Where the Bands Are: This Week in Live Music and Concert News
A WTBA double edition: So many gigs, so little time...
Even though the summer concert season is wholly upon us now, the new show announcements keep coming, leading me to wonder how I’m actually going to fit all of this craziness into the next 4 months or so. This a good problem to have.
The Asbury Arts Center in the Babeville complex stepped up to the plate big time this week, with three new gigs that run the gamut from alternative r&b/funk, to Nigerian alternative rock, to metal.
The first of these is a particularly exciting one, as it brings the Nigerian Takamba-inspired alt-rock legend-in-the-making Mdou Moctar to Buffalo for the first time. Blending serious six-string virtuosity with lyrics that offer an unflinching view of life for the Taureg people of Niger, Moctar and his band bring psychedeilia and acid-blues to bear on traditional Taureg rhythms, and they melt your face in the process.
“What does it mean to be free in these times?,” asks Moctar in his namesake band’s press release. “Can the world be liberated from the colonial mind-state that has caused such harm and mistrust? Can we mourn our losses yet build anew to form something more astounding, more fantastic? Funeral For Justice (the band’s new album) says we can.”
Mdou Moctar comes to Asbury Hall with J.R.C.G. (Justin R Cruz Gallego) on Friday, June 21, at 8 p.m. Check out this video of the band absolutely tearing it up at a session for Seattle’s KEXP.
Babeville is also bringing Robert ‘Sput’ Seawright’s Ghost-Note back to town for a stop on their Mustard n’ Onions Summer Tour 2024. This awe-sinpiring, vurtuosic, and scarily funky ensemble, which you might’ve caught a few times over the years at Buffalo Iron Works, comes to Asbury Hall on Wednesday, September 11 at 7 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 7 at 10 a.m., through babevillebuffalo.com.
Finally, former Black Sabbath/Dio/Heaven & Hell/Derringer drummer Vinnie Appice brings his Sabbath Knights to Asbury Hall on Thursday, July 25, at 7 p.m., with guests Stealin’ and 1980 Something. In addition to Appice on the drum kit, the band features Buffalo’s own Jim Crean on vocals, Jimmy Caputo on bass, and Artie Dillon on guitar. The program will include favrotes from Appice’s tenures in Black Sabbath and Dio. Tickets are available now, through babevillebuffalo.com.
I’m taking some badly needed time off next week, so this Where the Bands Are is a double edition, offering a curated list of recommended shows between June 6 and June 21st. See you out there!
East Aurora Music Fest 2024
Saturday, June 8, 1:30-10:30 p.m. at various locations in East Aurora, N.Y. $20 adv/$30 Day-of
Music Matters Summer Concert Series: The Vinnie Hendrix Experience
Thursday, June 6, 6:30 pm at Harbor Walk, Buffalo, N.Y. $12.50
Thursday Night Live: Managerial
Thursday, June 6, 5:30 pm at Wilson Town Square, Knox Building, Buffalo AKG Museum, Buffalo, N.Y. Free
2024 Lewiston Porchfest Unplugged
Saturday, June 15, 12 noon to 5 pm, Lewiston, N.Y. Free
Buffalo Music Coalition's Funk & Groove Fest featuring Critt's Juke Joint, Workingman's Dead and the 8-piece Brass Machine
Saturday, June 8, 1:30 pm at Firemen’s Field at East Aurora Music Festival, East Aurora, N.Y. $20/$30 day of
Music Matters Summer Concert Series: Damone Jackson Outcome and Tiger Chung Lee
Thursday, June 13, 6:30 pm at Harbor Walk, Buffalo, N.Y. $12.50
Matt Michaud Trio - The Music of Soulive
Saturday, June 8, 7 pm 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo, N.Y. $12/$14
Theo Van Gogh with PA Line and special guests Aye Karou
Friday, June 7, 8 pm at Electric City, Buffalo, N.Y. $8-$13
MIA Showcase: The Beard & The Bird and Captain Tom & the Hooligans
Wednesday, June 12, 8:30 pm at Jack Rabbit, Buffalo, N.Y. Free
Music in the Park: The Damone Jackson Outcome, Grosh
Thursday, June 6, 5 pm at Cazenovia Park, Buffalo, N.Y. Free
Thursday & Main: Organ Fairchild w/Diyené
Thursday, June 6, 5 pm at Fountain Plaza, Buffalo, N.Y. Free
Rhythm and Brews: Jukeboxx Band
Thursday, June 13, 6 pm at Mary Seaton Room at Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, N.Y. $45/$85 VIP
(Proceeds from the event will benefit Kleinhans Music Hall’s programming including the Global Grooves music series and the upkeep of this National Historic Landmark building.)
Big Bad Voodoo Daddy
Tuesday, June 11, 8 pm at Electric City, Buffalo, N.Y. $30-$90
Lil Yachty
Saturday, June 15, 7 pm at Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B, Buffalo N.Y. $51.50/$152.50 VIP
Cock Robin
Saturday, June 15, 8 pm at Sportsmen’s Tavern, Buffalo N.Y. $15
Miller and The Other Sinners Happy Hour
Friday, June 7, 5 pm at Sportsmen's Tavern, Buffalo, N.Y. $
Music in the Park: Tsavo Highway, Funktional Flow
Thursday, June 13, 5 pm at Cazenovia Park, Buffalo, N.Y. Free
Ricky Ford Quartet
Thursday, June 13, 7 pm 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo, N.Y. $13/$15
Maria Sebastian and Doug Lambert
Wednesday, June 12, 9 pm at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo, N.Y.
Tropidelic w/Quasi Kings & Tobyrap
Friday, June 7, 7 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, N.Y. $22-$25
Food Truck Tuesday: McCarthyizm
Tuesday, June 11, 5 pm at Larkin Square, Buffalo, N.Y. Free
KeyBank Live at Larkin: Will Holton & Daniel Powell’s Mid-Week Vibe
Wednesday, June 12, 7 pm at Bidwell Park, Buffalo, N.Y. Free
WNY Dead
Friday, June 7, 6 pm at The Hilltop Inn & Grove, Alden, N.Y. $10
Bidwell Park Concert Series Kickoff: XOXO
Tuesday, June 18, 5 pm at Larkin Square, Buffalo, N.Y. Free
Thursday & Main: The Strictly Hip w/Erin Hoyle
Thursday, June 13, 5 pm at Fountain Plaza, Buffalo, N.Y. Free
Dale Watson & His Lone Stars
Monday, June 10, 7 pm at Sportsmen’s Tavern, Buffalo, N.Y. $35
Nation of Language w/Ian Sweet
Wednesday, June 19, 8 pm at Electric City, Buffalo, N.Y. $30-$90
The Mallett Brothers Band
Sunday, June 9, 4 pm at The Cave, Buffalo, N.Y. $12/$15
Dead in the Water
A 3-hour scenic tour aboard the Lockview VI, featuring 2 sets of music by Dead Alliance . BuffaloSunday, June 9, 3 pm at Lockview VI on the Erie Canal, Lockport, N.Y. $30 at Terrapin Station.
David Michael Miller
Saturday, June 15, 3 pm, Lock 34 Bar & Grill, Lockport, NY
Thursday Night Live: Mike Prince & 832 Productions
featuring Brandon Dant'e & Paris Glenn
Thursday, June 6, 5:30 pm at Wilson Town Square, Knox Building, Buffalo AKG Museum, Buffalo, N.Y. Free
Miers on Music is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.