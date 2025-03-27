AI Design by Kim Miers

A little music news to kick off our weekend…

Friday, August 22, 5 pm - 10:30 pm and Saturday, August 23, Noon - 10:30 pm in Lewiston, NY. Get info and tickets here!

Friday

Main Stage

6:00 pm - 7:30 pm - Hot Club of Buffalo

8:45 pm - 10:15 pm - Dan Wilson Organ Trio featuring Pat Bianchi, Jeff "Tain" Watts



Frontier House Stage

7:30 pm - 9:00 pm - Fredtown Stompers



Peace Garden Stage

7:00 pm - 8:30 pm - Laura Howse and Jennifer May Duo



DiCamillo Courtyard

6:45 pm - 8:00 pm - Jim Gardner and Nate Kalnitz Duo​



Center Street Stage

6:00 pm - 7:30 pm - Matt's Music Vocal Performance Team

8:15 pm - 9:45 pm - My Cousin Toné

Jumaane Smith: Celebrating Louis Armstrong and the Spirit of Swing!

Saturday

Main Stage

1:00 pm - 1:45 - UB Zodiaque Dance Company "Dances to the Music of Jazz"

2:15 pm - 3:15 pm - Vibrant Strings

4:00 pm - 5:30 pm - Paradigm Shift

6:15 pm - 7:45 pm - Tony Monaco's House Party

8:45 - 10:15 pm - Jumaane Smith: Celebrating Louis Armstrong and the Spirit of Swing!



Frontier House Stage

1:00 pm - 2:30 pm - Ian Liedke Quartet

3:15 pm - 4:45 pm - Jay/Sharptet

5:30 pm - 7:00 pm - Quentet

7:45 pm - 9:15 pm - Kevin Hall Band



Peace Garden Stage

2:30 pm - 4:00 pm - April Mazzone and Jack Civiletto Duo

4:45 pm - 6:00 pm - Lance Tanner Duo

7:15 pm - 8:45 pm - Elliot Sneider’s Merciful TRVLR.



DiCamillo Courtyard

3:00 pm - 4:30 pm - Tim Dyet Jazz Accordion

5:15 pm - 6:15 pm - Mara Sebastian

​7:30 - 9:00 pm - Donny Frauenhofer



Center Street Stage

1:30 pm - 3:00 pm - Dr. M Jazz Combo

3:45 pm - 5:15 pm - Carolyn Lansom Quintet

6:00 pm - 7:30 pm - DeeAnn DiMeo Quintet

8:15 pm - 9:45 pm - Mary Ramsey and Friends

Friday, June 20-Saturday, June 28 in Rochester, NY

HEADLINER SERIES (Kodak Hall at Eastman Theatre):

Smokey Robinson, Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis, The Wood Brothers, Rickie Lee Jones, Thundercat

CLUB PASS SERIES: 171 shows at 10 venues ove 9 days

FREE HEADLINER SHOWS: (Wegmans Stage @ Parcel 5 unless other specified) - No Tickets Required

Jesus Molina w/Sonidos Unidos, Los Lonely Boys w/Bruce Katz Band, Lettuce w/Sam Greenfield Band, Trombone Shorty & Orleans Ave. w/Helium Bubble, Chris Lane w/ Alyssa Trahan Band (at East and Alexander)

Get tickets/passes and all the info you need HERE!

Some cool Toronto Budweiser Stage shows (not coming to Buff…)

Billy Idol and Joan Jett & the Blackhearts - Friday, May 23

Metric w/Bloc Party - Friday, June 6

Halsey - Tuesday, June 10

Simple Minds: Alive & Kicking Tour - Wednesday, June 18

James Taylor and his All-Star Band - Friday, June 27

Neil Young and the Chrome Hearts - Sunday, August 17 and Tuesday, August 19

Tedeschi Trucks Band & Gov’t Mule - Wednesday, September 3

Alabama Shakes - Saturday, September 6

The Doobie Brothers - Thursday, September 18

Been wondering what’s going on with the Showplace?

There’s a DAVE EAST show slated for Saturday, June 7. And then this…

New And Noteworthy:

Saturday, July 26 at Darien Lake Amphitheater, Darien Center, NY. $35+

Friday, June 27, 7 pm at Destiny International Church, Buffalo, NY.

Sunday, August 31, 6:30 pm doors at Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B, Buffalo. $$ Presale starts Tuesday, April 1 at 10 am (use password: THEKNOWING). Public on sale is Friday, April 4 10 am.

