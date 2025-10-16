AI Design/Collage by Kim Miers

Let’s start with a shout-out to Shirley Manson of Garbage, who has always been an awesome, in-your-face front-woman and lyricist, but who upped the ante this week with what she called an “alarm call” to anyone who cares about music as an art form.

Performing in Denver’s Mission Ballroom on October 12, Manson let the crowd know that this would be the brilliant alt-/art-pop band’s final run of shows, noting that the reality faced by touring and recording musicians who aren’t of the stadium-filling mega-star variety - which, let’s face it, means most of the vital, interesting and risk-taking ones, with a few exceptions - is an unsustainable present and an untenable future.

“The average musician makes $12 a month on Spotify,” Manson said. “They’re sleeping in their vans. They’re holding down numerous jobs. They’re playing their guts out every night. The fact that they are not even able to sell a record and it’s taken from them by rich motherf—s on streaming platforms who get paid royally by record labels, who get paid royally by Ticketmaster, who get paid royally by merch companies, who get paid royally — the list goes on and on and on. … They’re all f—ing getting paid, except for the musician.”

Garbage. Photo: Sacks & Co.

A clip of Manson delivering this wake-up call, which she has been offering a version of during each stop on Garbage’s current Happy Endings Tour, went viral, capturing the attention of music-lovers and artists alike, among them Fishbone, who shared the clip and praised Manson for her unflinching candor.

Sadly, we’re going to see more and more of this, as the current music industry model - the one where corporate hacks make money off of streaming the work of artists to whom they pay a mere pittance, while ticketing monopolies buy up their own tickets to major events and resell them at grossly inflated prices (How the bloody hell is this actually legal?) leaving live music supporters with rapidly diminishing budgets with which to support anyone outside of the mainstream - is, a lot like the United States itself, now comprised of a small percentage of fat cats eager to get fatter by exploiting working folks who either don’t know any better or are so goddamned depressed that they’re willing to drop more than their monthly mortgage payment for a few hours of escapism.

So much winning, amiright?

Garbage. Photo: Sacks & Co.

The good news is, you can still buy local at reasonable prices, and take in a broad swath of interesting, invigorating, non-corporate music, right in your own front yard. Here are a few of my picks for doing just that, this week and beyond.

TONIGHT! TONIGHT! TONIGHT!

Thursday, October 16, 8 pm at the OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino, Niagara Falls, ON, CA. $89-$114 CA

Thursday, October 16, 7 pm at KeyBank Center, Buffalo, NY. $32+

“The Wickedest Street in the World”: Songs and Stories from Buffalo’s Underbelly

Thursday, October 16, 7pm doors at The Lounge at Revolution Gallery, Buffalo, NY. $15

Music by The Travesties ft/Sally Schaefer, Tyler Bagwell, and Patrick Jackson

Burlesque Performance by members of The Glam Vamps

Eberwine & Friends

Thursday, October 16, 7 pm at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. $10

New and Noteworthy

Tuesday, April 7, 2026, 8 pm at the Mainstage Theatre at Univeristy at Buffalo Center for the Arts, Buffalo, NY. $69+. Presale on sale now with code: UBKRALL. Public on sale Friday, October 17 at 10 am.

After Dark & Better Lovers present

Friday, December 12, 9 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $20/$25

Thursday, November 6, 8 pm at Rec Room, Buffalo, NY. $27.52 - $111.95

The Original Pointless Brothers Band

Sunday, November 16, 5 pm at Sportsmen’s Tavern $15/$20.

Wednesday, April 22, 7 pm at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. $92.15 seats/$61.76

Wednesday, December 31, 8 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $59.40

Twenty6 Productions presents

Thursday, March 5, 2026, 8 pm at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $35/$45

Tuesday, February 24, 2026, 7 pm at Electric City Buffalo, NY. GA floor $166

Sportsmens Americana Music Foundation presents

Monday, October, 20, 5:30 pm Q&A and 7 pm show at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. $20/$25

After Dark & 103.3 The Edge Present

Saturday, February 7, 2026, 6 pm doors at Buffalo RiverWorks, Buffalo, NY. $56-$147

This week…

Friday, October 17, 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo, NY. STAGE AREA : $20/$25 dos BAR AREA: $15/$20 dox

Friday, October 17, 10 pm at Jack Rabbit, Buffalo, NY. $

Friday, October 17, 7 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $15/$20

