(REMINDER: these listings are curated and definitely not intended to list ALL the live music out there! If you have a cool concert or interesting event, email info and links to jeffmiersmusic@gmail.com to be considered for inclusion in Where the Bands Are. Thanks!)
Looking for all the SUMMER SERIES listings? Summer Music Concert Series listings are here.
ANALOG REWIND at Artpark 8/22
Saturday, August 22, 5-10 pm at Artpark Mainstage Terrace, Lewiston, NY. $35. Get tickets here >
WEATHER UPDATE: The concert is being held on the Mainstage Terrace. In the case of inclement weather, the concert will be moved into the Mainstage Theater.
This special reunion concert brings 5 iconic local bands back together for a fundraiser supporting Artpark’s Memory Café, a free, art, movement and music program for individuals with dementia, Alzheimer’s, or memory loss, along with their caregivers.”
4 pm Gates open
5 pm: Ansley Court
One of the finest power-pop ensembles to emerge from the Buffalo independent music scene, Ansley Court - vocalist Joe Foldes, guitarist Brian Woods, bassist Joe Mattimore and drummer Mike Boncaldo - married an indie rock aesthetic to their love for indelible pop hooks and garage grit. The band’s 1996 album Jade Heart Bleeder is a stone-cold classic of the era.
6 pm: Marvelous Sauce
A band that seemed like a shoe-in for a broader breakthrough beyond Buffalo, Marvelous Sauce brought a vivacious power-pop edge to their obvious love for the taut early punk and Mod revivalism of The Clash and The Jam. Songs like “Sister Knows What To Do”, “Animals and Bicycles” and “Strength and Sobriety” made the band’s self-titled 1995 release a must-have, but on stage, these tunes truly came to life. Marvelous Sauce made music that was built to last.
7 pm: The Tails
Another powerful Kenmore-born ensemble, The Tails became a mainstay of the 90s regional music scene with their heady blend of influences ranging from the Beatles, to New Wave luminaries, prog-rock iconoclasts, world music visionaries, grunge gods, and the icons of jazz, as best exemplified by their 1995 album Spiral World. Guitarist and founding member Kevin Boyle passed away in 2022, but remaining members Nelson Starr, Jeff Miers, Eric Starr and Dave Hill recently reunited for a show at Nietzsche’s in Buffalo, dedicating their set to their bandmate’s memory.
8 pm: Girlpope
If you loved your garage rock with a healthy dose of Kinks-style power chords, unforgettable power-pop choruses, and a palpable sense of rock ’n’ roll abandonment, you were an easy mark for Girlpope. With albums like Cheeses of Nazareth and The Whole Scene Going, ‘The ‘Pope’ offered a fat-free body of work long on hooks, high on energy, and stuffed to the brim with heavenly melodies.
9 pm: The Ramrods
Blasting out of Kenmore, NY, in the late ‘80s, the Ramrods raucous and ribald blend of primal garage rock, Stooges-style swagger, and killer hooks defined the Buffalo indie-alternative rock movement of the time. Singer Bill Scott, guitarists Pat Neal and John Paa, bassist Norm Schwagler, and drummer Craig Voight were the coolest band in town for a brief but brightly-burning period. Rest assured - they’ve still got it!
Flash Ticket Giveaway for ANALOG REWIND
If you are a paid subscriber and you’d like to attend this powerhouse show, we’re giving away a PAIR of tickets. Comment below with your first and last name for a chance to win! Winner will be emailed by Friday, August 21, 3 pm.
Borderland Festival ticket prices go up this Friday
Get more information and tickets here > Prices go up Friday, August 21.
New and Noteworthy
Aqueous
Friday, December 4 and Saturday, December 5, 7 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. Tickets go on sale Friday, August 21 at 10 am. 2-night passes available.
Shredd and Ragan Present The Zeptember Show
Featuring: Out on the Tiles, Wilcox Mansion, Tsavo Highway, Letter to Elise, Garden Party, Part Time Genius, Big Black Zeppelin
WNY Bands Play Led Zeppelin and more to benefit Make A Wish.
