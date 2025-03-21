AI Design by Kim Miers

(Have a cool concert or interesting event you know about? Email all the info and links to jeffmiersmusic@gmail.com to be considered for inclusion in Where the Bands Are.)

Hey, now.

We made it through another week, music-lovers. Join me in placing that fact firmly in the “win” file. I mean, the bar is set pretty low these days. Simply surviving and enduring feels like a victory, and it’s one we should claim proudly.

OK, maybe I’m being dramatic. A little.

But I’ll borrow a lyric from Paul Simon, to offer a glimpse of my own current mental reality, and I’m guessing you might recognize a bit of your own reality in these words, too.

“I don't know a soul who's not been battered/I don't have a friend who feels at ease/I don't know a dream that's not been shattered/Or driven to its knees

But it's alright, it's alright/For we lived so well so long/Still, when I think of the road we're traveling on/I wonder what's gone wrong

I can't help it, I wonder what’s gone wrong…”

Can you feel that? Or is it just me? I listened to this song this morning and it made me cry. Before I’d even had my first cup of coffee. (Many’s the time of late when I’ve been tempted to spike that morning coffee with something a bit stronger, I’m not particularly proud to admit. So far, I’ve ignored that temptation, happily.)

Part of “what’s gone wrong” is surely reflected in recent happenings at The Kennedy Center, our national hub of music, arts and culture, located in Washington, D.C.

Since its inception in 1971, the Center has been governed by a bipartisan board of directors and a board-elected chairman. The Center has also survived based on a public-private partnership, with its programming supported by private funds and donations, and its physical maintenance and upkeep covered by federal monies. The Center’s programming has always been diverse, reflecting the broad range of American artistic endeavors and the multi-faceted nature of our country’s culture.

All of this has been upended by the current President’s firing of the entire board, and his subsequent declaration of himself as the new chairman. He then appointed a new board, comprised in part of Fox News hosts, cabinet members, and “God Bless the USA” country-ish one-hit wonder Lee Greenwood. Hold on to your hats, everyone, because this is going to surprise you, but - guess what? - that new hand-picked board then voted to confirm the current president as its chairman. (This is not how it’s supposed to work.)

“We took over the Kennedy Center. We didn’t like what they were showing,” the new self-appointed arbiter of American culture thumb-scribbled on his chosen social propaganda disseminator at the time. “We’re going to make sure that it’s good and it’s not going to be woke. There’s no more woke in this country… Just last year, the Kennedy Center featured drag shows specifically targeting our youth - this will stop.”

‘Woke’ is, of course, just a dog-whistle aimed at anything the current President finds personally distasteful, which includes but is not limited to art that reflects the experience of LGBTQ, Black American, Latino, and ‘liberal’ artists and communities.

Your political beliefs are, of course, your own business. However, it strikes me as likely that most of us will agree that whoever happens to be President at any given time should not be decreeing him- or her-self the arbiter of our country’s arts and culture.

While it’s true that the President has always had the right to appoint members the Kennedy Center’s board, it’s also true that the replacement of an entire board in one fell swoop is unprecedented. A cursory glance through the pages of history tells us that there’s a name for leaders who declare themselves the gatekeepers of a country’s culture and then do their damndest to get rid of any artistic endeavor that does not praise themselves or their agendas. They’re called dictators. And dictators don’t tend to believe in Democracy.

Artists don’t become artists by rolling over and doing what authority figures tell them to do, generally speaking. They can and should push back. Happily, they’re starting to. The video below is worth checking out, if you’re interested in how all of this is playing out in its earliest days.

One can reasonably argue that what’s happening in the arts in general and at the Kennedy Center in particular is pretty low on the list of currently raging, out of control dumpster fires in this country. But we’re already seeing performances being cancelled that the current administration has decided should be blacklisted.

A country that fears and suppresses its own culture is not a healthy country. That truth applies, no matter what your personal beliefs are.

In other news…

Saturday, March 29, 7:30 pm, and Sunday, March 30, 2:30 pm, Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY. $16.50 - $116.50.

From the BPO press release: “ Sanctuary Road… (is) a powerful work for orchestra and chorus by the Pulitzer Prize-winning team of Buffalo-born composer Paul Moravec and librettist Mark Campbell. This oratorio draws on the historic written accounts of abolitionist William Still, illuminating the courageous journeys of enslaved people who sought freedom along the Underground Railroad in the 1800s.

