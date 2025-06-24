AI Design by Kim Miers

Hey there, music-freak family.

Some good news…

The Lion and Eagle Pub, at 10255 Main St., Clarence, was recently sold to James & Melissa Piedmont, proprietors of the The Hilltop Inn & Grove. The couple has reopened the site and rechristened the club to its original name, Penny Lane, a café and live music venue.

This is good news for both regional bands and artists and music-lovers, as the original Penny Lane boasted one of the warmest, most intimate, and decidedly funky vibes in the area’s club scene, and filled a void in the musical landscape for Clarence.

Aaron Ziolkowski, veteran musician and co-founder of The Little Mountain Band, was handling booking for the Lion & Eagle, but quit back in November, due to concerns about the way the business was being run.

“I couldn’t in good conscience keep booking bands and artists when I wasn’t confident that they were going to get paid,” says Ziolkowski, who will now return as talent buyer and entertainment director for the new Penny Lane.

Through his Big Fish 716 Booking, Ziolkowski will focus on “nurturing the original music scene in the Buffalo area, as well as hosting some traveling bands. The goal is to create a similar vibe to the original Penny Lane, which was funky, cool and artistic .

Penny Lane reopened on Tuesday, June 24, at 3 pm, with their ‘Late Night” food menu. Live music returns beginning on Friday, July 11, with an 8 pm performance from the flamboyant and exhilarating indie/alternative band Rabbit Jaw, and will continue every Friday and Saturday thereafter.

Rabbit Jaw.

Ziolkowski says the plan is to ease into featuring live music on Thursdays in the coming weeks, with residencies from the Buffalo Dead All Stars and a weekly funk night “definite possibilities.” He also intends to resurrect the old Penny Lane’s fabled Wednesday night open mics, and eventually, brunch and matinee gigs on Sundays.

It’s been a long and winding road to get back to Penny Lane, but Ziolkowski says it has been worth the wait.

“I never wanted to let go in the first place, though I really had no choice,” he says.

“But I love it when things come full circle.”

New And Noteworthy:

Funtime presents

Saturday, November 29, 7 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. $42.25. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 27 at 10 am.

The Lemonheads.

After Dark presents

Monday, October 6, 8:00 pm at Buffalo RiverWorks, Buffalo. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 27 at 10 am est.

Twenty6 Productions presents

Saturday, December 13, 8 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. $25/$30

After Dark presents

Wednesday, September 17, 7 pm doors at Rec Room, Buffalo. $43.97

Monday, September 1, 6:30 pm at Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B, Buffalo.

Friday, October 24, 8 pm in the Mary Seaton Room at Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo. $85.50

DSP Shows presents

Thursday, October 30, 8 pm at The 9th Ward in Babeville, Buffalo. $30/$35. Tickets on sale 6/20 at 10 am.

Saturday, August 23, 2 pm at Outer Harbor Live @ Terminal B. $59/$149/$199.

Wednesday, August 13, 8 pm at The Caz, South Buffalo. $19

Funtime & Back II Back present

Saturday, March 7, 7 pm at Shea’s Buffalo Theatre. $59.50 - $114.50.

Saturday, October 18, 7 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. $37.25

The Sideways - Friday, September 13, 11:30 pm-1:30 am; The Scales - Saturday, September 14, 11:30 pm-1:30 am at the Kissing Bridge Tent & RV Camping.

The Big Easy in Buffalo NOLA Series presents

Thursday September 4, 5pm doors at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo. $15/$20

Music Is Art Festival 2025: Power to the Players!

Saturday, September 20, 11 am-11 pm. Buffalo’s Outer Harbor Terminal B. FREE.

After Dark and MNM present

Tuesday, September 30, 7 pm doors at Buffalo RiverWorks, Buffalo.

Wednesday, August 6, 6 pm at Larkin Square/Hydraulic Hearth, Buffalo. $22.

Friday, November 21, 6:30 pm doors at Electric City, Buffalo. $30.35 - $68.97

Saturday, August 2, 8 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo. $25

Friday, August 15, 6 pm doors at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo. $20

This week…

Wednesday, June 25, 7 pm at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo. $47/$67

Samantha Fish.

