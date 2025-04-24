(Have a cool concert or interesting event you know about? Email all the info and links to jeffmiersmusic@gmail.com to be considered for inclusion in Where the Bands Are.)
Hey there, music-freak family.
We’ve got an awful lot to cover, so I’ll save the blah-blah-blah for later, and get right to it…
A few events for a good cause:
Myanmar Earthquake Relief Benefit Concert
This Saturday, April 26, Buffalo String Works hosts this benefit at Asbury Hall from 11am to 1:30 pm.
Per Buffalo String Works: “The Benefit Concert will raise funds to support emergency relief efforts for those impacted by the disaster. Buffalo is home to a vibrant and resilient Burmese community, and this event is both an act of solidarity and a celebration of their cultural contributions to our city.”
The event will include “live performances by local musicians and dancers, including traditional Burmese and Karen dance, string ensembles, guitarists, and more. Attendees can also enjoy authentic food from Burmese-owned restaurants, shop handmade crafts from local artisans, and participate in engaging activities for children.”
“This is more than just a concert—it’s a call to action,” said Aye Min Thant, Niagara St. Site Manager for Buffalo Stringworks, and Myamar native. “We want to show our neighbors in Myanmar, and here in Buffalo, that they are not alone. Through music, food, and community, we hope to create both joy and meaningful support.”
It’s FREE and open to public, but donations are strongly encouraged! Please RSVP here.
Tune Into Wellness: A Mental Health Concert ft/Halfstride w/ Pretty Good State University & Blaised and Confused
Sunday, May 25, 6 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works. $15
“Buffalo’s local musicians are coming together to support mental wellness in our community. As advocates for mental health awareness and community strength, we are proud to present a special concert that aims to foster understanding and promote the vital resources available in our area. This event will feature an incredible lineup of local talent, united by the belief that music can bring about healing and change.”
KeyBank Live at Larkin 2025 Lineup Announced
6/4 Miller & the Other Sinners ft. MYQ Farrow
6/11 Grace Stumberg Band & the Twang Gang with special guests
6/18 James Andrews & The Crescent City All Stars with the George Caldwell Trio presented by Big Easy in Buffalo
6/25 Talking Dad Heads
7/2 Dirty Work: A Tribute to Steely Dan
7/9 Radiohead “the Bends” & Beyond by Zak Ward & the Million Dollar Question
7/16 716 Day Salute to Rick James & B-Lo Funk by Critt & Universal Phunk
7/23 Springsteen’s Born to Run at 50 presented by Stoneflower
7/30 Handsome Jack Does CCR
8/6 Ticketed event, TBA
8/13 Songbirds: A Tribute to Fleetwood Mac
8/20 Record Store Night with the Damone Jackson Outcome & special guests
8/27 Grosh Prime ft. Alex McArthur, Harry Graser & Zak Ward
185th Erie County Fair Concerts
1964 The Tribute
Wednesday, August 6, 7:30 pm at the Grandstand. FREE with fair admission.
Foreigner
Thursday, August 7, 7:30 pm at the Grandstand. $101.95/90.65/$79.35. Tickets on sale to the general public June 6 at 10AM - online only.
Happy Together Tour ft/ The Turtles, Jay and the Americans, Little Anthony, Gary Puckett & the Union Gap, The Vogues, and The Cowsills
Friday, August 8, 7:30 pm at the Grandstand. $62.40/$51.10/$39.80. Tickets on sale to the general public June 6 at 10AM - online only.
Shaggy
Saturday, August 9, 7:30 pm at the Grandstand. $68.05/$56.75/$45.45. Tickets on sale to the general public June 6 at 10AM - online only.
Tracy Lawrence w/ Sammy Kershaw and Collin Raye
Sunday, August 10, 6 pm at the Grandstand. $74.70/$63.40/$52.10. Tickets on sale to the general public June 6 at 10AM - online only.
Everclear
Monday, August 11, 7:30 pm at the Grandstand. FREE with fair admission.
*Members of the Erie County Agricultural Society receive early access to purchase tickets on June 5 if they apply by May 31, 2025.
And just a reminder:
Last shows of Jazz Appreciation Month
Over the next week, shows include The Passion of Bach and Coltrane by Grammy Winning Jeffrey Scott at Lippes Hall; The Waz Duo at Dick and Jenny’s, Guabaza Presents: Latin Roots Music (sold out), Hot Club of Buffalo and John Troy Quartet at PAUSA art house.
JazzBuffalo lists a number of performances through the end of the month. Visit the website for full listings and information on JAM.
