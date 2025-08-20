Where the Bands Are: This Week in Live Music and Concert News
Northwest Jazz Festival this weekend, music news, announcements, and gig picks through the rest of the month!
Hey there, music-loving friends. Thanks for being here.
I recently read a book that I thought might be of interest to many of you - both the musicians among us, and the live music supporters who support those musicians.
Band People: The Art of Making Music came out in 2024, and it offers one of the most disarmingly honest and realistic portraits I’ve ever come across of a musician’s life in today’ gig economy. Band People was written by Franz Nicolay, a former member of indie icons The Hold Steady, and it features interviews with a bounty of working musicians the author conducted over more than a decade. Most of these folks are supporting musicians - meaning, they help make the music, but in most cases, don’t make the big money, and settle for being ‘star-adjacent,’ rather than achieving stardom.
There’s a nice review of the book in The New Yorker that’s worth a read. The story’s subhead offers a glimpse of the book’s central thesis: “You used to be able to make a living playing in a band. A new book, Band People, charts how that changed.” Note that the book’s not necessarily a downer. It offers useful information for anyone considering a life in music, already living one, or curious about the daily lives of the musicians they see on the stages of concert halls and clubs. Check it out.
Now for some music news…
Creative Power & the Business of Black Music
Saturday, August 30, 5 pm, Shea’s Smith Theater, 658 Main Street, Buffalo. FREE.
The event will celebrate the artistry, entrepreneurship, and cultural impact of Black music, and is inspired by the story behind the musical DreamGirls. Featuring panelists Naila Ansari Catilo, Yayi Dia, Shantelle Patton, Yuki Numata Resnick, Karen Saxon, and Ron Walker. Doors open at 5 pm. Pre-panel discussion activities include informational tables and a cash bar. The panel discussion begins at 6 pm.
2025 Northwest Jazz Festival
The 2025 Northwest Jazz Festival is this week in Lewiston, NY on Friday, August 22 and Saturday, August 23. Here’s the lineup:
Friday
Main Stage
6:00 pm – 7:30 pm – Hot Club of Buffalo
8:45 pm – 10:15 pm – Dan Wilson Organ Trio featuring Pat Bianchi, Jeff “Tain” Watts
Frontier House Stage
7:30 pm – 9:00 pm – Fredtown Stompers
Peace Garden Stage
7:00 pm – 8:30 pm – Laura Howse and Jennifer May Duo
DiCamillo Courtyard
6:45 pm – 8:00 pm – Jim Gardner and Nate Kalnitz Duo
Center Street Stage
6:00 pm – 7:30 pm – Matt’s Music Vocal Performance Team
8:15 pm – 9:45 pm – My Cousin Toné
Saturday
Main Stage
1:00 pm – 1:45 – UB Zodiaque Dance Company “Dances to the Music of Jazz”
2:15 pm – 3:15 pm – Vibrant Strings
4:00 pm – 5:30 pm – Paradigm Shift
6:15 pm – 7:45 pm – Tony Monaco’s House Party
8:45 – 10:15 pm – Jumaane Smith: Celebrating Louis Armstrong and the Spirit of Swing!
Frontier House Stage
1:00 pm – 2:30 pm – Ian Liedke Quartet
3:15 pm – 4:45 pm – Jay/Sharptet
5:30 pm – 7:00 pm – Quentet
7:45 pm – 9:15 pm – Kevin Hall Band
Peace Garden Stage
2:30 pm – 4:00 pm – April Mazzone and Jack Civiletto Duo
4:45 pm – 6:00 pm – Lance Tanner Duo
7:15 pm – 8:45 pm – Elliot Sneider’s Merciful TRVLR.
DiCamillo Courtyard
3:00 pm – 4:30 pm – Tim Dyet Jazz Accordion
5:15 pm – 6:15 pm – Mara Sebastian
7:30 – 9:00 pm – Donny Frauenhofer
Center Street Stage
1:30 pm – 3:00 pm – Dr. M Jazz Combo
3:45 pm – 5:15 pm – Carolyn Lansom Quintet
6:00 pm – 7:30 pm – DeeAnn DiMeo Quintet
8:15 pm – 9:45 pm – Mary Ramsey and Friends
UB Center for the Arts announces 2025/26 schedule
Here are some of the music performances at UBCFA (with more to come):
Country 106.5 WYRK and Transitowne presents The Stars with Guitars Acoustic Concert w/Lee Brice, Josh Ross, Runaway June, and Dillon Carmichael - Wednesday, September 17, 7:30 pm
Joss Stone - Wednesday, October 1
Vitamin String Quartet: The music of Taylor Swift, Bridgerton, and beyond - Tuesday, October 7
Avatar: The Last Airbender in Concert - Wednesday, October 8
Art in the Open (music act TBA) - Thursday, October 30
Herbie Hancock - Sunday, November 2
Twilight in Concert - Friday, November 14
Rescheduled Date Announcement: Lee Ritenour
Buffalo State Performing Arts Center announced the show is rescheduled due to artist scheduling conflict.
