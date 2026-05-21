Illustration by Ben Dunkle, May 20, 2026

(REMINDER: these listings are curated and definitely not intended to list ALL the live music out there! They are compiled weekly mostly from scouring venue websites and posts. PLEASE - if you have a cool concert or interesting event, email all the info and links to jeffmiersmusic@gmail.com to be considered for inclusion in Where the Bands Are. Thanks!)

Hey there, fellow music-lovers.

Strange days indeed. Hope you’re keeping well and keeping on.

Last week, a wee bit of tumult erupted around this very column - or, more specifically, around the piece of artwork that accompanied this column.

For the past 3 years, we (me and Kim) here at the corporate headquarters of Dharma Din Creatives LLC - also known as our dining room - have been using art created through a combination of AI and Adobe Photoshop to offer an overview of the general thematic content of the accompanying column. We did this because we wanted the column to stand out, and to have art that changed weekly. We also didn’t want to use generic art, or use the work of photographers without paying them or getting their permission, with the exception of images that have clearly been circulated as publicity materials.

Well aware that we have zero budget to pay an artist to create something new and specific each week for a column that we create and distribute for free, we felt that the AI/Photoshop approach offered a reasonable solution. Kim is a professional designer and artist who would love nothing more than to be able to paint or draw or illustrate a new piece of artwork each week. Time doesn’t allow this. Creating, curating and distributing this free column each week takes between 6 and 8 hours of our time already.

Last week, via social media and on the site of The Buffalo Hive, which we gratefully and happily allow to distribute this column for no fee, comments critical of the use of AI art in the column became plentiful enough to be noticeable.

I’m not interested in recreating all of this here. I just wanted to offer a little bit of context. There are plenty of reasons to fear, distrust and boycott the use of AI. I’m on board with all of them. Aside from the single piece of artwork accompanying the Where the Bands Are column each week, and the use of Logic’s AI-based EQ analyzer to help me in focusing on problem areas in my mixes when recording and mastering music projects, I steer clear of it. But believe me, I do not suffer from the delusion that avoiding AI is going to make it go away.

As has always been the case, it’s generally not the technology that’s the problem, in itself. Rather, it’s the unchecked greed and short-sightedness of folks who seek personal gain from the exploitation of said technology. Like everything else, this is about money - who has little (or none) of it, and who has all the rest of it, and will move mountains and destroy ecosystems to get their hands on that tiny remaining portion which the rest of us our currently splitting. If you’re worried about the unregulated spread of AI, as we all should be, then doing what we can to put pressure on tech billionaires (and their powerful friends) who see AI as an opportunity for an unchecked cash grab should be our aim.

But yeah, in the meantime, we’ll stop using AI art in this free column, and work with local artists whenever we can.

More importantly, as always, I’m beyond grateful to all of you for supporting the Miers On Music Substack! We are all here because we care deeply about music in general, and about live music in our community in particular. And we’ve got a lot to celebrate! Here’s some of it…

Saturday, August 22 , 5 pm at Artpark Mainstage Terrace. $35 (to benefit Artpark’s Memory Cafe for individuals with Alzheimer’s and dementia)

Presented by Artpark & Curated by Jeff Miers

From Artpark’s press release:

This special reunion concert brings 5 iconic local bands back together for a fundraiser supporting Artpark’s Memory Café, a free, art, movement and music program for individuals with dementia, Alzheimer’s, or memory loss, along with their caregivers.

Event curator Jeff Miers said, “I’m thrilled to be collaborating with Artpark as Music Curator of Analog Rewind. The 90’s were such a special time for the Buffalo original music scene. I was a part of that scene as a musician, but I was also a huge fan of so many of the bands. It wasn’t uncommon for us to attend each other’s gigs on the regular, which created a real feeling of community and togetherness. Musically, the bands covered a pretty broad array of genres, most of which fit beneath the umbrella of ‘alternative music’. That meant everything from punk, post-punk and garage rock, ska-inflicted sounds, funk and interesting hybrids of all of these. What a thrill to be getting some of these bands back together to celebrate that exciting era of Buffalo music! And what a great opportunity to see so many old friends again!”

Ansley Court

One of the finest power-pop ensembles to emerge from the Buffalo independent music scene, Ansley Court - vocalist Joe Foldes, guitarist Brian Woods, bassist Joe Mattimore and drummer Mike Boncaldo - married an indie rock aesthetic to their love for indelible pop hooks and garage grit. The band’s 1996 album Jade Heart Bleeder is a stone-cold classic of the era.

