Where the Bands Are: This Week in Live Music and Concert News
New show announcements, David Michael Miller album release, Yarn, Lotus & more
Only a few new show announcements this week, but man, are they good ones.
Ben Folds has announced that he’ll bring his Paper Airplanes Request Tour to UB’s Center for the Arts on Thursday, November 7.
Although any Folds show is generally a great Folds show, this one comes with a cool twist. As the title implies, a portion of the evening will be given over to fan requests, to be delivered to Folds via paper airplane.
“The last time I did this on tour, the response was overwhelming, with literally hundreds of paper airplanes with song requests being launched on cue from fans at the start of the second half of each of my concerts,” Folds said in a press release. “It’s the purest, most low-tech form of engagement that creates a special bond with my audiences.”
Tickets for the Paper Airplane Request Tour are priced $50, $60, $70, and $90. (Paper airplanes not included.) They go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 3, at ubcfa.org, Ticketmaster or in person at the Center for the Arts Ticket Office.
The Town Ballroom announced this week that the always fiery and on-point Billy Bragg will be including a July 20 stop at the venue as part of his Roaring Forty USA Tour. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 3, at noon.
The lineups for several summer concert series’ and festivals also dropped this week. You might wanna add these to your iCal:
East Aurora Music Fest 2024
Saturday, June 8, 1:30-10:30 p.m. at various locations in East Aurora, N.Y. $20 adv/$30 Day-of
Porchfests
Buffalo Porchfest 2024
Saturday, May 18, 1-6 p.m. Buffalo, N.Y.
South Buffalo Porchfest
Saturday, June 29, 2024 - Noon-5 p.m., South Buffalo, N.Y.
Kenmore Porchfest
Sunday June 23, 11 a.m. - 7 p.m., Kenmore, N.Y.
Tonawanda City Porchfest
Sunday, August 25, 1 - 6 p.m., Tonawanda, N.Y.
North Tonawanda Porchfest
Sunday, August 18, North Tonawanda, N.Y.
2024 Lewiston Porchfest Unplugged
Saturday, June 15, noon to 5p.m., Lewiston, N.Y.
Taste of Country 2024
Friday, June 21, Sahlen Field
Old Dominion with s guests Jon Pardi, Chris Janson, and American Idol winner Chayce Beckham. Tickets are on sale now.
Buffalo River Fest Park 2024 Wednesday Concert Series
Buffalo River Fest Park, 249 Ohio Street. Buffalo, N.Y.
Bidwell Tuesday Concert Series
June 18 XOXO Band
June 25 GROSH
July 2 The George Caldwell Quintent
July 9 The Strictly Hip
July 16 Cami Clune
July 23 River City Strings
July 30 Songbirds: A Tribute To Fleetwood Mac
August 6 90s By Nature
August 13 Rain Date
Larkin Food Truck Tuesdays Live Music
June 4 Walter Kemp 3 Quartet
June 11 McCarthyizm
June 18 Diyené
June 25 The Fever Pitch String Quartet
July 2 Stress Dolls
July 9 Whitford-Klyma Band
Jul 23 Sabu Adeyola & Oasis
Jul 30 Tim Britt Band
August 6 Zak Ward
August 13 Dueling Pianos Band
August 20 Dee Adams' Grand Isle Opry
August 27 Jony James Band
KeyBank Live at Larkin 2024
June 5 John & Mary & the Valkyries
June 12 Will Holton & Daniel Powell’s Mid-Week Vibe
June 19 Juneteenth ft. Farrow & Project Access to A-Free-Kas
June 26 Dirty Work: A Tribute to Steely Dan
July 3 Blues 4 Vets w/Miller & the Other Sinners & more
July 10 Songbirds: A Tribute to Fleetwood Mac
July 17 Talking Dead Heads
July 24 Ticketed Event, TBA
July 31 Big Easy in Buffalo presents: Terrence Simien and the Zydeco Experience with El Batey’s Agua de Liberté”
August 7 Buffalo’s Last Waltz Band Does Dylan & The Band
August 14 Handsome Jack Does CCR
August 21 StoneFlower/ Hollyfeld Does Springsteen
August 28 Grosh Prime ft. Alex McArthur, Harry Graser & Michael DeLano
Here’s what’s coming your way in the Buffalo area this week…
Southern Soul
Miller and The Other Sinners: Album Release Party for “Thieves In The Breadline”
w/Beave & Ashley
Friday, May 3, 7 p.m. at Sportsmen’s Tavern, Buffalo, N.Y. $20
Miller has a fantastic new album to celebrate with us. Here’s an interview I conducted with him shortly before the release of Thieves in the Breadline.
