New and Noteworthy

Friday, April 3, 8 pm at Buffalo RiverWorks, Buffalo, NY. $

Sunday, March 15, 8 pm at Electric City, Buffalo, NY.

Tuesday, March 10, 8:00 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $22/$28

Saturday, March 28, 6:30 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $47.40

Sunday, March 8, 8 pm at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $35/$40

Sunday, April 12, 6 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $46.40

Saturday, May 9, 8 pm at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $31/$36. Tickets on sale 1/16 at 10 am.

Sunday, May 3, 7 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $47.40/$63.90

Friday, July 10, 7 pm at Artpark, Lewiston, NY. $23 - $56.

Tickets go on sale Friday, December 19 at 10AM.

Friday, February 13 and Saturday, February 14, 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo, NY. $20/$17

Friday, April 17, 2026, 8 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $28.50/$32

Saturday, February 7, 2026, 5:30 pm doors/7 pm show at The CAZ, South Buffalo, NY. $25-$30

This week…

Eberwine and Friends

Thursday, December 18, 7 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $10

Thursday, December 18, 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo, NY. $20/$25 stage area/$15/$20 bar area.

Thursday, December 18, 5:30 pm, TriMain Center Suite 441, Buffalo, NY. FREE.

From the album’s press release:

“Blues, jazz, and hip-hop merge powerfully in this one-of-a-kind collection. Every track is a live freestyle—unfiltered, emotional, and impossible to recreate—flowing like water and telling stories that linger long after the music stops. Recorded in two intimate four-hour sessions surrounded by love and creative energy, the album captures a rare moment between sound and spontaneity.



"With Edreys Wajed’s colorful beat production fueling Marquis ‘Ten Thousand’ Burton’s improvised poetry, this is more than music—it’s a raw, authentic experience you’ll want to own, revisit, and feel again and again.”

You can pre-order the album for pick-up at the event here.

The Historic Colored Musicians Club & Jazz Museum presents

Thursday, December 18, 6 pm at Buffalo History Museum, Buffalo. $37

Sue Kincaid & Grace Lougen

Thursday, December 18, 6 pm at Duende at Silo City, Buffalo.

Thursday, December 18 at 10:30 am, Friday, December 19 at 10:30 am, Saturday, December 20 at 7:30 pm, and Sunday, December 21 at 2:30 pm at Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY. $17.50-$128.50

Featuring Dyan Mulvey Dancers and special guest performers

Thursday, December 18, 6:15 pm doors at Historic Palace Theatre, Lockport, NY. $20

Friday, December 19, 8 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo, NY. $15/$20 stage or $13/$15 bar area

Friday, December 19, 5 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $10

Friday, December 19, 8 pm at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. $

Friday, December 19, 8 pm at McGarret’s, Buffalo, NY. $15/$20

Friday, December 19, 5:30 pm doors/7 pm show at The CAZ, South Buffalo, NY. $24-$27

Friday, December 19, 6:30 pm doors at The Strand, South Buffalo, NY. Complimentary tickets available upon request

Rick Smith and his Vitamin-Enriched Band

Wth Jim Brucato, Ryan Campbell, Doug Morgano, Jim Witford, and Ron Davis. Holiday Exhibit - photographs by Michael Mulley.

Friday, December 19, 6 pm at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo, NY. $10

Friday, December 19, 8 pm at Molly Maguires, South Buffalo, NY.

Henry’s Summer Kitchen and The Bird Dogs

Friday, December 19, 9 pm at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo, NY. $5

Friday, December 19, 7 pm at The Cove, Depew, NY. $10

Saturday, December 20, 7 pm doors at Mohawk Place, Buffalo, NY. $10

Sportsmens Americana Music Foundation presents:

Proceeds to benefit SAMF in providing instruments to TWO musical children in need this holiday!

Saturday, December 20, 3 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $10 SAMF members/$15 General Public

Saturday, December 20, 7 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $21

Saturday, December 20, 5 pm at Hilltop Inn & Grove, Alden, NY. $

Ed Croft, David Wasik, and Ivan Docenko

Saturday, December 20, 8 pm at Molly Maguires, South Buffalo, NY.

Saturday, December 20, 6 pm doors at Historic Palace Theatre, Lockport, NY. $12

Saturday, December 20, 8 pm doors at Penny Lane, Clarence, NY. $5

Saturday, December 20, 6 pm doors at Buffalo Irish Center, Buffalo, NY. FREE

Saturday, December 20, 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo, NY. $18/$20 stage area/$15/$18 bar area

Sunday, December 21, 2 shows: 4 pm and 6:30 pm at Duende (Bin Floor) at Silo City, Buffalo, NY. $10

Featuring Diggie Mac, CBM, DeeZ, Lion Records, Motiks, The Impurity, Sevagoth, Fooled By Eve, JT Hush, Mark The Aquarius, OBV, Bones On The Altar, Jurassic Clark, & OOTO Entertainment

Sunday, December 21, 4 pm at Mohawk Place, Buffalo, NY. $25.07

Monday, December 22, 7 pm at The 9th Ward, Buffalo, NY. $12/$15

Coming up…

Friday, December 26, 6 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $37.40

Friday, December 26, 8 pm at The Cave, Buffalo, NY.

Friday, December 26, 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo, NY. $20/$17

Friday, December 26, 5 pm at Third Space Cafe and Entertainment, Buffalo, NY.

Boxing Day Dead

Friday, December 26, 7:30 pm at McGarret’s, Buffalo, NY.

Saturday, December 27, 8 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $10

Saturday, December 27, 9 pm at Milkie’s, Buffalo, NY. $10

Saturday, December 27, 9 pm at Mr. Goodbar, Buffalo, NY. $5/$10

Saturday, December 27, 8 pm at Molly Maguire’s, South Buffalo, NY.

Sunday, December 28, 8 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $22/$28

NEW YEAR’S EVE!

Wednesday, December 31, 8 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $61.40

Wednesday, December 31, 9 pm at The CAZ, South Buffalo, NY. $115-$125 includes: Open Bar featuring premium drinks, Hors d’oeuvres Buffet, Midnight Champagne Toast, Hats & Noisemakers

Buffalo Dead All Stars

Wednesday, December 31, 3 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $10

Twang Gang New Years Eve Party

Wednesday, December 31, 9 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $10

Wednesday, December 31, 8 pm at Jack. Rabbit, Buffalo, NY. $10

Wednesday, December 31, 9 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $12

Wednesday, December 31, 8 pm at Stir in Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino, Niagara Falls, NY. FREE General Admission!

Dinner and live music by Michael Farrow 7 pm; DJ Scafetta and AZ 9:30-4 am. Make reservations here.

Wednesday, December 31, 9 pm at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo, NY. $10