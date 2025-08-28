Where the Bands Are: This Week in Live Music and Concert News
End of the Summer series lineups, a bit of news, announcements, and loads of show picks!
Hey there, music-loving friends. Thanks for being here.
Just finished up an intensive 3 days prepping the ‘campers’ from the Borderland Band Camp, presented by a partnership between Buffalo Music Club and the Sportsmens Americana Music Foundation. For our sophomore year, we doubled enrollment, and a core group of pro musician instructors - Damone Jackson, Alex Overton, Eric Crittenden, myself, Joe Bellanti, Jakob Jay, David Cloyd and Blaise Mercedes - worked with a truly inspiring collective of young musicians to prepare them for a set at the Borderland Festival on Sunday, September 14. Please stop by the Homespun Stage at 1 pm on Sunday! Check here for details!
Here’s the full lineup for Borderland:
Now for some music news…
Mohawk Place updates
In case you missed it, Mohawk Place team has a recent post on Facebook saying:
“Sorry we’ve been a little quiet… we’ve been working through the details of the reopening process. It’s been a busy couple of weeks as we’re tackling the long list of items both inside and out to hopefully get an updated certificate of occupancy!
We promise to post more photo and video content from now on and once we know more about opening dates and things… we will keep everyone in the loop!
Btw: if you want to help Mohawk come back to life - we need it! Especially when it comes to cleaning / organizing / painting / carpentry and maintenance related repairs.
For ex: the stage rug needs to be cleaned (!!), bar needs some love, shelves to make the band merch area better, bathrooms painted, etc. If you want to help- send us a DM here on FB and we will get back to you.”
So if you’d like to chip in - offer your expertise - lend a hand - please DM them HERE.
Penny Lane presents the In The Shop Sessions with host David Michael Miller
New and Noteworthy
Rock for The Cure featuring The Kensingtons w/ Letter To Elise
Saturday, October 18, 6 pm doors at The CAZ, South Buffalo. $25
The Bowery & Funtime Present
Chase Matthew w/Austin Williams and Trevor Snider
Thursday, October 23, 7 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo.
The Heathens, The Waves, Cowboy Vampire, and Turnin' Tables
Friday, September 19, 9 pm at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo. $14.42
Day of the Grateful Dead w/Eric Carlen’s Half Dead
Saturday, November 1, 8 pm at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo. $15/$20
Future Joy
Friday, August 29, 9 pm at Jack Rabbit, Buffalo, NY.
I highly recommend this dynamic duo, so adept at blurring the lines between electronic music, funk, and live improvisation.
Funtime Presents
Matisyahu w/Aaron Dugan
Saturday, October 11, 7 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. $42.55/$83.90
The Infamous Stringdusters
Tuesday, January 27, 2026, 7 pm at Electric City, Buffalo. $42.42-$117.38
Pink Talking Fish & Steely Dead
Sunday, January 4, 2026, 6 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $27.83
Paul Oakenfold and The Crystal Method
Saturday, October 11, 7 pm doors at Electric City, Buffalo. $49.52-$128.71
DSP Shows & Twenty6 Productions presents
The Crane Wives w/Spencer LaJoye
Friday, November 7, 7 pm doors at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo. $27/$30.
Funtime presents
Continental Reunion ft/Nullstadt, Olmsted Dub System does The Clash, Perilous (Featuring Pauline!), Iron Fist does The Ramones, The Clockers plus more…
DJs to include original Continental DJs David Hall, Ken Wolf, and DJ Bud, plus special guest DJs!
Saturday, October 25, 7 pm at the Town Ballroom, Buffalo. $26.80 early bird tickets
This week…
In the Shop Sessions: David Michael Miller wsg/Dee Adams
Thursday, August 28, 7 pm at Penny Lane, Clarence, NY. FREE
Postponed: New Date TBA - Music Matters Summer Concert Series: The Damone Jackson Outcome/Tiger Chung Lee
Thursday, August 28, 7 pm at Sully’s at Harbor Walk, Buffalo. $10. Because of weather, show will be POSTPONED. Check Facebook here for updates.
