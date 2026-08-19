Artwork by Ben Dunkle

(REMINDER: these listings are curated and definitely not intended to list ALL the live music out there! If you have a cool concert or interesting event, email info and links to jeffmiersmusic@gmail.com to be considered for inclusion in Where the Bands Are. Thanks!)

Looking for all the SUMMER SERIES listings? Summer Music Concert Series listings are here.

ANALOG REWIND at Artpark 8/22

Saturday, August 22, 5-10 pm at Artpark Mainstage Terrace, Lewiston, NY. $35. Get tickets here >

WEATHER UPDATE: The concert is being held on the Mainstage Terrace. In the case of inclement weather, the concert will be moved into the Mainstage Theater.

This special reunion concert brings 5 iconic local bands back together for a fundraiser supporting Artpark’s Memory Café, a free, art, movement and music program for individuals with dementia, Alzheimer’s, or memory loss, along with their caregivers.”

4 pm Gates open

5 pm: Ansley Court

One of the finest power-pop ensembles to emerge from the Buffalo independent music scene, Ansley Court - vocalist Joe Foldes, guitarist Brian Woods, bassist Joe Mattimore and drummer Mike Boncaldo - married an indie rock aesthetic to their love for indelible pop hooks and garage grit. The band’s 1996 album Jade Heart Bleeder is a stone-cold classic of the era.

6 pm: Marvelous Sauce

A band that seemed like a shoe-in for a broader breakthrough beyond Buffalo, Marvelous Sauce brought a vivacious power-pop edge to their obvious love for the taut early punk and Mod revivalism of The Clash and The Jam. Songs like “Sister Knows What To Do”, “Animals and Bicycles” and “Strength and Sobriety” made the band’s self-titled 1995 release a must-have, but on stage, these tunes truly came to life. Marvelous Sauce made music that was built to last.

7 pm: The Tails

Another powerful Kenmore-born ensemble, The Tails became a mainstay of the 90s regional music scene with their heady blend of influences ranging from the Beatles, to New Wave luminaries, prog-rock iconoclasts, world music visionaries, grunge gods, and the icons of jazz, as best exemplified by their 1995 album Spiral World. Guitarist and founding member Kevin Boyle passed away in 2022, but remaining members Nelson Starr, Jeff Miers, Eric Starr and Dave Hill recently reunited for a show at Nietzsche’s in Buffalo, dedicating their set to their bandmate’s memory.

8 pm: Girlpope

If you loved your garage rock with a healthy dose of Kinks-style power chords, unforgettable power-pop choruses, and a palpable sense of rock ’n’ roll abandonment, you were an easy mark for Girlpope. With albums like Cheeses of Nazareth and The Whole Scene Going, ‘The ‘Pope’ offered a fat-free body of work long on hooks, high on energy, and stuffed to the brim with heavenly melodies.

9 pm: The Ramrods

Blasting out of Kenmore, NY, in the late ‘80s, the Ramrods raucous and ribald blend of primal garage rock, Stooges-style swagger, and killer hooks defined the Buffalo indie-alternative rock movement of the time. Singer Bill Scott, guitarists Pat Neal and John Paa, bassist Norm Schwagler, and drummer Craig Voight were the coolest band in town for a brief but brightly-burning period. Rest assured - they’ve still got it!

F lash Ticket Giveaway for ANALOG REWIND

If you are a paid subscriber and you’d like to attend this powerhouse show, we’re giving away a PAIR of tickets. Comment below with your first and last name for a chance to win! Winner will be emailed by Friday, August 21, 3 pm.

Borderland Festival ticket prices go up this Friday

Get more information and tickets here > Prices go up Friday, August 21.

New and Noteworthy

Friday, December 4 and Saturday, December 5, 7 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. Tickets go on sale Friday, August 21 at 10 am. 2-night passes available.

Featuring: Out on the Tiles, Wilcox Mansion, Tsavo Highway, Letter to Elise, Garden Party, Part Time Genius, Big Black Zeppelin

WNY Bands Play Led Zeppelin and more to benefit Make A Wish.

Saturday, September 12, 4 pm at Sportmens Park, Buffalo, NY. $25/VIP $50. Get tickets here >

Thursday, October 29, 7 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. Tickets on sale Friday, August 21 at 10 am.

Friday, October 9 and Saturday, October 10, 7 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. Presale tickets go on sale Thursday, August 20 at 10 am.

