On Tuesday, David Byrne announced the impending arrival of a new album, and an accompanying tour to support it. Happily, that tour includes a stop at Shea’s Buffalo Theatre on September 25.

This is the first major concert slated for Shea’s in a good while, and a true thrill for Byrne fans, who last found their man in Buffalo when he launched his American Utopia Tour at UB’s Center for the Arts on March 6, 2018. That tour would go on to yield both a Broadway show and a film, and the accompanying album would eventually earn Byrne a slew of awards, including multiple Grammys.

It will surprise no one that Byrne’s new effort, the intriguingly titled Who Is the Sky?, is an ambitious affair that finds the iconoclastic solo artist and Talking Heads founding member pushing his personal boundaries in an ongoing effort to evolve as a songwriter, musician and record-maker.

Toward that end, Who Is the Sky?, which will drop on September 5, is produced by Grammy-winning pop auteur Kid Harpoon (Harry Styles, and tons more), and its 12 songs are bolstered by arrangements that come courtesy of New York-based chamber ensemble Ghost Train Orchestra., a 16-piece strings and brass outfit.

Byrne called in some folks he’s worked with in the past, as well as some first-time collaborators. St. Vincent, Paramore’s Hayley Williams, The Smile drummer Tom Skinner and American Utopia percussionist Mauro Refosco all appear on Who Is the Sky?.

When Byrne hits the road, his touring band will include 13 musicians, singers and dancers, some of whom you might recognize as members of the American Utopia band. As was the case during that unforgettable 2018 show at UB’s Center for the Arts, the whole ensemble will all be mobile throughout the live show.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, June 13 and can be purchased at the Shea’s Box Office or online at https://www.sheas.org/performances/david-byrne/. Fans can sign up for the artist presale now through June 12 at 10 pm HERE.

In the meantime, he’s a taste of what we can expect at the Shea’s show, in the form of “Everybody Laughs,” the first single and video from Who Is the Sky?.

Also announced this week is the return of the mighty Melvin Seals & JGB to Buffalo. Legendary gospel-soul-rock-blues organist and Jerry Garcia Band alum Seals will be joined by guitarist John Kedlecik, bassist John-Paul McLean and drummer Jerry Hoenig for an 8 pm, Saturday, October 18 stop at Asbury Hall.

General On-Sale is this Friday, June 13. GA tix are priced $38 advanc e, $48 day-of-show. There’s also a pre-sale on Thursday, June 12, beginning at 10 am. (Password: TRUCKIN).

New And Noteworthy:

Music Is Art Festival 2025: Power to the Players!

Saturday, September 20, 11 am-11 pm. Buffalo’s Outer Harbor Terminal B. FREE.

Monday, November 3, 7:30 pm at West Herr Riviera Theatre, North Tonawanda, NY. $93-$143 Presale tickets on sale - use code: HEYYOU.

Sunday, November 9, 7 pm at Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY. Kleinhans Music Hall. Pre-sale is on now - use code SLOWBURN. General on-sale kicks off at 10 am on June 12. $58 - $78.

Sunday, September 21, 7 pm at Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B, Buffalo. Use code: SENECA25 for presale tickets.

Tuesday, September 30, 7 pm doors at Buffalo RiverWorks, Buffalo. Tickets on sale Friday, June 13 at 10 am.

Sunday, August 10, 7pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo. $25/$30

Wednesday, August 6, 6 pm at Larkin Square/Hydraulic Hearth, Buffalo. $22. Tickets go on sale Monday, June 23 at 8 am. Get your tickets here!

Thursday September 4, 5pm doors at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo. $15/$20

Friday, November 21, 6:30 pm doors at Electric City, Buffalo. $30.35 - $68.97

Friday, October 10, 7 pm at Buffalo Outer Harbor Terminal B Ampitheatre. $69/$178

Saturday, August 2, 8 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo. $25

Saturday, July 12, 5 pm gates at Sportsmen’s Park, Buffalo. $20

Friday, August 15, 6 pm doors at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo. $20

Thursday, October 9, 7 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. $46.75

Friday, September 12, 7 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. $53.75/$39.25

This week…

Music Matters Summer Concert Series : Organ Fairchild

Thursday, June 12, 7 - 10 pm at Sully’s Harbor Bar & Grill at Harbor Walk, Downtown Buffalo. $10. Get tickets here!

