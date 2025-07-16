AI Design by Kim Miers

(Have a cool concert or interesting event you know about? Email all the info and links to jeffmiersmusic@gmail.com to be considered for inclusion in Where the Bands Are.)

Hey there, music-freak family.

Witht he recent news that the much-loved Jazz at the Richardson Complex is not going to happen as planned, some extra attention should be paid to the 21st edition of the Queen City Jazz Fesival, which is taking place on Saturday, July 26 ,in Lafayette Square.

Presented by the Historic Colored Musicians Club & Museum, the QC Jazz Fest has been offering an unfailingly compelling blend of regional, national and international jazz and jazz-based artists for more than two decades, and this year’s lineup - see full details below - is no exception to that enduring rule.

Everyone on the bill is well worth your time and attention, but I’ll plant my flag here for the saxophonist Brent Birkhead, who will be headlining this year’s celebration with the band that bears his surname.

Brent Birkhead.

You might know of Birkhead from his work with pianist and composer Walter Kemp III - and I hope you do - but note that that the prodigiously talented Birkhead has also lent his singular saxophone voice to performances by the likes of Lauryn Hill, SWV, Nas, and George Duke. His own work as a bandleader has earned him the praise of, among many others, The New York Times, which claimed him as “one of the most riveting young improvisers in New York,” after he moved there following an impressive tenure in his hometown of Washington, DC.

Check out the full lineup for the 21st Queen City Jazz Festival below. I’ll see you all there…

New And Noteworthy:

Friday, November 18, 8 pm at Key Bank Center, Buffalo. $$$ (Register here for presale.) Presale tickets on sale now - public on sale Friday, July 18.

Funtime Presents

Friday, December 26, 7 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. $37.25. Tickets on sale now.

Saturday, October 25, 7 pm doors at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $15/$20

The Historic Colored Musicians Club & Jazz Museum presents

Saturday, July 26, 1 - 9 pm at Lafayette Square, Buffalo. FREE

Wednesday, September 24, 7 pm doors at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo. $23.39

Funtime Presents

Thursday, September 25, 6 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. Tickets on sale Friday, 7/18.

Friday, November 21 and Saturday, November 22, 8 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $20 single night /$30 2-day pass

After Dark Presents

Sunday, December 7, 6 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. Tickets on sale Friday, 7/17.

SPECIAL: Music Matters Summer Concert Series: Giant Panda Guerilla Dub Squad

Friday, August 1, 7 pm at Sully’s Harbor Bar & Grill at Harbor Walk, Downtown Buffalo. $15.

Funtime presents

Friday, October 17, 7 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. $36.25. Tickets on sale now.

November 2, 7 pm at UB Center for the Arts Mainstage Theatre, Buffalo. $49, $79, $99, $134

Buffalo State Performing Arts Center Great Performer Series Fall 2025:

All shows at 8 pm at the Buffalo State Performing Arts Center, Buffalo, NY. $45/$40

Gaelic Storm Friday, September 5

Lee Ritenour Friday, October 10

Cherry Poppin' Daddies Friday, October 17

Natalie MacMaster & Donnell Leahy Saturday, November 7

Sunday, October 26, 5 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo. $30

After Dark presents

Tuesday, September 16, 7 pm doors at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo. $15/$18

DSP Shows presents

Tuesday, October 14, 7pm doors at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo. $30/$35.

Saturday, November 29, 6 pm doors, at Buffalo RiverWorks, Buffalo, NY. Tickets $78+.

Vision Video w/ Panic Priest

Thursday, September 4, 7 pm at The 9th Ward in Babeville, Buffalo. $20/$25.

Monday, September 15, 8 pm doors at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo. $10/$15.

Thursday, November 13, 7pm doors at The 9th Ward in Babeville, Buffalo. $22/$25.

Tuesday December 16, 7:30 pm at West Herr Riviera Theatre, North Tonawanda, NY. $56.90

Tuesday, October 28, 7 pm at Electric City, Buffalo. $36.01-71.55

Tuesday, November 4, 8 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $27/$30

This week…

Wednesday, July 16, 5 pm at Larkin Square in Larkinville, Buffalo. FREE

7/16 Show w/Chirp, Tsavo Highway, and Loaded & Gorgeous

Wednesday, July 16, 6:30 pm doors at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo. $7.16

Wednesday, July 16, 7 pm at Front Park, Buffalo. FREE

Thursday, July 17, 6 pm at Artpark Amphitheater, Lewiston, NY. $26/45.50/55.50

Music Matters Summer Concert Series: Little Mountain Band plays The Band and Little Feat

Thursday, July 17, 7 pm at Sully’s Harbor Bar & Grill at Harbor Walk, Downtown Buffalo. $10. Get tickets here!

Jim Lauderdale w/Bill Smith

Thursday, July 17, 7 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo. $25

Thursday, July 17, 8 pm at The Lounge at Revolution Gallery, Buffalo. FREE

Thursday, July 17, 8 pm at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo, NY. $15/$20.

Thursday, July 17, 5-8 pm at Fountain Plaza, Downtown Buffalo, NY. FREE

Friday, July 18, 10 pm at Jack Rabbit, Buffalo, NY.

