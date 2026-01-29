AI Design by Kim Miers

New and Noteworthy

Tuesday, August 4, 7:30 pm at Artpark Mainstage Theater, Lewiston, NY. Tickets on sale now.

Wednesday, April 22, 7 pm at KeyBank Center, Buffalo, NY. Presales Thursday, January 29 from 10:00 am - 10:00 pm, Use code SMILE until 10 PM tonight. Public on sale Friday, January 30 at 10 am.

Wednesday, July 22, 7:30 pm at Darien Lake Performing Arts Center, Darien, NY.

AND 2 nights at SPAC:

Friday, July 17 and Saturday, July 18, Broadview Stage at SPAC, Saratoga Springs, NY. General public onsale starts on Friday, February 20 at 10 am.

Friday, December 11, 8 pm at KeyBank Center, Buffalo, NY. Ticket presales start Wednesday, February 4, 10 am and general ticket sale starts Friday, February 6, 10 am. Visit https://www.andreabocelli.com/tickets.

Thursday, November 5, 7 pm at KeyBank Center, Buffalo, NY. Presale tickets on sale now - General Public on sale Friday, January 30 at 10 am.

With Julina Lage - Saturday, June 13, RBC Amphitheatre, Toronto, ON, CA. Presale tickets on sale now (sign up for passcode), public tickets on sale Friday, January 30, 10 am.

With Disco Biscuits - Friday, July 3 | With moe. - Saturday, July 4, Broadview Stage at SPAC, Saratoga Springs, NY. 2-Day Pass available! Presale tickets on sale now (sign up for passcode), public tickets on sale Friday, January 30, 10 am.

Music Matters Summer Concert Series:

Wednesday, July 22, 7 pm on the USS Little Rock and Friday, July 24, 7 pm at Sully’s Harbor Bar, Buffalo, NY. $20 Sully’s/$25 USS Little Rock/$35 2-night pass. Get tickets here.

Friday, July 24, 8 pm at Darien Lake Performing Arts Center, Darien, NY. $54+

Better Today Better Tomorrow: A 360 Concert Experience In Higher Resolution

Saturday, May 9, 8 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $32.15

Saturday, February 28, 8 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $32.40

Sunday, February 22, 4 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $15/$20. Get tickets here.

Friday, March 6, 6 pm at Evening Star Concert Hall, Niagara Falls, NY. $25

Saturday, February 28, 7 pm doors at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $15/$20

Sunday, June 14, 7 pm at Shea’s Buffalo Theatre, Buffalo, NY. $52+

Thursday, June 18, 8 pm at the OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino, Niagara Falls, ONT, CA. Tickets on sale Friday, January 30 at 10 am.

Thursday, April 23, 7 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $20 Get tickets here.

Wednesday, April 29, 7 pm doors at Electric City, Buffalo, NY.

Friday, March 6, 8 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $15/$20

Thursday, June 25, 8 pm at the OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino, Niagara Falls, ONT, CA.

Tickets on sale Friday, January 30 at 10 am.

Saturday, June 6, 8 pm at Avalon Theatre at Fallsview Casino, Niagara Falls, ONT, CA. Tickets on sale now.

Saturday, October 3, 8 pm at the OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino, Niagara Falls, ONT, CA. General tickets on sale Friday, January 30 at 10 am.

Sunday, March 8, 12 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $15

John Legend: An Evening of Songs & Stories

Wednesday, April 22, 8 pm at Shea’s Performing Arts Center, Buffalo, NY. Tickets on sale now.

Sunday, April 19, 7 pm at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. $63.57-$111.72. Tickets on sale now.

Wednesday, March 25, 6:30 pm at Evening Star Concert Hall, Niagara Falls, NY. $30/$41

This week…

Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill

MusicalFare Theatre

Friday-Sundays, January 30- February 15, varying times at Shea’s Smith Theatre, Buffalo, NY. Get tickets here.

“Witness one of Billie Holiday’s final performances in this tour-de-force evening starring JazzBuffalo’s Female Vocalist of the Year, Alex McArthur and featuring Music Direction by Grammy-Award Winner, George Caldwell.”

Jacob Jay, Dalton Sharp, Nate Kalnitz, Ian Liedke

Friday, January 30, 7 pm at Revolver Records (Elmwood), Buffalo, NY. $10

The Scales: Tribute to Phish

Friday, January 30, 8 pm at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. $15

Friday, January 30, 7 pm at The Caz, South Buffalo, NY. $25-$30

Friday, January 30, 8 pm at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo, NY. $15

Friday, January 30, 7 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $36.55

Eberwine

Friday, January 30, 8 pm at Penny Lane, Clarence, NY. $10

Friday, January 30, 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo, NY. $15/$12

Saturday, January 31, 7 pm doors at The Lounge at Revolution Gallery, Buffalo, NY. $10

Neftali Presents Sessions (a monthly hip hop series) ft/ GAINES with BEÜ, NEFTALI & URTH NOSE

Saturday, January 31, 7 pm at Revolver Records (Elmwood), Buffalo, NY. $15/$20. Get tickets here.

The Steam Donkeys

Saturday, January 31, 3 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $10

Saturday, January 31, 7 pm at The Caz, South Buffalo, NY. $20-$30

Saturday, January 31, 6 pm at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. $28.80

Buffalo Dead All Stars

Saturday, January 31, 8 pm at Molly Maguires, South Buffalo, NY.

Saturday, January 31, 7 pm doors at Sportsmen's Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $15/20

Saturday, January 31, 8 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $20/$25

Sunday, February 1, 6:30 pm at Revolver Records (Elmwood), Buffalo, NY. $10

Sunday, February 1, 7 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $36.55

Featuring Genecist, Iyam, C Saint, Sauce the Artist,, Hidden Village, Pretty Bulli, YNX 716, Droyd, and Weedie the God

Featured Band: 832 Production (More TBA)

DJ: Ceegee + Roobxcube

Sunday, February 1, 8 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $20/$25

Sunday, February 1, 4 pm at Lipsey Auditorium, Knox Building at Buffalo AKG Art Museum, Buffalo, NY. $40 AKG memeber/$45 GA/$140 AKG season subscription/$160 GA season subscription

Monday, February 2, 7:30 pm at Lippes Concert Hall, Slee Hall on UB’s North Campus, Buffalo, NY. $20/FREE for students

Tuesday, February 3, 8 pm at Buffalo Wings and Brewhouse, North Tonawanda, NY.

Coming up…

Friday, February 6, 7 pm at The Caz, South Buffalo, NY. $25-$35

Saturday, February 7, 8 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $20/$25

Saturday, February 7, 7 pm at Buffalo RiverWorks, Buffalo, NY. $56+

Saturday, February 7, 7 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $32.40/133.90 VIP

Friday, February 13, Saturday, February 14, and Sunday, February 15, 7 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $57.90/$137.90 VIP/$140.40 3-Day pass

Friday, February 13, 8 pm at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. $20

Friday, February 13, 6 pm at Evening Star, Niagara Falls, NY. $19.75

Saturday, February 14, 6 pm doors at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo, NY. $19.75

Sunday, February 15, 5 pm at Sportsmen’s Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $25

Friday, February 20, 8:30 pm at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo, NY. $10

Saturday, February 21, 3 pm doors at Buffalo Irish Center, Buffalo, NY. Get tickets here!

Saturday, February 21, 8 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $15