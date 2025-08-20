AI Design by Kim Miers

Hey there, music-loving friends. Thanks for being here.

I recently read a book that I thought might be of interest to many of you - both the musicians among us, and the live music supporters who support those musicians.

Band People: The Art of Making Music came out in 2024, and it offers one of the most disarmingly honest and realistic portraits I’ve ever come across of a musician’s life in today’ gig economy. Band People was written by Franz Nicolay, a former member of indie icons The Hold Steady, and it features interviews with a bounty of working musicians the author conducted over more than a decade. Most of these folks are supporting musicians - meaning, they help make the music, but in most cases, don’t make the big money, and settle for being ‘star-adjacent,’ rather than achieving stardom.

Author Franz Nicolay.

There’s a nice review of the book in The New Yorker that’s worth a read. The story’s subhead offers a glimpse of the book’s central thesis: “You used to be able to make a living playing in a band. A new book, Band People, charts how that changed.” Note that the book’s not necessarily a downer. It offers useful information for anyone considering a life in music, already living one, or curious about the daily lives of the musicians they see on the stages of concert halls and clubs. Check it out.

Now for some music news…

Creative Power & the Business of Black Music

Saturday, August 30, 5 pm, Shea’s Smith Theater, 658 Main Street, Buffalo. FREE.

The event will celebrate the artistry, entrepreneurship, and cultural impact of Black music, and is inspired by the story behind the musical DreamGirls. Featuring panelists Naila Ansari Catilo, Yayi Dia, Shantelle Patton, Yuki Numata Resnick, Karen Saxon, and Ron Walker. Doors open at 5 pm. Pre-panel discussion activities include informational tables and a cash bar. The panel discussion begins at 6 pm.

The 2025 Northwest Jazz Festival is this week in Lewiston, NY on Friday, August 22 and Saturday, August 23. Here’s the lineup:

Friday

Main Stage

6:00 pm – 7:30 pm – Hot Club of Buffalo

8:45 pm – 10:15 pm – Dan Wilson Organ Trio featuring Pat Bianchi, Jeff “Tain” Watts

Frontier House Stage

7:30 pm – 9:00 pm – Fredtown Stompers

Peace Garden Stage

7:00 pm – 8:30 pm – Laura Howse and Jennifer May Duo

DiCamillo Courtyard

6:45 pm – 8:00 pm – Jim Gardner and Nate Kalnitz Duo​

Center Street Stage

6:00 pm – 7:30 pm – Matt’s Music Vocal Performance Team

8:15 pm – 9:45 pm – My Cousin Toné

Saturday

Main Stage

1:00 pm – 1:45 – UB Zodiaque Dance Company “Dances to the Music of Jazz”

2:15 pm – 3:15 pm – Vibrant Strings

4:00 pm – 5:30 pm – Paradigm Shift

6:15 pm – 7:45 pm – Tony Monaco’s House Party

8:45 – 10:15 pm – Jumaane Smith: Celebrating Louis Armstrong and the Spirit of Swing!

Frontier House Stage

1:00 pm – 2:30 pm – Ian Liedke Quartet

3:15 pm – 4:45 pm – Jay/Sharptet

5:30 pm – 7:00 pm – Quentet

7:45 pm – 9:15 pm – Kevin Hall Band

Peace Garden Stage

2:30 pm – 4:00 pm – April Mazzone and Jack Civiletto Duo

4:45 pm – 6:00 pm – Lance Tanner Duo

7:15 pm – 8:45 pm – Elliot Sneider’s Merciful TRVLR.

DiCamillo Courtyard

3:00 pm – 4:30 pm – Tim Dyet Jazz Accordion

5:15 pm – 6:15 pm – Mara Sebastian

​7:30 – 9:00 pm – Donny Frauenhofer

Center Street Stage

1:30 pm – 3:00 pm – Dr. M Jazz Combo

3:45 pm – 5:15 pm – Carolyn Lansom Quintet

6:00 pm – 7:30 pm – DeeAnn DiMeo Quintet

8:15 pm – 9:45 pm – Mary Ramsey and Friends

UB Center for the Arts announces 2025/26 schedule

Here are some of the music performances at UBCFA (with more to come):

Country 106.5 WYRK and Transitowne presents The Stars with Guitars Acoustic Concert w/Lee Brice, Josh Ross, Runaway June, and Dillon Carmichael - Wednesday, September 17, 7:30 pm

Joss Stone - Wednesday, October 1

Vitamin String Quartet: The music of Taylor Swift, Bridgerton, and beyond - Tuesday, October 7

Avatar: The Last Airbender in Concert - Wednesday, October 8

Art in the Open (music act TBA) - Thursday, October 30

Herbie Hancock - Sunday, November 2

Twilight in Concert - Friday, November 14

Buffalo State Performing Arts Center announced the show is rescheduled due to artist scheduling conflict.

NEW DATE: Friday, April 24, 2026 at 8 pm. $45 / $40

All tickets purchased for the previous date will be honored on the new date.

New and Noteworthy

Saturday, November 1, 8 pm at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo. $15/$20

Friday, August 29, 9 pm at Jack Rabbit, Buffalo, NY.

I highly recommend this dynamic duo, so adept at blurring the lines between electronic music, funk, and live improvisation.

Funtime Presents

Matisyahu w/Aaron Dugan

Saturday, October 11, 7 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. $42.55/$83.90

Tuesday, January 27, 2026, 7 pm at Electric City, Buffalo. $42.42-$117.38

Friday, September 19, 8pm at The Cave, Buffalo. $15/$20

Friday, September 12, 7 pm at the Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $39.40 GA seated.

Saturday, September 20, 8 pm at Milkie's Elmwood Lounge, Buffalo.

Sunday, January 4, 2026, 6 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $27.83

Saturday, October 11, 7 pm doors at Electric City, Buffalo. $49.52-$128.71

Friday, September 26, 7 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $22/$25

DSP Shows & Twenty6 Productions presents

Friday, November 7, 7 pm doors at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo. $27/$30.

Funtime presents

DJs to include original Continental DJs David Hall, Ken Wolf, and DJ Bud, plus special guest DJs!

Saturday, October 25, 7 pm at the Town Ballroom, Buffalo. $26.80 early bird tickets

This week…

Live at Larkin: Record Store Night w/ Damone Jackson Outcome & special guests

Wednesday, August 20, 5 pm at Larkin Square, Buffalo. FREE

Thursday, August 21, 8 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo. $10

Music Matters Summer Concert Series: The Garage Doors playing music of The Doors

Thursday, August 21, 7 pm at Sully’s at Harbor Walk, Buffalo. $10. Get tickets here.

Music is Art presents

Thursday, August 21, 7 pm Snow Cricket, 7:45 open mic, at Buffalo Distilling, Buffalo. Sign up starts at 6:30 pm.

Friday, August 22, 8 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $15/$20

Friday, August 22, 7 pm at CMAC, Canandaigua, NY. $

Friday, August 22, 6 pm at The Hilltop Inn and Grove, Alden, NY.

Friday, August 22, 9 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo. $10

Friday, August 22, 6 pm at The Blueberry Treehouse Farm, West Falls, NY.

Saturday, August 23, 8 pm at Chautauqua Institute, Chautauqua, NY. $55

Saturday, August 23, 5 pm at Diamond Hawk Golf Course and Pub, Cheektowaga, NY.

Buffalo Music Coalition presents

Saturday, August 23, 4-7 pm at Flying Bison Brewing Company, Buffalo. FREE

Saturday, August 23, 6 pm doors at CMAC, Canandaigua, NY. $

Saturday, August 23, 6 pm at Broadway/Central Avenue/West Main Street, Lancaster, NY. FREE

Saturday, August 23, 3 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $15

BTPM Classical Live on Stage #30: Entering Music with Stratton and Richie

Saturday, August 23, 2 pm at 140 Lower Terrace, Buffalo. FREE but need reserved tickets.

