(REMINDER: these listings are curated and definitely not intended to list ALL the live music out there! If you have a cool concert or interesting event, email info and links to jeffmiersmusic@gmail.com to be considered for inclusion in Where the Bands Are. Thanks!)
Hello, music lovers.
Let’s sink our teeth right into it…
Listening parties at Hi-Fi Hits
Queens of The Stone Age - Perfecth
Saturday, October 31, 5:30 pm check-in, 6 pm playback at Hi-Fi Hits on Main Street in Williamsville, NY.
Per post: Exclusive Merch Giveaways, Costume Contest, Halloween Pop Culture Trivia, More tricks and treats still to be revealed!
PLUS first access to the limited edition Halloqueen picture disc from Queens of the Stone Age.
U2 - Carnaval De Luz
Friday, November 13, 6 pm at Hi-Fi Hits on Main Street in Williamsville, NY.
Follow Hi-Fi Hits on instagram for details on prizes and giveaways, RSVP info, and the Pink Vinyl Variant of CARNAVAL DE LUZ, only available for purchase at these record store events!
Bands coming to town worth a listen…
Houseplant
Saturday, January 16, 8 pm at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo, NY
Strawberry Girls & Andrés
Thursday November 12, 6 pm doors at Mohawk Place, Buffalo, NY
New and Noteworthy
Mitch's Infydels Reunion Show
Full lineup from "Oh, The Taste!" - Jon Chazen, John Kregg, Kevin Kukoda, Joe Muffoletto, and Chris Vasi. “Come see your old pals (and we do mean old) rehash all the songs from their CD "Oh, The Taste!", a number of selections from their debut album "Walking to the Store on a Sunny Day", and a slew of covers from the bands that influenced their music.”
Friday, November 27, 8pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $15/$20. Presale tickets available soon!
Strummerville 25: A Tribute to Joe Strummer and The Clash
Saturday, December 12, 6:30 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $22.50/$30
Aaron Lee Tasjan
“..telling tales of unapologetic hard livin’ and lovin’ existing somewhere between Todd Snider, Lou Reed and Bruce Springsteen.”– American Songwriter
Tuesday, February 23, 7 pm doors at The 9th Ward in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $25/$30. Tickets on sale Friday, 10/30 at 10 am.
The Oak Ridge Boys
Thursday, April 29, 2027, 7:30 pm at West Herr Riviera Theatre, North Tonawanda, NY. $59
King Buffalo & Handsome Jack
Saturday, January 2, 2027, 7 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $31.03.
Houseplant
Saturday, January 16, 8 pm doors at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo, NY. $17/$25
CHVRCHES
Monday, February 22, 2027, 7 pm doors at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $46/$50. Tickets on sale Friday, 10/30 at 10 am.
Zach Bryan wsg/John Fogerty and Fey Fili
Wednesday, June 2, 2027 at Highmark Stadium, Buffalo, NY. Tickets on sale now. >
Babyfxce E
Sunday, February 28, 7 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. Tickets on sale now. >
Musicians of Buffalo: Christmas Rocks Concert
Saturday, December 12, 7pm doors at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. Seated $30 advance, $40 day of show
Tropidelic w/SensaMotion, Palmer Squares
Friday, January 22, 2027, 6:30pm at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. $32.92+
The Trews
Friday, February 12 and Saturday, February 13, 7 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. Tickets on sale now.
Badfish – A Tribute To Sublime w/Kash’d Out
Wednesday, February 3, 7 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. Tickets on sale now
Al Jardine & The Pet Sounds Band
Friday, February 12 and Saturday, February 13, 8 PM at The Bear’s Den Showroom in Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino, Niagara Falls, NY. $65, $75
El Scorcho - Ugly Sweater Christmas Party
Saturday, December 5, 8 pm at The CAZ, South Buffalo, NY. $17.84 to $23.51
Saxsquatch
Saturday, February 20 and Sunday, February 21, 2027, 7pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $32.05/2-night pass $59.89/VIP $114.31
This week
Lo Blu Flame
Thursday, October 29, 12 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. FREE
Dogs In A Pile & Kitchen Dwellers
Thursday, October 29, 7 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $41.92, VIP Meet & Greet $119.37
Artemis X w/guest Helen Butler-Ceppaglia on strings
Thursday, October 29, 6 pm at duende at Silo City, Buffalo, NY. FREE
Tina Williams Sings Jazz w/Stu Weissman and Ed Croft
Thursday, October 29, 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo, NY. $17 stage/$15 bar
Grosh w/Blaised and Confused
Friday, October 30, 7 pm doors at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. $15
The Damone Jackson Outcome
Friday, October 30, 7 pm at Revolver Records Elmwood, Buffalo, NY. $15/$20
The Thurman Brothers Band - The Music Of The Allman Brothers
Friday, October 30, 7 pm at The CAZ, South Buffalo, NY. $25-$30
The Irving Klaws Halloween w/The Soul Butchers
Friday, October 30, 9 pm doors at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo, NY. $10
Halloween Happy Hour w/The Little Mountain Band
Friday, October 30, 5 pm doors at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $10
Adam Ezra Group
Friday, October 30, 7 pm doors at The 9th Ward in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $25/$30
The Funk Knights
Friday, October 30, 8 pm at Molly Maguires, South Buffalo, NY. FREE. Come in costume, your first drink is free!
