Motivated by a desire to celebrate the enduring cultural relationship between Buffalo and Southern Ontario, as well as by an abiding love for all-but-peerless Canadian progressive rock trio Rush, 97 Rock DJ Tom Ragan (of morning show duo Shredd & Ragan) hatched a plan.

Noting that efforts were underway to commission a public work of art in the newly rebuilt Lakeside Park Pavilion in St. Catherines, Ontario - a work commemorates the life and work of the brilliant Rush lyricist and drummer Neil Peart, who passed due to complications from Glioblastoma on January 7, 2020 - Ragan and his 97 Rock morning show partner came up with the idea for The Great American Rush Off, which takes place at The Sportsmens Tavern and Sportsmens Park on Saturday, September 6, beginning at 3 pm.

A rendering of the proposed statue for The Neil Peart Memorial in the Lakeside Park Pavilion, in Port Dalhousie, St. Catherine’s.

The Rush Off, which will feature performances by Analog Kids, Garden Party (Grace Lougen, Sue Kincaid and Peter Vincent), Stavo, The Knight Crew, Wilcox Mansion and Crikwater, will donate its proceeds to the Neil Peart Memorial at Lakeside Park.

Letting their inspired develop even further, Shredd & Ragan came up with the idea of soliciting interpretations of songs from the incredibly deep Rush canon by Western New York bands and artists, the strongest of which will be curated into an album release aimed at raising further monies for the Neil Peart Memorial at Lakeside Park project. (Here’s what the 97 Rock site says about submitting a Rush cover, if you’re so in lined: “Pick your favorite Rush song and do it in your style or a note-for-note cover and email the link off to us here: shreddandragan@97rock.com.”)

Tickets for the Great American Rush Off are, naturally, priced at $21.12 VIP tickets are $50, and include a Peart family meet & greet with Neil’s sister Nancy, your first drink free, and reserved seating near the main stage for Analog Kids’ headlining set.

The 2025 Lineup as been announced. Check out when and where all the acts will be right HERE.

Turned up to 11! Spinal Tap II: The End Continues in theaters Friday, September 12, but….

Before the much anticipated release, you can attend the Spinal Tap II: The End Continues - On, Off and Around the Record - IMAX Live Q&A Event. For one day only - September 10 at 7 p.m. Looks like there are still seats available at Regal Transit - get them here.

Via the AMC site: “Spinal Tap is back (again). After redefining rock documentaries and volume knobs, the band returns to the screen in Spinal Tap II: The End Continues. Join the attempting-to-be legendary filmmaker Marty DiBergi and the original members of Spinal Tap—David St. Hubbins, Nigel Tufnel, and Derek Smalls—for a once-in-a-lifetime live post-screening Q&A. Forty-one years after the release of the groundbreaking mockumentary This Is Spinal Tap, the now estranged bandmates David St. Hubbins, Nigel Tufnel, and Derek Smalls (Michael McKean, Christopher Guest, and Harry Shearer) are forced to reunite for one final concert. Spinal Tap II: The End Continues also marks the resurrection of documentarian Marty Di Bergi (Rob Reiner), who once again tries to capture his favorite metal gods as they contemplate mortality—and the hope that their 12th drummer doesn’t join them in The Great Beyond. Joined by music royalty Paul McCartney and Elton John, Spinal Tap wrestles with their checkered past to put on a concert that they hope will solidify their place in the pantheon of rock ’n' roll.”

Give Penny Lane some Love! Buffalo Dead All Stars debut First Thursdays

The re-opening of Penny Lane in Clarence has been building up with great lineups, and tonight a unique mix of the All Stars features Michael De Lano with some of the usual suspects!

