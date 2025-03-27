Where the Bands Are: This Week in Live Music and Concert News
Ani DiFranco returns to Buffalo, Northwest and Rochester Jazz Festivals feature big talent, a slew of concert announcements and tons of must-see shows over the next month!
(Have a cool concert or interesting event you know about? Email all the info and links to jeffmiersmusic@gmail.com to be considered for inclusion in Where the Bands Are.)
A little music news to kick off our weekend…
Northwest Jazz Festival 2025
Friday, August 22, 5 pm - 10:30 pm and Saturday, August 23, Noon - 10:30 pm in Lewiston, NY. Get info and tickets here!
Friday
Main Stage
6:00 pm - 7:30 pm - Hot Club of Buffalo
8:45 pm - 10:15 pm - Dan Wilson Organ Trio featuring Pat Bianchi, Jeff "Tain" Watts
Frontier House Stage
7:30 pm - 9:00 pm - Fredtown Stompers
Peace Garden Stage
7:00 pm - 8:30 pm - Laura Howse and Jennifer May Duo
DiCamillo Courtyard
6:45 pm - 8:00 pm - Jim Gardner and Nate Kalnitz Duo
Center Street Stage
6:00 pm - 7:30 pm - Matt's Music Vocal Performance Team
8:15 pm - 9:45 pm - My Cousin Toné
Saturday
Main Stage
1:00 pm - 1:45 - UB Zodiaque Dance Company "Dances to the Music of Jazz"
2:15 pm - 3:15 pm - Vibrant Strings
4:00 pm - 5:30 pm - Paradigm Shift
6:15 pm - 7:45 pm - Tony Monaco's House Party
8:45 - 10:15 pm - Jumaane Smith: Celebrating Louis Armstrong and the Spirit of Swing!
Frontier House Stage
1:00 pm - 2:30 pm - Ian Liedke Quartet
3:15 pm - 4:45 pm - Jay/Sharptet
5:30 pm - 7:00 pm - Quentet
7:45 pm - 9:15 pm - Kevin Hall Band
Peace Garden Stage
2:30 pm - 4:00 pm - April Mazzone and Jack Civiletto Duo
4:45 pm - 6:00 pm - Lance Tanner Duo
7:15 pm - 8:45 pm - Elliot Sneider’s Merciful TRVLR.
DiCamillo Courtyard
3:00 pm - 4:30 pm - Tim Dyet Jazz Accordion
5:15 pm - 6:15 pm - Mara Sebastian
7:30 - 9:00 pm - Donny Frauenhofer
Center Street Stage
1:30 pm - 3:00 pm - Dr. M Jazz Combo
3:45 pm - 5:15 pm - Carolyn Lansom Quintet
6:00 pm - 7:30 pm - DeeAnn DiMeo Quintet
8:15 pm - 9:45 pm - Mary Ramsey and Friends
Rochester International Jazz Festival 2025
Friday, June 20-Saturday, June 28 in Rochester, NY
HEADLINER SERIES (Kodak Hall at Eastman Theatre):
Smokey Robinson, Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis, The Wood Brothers, Rickie Lee Jones, Thundercat
CLUB PASS SERIES: 171 shows at 10 venues ove 9 days
FREE HEADLINER SHOWS: (Wegmans Stage @ Parcel 5 unless other specified) - No Tickets Required
Jesus Molina w/Sonidos Unidos, Los Lonely Boys w/Bruce Katz Band, Lettuce w/Sam Greenfield Band, Trombone Shorty & Orleans Ave. w/Helium Bubble, Chris Lane w/ Alyssa Trahan Band (at East and Alexander)
Get tickets/passes and all the info you need HERE!
Some cool Toronto Budweiser Stage shows (not coming to Buff…)
Billy Idol and Joan Jett & the Blackhearts - Friday, May 23
Metric w/Bloc Party - Friday, June 6
Halsey - Tuesday, June 10
Simple Minds: Alive & Kicking Tour - Wednesday, June 18
James Taylor and his All-Star Band - Friday, June 27
Neil Young and the Chrome Hearts - Sunday, August 17 and Tuesday, August 19
Tedeschi Trucks Band & Gov’t Mule - Wednesday, September 3
Alabama Shakes - Saturday, September 6
The Doobie Brothers - Thursday, September 18
Been wondering what’s going on with the Showplace?
There’s a DAVE EAST show slated for Saturday, June 7. And then this…
WBFO The Bridge Music Meeting
Tuesday, April 8, 6 pm at Mr. Goodbar, Buffalo. FREE. RSVP to attend!
Enjoy free pizza & wings — and your first drink of choice on WBFO
Vote on new releases you wish to hear on WBFO The Bridge
Rediscover old favorites
Share your top songs
Be entered for a chance to win exciting prizes
New And Noteworthy:
+LIVE+, Collective Soul, and Our Lady Peace
Saturday, July 26 at Darien Lake Amphitheater, Darien Center, NY. $35+
J-Rod Sullivan & The 4 Korners SuperGroup
Friday, June 27, 7 pm at Destiny International Church, Buffalo, NY.
Ani DiFranco w/Hurry for the Riff Raff
Sunday, August 31, 6:30 pm doors at Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B, Buffalo. $$ Presale starts Tuesday, April 1 at 10 am (use password: THEKNOWING). Public on sale is Friday, April 4 10 am.
Glass Animals: Tour Of Earth
Saturday, August 2 at Darien Lake Amphitheater, Darien Center, NY. $67.20+
DSP Shows presents:
Graham Nash
Wednesday, August 6, 6:30 pm doors at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo. $86/$61. Tickets on sale Friday, March 28 @ 10 am.
bob. an interpretation of the music of Bob Dylan
Featuring Al Shmier & Vinnie Amico (of moe.), Brian Lauri, Zach Fleitz, Charley Orlando
Thursday, May 8, 7 pm doors at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo. $25 Adv/$30 DoS
Buffalo Riverworks & 2Twenty2 Entertainment present:
The 4th Annual Buffalo Blues & Roots Festival
Featuring Kelley Hunt & The 5, Bruce Wojick & The Struggle, Tommy Z, Rod Nickson, Dave Thurman & Grace Lougen, and Eric Weinholtz Band
Sunday, May 4, 2 pm - 10 pm at Buffalo RiverWorks, Buffalo. $30
J.WAIL Live Band ft/Natalie Cressman (Trey Anastasio Band), David Murphy (formerly of STS9), and members from Mihali Band, Hive Mind, and more
Friday, May 23, 8 pm at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo. $28.42-$33.85
Indigo Girls and Melissa Etheridge
Thursday, September 18, 6:30 pm at Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B, Buffalo. Presale tickets use password: SENECA25, or GHOST. Public onsale Friday, March 28. $127/$101.50/$61.50
Ethel Cain w/9Million
Saturday, September 13, 6:30 pm at Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B, Buffalo. $$ Presale tickets use password: WILLOUGHBY. Public on sale is Friday, March 28 at 10 am.
Greensky Bluegrass
Thursday, July 3, 6:30 pm at Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B, Buffalo. $$
The Killers
August 2, 6:30 doors at CMAC, Canandaigua, NY. SOLD OUT
The Black Keys w/ Gary Clark Jr.
Sat, August 30, 7 pm at CMAC, Canandaigua, NY.
DSP Shows presents:
Steve Earle: Fifty Years of Songs and Stories
Sunday, June 15, 7 pm doors at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo. $45/$55.
Bad Sneakers: A Tribute to Steely Dan
Performing the Aja album and other favorites
Saturday, April 26, 2025, 8 pm at The Caz, South Buffalo, NY. $25
DEFTONES wsg/Phantogram and The Barbarians Of California
Monday, September 1, 7 pm at KeyBank Center, Buffalo, NY. $74+.
Michael Glabicki of Rusted Root w/ Dirk Miller
Friday, April 18, 9 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo. $25
Vitamin String Quartet: The Music of Taylor Swift, Bridgerton, and Beyond
Oct. 7, 7:30 pm at the Center for the Arts Mainstage Theatre, University at Buffalo. $25, $39, $49
EXTC: XTC's Terry Chambers & Friends
Friday, June 6, 6 pm doors & kitchen open at The Caz, South Buffalo. $30-$40
Here are some of the many things happening in our scene, this week and beyond…
Tommy Z
Thursday, March 27, 6 pm doors, 7:30 pm show at The Caz, South Buffalo. $29-$25
Buffalo Music Coalition presents:
The Hot Club of Buffalo
Thursday, March 27, 7 pm doors at The 9th Ward in Babeville, Buffalo. $15/$20
Tim Barry w/Sammy Kay & Pour La Nuit
Thursday, March 27, 9 pm at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo. $20
Sue Kincaid & Grace Lougen
Thursday, March 27, 6 pm at Duende at Silo City, Buffalo.
Elena Izquierdo and The Stu Weissman Trio
Thursday, March 27, 7 pm PAUSA art house, Buffalo. $15/$13
Adam Bronstein & AB Trio
Spring jaunt includes Friday, March 28 gig at Black Dots and Friday, May 30 at Nietzsche’s in Buffalo, NY.
Buffalo String Works Soiree ft/Comienzos, Love Supreme School of Music Faculty Ensemble, and the Buffalo String Works Quartet
Friday, March 28, 6 pm doors at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo. $125/$175 per couple
Little Mountain Band
Friday, March 28, 8 pm at Molly Maguires, South Buffalo. FREE
FARROW
Friday, March 28, 7 pm doors at The Caz, South Buffalo. $15
This show marks the end of a chapter for the popular Buffalo band, and will serve as a fond farewell to longtime bassist and producer, André Pilette.
WBFO The Bridge and WNED PBS present:
WE WANT THE FUNK! Film screening from Indie Lens Pop-Up
Friday, March 28, 5:30 pm at Burchfield Penney Art Center, Buffalo. FREE
Family Family FUNKtion and the Sitar Jams
Friday, March 28, 7 pm doors at The Lounge at Revolution Gallery, South Buffalo. $10
Guy Snowdown, Cobraz, Skitzo, & Red Button Dilemma
Friday, March 28, 9 pm at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo. $10
The Cloves w/ Wilcox Mansion
Friday, March 28, 8 pm at The Cave, Buffalo. $10
Righteous Villians
Friday, March 28, 6 pm at Duende at Silo City, Buffalo.
The Urban Achievers w/ The Barksdales & The Clockers
Saturday, March 29, 7 pm doors at Area 54 (aka Amy's Place / Main St Caffe Aroma), Buffalo. $10
Funtime presents:
Bayside - 25th Anniversary w/Sincere Engineer
Saturday, March 29 and Sunday, March 30, 7 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. $39.25
TRIMANIA_REBOOT
Saturday, March 29, 7 pm at Tri-Main Center, Buffalo. $45/$50/$100 VIP
The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra performs Buffalo-born composer Paul Moravec’s Sanctuary Road
Saturday, March 29, 7:30 pm, and Sunday, March 30, 2:30 pm, Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY. $16.50 - $116.50.
The Amazing All My Children Band wsg/ Wein
Saturday, March 29, 8 pm at The Cave, Buffalo. $10
Buffalo Music Coalition presents:
Saturday Sessions: The Pat & Owen Duo
Saturday, March 29, 4 pm at Flying Bison Brewing Company, Buffalo. FREE
Buffalo Dead All Stars
Jamie Sunshine, Aaron Ziolkowski, Rob Enderle, Brad Robbins, Judd Sunshine and Mark Hitchcock
Saturday, March 29, 8 pm at Molly Maguires, South Buffalo. FREE
Tom Stahl and the Dangerfields
Saturday, March 29, 6 pm at Duende at Silo City, Buffalo.
The Colored Musicians Club Sunday Night Jazz Session: Guabaza
Sunday, March 30, 6 pm at The Buffalo History Museum, Buffalo. $25 members/$30 non-members
The Garage Doors - LA Woman and more
Sunday, March 30, 3 pm at The Cave, Buffalo. $10/$12
Grateful Brunch III
Sunday, March 30, 1 pm at Jack Rabbit, Buffalo. $
A Tribute to Blaze Foley
Sunday, March 30, 4 pm doors at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo. $10/$12
José González
Sunday, March 30, 7 pm doors at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo. $49.50/$59.50, $114.50/$209.50 VIP
Melvin Seals & JGB
Tuesday April 1, 7 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $40/$48
GBYO & BPO Side by Side
Wednesday, April 2, 7:30 pm at Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo. FREE
HOLTON AND POWELL ENTERTAINMENT present:
The Mid-Week Vibe – Part XXXI – “Welcome The Soulful Spring!”
Wednesday, April 2, 8 pm at the 9th Ward, Buffalo. $30
Featuring: DJ P Nasty, acoustic performance by Olivia Amorian, and featured artist Vitamin D.
Buffalo Music Coalition presents:
Aaron Ziolkowski
Wednesday, April 2, 6:30 pm at Flying Bison Brewing Company, Buffalo. FREE
Walter Kemp 3 ft/International Bassist Silvia Bolognesi
Thursday April 3, 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo. $17/$15
McCarthyizm
Thursday April 3, 7 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo.
A Look Ahead…
Funtime Presents:
Big Wreck
Friday ,April 4, 7 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. $44.25
Jeffrey Lewis & The Voltage w/Grasping Straws, and Welks Mice
Friday, April 4, 9 pm doors at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo. $15/$20
Funtime Presents:
Dwayne Gretzky
Saturday, April 5, 7 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. $26.50
Junior Jerry Jam presents:
Dogs in a Pile
Saturday April 5, 7 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $24/$27
Proceeds to benefit the Buffalo Animal Shelter and to further the Junior Jerry Jam mission of creating safe and fun spaces for kids to enjoy live music.
Disco Funk & Motown ft/Universal Phunk
Sunday, April 6, 4:30 pm doors, 6 pm show at The CAZ, South Buffalo, NY. $24-$29
David M Miller on lead vocals, Vinnie DeRosa on lead vocals, Lisa Denise on lead vocals, Chuck Brown on bass, Oscar Woodrich on guitar, Steve Davis on keys, Armani Works on keys, John Aaron Troy on saxophone, and Deshawn D Ray Jackson on drums
Pink Talking Fish – Wish You Were Here Aniversary Tour
Sunday April 6, 7 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $20/$25
Buffalo Jazz Collective:
Jazz Sunday: "Duke Ellington Celebration"
Sunday April 6, 2 pm at the main floor Ring of Knowledge, Buffalo & Erie County Public Library, Downtown Buffalo. FREE
Featuring Mark Filsionger (trumpet), John Hasselback, Jr. (trombone), George Caldwell (piano), Sabu Adeyola (bass), and John Bacon (drums).
Classic Vinyl Live: PHISH “A LIVE ONE” ft/The Scales
Monday, April 7, 7 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo. $15 - Tickets now on sale.
Buffalo Dead All Stars
Joey Lewis, Sonny Baker, Jamie Sunshine, Joe Bellanti, Tony Petrocelli, and Mark Hitchcock
Wednesday, April 9, 7 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo. $
Funtime Presents
Railroad Earth
Friday, April 11, 7 pm at Town Ballroom. $42.25
Bright Eyes
Friday, April 11, 8 pm at Buffalo RiverWorks, Buffalo. $45/$55
Big Martha
Saturday, April 12, 8 pm at Sportsmen's Tavern, Buffalo. $20
Music Is Art Instrument Drive
Saturday, April 12, 10 am-4 pm
DSP Shows presents:
Buckethead
Sunday, April 13, 7 pm doors at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo. $30/$35.
Twenty6 Productions presents:
Ripe
Tuesday, April 15 at 8 pm at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo. $29/$33
Martin Barre: A night of Acoustic Delights with the Martin Barre Band
Tuesday, April 15, 7 pm at Electric City, Buffalo. $40
Kleinhans Music Hall presents:
Joan Osborne Sings the Songs of Bob Dylan
Thursday, April 17, 6:30 doors at Mary Seaton Room in Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo. $61.50-$191.50
Spin Doctors
Friday, April 18 and Saturday, April 19, 8 pm at Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino Bears Den, Niagara Falls, NY. $35/$40
Giant Panda Guerilla Dub Squad
Saturday, April 19, 6:30 doors at The CAZ, South Buffalo, NY. $29
Funtime Presents:
Mercury Rev
Friday, April 25, 8 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. $42.25
Gold Rush (The Ultimate Neil Young Celebration)
Saturday, April 26, 8 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo. $25
Exile on Seneca Street ft/ Dead Flowers: A Tribute to The Rolling Stones
Sunday, April 27, 4:30 pm doors, 6 pm show at The Caz, Buffalo. FREE
Kleinhans Music Hall & Soul of Buffalo present:
Dweezil Zappa: 50 Years of Roxy & Elsewhere + Apostrophe
Tuesday, April 29, 7 pm at Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo. $75.50-131.50
Funtime Presents:
The Bouncing Souls w/ School Drugs, Dave Hause & The Mermaid, and H2O
Tuesday, April 29, 6 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. $41.25
Jon Anderson & the Band Geeks
Wednesday, April 30, 7 pm at West Herr Rivera Theatre, North Tonawanda, NY. $79