Darksoft w/Elemantra & Precious Love
Thursday, August 28, 8 pm at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo. $10
UB40 w/ Inner Circle
Friday, August 29, 7 pm at Artpark Amphitheater, Lewiston, NY. $27/$66/$76
Last Night Songs, A Potters Field
Friday, August 29, 8 pm at Sportmens Tavern, Buffalo. $10
Dellwood and the Night Shades
Friday, August 29, 7 pm doors at The Lounge at Revolution Gallery, Buffalo. $10
Gavin Petrie Band
Friday, August 29, 8 pm at The Cave, Buffalo. $
The Tradesmen w/ The Quentet
Friday, August 29, 8 pm at The CAZ, Buffalo. $10
The Griff Kaz Quartet
Friday, August 29, 5 pm bar/8:30 pm music at Black Dots, Buffalo. $10
Dead on the Farm: Dead Alliance Buffalo
Friday, August 29, 8 pm at Becker Farms, Gasport, NY. $10/$15. Presale tickets here.
Heart wsg/Todd Rundgren
Friday, August 29, 6:30 pm doors at CMAC, Canandaigua, NY. $
Sportsmens Celebrating 40 Years
Music on all 3 stages - Sportsmens, Sportsmens Park and The Cave
Saturday, August 30, at 3 pm at Sportsmens sites, Buffalo.
The Black Keys wsg/Gary Clark Jr
Saturday, August 30, 5:30 pm doors at CMAC, Canandaigua, NY. $
Tommy Z
Saturday, August 30, 8 pm at The CAZ, Buffalo. $25-$29
Beü
Saturday, August 30, 7-9 pm at Wilkeson Pointe, Buffalo. FREE
Creative Power & the Business of Black Music
Saturday, August 30, 5 pm, Shea’s Smith Theater, 658 Main Street, Buffalo. FREE.
Ani DiFranco w/ Hurray for the Riff Raff
Sunday, August 31, 6:30 pm at Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B, Buffalo. $45+/$104. Check out my interview with Ani to prep for the show.
4th Annual Buffalo Jazz Festival ft/Paul Hage & Mirage, Vanessa Vacanti Quartet, My Cousin Toné, and Wendell Rivera Latin Jazz Ensemble
Sunday, August 31 at 12:30 pm - 7:30 pm on Ellicott Street in front of Tappo Restaurant, Buffalo. FREE
Gov’t Mule w/ Big Sugar
Monday, September 1, 5:30 pm at Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B, Buffalo. $51+
Dead•Phish•Funk
Monday, September 1, 1-3 pm at Wilkeson Pointe, Buffalo. FREE
Sunflowers of Sanborn Summer Concert Music Series: The Strictly Hip
Monday, September 1, 1 - 4 pm at 3311 Saunders Settlement Rd, Sanborn, NY. FREE
Deftones wsg/Phantogram
Monday, September 1, 7 pm at KeyBank Center, Buffalo. $51+
The Lumineers w/Chance Peña
Wednesday, September 3, 7:30 pm at Darien Lake Amphitheater, Darien Center, NY. $53+
Music in Bloom: The George Scott Big Band
Wednesday, September 3, 6 pm on the East Lawn at Frank Lloyd Wright’s Darwin Martin House, Buffalo. FREE, but space is limited—advance registration is required at martinhouse.org
Coming up…
Music Matters Summer Concert Series Season Finale: The Black Rock Beatles
Thursday, September 4, 7 pm at Sully’s at Harbor Walk, Buffalo. $10. Get tickets here.
