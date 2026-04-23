Where the Bands Are: This Week in Live Music and Concert News
A Seminar on Balancing Art & Commerce; A Tip of the Hat to Organ Fairchild; More (and more) concert announcements, plus picks for this week and beyond.
Have a cool concert or interesting event you know about? Email all the info and links to jeffmiersmusic@gmail.com to be considered for inclusion in Where the Bands Are.)
Hey there, fellow music-lovers. A few PSAs first:
The Sportsmen’s Americana Music Foundation teams with the UB School of Music to explore ‘The Business Side of Music & the Arts’
Free masterclass with UB professors Melissa White and Dr. Marshall Lindsey will take
place at The Cave in Buffalo on May 3rd at 1pm
As a musician and artist, do you ever wonder why it can be so difficult to assess your worth, to say nothing of ASKING for what you’re worth? Do you find it tough to navigate the finer details of a present-day music career, when simply showing up and playing your gig is no longer enough? Do you find it tricky trying to wear your artist hat and your entrepreneur hat simultaneously?
You’re not alone.
The Sportsmen’s Americana Music Foundation (SAMF), a 501(c)(3)non-profit dedicated to fostering, promoting, and expanding community appreciation for Americana music in Buffalo and Western New York through live performances, broadcast events, workshops, and educational programs, has announced a new partnership with the UB School of Music and Professors Melissa White & Dr. Marshall Lindsey.
Beginning in the Fall 2026 semester, SAMF will team with Melissa and Marshall to present an open-to-the-public guest speaker series, featuring music industry professionals joining in seminars aimed at applying fundamental business and entrepreneurial concepts to careers in music and the arts.
On Sunday May 3rd, SAMF is hosting a free sneak-peek into this fresh partnership at The Cave (71 Military Rd in Buffalo), beginning at 1 pm . Melissa - a Grammy winning violinist and member of the renowned Harlem Quartet - and Marshall will present a public version of their UB class, offering educated guidance on turning artistic pursuit into a sustainable career. This event is offered as a public service to the Buffalo music and arts community, music & arts students, and arts & music educators.
BTPM The Bridge Music Meeting
NEW DATE! (due to Sabres playoff schedule!) Wednesday, April 29, 6 pm at Mr. Goodbar, Buffalo, NY. $10
“Listen to new releases, rediscover old favorites and vote on the music you want to hear on The Bridge!”
Pizza, wings and one free drink
The opportunity to share your top playlist suggestions with us
Plenty of chances to win prizes, both at the door and throughout the evening
Every ticket purchase directly supports your local public media station, BTPM.
CFNY: The Spirit of Radio documentary screening with Q&A and video road show
Friday, May 19, 7 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $25+
From the website: “Step inside the legendary “Little Yellow House” and relive the golden age of alternative radio with an exclusive, 90-minute extended screening of CFNY 102.1: The Spirit of Radio. Featuring exclusive interviews with artists like Geddy Lee (Rush), Peter Hook (New Order), Jim Kerr (Simple Minds) and the announcers and personalities that made it happen, David Marsden, Ivar Hamilton, Alan Cross, Liz Janik, Scot Turner and many more. This documentary chronicles the meteoric rise of the Brampton station that dared to play punk, new wave, and indie music when no one else would. It is a powerful, behind-the-scenes journey into the lawsuits, protests, and, most importantly, the passion that turned a tiny signal into a cultural movement that defined a generation.”
KeyBank Live at Larkin lineup announced
Wednesdays, June 3 - August 26, 5- 8 pm at Larkin Square on Seneca Street, Buffalo. FREE
6/3 Twang Gang ft/Dee Adams, Sue Kincaid, Elton Lammie & more
6/10 Drea d’Nur
6/17 Bonerama w/Buffalo Bully Brass presented by Big Easy in Buffalo
6/24 Songbirds: A Tribute to Fleetwood Mac
7/1 Letter to Elise does Goo Goo Dolls 7/4/04
7/8 Dirty Work: A Tribute to Steely Dan
7/15 Talking Dead Heads
7/22 The Beū Revue ft/Critt, Cutler, Lynntresa Atkinson & more
7/29 Ticketed Event, TBA
8/5 DeLano does Zeppelin
8/12 Handsome Jack does CCR
8/19 Uncle Ben’s Remedy
8/26 Grosh Prime ft. Alexandra McArthur, Harry Graser & Zak Wark
Lipsey Summer Jazz at the AKG Announced
Sundays in July and August. FREE Concerts take place on the Lincoln Stairs overlooking Hoyt Lake, Buffalo, NY.
