Hey there, music-loving friends. Thanks for being here.

Just finished up an intensive 3 days prepping the ‘campers’ from the Borderland Band Camp, presented by a partnership between Buffalo Music Club and the Sportsmens Americana Music Foundation. For our sophomore year, we doubled enrollment, and a core group of pro musician instructors - Damone Jackson, Alex Overton, Eric Crittenden, myself, Joe Bellanti, Jakob Jay, David Cloyd and Blaise Mercedes - worked with a truly inspiring collective of young musicians to prepare them for a set at the Borderland Festival on Sunday, September 14. Please stop by the Homespun Stage at 1 pm on Sunday! Check here for details!

Borderland Band Camp

Here’s the full lineup for Borderland:

Now for some music news…

Mohawk Place updates

In case you missed it, Mohawk Place team has a recent post on Facebook saying:

“Sorry we’ve been a little quiet… we’ve been working through the details of the reopening process. It’s been a busy couple of weeks as we’re tackling the long list of items both inside and out to hopefully get an updated certificate of occupancy!

We promise to post more photo and video content from now on and once we know more about opening dates and things… we will keep everyone in the loop!

Btw: if you want to help Mohawk come back to life - we need it! Especially when it comes to cleaning / organizing / painting / carpentry and maintenance related repairs.

For ex: the stage rug needs to be cleaned (!!), bar needs some love, shelves to make the band merch area better, bathrooms painted, etc. If you want to help- send us a DM here on FB and we will get back to you.”

So if you’d like to chip in - offer your expertise - lend a hand - please DM them HERE.

New and Noteworthy

Saturday, October 18, 6 pm doors at The CAZ, South Buffalo. $25

The Bowery & Funtime Present

Thursday, October 23, 7 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo.

Friday, September 19, 9 pm at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo. $14.42

Saturday, November 1, 8 pm at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo. $15/$20

Friday, August 29, 9 pm at Jack Rabbit, Buffalo, NY.

I highly recommend this dynamic duo, so adept at blurring the lines between electronic music, funk, and live improvisation.

Funtime Presents

Matisyahu w/Aaron Dugan

Saturday, October 11, 7 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. $42.55/$83.90

Tuesday, January 27, 2026, 7 pm at Electric City, Buffalo. $42.42-$117.38

Sunday, January 4, 2026, 6 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $27.83

Saturday, October 11, 7 pm doors at Electric City, Buffalo. $49.52-$128.71

DSP Shows & Twenty6 Productions presents

Friday, November 7, 7 pm doors at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo. $27/$30.

Funtime presents

DJs to include original Continental DJs David Hall, Ken Wolf, and DJ Bud, plus special guest DJs!

Saturday, October 25, 7 pm at the Town Ballroom, Buffalo. $26.80 early bird tickets

This week…

In the Shop Sessions: David Michael Miller wsg/Dee Adams

Thursday, August 28, 7 pm at Penny Lane, Clarence, NY. FREE

Postponed: New Date TBA - Music Matters Summer Concert Series: The Damone Jackson Outcome/Tiger Chung Lee

Thursday, August 28, 7 pm at Sully’s at Harbor Walk, Buffalo. $10. Because of weather, show will be POSTPONED. Check Facebook here for updates.

Thursday, August 28, 8 pm at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo. $10

Friday, August 29, 7 pm at Artpark Amphitheater, Lewiston, NY. $27/$66/$76

Last Night Songs, A Potters Field

Friday, August 29, 8 pm at Sportmens Tavern, Buffalo. $10

Friday, August 29, 7 pm doors at The Lounge at Revolution Gallery, Buffalo. $10

Friday, August 29, 8 pm at The Cave, Buffalo. $

Friday, August 29, 8 pm at The CAZ, Buffalo. $10

Friday, August 29, 5 pm bar/8:30 pm music at Black Dots, Buffalo. $10

Friday, August 29, 8 pm at Becker Farms, Gasport, NY. $10/$15. Presale tickets here.

Friday, August 29, 6:30 pm doors at CMAC, Canandaigua, NY. $

Music on all 3 stages - Sportsmens, Sportsmens Park and The Cave

Saturday, August 30, at 3 pm at Sportsmens sites, Buffalo.

