Where the Bands Are: This Week in Live Music and Concert News
The return of Penny Lane! And some new show announcements, as well as picks for the coming weeks
Hey there, music-freak family.
Some good news…
The Lion and Eagle Pub, at 10255 Main St., Clarence, was recently sold to James & Melissa Piedmont, proprietors of the The Hilltop Inn & Grove. The couple has reopened the site and rechristened the club to its original name, Penny Lane, a café and live music venue.
This is good news for both regional bands and artists and music-lovers, as the original Penny Lane boasted one of the warmest, most intimate, and decidedly funky vibes in the area’s club scene, and filled a void in the musical landscape for Clarence.
Aaron Ziolkowski, veteran musician and co-founder of The Little Mountain Band, was handling booking for the Lion & Eagle, but quit back in November, due to concerns about the way the business was being run.
“I couldn’t in good conscience keep booking bands and artists when I wasn’t confident that they were going to get paid,” says Ziolkowski, who will now return as talent buyer and entertainment director for the new Penny Lane.
Through his Big Fish 716 Booking, Ziolkowski will focus on “nurturing the original music scene in the Buffalo area, as well as hosting some traveling bands. The goal is to create a similar vibe to the original Penny Lane, which was funky, cool and artistic .
Penny Lane reopened on Tuesday, June 24, at 3 pm, with their ‘Late Night” food menu. Live music returns beginning on Friday, July 11, with an 8 pm performance from the flamboyant and exhilarating indie/alternative band Rabbit Jaw, and will continue every Friday and Saturday thereafter.
Ziolkowski says the plan is to ease into featuring live music on Thursdays in the coming weeks, with residencies from the Buffalo Dead All Stars and a weekly funk night “definite possibilities.” He also intends to resurrect the old Penny Lane’s fabled Wednesday night open mics, and eventually, brunch and matinee gigs on Sundays.
It’s been a long and winding road to get back to Penny Lane, but Ziolkowski says it has been worth the wait.
“I never wanted to let go in the first place, though I really had no choice,” he says.
“But I love it when things come full circle.”
New And Noteworthy:
Funtime presents
The Lemonheads: Love Chant World Tour w/Erin Rae
Saturday, November 29, 7 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. $42.25. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 27 at 10 am.
After Dark presents
AFI w/TR/ST
Monday, October 6, 8:00 pm at Buffalo RiverWorks, Buffalo. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 27 at 10 am est.
Twenty6 Productions presents
Too Many Zooz: Caravan Tour
Saturday, December 13, 8 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. $25/$30
After Dark presents
Texas is the Reason
Wednesday, September 17, 7 pm doors at Rec Room, Buffalo. $43.97
Gov’t Mule w/Big Sugar
Monday, September 1, 6:30 pm at Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B, Buffalo.
Hot Tuna w/Jim Lauderdale
Friday, October 24, 8 pm in the Mary Seaton Room at Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo. $85.50
DSP Shows presents
Fruit Bats (solo)
Thursday, October 30, 8 pm at The 9th Ward in Babeville, Buffalo. $30/$35. Tickets on sale 6/20 at 10 am.
Tacos & Tequila Festival featuring Fat Joe, Fabolous, Bow Wow, Soulja Boy, Chamillionaire, Petey Pablo, Twista, Mike Jones, DH Ashton Martin.
Saturday, August 23, 2 pm at Outer Harbor Live @ Terminal B. $59/$149/$199.
Weird Phishes: Hybrid Mashups of Radiohead & Phish
Wednesday, August 13, 8 pm at The Caz, South Buffalo. $19
Funtime & Back II Back present
Lords of the Sound Ukrainian Symphony Orchestra: The Music of Hans Zimmer
Saturday, March 7, 7 pm at Shea’s Buffalo Theatre. $59.50 - $114.50.
Larry Fleet
Saturday, October 18, 7 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. $37.25
Borderland Late Night Shows at Kissing Bridge
The Sideways - Friday, September 13, 11:30 pm-1:30 am; The Scales - Saturday, September 14, 11:30 pm-1:30 am at the Kissing Bridge Tent & RV Camping.
Summer Concert Series at RiverWorks
The Big Easy in Buffalo NOLA Series presents
Buckwheat Zydeco, Jr. wsg/Ten Cent Howl
Thursday September 4, 5pm doors at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo. $15/$20
Music Is Art Festival 2025: Power to the Players!
Saturday, September 20, 11 am-11 pm. Buffalo’s Outer Harbor Terminal B. FREE.
After Dark and MNM present
Marc Rebillet - Places I’ve Never Played & Will Never Play Again Tour
Tuesday, September 30, 7 pm doors at Buffalo RiverWorks, Buffalo.
Beatles Rooftop Tribute ft/The BlackRock Beatles
Wednesday, August 6, 6 pm at Larkin Square/Hydraulic Hearth, Buffalo. $22.
Tropidelic w/Artikal Sound System, Grieves
Friday, November 21, 6:30 pm doors at Electric City, Buffalo. $30.35 - $68.97
Les Dudek
Saturday, August 2, 8 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo. $25
Black Sabbitch
Friday, August 15, 6 pm doors at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo. $20
This week…
Samantha Fish
Wednesday, June 25, 7 pm at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo. $47/$67
Olmsted Dub System
Wednesday, June 25, 7 pm at Jack Rabbit, Buffalo. $
Funtime presents
THE AQUABATS! w/Koffin Kats & Mike V and the Rats
Wednesday, June 25, 6 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. $39.75
Live at Larkin: Talking Dead Heads
Wednesday, June 25, 5 pm at Larkin Square, Buffalo. FREE
Left of the Dial: 1980s College Radio Happy Hour w/DJ Dr. Wisz
Wednesday, June 25, 6 pm at the Lounge at Revolution Gallery, Buffalo. Free.
