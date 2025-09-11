(Have a cool concert or interesting event you know about? Email all the info and links to jeffmiersmusic@gmail.com to be considered for inclusion in Where the Bands Are.)

It’s finally that time again. The Borderland Music + Arts Festival at Knox Farm State Park in East Aurora kicks off with the Brass Machine at 2 pm on Friday and continues through Khruangbin’s headlining set on Sunday evening! I know I’ll see you there…

Borderland Festival 2025: Khuruangbin, Vampire Weekend, Mt. Joy, Band of Horses, Natanial Rateliff & the Night Sweats, the Teskey Brothers, and dozens more will perform at Knox Farm State Park Friday through Sunday.

Also this weekend, there’s the Niagara Falls Blues Festival, Friday and Saturday, September 12-13. on old Falls Street in Niagara Falls, NY. Here’s the full lineup:

Friday, September 12, 2025

​5:00-6:30 PM

Bruce Wojick & The Struggle



7:00-8:30 PM

The Shaelyn Band



9:00-10:30 PM

Spencer Mackenzie

Saturday, September 13, 2025

​1:00-2:30 PM

Sauce Boss with Extra Sauce Traveling Gumbo Show

3:00-4:30 PM

Dave Weld & The Imperial Flames



5:00-6:30 PM

Wayne Baker Brooks



7:00-8:30 PM

Tommy Z

9:00-10:30 PM

Kelley Hunt and The 5

Now for some music news…

The renowned jazz (and just about any other genre you might throw at him) guitarist and Buffalo Academy of Performing Arts teacher Jared Tinkham has accepted a prestigious position as guitarist in the U.S. Army’s Orchestra “Pershing’s Own,” in Washington D.C. As he prepares himself for new adventures, Tinkham has announced his “Farewell Show,” which wil take place at BLACK DOTS on Saturday, October 4 .(Bar opens at 6 pm, music starts at 6:30).

As Jared posted on Facebook: “It’s not my last gig, but I’d like to treat it as a celebration of all that I’ve accomplished during my time in Buffalo, and would love to see as many of you as possible!”

Iron Monk (current students of Jared’s), KIT (Lindey Holland’s group w/Jared’s arrangements) and TETRAGON (All originals of Jared’s) will perform followed by a Jam session at 10 pm.

Jared says “It will start on the earlier side so we can have enough time for all 3 bands and the jam session. I’m gonna order some pizzas later in the night, so there’ll be plenty of food, and drinks at the bar! We’re asking for $15 at the door but please message me if you can’t swing it and we’ll figure it out…”

The Big Easy in Buffalo needs your help!

Per the levitt.org site:

“Cast your vote for your favorite Levitt Music Series proposals to bring free, outdoor music to your town or city! Reflecting our commitment that all Levitt programs be community-driven, your vote will help determine the top 50 Levitt Music Series finalists that will be one step closer to receiving up to $120K in multi-year matching funds to present free outdoor concerts in an underused public space, as part of the 2026–2028 Levitt Music Series.”

Per Facebook: "Hey y'all, The Big Easy in Buffalo, with the Ralph Wilson Park Conservancy, are competing for a Levitt Music Series grant for $120K over three years to bring MORE FREE concerts to Buffalo—and we need your help to get out the vote!”

Public voting runs from TODAY through Sept 15 (8 pm ET). Text BUFFALO to 877-409-5525 or visit https://levitt.org/vote.

New and Noteworthy

Funtime presents

Friday, September 26, 8 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. $32.50

Sunday, November 30, 6 pm doors at Electric City, Buffalo. Presale now: (CODE: GROOVY). Public sale: Friday, September 12 at 10 am.

Wednesday, January 21, 2026, 7 pm doors at Electric City, Buffalo. Presale now: (CODE: GROOVY). Public sale: Friday, September 12 at 10 am.

After Dark presents

Saturday, December 13, 12:00 pm doors at Buffalo RiverWorks, Buffalo. GA sold out/GA (Price Tier 2) tickets ONLY left! $71.70

Sunday, October 19, 7 pm doors at The 9th Ward in Babeville, Buffalo. $15/$20

“Comprised of actual and legacy members from the extended Grateful Dead and Allman Brothers families, this exceptional ensemble is set to revive the timeless magic of the late 1960s and early 1970s, bringing fans an experience like no other.The line-up is pedigree and generational, featuring Berry Duane Oakley from The Allman Betts Band, Les Dudek from The Allman Brothers Family, Mark Karan from Bob Weir/Rat Dog& The Other Ones, Scott Guberman from Phil Lesh & Friends, and Pete Lavezzoli from JGB, Jazz Is Dead & Oteil & Friends.”

Tuesday, November 18, 5 pm doors at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo. $40. Get tickets here.

Kleinhans Music Hall presents

Featuring Amanda Shires, Luther Dickinson, Cody Dickinson, Robert Randolph, Jimmy Hall, Sierra Green, Orbi Orbison, The Allman Betts Band

Wednesday, December 3, 8 pm at Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo. $47-$107. Get tickets here!

