Well, well. We meet again, music lovers!

Those of us with plans to catch Living Colour at Electric City on Thursday, May 16, were dealt a bummer in the extreme this week, when it was announced that the gig would be postponed, with a new date to be determined. You’ve got until June 10 to request a refund at the point pf purchase, if you’re not a fan of waiting around for rescheduled dates.

You might be wondering why this much anticipated show was bumped at the last minute. Well, if you are on the mailing list for show announcements at the Riviera Theatre in North Tonawanda, you likely found a clue in your in-box. It seems that the Extreme date booked for that venue on September 25 now has a new opening act - Living Colour.

If you’re like me, you wanted to see Living Colour in a headlining position, and not opening for an act you may or may not particularly care for. (In my view, Living Colour should not be opening for a pop-metal band. This feels hypothetically akin to a band like Bad Brains opening for, I don’t know, Enuff Z’nuff, or something. But maybe that’s just me.)

There’s history here, as Living Colour did indeed open for Extreme throughout much of 2023. So it makes sense, even if it’s extremely disappointing for some of us. Sigh.

On to better news.

Fun Time Presents and Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B have announced a date with The Glorious Sons for Friday, Aug. 2 at 6 p.m. Tickets ($46.50 GA - $174.50 VIP) go on sale this Friday, 5/17.

This show fills out a schedule that already includes Chappell Roan on May 24, Brothers Osborne on June 14, Lil Yachty on June 15, A Day to Remember on June 16, Counting Crows on July 9, The Tea Party & Headstones on July 11, moe. on July 17, Brett Young on July 18, The Buffalo Philharmonic orchestra performs the Music of Harry Potter on July 19, the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra With The Strictly Hip on August 1, the Sad Summer Festival on August 6, Kiss of Death Part II with Ice Nine Kills and guests on August 7, Primus, Coheed & Cambria and Fishbone on August 9, and Lake Street Dive on September 17.

Tickets and additional info for all of the Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B Ampitheatre shows can be found at outerharborlive.com.

A tip of the cap is due to Geno McManus and band, whose annual Beatles Rooftop Tributes in Larkin Square have become an annual must-see gig. The July 24 show sold out in one hour when it went on sale May 15. That speaks to our continued love affair with the Beatles, but also to Geno and co.’s ability to rise the occasion, year in and year out.

A few new festival and summer concert series developments to report as well - two of which, I hope you’ll forgive me, are events that I’m producing and/or performing as part of. But first and foremost, we were all bummed that the Cobblestone Live Festival was cancelled this year. But happily, the same team is bringing us the Cobblestoned Vibes Festival, featuring the Hip Abduction, Bumpin’ Uglies, Dirty Work, Organ Fairchild, the Free Label, the Sideways, and DJs to be announced, on Saturday, August 3. The festival will feature two stages in the Historic Cobblestone District and will include local artisan vendors, food trucks, and a unique, immersive cannabis journey (Aren’t they all? Lol.) presented by Bison Botanics. You can find tickets here. And here’s an article from the gratefulweb on the fest.

I’m excited to announce the return of Vinyl Mondays at the Sportsmen’s Tavern. For several years running up to the pandemic shutdown, I co-hosted the Gusto Vinyl Happy Hour Series with my friend Anita West every first Monday at the Sportsmen’s. I loved doing it, and it was consistently well-received. Since I severed my ties with the Buffalo News and Gusto just about a year ago, this is more of a reboot than a return, strictly speaking. The series will now be called Classic Vinyl Live with Jeff Miers, and will feature a rotating series of guests joining me for a live discussion of each album, followed by a performance celebrating that album by a curated ensemble of Buffalo musicians. I’ll also be encouraging some crowd participation, and giving away a vinyl copy of that month’s album at each show.

To kick off the series, we’ll be celebrating the Grateful Dead’s Dead Set album, with a band that includes Dave Ruch (guitar), Corey Kertzie (drums) and Joe Bellanti (keys) of Organ Fairchild, Aaron Ziolkowski of Buffalo Dead All Stars on guitar and vocals, and myself on bass. We’ll start the night off with a discussion of the album and the surrounding period in Grateful Dead history with myself. Dave Ruch, and Borderland Festival president Jennifer Brazill. Join us! Tickets are available here!

I’m also stoked to be working with the folks at Liberty Hound to present the Music Matters Summer Concert Series, taking place on Thursdays throughout the summer at the new Buffalo Harbor Walk venue, on the Erie Basin Marina. (The former site of The Hatch, at 329 Erie Street in Buffalo.) There will be a special series kickoff concert on Friday, May 31 at 7 p.m., featuring the return (after several years) of Pink Floyd tribute ensemble Relics. I’ll share the full season of shows for the series soon!

As usual there are some enticing shows on offer this week. Here are a few of them…

Thursday, May 23, 7 pm in a private backyard, Buffalo, N.Y. $30-$115

Tommy Stinson's Cowboys in the Campfire will be playing a pop-up show in a backyard in Buffalo, and although this show is happening at a private home, it's not a private party - anyone can buy a ticket. Organizers will email the exact address to ticketholders.

Here's a little taste of what to expect:

Friday, May 17, 8:30 pm at The Lounge at Revolution Gallery, Buffalo, N.Y. $10/$15

Friday, May 17, 8 pm at Electric City, Buffalo, N.Y. $32.50

Saturday, May 18, 7pm at Electric Avenue (next door to Mohawk Place, Buffalo, N.Y. $10

Live At The Fillmore: The Definitve Original Allman Brothers Band Tribute

Saturday, May 18, 7pm at Sportsmen’s Tavern, Buffalo, N.Y. $25

Thursday, May 16, 7 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, N.Y. $12

Friday, May 17, 10 pm at McGarret’s, Buffalo, N.Y. $10

Saturday, May 18, 9 pm at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo, N.Y. $10-$20

Saturday, May 18, 7 pm (doors) at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, N.Y. $20/$25

Saturday, May 18, 7 pm (doors) at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, N.Y. $20

Friday, May 17, 7pm at Electric Avenue (next door to Mohawk Place, Buffalo, N.Y. $10

Saturday, May 18, 5:30 pm at Duende at Silo City, Buffalo, N.Y. $20

Thursday, May 16, 8 pm at The 9th Ward, Buffalo, N.Y. $10/$15

Friday, May 17 – Sunday, May 19 at Babeville and Hallwalls

Friday - Reception Party featuring the Henri Star Orchestra at 7pm in The 9th Ward

Saturday, May 18: MSOM 25th Annual Celebration of Youth Recital at 3pm in Hallwalls Contemporary Art Center Cinema

Sunday: MSOM Gala Orchestra Concert featuring the Beethoven Violin Concerto and Beethoven’s 5th Symphony at 3pm in Asbury Hall

Fridays and Saturdays, 7 pm at The Terrace at Delaware Park, Buffalo, N.Y. Free

Thursday, May 16, 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo, N.Y. $12/$14

Through May 19, various times, produced by Musicalfare at Shea’s 710 Theatre, Buffalo, N.Y. $

Folkfaces Fest Presents: Well Worn Boot: New EP Release Show

Friday, May 17, 8 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, N.Y. $20/$25

Thursday May 16th, 6 pm at Duende at Silo City, Buffalo, N.Y.

Friday, May 17, 7 pm (doors) at The Statler, 107 Delaware Ave, Buffalo, N.Y. $20/$25

