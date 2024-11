AI Design by Kim Miers

Hey now, Music Lovers.

Well, it’s been a week, hasn’t it?

Not much to report here, other than a typically vast array of tantalizing shows on the horizon, so let’s get right into it…

Remember, music speaks to what’s best in us. Be kind. Onward…

JUST ANNOUNCED:

THIS WEEK:

Saturday, November 9 and Sunday, November 10, 7pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. $35

Saturday, November 9, 10 pm at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo. $10/$15

Friday, November 8, 7 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. $51

Thursday, November 7, 7:30 pm at Center for the Arts Mainstage Theatre, University at Buffalo $50-$90

Friday, November 8, 8 pm at The Cave, Buffalo. $10

Saturday, November 9, 8 pm at The Cave, Buffalo. $20

Tuesday, November 12, 6 pm doors at Sportsmen’s Tavern, Buffalo. $35/$40/$85 VIP

At The CAZ:

(Note that the Caz’ ‘Dinner and a Show’ experiences are an all-inclusive package featuring show tickets and a two-course dinner. Ticket price covers all fees, taxes, and service charges.)

Thursday, November 7, 6 pm doors. $18-$29

Friday, November 8, 6 pm doors. $74-$85

Saturday, November 9, 6 pm doors. $24-$35

Sunday, November 10, 6 pm doors. $70-$80

Monday, November 11, 6:30 pm doors. $10

Wednesday, November 13, 6 pm doors. $29-$39

Thursday, November 14, 7 pm doors. $15-$29

Friday, November 8, 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo. $15/$13

Lavender Haze Collective Presents:

Saturday, November 9, 7 pm at Shatki Lounge, Buffalo. $20 suggested donation (cash only)

Wednesday, November 13, 7 pm doors at the 9th Ward in Babeville, Buffalo. $17/$10.

Wednesday, November 13, 7 pm at Sportsmen’s Tavern, Buffalo. $10

Kleinhans Music Hall & Soul of Buffalo Present:

Thursday, November 14, 6:30 pm doors at Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo. $66/$56

Wednesday, November 13, 7 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $16/$20

Tuesday, November 12, 7 pm doors at Electric City, Buffalo. $25-$65

Saturday, November 9, 8 pm doors at Rob’s Playhouse Theatre, Tonawanda. $20/$25

Saturday, November 9, 7 pm doors at Mohawk Place, Buffalo. $24

Wednesday, November 13, 7 pm at Jack Rabbit, Buffalo.

Saturday, November 9, 8 pm at The Terrace at Delaware Park, Buffalo. No Cover | Reservations for dinner recommended

Buffalo Music Coalition presents:

Saturday, November 9, 4 pm at Flying Bison Brewing Company, Buffalo. FREE

Friday, November 8, 5 pm at Sportsmen’s Tavern, Buffalo. $10

Friday, November 8, 9 pm at RecRoom, Buffalo. $20

Thursday, November 14, 5:30 pm at Wilson Town Square, Knox Building, Buffalo AKG Art Museum, Buffalo. FREE

Thursday, November 14, 7 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $25/$30

Saturday November 9, 8pm at The Lounge at Revolution Gallery, Buffalo. $10

Saturday, November 9, 7:30 pm / Sunday, November 10, 2:30 pm at Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo. $16.50/$116.50

Monday, November 11, 6:30 pm at Gene McCarthy’s.

The Nighthawks

Friday, November 8, 9 pm at Sportsmen’s Tavern, Buffalo. $20

Saturday, November 9, 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo. $14/$13

Spencer MacKenzie

Saturday, November 9, 8 pm at Sportsmen’s Tavern, Buffalo. $20