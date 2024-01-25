Design by Kim Miers

On Friday, January 26, during Farrow’s album release party at the Town Ballroom, we’ll have the opportunity to bid a fond farewell to Tim Webb, beloved member of the Buffalo music community, renowned drummer and highly sought after collaborator, who passed away unexpectedly on December 11.

In addition to his abundant skills as a drummer with a deep pocket and impeccable sense of groove, his tireless passion, and his precision-based approach to every gig, recording and rehearsal, Tim was simply one of the kindest, warmest human beings in the entirety of our music community. His passing leaves a deep sadness in the heart of things for all who knew, loved and collaborated with Tim.

Friday’s show will celebrate Tim’s artistry, as Farrow performs music from new album Organize, a collection permeated with Tim’s indelible sense of groove and spirit.

Rest in Peace, Tim Webb.

Several guest drummers, among them David Jonathan and Josh English, will join the band to aid in the celebration. Grosh and Sunday Reign will open the proceedings, beginning at 7 p.m. ($20 advance, $30 day-of-show, townballroom.com.)

Stop down and help our music community heal from this immeasurable loss by celebrating Tim’s life and work.

Friday, February 2, 10:30 a.m. and Saturday, February 3, 7:30 p.m., at Kleinhans Music Hall. $12 - $101.

Composer Daron Hagen cites hearing and seeing electric guitar progenitor Les Paul in concert during his childhood as a prime mover in his development as an artist.

“My most vivid musical association with the instrument and its sound world is derived from fellow native Milwaukeean Les Paul, who I used to hear play his solid-body electric guitar live as a kid,” Hagen says. “I associate that sound with road trips, romantic ballads, spy movies, and film noir.”

Those associations inform guitarist D.J. Sparr’s searing virtuosity and deep musicality throughout Film Noir: Concerto for Electric Guitar and Orchestra, a new work from contemporary composer Hagen, who wrote the piece with Starr in mind, and dedicated it to him. The piece will make its area debut as part of the BPO”s Shostakovich & Six Strings, which will be conducted by Robert Moody, who has a deep relationship with the piece, and is part of the consortium of conductors and orchestras that premiered it around the country over recent months.

The BPO has a longstanding relationship with composer Hagen, dating back to 2002, when the Orchestra first performed his work. In the time since, under the direction of JoAnn Falletta, the Orchestra has premiered Hagen’s works at Kleinhans, and in 2008, made the first recording of one of Hagen’s operas. Guitarist Sparr is also a familiar of Falletta’s, having performed with the London Symphony Orchestra, with Falletta conducting, on an album that won a Grammy in 2018.

Lest the reader be under the impression that Hagen’s Concerto for Electric Guitar & Orchestra falls beneath the rubric of the many unsatisfying attempts to marry elements of rock and classical music that litter both the past and present, I’d like to assure you that this is indeed a n different animal all together. Hagen’s writing and Sparr’s playing are seamlessly interwoven in an organic fashion throughout, whether its during the expansive, wide-open-sky vibe that permeates first movement Pacific Coast Highway, the lyrical, elegiac second movement Torch Song, the lithe, swinging, ‘black tie and a whiskey, neat’ ethos of third movement You Should See the Other Guy, or the aching romanticism and noir-ish feel of final movement Maybe Not Today. This is deep, emotional and super hip stuff, and it feels earthy and real, not forced or contrived.

Adding to the significance of this event, following Saturday’s 7:30 p.m. show, Starr and a member of the BPOP will participate in a ‘Musician’s Nightcap,’ where they’ll host conversation and Q&A on the lower level of Kleinhans. Too cool.

Also worth your time and money…

The Colored Musicians Club Sunday Jam Session with the Dale Toliver Trio, Sunday, January 28, 6 p.m. at The Buffalo History Museum. $25

Diyené with Ellen Peroni and the Encyclopedia of Soul, Saturday, January 27, 10 p.m. at Jack Rabbit, Buffalo, NY. $5.

The Kevin K Collective: Songs from the 70s and more, Thursday, January 25, 7 p.m. at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo, NY. Free.

Mary Ramsey & Friends, Friday, January 26, 7 p.m. at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. $10.

Music is Art presents the Winter Youth Jazz Festival, Saturday, January 27, 6 p.m. at Asbury Hall, Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $15

MNM Presents Dirtysnatcha: Breakout Tour with special guest Kozmoz, Friday, January 26th, 8:30 p.m. at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $19.50

Chuckie Campbell, Jaydense, Cashis Green, 3Thirty1, Cordz & Suave Neek, Saturday, January 27, 8 p.m. at Milkie's on Elmwood, Buffalo, NY. $15

Motown Stax: An Evening of American Funk & Soul with Critt & Them, Saturday, January 27, 7pm at West Falls Center for the Arts, West Falls, NY. $20 - $93.

The Bitter Nasties, Tuesday, January 30, 8 p.m. at the Gypsy Parlor, Buffalo, NY.