Jazz
John Lehning presents: The music of Haitus Kaiyote
Saturday, May 4, 7 p.m. at PAUSA art house, Buffalo, N.Y. $12/$15
Performing songs from the entire catalogue of this deliciously strange Australian jazz/neo-soul outfit, including favorites from Choose Your Weapon, Mood Valiant and Tawk Tomahawk. Featuring Blaise Mercedes on vocals, Jon KLehning on saxophones, Griff Kazmierczak on trumpet, Harry Graser on piano, Honey Henry on bass, and Joey Porth on drums.
Southern Soul
Eric Carlin’s Half-Dead “Wall Of Sound ’74”
Saturday, May 4, 8 p.m. at Sportsmen’s Tavern, Buffalo, N.Y. $15
Bluegrass/Jam
Yarn
Wednesday, May 8, 7 p.m. at Sportsmen’s Tavern, Buffalo, N.Y. $20
Indie
The Strumbellas
Sunday, May 5, 7 p.m. at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, N.Y. $25
Jazz
Pat Labarbera
Friday, May 3, 7 p.m. at PAUSA art house, Buffalo, N.Y. $13/$15
Louis Bellson Big Band, Buddy Rich Band and Elvin Jones’ Ensemble veteran Labarbera makes his Pausa debut.
Jam
An Evening with Lotus
Friday, May 3 and Saturday, May 4, 8 p.m. at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, N.Y. $32.50 or $60/2 night pass.
Indie
Sheer Mag, Del Paxton, Uniform Operator
Friday, May 3, 8 p.m. at Mohawk Place, Buffalo, N.Y. $16/$18
Alternative
Hot Water Music 30th Anniversary Tour feat. Quicksand & Off With Their Heads
Wednesday, May 8, 7 p.m. at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, N.Y. $35-$139
Punk
Virus X Record Release Party wsg/Johnny Revolting, Landfill Hearts, and more
Saturday, May 4, 8 p.m. at the Tudor Lounge, Buffalo, N.Y. $10
Alternative Pop
EXTC – Terry Chambers & Friends
Saturday, May 4, 8 p.m. at the 9th Ward, Babeville, Buffalo, N.Y. $25/$30.
World Music
La Marimba Buffalo
Sunday, May 5, 3 p.m. at Duende at Silo City, Buffalo, N.Y. Free
Indie
Letter to Elise
Saturday, May 4, 10 p.m. at Jack Rabbit, Buffalo, N.Y. $10
Italian Beat Pop
Thursday Night Live: Baci e Ceci
Thursday, May 2, 5:30 p.m. at the Sculpture Terrace of the Gundlach Building, Buffalo AKG Museum, Buffalo, N.Y. Free
Rock Tribute
The Strictly Hip
Friday, May 3, 8 p.m. at the Brickyard Brewing Co., Lewiston, N.Y. $15/$20
Rock Tribute
Chest Fever: Celebrating 55 Years of The Band
Wednesday, May 8, 7 p.m. at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, N.Y. $20-$25
Rock/Pop
Joe Rozler’s Rockin' Little Trio
Thursday, May 2, 6 p.m. at Duende at Silo City, Buffalo, N.Y. Free
Jam
Eggy w/Organ Fairchild
Thursday, May 9, 8 p.m. at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, N.Y. $16-$18
