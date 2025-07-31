Where the Bands Are: This Week in Live Music and Concert News
Some music news, new concert announcements, and this week's gig picks!
Hey there, music-freak family.
I’d like to take a minute to offer a heartfelt ‘thanks’ to the many people I’ve run into at concert venues, clubs, bars and music community events since the beginning of this hyper-speed blur of a summer.
In addition to bumping into so many friends and musical colleagues during this ceaseless stream of gigs, I’ve been approached by folks who wonder if I’m the guy they recognize from the photo (mugshot?) that accompanied my byline in The Buffalo News between 2002 and 2023.
“Yep, that’s me,” I say.
“Wow, I really miss reading your stuff in The Buffalo News,” they say (or something similar.)
To which I generally reply, with a laugh, “I miss reading my stuff in The Buffalo News, too.”
The laugh belies the anger, disappointment, and disillusionment I still feel regarding how that whole deal went down, and about the (somewhat self-inflicted, but also, part of this ongoing march toward full-on authoritarianism) damaged state of newspapers in this country in general.
But when I talk to people who approach me at shows, that anger disappears immediately, because of their kindness, their deep and abiding love for music and words about that music, and their insistence that what I did during those two decades-plus mattered to them.
To be perfectly honest, meeting people who love music so deeply, and so consistently support it in our community, was always the best part of the job. (Well, that and the health insurance.)
It’s nice that this hasn’t changed since I left my former job. And it’s even nicer that so many of these people are now here, as part of the Miers On Music Substack community.
Thanks for the kindness, all of you. See you out there at a show!
A little bit of music news…
You or Your Favorite Local Band Could Win The Final Spot At Borderland Festival!
After over a hundred plus bands entered last year, we're bringing the Battle of the Borderland Band Contest back with our friends at Visit Buffalo Niagara and Buffalo Iron Works. Battle through two rounds of voting and earn a spot at the finals show on Thursday, August 14th at Buffalo Iron Works where four finalists will compete for a chance to take the stage at Borderland Festival.
ROUND 2: 15 Bands Selected for Online Voting Round
7 Days (Thursday July 31 - Wednesday, August 7)
ROUND 3: Four Finalists Play the Finals Showcase at Buffalo Iron Works
6:30PM on Thursday, August 14th in Buffalo, NY
Winner selected & announced after!
Learn how to enter your band and get votes for Round 1 here!
Gig Moved: *NEW VENUE* from The 9th Ward to Asbury Hall: Fruit Bats (Solo)
Thursday, October 30, 8pm show at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo. Tickets on sale now: $30 advance, $35 day of show.
New and Noteworthy
Funtime Presents
The Disco Biscuits
Friday, November 21 and Saturday, November 22, 7 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. Get tickets here.
Mariah The Scientist wsgs/Chxrry, Kocky KA, Lekan, Hennessy, DJ Jet, Screw, and Sisko
Friday, September 26, 7 pm gate at Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B, Buffalo. Pre-sale: Wednesday, July 30 at 10 am - Thursday, July 31 at 10 pm (PW: SENECA25). Get tickets here.
Funtime presents
54-40
Friday, November 28, 7 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. $46.36
The Alex Skolnick Trio
Saturday, November 22, 8 pm doors at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo. $30 GA Adv / $40 Pref Adv. Get tickets here
Funtime presents
The Wrecks w/phoneboy & Wall Carpets
Monday, October 27, 7 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. $35.25/$115.75
Song Swap with Lou Barlow (Dinosaur Jr) and Bobby Bare Jr (Guided by Voices)
Monday, August 25, 7 pm doors at the 9th Ward in Babeville, Buffalo. $25
Musicians of Buffalo: Christmas Rocks Concert
BILLY SHEEHAN / JESSIE GALANTE / BOBBY LEBEL
Sunday, December 13, 7 pm doors at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo. $30 advance/$40 day of show. Limited Gold Circle Reserved Seating $40
Darksoft w/Elementra and Precious Love
Thursday, August 28, 7:30 pm doors at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo. $10. Get tickets here.
Photo City presents
Greywash - EP Release Show wsg/ Destroy Create, Alterist, Crown Conscious, Atlas Rain, & Arcana
Saturday, September 20, 5 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $20/$30
Riot Squad Media presents
JER w/The Abruptors and Do It With Malice
Saturday, September 20, 8 pm at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo. $20. Get tickets here.
After Dark presents
Elliott + special guests
Thursday, October 2, 7 pm at Rec Room, Buffalo. $34.70
Béla Fleck & Flecktones, ft/ Jeff Coffin & Alash “Jingle All the Way”
From the press release: “Performing this music together for the first time in over 15+ years, the band reunites for a uniquely unforgettable evening, as founding members Fleck, Wooten, Wooten, & Levy take the stage alongside former Flecktones bandmate and saxophonist, Jeff Coffin, and Tuvan throat singing ensemble, Alash – all of whom appeared on the ‘Jingle All the Way’ studio album.”
