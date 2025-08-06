Where the Bands Are: This Week in Live Music and Concert News
The Goos are coming! ...some events for a good a cause, music news, announcements, and this week's gig picks!
Hey there, music-loving friends. Thanks for being here.
Well, the boys are back in town this Saturday at Key Bank Center, and if you want to catch up on what’s swirling around in Goo land - let me remind you I did a podcast with Robby a few weeks back on the Why Music Matters podcast. If you’re so inclined, check it out below (or look it up on any streaming service.)
Got some cool new concert announcements to get to, followed by a curated list of must-see gigs for the coming week (and a little bit beyond).
See you out there!
First, some music news…
Acts Wanted for Concert for a Cause
Per Facebook post by Nietzsche’s: “We’re looking for approximately 8 acts! Please email Samm716@aol.com if you’re interested. We plan on running both the front stage area and back stage for this event. Anything Sabbath or Ozzy is accepted. We will off opportunities to all, Solo, Duo, acoustic and full bands of course.”
Another event that for a good cause is the SAMF Seafood Boil benefiting the Sportsmens Americana Music Foundation whose mission “extends beyond celebrating, supporting, and showcasing the incredible musical talent within Western New York. A core tenet of SAMF is to put music within reach of as many kids as possible.”
Seafood Boil Mixer and Fundraiser
Sunday, August 10, 3 - 7 pm at the Terrace in Delaware Park, Buffalo. $100/ticket includes fresh seafood, sausage, potatoes, and corn on the cob, along with an open bar, and a live performance by The Frizz. Tickets available through the SAMF store and online here.
Borderland Anyday GA
The Anyday GA Pass is Almost Gone! With the Anyday GA Pass, you can buy now, then choose the day you want to come later. Get your ticket at borderlandfestival.com.
ALSO: Heads up! All BORDERLAND ticket prices will increase Sunday, August 24 at 11:59 pm ET.
Battle of the Borderland Band contest nearing the end
Four Finalists play the Finals Showcase on Thursday, August 14, 6:30 pm at Buffalo Iron Works.
New and Noteworthy
Bob Mould
Friday, September 12, 7 pm at the Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $39.40 GA seated.
Pink Talking Fish & Steely Dead
Sunday, January 4, 2026, 6 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $27.83
Paul Oakenfold and The Crystal Method
Saturday, October 11, 7 pm doors at Electric City, Buffalo. $49.52-$128.71
Magic Beans w/ Mike Gantzer Trio
Friday, September 26, 7 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $22/$25
DSP Shows & Twenty6 Productions presents
The Crane Wives w/Spencer LaJoye
Friday, November 7, 7 pm doors at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo. $27/$30. Pre-Sale Thursday, 8/7 at 10 am with password: CWBUFFALO. Public on sale Friday 8/8 at 10 am.
My Life With The Thrill Kill Kult
Sunday, November 2, 7 pm doors at Electric City, Buffalo. $26.74-$111.20
Fitzkee Brothers
Saturday, August 30, 7 pm doors at The 9th Ward in Babeville, Buffalo. $15/$20
Funtime presents
Continental Reunion ft/Nullstadt, Olmsted Dub System does The Clash, Perilous (Featuring Pauline!), Iron Fist does The Ramones, The Clockers plus more…
DJs to include original Continental DJs David Hall, Ken Wolf, and DJ Bud, plus special guest DJs!
Saturday, October 25, 7 pm at the Town Ballroom, Buffalo. $26.80 early bird tickets
Couch w/ Thumber
Friday, January 23, 2026, 7 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $18/$23
Fuzzy & The Rustbelts: Live and Acoustic
Saturday, September 6, 7 pm doors at The 9th Ward in Babeville, Buffalo. $18
Funtime Presents
The Disco Biscuits
Friday, November 21 and Saturday, November 22, 7 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. Get tickets here.
Mariah The Scientist wsgs/Chxrry, Kocky KA, Lekan, Hennessy, DJ Jet, Screw, and Sisko
Friday, September 26, 7 pm gate at Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B, Buffalo. Pre-sale: Wednesday, July 30 at 10 am - Thursday, July 31 at 10 pm (PW: SENECA25). Get tickets here.