Great Blue Heron Festival 2025
July 3 through July 6 in Sherman NY. Volunteers can apply until July 8. Get tickets and camping here.
LAST WEEK for early bird price to join Borderland Band Camp!
Borderland Band Camp, sponsored by Buffalo Music Club, Sportsmens Americana Music Foundation and Borderland Music Festival, is a 6-day summer music program (August 18-20 and August 25-27) for middle-school and high-school teens with a BIG goal—to share the stage with professional musicians for two live performances, culminating in a spot on the Homespun Stage at Borderland Music + Arts Festival.
Sign up through April 30 for early bird price of $50 off. Limited spots available. Scholarships are also available for qualified applicants.
New And Noteworthy:
Dark Star Orchestra
Friday, July 18, 6 pm doors at Terminal B at Outer Harbor, Buffalo, NY. $45-$95. Tickets on sale Wednesday, April 23.
Cypress Hill & Atmosphere: Dank Daze of Summer Tour wsgs/ Lupe Fiasco and The Pharcyde
Tuesday, August 19, at 6 pm at Artpark Amphitheater, Lewiston, NY. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 25 at 10 am.
After Dark presents
Murphy’s Law wsg/ The Take
Wednesday, July 2, 7 pm at Rec Room, Buffalo, NY. $26.70
Elbow
Sunday, September 28, 7 pm at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. Tickets go on sale Thursday, April 24.
After Dark presents
Youth Fountain
Saturday, June 14, 6:30 pm at Rec Room, Buffalo, NY. $27.21
STAVO Presents: 44th Anniversary Tribute to Rush's Moving Pictures
Saturday, June 14, 6:30 pm doors at The Caz, South Buffalo. $15
The Ohlson Family Roadshow
From New Orleans
Friday, May 30, TWO SHOWS: 7 pm and 9 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo. $20/$15.
Anybody Out There: A Tribute to Pink Floyd
Friday, June 27, 6:30 pm doors at The Caz, South Buffalo. $30-$35’
Anybody Out There: A Tribute to Pink Floyd performing Dark Side of the Moon & Wish You Were Here in their entirety
Saturday, June 28, Dinner & Show - 6:30 pm seating, 8 pm show at The Caz, South Buffalo. $84-$89
An Evening with Chris Trapper
Friday, June 6, 9pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo. $25/$30
Laura Jane Grace & the Mississippi Medicals
Tuesday, June 17, 7 pm at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. Tickets on sale April 23.
2025 Griffis Sculpture Park Summer Festival ft/Smilo & the Ghost, Olmsted Dub System, JGB Shibuki, Tsavo Highway, Benjamin Perrello and Patricia Griffis
Sunday, August 17, noon - 6 pm at Griffis Sculpture Park, East Otto, NY. $25/Kids 12 and under FREE
Lucero: Celebrating 20 Years of "Nobody's Darlings" w/ Jessica Lea Mayfield
Saturday, September 27, 6 pm doors at Asbury Hall in Babeville, NY. $35/$45
Cinco De Mayo Party ft/Sqwerv w/ Loaded and Gorgeous
Monday, May 5, 7 pm at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo. $$
Carl Verheyen (of Supertramp, Stewart Copeland’s PDO)
Friday, May 9, 8 pm doors at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo. $20 GA adv/$25 Preferred adv OR $25 DOS/$20 Preferred DOS
Chuck Prophet and His Cumbia Shoes
Sunday, July 20, 2 pm doors, 4 pm show at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo. $30
This week and beyond…
Thursday Night Live: Curtis Lovell
Thursday, April 24, 5:30 pm at Wilson Town Square, Knox Building, Buffalo AKG Art Museum, Buffalo. FREE
Head North Album Release w/ Previous Love & Michael Heubusch
Thursday, April 24, 7:30 pm doors at Nietszche’s, Buffalo. $12.51
Fistful of Rage (Rage Against the Machine tribute) wsg/Brittle Minds, Space Cowboys
Thursday, April 24, 8 pm at Milkie’s, Buffalo. $10
Bruce Wojick & Jamie Holka: Brothers of Invention
Thursday, April 24, 6:30 pm doors at the 9th Ward in Babeville, Buffalo. $25/$30
Handsome Jack w/ Johnny Nobody and Uncanny Valley
Friday, April 25, 6:30 pm doors at The Palace Theatre, Lockport, NY. $20
BEü
Friday, April 25, 9:30 pm at Jack Rabbit, Buffalo. $5
Dead on the Farm Concert Series: Little Mountain Band plays Grateful Dead
Friday, April 25, 7 pm doors at Becker Farms, Gasport, NY. $10/$15