Janice Mitchell Quartet
Sunday, July 12, 2–4 pm
George Caldwell with Tim Clark
A Musical Tribute to Pianist/Composer Donald Brown
Sunday, July 19, 2–4 pm
Joe Gransden’s “The Good Life”
A Musical Tribute to Tony Bennett
Sunday, July 26, 2–4 pm
The Buffalo Jazz Collective
A Musical Tribute to Duke Ellington
Sunday, August 2, 2–4 pm
Jay Bianchi Collective with David Kane
Sunday, August 9, 2–4 pm
Congrats to WNY’s own Organ Fairchild!
Man, it’s with a full and happy heart that I offer a tip of the cap to the guys in Organ Fairchild for reaching this lofty height. The 716 couldn’t be represented by a cooler and kinder collective of humans!
ROAD TRIPS:
Rock Hall Live 2026
The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland announced their summer lineup:
Featuring Earl Sweatshirt, Spoon, The Church, the Mountain Goats, and Old 97’s
Weekly performances from local bands fill up the schedule. Get more details and tickets here.
Beck: Ride Lonesome Tour
Closeset venue to Buffalo: Wednesday, October 14, and Thursday, October 15 at Massey Hall, Toronto, ONT, CA. Get the whole tour info here.
New and Noteworthy
The Psychedelic Furs and Violent Femmes
Friday, August 14, 6:30 pm show at Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B, Buffalo, NY. VIP packages and presales through Thursday, 4/23. General public onsale on Friday, April 24 at 10 am.
Vincen Garcìa
Wednesday, June 10, 7 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. Tickets on sale Thursday, April 23 at 10 am.
This dude is fire!
PJ Morton
Tuesday, August 18, 7 pm doors at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. Tickets on sale Thursday 4/23.
FAILURE wsg/quannnic
Friday, October 16, 7 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY.
Eliot Lewis (of Hall & Oates + Average White Band, “Live from Daryl’s House”)
Thursday, April 30, 7 pm doors at Nieztsche’s, Buffalo, NY. $10 adv
Scott Levi Jones w/ The Moon Owls, Acoustic Distortion Disorder, Tommmy, & Vacation Bryce
Thursday, June 4, 7 pm doors at Nieztsche’s, Buffalo, NY. $15
SOMBR wsgs/Dove Cameron, and Hannah Jadagu
Saturday, November 14, 7 pm at KeyBank Center, Buffalo, NY. Artist presale tickets on sale now. General tickets on sale Friday, April 17 at 10 am.
Dale Watson & His Lone Stars
Tuesday, September 29, 5 pm doors at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $35
Coheed and Cambria
Thursday, June 11, 6 pm doors at Buffalo RiverWorks, Buffalo, NY. $53+
Branford Marsalis and Dianne Reeves Celebrate The Ballads of John Coltrane
Thursday, April 22, 2027, 7 pm in the Main Hall, Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY. $71.50+. Tickets on sale Friday, April 17.
Mariah The Scientist wsg/ Laila
Saturday, June 6 at 8 pm at Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B, Buffalo, NY.
The Bouncing Souls w/The Suicide Machines, Strike Anywhere, Human ISsue
Thursday, September 17, 6 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $43.94. Tickets on sale Friday, April 17 at 10 am.
Bruce Springsteen: We Shall Overcome, The Seeger Sessions ft/Captain Tom and The Hooligans
Opening will be 5th grader Avery Handley, age 11.
