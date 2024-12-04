Design by Kim Miers

Happy holidays, Music Lovers.

If you’re reading this in Buffalo, NY, join me in taking a moment to rejoice in the fact that we have a music scene, and an attendant talent pool, that is unusually rich and deep for an area with a population of our size.

In fact, it’s almost comical that a city with a population of 274,000, and an entire metro area population of roughly 885,000, boasts a musical culture, fan base, live music venue variety, and working musician community that rivals a citizenry 5 times our size. (By way of comparison, New Orleans has a metro area population of 1.26 million people, and Austin, TX, boasts in the area of 2.5 million citizens. Believe it or don’t, but our music scene rivals both of these, in terms of talent and diversity.)

The holidays, despite their tendency to tax our already beleaguered monetary budgets, can and should be a time when we give something back to the community that nurtures us, in whatever form that giving might take.

Our venues, our artists, and our music-related foundations are still reeling from the damage inflicted on the music industry by the pandemic, and they could all use our support, our gratitude, and whatever financial backing we might be able to spare.

Bearing that in mind, I’ve assembled here a curated list of a few worthy live music community fundraising efforts that you might consider, while you’re in a reflective mood, focusing on gratitude for the music and arts culture that makes Buffalo a wonderful place to live.

Check ‘em out, give if you can, and share if you’re able…

Terrapin Station Presents: Cool Yule Kickoff Event, to benefit The Sportsmens Americana Music Foundation

Saturday, December 21, Noon - 8 pm, Terrapin Station, Buffalo, NY

Featuring the Little Mountain Band Acoustic Duo performing ‘The Best of Garcia & Kahn,’ a special screening of the ‘Closing of Winterland’ film, refreshments, and a host of basket raffles.

Music Is Art: Eighth Note Membership Circle

From Music is Art: “Your support allows MiA to continue to create opportunities throughout the year, build community, & keep our festival free for all! We invite you to explore the monthly & annual membership options below and decide which level is right for you!”

Heres where you can find the membership options.

Buffalo Iron Works

You can invest in BIW through Honeycomb. Here’s the link to check it out.

Sportsmens Americana Music Foundation

Become a member to support SAMF’s mission to foster music education opportunities for underserved members of our community, while spreading the gospel of Americana music.

Become a member here or donate directly to the foundation.

A benefit for Buffalo String Works and toy drive drop point from 11 am - 2 pm. Santa will be there to collect donations.

Sunday, December 8, 11 am at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo. $10 adults/FREE for kids

JazzBuffalo

Support the Buffalo Jazz scene by contributing here.

Twenty6 Productions x Step Out Buffalo Toy Drive

All toys will be donated to PUNT Pediatric Cancer Collaborative.

DROP OFF

Before Friday December 6:

Buffalo Iron Works. 49 Illinois Street, Buffalo

Please coordinate with events@twenty6productions.com



Step Out Buffalo’s Fall Makers + Shakers Artisan Market

The Powerhouse - 140 Lee Street, Buffalo, NY 14210

Saturday, Dec 7: 11 am - 5 pm

Sunday, Dec 8: 10 am - 4 pm

