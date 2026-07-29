Where the Bands Are: This Week in Live Music and Concert News
Celebrating the 'Days Between,' new concert announcements and tons of show listings
(REMINDER: these listings are curated and definitely not intended to list ALL the live music out there! If you have a cool concert or interesting event, email info and links to jeffmiersmusic@gmail.com to be considered for inclusion in Where the Bands Are. Thanks!)
Looking for all the summer series listings? Summer Music Series Concert Guide is HERE>
Buffalo Irish Festival 2026
Saturday, August 1, 11 am-10 pm and Sunday, August 2, 11:30 am-6 pm at Buffalo River Vest Park, Old First Ward, Buffalo, NY. $10/Kids under 16 Free. Get the full schedule here.
Headliners: The Prodigals, The Fenians, The Steel City Rovers, and Kilrush
Local Main Stage: Almost Seamus, Crikwater, McCarthyizm, Yellowjack
Cultural Pavilion: The Irish Tweeds, Kody & Herron, Schaeffer & Bagwell, Erie County Pipes & Drums
Days Between Celebrations:
Between Jerry Garcia’s Birthday (August 1) - Passing (August 9)
The Days Between: Concert Series
Saturday, August 1 - Sunday, August 9, Lincoln Hill Farms, Canandaigua, NY. Get Tickets here. Concert Series Pass still available (excludes MATISYAHU and OTEIL & FRIENDS) $40 +fees
Dead on the Hilltop DABFest: Dead Alliance Buffalo wsg/ Daze Ago
Saturday, August 1, 4 pm Daze Ago, 6:30 pm DAB (2 sets) at The Hilltop Inn & Grove, Alden, NY. $
The Garcia Project
Tuesday, August 4, 8 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $25/$30
DEADGRASS
A Jamgrass Adventure Through the Music of Jerry Garcia
Thursday, August 6, 7 pm at The CAZ, South Buffalo, NY. $20
Junior Jerry Jam: Teddy Bear Picnic ft/JGB (Just Good Business)
Saturday, August 8, 12-3 pm at Larkin Square, Buffalo, NY. FREE
Days Between Grateful Brunch: Buffalo Dead All Stars
Sunday, August 9, 1-4 pm at Jack Rabbit, Buffalo, NY. Make Reservations here.
ICYMI: A Decade At DB’s Documentary
Per YouTube description: “Dukes Bohemian Grove Bar stood as a staple of Allen Town in Buffalo New York for a decade…It was a juggernaut, the last of its kind, an iconic spot and party, that might have gone on forever...until March 15, 2020. The day COVID shut it down. It never received the send-off it deserved, until now in a Decade at DB's.”
New and Noteworthy
Rock For The Cure: Matt Schofield, The Kensingtons, The Trash Pandas, Kurts Back and Flashback
Saturday, August 15, 3 pm gate at Sportsmens Park, Buffalo, NY. $25/$30
Agnostic Front wsgs/Béton Armé & Restraining Order
Wed Oct 14 2026, 7 pm at Rec Room, Buffalo, NY. Tickets on sale July 31 at 10 am.
SAMFest 2026: Lilly Hiatt, Twang Gang, Leroy Townes & more
Partial proceeds support Sportsmens Americana Music Foundation (SAMF).
Sunday, August 2, 1 pm gates, 2 pm showtime at Sportsmens Park, Buffalo, NY. $20
RELICS plays the music of Pink Floyd on the U.S.S. Littlerock
Friday, August 14, 7-10 pm on the USS Little Rock, Naval Park, Buffalo, NY. $15. Get Tickets here.
The Talking Dead Heads: 2 Night Run!
Friday, November 20 & Saturday, November 21, 8 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $20/$33.70 2-night pass
Spacehog
Saturday, October 3, 7 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $37.87
Marshall Crenshaw Band
Wednesday, October 28, 5pm doors at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $40
Don Was & The Pan-Detroit Ensemble
Sunday, October 11, 7 pm doors at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. Tickets on sale now.
Big Shrimp
Saturday, October 24, 7pm doors at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. $15
Octave Cat (ft/members of Dopapod and Lotus) w/ Future Joy
Saturday, September 26, 8 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $20
Vanilla Fudge
Friday, September 11, 6:30 pm doors at The CAZ, South Buffalo, NY. $55-$75
Michael Franti Trio
Tuesday, October 6, 8 pm at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. Tickets on sale.
