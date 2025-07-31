(Have a cool concert or interesting event you know about? Email all the info and links to jeffmiersmusic@gmail.com to be considered for inclusion in Where the Bands Are.)

Hey there, music-freak family.

I’d like to take a minute to offer a heartfelt ‘thanks’ to the many people I’ve run into at concert venues, clubs, bars and music community events since the beginning of this hyper-speed blur of a summer.

In addition to bumping into so many friends and musical colleagues during this ceaseless stream of gigs, I’ve been approached by folks who wonder if I’m the guy they recognize from the photo (mugshot?) that accompanied my byline in The Buffalo News between 2002 and 2023.

“Yep, that’s me,” I say.

“Wow, I really miss reading your stuff in The Buffalo News,” they say (or something similar.)

To which I generally reply, with a laugh, “I miss reading my stuff in The Buffalo News, too.”

The laugh belies the anger, disappointment, and disillusionment I still feel regarding how that whole deal went down, and about the (somewhat self-inflicted, but also, part of this ongoing march toward full-on authoritarianism) damaged state of newspapers in this country in general.

But when I talk to people who approach me at shows, that anger disappears immediately, because of their kindness, their deep and abiding love for music and words about that music, and their insistence that what I did during those two decades-plus mattered to them.

To be perfectly honest, meeting people who love music so deeply, and so consistently support it in our community, was always the best part of the job. (Well, that and the health insurance.)

It’s nice that this hasn’t changed since I left my former job. And it’s even nicer that so many of these people are now here, as part of the Miers On Music Substack community.

Thanks for the kindness, all of you. See you out there at a show!

A little bit of music news…

After over a hundred plus bands entered last year, we're bringing the Battle of the Borderland Band Contest back with our friends at Visit Buffalo Niagara and Buffalo Iron Works. Battle through two rounds of voting and earn a spot at the finals show on Thursday, August 14th at Buffalo Iron Works where four finalists will compete for a chance to take the stage at Borderland Festival.

ROUND 2: 15 Bands Selected for Online Voting Round

7 Days (Thursday July 31 - Wednesday, August 7)

ROUND 3: Four Finalists Play the Finals Showcase at Buffalo Iron Works

6:30PM on Thursday, August 14th in Buffalo, NY

Winner selected & announced after!

Learn how to enter your band and get votes for Round 1 here!

Gig Moved: *NEW VENUE* from The 9th Ward to Asbury Hall: Fruit Bats (Solo)

Thursday, October 30, 8pm show at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo. Tickets on sale now: $30 advance, $35 day of show.

New and Noteworthy

Funtime Presents

Friday, November 21 and Saturday, November 22, 7 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. Get tickets here.

Friday, September 26, 7 pm gate at Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B, Buffalo. Pre-sale: Wednesday, July 30 at 10 am - Thursday, July 31 at 10 pm (PW: SENECA25). Get tickets here.

Funtime presents

Friday, November 28, 7 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. $46.36

Saturday, November 22, 8 pm doors at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo. $30 GA Adv / $40 Pref Adv. Get tickets here

Funtime presents

Monday, October 27, 7 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. $35.25/$115.75

Monday, August 25, 7 pm doors at the 9th Ward in Babeville, Buffalo. $25

BILLY SHEEHAN / JESSIE GALANTE / BOBBY LEBEL

Sunday, December 13, 7 pm doors at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo. $30 advance/$40 day of show. Limited Gold Circle Reserved Seating $40

Thursday, August 28, 7:30 pm doors at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo. $10. Get tickets here.

Photo City presents

Saturday, September 20, 5 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $20/$30

Riot Squad Media presents

Saturday, September 20, 8 pm at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo. $20. Get tickets here.

After Dark presents

Thursday, October 2, 7 pm at Rec Room, Buffalo. $34.70

Béla Fleck & Flecktones, ft/ Jeff Coffin & Alash “Jingle All the Way”

From the press release: “Performing this music together for the first time in over 15+ years, the band reunites for a uniquely unforgettable evening, as founding members Fleck, Wooten, Wooten, & Levy take the stage alongside former Flecktones bandmate and saxophonist, Jeff Coffin, and Tuvan throat singing ensemble, Alash – all of whom appeared on the ‘Jingle All the Way’ studio album.”

December 11, Kodak Hall at Eastman Theatre, Rochester, NY. $25-$95

Saturday, September 6, 5 pm at Perinton Center Park Amphitheater, Fairport, NY. $44.19/$56.09/$99.35

This week…

Thursday, July 31, 5:30 pm at Artpark Amphitheater, Lewiston, NY. $27/$45.50/$55.50

Thursday, July 31, 7 -10 pm at Sully’s Harbor Bar & Grill at Harbor Walk, Downtown Buffalo. $10. Get tickets here!

Thursday, July 31, 8 pm at The 9th Ward in Babeville, Buffalo. $32/$40

Thursday, July 31, 5 pm doors at Sportsmen's Tavern, Buffalo. $25. Get tickets here.

Thursday, July 31, 5-8 pm at Fountain Plaza, Downtown Buffalo. FREE

Elena Izquierdo and The Stu Weissman Trio

Thursday, July 31, 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo. $15/$13

Thursday, July 31, 6 pm at Glen Park Tavern, Williamsville, NY. FREE

Thursday, July 31, 9 pm at RationAles, Williamsville, NY. FREE

Dead on the Hilltop presents

DABfest 2025 ft/Dead Alliance Buffalo recreating a surprise Grateful Dead 2-night run

Opening acts: Maria Konter Krawczyk & Brian Senefelder on August 1, and Diggin Roots Band on August 2

Friday, August 1 and Saturday August 2, 3 pm gates at The Hilltop Inn and Grove, Alden, NY. $20/$25 day of or $40/both. Tickets for sale at Terrapin Station and The Hilltop Inn & Grove

Friday, August 1, 7 pm at Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino Outdoor Concert, Niagara Falls, NY. $55+

Friday, August 1, 5:30 pm gates at Artpark Amphitheater, Lewiston, NY. $37/$77/$87

SPECIAL: Music Matters Summer Concert Series: Giant Panda Guerilla Dub Squad

Friday, August 1, 7 pm at Sully’s Harbor Bar & Grill at Harbor Walk, Downtown Buffalo. $15.