Friday, July 18, 7 pm at Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B, Buffalo. $58-$114

Friday, July 18, 6 - 9 pm on the back porch of The Buffalo History Museum, Buffalo. Presale: $20/$10 members. Day of: $25/$15 members.

Friday, July 18, 8 pm at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo. $10

Friday, July 18, 6-9 pm on the patio at The Lounge at Revolution Gallery, Buffalo. FREE

Friday, July 18, 8 pm at Penny Lane, Clarence, NY. $5

Saturday, July 19, 4-7 pm at Flying Bison Brewing Company, Buffalo. FREE

Saturday, July 19, 4 pm at The Hilltop Inn and Grove, Alden, NY. $20/Kids FREE

Saturday, July 19, 7 pm at Artpark Ampitheater, Lewiston, NY. $28-$56.

Saturday, July 19, 8 pm at Seneca Niagara Event Center, Niagara Falls, NY. $$55, $75, $95, $125

Saturday, July 19, 7:30 pm at West Herr Riviera Theatre, North Tonawanda, NY. $59

Saturday, July 19, 4 - 9 pm at Quaker Arts Pavilion, Orchard Park, NY. FREE

Boomerang!

Saturday, July 19, 8 pm at Penny Lane, Clarence, NY. $5

Native-Connection.org presents

Saturday, July 19, 2 - 11 pm at Academy Park, Lewiston NY. FREE GA/VIP tickets for front of stage.

YYNOT - Rush Tribute

Saturday, July 19, 8 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $20/$25

Saturday, July 19, 7 pm doorsat The Lounge at Revolution Gallery, Buffalo. $10

JoAnn Falletta leads a chamber ensemble of BPO musicians in Irish Legacies, a unique multimedia concert collaboratively presented by the BPO, Buffalo AKG Art Museum, and the University at Buffalo Libraries

Saturday, July 19, 3 pm at at the AKG’s Lipsey Auditorium, Buffalo AKG Art Museum, Buffalo, NY. FREE with ticket reservation.

Saturday, July 19, 8 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo. $15/$13

Sunday, July 20 and Sunday, July 27, 2 - 8 pm at the Buffalo Museum of Science (side lawn), Buffalo. FREE

Sunday, July 20, 2 pm doors at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo. $30+

Grateful Brunch ft/Buffalo Dead Allstars

Sunday, July 20, 1-4 pm at Jack Rabbit, Buffalo. Make reservations here.

With Bill Easley, Sylvester Sample, Tim Clark, and Sean Jefferson

Sunday, July 20, 2 pm on the Lincoln Stairs overlooking Hoyt Lake, Buffalo AKG Art Museum, Buffalo. FREE

Sunday, July 20, 6:30 pm doors at The Caz, South Buffalo. $19

Tuesday, July 22, 6:30 pm at The Grove at Creekside Banquet Facility, Cheektowaga, NY. $5

Wednesday, July 23, 5 pm at Larkin Square in Larkinville, Buffalo. FREE

Wednesday, July 23, 8 pm at the 9th Ward in Babeville, Buffalo. $18/$22

Thursday, July 24, 7 pm at Sully’s Harbor Bar & Grill at Harbor Walk, Downtown Buffalo. $10. Get tickets here!

Thursday, July 24, 8 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $20/$25

Thursday, July 24, 7:30 pm at RecRoom, Buffalo. $38.82

Coming Up…

Friday, July 25, 8 pm at Penny Lane, Clarence, NY. $20/$30 day of show. Tickets on sale now.

Friday, July 25, 7:30 pm at Zion Missionary Baptist Church, Buffalo. FREE

Buffalo Music Club presents

Friday, July 25, 6-9 pm at Wilkeson Pointe, Buffalo Waterfront. FREE

Saturday, July 26, 11 am - 9 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $20/$25. Get tickets here.

Saturday, July 26, 8 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo. $40

Saturday, July 26, 7 pm at Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B, Buffalo. $69+

Junior Jerry Jam and Larkin Square present

Teddy Bear Picnic ft/Scarlet Begonias

Saturday, July 26, 3 pm in Larkin Square, Buffalo. FREE

One 8 Fifty Partners In Transplant presents

Sunday, July 27, 12:30 - 5 pm at Sportsmens Park, Buffalo. $20/$75 VIP

Monday, July 28, 7 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $20/$25

Tuesday, July 29, 7:30 pm at Artpark Amphitheater, Lewiston, NY. $51.50/$81.50/$106

Tuesday, July 29, 7 pm at Bidwell Parkway, Buffalo. FREE

Wednesday, July 30 at 8 pm at Artpark Mainstage Theater, Lewiston, NY. $30/$46/$56

Thursday, July 31, 5:30 pm at Artpark Amphitheater, Lewiston, NY. $27/$45.50/$55.50

Thursday, July 31, 7 pm at Sully’s Harbor Bar & Grill at Harbor Walk, Downtown Buffalo. $10. Get tickets here!

Sunday, August 3, 8 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $15/$20

Wednesday, August 6, 7 pm at Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B, Buffalo. $62+

Friday, August 8, 7 pm doors at The Cave, Buffalo. $20/$25

Wednesday, August 13, 8 pm at The Caz, South Buffalo. $19

Friday, August 15, 7 pm and Saturday, August 16, 3 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $60