Where the Bands Are: This Week in Live Music and Concert News
Tons of Holiday shows and New Year's Eve concert picks! (and more show announcements)
(Have a cool concert or interesting event you know about? Email all the info and links to jeffmiersmusic@gmail.com to be considered for inclusion in Where the Bands Are.)
Hey there, music-loving friends. Wishing you a happy, musical and peaceful holiday season! A busy few weeks ahead! Let’s get to it…
New and Noteworthy
Our Lady Peace: 30th Anniversary Tour w/ The Verve Pipe
Friday, April 3, 8 pm at Buffalo RiverWorks, Buffalo, NY. $
The Happy Fits
Sunday, March 15, 8 pm at Electric City, Buffalo, NY.
LaMP (ft. Russ Lawton, Scott Metzger, Ray Paczkowski)
Tuesday, March 10, 8:00 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $22/$28
GWAR
Saturday, March 28, 6:30 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $47.40
Emily King
Sunday, March 8, 8 pm at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $35/$40
Emo Orchestra w/ The Spill Canvas - An Evening of Emo
Sunday, April 12, 6 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $46.40
Bertha: Grateful Drag
Saturday, May 9, 8 pm at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $31/$36. Tickets on sale 1/16 at 10 am.
Colin James, Matt Andersen, & Terra Lightfoot
Sunday, May 3, 7 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $47.40/$63.90
Femmes Of Rock
Friday, July 10, 7 pm at Artpark, Lewiston, NY. $23 - $56.
Tickets go on sale Friday, December 19 at 10AM.
Cheryl Ferris & The Kensingtons
Friday, February 13 and Saturday, February 14, 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo, NY. $20/$17
Keller Williams
Friday, April 17, 2026, 8 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $28.50/$32
The Waiting Room - A Tribute To Genesis & Peter Gabriel
Saturday, February 7, 2026, 5:30 pm doors/7 pm show at The CAZ, South Buffalo, NY. $25-$30
This week…
Eberwine and Friends
Thursday, December 18, 7 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $10
Elliot Scozzaro Quintet ft/ Christine Jensen
Thursday, December 18, 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo, NY. $20/$25 stage area/$15/$20 bar area.
Edreys Wajed X Ten Thousand Present: ‘Eyes Closed Staring At the Sun’ Album Release
Thursday, December 18, 5:30 pm, TriMain Center Suite 441, Buffalo, NY. FREE.
From the album’s press release:
“Blues, jazz, and hip-hop merge powerfully in this one-of-a-kind collection. Every track is a live freestyle—unfiltered, emotional, and impossible to recreate—flowing like water and telling stories that linger long after the music stops. Recorded in two intimate four-hour sessions surrounded by love and creative energy, the album captures a rare moment between sound and spontaneity.
"With Edreys Wajed’s colorful beat production fueling Marquis ‘Ten Thousand’ Burton’s improvised poetry, this is more than music—it’s a raw, authentic experience you’ll want to own, revisit, and feel again and again.”
You can pre-order the album for pick-up at the event here.
The Historic Colored Musicians Club & Jazz Museum presents
Tribute to Quincy Jones ft/Hawkins & Hawkins
Thursday, December 18, 6 pm at Buffalo History Museum, Buffalo. $37
Sue Kincaid & Grace Lougen
Thursday, December 18, 6 pm at Duende at Silo City, Buffalo.
BPO Holiday Pops
Thursday, December 18 at 10:30 am, Friday, December 19 at 10:30 am, Saturday, December 20 at 7:30 pm, and Sunday, December 21 at 2:30 pm at Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY. $17.50-$128.50
Hometown Holiday Concert withJoshua Vacanti And Friends
Featuring Dyan Mulvey Dancers and special guest performers
Thursday, December 18, 6:15 pm doors at Historic Palace Theatre, Lockport, NY. $20
Matt Michaud Trio: “Miles 2.0: A Modern Look at Miles Davis”
Friday, December 19, 8 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo, NY. $15/$20 stage or $13/$15 bar area
The Kensingtons Christmas Party
Friday, December 19, 5 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $10
Workingman’s Dead 2025 Annual Holiday Office Party
Friday, December 19, 8 pm at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. $
Lazlo Hollyfeld - Talking Heads Christmastime Extravaganza
Friday, December 19, 8 pm at McGarret’s, Buffalo, NY. $15/$20
The Pickle Mafia
Friday, December 19, 5:30 pm doors/7 pm show at The CAZ, South Buffalo, NY. $24-$27
Soul Street Holiday Party ft/special guest Nico Zarcone
Friday, December 19, 6:30 pm doors at The Strand, South Buffalo, NY. Complimentary tickets available upon request
Rick Smith and his Vitamin-Enriched Band
Wth Jim Brucato, Ryan Campbell, Doug Morgano, Jim Witford, and Ron Davis. Holiday Exhibit - photographs by Michael Mulley.
Friday, December 19, 6 pm at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo, NY. $10
The Scales - A Tribute to Phish
Friday, December 19, 8 pm at Molly Maguires, South Buffalo, NY.
