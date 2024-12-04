Where the Bands Are: This Week in Live Music and Concert News
Opportunities to give back to the music community that nurtures us, Alison Krauss & Union Station announcement, SZA & Kendrick hit the stadium trail, and this week's gig picks
Happy holidays, Music Lovers.
If you’re reading this in Buffalo, NY, join me in taking a moment to rejoice in the fact that we have a music scene, and an attendant talent pool, that is unusually rich and deep for an area with a population of our size.
In fact, it’s almost comical that a city with a population of 274,000, and an entire metro area population of roughly 885,000, boasts a musical culture, fan base, live music venue variety, and working musician community that rivals a citizenry 5 times our size. (By way of comparison, New Orleans has a metro area population of 1.26 million people, and Austin, TX, boasts in the area of 2.5 million citizens. Believe it or don’t, but our music scene rivals both of these, in terms of talent and diversity.)
The holidays, despite their tendency to tax our already beleaguered monetary budgets, can and should be a time when we give something back to the community that nurtures us, in whatever form that giving might take.
Our venues, our artists, and our music-related foundations are still reeling from the damage inflicted on the music industry by the pandemic, and they could all use our support, our gratitude, and whatever financial backing we might be able to spare.
Bearing that in mind, I’ve assembled here a curated list of a few worthy live music community fundraising efforts that you might consider, while you’re in a reflective mood, focusing on gratitude for the music and arts culture that makes Buffalo a wonderful place to live.
Check ‘em out, give if you can, and share if you’re able…
Terrapin Station Presents: Cool Yule Kickoff Event, to benefit The Sportsmens Americana Music Foundation
Saturday, December 21, Noon - 8 pm, Terrapin Station, Buffalo, NY
Featuring the Little Mountain Band Acoustic Duo performing ‘The Best of Garcia & Kahn,’ a special screening of the ‘Closing of Winterland’ film, refreshments, and a host of basket raffles.
Music Is Art: Eighth Note Membership Circle
From Music is Art: “Your support allows MiA to continue to create opportunities throughout the year, build community, & keep our festival free for all! We invite you to explore the monthly & annual membership options below and decide which level is right for you!”
Heres where you can find the membership options.
Buffalo Iron Works
You can invest in BIW through Honeycomb. Here’s the link to check it out.
Sportsmens Americana Music Foundation
Become a member to support SAMF’s mission to foster music education opportunities for underserved members of our community, while spreading the gospel of Americana music.
Become a member here or donate directly to the foundation.
Junior Jerry Jam Holiday Market Shakedown Street w/Buffalo Dead All-Stars
A benefit for Buffalo String Works and toy drive drop point from 11 am - 2 pm. Santa will be there to collect donations.
Sunday, December 8, 11 am at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo. $10 adults/FREE for kids
JazzBuffalo
Support the Buffalo Jazz scene by contributing here.
Twenty6 Productions x Step Out Buffalo Toy Drive
All toys will be donated to PUNT Pediatric Cancer Collaborative.
DROP OFF
Before Friday December 6:
Buffalo Iron Works. 49 Illinois Street, Buffalo
Please coordinate with events@twenty6productions.com
Step Out Buffalo’s Fall Makers + Shakers Artisan Market
The Powerhouse - 140 Lee Street, Buffalo, NY 14210
Saturday, Dec 7: 11 am - 5 pm
Sunday, Dec 8: 10 am - 4 pm
JUST ANNOUNCED:
Kendrick Lamar and SZA: 2025 Grand National Tour
Thursday, June 12, 2025, at Rogers Centre, Toronto, ONT, CA. Pre-sale tickets start Wednesday, December 4/General public on sale Friday, December 6. Get tickets here!
Alison Krauss & Union Station featuring Jerry Douglas - Arcadia Tour
Sunday, September 21, 7:30 pm at Artpark, Lewiston, NY. $49.50 indoor/$35 lawn
Spafford
Tuesday, March 18, 2025, 8 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $25/$30
Dreamville6 – Celebrating the Music of Tom Petty ft/The Leroy Townes Band and friends
Saturday, February 22, 2025, 8 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $15
THIS WEEK:
Organ Fairchild Plays Grateful Dead
Saturday, December 7, 8:30 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $15/$20
The Big Easy in Buffalo NOLA Series:
Tab Benoit w/ Jesse Dayton
Friday, December 6, 7 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. $42.75/$62.75
Classic Vinyl Live! with Jeff Miers: The Strictly Hip performs The Tragically Hip's classic album UP TO HERE
Monday, December 9, 7 pm at Sportsmen’s Tavern, Buffalo. $20
FluffDead wsg/Sousaphunk
Friday, December 6, 9 pm at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo. $10
Beebe’s at the Gallery, Hunt Art Gallery, and JazzBuffalo present
ART MEETS JAZZ: “A Charlie Brown Christmas” by Vince Guaraldi ft/ the Ed Croft Trio
Wednesday, December 11, 6 pm at Beebe’s at the Gallery and the C.Stuart and Jane H. Hunt Gallery, Buffalo. $20
‘Twas the Funk Before Xmas ft/Eric Crittenden, DP, DJ Sike, Rod Bonner, Chuck Northington, Marshall Badger & more
Saturday, December 7, 8 pm in the Mary Seaton Room at Kleinhans, Buffalo. $40
Tom Hambridge & The Rattlesnakes
Saturday, December 7, 8 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo. $25
Music on the Sculpture Terrace: Naryan Padmanabha
Friday, December 6, 5:30 pm at the Sculpture Terrace, Gundlach Building, Buffalo AKG Art Museum, Buffalo. FREE with pay-what-you-wish
Mindi Abair’s “I Can’t Wait For Christmas Tour” ft/Lindsey Webster and Marcus Anderson
Friday, December 6, 8 pm at Buffalo State Performing Arts Center, Buffalo. $40/$45
I Feel the Earth Move: Christina Custode Plays the Music of Carole King
Thursday, December 5, 7 pm at Pausa Art House, Buffalo. $15
The Bells of Buffalo: A Bells of Dublin Tribute Show
Saturday, December 7, 3 pm matinee (8 pm SOLD OUT) at The Caz, South Buffalo. $20-$24
Almost Queen
Friday, December 6, 7 pm doors at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo. $35/$49.50
Armani Works, Deshawn “D Ray” Jackson, and Zuri Elise Appleby
Thursday, December 5, 9 pm at Allen Street Hardware, Buffalo. FREE
Miller and The Other Sinners Happy Hour
Friday, December 6, 5 pm at Sportsmen’s Tavern, Buffalo. $
Buffalo Music Coalition presents:
Saturday Sessions: Greg Klyma ft/Jamie Sunshine, Colin Brydalski, and Brendan Gosson
Saturday, December 7, 4 pm at Flying Bison Brewing Company, Buffalo. FREE
Tim Britt Band, Michael DeLano
Wednesday, December 11, 6 pm doors at The Caz, South Buffalo. $12.50
Aaron Ziolkowski
Thursday, December 5, 7 pm at Buffalo Distilling Co., Buffalo.