Saturday, October 24, 7pm doors at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. $15

Friday, November 6, 7 pm at Samuel’s Grande Manor, Williamsville, NY. $34/GA Table Seating, $39/Reserved Table Seating

Buffalo State Performing Arts Center Presents

Wednesday, November 11, 8 pm at Kodak Center, Rochester, NY. $97.05

Tuesday, November 3, 7:30 pm at the Buffalo State Performing Arts Center, Buffalo, NY. $51.75-$137.50. Get tickets here >

Wednesday, September 30, 7 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $37.87

Friday, September 25, 6:30 pm doors at The CAZ, South Buffalo, NY. $39

This week…

Music Matters Summer Concert Series: Reggae Dance Party: Olmsted Dub System plays the Clash and Critt’s Juke Joint ft/BEÜ

Thursday, August 20, 7 pm at Sully’s Harbor Bar & Grill, Buffalo, NY. $10

Thursday, August 20, 7 pm at CMAC, Canandaigua, NY. $53 lawn available

Thursday, August 20, 7 pm at The 9th Ward in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $15/$20

Music in Bloom Free Concert Series: Songbirds

Thursday, August 20, 6 pm on the East Lawn at Frank Lloyd Wright Martin House, Buffalo, NY. SOLD OUT

Thursday, August 20, 6 pm doors at The Lounge at Revolution Gallery, Buffalo, NY. $10

Thursday, August 20, 6 pm doors at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. $15/$20

Friday, August 21, 7 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $32.12/$73.57

Sounds of Buffalo Music Concert Series : Pocketship

Friday, August 21, 7 pm at the Buffalo’s Outer Harbor Wilkeson Pointe, Buffalo, NY. FREE

Friday, August 21, 8 pm doors at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo, NY. $10

Friday, August 21, 7 pm doors at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. $

Saturday, August 22, 7 pm at CMAC, Canandaigua, NY. $42.75+

Saturday, August 22, 6 pm at Legacy House, Buffalo, NY. $26.25

Saturday, August 22, 7 pm doors The Lounge at Revolution Gallery, Buffalo, NY. $10

Saturday, August 22, 7 pm at Revolver Records on Elmwood, Buffalo, NY. $9

Saturday, August 22, 8 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $15

David “The Waz” Wasik

Saturday, August 22, 3 pm at Duende at Silo City, Buffalo, NY.

Saturday, August 22, 5 pm at Artpark Mainstage Theater, Lewiston, NY. $35

Join Buffalo Underdogs Rescue for an afternoon of live local music, basket raffles, drinks, great food, and unforgettable fun — all supporting dogs in need!

Saturday, August 22, noon at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $15/$20

Saturday, August 22, 8 pm at Other Half Brewing, in the beer garden at One Seneca St., Buffalo Taproom, Buffalo, NY. FREE presale tickets available via the generous support of The WASH Project! One ticket per person/email. $10 at the door after presales run out.

Sunday, August 23, 4 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $20

A Taste of New Orleans ft/ the Fredtown Stompers

Sunday, August 23, 4-7 pm on Ellicott Street, Tappo Restaurant, Buffalo, NY. FREE

Monday, August 24, 5:30 pm at Ralph Wilson Park, Buffalo, NY. FREE

Flowjam: Pocketship

Monday, August 24, 7 pm at Hoyt Lake in Delaware Park, Buffalo, NY. FREE

Tuesday, August 25, 7 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $20

Food Truck Tuesdays: Will Holton

Tuesday, August 25, 5 pm at Larkin Square, Buffalo, NY. FREE

Live@Larkin Finale: Grosh Prime ft. Alexandra McArthur, Harry Graser & Zak Ward

Wednesday, August 26, 5 pm Larkin Square, Buffalo, NY. FREE

Wednesday, August 26, 6:30 pm doors at Buffalo Riverworks, Buffalo, NY. $60

Wednesday, August 26, 7 pm at Sportmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $20

Coming Up…

Thursday, August 27, 7 pm at Sully’s Harbor Bar & Grill, Buffalo, NY. $10

Thursday, August 27, 7:30 pm at Darien Lake Amphitheater, Darien, NY. $24+

Thursdays on the Water: The Floyd Concept - Two full sets

Thursday, August 27, 5 pm gates at Gratwick Park, North Tonawanda, NY. FREE

Thursday, August 27, 6 pm on the Miss Buffalo, Buffalo, NY. More info and tickets here >

Thursday, August 27, 2026 7pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $15ad/$20door

Friday and Saturday, August 28–29 at Moe Town Music Venue in Addison, NY. $94.99 for 2-Day Pass and Free Camping. Get tickets here!

Saturday, August 29, 7 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $37.87

Saturday, August 29, 8 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $20

Saturday, August 29, 7 pm at The Strand Theatre, North Tonawnda, NY. $23.18. BYOB.

Sunday, August 30, 6:15 pm at Darien Lake Amphitheater, Darien, NY. $24.75+

Sunday, August 30,3 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $25

Sunday, August 30, 8 pm at University at Buffalo Department of Music’s Multi-Channel Studio, Buffalo, NY. $20/$18 students and seniors/$15 Hallwalls members

“Breach is an electronic and field recording sound concert mixed live via computer and mixing desk by Olivia Block through multiple speakers surrounding the audience. The composition contains field recordings from various locations within the Laguna San Ignacio (San Ignacio lagoon) in Baja, Mexico. Additionally, Block includes analog synth audio material in response to the field recordings.”

Tuesday, September 1, 7 pm at CMAC, Canandaigua, NY. $42.75+