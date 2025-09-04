Where the Bands Are: This Week in Live Music and Concert News
97 Rock celebrates Neil Peart & Rush at the Sportsmens, new concert announcements, and loads of show picks!
Hey there, music-loving friends. Thanks for being here.
Now for some music news…
Motivated by a desire to celebrate the enduring cultural relationship between Buffalo and Southern Ontario, as well as by an abiding love for all-but-peerless Canadian progressive rock trio Rush, 97 Rock DJ Tom Ragan (of morning show duo Shredd & Ragan) hatched a plan.
Noting that efforts were underway to commission a public work of art in the newly rebuilt Lakeside Park Pavilion in St. Catherines, Ontario - a work commemorates the life and work of the brilliant Rush lyricist and drummer Neil Peart, who passed due to complications from Glioblastoma on January 7, 2020 - Ragan and his 97 Rock morning show partner came up with the idea for The Great American Rush Off, which takes place at The Sportsmens Tavern and Sportsmens Park on Saturday, September 6, beginning at 3 pm.
The Rush Off, which will feature performances by Analog Kids, Garden Party (Grace Lougen, Sue Kincaid and Peter Vincent), Stavo, The Knight Crew, Wilcox Mansion and Crikwater, will donate its proceeds to the Neil Peart Memorial at Lakeside Park.
Letting their inspired develop even further, Shredd & Ragan came up with the idea of soliciting interpretations of songs from the incredibly deep Rush canon by Western New York bands and artists, the strongest of which will be curated into an album release aimed at raising further monies for the Neil Peart Memorial at Lakeside Park project. (Here’s what the 97 Rock site says about submitting a Rush cover, if you’re so in lined: “Pick your favorite Rush song and do it in your style or a note-for-note cover and email the link off to us here: shreddandragan@97rock.com.”)
Tickets for the Great American Rush Off are, naturally, priced at $21.12 VIP tickets are $50, and include a Peart family meet & greet with Neil’s sister Nancy, your first drink free, and reserved seating near the main stage for Analog Kids’ headlining set.
The Music is Art Festival Schedule is here
The 2025 Lineup as been announced. Check out when and where all the acts will be right HERE.
Turned up to 11! Spinal Tap II: The End Continues in theaters Friday, September 12, but….
Before the much anticipated release, you can attend the Spinal Tap II: The End Continues - On, Off and Around the Record - IMAX Live Q&A Event. For one day only - September 10 at 7 p.m. Looks like there are still seats available at Regal Transit - get them here.
Via the AMC site: “Spinal Tap is back (again). After redefining rock documentaries and volume knobs, the band returns to the screen in Spinal Tap II: The End Continues. Join the attempting-to-be legendary filmmaker Marty DiBergi and the original members of Spinal Tap—David St. Hubbins, Nigel Tufnel, and Derek Smalls—for a once-in-a-lifetime live post-screening Q&A. Forty-one years after the release of the groundbreaking mockumentary This Is Spinal Tap, the now estranged bandmates David St. Hubbins, Nigel Tufnel, and Derek Smalls (Michael McKean, Christopher Guest, and Harry Shearer) are forced to reunite for one final concert. Spinal Tap II: The End Continues also marks the resurrection of documentarian Marty Di Bergi (Rob Reiner), who once again tries to capture his favorite metal gods as they contemplate mortality—and the hope that their 12th drummer doesn’t join them in The Great Beyond. Joined by music royalty Paul McCartney and Elton John, Spinal Tap wrestles with their checkered past to put on a concert that they hope will solidify their place in the pantheon of rock ’n' roll.”
Give Penny Lane some Love! Buffalo Dead All Stars debut First Thursdays
The re-opening of Penny Lane in Clarence has been building up with great lineups, and tonight a unique mix of the All Stars features Michael De Lano with some of the usual suspects!
September 4, 7 pm at Penny Lane, Clarence, NY. $10
Third Space Cafe and Entertainment grand opening
Looks like a new spot is opening at 777 Main Street that will host live music (as well as other entertainment.) The Grand Opening is this Saturday, September 6 from 9 am - 9 pm. Here’s info via their Facebook post:
“We’re so excited to officially open our doors to Buffalo! Third Space Cafe & Entertainment is your new home for great drinks, food, community, and creativity. What to expect: Delicious coffee, tea, and specialty drinks - Pastries and snacks from local partners - Beer and Wine - Fully Stocked N/A Beverage Fridge - Live music throughout the day - Giveaways and surprises - Balloons - Local Artists”
New and Noteworthy
Live Dead & Brothers: An All-Star Celebration of Grateful Dead & Allman Brothers
“Comprised of actual and legacy members from the extended Grateful Dead and Allman Brothers families, this exceptional ensemble is set to revive the timeless magic of the late 1960s and early 1970s, bringing fans an experience like no other.The line-up is pedigree and generational, featuring Berry Duane Oakley from The Allman Betts Band, Les Dudek from The Allman Brothers Family, Mark Karan from Bob Weir/Rat Dog& The Other Ones, Scott Guberman from Phil Lesh & Friends, and Pete Lavezzoli from JGB, Jazz Is Dead & Oteil & Friends.”