Funtime Presents:
Mercury Rev w/Wild Pink
Friday, April 25, 8 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. $42.25
Pappy Martin Legacy Jazz Collective presents:
Sullivan Fortner Trio
Friday, April 25, 7 pm at Elm Christian Fellowship, Buffalo. FREE
Joseph Arthur w/ Douglas Joyman
Friday, April 25, 8 pm doors at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo. $20 GA adv/$25 Preferred adv OR $25 DOS/$20 Preferred DOS
The Passion of Bach and Coltrane by Grammy Winning Jeffrey Scott
Friday, April 25, 7 pm discussion, 7:30 pm performance at Lippes Concert Hall at Slee Hall, UB North Campus. $20
KARMA QUEEN wsg/ The Spit Sisters
Friday, April 25, 7 pm doors at The Lounge at Revolution Gallery, Buffalo. $10
Uncle Ben's Remedy w/ The Tradesmen
Friday, April 25, 6:30 doors at The Caz, Buffalo. $20
Dellwood and the Nightshades
Saturday, April 26, 7 pm doors at The Lounge at Revolution Gallery, Buffalo. $10
Gold Rush (The Ultimate Neil Young Celebration)
Saturday, April 26, 8 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo. $25
MNM resents:
SUNSQUABI w/ Motifv
Saturday, April 26, 9 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $22
Buffalo Dead All Stars
Saturday, April 26, 7 pm at Molly Maguires, South Buffalo.
Bad Sneakers: A Tribute to Steely Dan performing "Aja"
Saturday, April 26, 6:30 doors at The Caz, Buffalo. $25
West of the Mark
Saturday, April 26, 8 pm at The Cove, Depew, NY. $10
Classic Rock by The River 3.0
Saturday, April 26, 4 pm doors at Buffalo RiverWorks, Buffalo. $20/$25
Sugarhill Gang w/Raydio and Peaches & Herb
Saturday, April 26, 7 pm at The Riviera Theater, North Tonawanda, NY. $59
Buffalo Music Coalition presents:
Saturday Sessions: The Mark Winsick Trio
Saturday, April 26, 4-7 pm at Flying Bison Brewing Company, Buffalo. FREE
The Clapton Band - The Music of Eric Clapton
Saturday, April 26, 8 pm at The Cave, Buffalo. $
Music is Art is presents:
2025 Buffalo Cherry Blossom Festival Music
Saturday, April 26 - Sunday, April 27, 11am - 3 pm at the Buffalo History Museum and Japanese Gardens. FREE. Full schedule here.
John Troy Quartet
Saturday, April 26, 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo. $13/$15.
Exile on Seneca Street ft/ Dead Flowers: A Tribute to The Rolling Stones
Sunday, April 27, 4:30 pm doors, 6 pm show at The Caz, Buffalo. FREE
Buffalo Flow Jam Fundraiser
Sunday, April 27, at 5:30 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $20/$25
“…a night of music, community, and celebration to raise funds to keep the Free Weekly Flow Jam alive and thriving at Hoyt Lake in Delaware Park! This beloved summer tradition returns Memorial Day weekend, and we need your help to ensure it remains free and open to all. Enjoy live music, exciting raffles featuring local artists and vendors, a 50/50 drawing, and more!”
John Prine Tribute show
Ft/ Folkfaces, Ed & Tina, Leroy Townes, Kate Clark, Dee Adams, Bill Smith, Marty Peters, Jungle Steve, Charlie Coughlin, Tyler Bagwell & Sally Schaefer & John Martz
Sunday, April 27, 2 pm doors at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo. $20
DSP Shows presents:
Adam Ezra Group
Sunday, April 27, 7pm doors, 8pm at The 9th Ward in Babeville, Buffalo. $20/$25
Soul Brunch with Ellen Pieroni & the Encyclopedia of Soul
Sunday, April 27, 1-4 pm at Jack Rabbit, Buffalo. Make reservations here.
The Neon Trees
Sunday, April 27, at 7 pm at Electric City, Buffalo. $32.92+
Vieux Farka Touré wsg/The Paul Kozlowski Quintent
Sunday, April 27, at 3 pm in the Mary Seaton Room, Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo. $45.50
Kleinhans Music Hall & Soul of Buffalo present:
Dweezil Zappa: 50 Years of Roxy & Elsewhere + Apostrophe
Tuesday, April 29, 7 pm at Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo. $75.50-131.50
Funtime presents:
The Bouncing Souls w/ School Drugs, Dave Hause & The Mermaid, and H2O
Tuesday, April 29, 6 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. $41.25
Grace Lougen and Grace Stumberg
Tuesday, April 29, 7 pm at Jack Rabbit, Buffalo.