”Grand Island-native conductor Malcolm J. Merriweather, who now serves as Director of the New York Philharmonic Chorus, returns to Western NY to lead these two performances featuring the BPO, Buffalo Philharmonic Chorus, and a talented cast of five renowned opera singers: soprano Brittany Renee, mezzo-soprano Taylor Raven, tenor Norman Shankle, and baritones Sidney Outlaw and Benjamin Taylor. The concert program also includes The Montgomery Variations by Margaret Bonds, written during the height of the Civil Rights Movement and dedicated to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.”

This show marks the end of a chapter for the popular Buffalo band, and will serve as a fond farewell to longtime bassist and producer, André Pilette.

Friday, March 28, 7 pm doors at The Caz, South Buffalo. $15

Tuesday, April 8, 6 pm at Mr. Goodbar, Buffalo. FREE. RSVP to attend!

Enjoy free pizza & wings — and your first drink of choice on WBFO

Vote on new releases you wish to hear on WBFO The Bridge

Rediscover old favorites

Share your top songs

Be entered for a chance to win exciting prizes

Borderland Band Camp 2025 Announcements

Stop by The Cave for an afternoon of live music in support of SAMF scholarship funds for Borderland Band Camp 2025, including raffles, 50/50s, and more. All event and raffle ticket profits go straight to the SAMF music education programming scholarship fund.

Featuring music performances by:

- UNDERAGE

Featuring Gracie Crittenden, Evelyn Horning, William Horning, Benny Keller, and Robert Mancuso

- Buffalo Music Club

Featuring Damone Jackson, Alex Overton, Eric Crittenden, Jeff Miers, Marcus Lolo, Jacob Jay, and David Cloyd

- The Borderland Band Camp 2024 Alumni

Featuring Marko Wilondja, Zeki Ozay, Jimmy Mancini, Benny Keller, and Alex DeJesus

Event tickes: $20 / Raffle tickets: $10. Get tickets and more info here.

“After a seven-year hiatus, this iconic Buffalo Arts Studio fundraiser is back and better than ever…Buffalo Arts Studio transforms all six floors of the Tri-Main Center with live bands, DJs, dancers, performers, poets, visual artists, and more.”

Saturday, March 29, 7 pm at Tri-Main Center, Buffalo. $45/$50/$100 VIP

New And Noteworthy:

Thursday, July 3, 6:30 pm at Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B, Buffalo. $$

The Killers

August 2, 6:30 doors at CMAC, Canandaigua, NY. Tickets go on sale on March 21, 2025 at 10 am.

Sat, August 30, 7 pm at CMAC ,Canandaigua, NY. Tickets on sale now!

DSP Shows presents:

Sunday, June 15, 7 pm doors at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo. $45/$55. Tickets on sale Friday, March 21 at 10 am.

Performing the Aja album

Saturday, April 26, 2025, 8 pm at The Caz, South Buffalo, NY. $25

Monday, September 1, 7 pm at KeyBank Center, Buffalo, NY. $74+.

Friday, April 18, 9 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo. $25

Oct. 7, 7:30 pm at the Center for the Arts Mainstage Theatre, University at Buffalo. $25, $39, $49

Friday, June 6, 6 pm doors & kitchen open at The Caz, South Buffalo. $30-$40

Tuesday, July 15, 7:30 pm at Darien Lake Amphitheater, Darien Center, NY. $35+

After Dark presents:

Sunday, May 11, 6 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. $39.25.

Thursday, July 31, 5:30 pm at Artpark’s Outdoor Amphitheater, Lewiston, NY. $27/$45.50/$55.50.

Wednesday, June 4, 7 pm at Electric City, Buffalo. $132.83 Tour Package/GA Standing, $150 VIP Lounge

Friday, August 15, 7 pm at Artpark’s Outdoor Amphitheater, Lewison, NY. $24/$46/$56.

Spring jaunt includes Friday, March 28 gig at Black Dots and Friday, May 30 at Nietzsche’s in Buffalo, NY.

Monday, April 7, 7 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo. $15 - Tickets now on sale.

Here are some of the many things happening in our scene, this week and beyond…

Friday, March 21, 8 pm at Abbey Square, Cheektowaga, NY.