Wednesday, June 25, 7 pm at Jack Rabbit, Buffalo. $

Funtime presents

Wednesday, June 25, 6 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. $39.75

The Aquabats.

Wednesday, June 25, 5 pm at Larkin Square, Buffalo. FREE

Wednesday, June 25, 6 pm at the Lounge at Revolution Gallery, Buffalo. Free.

Wednesday, June 25, 7:30 pm at Nietzsche’s Buffalo. $10/$15/$20.

The Gold Dinar.

Thursday, June 26, 6:30 pm doors at PAUSA art house, Buffalo. $30/$25

Music Matters Summer Concert Series : The Strictly Hip

Thursday, June 26, 7 pm at Sully’s Harbor Bar & Grill at Harbor Walk, Downtown Buffalo. $10. Get tickets here!

Thursday, June 26, 7 pm doors at Electric City, Buffalo. $32.92-$92.66

J-rod Sullivan & The 4 Korners Super Group

Friday, June 27, 6 pm doors at Destiny Intl. Church, Buffalo. $30-$60

Friday, June 27, 8 pm at The Caz, Buffalo. $30-$35

Friday, June 27, 8 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo. $15/$13

Friday, June 27, 4 pm doors at Batavia Downs, Batavia, NY. $18.67+

Friday, June 27 and Saturday, June 28, 8 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo. $20

Friday, June 27, 6 pm at The Hilltop Inn and Grove, Alden, NY. $

Buffalo Music Coalition presents

Saturday June 28, from 4 - 7 pm at Flying Bison Brewing Company, Buffalo. FREE

Saturday, June 28, 7 pm at Electric City, Buffalo. $26.74-$75.67

Workingman’s Dead

Saturday June 28, 7 pm doors (2 sets) at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $15

Performing Dark Side of the Moon and Wish You Were Here

Dinner and a Show Experience: Saturday, June 28, 8 pm at The Caz, Buffalo. $84-$89

Witty Tarbox

Saturday, June 28, 9:30 pm at Jack Rabbit, Buffalo. $

Saturday, June 28, 8 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo. $15/$13

Saturday, June 28, 3 pm at Pocket Park, Buffalo. FREE

Sunday, June 29, 6:30 pm at Electric City, Buffalo. $39.36/$57.13

Monday, June 30, 7 pm doors at RecRoom, Buffalo. $38.56

Tuesday, July 1, 7 pm at the Bidwell Concert Series, Buffalo. FREE

Wednesday, July 2, 6 pm at Gateway Harbor Park, North Tonawanda, NY. FREE

Wednesday, July 2, 8 pm at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo. $45/$50 day of

Wednesday, July 2, 5 pm at Larkin Square, Buffalo. FREE

Wednesday, July 2, 7 pm at Rec Room, Buffalo. $26.75

Music Matters Summer Concert Series : GROSH

Thursday, July 3, 7 pm at Sully’s Harbor Bar & Grill at Harbor Walk, Downtown Buffalo. $10. Get tickets here!

Thursday, July 3, 6:30 pm at Outer Harbor Live @ Terminal B. $51-$85

Coming up…

Saturday, July 5, 8 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $15/$20

Saturday, July 5, 6:30 pm at Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B, Buffalo. $25/$45

Sunday, July 6, 6:30 pm at Darien Lake Amphitheater, Buffalo. $30+

Wednesday, July 9, 8 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $30/$35

Saturday, July 12, 5 pm gates at Sportsmen’s Park, Buffalo. $20

Saturday, July 12, 8 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $20/$25

Saturday, July 13, 8 pm at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo. $35/$40 day of

Saturday, July 13, 7:30 pm at The Caz, Buffalo. $25-$30

Thursday, July 17, 6 pm at Artpark Amphitheater, Lewiston, NY. $26/45.50/55.50

Friday, July 18, 7 pm at Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B, Buffalo. $58-$114

Saturday, July 19, 7 pm at Artpark Ampitheater, Lewiston, NY. $28-$56.

Saturday, July 26, 8 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo. $40