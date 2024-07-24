AI Collage by Kim Miers

Man, the summer’s flying by, all in a blur of gigs and events and shows and friends and new memories and nostalgic reveries, and hey, even a cookout or two. Hope you’re having as much fun as I am, and that you’re managing to find some time to chill out along the way, too, and maybe even reflect a bit, and enjoy the ride.

Some news this week, on the Western New York concert front. Let’s dig into it…

Cobblestoned Vibes cancelled, but the shows go on!

“In light of recent events in the Cobblestone District, we regret to inform you that this year’s Cobblestoned Vibes Music Festival has been canceled.,” the folks behind this new fest wrote on Instagram, in light of the recent major fire in the Cobblestone District. “The safety and well-being of our community, artists, and fans remains our utmost priority. All ticket holders will receive automatic refunds.”

There’s a silver lining in this cloud, however. Three of Cobblestoned Vibes’ planned headliners will now perform inside Buffalo Iron Works over the same weekend. That means Dirty Work - A Tribute to Steely Dan will now share the bill with Organ Fairchild on Friday, August 2, and indie groove machine The Hip Abduction will perform their full show on Saturday, August 3rd.



Tickets are available now, through buffaloironworks.com

Robby’s Bass Buzz Honey Bourbon Release Party & Instrument Drive

Tuesday, July 30, 5 pm at Buffalo Distilling Company, Buffalo.

Buffalo Distilling Company has teamed with your friend and mine, Goo Goo Dolls bassist and Music is Art founder Robby Takac, to create Robby’s Bass Buzz Honey Bourbon, a locally distilled straight bourbon finished in honey casks. This celebratory event is aimed at raising money for Music is Art, and will also act as n instrument drive, so any donations will be welcomed. There will be live music, naturally, and food trucks will be on site.

Just announced:

Battle of the Borderland Contest

Final Battle: Thursday, August 22 - Town Ballroom

There’s one spot left on the roster for this year’s Borderland Festival, and organizers have teamed with the Town Ballroom to present the Borderland Battle of the Bands, in order to fill that slot. There will be two rounds of on-line voting - the first is open now, and runs through August 4, and the second runs from August 6 through August 14. Four finalists will duke it out on stage at The Town Ballroom during the 3rd round, on August 22. Here’s everything you need to know, if you’d like to throw your band’s hat into the ring:

Round 1: Submissions & Engagement (Tuesday, July 23 - Sunday, August 4)

Round 2: 15 Bands Selected for Online Voting Round (Tuesday, August 6 - Wednesday, August 14)

Round 3: Four Finalists Play the Finals Showcase at Town Ballroom on Thursday, August 22. Winner will play the Borderland Festival, which takes place September 13-15 at Knox Farm State Park in East Aurora, NY.

You can enter your band and learn details here: hive.co/l/enterbattleoftheborderland

Fans can vote for their favorites here: hive.co/l/battleoftheborderlandvote

This year’s event is slated to take place on the Broadview Stage at Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC) in Saratoga Springs, NY, on September 21.

A straight 5-hour shot down the NYS Thruway will land you at SPAC, where Willie Nelson, Neil Young, John Mellencamp, Dave Matthews & Tim Reynolds and Mavis Staples will be joined by Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Lukas Nelson with The Travelin’ McCourys, Charley Crockett, Joy Oladokun, Southern Avenue, Cassandra Lewis and Jesse Welles. Note that Young’s participation also serves as his return to the stage after the cancellation of his 2024 summer tour with Crazy Horse, which makes this road trip even more desirable.

Tuesday, December 17, 2024, 7:30 pm at UB Center for the Arts, Buffalo. $44, $49, $79

Pre-sale tickets are on sale through Thursday, July 25 at 10 pm with special pre-sale code JOYFULCFA. General public tickets go on sale Friday, July 26 at noon.

