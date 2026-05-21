Miers on Music

Miers on Music

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R.D. Pohl's avatar
R.D. Pohl
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I applaud your principled decision for forego using A.I. Art in this column, Jeff. As our mutual teacher and friend Robert Creeley would say, "Onward!"

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