Where the Bands Are: This Week in Live Music and Concert News
A Beatle is coming to town, a killer jazz fest in downtown Buffalo, and a full list of recommended gigs for this week!
Witht he recent news that the much-loved Jazz at the Richardson Complex is not going to happen as planned, some extra attention should be paid to the 21st edition of the Queen City Jazz Fesival, which is taking place on Saturday, July 26 ,in Lafayette Square.
Presented by the Historic Colored Musicians Club & Museum, the QC Jazz Fest has been offering an unfailingly compelling blend of regional, national and international jazz and jazz-based artists for more than two decades, and this year’s lineup - see full details below - is no exception to that enduring rule.
Everyone on the bill is well worth your time and attention, but I’ll plant my flag here for the saxophonist Brent Birkhead, who will be headlining this year’s celebration with the band that bears his surname.
You might know of Birkhead from his work with pianist and composer Walter Kemp III - and I hope you do - but note that that the prodigiously talented Birkhead has also lent his singular saxophone voice to performances by the likes of Lauryn Hill, SWV, Nas, and George Duke. His own work as a bandleader has earned him the praise of, among many others, The New York Times, which claimed him as “one of the most riveting young improvisers in New York,” after he moved there following an impressive tenure in his hometown of Washington, DC.
Check out the full lineup for the 21st Queen City Jazz Festival below. I’ll see you all there…
New And Noteworthy:
Paul McCartney: Got Back
Friday, November 18, 8 pm at Key Bank Center, Buffalo. $$$ (Register here for presale.) Presale tickets on sale now - public on sale Friday, July 18.
Funtime Presents
The Great Train Robbery
Friday, December 26, 7 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. $37.25. Tickets on sale now.
Organ Fairchild
Saturday, October 25, 7 pm doors at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $15/$20
The Historic Colored Musicians Club & Jazz Museum presents
21st Queen City Jazz Festival
Saturday, July 26, 1 - 9 pm at Lafayette Square, Buffalo. FREE
The Planet Smashers w/ Working Class Stiffs & Some Ska Band
Wednesday, September 24, 7 pm doors at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo. $23.39
Funtime Presents
Finger Eleven (F11) w/ Alien Ant Farm and BRKN
Thursday, September 25, 6 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. Tickets on sale Friday, 7/18.
The Talking Dead Heads
Friday, November 21 and Saturday, November 22, 8 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $20 single night /$30 2-day pass
After Dark Presents
Belmont wsgs/Avoid & Super Sometimes
Sunday, December 7, 6 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. Tickets on sale Friday, 7/17.
SPECIAL: Music Matters Summer Concert Series: Giant Panda Guerilla Dub Squad
Friday, August 1, 7 pm at Sully’s Harbor Bar & Grill at Harbor Walk, Downtown Buffalo. $15.
Funtime presents
The Sword w/Rickshaw Billie’s Burger Patrol & Moon Destroy
Friday, October 17, 7 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. $36.25. Tickets on sale now.
Herbie Hancock
November 2, 7 pm at UB Center for the Arts Mainstage Theatre, Buffalo. $49, $79, $99, $134
Buffalo State Performing Arts Center Great Performer Series Fall 2025:
All shows at 8 pm at the Buffalo State Performing Arts Center, Buffalo, NY. $45/$40
Gaelic Storm Friday, September 5
Lee Ritenour Friday, October 10
Cherry Poppin' Daddies Friday, October 17
Natalie MacMaster & Donnell Leahy Saturday, November 7
Los Straitjackets
Sunday, October 26, 5 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo. $30
After Dark presents
Guerilla Toss wsg/ Maya Ongaku
Tuesday, September 16, 7 pm doors at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo. $15/$18
DSP Shows presents
Kathleen Edwards
Tuesday, October 14, 7pm doors at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo. $30/$35.
Spiritbox wsgs/Periphery and Honey Revenge
Saturday, November 29, 6 pm doors, at Buffalo RiverWorks, Buffalo, NY. Tickets $78+.
Vision Video w/ Panic Priest
Thursday, September 4, 7 pm at The 9th Ward in Babeville, Buffalo. $20/$25.
Hibou w/Johnny & the Man Kids and Ian McCuen
Monday, September 15, 8 pm doors at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo. $10/$15.
The Arcadian Wild wsg/Common Man
Thursday, November 13, 7pm doors at The 9th Ward in Babeville, Buffalo. $22/$25.
