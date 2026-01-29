Where the Bands Are: This Week in Live Music and Concert News
Tori @ Artpark, Goose in TO, Talking Dead Heads, and other new show announcements, plus this week's must-see picks!
(Have a cool concert or interesting event you know about? Email all the info and links to jeffmiersmusic@gmail.com to be considered for inclusion in Where the Bands Are.)
Greetings, fellow music freaks!
Some new shows to look forward to in the coming months, and a a busy week in Buffalo, snow be damned!
Let’s go…
New and Noteworthy
Tori Amos wsg/Bartees Strange.
Tuesday, August 4, 7:30 pm at Artpark Mainstage Theater, Lewiston, NY. Tickets on sale now.
Barry Manilow
Wednesday, April 22, 7 pm at KeyBank Center, Buffalo, NY. Presales Thursday, January 29 from 10:00 am - 10:00 pm, Use code SMILE until 10 PM tonight. Public on sale Friday, January 30 at 10 am.
Dave Matthews Band
Wednesday, July 22, 7:30 pm at Darien Lake Performing Arts Center, Darien, NY.
AND 2 nights at SPAC:
Friday, July 17 and Saturday, July 18, Broadview Stage at SPAC, Saratoga Springs, NY. General public onsale starts on Friday, February 20 at 10 am.
Andrea Bocelli
Friday, December 11, 8 pm at KeyBank Center, Buffalo, NY. Ticket presales start Wednesday, February 4, 10 am and general ticket sale starts Friday, February 6, 10 am. Visit https://www.andreabocelli.com/tickets.
Zac Brown Band
Thursday, November 5, 7 pm at KeyBank Center, Buffalo, NY. Presale tickets on sale now - General Public on sale Friday, January 30 at 10 am.
Goose
With Julina Lage - Saturday, June 13, RBC Amphitheatre, Toronto, ON, CA. Presale tickets on sale now (sign up for passcode), public tickets on sale Friday, January 30, 10 am.
With Disco Biscuits - Friday, July 3 | With moe. - Saturday, July 4, Broadview Stage at SPAC, Saratoga Springs, NY. 2-Day Pass available! Presale tickets on sale now (sign up for passcode), public tickets on sale Friday, January 30, 10 am.
Music Matters Summer Concert Series:
The Talking Dead Heads 2026 “Harbor Run”
Wednesday, July 22, 7 pm on the USS Little Rock and Friday, July 24, 7 pm at Sully’s Harbor Bar, Buffalo, NY. $20 Sully’s/$25 USS Little Rock/$35 2-night pass. Get tickets here.
NE-YO & AKON
Friday, July 24, 8 pm at Darien Lake Performing Arts Center, Darien, NY. $54+
Kasablanca
Better Today Better Tomorrow: A 360 Concert Experience In Higher Resolution
Saturday, May 9, 8 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $32.15
The Smiths etc, Disintegration (Cure Tribute) & The Killing Moon (Echo & The Bunnymen Tribute)
Saturday, February 28, 8 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $32.40
Relics
Sunday, February 22, 4 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $15/$20. Get tickets here.
Sponge w/ Fooled By Eve, March Lions, Blissen, & Mike Zogaria
Friday, March 6, 6 pm at Evening Star Concert Hall, Niagara Falls, NY. $25
Organ Fairchild: “BOOM!” Album Release Party
Saturday, February 28, 7 pm doors at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $15/$20
Planet K-Pop: music of K-pop Demon Hunters, BTS, Huntr/x, BLACKPINK, and more
Sunday, June 14, 7 pm at Shea’s Buffalo Theatre, Buffalo, NY. $52+
Los Lobos & Los Lonely Boys
Thursday, June 18, 8 pm at the OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino, Niagara Falls, ONT, CA. Tickets on sale Friday, January 30 at 10 am.
Magnolia Boulevard
Thursday, April 23, 7 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $20 Get tickets here.
Hippie Sabotage
Wednesday, April 29, 7 pm doors at Electric City, Buffalo, NY.
New Hollow & The Band Light
Friday, March 6, 8 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $15/$20
Flo Rida
Thursday, June 25, 8 pm at the OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino, Niagara Falls, ONT, CA.
Tickets on sale Friday, January 30 at 10 am.
Benny Sings
Saturday, June 6, 8 pm at Avalon Theatre at Fallsview Casino, Niagara Falls, ONT, CA. Tickets on sale now.
UB40
Saturday, October 3, 8 pm at the OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino, Niagara Falls, ONT, CA. General tickets on sale Friday, January 30 at 10 am.
Junior Jerry Jam Presents: Winter Soup Party w/ Cuppasoup and Tsavo Highway
Sunday, March 8, 12 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $15
John Legend: An Evening of Songs & Stories
Wednesday, April 22, 8 pm at Shea’s Performing Arts Center, Buffalo, NY. Tickets on sale now.
An Evening With Band of Horses: Celebrating 20 years of Everything All The Time
Sunday, April 19, 7 pm at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. $63.57-$111.72. Tickets on sale now.
The Fell (Billy Sheehan, Toby Rand, Mike Krompass, & Nick Chiarore) w/ Jim Crean Band, Loveboxx, & Thom Conde Project
Wednesday, March 25, 6:30 pm at Evening Star Concert Hall, Niagara Falls, NY. $30/$41
This week…
Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill
MusicalFare Theatre
Friday-Sundays, January 30- February 15, varying times at Shea’s Smith Theatre, Buffalo, NY. Get tickets here.