Wednesday, June 18, 5 pm at Larkin Square, Buffalo, NY. Free.

A Full Lineup of Big Easy In Buffalo summer concert events can be found here.

Thursday, June 12, 7 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. $32.25/$37.25

Thursday, June 12, 5 pm at Cazenovia Park, South Buffalo. FREE

Thursday, June 12, 7 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $15/$20

Thursday, June 12, 5 - 8 pm at Fountain Plaza, Downtown Buffalo. FREE

The Return of Captain Trips

Thursday, June 12, 7pm at The Cave, Buffalo. $15

Root Cellar - Release Show for new album, Fermentations

Friday, June 13, 8 pm at The Lounge at Revolution Gallery, Buffalo. $10.

Friday, June 13, 7 pm at Electric City, Buffalo. $45-$128

Friday, June 13, 7 pm at West Falls Center for the Arts, West Falls, NY. $20

Little Mountain Band

Friday, June 13, 9 pm doors at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo. $10

Friday, June 13, 5 pm doors at Sharkey’s Event Center, Syracuse, NY. $56.58

Saturday, June 14, 5 pm at the Buffalo AKG Art Museum, Buffalo. $62.50 (all incl)

Saturday, June 14, 6:30 pm doors at The Caz, South Buffalo. $15. Use promo code CAZSOCIAL5 for $5 off tickets!

Urban Achievers, the Living Braindead, Wolf Tickets

Saturday, June 14, 8 pm doors at the Milkie’s, Buffalo. $10

Saturday, June 14, 9 pm at RationAles, Williamsville, NY. FREE

PastMasters (music of the Beatles)

Saturday, June 14, 7:30 pm at Diamond Hawk Golf Course and Pub, Cheektowaga, NY. $10

Sunday, June 15, 7 pm doors at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo. $45/$55

Sunday, June 15, 9 am: Mike and Ryan; 10 am: Pour La Nuit; 11 am: Dellwood and the Nightshades; 12 pm: Drive; at Kenmore Farmers Market, Kenmore.

Tuesday, June 17, 6:30 pm at Creekside Banquet, Cheektowaga, NY. $5

DINNER & SHOW: Wednesday, June 18, 6:30 pm doors at The Caz, South Buffalo, NY. $84-$89

Thursday, June 19, 5 pm at Larkin Square, Buffalo. FREE

Bluegrass Allstars

Thursday, June 19, noon at Sportsmens Tavern, FREE

Music Matters Summer Concert Series : Scarlet Begonias

Thursday, June 19, 7 pm at Sully’s Harbor Bar & Grill at Harbor Walk, Downtown Buffalo. $10. Get tickets here!

Eberwine & Friends

Thursday, June 19, 7 pm at The Cave, Buffalo. $10

Thursday, June 19, 5 pm at Music in the Park, Cazenovia Park, South Buffalo. FREE

Coming up…

Friday, June 20, 9 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo. $10

Saturday, June 21, 9:30 pm at JackRabbit, Buffalo. $

The Frizz (Aaron & Jen)

Tuesday, June 24, noon at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo.FREE

Tuesday, June 24, 7 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $30/$35

Wednesday, June 25, 5 - 8 pm at Live at Larkin Square, Buffalo. FREE

Thursday, June 26, 6:30 pm doors at PAUSA art house, Buffalo. $30/$25

Music Matters Summer Concert Series : The Strictly Hip

Thursday, June 26, 7 pm at Sully’s Harbor Bar & Grill at Harbor Walk, Downtown Buffalo. $10. Get tickets here!

Friday, June 27, and Saturday, June 28, 8 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo. $20

Saturday, June 28, 7 pm at Electric City, Buffalo. $26.74-$75.67