Henry’s Summer Kitchen and The Bird Dogs
Friday, December 19, 9 pm at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo, NY. $5
J.J. Swing
Friday, December 19, 7 pm at The Cove, Depew, NY. $10
A Tribute for Stephen Perry ft/Sons of Ghidorah, Exham Priory, Virus X, and ZigZag
Saturday, December 20, 7 pm doors at Mohawk Place, Buffalo, NY. $10
Sportsmens Americana Music Foundation presents:
That Twang Gan Holiday Thang: The Twang Gang, John & Mary and the Valkyries, and the Borderland Band Camp All-Stars
Proceeds to benefit SAMF in providing instruments to TWO musical children in need this holiday!
Saturday, December 20, 3 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $10 SAMF members/$15 General Public
23rd Annual Tribute to Joe Strummer & The Clash
Saturday, December 20, 7 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $21
Hilltop Christmas Party ft/ Nickel City Blues Band
Saturday, December 20, 5 pm at Hilltop Inn & Grove, Alden, NY. $
A Charlie Brown Christmas
Ed Croft, David Wasik, and Ivan Docenko
Saturday, December 20, 8 pm at Molly Maguires, South Buffalo, NY.
A Rockin’ Elvis Country Christmas: Terry Buchwald
Saturday, December 20, 6 pm doors at Historic Palace Theatre, Lockport, NY. $12
Strange Standard
Saturday, December 20, 8 pm doors at Penny Lane, Clarence, NY. $5
Crikwater
Saturday, December 20, 6 pm doors at Buffalo Irish Center, Buffalo, NY. FREE
The Jay/Sharptet Presents: “Swing into the Holiday Season”
Saturday, December 20, 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo, NY. $18/$20 stage area/$15/$18 bar area
A Charlie Brown Christmas
Sunday, December 21, 2 shows: 4 pm and 6:30 pm at Duende (Bin Floor) at Silo City, Buffalo, NY. $10
Diggie Mac’s Birthmas Bash
Featuring Diggie Mac, CBM, DeeZ, Lion Records, Motiks, The Impurity, Sevagoth, Fooled By Eve, JT Hush, Mark The Aquarius, OBV, Bones On The Altar, Jurassic Clark, & OOTO Entertainment
Sunday, December 21, 4 pm at Mohawk Place, Buffalo, NY. $25.07
FINICK w/adelaide and Jessie Elizabeth
Monday, December 22, 7 pm at The 9th Ward, Buffalo, NY. $12/$15
Coming up…
The Great Train Robbery w/ Ramrods
Friday, December 26, 6 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $37.40
Wain (Vinyl Release Show) w/A House Safe for Tigers
Friday, December 26, 8 pm at The Cave, Buffalo, NY.
Star People: Holiday Sounds ft/ Alex McArthur
Friday, December 26, 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo, NY. $20/$17
Davey O.
Friday, December 26, 5 pm at Third Space Cafe and Entertainment, Buffalo, NY.
Boxing Day Dead
Friday, December 26, 7:30 pm at McGarret’s, Buffalo, NY.
F.A.R. Trio
Saturday, December 27, 8 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $10
Year End Hootenanny II: Ian McCuen, Spiria, Dogs in Stereo, and RomCom Victims
Saturday, December 27, 9 pm at Milkie’s, Buffalo, NY. $10
The Last Punk Show of 2025: Tri-State Area, The Urban Achievers, and JoeyB
Saturday, December 27, 9 pm at Mr. Goodbar, Buffalo, NY. $5/$10
Buffalo Dead All Stars
Saturday, December 27, 8 pm at Molly Maguire’s, South Buffalo, NY.
Driftwood w/ Folkfaces
Sunday, December 28, 8 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $22/$28
NEW YEAR’S EVE!
Lotus
Wednesday, December 31, 8 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $61.40
New Years Eve Celebration w/ Universal Phunk
Wednesday, December 31, 9 pm at The CAZ, South Buffalo, NY. $115-$125 includes: Open Bar featuring premium drinks, Hors d’oeuvres Buffet, Midnight Champagne Toast, Hats & Noisemakers
Buffalo Dead All Stars
Wednesday, December 31, 3 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $10
Twang Gang New Years Eve Party
Wednesday, December 31, 9 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $10
Letter to Elise
Wednesday, December 31, 8 pm at Jack. Rabbit, Buffalo, NY. $10
New Year’s Eve Silent Disco
Wednesday, December 31, 9 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $12
Totally Tubular Festival: A Flock Of Seagulls, The Romantics, Thomas Dolby, The Motels, Bow Wow Wow, Animotion
Wednesday, December 31, 8 pm at Stir in Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino, Niagara Falls, NY. FREE General Admission!
New Year’s Eve at Gypsy Parlor
Dinner and live music by Michael Farrow 7 pm; DJ Scafetta and AZ 9:30-4 am. Make reservations here.
Folkfaces, Witty Tarbox, & the Snake Oil Serenaders
Wednesday, December 31, 9 pm at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo, NY. $10
Miers on Music is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.