December 11, Kodak Hall at Eastman Theatre, Rochester, NY. $25-$95
Railroad Earth, Yonder Mountain String Band, and Daniel Donato's Cosmic Country
Saturday, September 6, 5 pm at Perinton Center Park Amphitheater, Fairport, NY. $44.19/$56.09/$99.35
This week…
Blackberry Smoke + Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs
Thursday, July 31, 5:30 pm at Artpark Amphitheater, Lewiston, NY. $27/$45.50/$55.50
Music Matters Summer Concert Series: The Scales play the music of PHISH
Thursday, July 31, 7 -10 pm at Sully’s Harbor Bar & Grill at Harbor Walk, Downtown Buffalo. $10. Get tickets here!
Robert Lester Folsom w/ Babehoven
Thursday, July 31, 8 pm at The 9th Ward in Babeville, Buffalo. $32/$40
Investigative Post Summer Benefit Concert: Tom Toles & Junkman's Choir
Thursday, July 31, 5 pm doors at Sportsmen's Tavern, Buffalo. $25. Get tickets here.
Thursday & Main: An Evening with Donna The Buffalo
Thursday, July 31, 5-8 pm at Fountain Plaza, Downtown Buffalo. FREE
Elena Izquierdo and The Stu Weissman Trio
Thursday, July 31, 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo. $15/$13
Music on Main: Organ Fairchild
Thursday, July 31, 6 pm at Glen Park Tavern, Williamsville, NY. FREE
Vin DeRosa
Thursday, July 31, 9 pm at RationAles, Williamsville, NY. FREE
Dead on the Hilltop presents
DABfest 2025 ft/Dead Alliance Buffalo recreating a surprise Grateful Dead 2-night run
Opening acts: Maria Konter Krawczyk & Brian Senefelder on August 1, and Diggin Roots Band on August 2
Friday, August 1 and Saturday August 2, 3 pm gates at The Hilltop Inn and Grove, Alden, NY. $20/$25 day of or $40/both. Tickets for sale at Terrapin Station and The Hilltop Inn & Grove
Darius Rucker
Friday, August 1, 7 pm at Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino Outdoor Concert, Niagara Falls, NY. $55+
Slightly Stoopid w/Iration & Little Stranger
Friday, August 1, 5:30 pm gates at Artpark Amphitheater, Lewiston, NY. $37/$77/$87
SPECIAL: Music Matters Summer Concert Series: Giant Panda Guerilla Dub Squad
Friday, August 1, 7 pm at Sully’s Harbor Bar & Grill at Harbor Walk, Downtown Buffalo. $15.
The Music of Sade w/Blaise Mercedes & Saranaide
Friday, August 1, 8 pm at The Cave, Buffalo. $10/$15
Dave Viterna Group
Friday, August 1, 7 pm at Wilson Boat House, Wilson, NY.
Witty Tarbox
Friday, August 1, 9 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo. $10
Band Named Sue
Friday, August 1, 6 pm at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo. FREE
Sabbath Knights
Friday, August 1, 7 pm doors at Showplace Theater, Buffalo. $24.40 - $158.80
Toto, Christopher Cross & Men At Work
Saturday, August 2, 6:30 pm at Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino Outdoor Concert, Niagara Falls, NY. $40+
Les Dudek
Saturday, August 2, 8 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo. $25
Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra w/Frank & The Great Ladies of Song
Saturday, August 2, 7 pm doors at Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B, Buffalo. GA FREE/VIP $25
Aircraft & T.K. Lipps
Saturday, August 2, 8 pm doors at The Cave, Buffalo. $10
Buffalo Music Coalition presents
Saturday Sessions: Eric Weinholtz
Saturday, August 2, 4-7 pm doors at Flying Bision Brewing Company, Buffalo. FREE
The Garage Doors: An afternoon of the music and poetry of The Doors
Sunday, August 3, 3 pm at The Cave, Buffalo. $10/$12
Bearly Dead
Sunday, August 3, 8 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $15/$20
Europa: A Tribute to Carlos Santana
Featuring: Tony Padilla-Congas, Freddy Colon–Timbales, Phil Lake–Drums, Geoff Smith–Bass, Lou Spezio–Keys, Keith Dudinski–Guitar, Anthony-Dounte Simmons– Vocals
Sunday, August 3, 4:30 pm doors/kitchen at The Caz, South Buffalo. $25-$30
Redd Volkaert w/The Twang Gang
Sunday, August 3, 4 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo. $10
Concert to Benefit Chris Benbenek from The Tudor
Tons of bands. All proceeds from the ticket sales, 50/50 tickets and raffle tickets will go directly to Chris and his family. If you are unable to attend and you’d like to support, here is the link to the gofundme.
Sunday, August 3, 2-10 pm at The Tudor Lounge and Monday, August 4, 6-10 pm at The Cave, Buffalo. $25/$45 for both.