Girlpope

If you loved your garage rock with a healthy dose of Kinks-style power chords, unforgettable power-pop choruses, and a palpable sense of rock ’n’ roll abandonment, you were an easy mark for Girlpope. With albums like Cheeses of Nazareth and The Whole Scene Going, ‘The ‘Pope’ offered a fat-free body of work long on hooks, high on energy, and stuffed to the brim with heavenly melodies.

Marvelous Sauce

A band that seemed like a shoe-in for a broader breakthrough beyond Buffalo, Marvelous Sauce brought a vivacious power-pop edge to their obvious love for the taut early punk and Mod revivalism of The Clash and The Jam. Songs like “Sister Knows What To Do”, “Animals and Bicycles” and “Strength and Sobriety” made the band’s self-titled 1995 release a must-have, but on stage, these tunes truly came to life. Marvelous Sauce made music that was built to last.

The Ramrods

Blasting out of Kenmore, NY, in the late ‘80s, the Ramrods raucous and ribald blend of primal garage rock, Stooges-style swagger, and killer hooks defined the Buffalo indie-alternative rock movement of the time. Singer Bill Scott, guitarists Pat Neal and John Paa, bassist Norm Schwagler, and drummer Craig Voight were the coolest band in town for a brief but brightly-burning period. Rest assured - they’ve still got it!

The Tails

Another powerful Kenmore-born ensemble, The Tails became a mainstay of the 90s regional music scene with their heady blend of influences ranging from the Beatles, to New Wave luminaries, prog-rock iconoclasts, world music visionaries, grunge gods, and the icons of jazz, as best exemplified by their 1995 album Spiral World. Guitarist and founding member Kevin Boyle passed away in 2022, but remaining members Nelson Starr, Jeff Miers, Eric Starr and Dave Hill recently reunited for a show at Nietzsche’s in Buffalo, dedicating their set to their bandmate’s memory.

Thursdays, June 12 - September 3, 7 pm-10 pm+ at Sully’s Harbor Bar & Grill, Erie Basin Marina, Downtown Buffalo, NY. $10. ** Plus, 4 special shows as noted. This year you can get your tickets for any or all shows in advance HERE> $10 Pre-sale includes voucher for a free Red Stripe Lager!

24th Annual Music is Art Festival call for artists

The event is Saturday, September 12, 11 am-11 pm at Terminal B and Buffalo’s Outer Harbor, Buffalo, NY. FREE. To participate in this year’s event, click here!

New and Noteworthy

Saturday, August 15 at 7pm at Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B, Buffalo, NY. Presale tickets go on sale now. Public on sale Friday, May 22 at 10 am.

Monday, June 29, 5pm doors at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $40

Tuesday, September 29, 7 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. Tickets on sale 5/20.

Wednesday, July 29, 8 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $15

OLE 60 wsgs/Garret Elias, Kolton Moore & The Clever Few

Saturday, October 3 at 7pm at Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B, Buffalo, NY. Presale tickets go on sale now. Public on sale Thursday, May 21 at 10 am.

Saturday, July 4, 2 pm at Sportsmens Park, Buffalo, NY. $20

Sunday, May 31, 4pm at the Sportsmen’s Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $20.

Sunday, July 19, 8 pm at Rec Room, Buffalo, NY.

Friday, September 25, 8 pm at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. $171.97

Sunday August 9, 7 pm at Rec Room, Buffalo, NY. $20.86

Fred Eaglesmith & The Full Band

Satruday, October 10, 8 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $50

Thursday, July 9, 8 pm at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. $34.98+

Dave Schulz - Keys/Vox, Joey Dynamite - Guitar/Vox, Samantha Hoy - Vox, Josh English - Drums, Ron Locurto - Lead Guitar, Brian Burd - Bass, Nikki Kazz - Vox

Saturday, June 13, 10 pm at Jack Rabbit, Buffalo, NY.

September 17, 7:30 pm at Artpark Mainstage Theater, Lewiston, NY. $46/$86 seats/VIP available. Tickets on sale now.

Wednesday, September 16, 7 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $37.87

Jon Lehrer Dance Company with John Bacon and Star People

Friday, July 17, 7:30 pm at Artpark Mainstage Theater, Lewiston, NY. $28 seats/$38 table seating/$69 VIP table seating

Wednesday, June 17, 7 pm at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. $20

Tuesday, June 30, 7 pm at KeyBank Center, Buffalo, NY. $38+

Wednesday, July 22, 7 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $42.93

Saturday, November 7, 8 pm at Buffalo State Performing Arts Center, Buffalo, NY. $53.75 to $62.50.

Saturday, August 22, 8 pm at Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B. Tickets on sale Friday 5/15.

Saturday, November 28, 7 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. Tickets on sale TBA.

Monday, August 17, 7 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. Tickets on sale Tuesday, May 19.