Friday, June 12, 7 pm at West Falls Center for the Arts, West Falls, NY. $33.24-$147.12. Get tickets here.
Hed PE, Primer 55, The Impurity, Cobraz
Wednesday, May 13, 7 pm at Rec Room, Buffalo, NY. $36.76
Sam Barber
Tuesday, September 15 at 7 pm at Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B, Buffalo, NY.
SHAQ’S BASS ALL STARS: DJ Diesel (Shaq)
GETTER b2b SPACE LACES, INFEKT, and Green Matter
Saturday, July 25, 7 pm at Buffalo RiverWorks, Buffalo, NY. $39.50+
Peter Mulvey & Jenna Nicholls present Floyd Mercantile
Thursday, June 18, 6 pm doors at Hallwalls Cinema, Buffalo, NY. $25/$30. Get tickets here.
This week…
Snarky Puppy
Wednesday, April 22, 7 pm doors at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. $61.76
John Legend: An Evening of Songs & Stories
Wednesday, April 22, 8 pm at Shea’s Perfroming Arts Center, Buffalo, NY. $97+
King Falcon w/ Little Liar & Blissen
Wednesday, April 22, 8 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $20/$25
Mark Hummel w/ Anson Funderburgh
Wednesday, April 22, 7 pm at The CAZ, South Buffalo, NY. $25-$35
Little Mountain Band Acoustic Duo wsg/ Brian Senefelder on Pedal Steel
Thursday, April 23, 7 pm at Penny Lane, Clarence, NY. $5
Only Humen 40th Annivesary Concert
Thursday, April 23, 7 pm at The CAZ, South Buffalo, NY. $25-$30
Lloyd Cole
Thursday, April 23, 7 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. Seated $48.50/GA-Standing room only $42.93
Lee Ritenour
Friday, April 24, 8 pm at Buffalo State Performing Arts Center, Buffalo, NY. $45.75-$50.75
CASH LIVE: The Music Of Johnny Cash
Frank Nicastro, Jeremy Hoyle, and Alan Sliwinski of The Strictly Hip, Erik Eimiller of El Scorcho, Rick Ruhmel of Workingman’s Dead and Erin Hoyle on vocals of June Carter Cash.
Friday, April 24, 5:30 pm doors at The CAZ, South Buffalo, NY. $20-$30
Walter Trout wsg/Tommy Z
Friday, April 24, 7 pm at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $38/$48/$54 reserved seats
Trae Sheehan
Friday, April 24, 7:30 pm at Revolver Records (Elmwood), Buffalo, NY. $15
The Jay/Sharptet
Friday, April 24, 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo, NY. $16 bar/$18 stage
The Concert for Jenn IV
Featuring Johnny Hart & The Mess, Kevin Sampson & The Night Shift, Danielle A. deb., Alex McArthur with Grace Logan. Proceeds benefiting Recovery Options Made Easy's Kirsten Vincent Respite and Recovery Center in the East Side of Buffalo.
Friday, April 24, 7 pm at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo, NY. $30
BEATrio: Béla Fleck, Edmar Castañeda, Antonio Sánchez
Friday, April 24, 8 pm at Mary Seaton Room in Kleinhans, Buffalo, NY. SOLD OUT
Pigeons Playing Ping Pong
Friday, April 24 with Kendall Street Company, and Saturday, April 25 with Gantzer Super Jam ft/members of Aqueous, 6 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $41.92/118.36 VIP
Pigeons Playing Ping Pong after-show: Night Zero
Super group featuring members of Dopapod, Twiddle, Kung Fu, and special guests
Saturday, April 25, 11 pm at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo, NY. $10
The Buffalo Music Coalition presents
The Thurman Brothers Trio
Saturday April 25, 4 -7pm at Buffalo Distilling Company, Buffalo, NY. FREE
A Celebration of Roy Orbison “Black & White Night”
Saturday, April 25, 8 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $30. Tickets on sale now.
