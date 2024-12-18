Design by Kim Miers

Happy holidays, Music Lovers.

Here’s a curated list of cool shows happening over the holidays, and a few suggestions for worthy causes, if you’re able to contribute. See you all next year!

Friday, December 20, 8 pm at The Cabaret at MusicalFare Theatre, Amherst, NY

Terrapin Station Presents: Cool Yule Kickoff Event, to benefit The Sportsmens Americana Music Foundation

Saturday, December 21, Noon - 8 pm, Terrapin Station, Buffalo, NY

Featuring the Little Mountain Band Acoustic Duo performing ‘The Best of Garcia & Kahn,’ a special screening of the ‘Closing of Winterland’ film, refreshments, and a host of basket raffles.

Saturday, December 21, 7 pm doors at Wayland Hall, Orchard Park, NY. $12/$15

Fridays, January 3, 10, 17, 24, 31, 2025, 7 pm doors at the 9th Ward in Babeville, Buffalo. $25 for single show; or $100 for ‘Residency ticket’ to all

The Strictly Hip. Photo by Jonathan Coe.

January 3 – UP TO HERE w/ special guest Erin Hoyle & Ian Liedke

January 10 – ROAD APPLES w/ special guest Fuzzy

January 17 – FULLY COMPLETELY w/ special guest Jamie Holka

January 24 – PHANTOM POWER w/ special guest Jamie Holka

January 31 – YER FAVORITES w/ special guest Erin Hoyle & Ian Liedke

Friends Helping Friends 2024

Saturday, December 21, 8 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo. $10

Tuesday, December 31, 8 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. $33.25

Buffalo Music Coalition presents

Saturday, December 21, 4 pm at Flying Bison Brewing Company, Buffalo. FREE

Thursday, December 19, 6:30 pm doors at PAUSA art house, Buffalo. $15/$12

NYE Buffalo Dead All Stars

Tuesday, December 31, 2 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo. $10

Friday, December 27, 7 pm at Electric City, Buffalo. $23-$50

Friday, December 20, 7 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. $21

Monday, December 23, at The Cave, Buffalo. $

Sunday, December 22, 5 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo. $10

Friday, December 27, 7 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $20/$25

Tuesday, December 31, 8 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo. $30

Funtime Presents

Friday and Saturday, December 27 and 28, 6:30 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. $37.25/$55 for 2-night pass

Friday, December 20 and Saturday, December 21, 6 pm doors at The Caz, South Buffalo. $79-$89 Dinner and a Show Experience

Thursday, December 19, 6:30 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $12

Friday, December 27, 9 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo. $10

Buffalo Music Coalition presents

Saturday, December 28, 4 pm at Flying Bison Brewing Company, Buffalo. FREE

Saturday, December 21, 6:30 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. $26.50

Saturday, December 28, 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo. $15/$12

Saturday, December 28, 7 pm at Electric City, Buffalo. $25-$75

Friday, December 27, 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo. $20/$15

Friday, December 27, 10 pm at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo. $10

Friday, Decemer 20, 9 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo. $20/$25

SUPPORT OUR SCENE THIS SEASON:

The Buffalo Hive

The Buffalo area non-profit journalism startup The Buffalo Hive is working to fill the gap left by the Buffalo News’ greatly diminished arts and culture coverage and reporting. The Hive has been buzzing since August of this year, and if you believe in independent arts journalism and value coverage of Buffalo culture, you might consider donating to support the Hive’s efforts this holiday season.

Music Is Art: Eighth Note Membership Circle

From Music is Art: “Your support allows MiA to continue to create opportunities throughout the year, build community, & keep our festival free for all! We invite you to explore the monthly & annual membership options below and decide which level is right for you!”

Heres where you can find the membership options.

Sportsmens Americana Music Foundation

Become a member to support SAMF’s mission to foster music education opportunities for underserved members of our community, while spreading the gospel of Americana music.

Become a member here or donate directly to the foundation.

JazzBuffalo

Support the Buffalo Jazz scene by contributing here.