Eberwine & Friends at The Cave. Photo/artwork by Kim Miers

(REMINDER: these listings are curated and definitely not intended to list ALL the live music out there! If you have a cool concert or interesting event, email info and links to jeffmiersmusic@gmail.com to be considered for inclusion in Where the Bands Are. Thanks!)

Hello, music lovers.

Let’s sink our teeth right into it…

Queens of The Stone Age - Perfecth

Saturday, October 31, 5:30 pm check-in, 6 pm playback at Hi-Fi Hits on Main Street in Williamsville, NY.

Per post: Exclusive Merch Giveaways, Costume Contest, Halloween Pop Culture Trivia, More tricks and treats still to be revealed!

PLUS first access to the limited edition Halloqueen picture disc from Queens of the Stone Age.

U2 - Carnaval De Luz

Friday, November 13, 6 pm at Hi-Fi Hits on Main Street in Williamsville, NY.

Follow Hi-Fi Hits on instagram for details on prizes and giveaways, RSVP info, and the Pink Vinyl Variant of CARNAVAL DE LUZ, only available for purchase at these record store events!

Bands coming to town worth a listen…

Saturday, January 16, 8 pm at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo, NY

Thursday November 12, 6 pm doors at Mohawk Place, Buffalo, NY

New and Noteworthy

Full lineup from "Oh, The Taste!" - Jon Chazen, John Kregg, Kevin Kukoda, Joe Muffoletto, and Chris Vasi. “Come see your old pals (and we do mean old) rehash all the songs from their CD "Oh, The Taste!", a number of selections from their debut album "Walking to the Store on a Sunny Day", and a slew of covers from the bands that influenced their music.”

Friday, November 27, 8pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $15/$20. Presale tickets available soon!

Saturday, December 12, 6:30 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $22.50/$30

“..telling tales of unapologetic hard livin’ and lovin’ existing somewhere between Todd Snider, Lou Reed and Bruce Springsteen.”– American Songwriter

Tuesday, February 23, 7 pm doors at The 9th Ward in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $25/$30. Tickets on sale Friday, 10/30 at 10 am.

Thursday, April 29, 2027, 7:30 pm at West Herr Riviera Theatre, North Tonawanda, NY. $59

Saturday, January 2, 2027, 7 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $31.03.

Saturday, January 16, 8 pm doors at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo, NY. $17/$25

Monday, February 22, 2027, 7 pm doors at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $46/$50. Tickets on sale Friday, 10/30 at 10 am.

Wednesday, June 2, 2027 at Highmark Stadium, Buffalo, NY. Tickets on sale now. >

Sunday, February 28, 7 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. Tickets on sale now. >

Saturday, December 12, 7pm doors at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. Seated $30 advance, $40 day of show

Friday, January 22, 2027, 6:30pm at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. $32.92+

Friday, February 12 and Saturday, February 13, 7 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. Tickets on sale now.

Wednesday, February 3, 7 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. Tickets on sale now

Friday, February 12 and Saturday, February 13, 8 PM at The Bear’s Den Showroom in Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino, Niagara Falls, NY. $65, $75

Saturday, December 5, 8 pm at The CAZ, South Buffalo, NY. $17.84 to $23.51

Saturday, February 20 and Sunday, February 21, 2027, 7pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $32.05/2-night pass $59.89/VIP $114.31

This week

Lo Blu Flame

Thursday, October 29, 12 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. FREE

Thursday, October 29, 7 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $41.92, VIP Meet & Greet $119.37

Thursday, October 29, 6 pm at duende at Silo City, Buffalo, NY. FREE

Thursday, October 29, 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo, NY. $17 stage/$15 bar

Grosh w/Blaised and Confused

Friday, October 30, 7 pm doors at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. $15

Friday, October 30, 7 pm at Revolver Records Elmwood, Buffalo, NY. $15/$20

Friday, October 30, 7 pm at The CAZ, South Buffalo, NY. $25-$30

Friday, October 30, 9 pm doors at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo, NY. $10

Friday, October 30, 5 pm doors at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $10

Friday, October 30, 7 pm doors at The 9th Ward in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $25/$30

The Funk Knights

Friday, October 30, 8 pm at Molly Maguires, South Buffalo, NY. FREE. Come in costume, your first drink is free!

Friday, October 30, 7 pm at Buffalo State Performing Arts Center, Buffalo, NY. FREE. RSVP here >

Ellen Pieroni Encyclopedia of Soul

Friday, October 30, 9 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY.

Saturday, October 31, 11:30 am doors at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $15

Saturday, October 31, 8 pm at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. $15

Saturday, October 31, 8 pm at The CAZ, South Buffalo, NY. $20-$28.66

Live music, DJs, performing acts, dancing, drinks…

The Damone Jackson Outcome - 8-9:30pm

Saturday, October 31, 7 pm at Hotel Lafayette, Buffalo, NY. $60/$120 VIP

Walrus Gumboot Trio

Saturday, October 31, 3-6 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $10

Saturday, October 31, 8 pm at the Stone Jug (The Ontario House), Youngstown, NY. $5

Stoneflower

Saturday, October 31, 8 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY.