September 4, 7 pm at Penny Lane, Clarence, NY. $10

Third Space Cafe and Entertainment grand opening

Looks like a new spot is opening at 777 Main Street that will host live music (as well as other entertainment.) The Grand Opening is this Saturday, September 6 from 9 am - 9 pm. Here’s info via their Facebook post:

“We’re so excited to officially open our doors to Buffalo! Third Space Cafe & Entertainment is your new home for great drinks, food, community, and creativity. What to expect: Delicious coffee, tea, and specialty drinks - Pastries and snacks from local partners - Beer and Wine - Fully Stocked N/A Beverage Fridge - Live music throughout the day - Giveaways and surprises - Balloons - Local Artists”

New and Noteworthy

“Comprised of actual and legacy members from the extended Grateful Dead and Allman Brothers families, this exceptional ensemble is set to revive the timeless magic of the late 1960s and early 1970s, bringing fans an experience like no other.The line-up is pedigree and generational, featuring Berry Duane Oakley from The Allman Betts Band, Les Dudek from The Allman Brothers Family, Mark Karan from Bob Weir/Rat Dog& The Other Ones, Scott Guberman from Phil Lesh & Friends, and Pete Lavezzoli from JGB, Jazz Is Dead & Oteil & Friends.”

Tuesday, November 18, 5 pm doors at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo. $40. Get tickets here.

Kleinhans Music Hall presents

Featuring Amanda Shires, Luther Dickinson, Cody Dickinson, Robert Randolph, Jimmy Hall, Sierra Green, Orbi Orbison, The Allman Betts Band

Wednesday, December 3, 8 pm at Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo. $47-$107. Get tickets here!

Saturday, October 18, 6 pm doors at The CAZ, South Buffalo. $25

The Bowery & Funtime Present

Thursday, October 23, 7 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo.

Friday, September 19, 9 pm at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo. $14.42

Saturday, November 1, 8 pm at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo. $15/$20

Friday, August 29, 9 pm at Jack Rabbit, Buffalo, NY.

I highly recommend this dynamic duo, so adept at blurring the lines between electronic music, funk, and live improvisation.

Funtime Presents

Matisyahu w/Aaron Dugan

Saturday, October 11, 7 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. $42.55/$83.90

Tuesday, January 27, 2026, 7 pm at Electric City, Buffalo. $42.42-$117.38

Sunday, January 4, 2026, 6 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $27.83

This week…

The Sadies w/Letter to Elise

Thursday, September 4, 7 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $

Every first Thursday starting September 4, 7 pm at Penny Lane, Clarence, NY. $10

The Big Easy in Buffalo NOLA Series presents

Thursday, September 4, 7 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo. $15/$20

Photosound, Nick Mass, Kopek (debut ft/ Jamison Hendricks, Jude Rowland, and Vincenzo Parlato), Bird Soup

Thursday, September 4, 7 pm doors at Milkies, Buffalo. $12

Friday, September 5, 7 pm at Chautauqua Institution, Chautauqua, NY. $55-/$151

Friday, September 5, 8 pm at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo. $43.78

Friday, September 5, 8 pm at Sportsmen’s Tavern, Buffalo. $55-/$151

Friday, September 5, 9 pm at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo. $10.

Tiger Chung Lee

Friday, September 5, 9:30 pm at Jack Rabbit, Buffalo. $10.

Kenny Parker Project

Friday, September 5, 8 pm at Molly Maguires, South Buffalo.

Friday, September 5, 6 pm at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo. FREE

Friday, September 5, 3 - 7 pm on the Great Lawn at Buffalo AKG Art Museum, Buffalo. FREE

Friday, September 5, 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo. $15/$13

Friday, September 5 & Saturday, September 6, 7:30 pm at Riviera Theatre, North Tonawanda, NY. $25

Shredd and Ragan and 97 Rock present

Saturday, September 6, 3 pm gates, 4 pm show at Sportsmens, Sportsmens Park and The Cave, Buffalo. $21.12/$50 VIP

Saturday, September 6, 8 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $25/$30

Saturday, September 6, 5 pm gates at Perinton Center Park, Rochester, NY. $40/$45/$85

Saturday, September 6, 3 pm gates at The Hilltop Inn and Grove, Alden, NY. $20

Eric Weinholtz Band

Featuring Ed Croft, Jay Moynihan, Nelson Rivera and Tina Williams

Saturday, September 6, 8 pm at Molly Maguires, South Buffalo.

Buffalo Music Coalition presents

Saturday, September 6, 4-7 pm at Flying Bison Brewing Company, Buffalo. FREE

The Isaiah Timothy Quartet - A Hard Bop, Be-Bop & Afro Cuban Jazz Night

Saturday, September 6, 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo. $12/$10

Slow Animals

Saturday, September 6, 9:30 pm at Jack Rabbit, Buffalo. $10.

