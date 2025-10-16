Where the Bands Are: This Week in Live Music and Concert News
Shirley Manson of Garbage calls out the music industry; New concert announcements; And plenty of live music on offer all this week in WNY
(Have a cool concert or interesting event you know about? Email all the info and links to jeffmiersmusic@gmail.com to be considered for inclusion in Where the Bands Are.)
Hey there, music-loving friends. Thanks for being here.
Let’s start with a shout-out to Shirley Manson of Garbage, who has always been an awesome, in-your-face front-woman and lyricist, but who upped the ante this week with what she called an “alarm call” to anyone who cares about music as an art form.
Performing in Denver’s Mission Ballroom on October 12, Manson let the crowd know that this would be the brilliant alt-/art-pop band’s final run of shows, noting that the reality faced by touring and recording musicians who aren’t of the stadium-filling mega-star variety - which, let’s face it, means most of the vital, interesting and risk-taking ones, with a few exceptions - is an unsustainable present and an untenable future.
“The average musician makes $12 a month on Spotify,” Manson said. “They’re sleeping in their vans. They’re holding down numerous jobs. They’re playing their guts out every night. The fact that they are not even able to sell a record and it’s taken from them by rich motherf—s on streaming platforms who get paid royally by record labels, who get paid royally by Ticketmaster, who get paid royally by merch companies, who get paid royally — the list goes on and on and on. … They’re all f—ing getting paid, except for the musician.”
A clip of Manson delivering this wake-up call, which she has been offering a version of during each stop on Garbage’s current Happy Endings Tour, went viral, capturing the attention of music-lovers and artists alike, among them Fishbone, who shared the clip and praised Manson for her unflinching candor.
Enable 3rd party cookies or use another browser
Sadly, we’re going to see more and more of this, as the current music industry model - the one where corporate hacks make money off of streaming the work of artists to whom they pay a mere pittance, while ticketing monopolies buy up their own tickets to major events and resell them at grossly inflated prices (How the bloody hell is this actually legal?) leaving live music supporters with rapidly diminishing budgets with which to support anyone outside of the mainstream - is, a lot like the United States itself, now comprised of a small percentage of fat cats eager to get fatter by exploiting working folks who either don’t know any better or are so goddamned depressed that they’re willing to drop more than their monthly mortgage payment for a few hours of escapism.
So much winning, amiright?
The good news is, you can still buy local at reasonable prices, and take in a broad swath of interesting, invigorating, non-corporate music, right in your own front yard. Here are a few of my picks for doing just that, this week and beyond.
TONIGHT! TONIGHT! TONIGHT!
BADBADNOTGOOD
Thursday, October 16, 8 pm at the OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino, Niagara Falls, ON, CA. $89-$114 CA
Mumford & Sons
Thursday, October 16, 7 pm at KeyBank Center, Buffalo, NY. $32+
“The Wickedest Street in the World”: Songs and Stories from Buffalo’s Underbelly
Thursday, October 16, 7pm doors at The Lounge at Revolution Gallery, Buffalo, NY. $15
Music by The Travesties ft/Sally Schaefer, Tyler Bagwell, and Patrick Jackson
Burlesque Performance by members of The Glam Vamps
Eberwine & Friends
Thursday, October 16, 7 pm at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. $10
New and Noteworthy
Diana Krall
Tuesday, April 7, 2026, 8 pm at the Mainstage Theatre at Univeristy at Buffalo Center for the Arts, Buffalo, NY. $69+. Presale on sale now with code: UBKRALL. Public on sale Friday, October 17 at 10 am.
After Dark & Better Lovers present
Blissmas Eve Preshow ft/Atomic Rule, ZAO, Generation of Vipers, Gloomer
Friday, December 12, 9 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $20/$25
LØLØ w/ Alex Porat
Thursday, November 6, 8 pm at Rec Room, Buffalo, NY. $27.52 - $111.95
The Original Pointless Brothers Band
Sunday, November 16, 5 pm at Sportsmen’s Tavern $15/$20.