The Funk Knights
Friday, December 6, 8 pm at Molly Maguires, Buffalo.
Punk Rock Holidays w/ Pilot Field, Wild Once, Skyway, and PGSU
Friday, December 6, 7 pm doors at Mohawk Place, Buffalo. $10
Bumpin Uglies w/ Pasadena and Joint Operation
Thursday, December 5, 6 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $23/$25
Amherst Symphony Orchestra - Winter Storm Warning
Sunday, December 8, 3 pm at Amherst Middle School, Buffalo. $23/$25
Thursday Night Live: Davey O.
Thursday, December 5, 5:30 pm at Wilson Town Square, Knox Building, Buffalo AKG Art Museum, Buffalo. FREE
Joe Krown Trio + 1, featuring Papa Mali
The Big Easy in Buffalo NOLA Series, Thursday, December 12, 7 pm at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. FREE
The Strictly Hip
Friday, December 6, 6:30 pm doors at The Caz, South Buffalo. $24
Jason Being / Button & Gregg (of Growl Bear)
Wednesday, December 11, 9 pm at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo. $10
PLEASURE P
Saturday, December 7, 7 pm doors at Showplace Theater, Buffalo. $28.52-$45.50
Hail! Fredonia Records presents
THE CAVE SHOW ft/Modyst Vibes, Spiria, and Hitgrl
Saturday, December 7, 7 pm doors at The Cave, Buffalo. $10
Autonomous Vehicles and Dellwood & the Nightshades
Saturday, December 7, 5 pm at Buffalo Distilling Co., Buffalo
Geno McManus
Saturday, December 7, 7:30 pm at RationAles, Williamsville, NY
The Pickle Mafia
Thursday, December 5, 6:30 pm doors at The Caz, South Buffalo. $24-$29
VINYL NIGHT: DJ DLL spinning LIVE Grateful Dead
Saturday, December 7, 8 pm at Black Dots, Buffalo. FREE
COMING UP:
Gantzer Does Pink Floyd
Tuesday, December 31, 8 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. $33.25
Musicians of Buffalo: Christmas Rocks Concert 2024 w/Billy Sheehan, Jessie Galante, Bobby Lebel
Saturday, December 14, 7 pm doors at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo. $30 GA/$40 reserved
After Dark presents
BLISSMAS 2024 w/ Better Lovers wsg/Converge, Fleshwater, Twitching Tongues, Dying Wish, Teenage Wrist, Anxious, Atomic Rule
Saturday, December 14, 1 pm at Buffalo RiverWorks, Buffalo. $45
Samara Joy ‘A Joyful Holiday’ ft/ the McLendon Family
Tuesday, December 17, 7:30 pm at Center for the Arts Mainstage Theatre, Buffalo. $44/$49/$79
Eggy
Friday, December 27, 7 pm at Electric City, Buffalo. $23-$50
JoAnn’s Classical Christmas w/ Nikki Chooi and the BPO
Friday, December 13, 10:30 am and Saturday, December 14, 7:30 pm at Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo. $16.50-$121.50
The Sadies w/ Special Guests
Saturday, December 14, 7 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $15/$20
Elliot Scozzaro Quartet plays Vince Guaraldi‘s “A Charlie Brown Christmas”
TWO SHOWS! Saturday, December 14, 6 pm and 9 pm at The Lounge at Revolution Gallery, Buffalo. $17.85 Standing Room/$19.98 GA seating/$44.52 table for 2/$87.21 table for 4
The Sheila Divine New Years Eve
Tuesday, December 31, 8 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo. $30
Thursday Night Live: Notforinkus
Thursday, December 12, 5:30 pm at Wilson Town Square, Knox Building, Buffalo AKG Art Museum, Buffalo. FREE
Mary Ramsey and Friends' Holiday Show ft/ violinist Susan Ramsey
Thursday, December 19, 6:30 pm doors at PAUSA art house, Buffalo. $15/$12
Funtime Presents
Lowest Of The Low
Friday and Saturday, December 27 and 28, 6:30 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. $37.25/$55 for 2-night pass
