orleans

Friday, May 30, TWO SHOWS: 7 pm and 9 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo. $20/$15.

Friday, June 27, 6:30 pm doors at The Caz, South Buffalo. $30-$35’

Anybody Out There: A Tribute to Pink Floyd performing Dark Side of the Moon & Wish You Were Here in their entirety

Saturday, June 28, Dinner & Show - 6:30 pm seating, 8 pm show at The Caz, South Buffalo. $84-$89

Friday, June 6, 9pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo. $25/$30

Tuesday, June 17, 7 pm at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. Tickets on sale April 23.

Sunday, August 17, noon - 6 pm at Griffis Sculpture Park, East Otto, NY. $25/Kids 12 and under FREE

Saturday, September 27, 6 pm doors at Asbury Hall in Babeville, NY. $35/$45

Monday, May 5, 7 pm at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo. $$

Carl Verheyen (of Supertramp, Stewart Copeland’s PDO)

Friday, May 9, 8 pm doors at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo. $20 GA adv/$25 Preferred adv OR $25 DOS/$20 Preferred DOS

Sunday, July 20, 2 pm doors, 4 pm show at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo. $30

This week and beyond…

Thursday, April 24, 5:30 pm at Wilson Town Square, Knox Building, Buffalo AKG Art Museum, Buffalo. FREE

Thursday, April 24, 7:30 pm doors at Nietszche’s, Buffalo. $12.51

Thursday, April 24, 8 pm at Milkie’s, Buffalo. $10

Thursday, April 24, 6:30 pm doors at the 9th Ward in Babeville, Buffalo. $25/$30

Friday, April 25, 6:30 pm doors at The Palace Theatre, Lockport, NY. $20

Friday, April 25, 9:30 pm at Jack Rabbit, Buffalo. $5

Friday, April 25, 7 pm doors at Becker Farms, Gasport, NY. $10/$15

Funtime Presents:

Friday, April 25, 8 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. $42.25

Pappy Martin Legacy Jazz Collective presents:

Friday, April 25, 7 pm at Elm Christian Fellowship, Buffalo. FREE

Friday, April 25, 8 pm doors at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo. $20 GA adv/$25 Preferred adv OR $25 DOS/$20 Preferred DOS

Friday, April 25, 7 pm discussion, 7:30 pm performance at Lippes Concert Hall at Slee Hall, UB North Campus. $20

Friday, April 25, 7 pm doors at The Lounge at Revolution Gallery, Buffalo. $10

Friday, April 25, 6:30 doors at The Caz, Buffalo. $20

Saturday, April 26, 7 pm doors at The Lounge at Revolution Gallery, Buffalo. $10

Saturday, April 26, 8 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo. $25

MNM resents:

Saturday, April 26, 9 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $22

Buffalo Dead All Stars

Saturday, April 26, 7 pm at Molly Maguires, South Buffalo.

Saturday, April 26, 6:30 doors at The Caz, Buffalo. $25

Saturday, April 26, 8 pm at The Cove, Depew, NY. $10

Saturday, April 26, 4 pm doors at Buffalo RiverWorks, Buffalo. $20/$25

Saturday, April 26, 7 pm at The Riviera Theater, North Tonawanda, NY. $59

Buffalo Music Coalition presents:

Saturday, April 26, 4-7 pm at Flying Bison Brewing Company, Buffalo. FREE

The Clapton Band - The Music of Eric Clapton

Saturday, April 26, 8 pm at The Cave, Buffalo. $

Music is Art is presents:

Saturday, April 26 - Sunday, April 27, 11am - 3 pm at the Buffalo History Museum and Japanese Gardens. FREE. Full schedule here.

Saturday, April 26, 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo. $13/$15.

Sunday, April 27, 4:30 pm doors, 6 pm show at The Caz, Buffalo. FREE

Sunday, April 27, at 5:30 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $20/$25

“…a night of music, community, and celebration to raise funds to keep the Free Weekly Flow Jam alive and thriving at Hoyt Lake in Delaware Park! This beloved summer tradition returns Memorial Day weekend, and we need your help to ensure it remains free and open to all. Enjoy live music, exciting raffles featuring local artists and vendors, a 50/50 drawing, and more!”

