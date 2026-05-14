Where the Bands Are: This Week in Live Music and Concert News
An icon is coming to Artpark; Buffalo Porchfest is this Saturday; a rich bounty of summer series and concert announcements; plus picks for this week and beyond. LFG!
Have a cool concert or interesting event you know about? Email all the info and links to jeffmiersmusic@gmail.com to be considered for inclusion in Where the Bands Are.)
Hey there, fellow music-lovers.
Well, here it comes. We’ll be in it before you know it.
This weekend is Buffalo Porchfest, which has by now become an unofficial kickoff for the summer concert season. Information on a slew of outdoor summer concert series’ dropped this week, as well. An unexpected cancellation of what seemed like it was going to be a cool show at Artpark has been balanced in the ‘good news’ column by the announcement that a Buffalo promoter with a proven track record is taking over a storied Niagara Falls venue that, it seems, hasn’t really been managed correctly in the past. And an intimate show from a living legend has been added to the garden of earthly delights that is our ever-expanding roster of summer concerts.
Not a bad week, on balance.
Read on!
ICYMI: The Avett Brothers and Mike Patton present: AVTT/PTTN show in Artpark on Tuesday, June 16 Has been CANCELLED.
If you purchased tickets and you have not seen your refund on your credit card statement, call the Artpark Box Office at 716-754-4375.
After Dark to rehab Rapids Theatre!
From After Dark Presents founder and Rec Room Buffalo co-owner Chris Ring via FB: “Exciting news to share! Dale, myself, and the whole After Dark Presents team are really excited for this opportunity and grateful for the support we’ve received so far. Rec Room isn’t going anywhere, this is just another exciting chapter for us. We’re looking forward to bringing live music and energy back to the historic Rapids Theatre and hopefully playing a small part in the continued revitalization of Main Street and downtown Niagara Falls.”
Buffalo Porchfest is this Saturday, May 16
Wow. The number of locations and plenitude of bands is truly impressive this year! Here is a PDF with times and locations. Link here to the interactive map.
10th Anniversary Thursday & Main lineup announced!
Thursdays, June 4 - July 30, 5-8 pm at Fountain Plaza in Downtown Buffalo, NY. FREE
June 4: Handsome Jack and The Burkharts
June 11: The Strictly Hip with Erin Hoyle
June 18: The Big Easy in Buffalo presents: The Soul Rebels with Honey Island Swamp Band
June 25: The Black Rock Beatles with The Shakermakers
July 9: Lazlo Hollyfeld with One Foot Up
July 16: Hollerado with Amateur Hockey Club
July 23: An evening with The Dave Matthews Tribute Band
July 30: Robert Randolph with Damone Jackson Outcome
Music Matters Summer Concert Series lineup revealed
Thursdays, June 12 - September 3, 7 pm-10 pm+ at Sully’s Harbor Bar & Grill, Erie Basin Marina, Downtown Buffalo, NY. $10. ** Plus, 4 special shows as noted. This year you can get your tickets for any or all shows in advance HERE> $10 Pre-sale includes voucher for a free Red Stripe Lager!
6/11 *NEW* Why Rush Matters Podcast Launch Party!
An Evening with Analog Kids: A Tribute to Rush
6/18 Stoneflower plays the music of David Bowie
6/25 Captain Trips plays the Grateful Dead
7/2 EUROPA! celebrates the Music of Santana
7/9 RELICS plays the music of Pink Floyd
7/16 Gavin Petrie Band and Tiger Chung Lee
7/22 SPECIAL WEDNESDAY SHOW: Talking Dead Heads on the USS Little Rock. $25
7/23 The Damone Jackson Outcome
7/24 SPECIAL FRIDAY SHOW: Talking Dead Heads at Sully’s Bar & Grill. $20
7/29 SPECIAL WEDNESDAY SHOW: Brownman Electryc Trio. FREE
7/30 Organ Fairchild
8/2 SPECIAL SUNDAY SHOW: Omega Men (Brownman with DJ Cutler). FREE
8/6 The Strictly Hip
8/13 The Garage Doors play the music of The Doors
8/20 REGGAE DANCE PARTY: Olmsted Dub System plays the Clash and Critt’s Juke Joint ft/BEÜ
8/27 Eberwine and the Little Mountain Band
9/3 The Black Rock Beatles
ICYMI - Dead on the Hilltop Concert Series lineup:
Various Saturdays at The Hilltop Inn & Grove, Alden, NY.