Saturday, August 23, 7 pm at The Cowboy on The Lake, Buffalo. $17.85

Saturday, August 23, 8 pm at Milkie’s, Buffalo. $10

Sunday, August 24, 2 pm doors/4 pm show at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo. $20

Sunday, August 24, 1 - 6 pm on various porches, Tonawanda, NY. FREE. Get map and schedule on site.

Superchief and Burnt Toast

Sunday, August 24, 2 - 5 pm at 192 Highland Ave., Tonawanda, NY. FREE.

Sunday, August 24, 7 pm at Artpark Mainstage Theater, Lewiston, NY. $41.50/$51.50

Sunday, August 24, 3 pm - 9 pm at the Buffalo Central Terminal, Buffalo. Single Tickets $20 / HERD PACK (Buy 3, Get 1 Free) $60

Monday, August 25, 6:30 pm at Tappo Restaurant Rooftop Patio, Buffalo. FREE

Food Truck Tuesday: Jony James Band

Tuesday, August 26, 5 pm at Larkin Square, Buffalo. FREE

Wednesday, August 27 at 7 pm at Artpark Amphitheater, Lewiston, NY. $22.50/$46/$56

Wednesday, August 27, 8 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $35

Wednesday, August 27, 6 pm at Sportmens Tavern, Buffalo. $10

Live at Larkin: Grosh ft/Alex McArthur, Harry Graser & Zak Ward

Wednesday, August 27, 5 pm at Larkin Square, Buffalo. FREE

Coming up…

Music Matters Summer Concert Series: The Damone Jackson Outcome/Tiger Chung Lee

Thursday, August 28, 7 pm at Sully’s at Harbor Walk, Buffalo. $10. Get tickets here.

Thursday, August 28, 8 pm at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo. $10

Last Night Songs, A Potters Field

Friday, August 29, 8 pm at Sportmens Tavern, Buffalo. $10

Friday, August 29, 7 pm doors at The Lounge at Revolution Gallery, Buffalo. $10

Friday, August 29, 8 pm at The Cave, Buffalo. $

Friday, August 29, 8 pm at Becker Farms, Gasport, NY. $10. Presale tickets here.

Friday, August 29, 6:30 pm doors at CMAC, Canandaigua, NY. $

Music on all 3 stages - Sportsmens, Sportsmens Park and The Cave

Saturday, August 30, at 3 pm at Sportsmens sites, Buffalo. FREE, but sign up for tickets as your RSVP.

Saturday, August 30, 5:30 pm doors at CMAC, Canandaigua, NY. $

Sunday, August 31, 6:30 pm at Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B, Buffalo. $35

Sunday, August 31 at 12:30 pm - 7:30 pm on Ellicott Street in front of Tappo Restaurant, Buffalo. FREE

Monday, September 1, 5:30 pm at Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B, Buffalo. $51+

Monday, September 1, 1 - 4 pm at 3311 Saunders Settlement Rd, Sanborn, NY. FREE

Wednesday, September 3, 7:30 pm at Darien Lake Amphitheater, Darien Center, NY. $53+

Wednesday, September 3, 6 pm on the East Lawn at Frank Lloyd Wright’s Darwin Martin House, Buffalo. FREE, but space is limited—advance registration is required at martinhouse.org

Shredd and Ragan and 97 Rock present

Music Matters Summer Concert Series: The Black Rock Beatles

Thursday, September 4, 7 pm at Sully’s at Harbor Walk, Buffalo. $10. Get tickets here.

Saturday, September 6, 3 pm gates, 4 pm show at Sportsmens, Sportsmens Park and The Cave, Buffalo. $21.12/$50 VIP

Saturday, September 6, 5 pm gates at Perinton Center Park, Rochester, NY. $40/$45/$85

AEG & Outer Harbor Concerts presents

Saturday, September 13, at Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B, Buffalo. $69.74 (Premium SOLD OUT)