Friday, October 17, 8 pm at Hallwalls Contemporary Arts Center, Buffalo, NY. $25 GA/$20 students or seniors/$18 members

“The members of New MUSE Trio rocket us into the fourth dimension on this beautiful invitation to openness. These 21st century messengers of enlightenment, engagement and healing are firmly rooted in the wisdom of the ancients, but they also pose the fundamental questions we ask ourselves today. What a wonderful source of meditation and artful inspiration and celebration they are, in this world and beyond.” - Grammy Awarding-winning producer Leo Sacks

Fluffdead

Friday, October 17, 9 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $10

Buffalo Music Coalition presents

Saturday, October 18, 4-7 pm at Flying Bison Brewing Company, Buffalo, NY. FREE

Saturday, October 18, 2 pm at Star Buds, Buffalo, NY. FREE

Twenty6 Productions presents

Saturday, October 18, 8 pm at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $45.84

Saturday, October 18, 7:30 pm at The CAZ, South Buffalo, NY. $25

Saturday, October 18, 8 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $15/$20

Grosh

Saturday, October 18, 8 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $10

SmokeFace & Witty Tarbox

Saturday, October 18, 8 pm doors at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo, NY. $10

The Waildogs wsg/The Autonomous Vehicles

Saturday, October 18, 7 pm doors at The Lounge at Revolution Gallery, Buffalo, NY. $10

Saturday, October 18, 7 pm at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. $26.74-$75.67

Junior Jerry Jam: Rocktober Super Jam ft/Evan McPhaden, Dave Loss, Ryan Nogle, Joey Lewis, and Joe Bellanti

Sunday, October 19, 11:30 am doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $10/$15

Sunday, October 19, 1 pm doors at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $10

Kagyna Fest!

Sunday, October 19, 1 pm doors (2-8 pm music) at Rain Tree Bar & Grill, Tonawanda, NY. $10

Featuring XOXO Pop Band, Mike & Mandy Music, Little Liar, Bob Lee Acousticness, Gypsy Queen, Sahannah Swatland, IOT, Jamie Holka, The Garage Doors, Cami Clune & Mason, Nashville North, Too Yacht To Handle.

Tuesday, October 21, 7 pm at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $37.60

Joe Baudo‘s Big Band ft/Denise Beehag

Tuesday, October 21, (every Third Tuesday of the month) 12 noon - 2 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. FREE

Wednesday, October 22, 8 pm doors at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo, NY. $10

Thursday, October 23, 6:30 pm doors at The 9th Ward in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $18.54 seated

Thursday, October 23, 7 pm doors at Buffalo IronWorks, Buffalo, NY. $15/$20

Thursday, October 23, 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo, NY. $15/$20 stage area $13/$18 bar area

October 23–25, 2025 at 7:30 pm in Lippes Concert Hall, Slee Hall, UB, Buffalo, NY. $20. Get tickets here.

The Viano Quartet will perform the first three concerts in the Department of Music’s annual Slee Beethoven String Quartet Cycle.

Friday, October 24, 7 pm doors at Buffalo IronWorks, Buffalo, NY. $25/$30

Friday, October 24, 5:30 pm doors at The Caz, South Buffalo, NY. $25-$35

Saturday, October 25, 7 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $32.50

Featuring Nullstadt, Olmsted Dub System does The Clash, Perilous (ft/Pauline), Iron Fist does The Ramones, The Clockers and more.

DJs to include original Continental DJs David Hall, Ken Wolf, and DJ Bud, plus special guest DJs.

Saturday, October 25, 7 pm at The Statler, Buffalo, NY. $61/$189.

Featuring performances by The Floyd Concept, Off the Wall, DJ Nicholas Picholas, DJ Nor.th Star, silent disco, and more, plus a costume contest with $1,000 in prizes.

The 12th Annual Witches Ball takes place at The Statler on October 25.

Saturday, October 25, 8 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $15/$20

Saturday, October 25, 6:30 pm doors at The Caz, South Buffalo, NY. $25-$40

Saturday, October 25, 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo, NY. $20/$25 seats or $15/$20 bar area

Sunday, October 26, 5 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $30.00

Monday, October 27, 7 pm at The Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $15.

Chat and Q&A, followed by live performance featuring Josh English, Jeff Hypnarowski, Jeff Miers, Ethan Weissman, Avery Weissman, and special guest Stu Weissman.