Harbor Walk 2024. Artwork by Kim Miers

Hello, music lovers. Back from a little badly needed time off, and ready to grab the summer concert season by the horns.

Psyched to see that a James McMurtry date has been added to the roster at Sportsmen’s Park, adjacent to the Sportsmen’s Tavern in Black Rock. McMurtry and his band will take the outdoor stage around 6 p.m. on Thursday, August 15. (Gates open at 5 p.m.)

If you’re not familiar with McMurtry, and you’re a fan of deep, sometimes dark, literate, insightful and poetic singer-songwriter fare with a beautifully twisted take on Americana - and, I mean, who isn’t? - then I’d do a little digging into his fairly vast canon of recordings. (Or you could just take Stephen King’s word for it: “The simple fact is that James McMurtry may be the truest, fiercest songwriter of his generation,” King has opined, and he’s someone who knows a thing or two about truth and ferocity.)

I fell hard for McMurtry’s wonderfully sardonic musical observations when his debut album, Too Long in the Wasteland, dropped, in 1989. I’d read something in Rolling Stone about the album being produced by John Mellencamp, who was effusive in his praise for McMurtry’s songwriting. McMurtry’s songs struck me as akin to mini-novels, which may not be particularly surprising, given that revered novelist Larry McMurtry (Lonesome Dove) is his father.

I caught McMurtry on the Too Long in the Wasteland tour at an old, gritty, wooden structure on Rt. 9 in Cohoes, outside of Albany, NY, called Saratoga Winners. Hung out with him a little bit. Asked if I could buy him a beer.

“Waddya havin’?”

“Budweiser,” he deadpanned in his deep Texas drawl.

Zero pretense. I thought he was super cool. All these years later, I still do.

His most recent album, The Horses and The Hounds, is widely considered to be one of his very finest. “There’s a definite Los Angeles vibe to this record,” McMurtry said just prior to the album’s release. “The ghost of Warren Zevon seems to be stomping around among the guitar tracks. Don’t know how he got in there. He never signed on for work for hire.”

Man. Warren Zevon’s ghost. How cool is that? I’ll see you at the show.

James McMurtry.

Hey, if you’re out and about with no particular place to go, check out RationAles in Williamsville. The laid-back, vibey joint has live music on Thursdays and Saturdays, with full bands 6-9 pm on the patio and solo/duo acts 9 -11 p.m. inside the Taproom. They also offer a Sunday brunch music series 12-3 p.m., on select Sundays. Some upcoming bookings include The Darts, Ed Wyner, Tim Britt, Omsted Dub System, Girls of Grosh, WNY Dead, Leroy Townes Band, Kevin McCarthy, and Aaron Ziolkowski. Check out the RationAles event page here.

Here’s a curated list of recommended shows happening this week. …

Friday-Sunday, June 21-23 and 22, gates open at 12 Noon on Friday at Caneadea, NY. (About an hour’s journey from Buffalo.)

Sunday, June 23, 11 am - 8 pm at various locations in Kenmore. Free. Schedule here.

Saturday, June 22, 6:30 pm at Artpark Amphitheater, Lewiston. $20-$49

Thursday, June 20, 6:30 pm at Harbor Walk, Buffalo, N.Y. $10

Satuday, June 22, 4 pm at Hilltop Inn & Grove, Alden. $20

Friday and Saturday, June 21 and 22, 7:30 pm and Sunday, June 23, 4 pm at West Herr Riveria Theatre, North Tonawanda. $45.90

Thursday, June 20, 7 pm, The Lounge at Revolution Gallery, Buffalo. $10

Satuday, June 22, 7 pm at Mohawk Place, Buffalo. $22.97

Thursday, June 20, 7 pm at Sportsmen’s Tavern, Buffalo. $10

Friday, June 21, 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo. $15/$13

Friday, June 21, 7:30 pm at Artpark Mainstage Theater, Lewiston. $39

Friday, June 21, 8 pm at Rec Room, Buffalo. $14.11 inc/fees

Thursday, June 20, 5 pm, Fountain Plaza, Buffalo. Free

Sunday, June 23, 4 pm picnic and 5:30 pm show at Marty Boratin and Susan Tanner’s House, Hamburg. $10-$20 donation

Friday, June 21, 8 pm at The Cave, Buffalo. $10

Saturday, June 22, 7 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. SOLD OUT

Sunday June 23, 4:30 pm at Richard Olmsted Campus, Buffalo. Free

Friday, June 21, 6 pm at the Buffalo History Museum, Buffalo. $10/$15

Saturday June 22, 7 pm at Buffalo Iron Works , Buffalo. $18/$22

Thursday, June 20, 5 pm, Cazenovia Park, South Buffalo. Free

Sunday June 23, 7pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $10/$15.

Wednesday, June 26, 5 pm, Larkin Square, Buffalo. Free