Stevie Fleck’s Farewell Benefit Party
Performances by Chris Deuel, Amanda Bridges, Stevie Fleck, Ed Koban, Mister Thank You and Taka.
Wednesday, April 30, 6 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $
Jon Anderson & the Band Geeks
Wednesday, April 30, 7 pm at West Herr Rivera Theatre, North Tonawanda, NY. $79
Olmsted Dub System
Wednesday, April 30, 7 pm at Jack Rabbit, Buffalo.
Fragrance of Yah and Janice Mitchell
Thursday, May 1, 6 pm at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo. $30/$35
Ella Joseph Presents: “Rhinoceritis in the Making”
A Multimedia performance by Ella Joseph with Tiffany DuMouchelle, Joel Hunt, and Aaron Troy
Thursday, May 1, 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo. $20/$15
The Historic Colored Musicians Club & Jazz Museum presents
GOTHIC IMMORTAL – Music of Mark Kozelk by Michael DeLano and Alex Cousins
Thursday, May 1, 7 pm doors The Lounge at Revolution Gallery, Buffalo. $10
Bit Brigade Performs “Super Mario World” + “F-Zero”
Thursday, May 1, 8 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $20/$25
Thursday Night Live: Thursday Night Live: Tiffany Nicely / La Marimba
Thursday, May 1, 5:30 pm at Wilson Town Square, Knox Building, Buffalo AKG Art Museum, Buffalo. FREE
A Look Ahead…
F.A.R.
Eamon Rayhn - Vocals, Bass, Drew Azzinaro - Vocals, Guitar and Ethan Fox - Drums
Friday, May 2, 5 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo. $
FTMP Events presents:
Green Jelly
Friday, May 2, 9 pm doors at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo. $20/$25
Star People: The Legacy of Jazz
Friday, May 2, 7 pm doors at PAUSA art house, Buffalo. $20/$15
The Strictly Hip
Hockey Songs & Murder Ballads
Friday, May 2, 6:30 pm doors at The Caz, Buffalo. $20-$30
"HIPstory" featuring one song from every album by The Tragically Hip
Saturday, May 3, 6:30 pm doors at The Caz, Buffalo. $20
Octave Cat w/ Grub
Saturday, May 3, 8 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $20/$25
Cock Robin
Saturday, May 3, 8 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo. $15
The 4th Annual Buffalo Blues & Roots Festival
Featuring Kelley Hunt & The 5, Bruce Wojick & The Struggle, Tommy Z, Rod Nickson, Dave Thurman & Grace Lougen, and Eric Weinholtz Band
Sunday, May 4, 2 pm - 10 pm at Buffalo RiverWorks, Buffalo. $30
Mac Sabbath w/ The Dickies and Flummox
Tuesday, May 6, 7 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $32/$38
bob. an interpretation of the music of Bob Dylan
Featuring Al Shmier & Vinnie Amico (of moe.), Brian Lauri, Zach Fleitz, Charley Orlando
Thursday, May 8, 7 pm doors at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo. $25 Adv/$30 DoS
Buffalo Music Coalition presents:
The Blues Brothers Review
Friday, May 9, 8 pm at Asbury Hall in in Babeville, Buffalo. $25/$30
Kishi Bashi w/ Oshima Brothers
Monday, May 12, 8pm at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo. $28/$32
The Furious Bongos – A Frank Zappa Project ft/ Robert Martin
Tuesday, May 13, 7 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $25/$30
Buffalo Dead All-Stars ft/members of Sonic Garden, Workingmans Dead, Maniacs and Sunshine & Company
Wednesday, May 14, 7 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo. $10
Twenty6 Productions presents:
Start Making Sense: Talking Heads Tribute
Saturday, May 17, 7 pm at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo. $25/$30
Lettuce
Wednesday, May 21, 7 pm at Electric City, Buffalo. $49.92/$109.14/$120.99
J.WAIL Live Band ft/Natalie Cressman (Trey Anastasio Band), David Murphy (formerly of STS9), and members from Mihali Band, Hive Mind, and more
Friday, May 23, 8 pm at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo. $28.42-$33.85
The Garcia Project
Thursday, May 29, 7 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $20/$25
Gantzer improv set w/members of Animal Envy, w/Witty Tarbox
Saturday, May 31, 8 pm doors at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo. $10
