Where the Bands Are: This Week in Live Music and Concert News
Back to the Borderland, baby! And some music news & show announcements
Hey there, music freaks.
At long last, Borderland Festival weekend is upon us. And it appears that the Weather Gods love Borderland as much as we do, because… well, as the man sang, here comes sunshine! And it looks like it will be sticking around right through closing time on Sunday evening!
Recent years have seen the likes of Trey Anastasio and band, the Flaming Lips, and Goose (among so many others) gracing the main stage at Borderland, and this year ups the ante even further, with the Black Crowes, Daniel Donato, Cory Wong, Caamp, Marcus King, the Wailers and Dark Star Orchestra just a few of the artists who will be leading the revelry.
Concurrent with this increasingly enticing activity on the main stage at Knox Farm State Park in East Aurora has been the continuing evolution of the Homespun Stage, a regional artist-centric mini-village within the gorgeous Knox Farm State Park grounds that this year boasts a brand new stage, new sound reinforcement, and even more space for the party.
Borderland best practice entails staying the whole weekend and soaking up as much of everything as is humanly possible. Here’s the full lineup, though, just to be on the safe side, in case you’d like to carefully map out your own musical itinerary.
Not to belabor the point, but - don’t sleep on the Homespun Stage. This year’s lineup is perhaps the strongest yet, and features performances by Eggy, Wilderado, The Big Easy in Buffalo presents The Rumble, Handsome Jack, Uncle Ben’s Remedy, Annie In The Water, Borderland Dead All-Stars, Folkfaces’ Tribute to John Prine, Big Martha: An Allman Brothers Experience, Evan Jennison, Sumbuck, the SAMF/Buffalo Music Club Borderland Band Camp Band, and Evan Jennison.
I’ll be on the Borderland all weekend long, and I look forward to seeing you there. Look for my review of this year’s festival on Monday.
JUST ANNOUNCED:
New seeds of love to be sown
Following the critical, artistic and commercial success of the 2022 magnum opus The Tipping Point, Tears for Fears have announced the October 25 arrival of a new album, Songs For A Nervous Planet. Can I get a hell yeah?!?
Lucinda Williams and her band
Friday, November 8, 7 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. $52.47-$$78.94 Pre-sale ends Friday, September 13 at 9 am.
Lifesigns
Wednesday, October 23, 6:30 pm doors at Electric City, Buffalo. $30-$75.
Tape B w/ Eazybaked, VCTRE b2b OkayJake
Thursday, December 5, 8 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. $38.27. Tickets on sale now.
The Big Easy in Buffalo NOLA Series presents
Tab Benoit
Friday, December 6, 7 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. Pre-sale tickets on sale now.
The Rock & Roll Playhouse plays Music of the Grateful Dead + more for kids: ft/Dead Alliance Buffalo
Sunday, October 13, 11 am doors at Electric City, Buffalo. $15. Tickets on sale Friday, September 13 at 10 am.
Looking ahead:
Live Dead & Brothers
Thursday, September 26, 7pm at Sportsmen’s Tavern, Buffalo. $35
This week:
WBFO The Bridge Presents:
Spoon wsg/A Giant Dog
Tuesday, September 17, 7 pm at Electric City, Buffalo. $50
Outlaw Music Festival: Willie Nelson & Family, Bob Dylan, John Mellencamp, Southern Avenue
Tuesday, September 17, 5 pm at Darien Lake Amphitheater, Darien Center, NY. $48-$248
Lake Street Dive w/Katie Pruitt
Tuesday, September 17, 6 pm at the Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B, Buffalo. $50.50-$175.50
Cat Power Sings Dylan: The 1966 Royal Albert Hall Concert
Saturday, September 14, 8 pm at The Avalon Theatre at Niagara Fallsview Casino Resort, Niagara Falls, Ontario, Ca. $50.85-$84.75 CA
Local H w/Radkey
Monday, September 16, 8 pm at RecRoom, Buffalo. $25
Art Meets Jazz: Internationally Renowned and Acclaimed Tango Vocalist Carlos Habiague
Wednesday, September 18, 6 pm at Beebe’s at the Gallery and the C. Stuart and Jane H. Hunt Gallery, Buffalo. $20
WBFO The Bridge Presents:
STRFKR w/ Happy Sad Face
Wednesday, September 18, 7 pm at Electric City, Buffalo. $29.50-$89.50
Chris Beard
Saturday, September 14 at 8 pm, at Sportsmen’s Tavern, Buffalo. $15
The HIP Experience
Saturday, September 14 at 8 pm, at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $20
15th Annual Niagara Falls Blues Festival
Friday, September 13, 5 pm and Saturday, September 14, 1pm on Old Falls Street in Niagara Falls, NY. FREE
Friday, September 13, 2024
5:00-6:30 PM
Junk Yard Dogs
7:00-8:30 PM
The Cheryl Arena Band
9:00-10:30 PM
The Chris O'Leary Band
Saturday, September 14, 2024
1:00-2:30 PM
The Mighty Duck Blues Band
3:00-4:30 PM
Frankie Boy & The Blues Express
5:00-6:30 PM
Mississippi Heat
7:00-8:30 PM
Diunna Greenleaf & Blue Mercy
9:00-10:30 PM
Colin James
Rabbit Jaw
Friday, September 13, 9:30 pm at Sportsmen’s Tavern, Buffalo. $10
Lil Yachty
Saturday, September 14, 7 pm at the Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B, Buffalo. $30-$152.50
The Steam Donkeys
(Every) Tuesday, September 17, 6 pm at Nietszche’s, Buffalo. FREE
Earl/Thomas/Gray Piano Trio
Saturday, September 14, 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo. $10/$13
After Dark Presents:
Shelter wsg/Spaced, Mil-Spec, Do Crime
Sunday, September 15, 5 pm at RecRoom, Buffalo. $30
Sam Marabella
Saturday, September 14, 7 pm at Duende at Silo City, Buffalo.
Gypsy Parlor 11 Year Anniversary Party
Saturday, September 14, 8 pm at Gypsy Parlor, Buffalo. FREE
EID Fest: Bengali modern and pop music with MOHSIN REZA, RENI SEDDIQUI, and POLASH ROY
Saturday, September 14, 11am at Buffalo Central Terminal, Buffalo. FREE
Miller and The Other Sinners Trio
Saturday, September 14, 6 pm at RationAles, Williamsville, NY. FREE
The Skiffle Minstrels
Friday, September 13, 6 pm at Duende at Silo City, Buffalo.
After Dark Presents:
Ian McConnell with special guests
Saturday, September 14, 6 pm at RecRoom, Buffalo. $15
Really looking forward to seeing Lucinda Williams for the first time. We got our tickets! 🎶