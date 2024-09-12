AI Design by Kim Miers

Hey there, music freaks.

At long last, Borderland Festival weekend is upon us. And it appears that the Weather Gods love Borderland as much as we do, because… well, as the man sang, here comes sunshine! And it looks like it will be sticking around right through closing time on Sunday evening!

Recent years have seen the likes of Trey Anastasio and band, the Flaming Lips, and Goose (among so many others) gracing the main stage at Borderland, and this year ups the ante even further, with the Black Crowes, Daniel Donato, Cory Wong, Caamp, Marcus King, the Wailers and Dark Star Orchestra just a few of the artists who will be leading the revelry.

Concurrent with this increasingly enticing activity on the main stage at Knox Farm State Park in East Aurora has been the continuing evolution of the Homespun Stage, a regional artist-centric mini-village within the gorgeous Knox Farm State Park grounds that this year boasts a brand new stage, new sound reinforcement, and even more space for the party.

Borderland best practice entails staying the whole weekend and soaking up as much of everything as is humanly possible. Here’s the full lineup, though, just to be on the safe side, in case you’d like to carefully map out your own musical itinerary.

Not to belabor the point, but - don’t sleep on the Homespun Stage. This year’s lineup is perhaps the strongest yet, and features performances by Eggy, Wilderado, The Big Easy in Buffalo presents The Rumble, Handsome Jack, Uncle Ben’s Remedy, Annie In The Water, Borderland Dead All-Stars, Folkfaces’ Tribute to John Prine, Big Martha: An Allman Brothers Experience, Evan Jennison, Sumbuck, the SAMF/Buffalo Music Club Borderland Band Camp Band, and Evan Jennison.

The Borderland Band Camp Band.

I’ll be on the Borderland all weekend long, and I look forward to seeing you there. Look for my review of this year’s festival on Monday.

JUST ANNOUNCED:

New seeds of love to be sown

Following the critical, artistic and commercial success of the 2022 magnum opus The Tipping Point, Tears for Fears have announced the October 25 arrival of a new album, Songs For A Nervous Planet. Can I get a hell yeah?!?

Pre-order here.

Friday, November 8, 7 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. $52.47-$$78.94 Pre-sale ends Friday, September 13 at 9 am.

Wednesday, October 23, 6:30 pm doors at Electric City, Buffalo. $30-$75.

Thursday, December 5, 8 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. $38.27. Tickets on sale now.

The Big Easy in Buffalo NOLA Series presents

Friday, December 6, 7 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. Pre-sale tickets on sale now.

Sunday, October 13, 11 am doors at Electric City, Buffalo. $15. Tickets on sale Friday, September 13 at 10 am.

Looking ahead:

Thursday, September 26, 7pm at Sportsmen’s Tavern, Buffalo. $35

This week:

WBFO The Bridge Presents:

Tuesday, September 17, 7 pm at Electric City, Buffalo. $50

Tuesday, September 17, 5 pm at Darien Lake Amphitheater, Darien Center, NY. $48-$248

Tuesday, September 17, 6 pm at the Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B, Buffalo. $50.50-$175.50

Saturday, September 14, 8 pm at The Avalon Theatre at Niagara Fallsview Casino Resort, Niagara Falls, Ontario, Ca. $50.85-$84.75 CA

Monday, September 16, 8 pm at RecRoom, Buffalo. $25

Wednesday, September 18, 6 pm at Beebe’s at the Gallery and the C. Stuart and Jane H. Hunt Gallery, Buffalo. $20

WBFO The Bridge Presents:

Wednesday, September 18, 7 pm at Electric City, Buffalo. $29.50-$89.50

Saturday, September 14 at 8 pm, at Sportsmen’s Tavern, Buffalo. $15

Saturday, September 14 at 8 pm, at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $20

Friday, September 13, 5 pm and Saturday, September 14, 1pm on Old Falls Street in Niagara Falls, NY. FREE

Friday, September 13, 2024

​5:00-6:30 PM

Junk Yard Dogs

7:00-8:30 PM

The Cheryl Arena Band

9:00-10:30 PM

The Chris O'Leary Band

Saturday, September 14, 2024

​1:00-2:30 PM

The Mighty Duck Blues Band

3:00-4:30 PM

Frankie Boy & The Blues Express

5:00-6:30 PM

Mississippi Heat

7:00-8:30 PM

Diunna Greenleaf & Blue Mercy

9:00-10:30 PM

Colin James

Rabbit Jaw

Friday, September 13, 9:30 pm at Sportsmen’s Tavern, Buffalo. $10

Saturday, September 14, 7 pm at the Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B, Buffalo. $30-$152.50

(Every) Tuesday, September 17, 6 pm at Nietszche’s, Buffalo. FREE

Saturday, September 14, 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo. $10/$13

After Dark Presents:

Sunday, September 15, 5 pm at RecRoom, Buffalo. $30

Saturday, September 14, 7 pm at Duende at Silo City, Buffalo.

Saturday, September 14, 8 pm at Gypsy Parlor, Buffalo. FREE

Saturday, September 14, 11am at Buffalo Central Terminal, Buffalo. FREE

Saturday, September 14, 6 pm at RationAles, Williamsville, NY. FREE

Friday, September 13, 6 pm at Duende at Silo City, Buffalo.

After Dark Presents:

Saturday, September 14, 6 pm at RecRoom, Buffalo. $15