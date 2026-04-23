Ever wonder how to turn your art into a sustainable living? A free seminar at The Cave this week will help you answer that very question. (See below). AI Design by Kim Miers

Have a cool concert or interesting event you know about? Email all the info and links to jeffmiersmusic@gmail.com to be considered for inclusion in Where the Bands Are.)

Hey there, fellow music-lovers. A few PSAs first:

The Sportsmen’s Americana Music Foundation teams with the UB School of Music to explore ‘The Business Side of Music & the Arts’

Free masterclass with UB professors Melissa White and Dr. Marshall Lindsey will take

place at The Cave in Buffalo on May 3rd at 1pm

As a musician and artist, do you ever wonder why it can be so difficult to assess your worth, to say nothing of ASKING for what you’re worth? Do you find it tough to navigate the finer details of a present-day music career, when simply showing up and playing your gig is no longer enough? Do you find it tricky trying to wear your artist hat and your entrepreneur hat simultaneously?

You’re not alone.

The Sportsmen’s Americana Music Foundation (SAMF), a 501(c)(3)non-profit dedicated to fostering, promoting, and expanding community appreciation for Americana music in Buffalo and Western New York through live performances, broadcast events, workshops, and educational programs, has announced a new partnership with the UB School of Music and Professors Melissa White & Dr. Marshall Lindsey.

Beginning in the Fall 2026 semester, SAMF will team with Melissa and Marshall to present an open-to-the-public guest speaker series, featuring music industry professionals joining in seminars aimed at applying fundamental business and entrepreneurial concepts to careers in music and the arts.

On Sunday May 3rd, SAMF is hosting a free sneak-peek into this fresh partnership at The Cave (71 Military Rd in Buffalo), beginning at 1 pm . Melissa - a Grammy winning violinist and member of the renowned Harlem Quartet - and Marshall will present a public version of their UB class, offering educated guidance on turning artistic pursuit into a sustainable career. This event is offered as a public service to the Buffalo music and arts community, music & arts students, and arts & music educators.

NEW DATE! (due to Sabres playoff schedule!) Wednesday, April 29, 6 pm at Mr. Goodbar, Buffalo, NY. $10

“Listen to new releases, rediscover old favorites and vote on the music you want to hear on The Bridge!”

Pizza, wings and one free drink

The opportunity to share your top playlist suggestions with us

Plenty of chances to win prizes, both at the door and throughout the evening

Every ticket purchase directly supports your local public media station, BTPM.

Get your tickets here.

Friday, May 19, 7 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $25+

From the website: “Step inside the legendary “Little Yellow House” and relive the golden age of alternative radio with an exclusive, 90-minute extended screening of CFNY 102.1: The Spirit of Radio. Featuring exclusive interviews with artists like Geddy Lee (Rush), Peter Hook (New Order), Jim Kerr (Simple Minds) and the announcers and personalities that made it happen, David Marsden, Ivar Hamilton, Alan Cross, Liz Janik, Scot Turner and many more. This documentary chronicles the meteoric rise of the Brampton station that dared to play punk, new wave, and indie music when no one else would. It is a powerful, behind-the-scenes journey into the lawsuits, protests, and, most importantly, the passion that turned a tiny signal into a cultural movement that defined a generation.”

Tickets available here.

Wednesdays, June 3 - August 26, 5- 8 pm at Larkin Square on Seneca Street, Buffalo. FREE

6/3 Twang Gang ft/Dee Adams, Sue Kincaid, Elton Lammie & more

6/10 Drea d’Nur

6/17 Bonerama w/Buffalo Bully Brass presented by Big Easy in Buffalo

6/24 Songbirds: A Tribute to Fleetwood Mac

7/1 Letter to Elise does Goo Goo Dolls 7/4/04

7/8 Dirty Work: A Tribute to Steely Dan

7/15 Talking Dead Heads

7/22 The Beū Revue ft/Critt, Cutler, Lynntresa Atkinson & more

7/29 Ticketed Event, TBA

8/5 DeLano does Zeppelin

8/12 Handsome Jack does CCR

8/19 Uncle Ben’s Remedy

8/26 Grosh Prime ft. Alexandra McArthur, Harry Graser & Zak Wark

Sundays in July and August. FREE Concerts take place on the Lincoln Stairs overlooking Hoyt Lake, Buffalo, NY.