Friday, March 21, 7 pm doors at Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo. $30/$60

Friday, March 21, 7 pm doors at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo. $20/$30

Friday, March 21, 8 pm at Sportsmen’s Tavern, Buffalo. $15/$20

Friday, March 21, 6:30 pm doors at The CAZ, South Buffalo. $15

Saturday, March 22, 8 pm at The Cave, Buffalo. $20

Saturday, March 22, 8 pm at Sportsmen’s Tavern, Buffalo. $15

Buffalo Music Coalition presents:

Saturday, March 22, 4-7 pm at Flying Bison Brewing Company, Buffalo. FREE

Saturday, March 22, 7 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $18/$20

Saturday, March 22, 7 pm at KeyBank Center, Buffalo. $55+

Saturday, March 22, 7 pm at Electric City, Buffalo. $27-$82

Saturday, March 22, 7 pm at Center for the Arts Mainstage Theatre, University at Buffalo. $38 Adult/$30 Student

Soul of Buffalo presents:

Sunday, March 23, 6 pm doors at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo. $38/$46/$52

Sunday, March 23, 7pm at Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo. $75.50-131.50

10,000+ LPs, 40+ tables of LPs & CDs

Sunday, March 23, 10 am-5 pm at Batavia Downs Gaming and Hotel, Batavia, NY. $5 GA / $15 early admission at 9 am /$25 Super Early Admission at 8 am

Wednesday, March 26, 5:30 pm doors at The Caz, South Buffalo. $12.50

Wednesday, March 26, 9 pm at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo. FREE

Buffalo Music Coalition presents:

Thursday, March 27, 7 pm doors at The 9th Ward in Babeville, Buffalo. $15/$20

Thursday, March 27, 7 pm PAUSA art house, Buffalo. $15/$13

Thursday, March 27, 9 pm at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo. $20

A Look Ahead…

Sunday, March 30, 1 pm at Jack Rabbit, Buffalo. $

Sunday, March 30, 3 pm at The Cave, Buffalo. $10

Sunday, March 30, 7 pm doors at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo. $49.50/$59.50, $114.50/$209.50 VIP

Tuesday April 1, 7 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $40/$48

Funtime Presents:

Friday April 4, 7 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. $44.25

Funtime Presents:

Saturday, April 5, 7 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. $26.50

Dwayne Gretzky: These guys are a hoot!

Saturday April 5, 7 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $24/$27

Junior Jerry Jam will be hosting a fundraiser for the City of Buffalo Animal Shelter.

Sunday April 6, 7 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $20/$25

Buffalo Jazz Collective:

Sunday April 6, 2 pm at the main floor Ring of Knowledge, Buffalo & Erie County Public Library, Downtown Buffalo. FREE

Featuring Mark Filsionger (trumpet), John Hasselback, Jr. (trombone), George Caldwell (piano), Sabu Adeyola (bass), and John Bacon (drums).

Funtime Presents

Friday, April 11, 7 pm at Town Ballroom. $42.25

Friday, April 11, 8 pm at Buffalo RiverWorks, Buffalo. $45/$55

Saturday, April 12, 8 pm at Sportsmen's Tavern, Buffalo. $20

Saturday, April 12, 10 am-4 pm

DSP Shows presents:

Sunday, April 13, 7 pm doors at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo. $30/$35.

Buckethead! Why am I suddenly hungry?

Twenty6 Productions presents:

Tuesday, April 15 at 8 pm at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo. $29/$33

Tuesday, April 15, 7 pm at Electric City, Buffalo. $40

Kleinhans Music Hall presents:

Thursday, April 17, 6:30 doors at Mary Seaton Room in Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo. $61.50-$191.50

Friday, April 18 and Saturday, April 19, 8 pm at Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino Bears Den, Niagara Falls, NY. $35/$40

Saturday, April 19, 6:30 doors at The CAZ, South Buffalo, NY. $29

Funtime Presents:

Friday, April 25, 8 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. $42.25

Saturday, April 26, 8 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo. $25

Kleinhans Music Hall & Soul of Buffalo present:

Tuesday, April 29, 7 pm at Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo. $75.50-131.50

Funtime Presents:

Tuesday, April 29, 6 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. $41.25

Wednesday, April 30, 7 pm at West Herr Rivera Theatre, North Tonawanda, NY. $79