NEW DATE: Friday, April 24, 2026 at 8 pm. $45 / $40
All tickets purchased for the previous date will be honored on the new date.
New and Noteworthy
Day of the Grateful Dead w/Eric Carlen’s Half Dead
Saturday, November 1, 8 pm at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo. $15/$20
Future Joy
Friday, August 29, 9 pm at Jack Rabbit, Buffalo, NY.
I highly recommend this dynamic duo, so adept at blurring the lines between electronic music, funk, and live improvisation.
Funtime Presents
Matisyahu w/Aaron Dugan
Saturday, October 11, 7 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. $42.55/$83.90
The Infamous Stringdusters
Tuesday, January 27, 2026, 7 pm at Electric City, Buffalo. $42.42-$117.38
Sarah Borges
Friday, September 19, 8pm at The Cave, Buffalo. $15/$20
Bob Mould
Friday, September 12, 7 pm at the Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $39.40 GA seated.
Kiss the Tiger
Saturday, September 20, 8 pm at Milkie's Elmwood Lounge, Buffalo.
Pink Talking Fish & Steely Dead
Sunday, January 4, 2026, 6 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $27.83
Paul Oakenfold and The Crystal Method
Saturday, October 11, 7 pm doors at Electric City, Buffalo. $49.52-$128.71
Magic Beans w/ Mike Gantzer Trio
Friday, September 26, 7 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $22/$25
DSP Shows & Twenty6 Productions presents
The Crane Wives w/Spencer LaJoye
Friday, November 7, 7 pm doors at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo. $27/$30.
Funtime presents
Continental Reunion ft/Nullstadt, Olmsted Dub System does The Clash, Perilous (Featuring Pauline!), Iron Fist does The Ramones, The Clockers plus more…
DJs to include original Continental DJs David Hall, Ken Wolf, and DJ Bud, plus special guest DJs!
Saturday, October 25, 7 pm at the Town Ballroom, Buffalo. $26.80 early bird tickets
This week…
Live at Larkin: Record Store Night w/ Damone Jackson Outcome & special guests
Wednesday, August 20, 5 pm at Larkin Square, Buffalo. FREE
Eberwine & Friends
Thursday, August 21, 8 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo. $10
Music Matters Summer Concert Series: The Garage Doors playing music of The Doors
Thursday, August 21, 7 pm at Sully’s at Harbor Walk, Buffalo. $10. Get tickets here.
Music is Art presents
August Alliance Open Mic w/guest host Pat Brown, ft/Snow Cricket
Thursday, August 21, 7 pm Snow Cricket, 7:45 open mic, at Buffalo Distilling, Buffalo. Sign up starts at 6:30 pm.
Scarlet Begonias
Friday, August 22, 8 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $15/$20
SUBLIME w/THE INTERRUPTERS and The Bouncing Souls
Friday, August 22, 7 pm at CMAC, Canandaigua, NY. $
97Rock Friday Night Bike Night w/High Horse
Friday, August 22, 6 pm at The Hilltop Inn and Grove, Alden, NY.
The Funk Knights
Friday, August 22, 9 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo. $10
Tom Stahl
Friday, August 22, 6 pm at The Blueberry Treehouse Farm, West Falls, NY.
Sweet Honey in the Rock
Saturday, August 23, 8 pm at Chautauqua Institute, Chautauqua, NY. $55
WNY Women of Rock and Blues Festival
Saturday, August 23, 5 pm at Diamond Hawk Golf Course and Pub, Cheektowaga, NY.
Buffalo Music Coalition presents
Saturday Sessions: Two of Us: The Beatles Tribute Duo ft/ Gregg Sansone and Jake Barker
Saturday, August 23, 4-7 pm at Flying Bison Brewing Company, Buffalo. FREE
BONNIE RAITT wsg/Jimmie Vaughan & The Tilt-A-Whirl Band
Saturday, August 23, 6 pm doors at CMAC, Canandaigua, NY. $
Lancaster Live Concert Series: Mr. Brightside
Saturday, August 23, 6 pm at Broadway/Central Avenue/West Main Street, Lancaster, NY. FREE
BUR FEST ft/Letter to Elise, Off the Wall, and Mookie
Saturday, August 23, 3 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $15
BTPM Classical Live on Stage #30: Entering Music with Stratton and Richie
Saturday, August 23, 2 pm at 140 Lower Terrace, Buffalo. FREE but need reserved tickets.
KISS THIS!
Saturday, August 23, 7 pm at The Cowboy on The Lake, Buffalo. $17.85
Hot Stuff wsg/Spud
Saturday, August 23, 8 pm at Milkie’s, Buffalo. $10
Big Martha Celebrates The Allman Brothers
Sunday, August 24, 2 pm doors/4 pm show at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo. $20
City of Tonawanda Porchfest
Sunday, August 24, 1 - 6 pm on various porches, Tonawanda, NY. FREE. Get map and schedule on site.
Superchief and Burnt Toast
Sunday, August 24, 2 - 5 pm at 192 Highland Ave., Tonawanda, NY. FREE.
Gregory Alan Isakov w/Ocie Elliott
Sunday, August 24, 7 pm at Artpark Mainstage Theater, Lewiston, NY. $41.50/$51.50
9th Annual Beau Fleuve Music & Arts Celebration: Durand Bernarr ft/ Avery Wilson, Bryan Michael Cox, Makenzie, DJ Quiksilva & more
Sunday, August 24, 3 pm - 9 pm at the Buffalo Central Terminal, Buffalo. Single Tickets $20 / HERD PACK (Buy 3, Get 1 Free) $60
10th Anniversary of JazzMondays at Tappo w/My Cousin Toné
Monday, August 25, 6:30 pm at Tappo Restaurant Rooftop Patio, Buffalo. FREE
Food Truck Tuesday: Jony James Band
Tuesday, August 26, 5 pm at Larkin Square, Buffalo. FREE
The Australian Pink Floyd Show: Wish You Were Here 50th Anniversary Tour
Wednesday, August 27 at 7 pm at Artpark Amphitheater, Lewiston, NY. $22.50/$46/$56
GoldFord
Wednesday, August 27, 8 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $35
Jamie Holka & Friends
Wednesday, August 27, 6 pm at Sportmens Tavern, Buffalo. $10
Live at Larkin: Grosh ft/Alex McArthur, Harry Graser & Zak Ward
Wednesday, August 27, 5 pm at Larkin Square, Buffalo. FREE
Coming up…
Music Matters Summer Concert Series: The Damone Jackson Outcome/Tiger Chung Lee
Thursday, August 28, 7 pm at Sully’s at Harbor Walk, Buffalo. $10. Get tickets here.
Darksoft w/Elemantra & Precious Love
Thursday, August 28, 8 pm at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo. $10
Last Night Songs, A Potters Field
Friday, August 29, 8 pm at Sportmens Tavern, Buffalo. $10
Dellwood and the Night Shades
Friday, August 29, 7 pm doors at The Lounge at Revolution Gallery, Buffalo. $10
Gavin Petrie Band
Friday, August 29, 8 pm at The Cave, Buffalo. $
Dead on the Farm: Dead Alliance Buffalo
Friday, August 29, 8 pm at Becker Farms, Gasport, NY. $10. Presale tickets here.
Heart wsg/Todd Rundgren
Friday, August 29, 6:30 pm doors at CMAC, Canandaigua, NY. $
Sportsmens Celebrating 40 Years
Music on all 3 stages - Sportsmens, Sportsmens Park and The Cave
Saturday, August 30, at 3 pm at Sportsmens sites, Buffalo. FREE, but sign up for tickets as your RSVP.
THE BLACK KEYS wsg/Gary Clark Jr
Saturday, August 30, 5:30 pm doors at CMAC, Canandaigua, NY. $
Ani DiFranco w/ Hurray for the Riff Raff
Sunday, August 31, 6:30 pm at Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B, Buffalo. $35
4th Annual Buffalo Jazz Festival ft/Paul Hage & Mirage, Vanessa Vacanti Quartet, My Cousin Toné, and Wendell Rivera Latin Jazz Ensemble
Sunday, August 31 at 12:30 pm - 7:30 pm on Ellicott Street in front of Tappo Restaurant, Buffalo. FREE
Gov’t Mule w/ Big Sugar
Monday, September 1, 5:30 pm at Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B, Buffalo. $51+
Sunflowers of Sanborn Summer Concert Music Series: The Strictly Hip
Monday, September 1, 1 - 4 pm at 3311 Saunders Settlement Rd, Sanborn, NY. FREE
The Lumineers w/Chance Peña
Wednesday, September 3, 7:30 pm at Darien Lake Amphitheater, Darien Center, NY. $53+
Music in Bloom: The George Scott Big Band
Wednesday, September 3, 6 pm on the East Lawn at Frank Lloyd Wright’s Darwin Martin House, Buffalo. FREE, but space is limited—advance registration is required at martinhouse.org
Shredd and Ragan and 97 Rock present
Music Matters Summer Concert Series: The Black Rock Beatles
Thursday, September 4, 7 pm at Sully’s at Harbor Walk, Buffalo. $10. Get tickets here.
The Great North American Rush Off: Analog Kids w/Sue Kincaid and Grace Lougen, Stavo, Deb and The Knight Crew, Wilcox Mansion
Saturday, September 6, 3 pm gates, 4 pm show at Sportsmens, Sportsmens Park and The Cave, Buffalo. $21.12/$50 VIP
Railroad Earth, Yonder Mountain String Band, and Daniel Donato’s Cosmic Country
Saturday, September 6, 5 pm gates at Perinton Center Park, Rochester, NY. $40/$45/$85
AEG & Outer Harbor Concerts presents
Ethel Cain w/9million
Saturday, September 13, at Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B, Buffalo. $69.74 (Premium SOLD OUT)