Saturday, August 30, 5:30 pm doors at CMAC, Canandaigua, NY. $

Saturday, August 30, 8 pm at The CAZ, Buffalo. $25-$29

Beü

Saturday, August 30, 7-9 pm at Wilkeson Pointe, Buffalo. FREE

Creative Power & the Business of Black Music

Saturday, August 30, 5 pm, Shea’s Smith Theater, 658 Main Street, Buffalo. FREE.

Sunday, August 31, 6:30 pm at Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B, Buffalo. $45+/$104. Check out my interview with Ani to prep for the show.

Sunday, August 31 at 12:30 pm - 7:30 pm on Ellicott Street in front of Tappo Restaurant, Buffalo. FREE

Monday, September 1, 5:30 pm at Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B, Buffalo. $51+

Dead•Phish•Funk

Monday, September 1, 1-3 pm at Wilkeson Pointe, Buffalo. FREE

Monday, September 1, 1 - 4 pm at 3311 Saunders Settlement Rd, Sanborn, NY. FREE

Monday, September 1, 7 pm at KeyBank Center, Buffalo. $51+

Wednesday, September 3, 7:30 pm at Darien Lake Amphitheater, Darien Center, NY. $53+

Wednesday, September 3, 6 pm on the East Lawn at Frank Lloyd Wright’s Darwin Martin House, Buffalo. FREE, but space is limited—advance registration is required at martinhouse.org

Coming up…

Music Matters Summer Concert Series Season Finale: The Black Rock Beatles

Thursday, September 4, 7 pm at Sully’s at Harbor Walk, Buffalo. $10. Get tickets here.

Every first Thursday starting September4, 7 pm at Penny Lane, Clarence, NY. $10

The Big Easy in Buffalo NOLA Series presents

Thursday, September 4, 7 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo. $15/$20

Photosound, Nick Mass, Kopek (debut ft/ Jamison Hendricks, Jude Rowland, and Vincenzo Parlato), Bird Soup

Thursday, September 4, 7 pm doors at Milkies, Buffalo. $12

Friday, September 5, 7 pm at Chautauqua Institution, Chautauqua, NY. $55-/$151

Friday, September 5, 9 pm at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo. $10.

Friday, September 5, 3 - 7 pm on the Great Lawn at Buffalo AKG Art Museum, Buffalo. FREE

Friday, September 5, 8 pm at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo. $43.78

Kenny Parker Project

Friday, September 5, 8 pm at Molly Maguires, South Buffalo.

Shredd and Ragan and 97 Rock present

Saturday, September 6, 3 pm gates, 4 pm show at Sportsmens, Sportsmens Park and The Cave, Buffalo. $21.12/$50 VIP

Saturday, September 6, 5 pm gates at Perinton Center Park, Rochester, NY. $40/$45/$85

Buffalo Music Coalition presents

Saturday September 6, 4-7 pm at Flying Bison Brewing Company, Buffalo. FREE

Friday, September 12, 7 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. $39.40

AEG & Outer Harbor Concerts presents

Saturday, September 13, at Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B, Buffalo. $69.74 (Premium SOLD OUT)

Collaborative project of Damone Jackson and DJ Sike (including special guests)

Saturday, September 13, 8 pm at Hartman’s Distilling Co. $5

After Dark presents:

Monday, September 15, 7 pm doors at Buffalo RiverWorks, Buffalo. $58+

Thursday, September 18, 6:30 pm at Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B, Buffalo. $77+

Friday, September 19, 8pm at The Cave, Buffalo. $15/$20

Saturday, September 20, 8 pm at Milkie's Elmwood Lounge, Buffalo.

Sunday, September 21, 7:30 pm at Artpark Mainstage Theater, Lewiston, NY. $30 LiveNation Ticket to Summer Lawn Sale/$41.50/$56

Riot Squad Media presents:

Wednesday, September 24, 7 pm doors at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo. $23.39

BTPM The Bridge presents:

Wednesday, September 24, 7 pm at Electric City, Buffalo. $20.31-$75.67

Thursday, September 25, 8 pm at Shea’s Performing Arts Center, Buffalo. $217+

Funtime Presents:

Thursday, September 25, 7 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. $42.20/$102.90 VIP

Friday, September 26, 7 pm at Electric City, Buffalo. $39.26-$111.20

Friday, September 26, 7 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $22/$25

DSP Shows presents

Friday, September 26, 7 pm at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo. $42.75

Sunday, September 28, 7 pm at Electric City, Buffalo. $61.67