June 27: 4 pm - Waildogs, 6:30 pm - Jimmy D Band
July 11: 4 pm - Cold Shot Trio, 6:30 pm - Workingman’s Dead
August 1 DABFEST: 4 pm - Daze Ago, 6:30 pm - Dead Alliance Buffalo
September 12: 4pm - The Feast, 6:30pm - Little Mountain Band
FREE Blues Sundays
Sundays, May 24-August 30, 3-6 pm at The Hilltop Inn & Grove, Alden, NY. FREE
May 24 - The FEAST
May 31 - Rusty Fisher
June 7 - Jony James
June 14 - Nickel City Blues Band
June 21 - Son Henry
June 28 - Growlers Blues Band
July 5 - Rusty Fisher
July 12 - Nickel City Blues Band
July 19 - Speedy Parker
July 26 - The FEAST
August 2 - Jony James
August 9 - Nickel City Blues Band
August 16 - Speedy Parker
August 23 - Growlers Blues Band
August 30 - Cold Shot
Music in the Park 2026
Thursdays in June, 5-9:30 pm in Cazenovia Park, South Buffalo, NY. FREE
Hamburg Music Fest 2026
20+ Stages. 40+ Bands. 15+Venues.
Friday, May 29 and Saturday May 30, various spots in the Village of Hamburg, NY. $26.90/$37.25 for two-day pass
FRIDAY 5/29
4 pm - In My Life
5 pm - Kenny Parker Project
6 pm - Antler Pi[e
7 pm - Witty Tarbox
8:30 pm - Uncle Ben’s Remedy
FRIDAY 5/29 in Peace Park
5 - 9 pm - School of Rock
SATURDAY 5/30
12 noon - School of Rock
2 pm - Brass Machine
3 pm - Cami Clune & The Fringe
4 pm - Young Buffalo
5 pm - Rock Angel
6 pm - Ten Cent Howl
7 pm - PA Line
8:30 pm - The Strictly Hip
24th Annual Music is Art Festival confirmed and Call for artists!
Saturday, September 12, 11 am-11 pm at Terminal B and Buffalo’s Outer Harbor, Buffalo, NY. FREE. To participate in this year’s event, click here!
Food Truck Thursdays at Gateway Harbor concert music line-up
Thursdays, Jun 4 - September 17, 5-8 pm at Tonawanda Pavilion on Canal Street in Tonawanda, NY. FREE
New and Noteworthy
Roger Daltrey: A Great Night Out Tour
September 17, 7:30 pm at Artpark Mainstage Theater, Lewiston, NY. $46/$86 seats/VIP available. Presale tickets on sale now with (PW: GREATNIGHT). Public on sale starts Friday, May 15 at 10 am.
Frank Turner & the Sleeping Souls w/Emily Wolfe & Black Guy Fawkes
Wednesday, September 16, 7 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. Tickets on sale Friday, May 15.
LEGACY IN MOTION: Celebrating Miles Davis at 100
Jon Lehrer Dance Company with John Bacon and Star People
Friday, July 17, 7:30 pm at Artpark Mainstage Theater, Lewiston, NY. $28 seats/$38 table seating/$69 VIP table seating
The SoapGirls
Wednesday, June 17, 7 pm at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. $20
Barry Manilow (rescheduled)
Tuesday, June 30, 7 pm at KeyBank Center, Buffalo, NY. $38+
An Evening with Greensky Bluegrass
Wednesday, July 22, 7 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $42.93
Natalie MacMaster & Donnell Leahy
Saturday, November 7, 8 pm at Buffalo State Performing Arts Center, Buffalo, NY. $53.75 to $62.50.