Sunday, July 12, 2–4 pm

A Musical Tribute to Pianist/Composer Donald Brown

Sunday, July 19, 2–4 pm

A Musical Tribute to Tony Bennett

Sunday, July 26, 2–4 pm

A Musical Tribute to Duke Ellington

Sunday, August 2, 2–4 pm

Sunday, August 9, 2–4 pm

Congrats to WNY’s own Organ Fairchild!

Man, it’s with a full and happy heart that I offer a tip of the cap to the guys in Organ Fairchild for reaching this lofty height. The 716 couldn’t be represented by a cooler and kinder collective of humans!

ROAD TRIPS:

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland announced their summer lineup:

Featuring Earl Sweatshirt, Spoon, The Church, the Mountain Goats, and Old 97’s

Weekly performances from local bands fill up the schedule. Get more details and tickets here.

Closeset venue to Buffalo: Wednesday, October 14, and Thursday, October 15 at Massey Hall, Toronto, ONT, CA. Get the whole tour info here.

Photo by Autumn de Wilde

New and Noteworthy

Friday, August 14, 6:30 pm show at Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B, Buffalo, NY. VIP packages and presales through Thursday, 4/23. General public onsale on Friday, April 24 at 10 am.

Wednesday, June 10, 7 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. Tickets on sale Thursday, April 23 at 10 am.

This dude is fire!

Tuesday, August 18, 7 pm doors at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. Tickets on sale Thursday 4/23.

Friday, October 16, 7 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY.

Thursday, April 30, 7 pm doors at Nieztsche’s, Buffalo, NY. $10 adv

Thursday, June 4, 7 pm doors at Nieztsche’s, Buffalo, NY. $15

Saturday, November 14, 7 pm at KeyBank Center, Buffalo, NY. Artist presale tickets on sale now. General tickets on sale Friday, April 17 at 10 am.

Tuesday, September 29, 5 pm doors at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $35

Thursday, June 11, 6 pm doors at Buffalo RiverWorks, Buffalo, NY. $53+

Thursday, April 22, 2027, 7 pm in the Main Hall, Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY. $71.50+. Tickets on sale Friday, April 17.

Saturday, June 6 at 8 pm at Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B, Buffalo, NY.

Thursday, September 17, 6 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $43.94. Tickets on sale Friday, April 17 at 10 am.

Opening will be 5th grader Avery Handley, age 11.

Friday, June 12, 7 pm at West Falls Center for the Arts, West Falls, NY. $33.24-$147.12. Get tickets here.

Wednesday, May 13, 7 pm at Rec Room, Buffalo, NY. $36.76

Tuesday, September 15 at 7 pm at Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B, Buffalo, NY.

Saturday, July 25, 7 pm at Buffalo RiverWorks, Buffalo, NY. $39.50+

Thursday, June 18, 6 pm doors at Hallwalls Cinema, Buffalo, NY. $25/$30. Get tickets here.

This week…

Wednesday, April 22, 7 pm doors at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. $61.76

Wednesday, April 22, 8 pm at Shea’s Perfroming Arts Center, Buffalo, NY. $97+

Wednesday, April 22, 8 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $20/$25

Wednesday, April 22, 7 pm at The CAZ, South Buffalo, NY. $25-$35

Thursday, April 23, 7 pm at Penny Lane, Clarence, NY. $5

Thursday, April 23, 7 pm at The CAZ, South Buffalo, NY. $25-$30

Thursday, April 23, 7 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. Seated $48.50/GA-Standing room only $42.93

Friday, April 24, 8 pm at Buffalo State Performing Arts Center, Buffalo, NY. $45.75-$50.75

Frank Nicastro, Jeremy Hoyle, and Alan Sliwinski of The Strictly Hip, Erik Eimiller of El Scorcho, Rick Ruhmel of Workingman’s Dead and Erin Hoyle on vocals of June Carter Cash.