Saturday, August 2 at Darien Lake Amphitheater, Darien Center, NY. $67.20+

DSP Shows presents:

Wednesday, August 6, 6:30 pm doors at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo. $86/$61. Tickets on sale Friday, March 28 @ 10 am.

Featuring Al Shmier & Vinnie Amico (of moe.), Brian Lauri, Zach Fleitz, Charley Orlando

Thursday, May 8, 7 pm doors at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo. $25 Adv/$30 DoS

Buffalo Riverworks & 2Twenty2 Entertainment present:

Featuring Kelley Hunt & The 5, Bruce Wojick & The Struggle, Tommy Z, Rod Nickson, Dave Thurman & Grace Lougen, and Eric Weinholtz Band

Sunday, May 4, 2 pm - 10 pm at Buffalo RiverWorks, Buffalo. $30

Friday, May 23, 8 pm at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo. $28.42-$33.85

Thursday, September 18, 6:30 pm at Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B, Buffalo. Presale tickets use password: SENECA25, or GHOST. Public onsale Friday, March 28. $127/$101.50/$61.50

Saturday, September 13, 6:30 pm at Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B, Buffalo. $$ Presale tickets use password: WILLOUGHBY. Public on sale is Friday, March 28 at 10 am.

Thursday, July 3, 6:30 pm at Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B, Buffalo. $$

August 2, 6:30 doors at CMAC, Canandaigua, NY. SOLD OUT

Sat, August 30, 7 pm at CMAC, Canandaigua, NY.

DSP Shows presents:

Sunday, June 15, 7 pm doors at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo. $45/$55.

Performing the Aja album and other favorites

Saturday, April 26, 2025, 8 pm at The Caz, South Buffalo, NY. $25

Monday, September 1, 7 pm at KeyBank Center, Buffalo, NY. $74+.

Friday, April 18, 9 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo. $25

Oct. 7, 7:30 pm at the Center for the Arts Mainstage Theatre, University at Buffalo. $25, $39, $49

Friday, June 6, 6 pm doors & kitchen open at The Caz, South Buffalo. $30-$40

Here are some of the many things happening in our scene, this week and beyond…

Thursday, March 27, 6 pm doors, 7:30 pm show at The Caz, South Buffalo. $29-$25

Buffalo Music Coalition presents:

Thursday, March 27, 7 pm doors at The 9th Ward in Babeville, Buffalo. $15/$20

Thursday, March 27, 9 pm at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo. $20

Thursday, March 27, 6 pm at Duende at Silo City, Buffalo.

Thursday, March 27, 7 pm PAUSA art house, Buffalo. $15/$13

Spring jaunt includes Friday, March 28 gig at Black Dots and Friday, May 30 at Nietzsche’s in Buffalo, NY.

Friday, March 28, 6 pm doors at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo. $125/$175 per couple

Friday, March 28, 8 pm at Molly Maguires, South Buffalo. FREE

Friday, March 28, 7 pm doors at The Caz, South Buffalo. $15

This show marks the end of a chapter for the popular Buffalo band, and will serve as a fond farewell to longtime bassist and producer, André Pilette.

WBFO The Bridge and WNED PBS present:

Friday, March 28, 5:30 pm at Burchfield Penney Art Center, Buffalo. FREE

Friday, March 28, 7 pm doors at The Lounge at Revolution Gallery, South Buffalo. $10

Friday, March 28, 9 pm at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo. $10

Friday, March 28, 8 pm at The Cave, Buffalo. $10

Friday, March 28, 6 pm at Duende at Silo City, Buffalo.

Saturday, March 29, 7 pm doors at Area 54 (aka Amy's Place / Main St Caffe Aroma), Buffalo. $10

Funtime presents:

Saturday, March 29 and Sunday, March 30, 7 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. $39.25

Saturday, March 29, 7 pm at Tri-Main Center, Buffalo. $45/$50/$100 VIP

Saturday, March 29, 7:30 pm, and Sunday, March 30, 2:30 pm, Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY. $16.50 - $116.50.

Saturday, March 29, 8 pm at The Cave, Buffalo. $10

Buffalo Music Coalition presents:

Saturday, March 29, 4 pm at Flying Bison Brewing Company, Buffalo. FREE

Buffalo Dead All Stars

Jamie Sunshine, Aaron Ziolkowski, Rob Enderle, Brad Robbins, Judd Sunshine and Mark Hitchcock

Saturday, March 29, 8 pm at Molly Maguires, South Buffalo. FREE

Saturday, March 29, 6 pm at Duende at Silo City, Buffalo.

Sunday, March 30, 6 pm at The Buffalo History Museum, Buffalo. $25 members/$30 non-members

Sunday, March 30, 3 pm at The Cave, Buffalo. $10/$12

Sunday, March 30, 1 pm at Jack Rabbit, Buffalo. $

Sunday, March 30, 4 pm doors at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo. $10/$12

Sunday, March 30, 7 pm doors at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo. $49.50/$59.50, $114.50/$209.50 VIP

Tuesday April 1, 7 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $40/$48

Wednesday, April 2, 7:30 pm at Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo. FREE

HOLTON AND POWELL ENTERTAINMENT present:

Wednesday, April 2, 8 pm at the 9th Ward, Buffalo. $30

Featuring: DJ P Nasty, acoustic performance by Olivia Amorian, and featured artist Vitamin D.

Buffalo Music Coalition presents:

Wednesday, April 2, 6:30 pm at Flying Bison Brewing Company, Buffalo. FREE

Thursday April 3, 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo. $17/$15

Thursday April 3, 7 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo.

A Look Ahead…

Funtime Presents:

Friday ,April 4, 7 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. $44.25

Friday, April 4, 9 pm doors at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo. $15/$20

Funtime Presents:

Saturday, April 5, 7 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. $26.50

Dwayne Gretzky: These guys are a hoot!

Junior Jerry Jam presents:

Saturday April 5, 7 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $24/$27

Proceeds to benefit the Buffalo Animal Shelter and to further the Junior Jerry Jam mission of creating safe and fun spaces for kids to enjoy live music.

Sunday, April 6, 4:30 pm doors, 6 pm show at The CAZ, South Buffalo, NY. $24-$29

David M Miller on lead vocals, Vinnie DeRosa on lead vocals, Lisa Denise on lead vocals, Chuck Brown on bass, Oscar Woodrich on guitar, Steve Davis on keys, Armani Works on keys, John Aaron Troy on saxophone, and Deshawn D Ray Jackson on drums

Sunday April 6, 7 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $20/$25

Buffalo Jazz Collective:

Sunday April 6, 2 pm at the main floor Ring of Knowledge, Buffalo & Erie County Public Library, Downtown Buffalo. FREE

Featuring Mark Filsionger (trumpet), John Hasselback, Jr. (trombone), George Caldwell (piano), Sabu Adeyola (bass), and John Bacon (drums).

Monday, April 7, 7 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo. $15 - Tickets now on sale.

Buffalo Dead All Stars

Joey Lewis, Sonny Baker, Jamie Sunshine, Joe Bellanti, Tony Petrocelli, and Mark Hitchcock

Wednesday, April 9, 7 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo. $

Funtime Presents

Friday, April 11, 7 pm at Town Ballroom. $42.25

Friday, April 11, 8 pm at Buffalo RiverWorks, Buffalo. $45/$55

Saturday, April 12, 8 pm at Sportsmen's Tavern, Buffalo. $20

Saturday, April 12, 10 am-4 pm

DSP Shows presents:

Sunday, April 13, 7 pm doors at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo. $30/$35.

Buckethead! Why am I suddenly hungry?

Twenty6 Productions presents:

Tuesday, April 15 at 8 pm at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo. $29/$33

Tuesday, April 15, 7 pm at Electric City, Buffalo. $40

Kleinhans Music Hall presents:

Thursday, April 17, 6:30 doors at Mary Seaton Room in Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo. $61.50-$191.50

Friday, April 18 and Saturday, April 19, 8 pm at Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino Bears Den, Niagara Falls, NY. $35/$40

Saturday, April 19, 6:30 doors at The CAZ, South Buffalo, NY. $29

Funtime Presents:

Friday, April 25, 8 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. $42.25

Saturday, April 26, 8 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo. $25

Sunday, April 27, 4:30 pm doors, 6 pm show at The Caz, Buffalo. FREE

Kleinhans Music Hall & Soul of Buffalo present:

Tuesday, April 29, 7 pm at Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo. $75.50-131.50

Funtime Presents:

Tuesday, April 29, 6 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. $41.25

Wednesday, April 30, 7 pm at West Herr Rivera Theatre, North Tonawanda, NY. $79

