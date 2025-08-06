AI Design by Kim Miers

Well, the boys are back in town this Saturday at Key Bank Center, and if you want to catch up on what’s swirling around in Goo land - let me remind you I did a podcast with Robby a few weeks back on the Why Music Matters podcast. If you’re so inclined, check it out below (or look it up on any streaming service.)

Got some cool new concert announcements to get to, followed by a curated list of must-see gigs for the coming week (and a little bit beyond).

First, some music news…

Acts Wanted for Concert for a Cause

Per Facebook post by Nietzsche’s: “We’re looking for approximately 8 acts! Please email Samm716@aol.com if you’re interested. We plan on running both the front stage area and back stage for this event. Anything Sabbath or Ozzy is accepted. We will off opportunities to all, Solo, Duo, acoustic and full bands of course.”

Another event that for a good cause is the SAMF Seafood Boil benefiting the Sportsmens Americana Music Foundation whose mission “extends beyond celebrating, supporting, and showcasing the incredible musical talent within Western New York. A core tenet of SAMF is to put music within reach of as many kids as possible.”

Sunday, August 10, 3 - 7 pm at the Terrace in Delaware Park, Buffalo. $100/ticket includes fresh seafood, sausage, potatoes, and corn on the cob, along with an open bar, and a live performance by The Frizz. Tickets available through the SAMF store and online here.

Borderland Anyday GA

The Anyday GA Pass is Almost Gone! With the Anyday GA Pass, you can buy now, then choose the day you want to come later. Get your ticket at borderlandfestival.com.

ALSO: Heads up! All BORDERLAND ticket prices will increase Sunday, August 24 at 11:59 pm ET.

Battle of the Borderland Band contest nearing the end

Four Finalists play the Finals Showcase on Thursday, August 14, 6:30 pm at Buffalo Iron Works.

New and Noteworthy

Friday, September 12, 7 pm at the Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $39.40 GA seated.

Sunday, January 4, 2026, 6 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $27.83

Saturday, October 11, 7 pm doors at Electric City, Buffalo. $49.52-$128.71

Friday, September 26, 7 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $22/$25

DSP Shows & Twenty6 Productions presents

Friday, November 7, 7 pm doors at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo. $27/$30. Pre-Sale Thursday, 8/7 at 10 am with password: CWBUFFALO. Public on sale Friday 8/8 at 10 am.

Sunday, November 2, 7 pm doors at Electric City, Buffalo. $26.74-$111.20

Saturday, August 30, 7 pm doors at The 9th Ward in Babeville, Buffalo. $15/$20

Funtime presents

DJs to include original Continental DJs David Hall, Ken Wolf, and DJ Bud, plus special guest DJs!

Saturday, October 25, 7 pm at the Town Ballroom, Buffalo. $26.80 early bird tickets

Friday, January 23, 2026, 7 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $18/$23

Saturday, September 6, 7 pm doors at The 9th Ward in Babeville, Buffalo. $18

Funtime Presents

Friday, November 21 and Saturday, November 22, 7 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. Get tickets here.

Friday, September 26, 7 pm gate at Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B, Buffalo. Pre-sale: Wednesday, July 30 at 10 am - Thursday, July 31 at 10 pm (PW: SENECA25). Get tickets here.

Funtime presents

Friday, November 28, 7 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. $46.36

Saturday, November 22, 8 pm doors at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo. $30 GA Adv / $40 Pref Adv. Get tickets here

Funtime presents

Monday, October 27, 7 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. $35.25/$115.75

Monday, August 25, 7 pm doors at the 9th Ward in Babeville, Buffalo. $25

BILLY SHEEHAN / JESSIE GALANTE / BOBBY LEBEL

Sunday, December 13, 7 pm doors at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo. $30 advance/$40 day of show. Limited Gold Circle Reserved Seating $40

Thursday, August 28, 7:30 pm doors at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo. $10. Get tickets here.

Photo City presents

Saturday, September 20, 5 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $20/$30

Riot Squad Media presents

Saturday, September 20, 8 pm at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo. $20. Get tickets here.

This week…

Wednesday, August 6, 7 pm at Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B, Buffalo. $62+

Graham Nash

Wednesday, August 6, 7:30 pm at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo. SOLD OUT

Thursday, August 7, 6 pm at Buffalo Central Terminal, Buffalo. FREE

Music Matters Summer Concert Series: Relics

Thursday, August 7, 7 pm at Sully’s Harbor Bar & Grill at Harbor Walk, Downtown Buffalo. $10. Get tickets here!

Thursday, August 7, 6 pm at Hunt Art Gallery/Beebe’s at the Gallery, Buffalo. Go here to reserve your spot and pay what you can!