Buffalo Dead All Stars
Kevin Barry, Katie Missert, Judd Sunshine, Brad Robbins, Tony Petrocelli, and Mark Hitchcock
Saturday, April 25, 8 pm at Molly Maguires, South Buffalo, NY.
Duane Betts & Palmetto Motel w/ Wilson & Walsh
Saturday, April 25, 7:30 pm in the Mainstage Theatre at UB Center for the Arts, Buffalo, NY. $40+
A Night of Harmony w/Grace Logan, Grace Stumberg, Megan Brown and Alex McArthur
Saturday, April 25, 8 pm at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. $15
The Vincent James Explosion
Saturday, April 25, 8 pm at Penny Lane, Clarence, NY. $10
An Evening with The Scales: 35th Anniversary of Phish’s legendary 1991 Nietzsche’s show
Saturday, April 25, 8 pm doors at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo, NY. $10/$15. Get presale tickets here.
Buffalo Jazz Collective presents The Mark Filsinger Chamber Big Band wsg/Tom Bacigalupi
Elliot Scozzaro, Matt Incontro, and Ben Renzoni (reeds); Charlie Carr, Mark Filsinger, and Corey Talford (trumpets); John Hasselback, Jr. and Rick Fleming (trombones); Harry Graser (piano), Paul LaDuca (bass), and John Bacon (drums)
Saturday, April 25, 7 pm at West Falls Center for the Arts, West Falls, NY. $24.73+
Peter Case with Zack Keim
Saturday, April 25, 8 pm at The 9th Ward in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $37.56
The Carolyn Lansom Quartet
Saturday, April 25, 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo, NY. $18 stage area/$15 bar area
John Gallagher Jr, w/Casual Male & Zach Jones & The Tricky Bits
Sunday, April 26, 7 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $20/$25
John Pizzarelli Trio
Sunday, April 26, 3 pm in the The Mary Seaton Room at Kleinhans, Buffalo, NY. $56.50
Sunday Celebration w/The Grateful Dans
Sunday, April 26, 3 pm at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo, NY. FREE
Dr. Lonnie Smith Jazz Festival
Wednesday, April 29, 5:30 pm doors at The CAZ, South Buffalo, NY. $15-$20
Hippie Sabotage
Wednesday, April 29, 7 pm doors at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. $38.07+
Babes Against The Machine
The World’s ONLY All-Female Tribute to Rage Against The Machine
Wednesday, April 29, 7 pm at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. $20
Elliot Sneider presents: “Don’t Borrow Trouble”
Record & Book Release Concert
Thursday, April 30, 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo, NY. $17 stage area/$15 bar area
The Big Easy in Buffalo Local series:
The Travesties & Canela
Thursday, April 30, 7 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $15
Coming Up…
Richie English: An Evening of Classical Masterworks
Friday, May 1, 2026, 7 pm at West Falls Center for the Arts, West Falls, NY. $24.73+
Start Making Sense & Ocean Avenue Stompers Horns
Friday, May 1, 8 pm at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $28/$33
Alan Doyle w/Bandits On The Run
Friday, May 1, 8 pm at Buffalo State Performing Arts Center, Buffalo, NY. $53.75-65.50
julie & Fleshwater
Friday, May 1, 8 pm at Electric City, Buffalo, NY.
M&T FIRST FRIDAYS: The Art of Wellbeing—Performance by Saranaide
Friday, May 1, 4 pm at Wilson Town Square, Knox Building, Buffalo AKG Art Museum, Buffalo, NY. FREE
Tiger Chung Lee w/The Tradesmen
Saturday, May 2, 8 pm at Sportsmen’s Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $15
Junior Jerry Jam: The Scales
Saturday, May 2, 1 pm at West Falls Center for the Arts, West Falls, NY. $24.73+
Annie in the Water & Desmond Jones
Saturday, May 2, 9 pm at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo, NY. $15/$20
The Wailers: 50 Years of Positive Vibrations
Wednesday, May 6, 7 pm Doors in Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $30/$35
Bertha: Grateful Drag
Saturday, May 9, 7 pm Doors in Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $31/$36
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