Saturday, September 12, 4 pm at Sportmens Park, Buffalo, NY. $25/VIP $50. Get tickets here >
Dogs In A Pile & Kitchen Dwellers
Thursday, October 29, 7 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. Tickets on sale Friday, August 21 at 10 am.
The Disco Biscuits
Friday, October 9 and Saturday, October 10, 7 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. Presale tickets go on sale Thursday, August 20 at 10 am.
Big Shrimp
Saturday, October 24, 7pm doors at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. $15
Ally Venable Band wsg/The Grosh Girls w/Dylan Hund
Friday, November 6, 7 pm at Samuel’s Grande Manor, Williamsville, NY. $34/GA Table Seating, $39/Reserved Table Seating
Buffalo State Performing Arts Center Presents
BEAT - Belew/Vai/Levin/Bozzio Performing the Music of King Crimson
Wednesday, November 11, 8 pm at Kodak Center, Rochester, NY. $97.05
The Robert Cray Band
Tuesday, November 3, 7:30 pm at the Buffalo State Performing Arts Center, Buffalo, NY. $51.75-$137.50. Get tickets here >
DIIV w/voyeur
Wednesday, September 30, 7 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $37.87
Anthony Gomes
Friday, September 25, 6:30 pm doors at The CAZ, South Buffalo, NY. $39
This week…
Music Matters Summer Concert Series: Reggae Dance Party: Olmsted Dub System plays the Clash and Critt’s Juke Joint ft/BEÜ
Thursday, August 20, 7 pm at Sully’s Harbor Bar & Grill, Buffalo, NY. $10
Brandi Carlile wsg/I’m With Her
Thursday, August 20, 7 pm at CMAC, Canandaigua, NY. $53 lawn available
The Band Memo w/Loaded & Gorgeous
Thursday, August 20, 7 pm at The 9th Ward in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $15/$20
Music in Bloom Free Concert Series: Songbirds
Thursday, August 20, 6 pm on the East Lawn at Frank Lloyd Wright Martin House, Buffalo, NY. SOLD OUT
Waildogs w/ Goat Island Beach Club
Thursday, August 20, 6 pm doors at The Lounge at Revolution Gallery, Buffalo, NY. $10
Snowmen
Thursday, August 20, 6 pm doors at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. $15/$20
Blacktop Mojo w/ Seven Year Witch
Friday, August 21, 7 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $32.12/$73.57
Sounds of Buffalo Music Concert Series: Pocketship
Friday, August 21, 7 pm at the Buffalo’s Outer Harbor Wilkeson Pointe, Buffalo, NY. FREE
Parking, Anxious Cricket, Debris Bardot, and Ordinary Feeling
Friday, August 21, 8 pm doors at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo, NY. $10
An Evening With Joanne Shaw Taylor
Friday, August 21, 7 pm doors at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. $
Sublime wsgs/ The Ataris & Bedouin Soundclash
Saturday, August 22, 7 pm at CMAC, Canandaigua, NY. $42.75+
Sessions X Legacy House: Neftali, The Dominic Missana Band, Curtis Lovell
Saturday, August 22, 6 pm at Legacy House, Buffalo, NY. $26.25
KOMRADS, STCLVR, SUCCULENT & SINISTER, and CHVCK w/DJ Sets by Osiris
Saturday, August 22, 7 pm doors The Lounge at Revolution Gallery, Buffalo, NY. $10
Equinox Band
Saturday, August 22, 7 pm at Revolver Records on Elmwood, Buffalo, NY. $9
India Ramey
Saturday, August 22, 8 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $15
David “The Waz” Wasik
Saturday, August 22, 3 pm at Duende at Silo City, Buffalo, NY.
Analog Rewind
Saturday, August 22, 5 pm at Artpark Mainstage Theater, Lewiston, NY. $35
BUR Fest 2026: Karma Queen, DoDriver, Trever Stribing of PA LINE and Jagged Little Bills
Join Buffalo Underdogs Rescue for an afternoon of live local music, basket raffles, drinks, great food, and unforgettable fun — all supporting dogs in need!
