AI Design by Kim Miers

Only a few new show announcements this week, but man, are they good ones.

Ben Folds has announced that he’ll bring his Paper Airplanes Request Tour to UB’s Center for the Arts on Thursday, November 7.

Although any Folds show is generally a great Folds show, this one comes with a cool twist. As the title implies, a portion of the evening will be given over to fan requests, to be delivered to Folds via paper airplane.

“The last time I did this on tour, the response was overwhelming, with literally hundreds of paper airplanes with song requests being launched on cue from fans at the start of the second half of each of my concerts,” Folds said in a press release. “It’s the purest, most low-tech form of engagement that creates a special bond with my audiences.”

Tickets for the Paper Airplane Request Tour are priced $50, $60, $70, and $90. (Paper airplanes not included.) They go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 3, at ubcfa.org, Ticketmaster or in person at the Center for the Arts Ticket Office.

The Town Ballroom announced this week that the always fiery and on-point Billy Bragg will be including a July 20 stop at the venue as part of his Roaring Forty USA Tour. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 3, at noon.

The lineups for several summer concert series’ and festivals also dropped this week. You might wanna add these to your iCal:

Saturday, June 8, 1:30-10:30 p.m. at various locations in East Aurora, N.Y. $20 adv/$30 Day-of

Here’s the full lineup.

Porchfests

Buffalo Porchfest 2024

Saturday, May 18, 1-6 p.m. Buffalo, N.Y.

South Buffalo Porchfest

Saturday, June 29, 2024 - Noon-5 p.m., South Buffalo, N.Y.

Kenmore Porchfest

Sunday June 23, 11 a.m. - 7 p.m., Kenmore, N.Y.

Tonawanda City Porchfest

Sunday, August 25, 1 - 6 p.m., Tonawanda, N.Y.

North Tonawanda Porchfest

Sunday, August 18, North Tonawanda, N.Y.

2024 Lewiston Porchfest Unplugged

Saturday, June 15, noon to 5p.m., Lewiston, N.Y.

Taste of Country 2024

Friday, June 21, Sahlen Field

Old Dominion with s guests Jon Pardi, Chris Janson, and American Idol winner Chayce Beckham. Tickets are on sale now.

Buffalo River Fest Park 2024 Wednesday Concert Series

Buffalo River Fest Park, 249 Ohio Street. Buffalo, N.Y.

Here’s the lineup.

Bidwell Tuesday Concert Series

June 18 XOXO Band

June 25 GROSH

July 2 The George Caldwell Quintent

July 9 The Strictly Hip

July 16 Cami Clune

July 23 River City Strings

July 30 Songbirds: A Tribute To Fleetwood Mac

August 6 90s By Nature

August 13 Rain Date

June 4 Walter Kemp 3 Quartet

June 11 McCarthyizm

June 18 Diyené

June 25 The Fever Pitch String Quartet

July 2 Stress Dolls

July 9 Whitford-Klyma Band

Jul 23 Sabu Adeyola & Oasis

Jul 30 Tim Britt Band

August 6 Zak Ward

August 13 Dueling Pianos Band

August 20 Dee Adams' Grand Isle Opry

August 27 Jony James Band

June 5 John & Mary & the Valkyries

June 12 Will Holton & Daniel Powell’s Mid-Week Vibe

June 19 Juneteenth ft. Farrow & Project Access to A-Free-Kas

June 26 Dirty Work: A Tribute to Steely Dan

July 3 Blues 4 Vets w/Miller & the Other Sinners & more

July 10 Songbirds: A Tribute to Fleetwood Mac

July 17 Talking Dead Heads

July 24 Ticketed Event, TBA

July 31 Big Easy in Buffalo presents: Terrence Simien and the Zydeco Experience with El Batey’s Agua de Liberté”

August 7 Buffalo’s Last Waltz Band Does Dylan & The Band

August 14 Handsome Jack Does CCR

August 21 StoneFlower/ Hollyfeld Does Springsteen

August 28 Grosh Prime ft. Alex McArthur, Harry Graser & Michael DeLano

Here’s what’s coming your way in the Buffalo area this week…

Southern Soul

w/Beave & Ashley

Friday, May 3, 7 p.m. at Sportsmen’s Tavern, Buffalo, N.Y. $20

Miller has a fantastic new album to celebrate with us. Here’s an interview I conducted with him shortly before the release of Thieves in the Breadline.

Miller & the Other Sinners.

Jazz

Saturday, May 4, 7 p.m. at PAUSA art house, Buffalo, N.Y. $12/$15

Performing songs from the entire catalogue of this deliciously strange Australian jazz/neo-soul outfit, including favorites from Choose Your Weapon, Mood Valiant and Tawk Tomahawk. Featuring Blaise Mercedes on vocals, Jon KLehning on saxophones, Griff Kazmierczak on trumpet, Harry Graser on piano, Honey Henry on bass, and Joey Porth on drums.



Southern Soul

Saturday, May 4, 8 p.m. at Sportsmen’s Tavern, Buffalo, N.Y. $15

Bluegrass/Jam

Wednesday, May 8, 7 p.m. at Sportsmen’s Tavern, Buffalo, N.Y. $20

Indie

Sunday, May 5, 7 p.m. at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, N.Y. $25

Jazz

Friday, May 3, 7 p.m. at PAUSA art house, Buffalo, N.Y. $13/$15

Louis Bellson Big Band, Buddy Rich Band and Elvin Jones’ Ensemble veteran Labarbera makes his Pausa debut.

Jam

Friday, May 3 and Saturday, May 4, 8 p.m. at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, N.Y. $32.50 or $60/2 night pass.

Indie

Friday, May 3, 8 p.m. at Mohawk Place, Buffalo, N.Y. $16/$18

Alternative

Wednesday, May 8, 7 p.m. at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, N.Y. $35-$139

Punk

Saturday, May 4, 8 p.m. at the Tudor Lounge, Buffalo, N.Y. $10

Alternative Pop

Saturday, May 4, 8 p.m. at the 9th Ward, Babeville, Buffalo, N.Y. $25/$30.

World Music

Sunday, May 5, 3 p.m. at Duende at Silo City, Buffalo, N.Y. Free

Indie

Saturday, May 4, 10 p.m. at Jack Rabbit, Buffalo, N.Y. $10

Photo by @camfaccini

Italian Beat Pop

Thursday, May 2, 5:30 p.m. at the Sculpture Terrace of the Gundlach Building, Buffalo AKG Museum, Buffalo, N.Y. Free

Rock Tribute

Friday, May 3, 8 p.m. at the Brickyard Brewing Co., Lewiston, N.Y. $15/$20

Rock Tribute

Wednesday, May 8, 7 p.m. at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, N.Y. $20-$25

Rock/Pop

Thursday, May 2, 6 p.m. at Duende at Silo City, Buffalo, N.Y. Free

Jam

Thursday, May 9, 8 p.m. at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, N.Y. $16-$18