Daily Bread wsgs/Steller, Motifv
Wednesday, December 9, 8 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $45.46/$112.29 VIP
Elvis Costello & The Imposters w/Charlie Sexton
Saturday, September 12, 8 pm at OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino, Niagara Falls, Ont., CA. Still tickets available: $85+
The Residents - Eskimo Live
Thursday, October 8, 8 pm at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. $
This week…
Push Th’ Lil’ Daisies
WEEN Tribute featuring Guitarist Ryan McDonough, Bassist Tony Petrocelli , Drummer Matt Felski, Keyboardist Scott Molloy, and Guitarist Jason Staniszewski
Wednesday, July 29, 8 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $15
Special FREE show - Music Matters Summer Concert Series: Brownman Electryc Trio
2x National Jazz Award winners for “electric jazz group of the year”
Wednesday, July 29, 7 pm at Sullys Harbor Bar & Grill, Buffalo, NY. FREE
Gateway Harbor Wednesday Concert Series: Nerds Gone Wild w/XOXO Pop Band
Wednesday, July 29, 5 pm gates open at Tonawanda Gateway Harbor, North Tonawanda, NY. FREE
Music Matters Summer Concert: Organ Fairchild w/opener Aaron Ziolkowski
Thursday, July 30, 7 pm at Sully’s Harbor Bar & Grill, Buffalo, NY. $10
Rock the Boat: Critt’s Juke Joint, BEÜ and Mike Cutler
Thursday, July 30, 6-8 pm on Buffalo Harbor Cruises, Erie Basin Marina, Buffalo, NY. $41
Pine Fever, Bloodshot Bill, & The Irving Klaws
Thursday, July 30, 8 pm doors at Nietsches, Buffalo, NY. $10
Thursday & Main: Robert Randolph wsg/The Damone Jackson Outcome
Thursday, July 30, 5-8 pm at Fountain Plaza, Downtown Buffalo, NY. FREE
Investigative Post Annual Benefit Concert: Tom Toles and Junkman’s Choir
Thursday, July 30, 5 pm doors at Sportmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $25
The 12th annual Anita West Birthday Bash: Dave Viterna Group
Thursday, July 30, Music and Buffet starts at 6:30 pm at the Solé Sand Bar stage at Woodlawn Beach Club, Blasdell, NY. $35
Brownman Electryc Trio
Thursday, July 30, 7 pm at Revolver Records Elmwood, Buffalo, NY. $20 adults, $15 students / arts workers
Generational Vibrations 2 ft/Curtis Lovell, Lindsay Niccs and Danielle Alexis
Friday, July 31, 7-9 pm at Wilkeson Pointe, Buffalo, NY. FREE
Pocketship
Friday, July 31, 7 pm on the Kenan Center front lawn, Lockport, NY. FREE
Queen City – Tribute to Queen
Friday, July 31, 6 pm on Ellicott Street near Tappo, Buffalo, NY. $10
TJ ZIndle & The Sure Things w/Doc Z & The Boys
Friday, July 31, 9 pm at Sportmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $10
Waildogs
Friday, July 31, 8 pm at Penny Lane, Buffalo, NY. $5
C.O. Jones 30th Anniversary
Friday, July 31, 10 pm at Jack Rabbit, Buffalo, NY. $
The Tradesmen w/ The Coughlin Trio
Friday, July 31, 6:30 pm doors at The CAZ, South Buffalo, NY. $15
The Floyd Concept
Saturday, August 1, 6 pm at Academy Park, Lewiston, NY. $10 VIP/Free GA
Broken World: A Mental Health Music Festival
All proceeds go to a local suicide prevention charity, The Devin Waring Foundation.
Saturday, August 1, 11 am doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $15 adv /$60 VIP
Buffalo Infringement Festival: Cat Sinclair presents Wet and Filthy Burlesque: The John Waters Edition
Glorian, The Mookies, Hooked on Casiophonics, Erica the Ice Dragon, Spud, Cat McCarthy, Little Cake, Sugar Tush, Disco Nap, plus Art, Poetry and more TBA
Saturday, August 1, 7 pm doors/show at Mohawk Place, Buffalo, NY. $10
Dead on the Hilltop DABFest: Dead Alliance Buffalo wsg/ Daze Ago
Saturday, August 1, 3 pm gates at The Hilltop Inn & Grove, Alden, NY. $
The Smiths Etc, Disintegration, and The Killing Moon
Saturday, August 1, 6 pm in Sportsmens Park, Buffalo, NY. $28.50
Rust Belt Rampage II ft/ Exham Priory, Greywash, Vertigo Child, Kendall Cage, Creating A Sinner, March Lions, & Eye Opener
Saturday, August 1, 5 pm in Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $20
SAMFest 2026: Lilly Hiatt, Twang Gang & More
Partial proceeds support Sportsmens Americana Music Foundation.