Snarky Puppy
Wednesday, April 22, 7 pm at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. $92.15 seats/$61.76
Lotus
Wednesday, December 31, 8 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $59.40
Twenty6 Productions presents
All You Need Is George: An All-Star Celebration of George Harrison
Thursday, March 5, 2026, 8 pm at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $35/$45
Margo Price
Tuesday, February 24, 2026, 7 pm at Electric City Buffalo, NY. GA floor $166
Sportsmens Americana Music Foundation presents
Bobby Previte’s Second Arrow
Monday, October, 20, 5:30 pm Q&A and 7 pm show at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. $20/$25
After Dark & 103.3 The Edge Present
Say Anything and Motion City Soundtrack wsg/Sincere Engineer
Saturday, February 7, 2026, 6 pm doors at Buffalo RiverWorks, Buffalo, NY. $56-$147
This week…
Natalie Cressman & Ian Faquini Album Release
Friday, October 17, 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo, NY. STAGE AREA : $20/$25 dos BAR AREA: $15/$20 dox
TJ Zindle & The Sure Things w/ Kevin Sampson & the Night Shift
Friday, October 17, 10 pm at Jack Rabbit, Buffalo, NY. $
Grub (Album Release Party) wsg/ U-Lock
Friday, October 17, 7 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $15/$20
Gwen Laster’s New MUSE Trio
Friday, October 17, 8 pm at Hallwalls Contemporary Arts Center, Buffalo, NY. $25 GA/$20 students or seniors/$18 members
“The members of New MUSE Trio rocket us into the fourth dimension on this beautiful invitation to openness. These 21st century messengers of enlightenment, engagement and healing are firmly rooted in the wisdom of the ancients, but they also pose the fundamental questions we ask ourselves today. What a wonderful source of meditation and artful inspiration and celebration they are, in this world and beyond.” - Grammy Awarding-winning producer Leo Sacks
Fluffdead
Friday, October 17, 9 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $10
Buffalo Music Coalition presents
Saturday Sessions: Randle and the Late Night Scandals
Saturday, October 18, 4-7 pm at Flying Bison Brewing Company, Buffalo, NY. FREE
Star Buds Buffalo 1st Anniversary Party ft/The Girls of Grosh
Saturday, October 18, 2 pm at Star Buds, Buffalo, NY. FREE
Twenty6 Productions presents
Melvin Seals & JGB
Saturday, October 18, 8 pm at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $45.84
Rock for The Cure featuring The Kensingtons w/ Letter To Elise
Saturday, October 18, 7:30 pm at The CAZ, South Buffalo, NY. $25
Great Wide Open – Tom Petty Birthday Party
Saturday, October 18, 8 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $15/$20
Grosh
Saturday, October 18, 8 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $10
SmokeFace & Witty Tarbox
Saturday, October 18, 8 pm doors at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo, NY. $10
The Waildogs wsg/The Autonomous Vehicles
Saturday, October 18, 7 pm doors at The Lounge at Revolution Gallery, Buffalo, NY. $10
Peace Frog – A Tribute to The Doors
Saturday, October 18, 7 pm at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. $26.74-$75.67
Junior Jerry Jam: Rocktober Super Jam ft/Evan McPhaden, Dave Loss, Ryan Nogle, Joey Lewis, and Joe Bellanti
Sunday, October 19, 11:30 am doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $10/$15
The 22nd Annual Female Musicians Fighting Breast Cancer Benefit
Sunday, October 19, 1 pm doors at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $10
Kagyna Fest!
Sunday, October 19, 1 pm doors (2-8 pm music) at Rain Tree Bar & Grill, Tonawanda, NY. $10
Featuring XOXO Pop Band, Mike & Mandy Music, Little Liar, Bob Lee Acousticness, Gypsy Queen, Sahannah Swatland, IOT, Jamie Holka, The Garage Doors, Cami Clune & Mason, Nashville North, Too Yacht To Handle.
Craig Finn (of The Hold Steady) & The Band of Forgiveness w/James Felice
Tuesday, October 21, 7 pm at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $37.60
Joe Baudo‘s Big Band ft/Denise Beehag
Tuesday, October 21, (every Third Tuesday of the month) 12 noon - 2 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. FREE
The Downhill Jam: America’s finest Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater Cover Band
Wednesday, October 22, 8 pm doors at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo, NY. $10
Joe Bellanti’s Best Day Ever Vol. 4
Thursday, October 23, 6:30 pm doors at The 9th Ward in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $18.54 seated
Wolfman Jack
Thursday, October 23, 7 pm doors at Buffalo IronWorks, Buffalo, NY. $15/$20
Mary Ramsey & Joe Rozler
Thursday, October 23, 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo, NY. $15/$20 stage area $13/$18 bar area
Slee Beethoven String Quartet Cycle: The Viano String Quartet
October 23–25, 2025 at 7:30 pm in Lippes Concert Hall, Slee Hall, UB, Buffalo, NY. $20. Get tickets here.
John Brown’s Body w/ Double Tiger
Friday, October 24, 7 pm doors at Buffalo IronWorks, Buffalo, NY. $25/$30
The Strictly Hip
Friday, October 24, 5:30 pm doors at The Caz, South Buffalo, NY. $25-$35
Continental Reunion
Saturday, October 25, 7 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $32.50
Featuring Nullstadt, Olmsted Dub System does The Clash, Perilous (ft/Pauline), Iron Fist does The Ramones, The Clockers and more.
DJs to include original Continental DJs David Hall, Ken Wolf, and DJ Bud, plus special guest DJs.
The 12th Annual Witches Ball: Creature Feature
Saturday, October 25, 7 pm at The Statler, Buffalo, NY. $61/$189.
Featuring performances by The Floyd Concept, Off the Wall, DJ Nicholas Picholas, DJ Nor.th Star, silent disco, and more, plus a costume contest with $1,000 in prizes.
Organ Fairchild
Saturday, October 25, 8 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $15/$20
Analog Kids
Saturday, October 25, 6:30 pm doors at The Caz, South Buffalo, NY. $25-$40
DeeAnn DiMeo Quartet
Saturday, October 25, 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo, NY. $20/$25 seats or $15/$20 bar area
Los Straitjackets wsg/Wasted Major
Sunday, October 26, 5 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $30.00
Classic Vinyl Live with Jeff Miers: Black Sabbath’s Paranoid and other ‘70s Sabbath favorites
Monday, October 27, 7 pm at The Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $15.
Chat and Q&A, followed by live performance featuring Josh English, Jeff Hypnarowski, Jeff Miers, Ethan Weissman, Avery Weissman, and special guest Stu Weissman.
Miers on Music is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.