AI Design by Kim Miers

Even though the summer concert season is wholly upon us now, the new show announcements keep coming, leading me to wonder how I’m actually going to fit all of this craziness into the next 4 months or so. This a good problem to have.

The Asbury Arts Center in the Babeville complex stepped up to the plate big time this week, with three new gigs that run the gamut from alternative r&b/funk, to Nigerian alternative rock, to metal.

The first of these is a particularly exciting one, as it brings the Nigerian Takamba-inspired alt-rock legend-in-the-making Mdou Moctar to Buffalo for the first time. Blending serious six-string virtuosity with lyrics that offer an unflinching view of life for the Taureg people of Niger, Moctar and his band bring psychedeilia and acid-blues to bear on traditional Taureg rhythms, and they melt your face in the process.

“What does it mean to be free in these times?,” asks Moctar in his namesake band’s press release. “Can the world be liberated from the colonial mind-state that has caused such harm and mistrust? Can we mourn our losses yet build anew to form something more astounding, more fantastic? Funeral For Justice (the band’s new album) says we can.”

Mdou Moctar.

Mdou Moctar comes to Asbury Hall with J.R.C.G. (Justin R Cruz Gallego) on Friday, June 21, at 8 p.m. Check out this video of the band absolutely tearing it up at a session for Seattle’s KEXP.



Babeville is also bringing Robert ‘Sput’ Seawright’s Ghost-Note back to town for a stop on their Mustard n’ Onions Summer Tour 2024. This awe-sinpiring, vurtuosic, and scarily funky ensemble, which you might’ve caught a few times over the years at Buffalo Iron Works, comes to Asbury Hall on Wednesday, September 11 at 7 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 7 at 10 a.m., through babevillebuffalo.com.

Finally, former Black Sabbath/Dio/Heaven & Hell/Derringer drummer Vinnie Appice brings his Sabbath Knights to Asbury Hall on Thursday, July 25, at 7 p.m., with guests Stealin’ and 1980 Something. In addition to Appice on the drum kit, the band features Buffalo’s own Jim Crean on vocals, Jimmy Caputo on bass, and Artie Dillon on guitar. The program will include favrotes from Appice’s tenures in Black Sabbath and Dio. Tickets are available now, through babevillebuffalo.com.

I’m taking some badly needed time off next week, so this Where the Bands Are is a double edition, offering a curated list of recommended shows between June 6 and June 21st. See you out there!

Saturday, June 8, 1:30-10:30 p.m. at various locations in East Aurora, N.Y. $20 adv/$30 Day-of

Here’s the full lineup.

Thursday, June 6, 6:30 pm at Harbor Walk, Buffalo, N.Y. $12.50

Thursday, June 6, 5:30 pm at Wilson Town Square, Knox Building, Buffalo AKG Museum, Buffalo, N.Y. Free

Saturday, June 15, 12 noon to 5 pm, Lewiston, N.Y. Free

Buffalo Music Coalition's Funk & Groove Fest featuring Critt's Juke Joint, Workingman's Dead and the 8-piece Brass Machine

Saturday, June 8, 1:30 pm at Firemen’s Field at East Aurora Music Festival, East Aurora, N.Y. $20/$30 day of

Thursday, June 13, 6:30 pm at Harbor Walk, Buffalo, N.Y. $12.50

Saturday, June 8, 7 pm 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo, N.Y. $12/$14

Friday, June 7, 8 pm at Electric City, Buffalo, N.Y. $8-$13

Wednesday, June 12, 8:30 pm at Jack Rabbit, Buffalo, N.Y. Free

Thursday, June 6, 5 pm at Cazenovia Park, Buffalo, N.Y. Free

Thursday, June 6, 5 pm at Fountain Plaza, Buffalo, N.Y. Free

Thursday, June 13, 6 pm at Mary Seaton Room at Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, N.Y. $45/$85 VIP

(Proceeds from the event will benefit Kleinhans Music Hall’s programming including the Global Grooves music series and the upkeep of this National Historic Landmark building.)

Tuesday, June 11, 8 pm at Electric City, Buffalo, N.Y. $30-$90

Saturday, June 15, 7 pm at Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B, Buffalo N.Y. $51.50/$152.50 VIP

Saturday, June 15, 8 pm at Sportsmen’s Tavern, Buffalo N.Y. $15

Friday, June 7, 5 pm at Sportsmen's Tavern, Buffalo, N.Y. $

Thursday, June 13, 5 pm at Cazenovia Park, Buffalo, N.Y. Free

Thursday, June 13, 7 pm 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo, N.Y. $13/$15

Wednesday, June 12, 9 pm at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo, N.Y.

Friday, June 7, 7 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, N.Y. $22-$25

Tuesday, June 11, 5 pm at Larkin Square, Buffalo, N.Y. Free

Wednesday, June 12, 7 pm at Bidwell Park, Buffalo, N.Y. Free

Friday, June 7, 6 pm at The Hilltop Inn & Grove, Alden, N.Y. $10

Tuesday, June 18, 5 pm at Larkin Square, Buffalo, N.Y. Free

Thursday, June 13, 5 pm at Fountain Plaza, Buffalo, N.Y. Free

Monday, June 10, 7 pm at Sportsmen’s Tavern, Buffalo, N.Y. $35

Wednesday, June 19, 8 pm at Electric City, Buffalo, N.Y. $30-$90

Sunday, June 9, 4 pm at The Cave, Buffalo, N.Y. $12/$15

A 3-hour scenic tour aboard the Lockview VI, featuring 2 sets of music by Dead Alliance . Buffalo Sunday, June 9, 3 pm at Lockview VI on the Erie Canal, Lockport, N.Y. $30 at Terrapin Station.

Saturday, June 15, 3 pm, Lock 34 Bar & Grill, Lockport, NY

featuring Brandon Dant'e & Paris Glenn