Ft/ Folkfaces, Ed & Tina, Leroy Townes, Kate Clark, Dee Adams, Bill Smith, Marty Peters, Jungle Steve, Charlie Coughlin, Tyler Bagwell & Sally Schaefer & John Martz

Sunday, April 27, 2 pm doors at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo. $20

DSP Shows presents:

Sunday, April 27, 7pm doors, 8pm at The 9th Ward in Babeville, Buffalo. $20/$25

Soul Brunch with Ellen Pieroni & the Encyclopedia of Soul

Sunday, April 27, 1-4 pm at Jack Rabbit, Buffalo. Make reservations here.

Sunday, April 27, at 7 pm at Electric City, Buffalo. $32.92+

Sunday, April 27, at 3 pm in the Mary Seaton Room, Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo. $45.50

Kleinhans Music Hall & Soul of Buffalo present:

Tuesday, April 29, 7 pm at Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo. $75.50-131.50

Funtime presents:

Tuesday, April 29, 6 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. $41.25

Tuesday, April 29, 7 pm at Jack Rabbit, Buffalo.

Performances by Chris Deuel, Amanda Bridges, Stevie Fleck, Ed Koban, Mister Thank You and Taka.

Wednesday, April 30, 6 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $

Wednesday, April 30, 7 pm at West Herr Rivera Theatre, North Tonawanda, NY. $79

Olmsted Dub System

Wednesday, April 30, 7 pm at Jack Rabbit, Buffalo.

Thursday, May 1, 6 pm at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo. $30/$35

A Multimedia performance by Ella Joseph with Tiffany DuMouchelle, Joel Hunt, and Aaron Troy

Thursday, May 1, 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo. $20/$15

The Historic Colored Musicians Club & Jazz Museum presents

Thursday, May 1, 7 pm doors The Lounge at Revolution Gallery, Buffalo. $10

Thursday, May 1, 8 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $20/$25

Thursday, May 1, 5:30 pm at Wilson Town Square, Knox Building, Buffalo AKG Art Museum, Buffalo. FREE

A Look Ahead…

Eamon Rayhn - Vocals, Bass, Drew Azzinaro - Vocals, Guitar and Ethan Fox - Drums

Friday, May 2, 5 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo. $

FTMP Events presents:

Friday, May 2, 9 pm doors at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo. $20/$25

Friday, May 2, 7 pm doors at PAUSA art house, Buffalo. $20/$15

Hockey Songs & Murder Ballads

Friday, May 2, 6:30 pm doors at The Caz, Buffalo. $20-$30

"HIPstory" featuring one song from every album by The Tragically Hip

Saturday, May 3, 6:30 pm doors at The Caz, Buffalo. $20

Saturday, May 3, 8 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $20/$25

Saturday, May 3, 8 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo. $15

Featuring Kelley Hunt & The 5, Bruce Wojick & The Struggle, Tommy Z, Rod Nickson, Dave Thurman & Grace Lougen, and Eric Weinholtz Band

Sunday, May 4, 2 pm - 10 pm at Buffalo RiverWorks, Buffalo. $30

Tuesday, May 6, 7 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $32/$38

Featuring Al Shmier & Vinnie Amico (of moe.), Brian Lauri, Zach Fleitz, Charley Orlando

Thursday, May 8, 7 pm doors at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo. $25 Adv/$30 DoS

Buffalo Music Coalition presents:

Friday, May 9, 8 pm at Asbury Hall in in Babeville, Buffalo. $25/$30

Monday, May 12, 8pm at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo. $28/$32

Tuesday, May 13, 7 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $25/$30

Buffalo Dead All-Stars ft/members of Sonic Garden, Workingmans Dead, Maniacs and Sunshine & Company

Wednesday, May 14, 7 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo. $10

Twenty6 Productions presents:

Saturday, May 17, 7 pm at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo. $25/$30

Wednesday, May 21, 7 pm at Electric City, Buffalo. $49.92/$109.14/$120.99

Friday, May 23, 8 pm at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo. $28.42-$33.85

Thursday, May 29, 7 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $20/$25

Gantzer improv set w/members of Animal Envy, w/Witty Tarbox

Saturday, May 31, 8 pm doors at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo. $10