Saturday, August 22, noon at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $15/$20
Vibe Garden ft/DJ Brei, Eye 4 an I (Damone Jackson & DJ Sike!), TrigNO, Sehrèa N’Dayu
Saturday, August 22, 8 pm at Other Half Brewing, in the beer garden at One Seneca St., Buffalo Taproom, Buffalo, NY. FREE presale tickets available via the generous support of The WASH Project! One ticket per person/email. $10 at the door after presales run out.
Big Martha: Music of the Allman Brothers
Sunday, August 23, 4 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $20
A Taste of New Orleans ft/ the Fredtown Stompers
Sunday, August 23, 4-7 pm on Ellicott Street, Tappo Restaurant, Buffalo, NY. FREE
Levitt VIBE Buffalo Music Series: Organ Fairchild and The Brass Machine
Monday, August 24, 5:30 pm at Ralph Wilson Park, Buffalo, NY. FREE
Flowjam: Pocketship
Monday, August 24, 7 pm at Hoyt Lake in Delaware Park, Buffalo, NY. FREE
Flow Tribe
Tuesday, August 25, 7 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $20
Food Truck Tuesdays: Will Holton
Tuesday, August 25, 5 pm at Larkin Square, Buffalo, NY. FREE
Live@Larkin Finale: Grosh Prime ft. Alexandra McArthur, Harry Graser & Zak Ward
Wednesday, August 26, 5 pm Larkin Square, Buffalo, NY. FREE
Black Label Society w/Zakk Sabbath and Dark Chapel
Wednesday, August 26, 6:30 pm doors at Buffalo Riverworks, Buffalo, NY. $60
Andy Thomas
Wednesday, August 26, 7 pm at Sportmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $20
Coming Up…
Music Matters Summer Concert Series: Eberwine and the Little Mountain Band
Thursday, August 27, 7 pm at Sully’s Harbor Bar & Grill, Buffalo, NY. $10
Wu-Tang Forever: The Final Chamber
Thursday, August 27, 7:30 pm at Darien Lake Amphitheater, Darien, NY. $24+
Thursdays on the Water: The Floyd Concept - Two full sets
Thursday, August 27, 5 pm gates at Gratwick Park, North Tonawanda, NY. FREE
Buffalo Dead All Stars: Ship of Fools
Thursday, August 27, 6 pm on the Miss Buffalo, Buffalo, NY. More info and tickets here >
Sarah Borges
Thursday, August 27, 2026 7pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $15ad/$20door
Camp Scampi Music, Food and Arts Festival
Friday and Saturday, August 28–29 at Moe Town Music Venue in Addison, NY. $94.99 for 2-Day Pass and Free Camping. Get tickets here!
HELMET w/Spirit In The Room and Jeweltone
Saturday, August 29, 7 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $37.87
Dead Letter Office - A Tribute to R.E.M.
Saturday, August 29, 8 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $20
An intimate evening with The Soul Street Band
Saturday, August 29, 7 pm at The Strand Theatre, North Tonawnda, NY. $23.18. BYOB.
Rob Zombie & Marilyn Manson w/The Hu & Orgy
Sunday, August 30, 6:15 pm at Darien Lake Amphitheater, Darien, NY. $24.75+
The Chicago Authority A Tribute to the Music of Chicago
Sunday, August 30,3 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $25
Olivia Block performs Breach
Sunday, August 30, 8 pm at University at Buffalo Department of Music’s Multi-Channel Studio, Buffalo, NY. $20/$18 students and seniors/$15 Hallwalls members
“Breach is an electronic and field recording sound concert mixed live via computer and mixing desk by Olivia Block through multiple speakers surrounding the audience. The composition contains field recordings from various locations within the Laguna San Ignacio (San Ignacio lagoon) in Baja, Mexico. Additionally, Block includes analog synth audio material in response to the field recordings.”
JERRY GARCIA SYMPHONIC CELEBRATION wsgs/ Melvin Seals, Jacklyn LaBranch, Tom Hamilton, Grahame Lesh, John Morgan Kimock, & Kanika Moore
Tuesday, September 1, 7 pm at CMAC, Canandaigua, NY. $42.75+
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Also great news about Aqueous!
Analog Rewind this Saturday! Yeah, boy! Looking forward to it, Jeff!