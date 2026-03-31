Where the Bands Are: This Week in Live Music and Concert News
Wilco, Wu-Tang, Dark Star Orchestra, Todd Rundgren, and more concert announcements, plus this week's picks (and beyond).
Have a cool concert or interesting event you know about? Email all the info and links to jeffmiersmusic@gmail.com to be considered for inclusion in Where the Bands Are.)
Hey there, fellow music-lovers.
Some exciting new show announcements this week! Let’s get to it…
New and Noteworthy
An Evening with Wilco
Sunday, June 14, 7 pm at Chautauqua Institution, Chautauqua, NY. $50-$150
Jerry Garcia Symphonic Celebration
Tuesday, September 1, 7 pm at Constellation Brands-Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center, CMAC, Canandaigua, NY. $42.75+. Get tickets here.
Wu-Tang Forever: The Final Chamber
Thursday, August 27, 7:30 pm at Darien Lake Amphitheater, Darien Center, NY. $40+
Pigeons Playing Ping Pong after-show: Night Zero
Super group featuring members of Dopapod, Twiddle, Kung Fu, and special guests
Saturday, April 25, 11 pm at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo, NY. $10
Tab Benoit w/Ghalia Volt
Thursday, October 15, 7 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $35/$55
Matt Maeson: Watch My Step Tour
Sunday, July 19, 7 pm doors at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $40/$45 day of show, VIP Package + GA Standing Ticket $105
Rick Ross Summer Jam
Sunday, July 26, 7 pm at Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B, Buffalo, NY. $39+
Sun Kil Moon
Tuesday, July 14, 7 pm doors at Electric City, Buffalo, NY.
Joshua Quimby & Matt Pless
Saturday, May 9, 8 pm doors at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo, NY. $15/$20
John Papa Gros Band w/The Brass Bachine
Friday, June 5, 7 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $26.98
Big Gigantic wsg/Jaenga
Friday, July 17, 7 pm doors at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. Tickets on sale 4/1.
Bryan Adams wsg/Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo
Friday, August 14, 7:30 pm at KeyBank Center, Buffalo, NY. $87+
Todd Rundgren – Damned If I Do Tour
Monday, July 6, 7:30 pm at West Herr Riviera Theatre, North Tonawanda, NY. $59 – $69. Tickets on sale now.
DARK STAR ORCHESTRA
Friday, June 19, at 7 pm at Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B, Buffalo, NY. Artist presale Wednesday, March 25. Local resale tickets on sale Thursday, March 26 at 10 am (PW: SENECA26). General onsale Friday, March at 10 am.
Buckcherry
Tuesday, July 7, 7 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $37.87
Blue October – ‘Foiled’ 20th Anniversary World Tour
Friday, November 11, at West Herr Riviera Theatre, North Tonawanda, NY. $45 – $99. Riviera subscriber presale tickets on sale now. Public on sale, Friday, March 27.
Bruce Hornsby & The Noisemakers: Indigo Park Tour
Tuesday, August 11, 7:30 pm at West Herr Riviera Theatre, North Tonawanda, NY. $59. Tickets on sale now.
Cypress Hill: Once Upon A Time in the Summer 2026 Tour
Thursday, July 16, 7:30 pm at OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino, Niagara Falls, ONT, CA. $92 + CA
A Celebration of Roy Orbison “Black & White Night”
Saturday, April 25, 8 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $30. Tickets on sale now.
Daniel Donato’s Cosmic Country
Thursday, August 13, 7 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $35.84
of Montreal w/CorMae
Friday, June 26, 7 pm doors at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $27/$30
Minus The Bear wsg/Keep
Monday, September 14, 7 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. Tickets on sale now.
This week…
Mike Zito
Wednesday April 1, 5:30 pm doors at The CAZ, South Buffalo, NY. $30-$40
Jarv & RDGLDGRN
Wednesday, April 1, 8 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $25/$30
Alt-Pop Night at Hot Mama’s
With Exact Same Speed (Brooklyn dream pop), A House Safe For Tigers (Indie / Alternative), Paper Tigers (Indie Alt-Pop newcomers) and Bone Machine (Fredonia Shoegaze)
Thursday, April 2, 7:30 pm at Hot Mama’s Canteen, Buffalo, NY. $10
Jonathan Butler
Thursday, April 2, 8 pm at Buffalo State Performing Arts Center, Buffalo, NY. $48.75- $54.75. Tickets on sale here.
Miller & The Other Sinners
Thursday, April 2, 6 pm at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. $10
McCarthyizm
Thursday, April 2, 7 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $10
Jesus Christ Superstar
Thursday, April 2-Sunday, April 19, various times, presented byMusicalFare at Shea’s 710 Theatre, Buffalo NY. $30+
Dead Alliance Buffalo
With Todd Eberwine on guitar, and Donavan Cudmore on bass.
Friday, April 3, 9 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $10
oining us on guitar Todd Eberwine, and on bass Donavan Cudmore. We sure hope you can join the fun!
Consider the Source w/ Shapes
Friday, April 3, 8 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo NY. $18/$23
Our Lady Peace: 30th Anniversary Tour w/The Verve Pipe
Friday, April 3, 7 pm at Buffalo RiverWorks, Buffalo, NY. $220 SoudcheckVIP only left
The Strictly Hip - Nights 1 & 2
Friday, April 3 and Saturday, April 4, 7 pm at The CAZ, South Buffalo, NY. $20-$25
M&T FIRST FRIDAY: Stephen Babcock
Friday, April 3, 6 pm at Wilson Town Square, Knox Building, Buffalo AKG Art Museum, Buffalo, NY. FREE
The Twang Gang
Friday, April 3, 7 pm at West Falls Center for the Arts, West Falls, NY. $24.73+
Big Martha - Music of The Allman Brothers
Friday, April 3, 8 pm at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. $20
Shaman – The Santana Experience
Friday, April 3, 7:30 pm at Riviera Theatre, North Tonawanda, NY. $20
TJ Zindle and the Sure Things wsg/Doc Z and the Boys
Saturday, April 4, 8 pm at Penny Lane, Clarence, NY. $10
Buffalo Music Coalition presents
Saturday Sessions: Grace Lougen and Alex McArthur
Saturday April 4, 4-7 pm at Buffalo Distilling Co., Buffalo, NY. FREE
Cheap Trick
Saturday, April 4, 8 pm at Seneca Niagara Event Center, Seneca Niagara Casino and Resort, Niagara Falls, NY.$49.50, $60.50, $82.50, $104.50
5th Annual John Prine Tribute ft/Maria Sebastian, Charlie Coughlin, Bill Smith, Jungle Steve, Chris Panfil, Sally Schaefer & Tyler Bagwell, Leroy Townes, Marty Peters, and Folkfaces
Saturday, April 4, 7 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo NY. $20
Pocketship
Saturday, April 4, 8 pm at Molly Maguires, South Buffalo NY. FREE
The Cure vs. The Smiths Dance Party
Saturday, April 4, 8 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo NY. $8/$10
STRANGELOVE - The Depeche Mode Experience
Saturday, April 4, 7:30 pm at Riviera Theatre, North Tonawanda, NY. $29
Silent Legacy - Tribute to the Music of Melissa Etheridge
Saturday, April 4, 8 pm at The Cave, Buffalo NY. $10
Gypsy Parlor Jazz Jam
Every first Monday of the month: Becky Davis hosts, the house band plays, and musicians are invited to join
Monday, April 6, 7-10 pm at the Gypsay Parlor, Buffalo NY.
Diana Krall
Tuesday, April 7, 8 pm in the Mainstage Theatre at UB Center for the Arts, Buffalo, NY. 64+
Boys Like Girls w/iDKHOW, Arrows in Action
Tuesday, April 7, 7 pm at Buffalo RiverWorks, Buffalo, NY. $58+
The Black Dahlia Murder w/The Acacia Strain, Disembodied Tyrant, Corpse Pile
Tuesday, April 7, 6 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $40.91
Andrew Bird with the BPO
Tuesday, April 7, 8 pm at Kleinhans Music Hall Buffalo, NY. $57.50+
Buffalo Dead All Stars
Brad Robbins, Joey Lewis, Kevin Barry, Jamie and Judd Sunshine, Mark Hitchcock
Wednesday, April 8, 7 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $10
Historic Colored Musicians Club & Jazz Museum presents:
Jazz Appreciation Night: Jay Sharptet
Wednesday, April 8, 6 pm at the Buffalo History Museum, Buffalo, NY. $37 (includes one drink)
Music Is Art showcase: Zak Ward, Bryan Williams, & Nico Zarcone
Wednesday, April 8, 7 pm at Jack Rabbit, Buffalo, NY. FREE
Coming up…
A Night of Funk Improv w/ DP, George Puleo, Kenny Hawkins, Rod Bonner & Chuck Brown
Thursday, April 9, 8 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $20/$25
The Runarounds
Thursday, April 9, 7 pm doors at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. $40.91
The Dave Hill Group - An Evening of “West Coast Jazz”
Thursday, April 9, 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo, NY. $13/$18 bar area or $15/20 stage area
Carbon Leaf
Friday, April 10, 8 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $30/$35
Out On The Tiles (music of Led Zeppelin)
Friday, April 10, 7 pm at The CAZ, South Buffalo, NY. $20-$30
Cornell ’77 Revisited: Eric Carlin’s Half-Dead
Saturday, April 11, 8 pm at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. $15
The Dreaming Tree – Dave Matthews Tribute
Saturday, April 11, 8 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $20/$25
Stoneflower: THAT BOWIE SHOW - The Music Of David Bowie
Saturday, April 11, 7 pm at The CAZ, South Buffalo, NY. $20-$30
Classic Vinyl Live! with Jeff Miers: Celebrating Steve Earle’s Guitar Town
Monday, April 13, 7 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $15
PUSCIFER: The Normal Isn’t Tour
Wednesday, April 15, 8 pm at OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino, Niagara Falls, ONT, CA. $66 + CA
Keller Williams
Friday, April 17, 8 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $28.50/$32
Terrapin Station Pre 420 party
Music by Aaron Ziolkowski and Donavan w/ Little Mountain Band Acoustic Duo, playing their tribute sets to Garcia/Kahn & Weir/Wasserman
Saturday, April 18, 1-5:30 pm (music at 3 pm) at Terrapin Station, Buffalo, NY. FREE
Art of Jazz: Cécile McLorin Salvant & Sullivan Fortner
Sunday, April 19, 4 pm at Lipsey Auditorium, Knox Building, Buffalo AKG Art Museum, Buffalo, NY. $160 Season subscription, $140 AKG member season subscription, $45 GA/ $40AKG member GA
An Evening With Band of Horses
Sunday, April 19, 7 pm doors at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. $68.97
12th Annual BAND Against Bullying
Tuesday, April 21, 6 pm in the Mainstage Theatre at UB Center for the Arts, Buffalo, NY. $10
Per site: A variety of schools participate by hosting auditions and/or competitions that incorporate the arts within their own school, related to the theme of Dignity. The acts are encouraged to combine multiple forms of art to create the most dynamic illustration of Dignity Awareness.
Each final act performs at Center for the Arts University at Buffalo. It is an eventful evening, including valuable information on bullying awareness, exceptional talent and collaboration among students, and an opportunity to raise money for the prevention of bullying in schools. Proceeds benefit each participating school, and the continued development of the BAND Against Bullying Program.
Duane Betts & Palmetto Motel w/ Wilson & Walsh
Saturday, April 25, 7:30 pm in the Mainstage Theatre at UB Center for the Arts, Buffalo, NY. $40+
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Wow. I want to see them all!