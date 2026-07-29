The Smiths Etc, Disintegration, and The Killing Moon perform Saturday, August 1 in Sportsmens Park. Illustration by Ben Dunkle

(REMINDER: these listings are curated and definitely not intended to list ALL the live music out there! If you have a cool concert or interesting event, email info and links to jeffmiersmusic@gmail.com to be considered for inclusion in Where the Bands Are. Thanks!)

Looking for all the summer series listings? Summer Music Series Concert Guide is HERE>

Saturday, August 1, 11 am-10 pm and Sunday, August 2, 11:30 am-6 pm at Buffalo River Vest Park, Old First Ward, Buffalo, NY. $10/Kids under 16 Free. Get the full schedule here.

Headliners: The Prodigals, The Fenians, The Steel City Rovers, and Kilrush

Local Main Stage: Almost Seamus, Crikwater, McCarthyizm, Yellowjack

Cultural Pavilion: The Irish Tweeds, Kody & Herron, Schaeffer & Bagwell, Erie County Pipes & Drums

Days Between Celebrations:

Between Jerry Garcia’s Birthday (August 1) - Passing (August 9)

Saturday, August 1 - Sunday, August 9, Lincoln Hill Farms, Canandaigua, NY. Get Tickets here. Concert Series Pass still available (excludes MATISYAHU and OTEIL & FRIENDS) $40 +fees

Saturday, August 1, 4 pm Daze Ago, 6:30 pm DAB (2 sets) at The Hilltop Inn & Grove, Alden, NY. $

Tuesday, August 4, 8 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $25/$30

A Jamgrass Adventure Through the Music of Jerry Garcia

Thursday, August 6, 7 pm at The CAZ, South Buffalo, NY. $20

Saturday, August 8, 12-3 pm at Larkin Square, Buffalo, NY. FREE

Days Between Grateful Brunch: Buffalo Dead All Stars

Sunday, August 9, 1-4 pm at Jack Rabbit, Buffalo, NY. Make Reservations here.

ICYMI: A Decade At DB’s Documentary

Per YouTube description: “Dukes Bohemian Grove Bar stood as a staple of Allen Town in Buffalo New York for a decade…It was a juggernaut, the last of its kind, an iconic spot and party, that might have gone on forever...until March 15, 2020. The day COVID shut it down. It never received the send-off it deserved, until now in a Decade at DB's.”

New and Noteworthy

Saturday, August 15, 3 pm gate at Sportsmens Park, Buffalo, NY. $25/$30

Wed Oct 14 2026, 7 pm at Rec Room, Buffalo, NY. Tickets on sale July 31 at 10 am.

Partial proceeds support Sportsmens Americana Music Foundation (SAMF).

Sunday, August 2, 1 pm gates, 2 pm showtime at Sportsmens Park, Buffalo, NY. $20

Friday, August 14, 7-10 pm on the USS Little Rock, Naval Park, Buffalo, NY. $15. Get Tickets here.

Friday, November 20 & Saturday, November 21, 8 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $20/$33.70 2-night pass

Saturday, October 3, 7 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $37.87

Wednesday, October 28, 5pm doors at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $40

Sunday, October 11, 7 pm doors at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. Tickets on sale now.

Saturday, October 24, 7pm doors at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. $15

Saturday, September 26, 8 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $20

Friday, September 11, 6:30 pm doors at The CAZ, South Buffalo, NY. $55-$75

Tuesday, October 6, 8 pm at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. Tickets on sale.

Wednesday, December 9, 8 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $45.46/$112.29 VIP

Saturday, September 12, 8 pm at OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino, Niagara Falls, Ont., CA. Still tickets available: $85+

Thursday, October 8, 8 pm at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. $

This week…

WEEN Tribute featuring Guitarist Ryan McDonough, Bassist Tony Petrocelli , Drummer Matt Felski, Keyboardist Scott Molloy, and Guitarist Jason Staniszewski

Wednesday, July 29, 8 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $15

2x National Jazz Award winners for “electric jazz group of the year”

Wednesday, July 29, 7 pm at Sullys Harbor Bar & Grill, Buffalo, NY. FREE

Wednesday, July 29, 5 pm gates open at Tonawanda Gateway Harbor, North Tonawanda, NY. FREE

Thursday, July 30, 7 pm at Sully’s Harbor Bar & Grill, Buffalo, NY. $10

Thursday, July 30, 6-8 pm on Buffalo Harbor Cruises, Erie Basin Marina, Buffalo, NY. $41

Thursday, July 30, 8 pm doors at Nietsches, Buffalo, NY. $10

Thursday & Main: Robert Randolph wsg/The Damone Jackson Outcome

Thursday, July 30, 5-8 pm at Fountain Plaza, Downtown Buffalo, NY. FREE

Thursday, July 30, 5 pm doors at Sportmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $25

Thursday, July 30, Music and Buffet starts at 6:30 pm at the Solé Sand Bar stage at Woodlawn Beach Club, Blasdell, NY. $35

Thursday, July 30, 7 pm at Revolver Records Elmwood, Buffalo, NY. $20 adults, $15 students / arts workers

Friday, July 31, 7-9 pm at Wilkeson Pointe, Buffalo, NY. FREE

Friday, July 31, 7 pm on the Kenan Center front lawn, Lockport, NY. FREE

Friday, July 31, 6 pm on Ellicott Street near Tappo, Buffalo, NY. $10

TJ ZIndle & The Sure Things w/Doc Z & The Boys

Friday, July 31, 9 pm at Sportmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $10

Friday, July 31, 8 pm at Penny Lane, Buffalo, NY. $5

Friday, July 31, 10 pm at Jack Rabbit, Buffalo, NY. $

Friday, July 31, 6:30 pm doors at The CAZ, South Buffalo, NY. $15

Saturday, August 1, 6 pm at Academy Park, Lewiston, NY. $10 VIP/Free GA

All proceeds go to a local suicide prevention charity, The Devin Waring Foundation.