Saturday, November 1, 8 pm at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo. $15/$20

This week…

Thursday, September 11, 7 pm at Darien Lake Amphitheater, Buffalo. $16+

Miller & The Other Sinners

Thursday, September 11, 6 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo. $10

Soul Butchers New LP “Second Death” Listening Party

Thursday, September 11, 7 - 10 pm at Matinee on Main Street, Buffalo.

The Alison Pipitone Band

Thursday, September 11, 7 pm at Penny Lane, Clarence, NY. $5

Featuring Sabotaged, Blizard of Ozz, Bloody Sabbath and more. 50% of Proceeds Benefitting "The Parkinsons Foundation"

Friday, September 12, 8 pm doors at Nietzsches, Buffalo. $10 GA Adv / $15 GA Dos / $18 Prefered Adv / $25 Preferred Dos

Friday, September 12, 7 pm doors at The Cave, Buffalo. $20

The Tricky D Experiment

Friday, September 12, 8 pm at Molly Maguires, South Buffalo.

Friday, September 12, 7 :30 pm at Riviera Theatre, North Tonawanda, NY. $20

Friday, September 12, 7 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. $39.40

Friday, September 12, 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo. $15/$13

Friday, September 12, 6 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $17/$26

AEG & Outer Harbor Concerts presents

Saturday, September 13, at Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B, Buffalo. $69.74 (Premium SOLD OUT)

Collaborative project of Damone Jackson and DJ Sike (including special guests)

Saturday, September 13, 8 pm at Hartman’s Distilling Co. $5

Buffalo Music Coalition presents

Saturday Sessions: Miranda Wilcox

Saturday, September 13, 4 - 7 pm at Flying Bison Brewing Company, Buffalo. FREE

Neville Francis w/Waz and Paladino

Saturday, September 13, 8 pm at Molly Maguires, South Buffalo.

Dellwood & the Nightshades

Sarturday, September 13, 8 pm at Penny Lane, Clarence, NY. $10

Saturday, September 13, 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo. $15/$13

Dead Again – Type O Negative Tribute w/ Social Parasite – Alice in Chains Tribute

Sunday, September 14, 7 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $15/$20

After Dark presents:

Monday, September 15, 7 pm doors at Buffalo RiverWorks, Buffalo. $58+

After Dark presents

Texas Is The Reason wsg/ Ted Leo and Slow Joy

Wednesday, September 17, 7pm doors at Rec Room, Buffalo. $43.97

Wheatus (Acoustic) w/Gabrielle Sterbenz

Wednesday, September 17, 7pm doors at The 9th Ward, Buffalo. $24.72

Wednesday, September 17, 7pm at Darien Lake Amphitheater, Darien Center, NY. $25+

Thursday, September 18, 6:30 pm at Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B, Buffalo. $77+

Coming Up

Universal Phunk

Friday, September 19, 7 pm doors at 1210 Broadway, Buffalo.

Friday, September 19, 8 pm at The Cave, Buffalo. $15/$20

Little Mountain Band

Friday, September 19, 8 pm at Penny Lane, Clarence, NY. $10

Presented by JazzBuffalo and ArtsBuffalo in partnership with Tappo Restaurant

“We’re transforming Ellicott Street into a one-of-a-kind, open-air jazz street party. Prepare to be transported straight to the heart of Bourbon Street and the French Quarter as we feature a special New Orleans theme with the unstoppable sound of The Brass Machine!”

Friday, September 19, 7:30-10:30 pm in front of Tappo Restaurant, Buffalo.

Friday, September 19, 9 pm at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo. $14.42

Music is Art Festival

Saturday, September 20, 11 am - 11 pm at Buffalo’s Outer Harbor, Buffalo. FREE. Get the schedule HERE>

Saturday, September 20, 8 pm at Milkie's Elmwood Lounge, Buffalo.

Buffalo Music Coalition presents

Saturday Sessions: Grace Lougan & Friends

Saturday, September 20, 4 - 7 pm at Flying Bison Brewing Company, Buffalo. FREE

GROSH

Saturday, September 20, 10 pm at Jack Rabbit, Buffalo.

Sunday, September 21, 7:30 pm at Artpark Mainstage Theater, Lewiston, NY. $30 LiveNation Ticket to Summer Lawn Sale/$41.50/$56

Sunday, September 21, 3 pm at The Hilltop Inn and Grove, Alden, NY. FREE

After Dark presents

Monday, September 22, 6 pm doors at Buffalo RiverWorks, Buffalo. $51.71

Riot Squad Media presents:

Wednesday, September 24, 7 pm doors at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo. $23.39

BTPM The Bridge presents:

Wednesday, September 24, 7 pm at Electric City, Buffalo. $20.31-$75.67

Wednesday, September 24, 7 pm at Rec Room, Buffalo. $26.75

Thursday, September 25, 8 pm at Shea’s Performing Arts Center, Buffalo. $217+

Funtime Presents:

Thursday, September 25, 7 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. $42.20/$102.90 VIP

Friday, September 26, 7 pm at Electric City, Buffalo. $39.26-$111.20

Friday, September 26, 7 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $22/$25

DSP Shows presents

Friday, September 26, 7 pm at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo. $42.75

Friday, September 26, 10 pm at Jack Rabbit, Buffalo.

Sunday, September 28, 7 pm at Electric City, Buffalo. $61.67