Tuesday, November 18, 5 pm doors at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo. $40. Get tickets here.
Kleinhans Music Hall presents
Allman Betts Family Revival
Featuring Amanda Shires, Luther Dickinson, Cody Dickinson, Robert Randolph, Jimmy Hall, Sierra Green, Orbi Orbison, The Allman Betts Band
Wednesday, December 3, 8 pm at Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo. $47-$107. Get tickets here!
Rock for The Cure featuring The Kensingtons w/ Letter To Elise
Saturday, October 18, 6 pm doors at The CAZ, South Buffalo. $25
The Bowery & Funtime Present
Chase Matthew w/Austin Williams and Trevor Snider
Thursday, October 23, 7 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo.
The Heathens, The Waves, Cowboy Vampire, and Turnin' Tables
Friday, September 19, 9 pm at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo. $14.42
Day of the Grateful Dead w/Eric Carlen’s Half Dead
Saturday, November 1, 8 pm at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo. $15/$20
Future Joy
Friday, August 29, 9 pm at Jack Rabbit, Buffalo, NY.
I highly recommend this dynamic duo, so adept at blurring the lines between electronic music, funk, and live improvisation.
Funtime Presents
Matisyahu w/Aaron Dugan
Saturday, October 11, 7 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. $42.55/$83.90
The Infamous Stringdusters
Tuesday, January 27, 2026, 7 pm at Electric City, Buffalo. $42.42-$117.38
Pink Talking Fish & Steely Dead
Sunday, January 4, 2026, 6 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $27.83
This week…
The Sadies w/Letter to Elise
Thursday, September 4, 7 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $
Buffalo Dead All Stars
Every first Thursday starting September 4, 7 pm at Penny Lane, Clarence, NY. $10
The Big Easy in Buffalo NOLA Series presents
Buckwheat Zydeco, Jr. wsg. Ten Cent Howl
Thursday, September 4, 7 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo. $15/$20
Photosound, Nick Mass, Kopek (debut ft/ Jamison Hendricks, Jude Rowland, and Vincenzo Parlato), Bird Soup
Thursday, September 4, 7 pm doors at Milkies, Buffalo. $12
Bonnie Raitt wsg/Jimmie Vaughan & The Tilt-A-Whirl Band
Friday, September 5, 7 pm at Chautauqua Institution, Chautauqua, NY. $55-/$151
Ole 60 w/ Rob Langdon
Friday, September 5, 8 pm at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo. $43.78
Hayley Jane Band
Friday, September 5, 8 pm at Sportsmen’s Tavern, Buffalo. $55-/$151
The Truth Untold w/Little Liar, Murder, and The Water Dogs
Friday, September 5, 9 pm at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo. $10.
Tiger Chung Lee
Friday, September 5, 9:30 pm at Jack Rabbit, Buffalo. $10.
Kenny Parker Project
Friday, September 5, 8 pm at Molly Maguires, South Buffalo.
Band Named Sue
Friday, September 5, 6 pm at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo. FREE
M&T First Friday - Music on the Great Lawn: DJ Tru Journey
Friday, September 5, 3 - 7 pm on the Great Lawn at Buffalo AKG Art Museum, Buffalo. FREE
EnClave - Exploring Afro-Caribbean Music
Friday, September 5, 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo. $15/$13
Zepplin Reimagined
Friday, September 5 & Saturday, September 6, 7:30 pm at Riviera Theatre, North Tonawanda, NY. $25
Shredd and Ragan and 97 Rock present
The Great North American RUSH Off: Analog Kids w/Sue Kincaid and Grace Lougen, Stavo, Deb and The Knight Crew, Wilcox Mansion
Saturday, September 6, 3 pm gates, 4 pm show at Sportsmens, Sportsmens Park and The Cave, Buffalo. $21.12/$50 VIP
Texas Headhunters w/ Trever Stribing from PA Line
Saturday, September 6, 8 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $25/$30
Railroad Earth, Yonder Mountain String Band, and Daniel Donato’s Cosmic Country
Saturday, September 6, 5 pm gates at Perinton Center Park, Rochester, NY. $40/$45/$85
Dead on the Hilltop: Workingman’s Dead and Ten Cent Howl
Saturday, September 6, 3 pm gates at The Hilltop Inn and Grove, Alden, NY. $20
Eric Weinholtz Band
Featuring Ed Croft, Jay Moynihan, Nelson Rivera and Tina Williams
Saturday, September 6, 8 pm at Molly Maguires, South Buffalo.
Buffalo Music Coalition presents
Kody and Herren
Saturday, September 6, 4-7 pm at Flying Bison Brewing Company, Buffalo. FREE
The Isaiah Timothy Quartet - A Hard Bop, Be-Bop & Afro Cuban Jazz Night
Saturday, September 6, 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo. $12/$10
Slow Animals
Saturday, September 6, 9:30 pm at Jack Rabbit, Buffalo. $10.
Bobfinger wsg/Snakeland
Saturday, September 6, 7 pm doors at the Lounge at Revolution Gallery, Buffalo. $10.
FREE Blues Sunday w/ Cold Shot Trio
Sunday, September 7, 3 pm at The Hilltop Inn and Grove, Alden, NY. FREE
New Orleans Trumpet Man Kevin Clark
Band includes: Ron Joseph (clarinetist from Rome), Ray Skalski (trombone), Harry Graser (piano), Paul Zapalowski (bass), and John Bacon Jr. (drums)
Sunday, September 7, 3 - 6 pm at Sean Patrick’s, Getzville, NY. $10
Blake Christiana of Yarn
Wednesday, September 10, 6 pm doors at The Cave, Buffalo. $15
Buffalo Dead All Stars
Wednesday, September 10, 7 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo. $10
MIA Showcase ft/G Premacy, Jaali Cypher, & Jae Butta El
Wednesday, September 10, 7 pm at Jack Rabbit, Buffalo.
Blink-182 wsg/Alkaline Trio
Thursday, September 11, 7 pm at Darien Lake Amphitheater, Buffalo. $16+
Miller & The Other Sinners
Thursday, September 11, 6 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo. $10
Coming up…
Borderland Music Festival
Friday, September 12 - Sunday, September 14, all day at Knox Farm, East Aurora, NY.
Concert for a Cause: Ozzy Osborune and Black Sabbath
Featuring Sabotaged, Blizard of Ozz, Bloody Sabbath and more. 50% of Proceeds Benefitting "The Parkinsons Foundation"
Friday, September 12, 8 pm doors at Nietzsches, Buffalo. $10 GA Adv / $15 GA Dos / $18 Prefered Adv / $25 Preferred Dos
Mick Hayes
Friday, September 12, 7 pm doors at The Cave, Buffalo. $20
Dreamer – The Supertramp Experience
Friday, September 12, 7 :30 pm at Riviera Theatre, North Tonawanda, NY. $20
Bob Mould w/ J. Robbins
Friday, September 12, 7 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. $39.40
Ian Liedke Jazz Quartet - Music from Thundercat, JD Beck, Domi, and Roy Hargrove
Friday, September 12, 7 pm at PAUSA art house. $15/$13
AEG & Outer Harbor Concerts presents
Ethel Cain w/9million
Saturday, September 13, at Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B, Buffalo. $69.74 (Premium SOLD OUT)
Eye 4 an I
Collaborative project of Damone Jackson and DJ Sike (including special guests)
Saturday, September 13, 8 pm at Hartman’s Distilling Co. $5
After Dark presents:
Peach Pit w/Miya Folick
Monday, September 15, 7 pm doors at Buffalo RiverWorks, Buffalo. $58+
Indigo Girls and Melissa Etheridge
Thursday, September 18, 6:30 pm at Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B, Buffalo. $77+
Sarah Borges
Friday, September 19, 8 pm at The Cave, Buffalo. $15/$20
Presented by JazzBuffalo and ArtsBuffalo in partnership with Tappo Restaurant
Curtain Up! Ellicott Street Celebration!
“We’re transforming Ellicott Street into a one-of-a-kind, open-air jazz street party. Prepare to be transported straight to the heart of Bourbon Street and the French Quarter as we feature a special New Orleans theme with the unstoppable sound of The Brass Machine!”
Friday, September 19, 7:30-10:30 pm in front of Tappo Restaurant, Buffalo.
Music is Art Festival
Saturday, September 20, 11 am - 11 pm at Buffalo’s Outer Harbor, Buffalo. FREE. Get the schedule HERE>
Kiss the Tiger
Saturday, September 20, 8 pm at Milkie's Elmwood Lounge, Buffalo.
Alison Krauss & Union Station ft/ Jerry Douglas
Sunday, September 21, 7:30 pm at Artpark Mainstage Theater, Lewiston, NY. $30 LiveNation Ticket to Summer Lawn Sale/$41.50/$56
FREE Blues Sunday w/ Nickel City
Sunday, September 21, 3 pm at The Hilltop Inn and Grove, Alden, NY. FREE
After Dark presents
Cannibal Corpse w/Municipal Waste, Full Of Hell, Fulci
Monday, September 22, 6 pm doors at Buffalo RiverWorks, Buffalo. $51.71
Riot Squad Media presents:
The Planet Smashers, Working Class Stiffs, & Some Ska Band
Wednesday, September 24, 7 pm doors at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo. $23.39
BTPM The Bridge presents:
Soccer Mommy w/ Dummy
Wednesday, September 24, 7 pm at Electric City, Buffalo. $20.31-$75.67
An Evening With David Byrne
Thursday, September 25, 8 pm at Shea’s Performing Arts Center, Buffalo. $217+
Funtime Presents:
Finger Eleven (F11) w/Alien Ant Farm and BRKN Love
Thursday, September 25, 7 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. $42.20/$102.90 VIP
Melvins w/Red Kross
Friday, September 26, 7 pm at Electric City, Buffalo. $39.26-$111.20
Magic Beans w/ Mike Gantzer Trio
Friday, September 26, 7 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $22/$25
DSP Shows presents
Lucero
Friday, September 26, 7 pm at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo. $42.75
Elbow
Sunday, September 28, 7 pm at Electric City, Buffalo. $61.67