Fetty Wap
Saturday, August 22, 8 pm at Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B. Tickets on sale Friday 5/15.
Death From Above 1979
Saturday, November 28, 7 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. Tickets on sale TBA.
The Mountain Goats
Monday, August 17, 7 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. Tickets on sale Tuesday, May 19.
FUNGKSHUI w/ Witty Tarbox
Saturday, June 6, 8 pm at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo, NY. $10/$15
SAOSIN w/Silent Planet, Like Moths To Flames, and Save Us
Saturday, November 28, 6 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $42.93
Punch Brothers
Sunday, November 15, 7:30 pm at the Center for the Arts Mainstage Theatre, University at Buffalo, Buffalo, NY. $40, $50, $60, and $90. Tickets on sale now.
Jet wsg/The Glorious Sons
Wednesday, September 23, 7 pm doors at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. $45.28
Simple Plan
Saturday, December 19, 8 pm at OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino, Niagara Falls, ONT, CA. $92+. Tickets on sale now.
Pavlo and Band
Friday, October 16, 8 pm at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. Tickets on sale now.
John Oates & the Good Road Band
Friday, September 25 & Saturday, September 26, 8 pm at the Bear’s Den, Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino, Niagara Falls, NY. $65/$75
Dead in the Water
Dead Alliance Buffalo 3-hour boat ride on the Erie Canal
Sunday, June 28 and Sunday, August 16, 3 pm sharp at 210 Market Street Boat Launch, Lockport, NY. $30
Classic Vinyl Live! with Jeff Miers: Miles Davis “On the Corner”
Monday, June 8, 7 pm at Sportmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $15
This week…
The Sheila Divine
Thursday, May 14, 7 pm doors at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. $25.71+
Chantal Kreviazuk
Thursday, May 14, 8 pm at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $35/$40
Jeremy Porter & The Tucos/Eric Weinholtz Trio
Thursday, May 14, 7 pm at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. $10
Mary Ramsey & Friends
Thursday, May 14, 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo, NY. $20/$25 stage area /$15/$20 bar area
Miller & The Other Sinners
Thursday, May 14, 6 pm at Sportmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $10
ABTrio
Thursday, May 14, 6 pm at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo, NY. $20 suggested donation or PWYC
Loop de Loop (Ween Tribute)
Friday, May 15, 9 pm at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo, NY. $10
GROSH Video Release Party
Friday, May 15, 8 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $12/$20
Scoulive
Paying tribute to John Scofield and Soulive
Friday, May 15, 10 pm at Jack Rabbit, Buffalo, NY. $
Scott Celani Band Tom Petty Tribute, Tequila Sunrise Honoring the Music of The Eagles & The Filter Kings ft/ Mark Krurnowski
Friday, May 15, 6 pm doors at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. $15
Willy Jacks wsg/Joe Bellanti
Greg Klyma, Jamie Sunshine, Matthew Blue, and sg/Joe Bellanti
Friday, May 15, 6 pm at Turning Bridge Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $10
John Bacon Quintet
Friday, May 15, 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo, NY. $19/$25 stage, $16/$20 bar
Evan Anstey & the Old Ways
Folk/indie blugrass
Friday, May 15, 6 pm at Duende at Silo City, Buffalo, NY.
Buffalo Porchfest
Saturday, May 16, all day on various porches, Elmwood Village, Buffalo, NY. FREE
Ian Liedke Trio Presents: A Tribute to Bill Evans
Saturday, May 16, 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo, NY. $15/$20 stage, $13/$18 bar
sousaphunk
Saturday, May 16, 8 pm at Molly Maguires, South Buffalo, NY. FREE
Gathered In Their Masses Fundraiser: Annual Black Sabbath Tribute night
Saturday, May 16, 8 pm doors at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo, NY. $10 (raising funds for Pawsitive for Heroes, pairing services dogs with Veterans)
PastMasters
Saturday, May 16, 3 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $10
Fluff Dead
Saturday, May 16, 8 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $10
Johnny Hart and The Mess w/ Buffalo Dead All Stars
Saturday, May 16, 8 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $15/$20
Michah Schnabel and Vanessa Jean Speckman wsgs/ Roger Bryan, and Photosound
Saturday, May 16, 7 pm doors at the Lounge at Revolution Gallery, Buffalo, NY. $10
Thurman Brothers
Saturday, May 16, 9 pm at Foley’s, Niagara Falls, NY.