Big Bad Voodoo Daddy's Wild & Swingin' Holiday Party
Tuesday December 16, 7:30 pm at West Herr Riviera Theatre, North Tonawanda, NY. $56.90
Grateful Shred
Tuesday, October 28, 7 pm at Electric City, Buffalo. $36.01-71.55
The Motet w/ Michael Wilbur
Tuesday, November 4, 8 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $27/$30
This week…
Live at Larkin: 716 Day Salute to Rick James & B-Lo Funk w/Critt & Universal Phunk
Wednesday, July 16, 5 pm at Larkin Square in Larkinville, Buffalo. FREE
7/16 Show w/Chirp, Tsavo Highway, and Loaded & Gorgeous
Wednesday, July 16, 6:30 pm doors at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo. $7.16
Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra
Wednesday, July 16, 7 pm at Front Park, Buffalo. FREE
Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue w/JJ Grey & Mofro and Dumpstaphunk
Thursday, July 17, 6 pm at Artpark Amphitheater, Lewiston, NY. $26/45.50/55.50
Music Matters Summer Concert Series: Little Mountain Band plays The Band and Little Feat
Thursday, July 17, 7 pm at Sully’s Harbor Bar & Grill at Harbor Walk, Downtown Buffalo. $10. Get tickets here!
Jim Lauderdale w/Bill Smith
Thursday, July 17, 7 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo. $25
Marc Lingle w/members of Hot Club of Buffalo
Thursday, July 17, 8 pm at The Lounge at Revolution Gallery, Buffalo. FREE
Yaadcore
Thursday, July 17, 8 pm at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo, NY. $15/$20.
Thursday & Main: Grosh wsg/Diyené
Thursday, July 17, 5-8 pm at Fountain Plaza, Downtown Buffalo, NY. FREE
Hippies & Cowboys
Friday, July 18, 10 pm at Jack Rabbit, Buffalo, NY.
Dark Star Orchestra
Friday, July 18, 7 pm at Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B, Buffalo. $58-$114
Party on the Portico: the Funkensteins ft/ nico zarcone
Friday, July 18, 6 - 9 pm on the back porch of The Buffalo History Museum, Buffalo. Presale: $20/$10 members. Day of: $25/$15 members.
Uncle Ben’s Remedy, TJ Zindle & The Sure Things, Kevin Sampson & The Night Shift
Friday, July 18, 8 pm at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo. $10
Rabbit Jaw
Friday, July 18, 6-9 pm on the patio at The Lounge at Revolution Gallery, Buffalo. FREE
The Skiffle Minstrels
Friday, July 18, 8 pm at Penny Lane, Clarence, NY. $5
Saturday Sessions: Jenuine Cello
Saturday, July 19, 4-7 pm at Flying Bison Brewing Company, Buffalo. FREE
Scarlet Begonias w/ Beü
Saturday, July 19, 4 pm at The Hilltop Inn and Grove, Alden, NY. $20/Kids FREE
Grace Potter and JohnnySwim
Saturday, July 19, 7 pm at Artpark Ampitheater, Lewiston, NY. $28-$56.
Young the Giant
Saturday, July 19, 8 pm at Seneca Niagara Event Center, Niagara Falls, NY. $$55, $75, $95, $125
Kim Mitchell
Saturday, July 19, 7:30 pm at West Herr Riviera Theatre, North Tonawanda, NY. $59
2nd Annual Orchard Park Jazz Festival: George Caldwell Septet ft/Sophie Meinel performing the music of Stevie Wonder, Mark Filsinger Quintet ft/Dave Schiavone, Guabaza, and Nolan Vitko Big Band
Saturday, July 19, 4 - 9 pm at Quaker Arts Pavilion, Orchard Park, NY. FREE
Boomerang!
Saturday, July 19, 8 pm at Penny Lane, Clarence, NY. $5
Native-Connection.org presents
Rhythmn & Roots: the Legendary Wailers ft/ Junior Marvin, Organ Fairchild, Tony Duncan, Neville Francis & the Riddim Posse, Tonemah, Jacob Rickard, Eat Off Art, Ashley MacDonald, Slyboots
Saturday, July 19, 2 - 11 pm at Academy Park, Lewiston NY. FREE GA/VIP tickets for front of stage.
YYNOT - Rush Tribute
Saturday, July 19, 8 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $20/$25
Passed Out w/Aircraft
Saturday, July 19, 7 pm doorsat The Lounge at Revolution Gallery, Buffalo. $10
BPO Irish Legacies Concert at AKG
JoAnn Falletta leads a chamber ensemble of BPO musicians in Irish Legacies, a unique multimedia concert collaboratively presented by the BPO, Buffalo AKG Art Museum, and the University at Buffalo Libraries
Saturday, July 19, 3 pm at at the AKG’s Lipsey Auditorium, Buffalo AKG Art Museum, Buffalo, NY. FREE with ticket reservation.
Walter Kemp 3 & Co.
