Where the Bands Are: This Week in Live Music and Concert News
Morrissey and Metheny coming to town, more concert announcements, plus picks for this week and beyond.
Have a cool concert or interesting event you know about? Email all the info and links to jeffmiersmusic@gmail.com to be considered for inclusion in Where the Bands Are.)
Hey there, fellow music-lovers. Let’s get right to it.
Borderland announced the daily schedule, so plan accordingly:
Bidwell Parkway summer concerts lineup announced:
Live Nation “Summer of Live” $30 ticket deal
Now through Tuesday, May 5, Live Nation is offering $30 tickets to 4,000+ shows. If your finding a strain on your concert budget, this may be a way to add a few more shows to your calendar without breaking the bank. Check out the available shows here.
New and Noteworthy
Morrissey
Tuesday, September 22, 8 pm at Shea’s Buffalo Theatre, Buffalo, NY. Artist presale on Wednesday, 4/29 at noon ET. Venue presale Thursday, 4/30 at noon. General sale on Friday, May 1.
Pat Metheny Side-Eye III+
Tuesday, September 29, 8 pm at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. Reserved seats $80/GA seated $60. Tickets on sale Friday, May 1 at 10 am.
Taking Back Sunday wsg/Thrice
Tuesday, September 29, 7 pm at Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B, Buffalo, NY. Tickets on sale now.
Shakey Graves + Dope Lemon w/Texino
Wednesday, July 22 at 6 pm at Artpark Amphitheater, Lewiston, NY. $56.50/$66.50/$76.50
The Concert: A Tribute to ABBA
Sunday, August 16 at 7 pm at Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B, Buffalo, NY. $41+
The Ghost Inside - The Gang Goes To Warped Tour ’26 w/Belmont & Set For Tomorrow
Tuesday, June 9 at 6 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. Tickets go on sale 4/29.
WILLIS
Friday, July 10, 7 pm doors at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. Tickets on sale 4/28.
The Psychedelic Furs and Violent Femmes
Friday, August 14, 6:30 pm show at Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B, Buffalo, NY. $75+
All Them Witches
Thursday, October 22, 7 pm at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. $41.93+
Vincen Garcìa
Wednesday, June 10, 7 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $40.91
PJ Morton
Tuesday, August 18, 7 pm doors at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. $38.07+
FAILURE wsg/quannnic
Friday, October 16, 7 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY.
Scott Levi Jones w/ The Moon Owls, Acoustic Distortion Disorder, Tommmy, & Vacation Bryce
Thursday, June 4, 7 pm doors at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo, NY. $15
This week…
Dr. Lonnie Smith Jazz Festival
Wednesday, April 29, 5:30 pm doors at The CAZ, South Buffalo, NY. $15-$20
Hippie Sabotage
Wednesday, April 29, 7 pm doors at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. $38.07+
Babes Against The Machine
The World’s ONLY All-Female Tribute to Rage Against The Machine
Wednesday, April 29, 7 pm at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. $20
BTPM The Bridge Music Meeting
Wednesday, April 29, 6 pm at Mr. Goodbar, Buffalo, NY. $10
Kings Kaleidoscope w/ Hollyn
Thursday, April 30, 7 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $20/$25
The Big Easy in Buffalo Local series:
The Travesties & Canela
Thursday, April 30, 7 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $15
Eliot Lewis (of Hall & Oates + Average White Band, “Live from Daryl’s House”)
Thursday, April 30, 7 pm doors at Nieztsche’s, Buffalo, NY. $10 adv
Elliot Sneider presents: “Don’t Borrow Trouble”
Record & Book Release Concert
Thursday, April 30, 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo, NY. $17 stage area/$15 bar area
The Hip Snacks
Thursday, April 30, 7 pm at The CAZ, South Buffalo, NY. $20
GROSH
Friday, May 1, 10 pm at Jack Rabbit, Buffalo, NY. $5
Start Making Sense & Ocean Avenue Stompers Horns
Friday, May 1, 8 pm at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $28/$33
Little Mountain Band
Friday, May 1, 8 pm at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. $
Shaky Stage
Friday, May 1, 8 pm at Penny Lane, Clarence, NY. $10
Richie English: An Evening of Classical Masterworks
Friday, May 1, 7 pm at West Falls Center for the Arts, West Falls, NY. $24.73+
Alan Doyle w/Bandits On The Run
Friday, May 1, 8 pm at Buffalo State Performing Arts Center, Buffalo, NY. $53.75-65.50
Mo Lowda & the Humble w/ Lost Mary
Friday, May 1, 8 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $25/$30
julie & Fleshwater
Friday, May 1, 8 pm at Electric City, Buffalo, NY.