The Gold Dinar + SuZee
Wednesday, June 25, 7:30 pm at Nietzsche’s Buffalo. $10/$15/$20.
Dameronia’s Legacy All-Stars feat. Jon Gordon/Gary Smulyan/The Hasselback Family/Kirk MacDonald
Thursday, June 26, 6:30 pm doors at PAUSA art house, Buffalo. $30/$25
Music Matters Summer Concert Series: The Strictly Hip
Thursday, June 26, 7 pm at Sully’s Harbor Bar & Grill at Harbor Walk, Downtown Buffalo. $10. Get tickets here!
Pepper w/Cydeways
Thursday, June 26, 7 pm doors at Electric City, Buffalo. $32.92-$92.66
J-rod Sullivan & The 4 Korners Super Group
Friday, June 27, 6 pm doors at Destiny Intl. Church, Buffalo. $30-$60
Anybody Out There: A Tribute to Pink Floyd
Friday, June 27, 8 pm at The Caz, Buffalo. $30-$35
Elliot Scozzaro Quintet
Friday, June 27, 8 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo. $15/$13
The Allman Betts Band
Friday, June 27, 4 pm doors at Batavia Downs, Batavia, NY. $18.67+
The Talking Dead Heads
Friday, June 27 and Saturday, June 28, 8 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo. $20
97 Rock Friday Bike Night: The Dave Viterna Group
Friday, June 27, 6 pm at The Hilltop Inn and Grove, Alden, NY. $
Buffalo Music Coalition presents
Saturday Sessions: Bill Smith and Grace Stumberg
Saturday June 28, from 4 - 7 pm at Flying Bison Brewing Company, Buffalo. FREE
Tugboat Annie w/Black Jacket, Stress Dolls, Gathering Ground
Saturday, June 28, 7 pm at Electric City, Buffalo. $26.74-$75.67
Workingman’s Dead
Saturday June 28, 7 pm doors (2 sets) at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $15
Anybody Out There: A Tribute to Pink Floyd
Performing Dark Side of the Moon and Wish You Were Here
Dinner and a Show Experience: Saturday, June 28, 8 pm at The Caz, Buffalo. $84-$89
Witty Tarbox
Saturday, June 28, 9:30 pm at Jack Rabbit, Buffalo. $
Tina Williams sings the blues
Saturday, June 28, 8 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo. $15/$13
Jazz & Justice
Saturday, June 28, 3 pm at Pocket Park, Buffalo. FREE
Matteo Mancuso
Sunday, June 29, 6:30 pm at Electric City, Buffalo. $39.36/$57.13
Bear Hands w/Ok Cowgirl
Monday, June 30, 7 pm doors at RecRoom, Buffalo. $38.56
Songbirds: Tribute to Fleetwood Mac
Tuesday, July 1, 7 pm at the Bidwell Concert Series, Buffalo. FREE
Scott Celani (Tom Petty tribute) and Past Masters (Beatles tribute)
Wednesday, July 2, 6 pm at Gateway Harbor Park, North Tonawanda, NY. FREE
Robin Trower
Wednesday, July 2, 8 pm at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo. $45/$50 day of
Live at Larkin: Dirty Work (Tribute to Steely Dan)
Wednesday, July 2, 5 pm at Larkin Square, Buffalo. FREE
Murphy’s Law
Wednesday, July 2, 7 pm at Rec Room, Buffalo. $26.75
Music Matters Summer Concert Series: GROSH
Thursday, July 3, 7 pm at Sully’s Harbor Bar & Grill at Harbor Walk, Downtown Buffalo. $10. Get tickets here!
Greensky Bluegrass
Thursday, July 3, 6:30 pm at Outer Harbor Live @ Terminal B. $51-$85
Coming up…
Wolfman Jack
Saturday, July 5, 8 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $15/$20
The Psychedelic Furs wsg/Chameleons
Saturday, July 5, 6:30 pm at Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B, Buffalo. $25/$45
Wiz Khalifa & Sean Paul w/DaBaby, Chevy Woods, Fedd the God, DJ Bonics
Sunday, July 6, 6:30 pm at Darien Lake Amphitheater, Buffalo. $30+
Taj Farrant
Wednesday, July 9, 8 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $30/$35
GROSH Plays Led Zeppelin
Saturday, July 12, 5 pm gates at Sportsmen’s Park, Buffalo. $20
Bad Sneakers – The Music of Steely Dan & Donald Fagen
Saturday, July 12, 8 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $20/$25
Kurt Vile & The Violators w/ Merce Lemon
Saturday, July 13, 8 pm at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo. $35/$40 day of
PAKT: Progressive Jam-Fusion Super Group ft/Percy Jones, Alex Skolnick, Kenny Grohowski, and Tim Motzer
Saturday, July 13, 7:30 pm at The Caz, Buffalo. $25-$30
Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue w/JJ Grey & Mofro and Dumpstaphunk
Thursday, July 17, 6 pm at Artpark Amphitheater, Lewiston, NY. $26/45.50/55.50
Dark Star Orchestra
Friday, July 18, 7 pm at Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B, Buffalo. $58-$114
Grace Potter and JohnnySwim
Saturday, July 19, 7 pm at Artpark Ampitheater, Lewiston, NY. $28-$56.
Sonny Landreth
Saturday, July 26, 8 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo. $40