Funtime presents
54-40
Friday, November 28, 7 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. $46.36
The Alex Skolnick Trio
Saturday, November 22, 8 pm doors at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo. $30 GA Adv / $40 Pref Adv. Get tickets here
Funtime presents
The Wrecks w/phoneboy & Wall Carpets
Monday, October 27, 7 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. $35.25/$115.75
Song Swap with Lou Barlow (Dinosaur Jr) and Bobby Bare Jr (Guided by Voices)
Monday, August 25, 7 pm doors at the 9th Ward in Babeville, Buffalo. $25
Musicians of Buffalo: Christmas Rocks Concert
BILLY SHEEHAN / JESSIE GALANTE / BOBBY LEBEL
Sunday, December 13, 7 pm doors at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo. $30 advance/$40 day of show. Limited Gold Circle Reserved Seating $40
Darksoft w/Elementra and Precious Love
Thursday, August 28, 7:30 pm doors at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo. $10. Get tickets here.
Photo City presents
Greywash - EP Release Show wsg/ Destroy Create, Alterist, Crown Conscious, Atlas Rain, & Arcana
Saturday, September 20, 5 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $20/$30
Riot Squad Media presents
JER w/The Abruptors and Do It With Malice
Saturday, September 20, 8 pm at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo. $20. Get tickets here.
This week…
Dropkick Murphys & Bad Religion
Wednesday, August 6, 7 pm at Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B, Buffalo. $62+
Graham Nash
Wednesday, August 6, 7:30 pm at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo. SOLD OUT
Central Terminal Summer Concert Series ft/ The Buffalo Brass Machine and Walter Kemp 3 & Co.
Thursday, August 7, 6 pm at Buffalo Central Terminal, Buffalo. FREE
Music Matters Summer Concert Series: Relics
Thursday, August 7, 7 pm at Sully’s Harbor Bar & Grill at Harbor Walk, Downtown Buffalo. $10. Get tickets here!
Summer Thursdays at Beebe’s at the Gallery: Will Holton
Thursday, August 7, 6 pm at Hunt Art Gallery/Beebe’s at the Gallery, Buffalo. Go here to reserve your spot and pay what you can!
Guitar & Memorabilia Auction presented by Friends of MiA
Thursday, August 7, 6-9 pm, Variety Club, Lancaster, NY. $60
The Travesties, Clinton’s Folly, Heart Throbs String Band
Thursday, August 7, 8 pm, Milkie's on Elmwood, Buffalo, NY. $10
Jackie Venson
Thursday, August 7, 8 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $20/$25
Vanessa Vacanti Quartet
Thursday, August 7, 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo. $15/$13
A Brothers Revival-A Tribute to The Allman Brothers
Friday, August 8, 7:30 pm at Riviera Theatre, North Tonawanda, NY. $20
THE SMITHS etc & Disintegration (Tribute to The Cure)
Friday, August 8, 7 pm doors at The Cave, Buffalo. $20/$25
2025 Rockin' The Downs Summer Concert Series: The Commodores wsg/Will Holton
Friday, August 8, 4 pm outdoors at Batavia Downs, Batavia, NY. $20-$75
RiShon Odel & The 5th Element Triple CD Release
Friday, August 8, Dinner and a show, 6:30 pm seating at The Caz, South Buffalo. $99-$105
Joe Russo’s Almost Dead
Friday, August 8, and Saturday, August 9, 5:30 pm doors at Perinton Center Park Amphitheater, Fairport, NY. $64.26/day or $123.57/both. Tickets here.
12/8 Path Band
Friday, August 8, 7 pm at The Lounge at Revolution Gallery, Buffalo. $10
Outlaw Festival w/ Willie Nelson, Bob Dylan,Turnpike Troubadours & More
Friday, August 8, 3:45 pm at Darien Lake Amphitheater, Darien Center, NY. $51+
Goo Goo Dolls w/Dashboard Confessional
Saturday, August 9, 7:30 pm at Key Bank Center, Buffalo. $39+
Buffalo Music Coalition presents
Saturday Sessions: Nick Spacone
Saturday, August 9, 4-7 pm at Flying Bison Brewing Company, Buffalo. FREE
New Orleans Jazz Mass ft/The Brass Machine
Saturday, August 9, Concert - 5pm, Mass - 5:30 pm at St. Adalbert Basilica, Buffalo.