“Witness one of Billie Holiday’s final performances in this tour-de-force evening starring JazzBuffalo’s Female Vocalist of the Year, Alex McArthur and featuring Music Direction by Grammy-Award Winner, George Caldwell.”
Jay/Sharptet
Jacob Jay, Dalton Sharp, Nate Kalnitz, Ian Liedke
Friday, January 30, 7 pm at Revolver Records (Elmwood), Buffalo, NY. $10
The Scales: Tribute to Phish
Friday, January 30, 8 pm at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. $15
ETERNITY: A Vampire Metal Opera by Vincent James Mastrantonio
Friday, January 30, 7 pm at The Caz, South Buffalo, NY. $25-$30
Evergreen Echoes, Reggie Childs, The Alumni, The Allfornauts, After The World, Rizzo & Reinhardt, Vacation Bryce, Allie Burns, & William Redguitar and Exibit A
Friday, January 30, 8 pm at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo, NY. $15
Donna The Buffalo
Friday, January 30, 7 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $36.55
Eberwine
Friday, January 30, 8 pm at Penny Lane, Clarence, NY. $10
Buffalo Jazz Composers Workshop
Friday, January 30, 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo, NY. $15/$12
Roger Bryan and The Orphans wsg/Braden Bodensteiner
Saturday, January 31, 7 pm doors at The Lounge at Revolution Gallery, Buffalo, NY. $10
Neftali Presents Sessions (a monthly hip hop series) ft/ GAINES with BEÜ, NEFTALI & URTH NOSE
Saturday, January 31, 7 pm at Revolver Records (Elmwood), Buffalo, NY. $15/$20. Get tickets here.
The Steam Donkeys
Saturday, January 31, 3 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $10
Stoneflower - The Music Of Tom Petty & The Traveling Wilburys
Saturday, January 31, 7 pm at The Caz, South Buffalo, NY. $20-$30
The TRIP – Wishy, Hotline TNT, The Tubs, Horse Jumper of Love, Canaries
Saturday, January 31, 6 pm at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. $28.80
Buffalo Dead All Stars
Saturday, January 31, 8 pm at Molly Maguires, South Buffalo, NY.
Bob Dylan’s Desire & songs from the Rolling Thunder Revue: The Travesties wsgs/ Cathy Carfagna, Dave Meinzer, and Jamie Sunshine
Saturday, January 31, 7 pm doors at Sportsmen's Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $15/20
The Lizards
Saturday, January 31, 8 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $20/$25
Guabaza
Sunday, February 1, 6:30 pm at Revolver Records (Elmwood), Buffalo, NY. $10
Umphrey’s McGee
Sunday, February 1, 7 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $36.55
The Igloo Presents: The Art of Sol
Featuring Genecist, Iyam, C Saint, Sauce the Artist,, Hidden Village, Pretty Bulli, YNX 716, Droyd, and Weedie the God
Featured Band: 832 Production (More TBA)
DJ: Ceegee + Roobxcube
Sunday, February 1, 8 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $20/$25
Art of Jazz Series: Brandon Woody’s UPENDO
Sunday, February 1, 4 pm at Lipsey Auditorium, Knox Building at Buffalo AKG Art Museum, Buffalo, NY. $40 AKG memeber/$45 GA/$140 AKG season subscription/$160 GA season subscription
Roomful of Teeth
Monday, February 2, 7:30 pm at Lippes Concert Hall, Slee Hall on UB’s North Campus, Buffalo, NY. $20/FREE for students
Open Mic at The Brewhouse wsg/TJ Zindle
Tuesday, February 3, 8 pm at Buffalo Wings and Brewhouse, North Tonawanda, NY.
Coming up…
Gord Downie Birthday Celebration w/ The Strictly Hip
Friday, February 6, 7 pm at The Caz, South Buffalo, NY. $25-$35
Tadaaki All Things Beatles & Wings Annual Show
Saturday, February 7, 8 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $20/$25
Say Anything and Motion City Soundtrack
Saturday, February 7, 7 pm at Buffalo RiverWorks, Buffalo, NY. $56+
Badfish – A Tribute to Sublime w/ Beach Fly
Saturday, February 7, 7 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $32.40/133.90 VIP
moe.
Friday, February 13, Saturday, February 14, and Sunday, February 15, 7 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $57.90/$137.90 VIP/$140.40 3-Day pass
BOWIE Performed by Stoneflower
Friday, February 13, 8 pm at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. $20
Burt Fest 2026 | Niagara Falls: The Impurity, We Were Blank, The Allfornauts, Daze Ago, Wasted Reject, & Maxwell Doldan
Friday, February 13, 6 pm at Evening Star, Niagara Falls, NY. $19.75
Burt Fest 2026 | Buffalo: City Divide, PotusxXx, Creating A Sinner, The Finality Complex, One Foot Up, & Tommmy
Saturday, February 14, 6 pm doors at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo, NY. $19.75
Tinsley Ellis
Sunday, February 15, 5 pm at Sportsmen’s Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $25
Superchief wsg/Scripps Acoustic Trio
Friday, February 20, 8:30 pm at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo, NY. $10
6th Annual SNOW JAM 2026: Johnny Hart and the Mess, GROSH, Letter to Elise, Pocketship, Tsavo Highway
Saturday, February 21, 3 pm doors at Buffalo Irish Center, Buffalo, NY. Get tickets here!
Workingman’s Dead
Saturday, February 21, 8 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $15