Sunday, August 2, 1 pm gates, 2 pm showtime at Sportsmens Park, Buffalo, NY. $20
Music Matters Summer Concert: Omega Men
A DJ+HORN collision featuring Brownman - electric trumpet & DJ Cutler - turntables.
Sunday, August 2, 3 pm at Sully’s Harbor Bar & Grill, Buffalo, NY. FREE
Flowjam: Olmsted Dub System
Monday, August 3, 7 pm at Hoyt Lake, Delaware Park, Buffalo, NY. FREE
Songbirds: A Tribute to Fleetwood Mac
Tuesday, August 4, 7-9 pm at Bidwell Parkway (at Elmwood), Buffalo, NY. FREE
Holy Roller
Tuesday, August 4, 8 pm at The 9th Ward in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $15/$20
Amherst Symphony Orchestra
Tuesday, August 4, 6:30 pm at Island Park, Williamsville, NY. FREE
The Garcia Project
Tuesday, August 4, 8 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $25/$30
Tori Amos: In Times Of Dragons
Tuesday, August 4, 6:30 pm at Artpark Mainstage Theater, Lewiston, NY. $76
Noah Richardson wsgs/VOYAGR & Hywater
Wednesday, August 5, 7:30 pm at Rec Room, Buffalo, NY. $20.86
Coming Up…
Guabaza: The Next Wave
Thursday, August 6, 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo, NY. Stage area $25, Bar area $20
Govt. Mule w/JJ Grey & Mofro
Thursday, August 6, 6:30 pm at Artpark Amphitheater, Lewiston, NY. $32.50/$56/$61
DEADGRASS
A Jamgrass Adventure Through the Music of Jerry Garcia
Thursday, August 6, 7 pm at The CAZ, South Buffalo, NY. $20
Music Matters Concert Series: The Strictly Hip
Thursday, August 6, 7 pm at Sully’s Harbor Bar & Grill, Buffalo, NY. $10
GROSH
Thursday, August 6, 6-8 pm in the State Street Park Pavilion, Medina, NY.
BEÜ Cruise
Thursday, August 6, 6-8 pm on Buffalo Harbor Cruises, Erie Basin Marina, Buffalo, NY. $41
Dizgo w/ Pocketship
Friday, August 7, 8 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $15
Slip Madigan
Friday, August 7, 9 pm at Jack Rabbit, Buffalo, NY. $
Junior Jerry Jam: Teddy Bear Picnic ft/JGB (Just Good Business)
Saturday, August 8, 12-3 pm at Larkin Square, Buffalo, NY. FREE
Buffalo Dead All Stars at the Transit Drive-In
Saturday, August 8, 6 pm gates, 7 pm show at Transit Drive-In, Lockport, NY. $15
BoDeans: 40 Years of Love & Hope & Sex & Dreams…and Good Things
Saturday, August 8, 8 pm at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $40/$50
Walter Kemp 3: Modern Jazz & a Cuban Cookout
Featuring a special menu with slow roast pork, white rice, Cuban black beans, roast pork sandwich and a full beverage menu.
Saturday, August 8, 6 pm doors at PAUSA art house, Buffalo, NY. $17 show only/$30.50+ incl. meal selection. Tickets here.
Get The Led Out
Sunday, August 9, 7 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $30
Johnny Manchild and The Poor Bastards
Sunday, August 9, 7 pm at Rec Room, Buffalo, NY. $20.86
Lovin’ LaSalle Music Festival
Frank Grizanti Band, Major Dudes, 90 West, Boogie Monsters, High Horse, with Billy Hickey, Mickey Kal, and Bob Lee
Sunday, August 9, 7 pm doors at the American Legion, Niagara Falls, NY. $10 Admission w/donation of new personal hygiene item or school supplies
Howard Jones, Wang Chung, The English Beat & Modern English
Wednesday, August 12, 7 pm at Artpark Amphitheater, Lewiston, NY. $32.50/$66
Buffalo Dead All Stars
Wednesday, August 12, 7 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $10
Daniel Donato’s Cosmic Country
Thursday, August 13, 7 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $27.50
Violent Femmes w/54-40
Friday, August 14, 6:30 pm at Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B, Buffalo, NY. $75+
Minka
Saturday, August 15, 8 pm doors at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo, NY. $15/$20
Arkells wsg/The Maine
Saturday, August 15, 7 pm at Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B, Buffalo, NY. $75+
Dead In The Water II 2026
Todd Eberwine will be joining Dead Alliance Buffalo on guitar for this 3 hour tour.
Sunday August 16, 3 pm with Lockport Locks & Erie Canal Cruises, Boat Launch on 210 Market St., Lockport, NY. Tickets are for sale at Terrapin Station Buffalo or from the band.
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