Friday, August 1, 8 pm at The Cave, Buffalo. $10/$15

Friday, August 1, 7 pm at Wilson Boat House, Wilson, NY.

Friday, August 1, 9 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo. $10

Band Named Sue

Friday, August 1, 6 pm at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo. FREE

Friday, August 1, 7 pm doors at Showplace Theater, Buffalo. $24.40 - $158.80

Saturday, August 2, 6:30 pm at Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino Outdoor Concert, Niagara Falls, NY. $40+

Saturday, August 2, 8 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo. $25

Saturday, August 2, 7 pm doors at Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B, Buffalo. GA FREE/VIP $25

Aircraft & T.K. Lipps

Saturday, August 2, 8 pm doors at The Cave, Buffalo. $10

Buffalo Music Coalition presents

Saturday, August 2, 4-7 pm doors at Flying Bision Brewing Company, Buffalo. FREE

Sunday, August 3, 3 pm at The Cave, Buffalo. $10/$12

Sunday, August 3, 8 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $15/$20

Featuring: Tony Padilla-Congas, Freddy Colon–Timbales, Phil Lake–Drums, Geoff Smith–Bass, Lou Spezio–Keys, Keith Dudinski–Guitar, Anthony-Dounte Simmons– Vocals

Sunday, August 3, 4:30 pm doors/kitchen at The Caz, South Buffalo. $25-$30

Sunday, August 3, 4 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo. $10

Tons of bands. All proceeds from the ticket sales, 50/50 tickets and raffle tickets will go directly to Chris and his family. If you are unable to attend and you’d like to support, here is the link to the gofundme.

Sunday, August 3, 2-10 pm at The Tudor Lounge and Monday, August 4, 6-10 pm at The Cave, Buffalo. $25/$45 for both.

Wednesday, August 6, 7 pm at Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B, Buffalo. $62+

Graham Nash

Wednesday, August 6, 7:30 pm at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo. SOLD OUT

Thursday, August 7, 6 pm at Buffalo Central Terminal, Buffalo. FREE

Music Matters Summer Concert Series: Relics

Thursday, August 7, 7 pm at Sully’s Harbor Bar & Grill at Harbor Walk, Downtown Buffalo. $10. Get tickets here!

Benefits Music is Art. Hosted by Robby Takac and Shred (97Rock). Music by Robby Takac.

Thursday, August 7, 6-9 pm, Variety Club, Lancaster, NY. $60

Thursday, August 7, 8 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $20/$25

Coming Up…

Friday, August 8, 7:30 pm at Riviera Theatre, North Tonawanda, NY. $20

Friday, August 8, 7 pm doors at The Cave, Buffalo. $20/$25

Friday, August 8, 4 pm outdoors at Batavia Downs, Batavia, NY. $20-$75

Friday, August 8, Dinner and a show, 6:30 pm seating at The Caz, South Buffalo. $99-$105

Friday, August 8, and Saturday, August 9, 5:30 pm doors at Perinton Center Park Amphitheater, Fairport, NY. $64.26/day or $123.57/both. Tickets here.

Friday, August 8, 7:30 pm at Key Bank Center, Buffalo. $39+

Friday, August 8, 3:45 pm at Darien Lake Amphitheater, Darien Center, NY. $51+

New Orleans Jazz Mass ft/The Brass Machine

Saturday, August 9, Concert - 5pm, Mass - 5:30 pm at St. Adalbert Basilica, Buffalo.

Tuesday, August 12, 7 pm at Artpark Amphitheater, Lewiston, NY. $26/$36/$46

Wednesday, August 13, 8 pm at The Caz, South Buffalo. $19

Wednesday, August 13, 7 pm at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo. $35/$40

Buffalo Dead All Stars

Featuring Joe Muffoletto, Jamie Sunshine, Kevin Kay, Kevin Barry, Randy Williams, and Mark Hitchcock

Wednesday, August 13, 7 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo. $10

Sunday Reign

Thursday, August 14, 7 pm at Sully’s Harbor Bar & Grill at Harbor Walk, Downtown Buffalo. $10. Get tickets here!

Friday, August 15, 7 pm and Saturday, August 16, 3 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $60

Friday, August 15, 7:30 pm at Seneca One, Buffalo. $20-$25

Friday, August 15, 4 pm outdoors at Batavia Downs, Batavia, NY. $35-$125

Friday, August 15, 7 pm at Artpark Amphitheater, Lewiston, NY. $24/$56/$46

The Sounds of Buffalo @ Wilkeson Pointe: Buffalo Souljah ft/ Critt's Juke Joint and Olmsted Dub System

Saturday, August 16, 6-9 pm at Wilkeson Pointe, Buffalo Waterfront. FREE

Tuesday, August 19, 6 pm at Artpark Amphitheater, Lewiston, NY. $31.50/$76/$86

Friday, August 22, 8 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $15/$20

Wednesday, August 27, 8 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $35

Seneca Buffalo Creek Outer Harbor Live Concert Series

Sunday, August 31, 6:30 pm at Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B, Buffalo. $35