Where the Bands Are: This Week in Live Music and Concert News
A curated list of recommended club gigs and concerts for the holiday season
Happy holidays, Music Lovers.
Here’s a curated list of cool shows happening over the holidays, and a few suggestions for worthy causes, if you’re able to contribute. See you all next year!
A Funky Blue Note Crittsmas featuring The Damone Jackson Outcome
Friday, December 20, 8 pm at The Cabaret at MusicalFare Theatre, Amherst, NY
Terrapin Station Presents: Cool Yule Kickoff Event, to benefit The Sportsmens Americana Music Foundation
Saturday, December 21, Noon - 8 pm, Terrapin Station, Buffalo, NY
Featuring the Little Mountain Band Acoustic Duo performing ‘The Best of Garcia & Kahn,’ a special screening of the ‘Closing of Winterland’ film, refreshments, and a host of basket raffles.
The Strictly Hip
Saturday, December 21, 7 pm doors at Wayland Hall, Orchard Park, NY. $12/$15
January Residency
Fridays, January 3, 10, 17, 24, 31, 2025, 7 pm doors at the 9th Ward in Babeville, Buffalo. $25 for single show; or $100 for ‘Residency ticket’ to all
January 3 – UP TO HERE w/ special guest Erin Hoyle & Ian Liedke
January 10 – ROAD APPLES w/ special guest Fuzzy
January 17 – FULLY COMPLETELY w/ special guest Jamie Holka
January 24 – PHANTOM POWER w/ special guest Jamie Holka
January 31 – YER FAVORITES w/ special guest Erin Hoyle & Ian Liedke
Friends Helping Friends 2024
Saturday, December 21, 8 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo. $10
Gantzer Does Pink Floyd
Tuesday, December 31, 8 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. $33.25
Buffalo Music Coalition presents
Saturday Sessions: Vinnie DeRosa’s Christmas show
Saturday, December 21, 4 pm at Flying Bison Brewing Company, Buffalo. FREE
Mary Ramsey and Friends' Holiday Show ft/ violinist Susan Ramsey
Thursday, December 19, 6:30 pm doors at PAUSA art house, Buffalo. $15/$12
NYE Buffalo Dead All Stars
Tuesday, December 31, 2 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo. $10
Eggy
Friday, December 27, 7 pm at Electric City, Buffalo. $23-$50
22nd Annual Tribute to Joe Strummer & The Clash
Friday, December 20, 7 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. $21
Annual Holiday Office Party w/Just Good Business and Workingman’s Dead members
Monday, December 23, at The Cave, Buffalo. $
FAR
Sunday, December 22, 5 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo. $10
The Ultimate Doors – A Tribute to the Doors
Friday, December 27, 7 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $20/$25
The Sheila Divine New Years Eve
Tuesday, December 31, 8 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo. $30
Funtime Presents
Lowest Of The Low
Friday and Saturday, December 27 and 28, 6:30 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. $37.25/$55 for 2-night pass
Christmas at The Caz | Buffalo Jazz Collective ft/ Alex McArthur
Friday, December 20 and Saturday, December 21, 6 pm doors at The Caz, South Buffalo. $79-$89 Dinner and a Show Experience
We’re Not Yet Dead
Thursday, December 19, 6:30 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $12
Funk Knights
Friday, December 27, 9 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo. $10
Buffalo Music Coalition presents
Saturday Sessions: The Brothers of Invention
Saturday, December 28, 4 pm at Flying Bison Brewing Company, Buffalo. FREE
The Great Bluesky Revival: Celebrating the Music of the Allman Brothers Band
Saturday, December 21, 6:30 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. $26.50
The Jay/Sharptet presents the Music of Chet Baker and More
Saturday, December 28, 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo. $15/$12
King Buffalo & Handsome Jack
Saturday, December 28, 7 pm at Electric City, Buffalo. $25-$75
Star People ft/ Alex McArthur
Friday, December 27, 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo. $20/$15
Isaiah Timothy & Friends
Friday, December 27, 10 pm at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo. $10
1st Annual Winter Jam
Friday, Decemer 20, 9 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo. $20/$25
SUPPORT OUR SCENE THIS SEASON:
The Buffalo Hive
The Buffalo area non-profit journalism startup The Buffalo Hive is working to fill the gap left by the Buffalo News’ greatly diminished arts and culture coverage and reporting. The Hive has been buzzing since August of this year, and if you believe in independent arts journalism and value coverage of Buffalo culture, you might consider donating to support the Hive’s efforts this holiday season.
Music Is Art: Eighth Note Membership Circle
From Music is Art: “Your support allows MiA to continue to create opportunities throughout the year, build community, & keep our festival free for all! We invite you to explore the monthly & annual membership options below and decide which level is right for you!”
Heres where you can find the membership options.
Sportsmens Americana Music Foundation
Become a member to support SAMF’s mission to foster music education opportunities for underserved members of our community, while spreading the gospel of Americana music.
Become a member here or donate directly to the foundation.
JazzBuffalo
Support the Buffalo Jazz scene by contributing here.
Miers on Music is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Thee Isolators w/ Matt Smith's Nervous System
Friday, December 27, 8 pm at The Lounge at Revolution Gallery, North Buffalo. $8