The New World Record 40th Anniversary Party

From New World Record co-founder Govindan Kartha, via Facebook:

“It's on! The New World Record 40th Anniversary Party is happening October 18th, 2024 @ Asbury Hall. We're being joined by a killer lineup of artists that have been important players in the New World story: Michael Oliver and the Sacred Band (which here means fellow friends and local legends Brandon Delmont, Alex Lynne, Michael Swain, Erin K. O'Brien, Jim Whitford, and Paul Zablotski); the wonderful Alison Pipitone Band; and Honorary Buffalonian, His Royal Lowness, Ron Hawkins! Each will be doing a short set to leave plenty of time for socializing with New World staff and friends. Tickets will be available soon through BabevilleBuffalo, with net proceeds to benefit Roswell Park and Buffalo Center for Arts and Technology.”

Rob Reiner expects ‘Spinal Tap II’ to be released in “spring or summer” 2025!

According to Rolling Stone, the sequel to 1984's 'This Is Spinal Tap' will feature appearances by Paul McCartney, Elton John, Lars Ulrich, and a host of walk-on guests. Check out what director Rob Reiner has to say about 40-years-later sequel here.

Some must-see shows this week…

Thursday, July 25, 7 pm at Harbor Walk, Buffalo. $10

Sunday, July 28, 1 pm at Sportsmen’s Park, Buffalo. $20/$75 VIP

Saturday, July 27, 1 pm at Lafayette Square, Buffalo. FREE

Wednesday, July 31, 5 pm at Larkin Square, Buffalo. FREE

Presented by KeyBank and The Big Easy in Buffalo.

Sunday, July 28, 2 pm at the Buffalo Museum of Science, Buffalo. FREE

HOST: John "PEPE" Dixon

2 pm- LOVE SUPREME SCHOOL OF MUSIC FACULTY BAND

3 pm - DREA D'NUR

4 pm- SHENEL JOHNS

5 pm - CURTIS LUNDY AND UMOJA ft. Carmen Lundy

7 pm - THE KENNY GARRETT AND SOUNDS FROM THE ANCESTORS

Friday, July 26, 8 pm at The Cave, Buffalo. $$

Saturday, July 27, 4 pm at Flying Bison Brewing Company, Buffalo. FREE

Friday, July 26, 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo. $13 (bar area)

Thursday, July 25, 6 pm on Buffalo Harbor Cruise, Buffalo. $34

Thursday, July 25, 7 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $15/$20

Saturday, July 27, 3 pm at The Hilltop Inn and Grove, Akron. $20

The Dooleys start at 4 pm. Olmsted Dub System plays 2 sets starting around 6:30 pm.

Friday, July 26, 6 pm at The Hilltop Inn and Grove, Akron. Presented by Hilltop Inn and Grove & Anita West.

Saturday, July 27, 11 am at Larkin Square, Buffalo. FREE

Thursday, July 25, 6:30 pm at Asbury Hall, Babeville, Buffalo. $35/$38

Saturday, July 27, 10 pm at JackRabbit, Buffalo. $

Saturday, July 27, 9:30 pm at Duende Backyard Stage at Silo City. $10/$15

Thursday, July 25, 5 pm at Fountain Plaza, Buffalo. FREE

Friday, July 26, 6 pm at Mohawk Place, Buffalo.

Wednesday, July 31, 7 pm at Electric City, Buffalo. $10-$67

Thursday, July 25, 5:30 pm at Wilson Town Square, Knox Building at Buffalo AKG Art Museum, Buffalo. FREE

Monday, July 29, 7 pm at Sportsmen’s Tavern, Buffalo. $25

Presented by After Dark & 103.3 The Edge

Saturday, July 27, 6:30 doors at Buffalo RiverWorks, Buffalo.

Tuesday, July 30, 7 pm at Bidwell Parkway, Buffalo. FREE

Wednesday, July 31, 7 pm at Sportsmen’s Tavern, Buffalo. $30/$35

Saturday, July 27, 1 pm at Duende at Silo City, Buffalo.

Friday, July 26, 8 pm at The 9th Ward in Babeville, Buffalo. $20/$25

Friday, July 26, 7 pm at Duende at Silo City, Buffalo.

Monday, August 5, 7 pm at Sportsmen’s Tavern, Buffalo. $15

The album will be performed by Nelson and Eric Starr, Dave Hill, and Jeff Miers (aka “The Tails”) with Mark Marinaccio and Lucy Bell, and guests Eric Crittenden and Caryn Gunderson.