7th Annual Heron Trail Run 5K Weekend
Saturday, August 9 and Sunday, August 10, various times at Green Heron Farm and Event Center, Sherman, NY. Get more info here!
The Cowslingers w/Lower Town Trio
Saturday, August 9, 7 pm at The Lounge at Revolution Gallery, Buffalo. $10
Hunks of Funk
Saturday, August 9, 10 pm at Jack Rabbit, Buffalo. $
Eddie 9V
Sunday, August 10, 7 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $25/$30.
36th Annual Pine Grill Jazz Reunion: Jackiem Joyner, Alex Bugnon, Delvin Payton and The Lyfe Band, Kevin Hall Band, The Dave Stewy Legendary Band, and Cherise
Sunday August 10, 2 pm at Martin Luther King, Jr., Park in Buffalo, NY. FREE
Fitz And The Tantrums w/ Neal Francis
Tuesday, August 12, 7 pm at Artpark Amphitheater, Lewiston, NY. $26/$36/$46
Weird Phishes: Hybrid Mashups of Radiohead & Phish
Wednesday, August 13, 8 pm at The Caz, South Buffalo. $19
Watchhouse w/Two Runner
Wednesday, August 13, 7 pm at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo. $35/$40
Buffalo Dead All Stars
Featuring Joe Muffoletto, Jamie Sunshine, Kevin Kay, Kevin Barry, Randy Williams, and Mark Hitchcock
Wednesday, August 13, 7 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo. $10
Live at Larkin: Songbirds: A Tribute to Fleetwood Mac
Wednesday, August 13, 5 - 8 pm at Larkin Square, Buffalo. FREE
Sunday Reign
Thursday, August 14, 7 pm at Sully’s Harbor Bar & Grill at Harbor Walk, Downtown Buffalo. $10. Get tickets here!
The Great American Songbook, the Male Vocalist and more
Thursday, August 14, 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo. $15/$12
Coming Up…
Buffalo Ska Fest
Friday, August 15, 7 pm and Saturday, August 16, 3 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $60
Strings Unbound: An Evening with Alex Cousins w/special guests
Friday, August 15, 7:30 pm at Seneca One, Buffalo. $20-$25
2025 Rockin' the Downs Summer Concert Series: Kansas w/Hywater and Flashback
Friday, August 15, 4 pm outdoors at Batavia Downs, Batavia, NY. $35-$125
Toad the Wet Sprocket wsg/KT Tunstall and Sixpence None The Richer
Friday, August 15, 7 pm at Artpark Amphitheater, Lewiston, NY. $24/$56/$46
Handome Jack
Saturday, August 16, 10 pm at Jack Rabbit, Buffalo. $10
The Sounds of Buffalo @ Wilkeson Pointe: Buffalo Souljah ft/ Critt's Juke Joint and Olmsted Dub System
Saturday, August 16, 6-9 pm at Wilkeson Pointe, Buffalo Waterfront. FREE
Dead Alliance Buffalo presents
Dead in the Water II
Sunday, August 17, 3 pm SHARP - 6 pm, 210 Market Street (Boat Launch site), Lockport, NY. Tickets are available at Terrapin Station. (1172 Hertel Ave Buffalo NY 14216
Cypress Hill & Atmosphere w/Lupe Fiasco & The Pharcyde
Tuesday, August 19, 6 pm at Artpark Amphitheater, Lewiston, NY. $31.50/$76/$86
Scarlet Begonias
Friday, August 22, 8 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $15/$20
GoldFord
Wednesday, August 27, 8 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $35
Seneca Buffalo Creek Outer Harbor Live Concert Series
Ani DiFranco w/ Hurray for the Riff Raff
Sunday, August 31, 6:30 pm at Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B, Buffalo. $35