Saturday, July 19, 8 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo. $15/$13
30th Annual Pappy Martin Legacy Masten Jazz Festival
Sunday, July 20 and Sunday, July 27, 2 - 8 pm at the Buffalo Museum of Science (side lawn), Buffalo. FREE
Chuck Prophet and His Cumbia Shoes
Sunday, July 20, 2 pm doors at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo. $30+
Grateful Brunch ft/Buffalo Dead Allstars
Sunday, July 20, 1-4 pm at Jack Rabbit, Buffalo. Make reservations here.
Lipsey Summer Jazz at the AKG: George Caldwell and Friends
With Bill Easley, Sylvester Sample, Tim Clark, and Sean Jefferson
Sunday, July 20, 2 pm on the Lincoln Stairs overlooking Hoyt Lake, Buffalo AKG Art Museum, Buffalo. FREE
The Cold Stares w/ GROSH
Sunday, July 20, 6:30 pm doors at The Caz, South Buffalo. $19
Tuesday Live at The Grove: Bad Kitty
Tuesday, July 22, 6:30 pm at The Grove at Creekside Banquet Facility, Cheektowaga, NY. $5
Live at Larkin: Springsteen’s Born to Run at 50 by Stoneflower
Wednesday, July 23, 5 pm at Larkin Square in Larkinville, Buffalo. FREE
Samantha Crain
Wednesday, July 23, 8 pm at the 9th Ward in Babeville, Buffalo. $18/$22
Music Matters Summer Concert Series: Lazlo Holyfeld and Beü
Thursday, July 24, 7 pm at Sully’s Harbor Bar & Grill at Harbor Walk, Downtown Buffalo. $10. Get tickets here!
Band of Brothers – Allman Brothers Tribute
Thursday, July 24, 8 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $20/$25
Hot Water Music w/Rodeo Boys, On The Cinder
Thursday, July 24, 7:30 pm at RecRoom, Buffalo. $38.82
Coming Up…
John Valby “Dr. Dirty”
Friday, July 25, 8 pm at Penny Lane, Clarence, NY. $20/$30 day of show. Tickets on sale now.
BPO Concert for Unity
Friday, July 25, 7:30 pm at Zion Missionary Baptist Church, Buffalo. FREE
Buffalo Music Club presents
Sounds of Buffalo Free Concert Series: Dead Alliance Buffalo
Friday, July 25, 6-9 pm at Wilkeson Pointe, Buffalo Waterfront. FREE
Broken World Music Festival – A Suicide Prevention Event
Saturday, July 26, 11 am - 9 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $20/$25. Get tickets here.
Sonny Landreth
Saturday, July 26, 8 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo. $40
Barenaked Ladies w/ Sugar Ray and Fastball
Saturday, July 26, 7 pm at Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B, Buffalo. $69+
Junior Jerry Jam and Larkin Square present
Teddy Bear Picnic ft/Scarlet Begonias
Saturday, July 26, 3 pm in Larkin Square, Buffalo. FREE
One 8 Fifty Partners In Transplant presents
The British Invasion ft/Stoneflower
Sunday, July 27, 12:30 - 5 pm at Sportsmens Park, Buffalo. $20/$75 VIP
New Bomb Turks w/ The Drowns
Monday, July 28, 7 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $20/$25
Rainbow Kitten Surprise w/Medium Build
Tuesday, July 29, 7:30 pm at Artpark Amphitheater, Lewiston, NY. $51.50/$81.50/$106
Bidwell Parkway Concert Series: The Strictly Hip
Tuesday, July 29, 7 pm at Bidwell Parkway, Buffalo. FREE
Lucy Dacus wsg/Joy Sam
Wednesday, July 30 at 8 pm at Artpark Mainstage Theater, Lewiston, NY. $30/$46/$56
Blackberry Smoke + Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs
Thursday, July 31, 5:30 pm at Artpark Amphitheater, Lewiston, NY. $27/$45.50/$55.50
Music Matters Summer Concert Series: The Scales play the music of PHISH
Thursday, July 31, 7 pm at Sully’s Harbor Bar & Grill at Harbor Walk, Downtown Buffalo. $10. Get tickets here!
Bearly Dead
Sunday, August 3, 8 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $15/$20
Dropkick Murphys & Bad Religion
Wednesday, August 6, 7 pm at Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B, Buffalo. $62+
THE SMITHS etc & Disintegration (Tribute to The Cure)
Friday, August 8, 7 pm doors at The Cave, Buffalo. $20/$25
Weird Phishes: Hybrid Mashups of Radiohead & Phish
Wednesday, August 13, 8 pm at The Caz, South Buffalo. $19
Buffalo Ska Fest
Friday, August 15, 7 pm and Saturday, August 16, 3 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $60