John Troy Group | B3 Organ Jazz Trio
Friday, May 1, 8:30 pm at the House of Charm (Washington & Huron St.), Buffalo, NY. FREE
M&T FIRST FRIDAYS: The Art of Wellbeing—Performance by Saranaide
Friday, May 1, 4 pm at Wilson Town Square, Knox Building, Buffalo AKG Art Museum, Buffalo, NY. FREE
The Music of the Tragically Hip w/The Strictly Hip and BPO
Friday, May 1, 7:30 pm at Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY. $28.50+
Tiger Chung Lee w/The Tradesmen
Saturday, May 2, 8 pm at Sportsmen’s Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $15
Pocketship
Saturday, May 2, 8 pm at Molly Maguires, South Buffalo, NY. FREE
FUZZY & THE RUSTBELTS w/ OsbornNash
Saturday, May 2, 8 pm at The CAZ, South Buffalo, NY. $20-$25
Dellwood and the Nightshades
Saturday, May 2, 7 pm at The Lounge at Revolution Gallery, Buffalo, NY. $10
Junior Jerry Jam: The Scales
Saturday, May 2, 1 pm at West Falls Center for the Arts, West Falls, NY. $24.73+
Leslie Odom, Jr. w/BPO
Saturday, May 2, 7:30 pm at Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY. $32+
Adam Bronstein & ABtrio
Saturday, May 2, 7 pm at Peppers, Buffalo, NY. Make reservations here.
Masti World Music Ensemble
Presents a program of Arabic Jazz and Global Grooves
Saturday, May 2, 8 pm at Penny Lane, Clarence, NY. $10
Annie in the Water & Desmond Jones
Saturday, May 2, 9 pm at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo, NY. $15/$20
The Sportsmen’s Americana Music Foundation teams with the UB School of Music to explore ‘The Business Side of Music & the Arts’
Sunday, May 3, 1 pm at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. FREE
Rock Autism Benefit – Max Muscato ft. Sonny Muscato and More
w/Average At Best & Nichole Celeste & Friends
Sunday, May 3, 3 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $10/$15
Buffalo Flow Collective Presents: The 4th Annual Buffalo Flow Jam Fundraiser
Featuring Queen City Jamboree and Eerie
Sunday, May 3, 6:30 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $20/$25
Colin James, Matt Andersen, & Terra Lightfoot
Sunday, May 3, 7 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $47.99
Classic Vinyl Live! with Jeff Miers: Herbie Hancock ft/Critt and Oishi
Monday, May 4, 7 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $15
MAY the FOURTH be with you! CVL is celebrating Herbie Hancock’s classics: HEADHUNTERS, THRUST, and FLOOD classic vinyls.
Discussion and a live performance. Also, crowd participation, free Vinyl Giveaways!!
The Afghan Whigs w/Mercury Rev
Monday, May 4, 7 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $48.50
Behemoth w/Deicide, Rotting Christ, Immolation
Monday, May 4, 5:30 pm doors at Buffalo RiverWorks, Buffalo, NY. $49.66
The Twang Gang wsg/The Love Supreme School
Sportsmens Americana Music Foundation (SAMF) presents a check to support the Love Supreme School.