This week…

Trever Stribing, Sara Elizabeth, and Jade Marciniak

Thursday, May 21, 7 pm doors at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo, NY. $15

Thursday, May 21, 7 pm doors at ** NEW VENUE ** Showplace Theater, Buffalo, NY. $27.52

Eberwine & Friends

Thursday, May 21, 7 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $10

Thursday, May 21, 7 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $22/$25

Thursday, May 21, 8 pm at Foley’s, Niagara Falls, NY.

The Kensingtons

Friday, May 22, 6 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $10

Soul Street

Friday, May 22, 7 pm at The Strand Theatre, North Tonawanda, NY. $10

Friday, May 22, 6 pm at The Hilltop Inn & Grove, Alden, NY.

Friday, May 22, 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo, NY. $18 stage/$15 bar

Friday, May 22, 8 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $15/$20

Friday, May 22, 8 pm at Penny Lane, Buffalo, NY. $10

Public Water Supply w/The Snake Oil Serenaders

Saturday, May 23, 8 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $10

Saturday, May 23, 8 pm at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. $10

Saturday, May 23, 8 pm at Penny Lane, Buffalo, NY. $10

Saturday, May 23, 6-10 pm at West Main St. in the Village of Lancaster, Lancaster, NY.

Jim Whitford, Joe Bellanti, Jim Celeste and Dave Ruch

Saturday, May 23, 5 pm at Turning Bridge Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $10/$15

Saturday, May 23, 5:30 pm doors at The CAZ, South Buffalo, NY. $20-$25

Saturday, May 23, 9 pm at Hofbrauhaus, Buffalo, NY. $10 - reservations recommended.

Saturday, May 23, 9 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $33.82

Saturday, May 23, 6 pm at Sunset Bar & Grill, Wilson, NY.

Addisyn Logan wsg/Stress Dolls (solo)

Saturday, May 23, 7 pm doors at the Lounge at Revolution Gallery, Buffalo, NY. $10

Saturday, May 23, 8 pm at Gene McCarthy’s, Buffalo, NY. FREE

Saturday, May 23, 8 pm at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. $25.71

Former members of Sonic Garden, Workingman’s Dead, Wild Nights and The Maniacs

Sunday, May 24, 1-4 pm at Jack Rabbit, Buffalo, NY. Make reservations here.

Sunday, May 24, 2 pm doors, 4 pm show at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $25

Sunday, May 24, 4-6 pm at Duende at Silo City, Buffalo, NY.

FREE Blues Sundays : The FEAST

Sunday, May 24, 3-6 pm at The Hilltop Inn & Grove, Alden, NY. FREE

Todd Eberwine & Aaron Ziolkowski

Sunday, May 24, 4 pm at Penny Lane, Clarence, NY. $5

Wednesday, May 27, 7 pm doors at Rec Room, Buffalo, NY. $29.58

Wednesday, May 27, 6:30 pm doors at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. All Ages. $16.46+

Thursday, May 28, 7 pm at West Falls Center for the Arts, West Falls, NY. All Ages.

Thursday, May 28, 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo, NY. All $17/$20 stage area, $15/$18 bar

Coming Up…

Friday, May 29, 7 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $25+

Friday, May 29, 7 pm gates at Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B, Buffalo, NY. $63+

Friday, May 29, 8 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $15/$20

Friday, May 29 and Saturday May 30, various spots in the Village of Hamburg, NY. $26.90/$37.25 for two-day pass

Friday, May 29, 7 pm doors at the Lounge at Revolution Gallery, Buffalo, NY. $10

Friday, May 29, 7 pm at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. $29.83+

Saturday, May 30, 8 pm at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. $12

Saturday, May 30, 7 pm doors at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $30/$35 GA, $25/$28 seniors, $15/$18 student.

Saturday, May 30, 8 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $10

Sunday, May 31, 6 pm doors at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $56

Wednesday, June 3, 5-8 pm in Larkin Square, Buffalo, NY. FREE

Music in the Park 2026: Miller & the Other Sinners, Uncle Ben’s Remedy

Thursday, June 4, 5-9:30 pm in Cazenovia Park, South Buffalo, NY. FREE

Thursday, June 4, 5-8 pm at Fountain Plaza in Downtown Buffalo, NY. FREE

Saturday, June 6, 8 pm at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo, NY. $10/$15

Saturday, June 6, 6 pm at Buffalo AKG Art Museum lawn, Buffalo, NY. $90.01+

Monday, June 8, 7 pm at Sportmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $15. Tickets on sale now.

June 11, 6 pm doors at Buffalo RiverWorks, Buffalo, NY. $53+