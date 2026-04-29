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Have a cool concert or interesting event you know about? Email all the info and links to jeffmiersmusic@gmail.com to be considered for inclusion in Where the Bands Are.)

Hey there, fellow music-lovers. Let’s get right to it.

Borderland announced the daily schedule, so plan accordingly:

Bidwell Parkway summer concerts lineup announced:

Now through Tuesday, May 5, Live Nation is offering $30 tickets to 4,000+ shows. If your finding a strain on your concert budget, this may be a way to add a few more shows to your calendar without breaking the bank. Check out the available shows here.

New and Noteworthy

Tuesday, September 22, 8 pm at Shea’s Buffalo Theatre, Buffalo, NY. Artist presale on Wednesday, 4/29 at noon ET. Venue presale Thursday, 4/30 at noon. General sale on Friday, May 1.

Photo Credit: David Mushegain

Tuesday, September 29, 8 pm at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. Reserved seats $80/GA seated $60. Tickets on sale Friday, May 1 at 10 am.

Tuesday, September 29, 7 pm at Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B, Buffalo, NY. Tickets on sale now.

Wednesday, July 22 at 6 pm at Artpark Amphitheater, Lewiston, NY. $56.50/$66.50/$76.50

Sunday, August 16 at 7 pm at Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B, Buffalo, NY. $41+

Tuesday, June 9 at 6 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. Tickets go on sale 4/29.

Friday, July 10, 7 pm doors at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. Tickets on sale 4/28.

Friday, August 14, 6:30 pm show at Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B, Buffalo, NY. $75+

Thursday, October 22, 7 pm at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. $41.93+

Wednesday, June 10, 7 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $40.91

Tuesday, August 18, 7 pm doors at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. $38.07+

Friday, October 16, 7 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY.

Thursday, June 4, 7 pm doors at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo, NY. $15

This week…

Wednesday, April 29, 5:30 pm doors at The CAZ, South Buffalo, NY. $15-$20

Wednesday, April 29, 7 pm doors at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. $38.07+

The World’s ONLY All-Female Tribute to Rage Against The Machine

Wednesday, April 29, 7 pm at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. $20

Wednesday, April 29, 6 pm at Mr. Goodbar, Buffalo, NY. $10

Thursday, April 30, 7 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $20/$25

The Big Easy in Buffalo Local series:

Thursday, April 30, 7 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $15

Thursday, April 30, 7 pm doors at Nieztsche’s, Buffalo, NY. $10 adv

Record & Book Release Concert

Thursday, April 30, 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo, NY. $17 stage area/$15 bar area

Thursday, April 30, 7 pm at The CAZ, South Buffalo, NY. $20

Friday, May 1, 10 pm at Jack Rabbit, Buffalo, NY. $5

Friday, May 1, 8 pm at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $28/$33

Friday, May 1, 8 pm at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. $

Friday, May 1, 8 pm at Penny Lane, Clarence, NY. $10

Friday, May 1, 7 pm at West Falls Center for the Arts, West Falls, NY. $24.73+

Friday, May 1, 8 pm at Buffalo State Performing Arts Center, Buffalo, NY. $53.75-65.50

Friday, May 1, 8 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $25/$30

Friday, May 1, 8 pm at Electric City, Buffalo, NY.

John Troy Group | B3 Organ Jazz Trio

Friday, May 1, 8:30 pm at the House of Charm (Washington & Huron St.), Buffalo, NY. FREE

Friday, May 1, 4 pm at Wilson Town Square, Knox Building, Buffalo AKG Art Museum, Buffalo, NY. FREE

Friday, May 1, 7:30 pm at Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY. $28.50+

Saturday, May 2, 8 pm at Sportsmen’s Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $15

Saturday, May 2, 8 pm at Molly Maguires, South Buffalo, NY. FREE

Saturday, May 2, 8 pm at The CAZ, South Buffalo, NY. $20-$25

Saturday, May 2, 7 pm at The Lounge at Revolution Gallery, Buffalo, NY. $10

Saturday, May 2, 1 pm at West Falls Center for the Arts, West Falls, NY. $24.73+

Saturday, May 2, 7:30 pm at Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY. $32+

Saturday, May 2, 7 pm at Peppers, Buffalo, NY. Make reservations here.