Saturday, August 1, 11 am doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $15 adv /$60 VIP

Glorian, The Mookies, Hooked on Casiophonics, Erica the Ice Dragon, Spud, Cat McCarthy, Little Cake, Sugar Tush, Disco Nap, plus Art, Poetry and more TBA

Saturday, August 1, 7 pm doors/show at Mohawk Place, Buffalo, NY. $10

Saturday, August 1, 3 pm gates at The Hilltop Inn & Grove, Alden, NY. $

Saturday, August 1, 6 pm in Sportsmens Park, Buffalo, NY. $28.50

Saturday, August 1, 5 pm in Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $20

Partial proceeds support Sportsmens Americana Music Foundation.

Sunday, August 2, 1 pm gates, 2 pm showtime at Sportsmens Park, Buffalo, NY. $20

A DJ+HORN collision featuring Brownman - electric trumpet & DJ Cutler - turntables.

Sunday, August 2, 3 pm at Sully’s Harbor Bar & Grill, Buffalo, NY. FREE

Flowjam: Olmsted Dub System

Monday, August 3, 7 pm at Hoyt Lake, Delaware Park, Buffalo, NY. FREE

Songbirds: A Tribute to Fleetwood Mac

Tuesday, August 4, 7-9 pm at Bidwell Parkway (at Elmwood), Buffalo, NY. FREE

Tuesday, August 4, 8 pm at The 9th Ward in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $15/$20

Tuesday, August 4, 6:30 pm at Island Park, Williamsville, NY. FREE

Tuesday, August 4, 8 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $25/$30

Tuesday, August 4, 6:30 pm at Artpark Mainstage Theater, Lewiston, NY. $76

Wednesday, August 5, 7:30 pm at Rec Room, Buffalo, NY. $20.86

Coming Up…

Thursday, August 6, 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo, NY. Stage area $25, Bar area $20

Thursday, August 6, 6:30 pm at Artpark Amphitheater, Lewiston, NY. $32.50/$56/$61

A Jamgrass Adventure Through the Music of Jerry Garcia

Thursday, August 6, 7 pm at The CAZ, South Buffalo, NY. $20

Music Matters Concert Series: The Strictly Hip

Thursday, August 6, 7 pm at Sully’s Harbor Bar & Grill, Buffalo, NY. $10

GROSH

Thursday, August 6, 6-8 pm in the State Street Park Pavilion, Medina, NY.

Thursday, August 6, 6-8 pm on Buffalo Harbor Cruises, Erie Basin Marina, Buffalo, NY. $41

Friday, August 7, 8 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $15

Slip Madigan

Friday, August 7, 9 pm at Jack Rabbit, Buffalo, NY. $

Saturday, August 8, 12-3 pm at Larkin Square, Buffalo, NY. FREE

Buffalo Dead All Stars at the Transit Drive-In

Saturday, August 8, 6 pm gates, 7 pm show at Transit Drive-In, Lockport, NY. $15

Saturday, August 8, 8 pm at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $40/$50

Featuring a special menu with slow roast pork, white rice, Cuban black beans, roast pork sandwich and a full beverage menu.

Saturday, August 8, 6 pm doors at PAUSA art house, Buffalo, NY. $17 show only/$30.50+ incl. meal selection. Tickets here.

Sunday, August 9, 7 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $30

Sunday, August 9, 7 pm at Rec Room, Buffalo, NY. $20.86

Frank Grizanti Band, Major Dudes, 90 West, Boogie Monsters, High Horse, with Billy Hickey, Mickey Kal, and Bob Lee

Sunday, August 9, 7 pm doors at the American Legion, Niagara Falls, NY. $10 Admission w/donation of new personal hygiene item or school supplies

Wednesday, August 12, 7 pm at Artpark Amphitheater, Lewiston, NY. $32.50/$66

Buffalo Dead All Stars

Wednesday, August 12, 7 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $10

Thursday, August 13, 7 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $27.50

Friday, August 14, 6:30 pm at Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B, Buffalo, NY. $75+

Saturday, August 15, 8 pm doors at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo, NY. $15/$20

Saturday, August 15, 7 pm at Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B, Buffalo, NY. $75+

Todd Eberwine will be joining Dead Alliance Buffalo on guitar for this 3 hour tour.

Sunday August 16, 3 pm with Lockport Locks & Erie Canal Cruises, Boat Launch on 210 Market St., Lockport, NY. Tickets are for sale at Terrapin Station Buffalo or from the band.