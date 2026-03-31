AI Art by Kim Miers

Have a cool concert or interesting event you know about? Email all the info and links to jeffmiersmusic@gmail.com to be considered for inclusion in Where the Bands Are.)

Hey there, fellow music-lovers.

Some exciting new show announcements this week! Let’s get to it…

New and Noteworthy

Sunday, June 14, 7 pm at Chautauqua Institution, Chautauqua, NY. $50-$150

Tuesday, September 1, 7 pm at Constellation Brands-Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center, CMAC, Canandaigua, NY. $42.75+. Get tickets here.

Thursday, August 27, 7:30 pm at Darien Lake Amphitheater, Darien Center, NY. $40+

Super group featuring members of Dopapod, Twiddle, Kung Fu, and special guests

Saturday, April 25, 11 pm at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo, NY. $10

Tab Benoit w/Ghalia Volt

Thursday, October 15, 7 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $35/$55

Sunday, July 19, 7 pm doors at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $40/$45 day of show, VIP Package + GA Standing Ticket $105

Rick Ross Summer Jam

Sunday, July 26, 7 pm at Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B, Buffalo, NY. $39+

Tuesday, July 14, 7 pm doors at Electric City, Buffalo, NY.

Saturday, May 9, 8 pm doors at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo, NY. $15/$20

Friday, June 5, 7 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $26.98

Friday, July 17, 7 pm doors at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. Tickets on sale 4/1.

Friday, August 14, 7:30 pm at KeyBank Center, Buffalo, NY. $87+

Monday, July 6, 7:30 pm at West Herr Riviera Theatre, North Tonawanda, NY. $59 – $69. Tickets on sale now.

Friday, June 19, at 7 pm at Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B, Buffalo, NY. Artist presale Wednesday, March 25. Local resale tickets on sale Thursday, March 26 at 10 am (PW: SENECA26). General onsale Friday, March at 10 am.

Tuesday, July 7, 7 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $37.87

Friday, November 11, at West Herr Riviera Theatre, North Tonawanda, NY. $45 – $99. Riviera subscriber presale tickets on sale now. Public on sale, Friday, March 27.

Tuesday, August 11, 7:30 pm at West Herr Riviera Theatre, North Tonawanda, NY. $59. Tickets on sale now.

Thursday, July 16, 7:30 pm at OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino, Niagara Falls, ONT, CA. $92 + CA

Saturday, April 25, 8 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $30. Tickets on sale now.

Thursday, August 13, 7 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $35.84

Friday, June 26, 7 pm doors at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $27/$30

Monday, September 14, 7 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. Tickets on sale now.

This week…

Wednesday April 1, 5:30 pm doors at The CAZ, South Buffalo, NY. $30-$40

Wednesday, April 1, 8 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $25/$30

With Exact Same Speed (Brooklyn dream pop), A House Safe For Tigers (Indie / Alternative), Paper Tigers (Indie Alt-Pop newcomers) and Bone Machine (Fredonia Shoegaze)

Thursday, April 2, 7:30 pm at Hot Mama’s Canteen, Buffalo, NY. $10

Thursday, April 2, 8 pm at Buffalo State Performing Arts Center, Buffalo, NY. $48.75- $54.75. Tickets on sale here.

Miller & The Other Sinners

Thursday, April 2, 6 pm at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. $10

McCarthyizm

Thursday, April 2, 7 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $10

Thursday, April 2-Sunday, April 19, various times, presented byMusicalFare at Shea’s 710 Theatre, Buffalo NY. $30+

Dead Alliance Buffalo

With Todd Eberwine on guitar, and Donavan Cudmore on bass.

Friday, April 3, 9 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $10

oining us on guitar Todd Eberwine, and on bass Donavan Cudmore. We sure hope you can join the fun!