U.S. Army Concert Band
Friday, October 30, 7 pm at Buffalo State Performing Arts Center, Buffalo, NY. FREE. RSVP here >
Ellen Pieroni Encyclopedia of Soul
Friday, October 30, 9 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY.
Junior Jerry Jam presents Grateful Dead Disco Halloween w/ Pocketship
Saturday, October 31, 11:30 am doors at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $15
The Medicinals w/Part Time Genius
Saturday, October 31, 8 pm at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. $15
ETERNITY: A Vampire Metal Opera by Vincent James Mastrantonio
Saturday, October 31, 8 pm at The CAZ, South Buffalo, NY. $20-$28.66
The Witches Ball 2026: Disco Sinferno
Live music, DJs, performing acts, dancing, drinks…
The Damone Jackson Outcome - 8-9:30pm
Saturday, October 31, 7 pm at Hotel Lafayette, Buffalo, NY. $60/$120 VIP
Walrus Gumboot Trio
Saturday, October 31, 3-6 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $10
FluffDead playing Phish and Dead
Saturday, October 31, 8 pm at the Stone Jug (The Ontario House), Youngstown, NY. $5
Stoneflower
Saturday, October 31, 8 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY.
MOLL-O-WEEN with Buffalo Dead All Stars
Saturday, October 31, 8 pm at Molly Maguires, South Buffalo, NY. FREE. Come in costume, your first drink is free!
A Very 90s Halloween ft/Nineties by Nature
Saturday, October 31, 7 pm at Buffalo RiverWorks, Buffalo, NY. $25/VIP $75
BPO: Hauntingly Halloween
After concert Halloween Night Dance in the Mary Seaton Room with DJ Milk
Saturday, October 31, 7:30 pm at Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY. $17.50-$126.50
Corrosion of Conformity & The Sword w/Hippie Death Cult
Monday, November 2, 6pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $44.95
The Complete Unknowns
Monday, November 2, 6pm doors at Nietzsches, Buffalo, NY. FREE
The Robert Cray Band
Tuesday, November 3, 7:30 pm at Buffalo State Performing Arts Center, Buffalo, NY. $51.75 to $137.50
Pat Travers Band wsg/Sydney Irving & the Creatures
Wednesday, November 4, 7pm at The Caz, South Buffalo, NY. $45/$55
Kurt Vile & The Violators w/ Twisted Teens
Wednesday, November 4, 7 pm doors at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $37/$42
Geoff Tate’s Operation: Mindcrime – The Final Chapter
Wednesday, November 4, 7:30pm at Riviera Theatre, North Tonawanda, NY. $39
REPRISE: Recreating Iconic Phish Shows
Featuring Cal Kehoe (Pink Talking Fish), Adrian Tramontano (Twiddle, Kung Fu and The Breakfast), Scott Chasolen (Ulu and Pink Floyd tribute The Machine), Chris DeAngelis (The Machine, Kung Fu, and The Breakfast)
Wednesday, November 4, 8 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $26.42
Coming Up…
Stone City Band (ft/original members of Rick James) w/Unity Band
Friday, November 6, 7pm doors at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. $60+
To Many Guitars Vol. 1 Hosted by Rick Strauss
Featuring Dwane Hall, Matt Michaud, Greg Millar, Doug Morgano, George Puleo, Dave Schmidler, Rick Strauss, Eric Weinholtz, Doug Yeomans, and more
Friday, November 6, 6pm doors at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. $20
Strange Machines & Calabash
Friday, November 6, 9pm doors at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo, NY. $10/$15
The Worlds Greatest Tribute To The Traveling Wilburys
Friday, November 6, 7:30pm at Buffalo State Performing Arts Center, Buffalo, NY. $56.75-$68.50
Ally Venable Band w/The Grosh Girls and Dylan Hund
Friday, November 6, 7pm at Samuel’s Grande Manor, Williamsville, NY. $30