Porchfest After-Party w/Pocketship
Saturday, May 16, 9 pm at Jack Rabbit, Buffalo, NY. $5
Emmet Cohen Presents Miles & Coltrane at 100
Sunday, May 17, 3 pm in The Mary Seaton Room at Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY. SOLD OUT
Erin Hoyle & Steve Padin
Sunday, May 17, 5:30 pm doors at The CAZ, South Buffalo, NY. $10-$15
Borderland Band Camp 2026 Fundraiser ft/Oishi, 10 Seconds to Midnight, and The Borderland Band Camp Alumni
Sunday, May 17, 3 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $20 / Kids under 18 FREE
ALL event ticket profits go straight to the SAMF music education programming scholarship fund. Sponsored by SAMF (Sportsmens Americana Music Foundation), Buffalo Music Club, and Borderland Arts + Music Festival.
Off Script Sunday with Jeff Miers: RQ
A quartet led by guitarist Dominic Rodriguez, featuring keyboardist Josh Privett, bassist Eric Aqualina and drummer Matt Reesor
Sunday, May 17, 4 pm at Penny Lane, Clarence, NY. $10
Linus and Lucy in the Sky With Diamonds
Performing music of the Beatles in the style of Vince Guaraldi Trio
Sunday, May 17, 1-4 pm at Jack Rabbit, Buffalo, NY. Make reservations.
The Eagle Rock Gospel Singers w/ Part Time Genius & PA Line
Sunday, May 17, 6 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $15-$20
An Evening with Andrew Duhon
Tuesday, May 19, 8 pm at The 9th Ward in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $30/$35
Joe Baudo Jazz Quintet
Wednesday, May 20, NOON at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. FREE
Mama’s Broke
Wednesday, May 20, 7 pm doors at The 9th Ward in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $20/$25
Coming Up…
River Glen
Trever Stribing, Sara Elizabeth, and Jade Marciniak
Thursday, May 21, 7 pm doors at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo, NY. $15
Thank You Scientist
Thursday, May 21, 7 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $22/$25
Bruce Wojick & Jamie Holka
Thursday, May 21, 8 pm at Foley’s, Niagara Falls, NY.
The Kensingtons
Friday, May 22, 6 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $10
97 Rock Friday Bike Night Season Opener: Allykat
Friday, May 22, 6 pm at The Hilltop Inn & Grove, Alden, NY.
Digba Ogunbiyi Quartet Album Release
Friday, May 22, 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo, NY. $18 stage/$15 bar
Public Water Supply w/The Snake Oil Serenaders
Saturday, May 23, 8 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $10
Wilcox Mansion, Landfill Hearts & Anxious Cricket
Saturday, May 23, 8 pm at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. $10
The Thurman Brothers Band- The Music Of The Allman Brothers
Saturday, May 23, 5:30 pm doors at The CAZ, South Buffalo, NY. $20-$25
Grateful Brunch - OG Edition
Former members of Sonic Garden, Workingman's Dead, Wild Nights and The Maniacs
Sunday, May 24, 1-4 pm at Jack Rabbit, Buffalo, NY. Make reservations here.
Anybody Out There (Pink Floyd Tribute)
Sunday, May 24, 2 pm doors, 4 pm show at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $25
Masti World Music Ensemble
Sunday, May 24, 4-6 pm at Duende at Silo City, Buffalo, NY.
CFNY: The Spirit of Radio documentary screening with Q&A and video road show
Friday, May 29, 7 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $25+
CAKE
Friday, May 29, 7 pm gates at Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B, Buffalo, NY. $63+
CODA celebrates Led Zeppelin
Saturday, May 30, 8 pm at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. $12
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