Presents a program of Arabic Jazz and Global Grooves

Saturday, May 2, 8 pm at Penny Lane, Clarence, NY. $10

Saturday, May 2, 9 pm at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo, NY. $15/$20

Sunday, May 3, 1 pm at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. FREE

w/Average At Best & Nichole Celeste & Friends

Sunday, May 3, 3 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $10/$15

Featuring Queen City Jamboree and Eerie

Sunday, May 3, 6:30 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $20/$25

Sunday, May 3, 7 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $47.99

Monday, May 4, 7 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $15

MAY the FOURTH be with you! CVL is celebrating Herbie Hancock’s classics: HEADHUNTERS, THRUST, and FLOOD classic vinyls.

Discussion and a live performance. Also, crowd participation, free Vinyl Giveaways!!

Monday, May 4, 7 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $48.50

Monday, May 4, 5:30 pm doors at Buffalo RiverWorks, Buffalo, NY. $49.66

The Twang Gang wsg/The Love Supreme School

Sportsmens Americana Music Foundation (SAMF) presents a check to support the Love Supreme School.

Tuesday, May 5, 7 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $10

Tuesday, May 5, 7 pm at Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY. FREE

Tuesday, May 5, 7 pm at Hunt Art Gallery and Beebe’s on the Square at the Brisbane Building, Buffalo, NY. $20

Hosted by Spitballin’ Jazz Collective, featuring Alex Quinn (sax), Dom Rodriguez (bass), Faith Quinn (drums), Jake Maurer (guitar), and Zeki Ozay (keys).

Wednesday, May 6, 7 pm at Amy’s Place, Buffalo, NY.

Wednesday, May 6, 7 pm doors in Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $30/$35

Coming Up…

Great American Music Showcase

Thursday, May 7, 7 pm at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo, NY. $20/$10 for WNY Blues Societ or Buffalo Hive members

Thursday, May 7, 7 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $15/$20

Friday, May 8, 6-9 pm in the Mary Seaton Room at Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY. $65 -Tickets include music, beer & cider tastings, food, a commemorative glass and a donation to Kleinhans!

Friday, May 8, 8 pm at The CAZ, South Buffalo, NY. $20-$25

Performances by DeAnn DiMeo, Goo Grief, The Pirates and The Stys

Friday, May 8, 6 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $20

Saturday, May 9, 7 pm doors in Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $31/$36

Saturday, May 9, 8 pm at The CAZ, South Buffalo, NY. $60

Sunday, May 10, 8 pm at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $32/$35

Tuesday, May 12, 6:30 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. SOLD OUT

Tuesday, May 12, 7 pm at Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY. $67.50+

Kevin Barry, Jamie Sunshine, Mark Hitchcock, Joey Lewis, Judd Sunshine, and Tony Petrocelli

Wednesday, May 13, 7 pm at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. $10

Wednesday, May 13, 7 pm at Rec Room, Buffalo, NY. $36.76

Thursday, May 14, 8 pm at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $35/$40

Friday, May 15, 9 pm at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo, NY. $10

Friday, May 15, 8 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $12/$20

Sunday, May 17, 3 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $20 / Kids under 18 FREE

ALL event ticket profits go straight to the SAMF music education programming scholarship fund. Sponsored by SAMF (Sportsmens Americana Music Foundation), Buffalo Music Club, and Borderland Arts + Music Festival.

Tuesday, May 19, 8 pm at The 9th Ward in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $30/$35

Thursday, May 21, 7 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $22/$25

Friday, May 29, 7 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $25+

Friday, May 29, 7 pm gates at Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B, Buffalo, NY. $63+