Buffalo Dead All Stars
Every first Thursday starting September4, 7 pm at Penny Lane, Clarence, NY. $10
The Big Easy in Buffalo NOLA Series presents
Buckwheat Zydeco, Jr. wsg. Ten Cent Howl
Thursday, September 4, 7 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo. $15/$20
Photosound, Nick Mass, Kopek (debut ft/ Jamison Hendricks, Jude Rowland, and Vincenzo Parlato), Bird Soup
Thursday, September 4, 7 pm doors at Milkies, Buffalo. $12
Bonnie Raitt wsg/Jimmie Vaughan & The Tilt-A-Whirl Band
Friday, September 5, 7 pm at Chautauqua Institution, Chautauqua, NY. $55-/$151
The Truth Untold w/Little Liar, Murder, and The Water Dogs
Friday, September 5, 9 pm at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo. $10.
M&T First Friday - Music on the Great Lawn: DJ Tru Journey
Friday, September 5, 3 - 7 pm on the Great Lawn at Buffalo AKG Art Museum, Buffalo. FREE
Ole 60 w/ Rob Langdon
Friday, September 5, 8 pm at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo. $43.78
Kenny Parker Project
Friday, September 5, 8 pm at Molly Maguires, South Buffalo.
Shredd and Ragan and 97 Rock present
The Great North American Rush Off: Analog Kids w/Sue Kincaid and Grace Lougen, Stavo, Deb and The Knight Crew, Wilcox Mansion
Saturday, September 6, 3 pm gates, 4 pm show at Sportsmens, Sportsmens Park and The Cave, Buffalo. $21.12/$50 VIP
Railroad Earth, Yonder Mountain String Band, and Daniel Donato’s Cosmic Country
Saturday, September 6, 5 pm gates at Perinton Center Park, Rochester, NY. $40/$45/$85
Buffalo Music Coalition presents
Kody and Herren
Saturday September 6, 4-7 pm at Flying Bison Brewing Company, Buffalo. FREE
Bob Mould w/ J. Robbins
Friday, September 12, 7 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. $39.40
AEG & Outer Harbor Concerts presents
Ethel Cain w/9million
Saturday, September 13, at Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B, Buffalo. $69.74 (Premium SOLD OUT)
Eye 4 an I
Collaborative project of Damone Jackson and DJ Sike (including special guests)
Saturday, September 13, 8 pm at Hartman’s Distilling Co. $5
After Dark presents:
Peach Pit w/Miya Folick
Monday, September 15, 7 pm doors at Buffalo RiverWorks, Buffalo. $58+
Indigo Girls and Melissa Etheridge
Thursday, September 18, 6:30 pm at Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B, Buffalo. $77+
Sarah Borges
Friday, September 19, 8pm at The Cave, Buffalo. $15/$20
Kiss the Tiger
Saturday, September 20, 8 pm at Milkie's Elmwood Lounge, Buffalo.
Alison Krauss & Union Station ft/ Jerry Douglas
Sunday, September 21, 7:30 pm at Artpark Mainstage Theater, Lewiston, NY. $30 LiveNation Ticket to Summer Lawn Sale/$41.50/$56
Riot Squad Media presents:
The Planet Smashers, Working Class Stiffs, & Some Ska Band
Wednesday, September 24, 7 pm doors at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo. $23.39
BTPM The Bridge presents:
Soccer Mommy w/ Dummy
Wednesday, September 24, 7 pm at Electric City, Buffalo. $20.31-$75.67
An Evening With David Byrne
Thursday, September 25, 8 pm at Shea’s Performing Arts Center, Buffalo. $217+
Funtime Presents:
Finger Eleven (F11) w/Alien Ant Farm and BRKN Love
Thursday, September 25, 7 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. $42.20/$102.90 VIP
Melvins w/Red Kross
Friday, September 26, 7 pm at Electric City, Buffalo. $39.26-$111.20
Magic Beans w/ Mike Gantzer Trio
Friday, September 26, 7 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $22/$25
DSP Shows presents
Lucero
Friday, September 26, 7 pm at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo. $42.75
Elbow
Sunday, September 28, 7 pm at Electric City, Buffalo. $61.67