Dropkick Murphys & Bad Religion
Wednesday, August 6, 7 pm at Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B, Buffalo. $62+
Graham Nash
Wednesday, August 6, 7:30 pm at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo. SOLD OUT
Central Terminal Summer Concert Series ft/ The Buffalo Brass Machine and Walter Kemp 3 & Co.
Thursday, August 7, 6 pm at Buffalo Central Terminal, Buffalo. FREE
Music Matters Summer Concert Series: Relics
Thursday, August 7, 7 pm at Sully’s Harbor Bar & Grill at Harbor Walk, Downtown Buffalo. $10. Get tickets here!
Guitar & Memorabilia Auction presented by Friends of MiA
Benefits Music is Art. Hosted by Robby Takac and Shred (97Rock). Music by Robby Takac.
Thursday, August 7, 6-9 pm, Variety Club, Lancaster, NY. $60
Jackie Venson
Thursday, August 7, 8 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $20/$25
Coming Up…
A Brothers Revival-A Tribute to The Allman Brothers
Friday, August 8, 7:30 pm at Riviera Theatre, North Tonawanda, NY. $20
THE SMITHS etc & Disintegration (Tribute to The Cure)
Friday, August 8, 7 pm doors at The Cave, Buffalo. $20/$25
2025 Rockin' The Downs Summer Concert Series: The Commodores wsg/Will Holton
Friday, August 8, 4 pm outdoors at Batavia Downs, Batavia, NY. $20-$75
RiShon Odel & The 5th Element Triple CD Release
Friday, August 8, Dinner and a show, 6:30 pm seating at The Caz, South Buffalo. $99-$105
Joe Russo’s Almost Dead
Friday, August 8, and Saturday, August 9, 5:30 pm doors at Perinton Center Park Amphitheater, Fairport, NY. $64.26/day or $123.57/both. Tickets here.
Goo Goo Dolls w/Dashboard Confessional
Friday, August 8, 7:30 pm at Key Bank Center, Buffalo. $39+
Outlaw Festival w/ Willie Nelson, Bob Dylan,Turnpike Troubadours & More
Friday, August 8, 3:45 pm at Darien Lake Amphitheater, Darien Center, NY. $51+
New Orleans Jazz Mass ft/The Brass Machine
Saturday, August 9, Concert - 5pm, Mass - 5:30 pm at St. Adalbert Basilica, Buffalo.
Fitz And The Tantrums w/ Neal Francis
Tuesday, August 12, 7 pm at Artpark Amphitheater, Lewiston, NY. $26/$36/$46
Weird Phishes: Hybrid Mashups of Radiohead & Phish
Wednesday, August 13, 8 pm at The Caz, South Buffalo. $19
Watchhouse w/Two Runner
Wednesday, August 13, 7 pm at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo. $35/$40
Buffalo Dead All Stars
Featuring Joe Muffoletto, Jamie Sunshine, Kevin Kay, Kevin Barry, Randy Williams, and Mark Hitchcock
Wednesday, August 13, 7 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo. $10
Sunday Reign
Thursday, August 14, 7 pm at Sully’s Harbor Bar & Grill at Harbor Walk, Downtown Buffalo. $10. Get tickets here!
Buffalo Ska Fest
Friday, August 15, 7 pm and Saturday, August 16, 3 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $60
Strings Unbound: An Evening with Alex Cousins w/special guests
Friday, August 15, 7:30 pm at Seneca One, Buffalo. $20-$25
2025 Rockin' the Downs Summer Concert Series: Kansas w/Hywater and Flashback
Friday, August 15, 4 pm outdoors at Batavia Downs, Batavia, NY. $35-$125
Toad the Wet Sprocket wsg/KT Tunstall and Sixpence None The Richer
Friday, August 15, 7 pm at Artpark Amphitheater, Lewiston, NY. $24/$56/$46
The Sounds of Buffalo @ Wilkeson Pointe: Buffalo Souljah ft/ Critt's Juke Joint and Olmsted Dub System
Saturday, August 16, 6-9 pm at Wilkeson Pointe, Buffalo Waterfront. FREE
Cypress Hill & Atmosphere w/Lupe Fiasco & The Pharcyde
Tuesday, August 19, 6 pm at Artpark Amphitheater, Lewiston, NY. $31.50/$76/$86
Scarlet Begonias
Friday, August 22, 8 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $15/$20
GoldFord
Wednesday, August 27, 8 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $35
Seneca Buffalo Creek Outer Harbor Live Concert Series
Ani DiFranco w/ Hurray for the Riff Raff
Sunday, August 31, 6:30 pm at Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B, Buffalo. $35
Jeff, I’ve always appreciated your writing, from the Buffalo News & Bird Liner to the electronic stuff. I was happy to meet you at Kleinhans prior to a concert there (APP? Not sure; memory’s getting fuzzy.) Keep doing what you’re doing!