It Dies Today – 25th Anniversary of IDT and 20th Anniversary of "Sirens
Saturday, November 7, 5pm doors at Rec Room, Buffalo, NY. $38.82
Cock Robin
Saturday, November 7, 7 pm at Hofbräuhaus, Buffalo, NY. $10
The Sheila Divine wsg/Will Dailey
Saturday, November 7, 7 pm doors at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $25
Uncle Ben's Remedy album release party w/Ten Cent Howl, Leroy Townes and Furious George
Saturday, November 7, 7 pm at Versailles Community Association Versailles, NY. $25
Mono Means One (ft/John Ferrara of Consider the Source) wsg/Sailing Stones
Saturday, November 7, 8pm doors at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo, NY. $10/$15
The Dirty Dozen Brass Band - 50th Anniversary Tour
Saturday, November 7, 7:30 pm at Reg Lenna Center for The Arts, Jamestown, NY. $24-$57
Natalie MacMaster & Donnell Leahy
Sunday, November 8, 8 pm at at Buffalo State Performing Arts Center, Buffalo, NY. $53.75-$62.50
The Garage Doors
An afternoon of the music and poetry of The Doors.
Sunday, November 8, 2 pm doors at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. $15
A Benefit for Joe Donohue
A special afternoon of live piano playing in support of Joe Donohue.
Sunday, November 8, 4 pm at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo, NY. $20 suggested donation
4 pm – Randy Kramer & Teresa Quinn, 4:30 pm – Joe Rozler, 5 pm – Mike Sentman, 5:30 pm – Spud, 6 pm – Evan Laedke, 6:30 pm – Joe Donohue, 7:30 pm – Ann Philippone
Kleinhans Music Hall and JazzBuffalo present:
The Nicole Zuraitis Quartet
Sunday, November 8, 3 pm in The Mary Seaton Room in Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY. $57
Die Spitz
Tuesday, November 10, 7 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY.
Both Sides Now: The Music and Lives of Joni Mitchell and Leonard Cohen
Wednesday, November 11, 7:30 pm in The Mary Seaton Room at Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY. $52.50
Blue October
Wednesday, November 11, 8 pm at West Herr Riviera Theatre, North Tonawnda, NY. $45-$99
Strawberry Girls & Andrés wsg/Secret Gardens, MAKEITSTOP
Thursday November 12, 6 pm doors at Mohawk Place, Buffalo, NY. $27.63
High Vis
Thursday November 12, 8 pm at Rec Room, Buffalo, NY. $33.16
GOD’S CHILDREN
Featuring all original members: Peter Vincent, Peter Ajemian, Bruce Wojick, Leo McDonald and Mark Pirolli, wsg/Joe Cafarella
Friday, November 13, 7 pm doors at Evening Star Concert Hall, Niagara Falls, NY. $20
Hot For Teacher (Van Halen Tribute) & Hurricane Rocks (Scorpions Tribute)
Friday, November 13, 8 pm at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. $20
An Evening of Music and Stories with Rob Stoner
Friday, November 13, 8 pm at Mohawk Place, Buffalo, NY. $30 advance, $40 day-of.
UNTZ is Dead ft/Allen Aucoin, formerly of the Disco Biscuits
Friday, November 13 and Saturday, November 14, 8 pm doors at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo, NY. $20/$35 2-day pass
BPO: Music of The Rolling Stones
MiG Ayesa, lead vocals
Friday, November 13, 7:30 pm at Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY. $29-$103.50
Chris Botti w/BPO
Saturday, November 14, 7:30 pm at Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY. $31.50-$136.50
The Punch Brothers
(Chris Thile, Chris Eldridge, Paul Kowert, Noam Pikelny and Brittany Haas)
Sunday, November 15, 7:30 pm at UB Center for the Arts. $45 - $228 (VIP Package)
Sportsmen’s Americana Music Foundation members and followers can save $5 on tickets with unlock offer code CFA26FRIENDS!
Miers on Music is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.