Thursday, August 7, 6-9 pm, Variety Club, Lancaster, NY. $60

The Travesties, Clinton’s Folly, Heart Throbs String Band

Thursday, August 7, 8 pm, Milkie's on Elmwood, Buffalo, NY. $10

Thursday, August 7, 8 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $20/$25

Thursday, August 7, 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo. $15/$13

Friday, August 8, 7:30 pm at Riviera Theatre, North Tonawanda, NY. $20

Friday, August 8, 7 pm doors at The Cave, Buffalo. $20/$25

Friday, August 8, 4 pm outdoors at Batavia Downs, Batavia, NY. $20-$75

Friday, August 8, Dinner and a show, 6:30 pm seating at The Caz, South Buffalo. $99-$105

Friday, August 8, and Saturday, August 9, 5:30 pm doors at Perinton Center Park Amphitheater, Fairport, NY. $64.26/day or $123.57/both. Tickets here.

Friday, August 8, 7 pm at The Lounge at Revolution Gallery, Buffalo. $10

Friday, August 8, 3:45 pm at Darien Lake Amphitheater, Darien Center, NY. $51+

Saturday, August 9, 7:30 pm at Key Bank Center, Buffalo. $39+

Buffalo Music Coalition presents

Saturday, August 9, 4-7 pm at Flying Bison Brewing Company, Buffalo. FREE

New Orleans Jazz Mass ft/The Brass Machine

Saturday, August 9, Concert - 5pm, Mass - 5:30 pm at St. Adalbert Basilica, Buffalo.

Saturday, August 9 and Sunday, August 10, various times at Green Heron Farm and Event Center, Sherman, NY. Get more info here!

Saturday, August 9, 7 pm at The Lounge at Revolution Gallery, Buffalo. $10

Saturday, August 9, 10 pm at Jack Rabbit, Buffalo. $

Sunday, August 10, 7 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $25/$30.

36th Annual Pine Grill Jazz Reunion: Jackiem Joyner, Alex Bugnon, Delvin Payton and The Lyfe Band, Kevin Hall Band, The Dave Stewy Legendary Band, and Cherise

Sunday August 10, 2 pm at Martin Luther King, Jr., Park in Buffalo, NY. FREE

Contemporary saxophonist, author, and music producer Jackiem Joyner.

Tuesday, August 12, 7 pm at Artpark Amphitheater, Lewiston, NY. $26/$36/$46

Wednesday, August 13, 8 pm at The Caz, South Buffalo. $19

Wednesday, August 13, 7 pm at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo. $35/$40

Buffalo Dead All Stars

Featuring Joe Muffoletto, Jamie Sunshine, Kevin Kay, Kevin Barry, Randy Williams, and Mark Hitchcock

Wednesday, August 13, 7 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo. $10

Live at Larkin: Songbirds: A Tribute to Fleetwood Mac

Wednesday, August 13, 5 - 8 pm at Larkin Square, Buffalo. FREE

Sunday Reign

Thursday, August 14, 7 pm at Sully’s Harbor Bar & Grill at Harbor Walk, Downtown Buffalo. $10. Get tickets here!

Thursday, August 14, 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo. $15/$12

Coming Up…

Friday, August 15, 7 pm and Saturday, August 16, 3 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $60

Friday, August 15, 7:30 pm at Seneca One, Buffalo. $20-$25

Friday, August 15, 4 pm outdoors at Batavia Downs, Batavia, NY. $35-$125

Friday, August 15, 7 pm at Artpark Amphitheater, Lewiston, NY. $24/$56/$46

Handome Jack

Saturday, August 16, 10 pm at Jack Rabbit, Buffalo. $10

The Sounds of Buffalo @ Wilkeson Pointe: Buffalo Souljah ft/ Critt's Juke Joint and Olmsted Dub System

Saturday, August 16, 6-9 pm at Wilkeson Pointe, Buffalo Waterfront. FREE

Dead Alliance Buffalo presents

Dead in the Water II

Sunday, August 17, 3 pm SHARP - 6 pm, 210 Market Street (Boat Launch site), Lockport, NY. Tickets are available at Terrapin Station. (1172 Hertel Ave Buffalo NY 14216

Tuesday, August 19, 6 pm at Artpark Amphitheater, Lewiston, NY. $31.50/$76/$86

Friday, August 22, 8 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $15/$20

Wednesday, August 27, 8 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $35

Seneca Buffalo Creek Outer Harbor Live Concert Series

Sunday, August 31, 6:30 pm at Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B, Buffalo. $35