Friday, April 3, 8 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo NY. $18/$23

Friday, April 3, 7 pm at Buffalo RiverWorks, Buffalo, NY. $220 SoudcheckVIP only left

Friday, April 3 and Saturday, April 4, 7 pm at The CAZ, South Buffalo, NY. $20-$25

Friday, April 3, 6 pm at Wilson Town Square, Knox Building, Buffalo AKG Art Museum, Buffalo, NY. FREE

Friday, April 3, 7 pm at West Falls Center for the Arts, West Falls, NY. $24.73+

Friday, April 3, 8 pm at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. $20

Friday, April 3, 7:30 pm at Riviera Theatre, North Tonawanda, NY. $20

Saturday, April 4, 8 pm at Penny Lane, Clarence, NY. $10

Buffalo Music Coalition presents

Saturday April 4, 4-7 pm at Buffalo Distilling Co., Buffalo, NY. FREE

Saturday, April 4, 8 pm at Seneca Niagara Event Center, Seneca Niagara Casino and Resort, Niagara Falls, NY.$49.50, $60.50, $82.50, $104.50

Saturday, April 4, 7 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo NY. $20

Saturday, April 4, 8 pm at Molly Maguires, South Buffalo NY. FREE

Saturday, April 4, 8 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo NY. $8/$10

Saturday, April 4, 7:30 pm at Riviera Theatre, North Tonawanda, NY. $29

Saturday, April 4, 8 pm at The Cave, Buffalo NY. $10

Every first Monday of the month: Becky Davis hosts, the house band plays, and musicians are invited to join

Monday, April 6, 7-10 pm at the Gypsay Parlor, Buffalo NY.

Tuesday, April 7, 8 pm in the Mainstage Theatre at UB Center for the Arts, Buffalo, NY. 64+

Tuesday, April 7, 7 pm at Buffalo RiverWorks, Buffalo, NY. $58+

Tuesday, April 7, 6 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $40.91

Tuesday, April 7, 8 pm at Kleinhans Music Hall Buffalo, NY. $57.50+

Brad Robbins, Joey Lewis, Kevin Barry, Jamie and Judd Sunshine, Mark Hitchcock

Wednesday, April 8, 7 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $10

Historic Colored Musicians Club & Jazz Museum presents:

Wednesday, April 8, 6 pm at the Buffalo History Museum, Buffalo, NY. $37 (includes one drink)

Wednesday, April 8, 7 pm at Jack Rabbit, Buffalo, NY. FREE

Coming up…

A Night of Funk Improv w/ DP, George Puleo, Kenny Hawkins, Rod Bonner & Chuck Brown

Thursday, April 9, 8 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $20/$25

Thursday, April 9, 7 pm doors at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. $40.91

Thursday, April 9, 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo, NY. $13/$18 bar area or $15/20 stage area

Friday, April 10, 8 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $30/$35

Friday, April 10, 7 pm at The CAZ, South Buffalo, NY. $20-$30

Saturday, April 11, 8 pm at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. $15

Saturday, April 11, 8 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $20/$25

Saturday, April 11, 7 pm at The CAZ, South Buffalo, NY. $20-$30

Monday, April 13, 7 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $15

Wednesday, April 15, 8 pm at OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino, Niagara Falls, ONT, CA. $66 + CA

Friday, April 17, 8 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $28.50/$32

Music by Aaron Ziolkowski and Donavan w/ Little Mountain Band Acoustic Duo, playing their tribute sets to Garcia/Kahn & Weir/Wasserman

Saturday, April 18, 1-5:30 pm (music at 3 pm) at Terrapin Station, Buffalo, NY. FREE

Sunday, April 19, 4 pm at Lipsey Auditorium, Knox Building, Buffalo AKG Art Museum, Buffalo, NY. $160 Season subscription, $140 AKG member season subscription, $45 GA/ $40AKG member GA

Sunday, April 19, 7 pm doors at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. $68.97

Tuesday, April 21, 6 pm in the Mainstage Theatre at UB Center for the Arts, Buffalo, NY. $10

Per site: A variety of schools participate by hosting auditions and/or competitions that incorporate the arts within their own school, related to the theme of Dignity. The acts are encouraged to combine multiple forms of art to create the most dynamic illustration of Dignity Awareness.

Each final act performs at Center for the Arts University at Buffalo. It is an eventful evening, including valuable information on bullying awareness, exceptional talent and collaboration among students, and an opportunity to raise money for the prevention of bullying in schools. Proceeds benefit each participating school, and the continued development of the BAND Against Bullying Program.

Saturday, April 25, 7:30 pm in the Mainstage Theatre at UB Center for the Arts, Buffalo, NY. $40+