Saturday, October 31, 8 pm at Molly Maguires, South Buffalo, NY. FREE. Come in costume, your first drink is free!

Saturday, October 31, 7 pm at Buffalo RiverWorks, Buffalo, NY. $25/VIP $75

After concert Halloween Night Dance in the Mary Seaton Room with DJ Milk

Saturday, October 31, 7:30 pm at Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY. $17.50-$126.50

Monday, November 2, 6pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $44.95

Monday, November 2, 6pm doors at Nietzsches, Buffalo, NY. FREE

Tuesday, November 3, 7:30 pm at Buffalo State Performing Arts Center, Buffalo, NY. $51.75 to $137.50

Wednesday, November 4, 7pm at The Caz, South Buffalo, NY. $45/$55

Wednesday, November 4, 7 pm doors at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $37/$42

Wednesday, November 4, 7:30pm at Riviera Theatre, North Tonawanda, NY. $39

Featuring Cal Kehoe (Pink Talking Fish), Adrian Tramontano (Twiddle, Kung Fu and The Breakfast), Scott Chasolen (Ulu and Pink Floyd tribute The Machine), Chris DeAngelis (The Machine, Kung Fu, and The Breakfast)

Wednesday, November 4, 8 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $26.42

Coming Up…

Friday, November 6, 7pm doors at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. $60+

Featuring Dwane Hall, Matt Michaud, Greg Millar, Doug Morgano, George Puleo, Dave Schmidler, Rick Strauss, Eric Weinholtz, Doug Yeomans, and more

Friday, November 6, 6pm doors at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. $20

Friday, November 6, 9pm doors at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo, NY. $10/$15

Friday, November 6, 7:30pm at Buffalo State Performing Arts Center, Buffalo, NY. $56.75-$68.50

Friday, November 6, 7pm at Samuel’s Grande Manor, Williamsville, NY. $30

Saturday, November 7, 5pm doors at Rec Room, Buffalo, NY. $38.82

Saturday, November 7, 7 pm at Hofbräuhaus, Buffalo, NY. $10

Saturday, November 7, 7 pm doors at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $25

Saturday, November 7, 7 pm at Versailles Community Association Versailles, NY. $25

Saturday, November 7, 8pm doors at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo, NY. $10/$15

Saturday, November 7, 7:30 pm at Reg Lenna Center for The Arts, Jamestown, NY. $24-$57

Sunday, November 8, 8 pm at at Buffalo State Performing Arts Center, Buffalo, NY. $53.75-$62.50

An afternoon of the music and poetry of The Doors.

Sunday, November 8, 2 pm doors at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. $15

A special afternoon of live piano playing in support of Joe Donohue.

Sunday, November 8, 4 pm at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo, NY. $20 suggested donation

4 pm – Randy Kramer & Teresa Quinn, 4:30 pm – Joe Rozler, 5 pm – Mike Sentman, 5:30 pm – Spud, 6 pm – Evan Laedke, 6:30 pm – Joe Donohue, 7:30 pm – Ann Philippone

Kleinhans Music Hall and JazzBuffalo present:

Sunday, November 8, 3 pm in The Mary Seaton Room in Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY. $57

Tuesday, November 10, 7 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY.

Wednesday, November 11, 7:30 pm in The Mary Seaton Room at Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY. $52.50

Wednesday, November 11, 8 pm at West Herr Riviera Theatre, North Tonawnda, NY. $45-$99

Thursday November 12, 6 pm doors at Mohawk Place, Buffalo, NY. $27.63

Thursday November 12, 8 pm at Rec Room, Buffalo, NY. $33.16

Featuring all original members: Peter Vincent, Peter Ajemian, Bruce Wojick, Leo McDonald and Mark Pirolli, wsg/Joe Cafarella

Friday, November 13, 7 pm doors at Evening Star Concert Hall, Niagara Falls, NY. $20

Friday, November 13, 8 pm at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. $20

Friday, November 13, 8 pm at Mohawk Place, Buffalo, NY. $30 advance, $40 day-of.

Friday, November 13 and Saturday, November 14, 8 pm doors at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo, NY. $20/$35 2-day pass

MiG Ayesa, lead vocals

Friday, November 13, 7:30 pm at Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY. $29-$103.50

Saturday, November 14, 7:30 pm at Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY. $31.50-$136.50

(Chris Thile, Chris Eldridge, Paul Kowert, Noam Pikelny and Brittany Haas)

Sunday, November 15, 7:30 pm at UB Center for the Arts. $45 - $228 (VIP Package)

Sportsmen’s Americana Music Foundation members and followers can save $5 on tickets with unlock offer code CFA26FRIENDS!