Bobfinger wsg/Snakeland

Saturday, September 6, 7 pm doors at the Lounge at Revolution Gallery, Buffalo. $10.

Sunday, September 7, 3 pm at The Hilltop Inn and Grove, Alden, NY. FREE

Band includes: Ron Joseph (clarinetist from Rome), Ray Skalski (trombone), Harry Graser (piano), Paul Zapalowski (bass), and John Bacon Jr. (drums)

Sunday, September 7, 3 - 6 pm at Sean Patrick’s, Getzville, NY. $10

Wednesday, September 10, 6 pm doors at The Cave, Buffalo. $15

Buffalo Dead All Stars

Wednesday, September 10, 7 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo. $10

MIA Showcase ft/G Premacy, Jaali Cypher, & Jae Butta El

Wednesday, September 10, 7 pm at Jack Rabbit, Buffalo.

Thursday, September 11, 7 pm at Darien Lake Amphitheater, Buffalo. $16+

Miller & The Other Sinners

Thursday, September 11, 6 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo. $10

Coming up…

Borderland Music Festival

Friday, September 12 - Sunday, September 14, all day at Knox Farm, East Aurora, NY.

Featuring Sabotaged, Blizard of Ozz, Bloody Sabbath and more. 50% of Proceeds Benefitting "The Parkinsons Foundation"

Friday, September 12, 8 pm doors at Nietzsches, Buffalo. $10 GA Adv / $15 GA Dos / $18 Prefered Adv / $25 Preferred Dos

Friday, September 12, 7 pm doors at The Cave, Buffalo. $20

Friday, September 12, 7 :30 pm at Riviera Theatre, North Tonawanda, NY. $20

Friday, September 12, 7 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. $39.40

Friday, September 12, 7 pm at PAUSA art house. $15/$13

AEG & Outer Harbor Concerts presents

Saturday, September 13, at Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B, Buffalo. $69.74 (Premium SOLD OUT)

Collaborative project of Damone Jackson and DJ Sike (including special guests)

Saturday, September 13, 8 pm at Hartman’s Distilling Co. $5

After Dark presents:

Monday, September 15, 7 pm doors at Buffalo RiverWorks, Buffalo. $58+

Thursday, September 18, 6:30 pm at Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B, Buffalo. $77+

Friday, September 19, 8 pm at The Cave, Buffalo. $15/$20

Presented by JazzBuffalo and ArtsBuffalo in partnership with Tappo Restaurant

“We’re transforming Ellicott Street into a one-of-a-kind, open-air jazz street party. Prepare to be transported straight to the heart of Bourbon Street and the French Quarter as we feature a special New Orleans theme with the unstoppable sound of The Brass Machine!”

Friday, September 19, 7:30-10:30 pm in front of Tappo Restaurant, Buffalo.

Music is Art Festival

Saturday, September 20, 11 am - 11 pm at Buffalo’s Outer Harbor, Buffalo. FREE. Get the schedule HERE>

Saturday, September 20, 8 pm at Milkie's Elmwood Lounge, Buffalo.

Sunday, September 21, 7:30 pm at Artpark Mainstage Theater, Lewiston, NY. $30 LiveNation Ticket to Summer Lawn Sale/$41.50/$56

Sunday, September 21, 3 pm at The Hilltop Inn and Grove, Alden, NY. FREE

After Dark presents

Monday, September 22, 6 pm doors at Buffalo RiverWorks, Buffalo. $51.71

Riot Squad Media presents:

Wednesday, September 24, 7 pm doors at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo. $23.39

BTPM The Bridge presents:

Wednesday, September 24, 7 pm at Electric City, Buffalo. $20.31-$75.67

Thursday, September 25, 8 pm at Shea’s Performing Arts Center, Buffalo. $217+

Funtime Presents:

Thursday, September 25, 7 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. $42.20/$102.90 VIP

Friday, September 26, 7 pm at Electric City, Buffalo. $39.26-$111.20

Friday, September 26, 7 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $22/$25

DSP Shows presents

Friday, September 26, 7 pm at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo. $42.75

Sunday, September 28, 7 pm at Electric City, Buffalo. $61.67