Tuesday, May 5, 7 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $10
BAVPA Side by Side Concert: The Buffalo Academy for Visual & Performing Arts w/the BPO
Tuesday, May 5, 7 pm at Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY. FREE
Cinco de Mayo Celebration ft/Wendell Rivera Latin Quatro
Tuesday, May 5, 7 pm at Hunt Art Gallery and Beebe’s on the Square at the Brisbane Building, Buffalo, NY. $20
Spitballin’ Jazz Jam
Hosted by Spitballin’ Jazz Collective, featuring Alex Quinn (sax), Dom Rodriguez (bass), Faith Quinn (drums), Jake Maurer (guitar), and Zeki Ozay (keys).
Wednesday, May 6, 7 pm at Amy’s Place, Buffalo, NY.
The Wailers: 50 Years of Positive Vibrations
Wednesday, May 6, 7 pm doors in Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $30/$35
Coming Up…
Great American Music Showcase
Thursday, May 7, 7 pm at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo, NY. $20/$10 for WNY Blues Societ or Buffalo Hive members
The Azures w/ Little Liar
Thursday, May 7, 7 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $15/$20
Rhythm and Brews w/musical guest Dominic Missana & Friends
Friday, May 8, 6-9 pm in the Mary Seaton Room at Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY. $65 -Tickets include music, beer & cider tastings, food, a commemorative glass and a donation to Kleinhans!
THE SMITHS Etc - The Queen Is Dead 40th Anniversary
Friday, May 8, 8 pm at The CAZ, South Buffalo, NY. $20-$25
Rocking Against Cancer to Benefit 11 Day Power Play
Performances by DeAnn DiMeo, Goo Grief, The Pirates and The Stys
Friday, May 8, 6 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $20
Bertha: Grateful Drag
Saturday, May 9, 7 pm doors in Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $31/$36
Will Holton’s QUEENS UNITED II: Ali Critelli, Amina the Empress, Kimera Lattimore, DeeAnn DiMeo, Pan Cakes, and Lisa Santiago
Saturday, May 9, 8 pm at The CAZ, South Buffalo, NY. $60
Buckethead
Sunday, May 10, 8 pm at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $32/$35
Silversun Pickups w/Giant Waste Of Man
Tuesday, May 12, 6:30 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. SOLD OUT
Satch/Vai Band (w/ Kenny Aronoff, Marco Mendoza & Pete Thorn) wsg/Animals as Leaders
Tuesday, May 12, 7 pm at Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY. $67.50+
Buffalo Dead All Stars
Kevin Barry, Jamie Sunshine, Mark Hitchcock, Joey Lewis, Judd Sunshine, and Tony Petrocelli
Wednesday, May 13, 7 pm at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. $10
Hed PE, Primer 55, The Impurity, Cobraz
Wednesday, May 13, 7 pm at Rec Room, Buffalo, NY. $36.76
Chantal Kreviazuk
Thursday, May 14, 8 pm at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $35/$40
Loop de Loop (Ween Tribute)
Friday, May 15, 9 pm at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo, NY. $10
GROSH Video Release Party
Friday, May 15, 8 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $12/$20
Borderland Band Camp 2026 Fundraiser ft/Oishi, 10 Seconds to Midnight, and The Borderland Band Camp Alumni
Sunday, May 17, 3 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $20 / Kids under 18 FREE
ALL event ticket profits go straight to the SAMF music education programming scholarship fund. Sponsored by SAMF (Sportsmens Americana Music Foundation), Buffalo Music Club, and Borderland Arts + Music Festival.
An Evening with Andrew Duhon
Tuesday, May 19, 8 pm at The 9th Ward in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $30/$35
Thank You Scientist
Thursday, May 21, 7 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $22/$25
CFNY: The Spirit of Radio documentary screening with Q&A and video road show
Friday, May 29, 7 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $25+
CAKE
Friday, May 29, 7 pm gates at Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B, Buffalo, NY. $63+
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You've got last year's Bidwell schedule there