Friday, April 24, 5:30 pm doors at The CAZ, South Buffalo, NY. $20-$30

Friday, April 24, 7 pm at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $38/$48/$54 reserved seats

Friday, April 24, 7:30 pm at Revolver Records (Elmwood), Buffalo, NY. $15

Friday, April 24, 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo, NY. $16 bar/$18 stage

Featuring Johnny Hart & The Mess, Kevin Sampson & The Night Shift, Danielle A. deb., Alex McArthur with Grace Logan. Proceeds benefiting Recovery Options Made Easy's Kirsten Vincent Respite and Recovery Center in the East Side of Buffalo.

Friday, April 24, 7 pm at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo, NY. $30

Friday, April 24, 8 pm at Mary Seaton Room in Kleinhans, Buffalo, NY. SOLD OUT

Friday, April 24 with Kendall Street Company, and Saturday, April 25 with Gantzer Super Jam ft/members of Aqueous, 6 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $41.92/118.36 VIP

Super group featuring members of Dopapod, Twiddle, Kung Fu, and special guests

Saturday, April 25, 11 pm at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo, NY. $10

The Buffalo Music Coalition presents

Saturday April 25, 4 -7pm at Buffalo Distilling Company, Buffalo, NY. FREE

Saturday, April 25, 8 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $30. Tickets on sale now.

Kevin Barry, Katie Missert, Judd Sunshine, Brad Robbins, Tony Petrocelli, and Mark Hitchcock

Saturday, April 25, 8 pm at Molly Maguires, South Buffalo, NY.

Saturday, April 25, 7:30 pm in the Mainstage Theatre at UB Center for the Arts, Buffalo, NY. $40+

Saturday, April 25, 8 pm at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. $15

Saturday, April 25, 8 pm at Penny Lane, Clarence, NY. $10

Saturday, April 25, 8 pm doors at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo, NY. $10/$15. Get presale tickets here.

Elliot Scozzaro, Matt Incontro, and Ben Renzoni (reeds); Charlie Carr, Mark Filsinger, and Corey Talford (trumpets); John Hasselback, Jr. and Rick Fleming (trombones); Harry Graser (piano), Paul LaDuca (bass), and John Bacon (drums)

Saturday, April 25, 7 pm at West Falls Center for the Arts, West Falls, NY. $24.73+

Saturday, April 25, 8 pm at The 9th Ward in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $37.56

Saturday, April 25, 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo, NY. $18 stage area/$15 bar area

Sunday, April 26, 7 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $20/$25

Sunday, April 26, 3 pm in the The Mary Seaton Room at Kleinhans, Buffalo, NY. $56.50

Sunday, April 26, 3 pm at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo, NY. FREE

Wednesday, April 29, 5:30 pm doors at The CAZ, South Buffalo, NY. $15-$20

Wednesday, April 29, 7 pm doors at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. $38.07+

The World’s ONLY All-Female Tribute to Rage Against The Machine

Wednesday, April 29, 7 pm at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. $20

Record & Book Release Concert

Thursday, April 30, 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo, NY. $17 stage area/$15 bar area

The Big Easy in Buffalo Local series:

Thursday, April 30, 7 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $15

Coming Up…

Friday, May 1, 2026, 7 pm at West Falls Center for the Arts, West Falls, NY. $24.73+

Friday, May 1, 8 pm at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $28/$33

Friday, May 1, 8 pm at Buffalo State Performing Arts Center, Buffalo, NY. $53.75-65.50

Friday, May 1, 8 pm at Electric City, Buffalo, NY.

Friday, May 1, 4 pm at Wilson Town Square, Knox Building, Buffalo AKG Art Museum, Buffalo, NY. FREE

Tiger Chung Lee w/The Tradesmen

Saturday, May 2, 8 pm at Sportsmen’s Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $15

Saturday, May 2, 1 pm at West Falls Center for the Arts, West Falls, NY. $24.73+

Saturday, May 2, 9 pm at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo, NY. $15/$20

Wednesday, May 6, 7 pm Doors in Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $30/$35

Saturday, May 9, 7 pm Doors in Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $31/$36